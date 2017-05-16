HI/O Street Hockey: Montreal hockey fans offer their takes on P.K. Subban and the Predators’ playoff run

Hockey Inside/Out host Adam Susser hits the streets of Montreal to ask people how they feel about the fact that P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators are still in the playoffs while the Canadiens are long gone. Susser also invites the street analysts he meets to share their messages for Habs GM Marc Bergevin.
Let’s get this Jan Kovar talk amped up, we lost out on Shipadev or Shipachyon however its spelt, (my bad). But man, we should really roll the dice on this guy. We need something to look forward to, and as nice as it is to see Sergachev and Addison ripping it up, be nice to see us take a chance on a already developed center for Radulov to play with. God hope we re-sign that guy.
New thread.
…
One thing is for sure Paul Byron will never have another year like he did last year. So we should trade him at his highest value.
For what? What do you realistically think we can get for him. Cause honestly I think he nets little more than a 3rd or 4th round pick. You’re gonna trade a 20 goal scorer for someone who may never play in the league? I don’t think so, he’s cheap, you keep him, he bolsters scoring from the third line, and can slot in tot he top six when needed, or if we have nothing better. For a team that struggles to score a guy like this that can chip in here and there is an asset. Now you wanna talk trade while someone still has loads of value lets talk trading that Captain, unlike Byron this guy might get you something in return that we need… like a center. Or maybe there isn’t a market for him, and we’re stuck with a guy who will never lead a team, or contribute when it matters most.
“Working” holiday in Barbados Mike. Here for a Celtic Festival, believe it or not. Still…no complaints. 🙂
It’s National Wine Day (somewhere, internet meme-ery has a way of erasing borders) so, that has to count for something, right?
Stay tuned, it will be whine day shortly here.
cf Alice in Wonderland and “Happy Unbirthday to you.”
Too bad Dr. Recchi isn’t available to explain what a rotulous discolation of the scrofula is. My best guess is it’s a syndrome that closely resembles acute Dipsy-doodle-itis.
Hello all from Barbados! 4-1 Pens tonight. Book it!
Holiday in Barbados > Correcting exams
Enjoy Stanley — you specially earned this one!
nice..what are u drinking.
Could the Radulov-Montana-Redmon thread’s record be in jeopardy?
When the expansion draft list for the Habs comes out, I’ll be surprised if Charles Hudon is on the protected list. But I hope so, because I think he’s be the first player that George McPhee would consider taking from us, not De la Rose.
I can see Hudon finally be given a chance to make the team out of training camp this year. If he does, I can see him playing very well for us. Even if he has to start his NHL career on the fourth line, I don’t think he’d be there for long.
I would like to see both Hudon and JDLR given a chance next year. I also think Jerabec was a great signing by Bergy, it would be great if he played with Weber
EOTP has a great article on Hudon, while mentioning he has a lethal wrist shot. I notice that Europeans use a wrister more often then a slapshot, which is something I wish the Habs would teach in development more.
If they don’t protect him to protect some stiff d-man or Pleks and he gets taken and ends being a good NHL player, they will only have themselves to kick as we have so little offense down the pipeline.
Drop da puck already!
Don’t think he’s available to be drafted cause he’s not a roster player. Pretty sure the expansion draft rules state prospects can’t be scooped up, but I could be wrong so correct me if that’s so.
The thread died a week ago. It was killed by sarcastic wrongness. As long as the I ❤ PK conglomerate run the site, this is what we can look forward to.
The site does have its own Sheriff Sholi and, also a deputy bwoar.
I believe it is the PK haters that are having the hard time getting over this. Sad really. It is ok to cheer for whomever you like, the Habs have been playing golf for quite some time.
Has anyone else noticed that this thread is completely worn out?
EDIT: For instance, I thought the news that Jakub Jerabek was named to the KHL first all star team might be of some interest.
Things are so quiet on here that the periodic Subban rants have tapered off to grumbles.
Ya that is honestly promising, and also, hope its a sign of more exotic signings to come… Like Jan Kovar.
“rotulous discolation of the scrofula”
I thought that deserved a bump. This thread is ripe for all manner of s–tposting at this point.
DDO keep starting your posts with “If you dump Emelin”, if gives me hope.
Starting next year with Emelin, Markov and Jerabek on D that’ll be a corner on Russian defenseman.
Marc loves the Russian D.
?
I wonder how many people on here, would be singing a different tune about Bergy, if they actually owned the Canadiens. I don’t know anybody who would give him 5 years to rebuild the team. Winning starts with winning, I don’t care how a GM goes about it. One other thing, Hudon was still learning at the end of the season in the AHL, too bad the IceCaps were finally in the playoffs, as he might have beefed called. McCarron would only of had more fights in the AHL at the end of the season, he was protected which is why I think he stayed, till the Habs were out
did someone ask for a new article to be posted?
https://sports.yahoo.com/news/sore-losers-shea-weber-preds-pride-puck-daddy-countdown-135244945.html
Classic Lambert.
The Brendan Kelly of Yahoo.
Yes.
Long time HabFan Baiter.
He does it well.
And Kelly is the yahoo of the Gazette. I love symmetry!
It’s topical… It’s Timely, but is it The Ruination of Youth?
Ottawa Senators coach Guy Boucher says that he will dress one of Tommy Wingels or Chris Kelly in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins in place of rookie Colin White.
In game 7, for a 20 year old with exactly 3 NHL games under his belt, I would say no. If he were a couple years in with something to prove, I would probably say yes…..
To me the real question: Is it Disdain for Loyalty? I think old Chris Neil deserves another game or two, although perhaps the seventh one of the ECF is not it.
But how valuable would a game 7 be for this highly touted, well-regarded youngster?
To play, instead, the 36-year-old Kelly or 29-year-old journeyman Wingels, neither of whom could be considered in the long-term planning just seems… so…. Therrien-esque.
You are right. I would play him. Game 7’s in the ECF don’t come around too often. And he is good, even if he doesn’t live and breath ‘the system’.
You’re not supposed to say that last bit Luke. You’re supposed to screech it.
If they play him on Friday he might be the only guy in the rink.
Have we already found our first pairing defenceman on the left side? We’ll have to wait until training camp to find that out, but it looks like our recent KHL pickup should at least be part of the conversation:
http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/latest-news/2017/5/24/15687092/jakub-jerabek-named-to-khl-first-all-star-team-habs-information-news-canadiens
Le Rev — whatever you may say retrospectively about the brief Habs career of Mike Weaver, you were one of many who took part in an excellent HIO thread marking his acquisition. Remember?
Mike Weaver was a useful player for us. Until someone decided it would make sense to sign him to a contract and then park him in the press box for an entire season.
Never saw the sense of that brilliant move.
Completely agree. And I liked him. I recall him laying the lumber on Lucic. His height was no impediment to truculence.
The welcome Weaver thread, though, was quite artisitc.
CapFriendly tweeted out the list of the players that teams must sign by June 1, 2017 or lose to Free Agency.
Habs have only one in Matt Bradley. Shockingly, he is ACTUALLY a Centre.
SO, SIGN HIM MARC.
However, I was at the site, but can’t find a link to link. So check out the @CapFriendly Tweeter if you wanna see it. (Dregs actually retweeted it, which is how I saw it).
Also coming up if they remain unsigned, Magnus Nygren’s rights expire June 30th and Collin Sullivan’s Aug 15th
Thank to you both for the info! Nygren’s ship has probably sailed but I’d try to entice him to join Laval. Bradley, meh, but no reason to lose him for nothing.
Matt Bradley traded to Regina (who will host next year’s 100th Memorial Cup):
http://whl.ca/article/pats-acquire-bradley-picks-from-tigers-in-exchange-for-hollett
If MB can makes moves without losing major assets where Lehks, Shaw, Byron and Danault end up in the bottom six, this line-up becomes exponentially better. Habs best success has been when they have been able to roll 4 lines who can score.
Max – ?? – ??
Chucky – ?? – Gally
so that’s all they have to fill?? … without losing major assets?
shouldn’t be a problem. right?
Lehkonen is not a bottom six forward by any stretch.
But I agree that if we start next season with a third line of Danault, Byron and Shaw, we are in pretty decent shape up front.
EDIT: Lehkonen getting the love today:
http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/2017/5/25/15686504/2016-17-canadiens-season-review-artturi-lehkonens-rookie-season-was-a-success-habs-highlights
Ugh. Byron.
YA, Larue. That’s right… Ugh.
Not the most subtle trolling. It’s almost impossible to find much to dislike about Byron, as tiny as he may be.
I dislike that he shoved twenty goals down my gullet this season.
This is true, however their failures have come rolling four lines that can check.
While it may appear you are presenting four balanced lines and optimizing your chances you are rather ceding the initiative to your opponents.
You are essentially planning to check your way to victory, to stymie the opponent, and to cash in on opportunity. There is a huge flaw in the plan.
Your plan leaves zero options if the opponent gets opportunity, if a player gets hurt, if it is the long change period, if a blade breaks, or the wrong player on your team is presented the opportunity you waited on. If your opponent goes to a short bench you either sit half your skill, or you juggle your lines to match, negating your brilliant strategy.
The entire strategy is reactive and in the end you lose. It is built on a journeyman philosophy of fear in losing your job, take no risks, and hope for the best. The Maginot Line of hockey.
Will this happen tonight?
And on the 9th Day of Thread, the editor did act and set forth a new article. Or not.
But more importantly Cal, I’d like to know your take on PK Subban and the Predators’ playoff run?
Loving every second.
I’d like to read another withering takedown of the Canadiens management, because Mike Babcock was seen at the World Championships.
Come to think of it, Mike Babcock probably discovered the World Championships, and claimed them for Leafs Nation.
What am I saying, Mike Babcock invented the World Championships.
Make Babcock was conceived during the World Championships.
Babcock was there.
Genesis 1.
The eighth day.
Yes. Babcock created hockey.
Three more teams to be cut by 2018-19…
KHL cuts team and reveals six-month salary delays
The Russians are Coming! The Russians are Coming!
Nikita Liamkin is a 20-yr old D who played for the Sags not long ago, I’d give him a tryout at least. Not much on that Metallurg team though.
I think the “process” should let guys like Sergachev, Scherbak and Hudon play hockey, just let them play.
Let King and Ott and others of the like go and play somewhwere else.
You can’t develop if you don’t play.
GoHabsGo
I’m very much in favour of allowing our youngsters to graduate, instead of blocking their path with Steve Ott and Dwight King and Mike Weaver and Jordie Benn. And wasting draft picks and prospects to acquire these veterans.
Here here. I have to admit I kind of liked Ott as a part-time playoff presence, but I’m not sure I could manage a full sked….
Up with McCarron, DLR, Sergachev and possibly Juulsen. Plug Galchenyuk in and tell him to own it. The youth are hungry. Feed them!
Steve Ott is a sack of the slime a slug leaves in its track. I’m still bitter that we let that revolting organism wear le bleu-blanc-rouge, along with Bobby Farnham.
I don’t think we gift kids jobs, I’m down with Marc Bergevin’s maxim that you don’t usually regret calling up a player too late, but often regret calling them up too early. I understand his stance that he doesn’t make the decisions, the kids make the roster decisions for him, by earning a job with their excellent play.
But if a job opens up through injury or whatnot, our first reflex shouldn’t be to go out shopping for a Davis Drewiskie.
Interesting perspective. I have it on good authority that Bergevin is a know-nothing who hasn’t made a good move in 5 years.
Ding and Ding.
Mind you… if you can’t get a Hudon or McCarron ready to play decent hockey, you do have to expend picks to get the Ott types. And hopefully reflect very long on why you can’t graduate a player to replace the bottom rung of aged-out NHL players (or Guys Like Marc, as I like to call them).
I truly believe and have stated as such, that Marc thinks the veteran journeyman roleplayer is really the key to a winning roster and locker room. He probably thinks he was just as important to the Wings defense as Paul Coffey was.
I refuse to recognize Paul Coffey as a Red Wing or as a Ranger or as a Penguin or as a Golden Seal. That guy changed teams so often after he jetted from Edmonton that it got tiresome.
But man oh man, what a beautiful player as an Oiler. I’d have been happy just watching him skate, it didn’t need to be during a game or anything.
Oh, and I also refuse to recognize him as a Jet.
“Just another GLC, ho hum”
I like it. Davis Drewiskie etc.
I like the Garibaldi Lift Company too, great après.
https://www.whistlerblackcomb.com/the-village/dining/glc
In theory, i agree, but the reality is that MB was hoping to go far in the POs this season. He loaded up on vets for the 4th line with a plan to take the reported ‘easy’ path to the finals by winning games 1-0, 2-1. He trusts his vets and didn’t want McCarron missing a back-check, or Hudon turning it over at the offensive blue line. (not that the vets didn’t do this)
Despite what MB says about building through the draft, or how the youth makes the decisions for him, all his moves should be looked at knowing he’s trying to win now. 5 years in, i find this a bit scary, TBH.
I think we’re spinning our wheels when we think ‘Win Now’ and ‘our window is closing’, blah blah blah. You keep spending/squandering draft picks doing that. We invested wisely, in hindsight, on Jeff Petry and Thomas Vanek, but overall it’s a losing proposition.
Last summer it led to us getting into the Andrew Shaw contract, at the cost of two second-rounders. In my mind, those 2nds would have been Samuel Girard and Taylor Raddysh.
And those picks at the deadline were just flushed down the toilet, essentially.
But I’m a draft nerd, and value a 6th-rounder more than a roster NHL player, because I always think of that pick as a potential Jaro Halak or Andrei Markov. Which isn’t realistic, but if HIO can obsess over Michel Therrien, I can gripe about the lack of draft picks, dammit.
Everyone I know agrees with this. You want to trade Eller, fine. You get two second rounders. Ok.
But why go the other way for a useful, mid range talent like Shaw, spend two higher ranked 2nd rounders, then give him 6 years?.
Come on. I know I’m not the most politically correct poster here, but that was complete and total foolishness.
I would bet there’s not another GM in the league who would have done that deal with Shaw.
He’s a hard worker. He’s got great character. But he’s also prone to concussions, and his talent is very limited.
Terrible mistake that a GM should not be making.
Right. While some say the odds of a player picked in round ‘x’ has only ‘y’ % chance of making it in the NHL, the key is to load up on the picks to increase the odds.
Anthony Duclair was the Rangers 3rd pick in the 3rd round.
Lehkonen was the Habs’ 3rd pick in the 2nd round.
Shae Weber was Nashville’s 3rd pick in the 2nd round.
More than one role of the dice is often needed to get ‘lucky’ in the later rounds.
Debrincat….
I agree with you Norm. I love the draft, the potential and opportunities. I don’t like tossing away picks for rentals or bottom 6 guys. There should be enough of those in our prospect pool. Our prospect pool is a lot more fun to be a part of than someone else’s we acquired.
I find myself agreeing almost entirely with your recent posts.
It’s very disconcerting.
If you’re agreeing with me, and it’s hard to tell with the way this thread shaped up, I obviously was wrong, and must recant.
N8+a 2nd for Evander Kane
If you can’t dump Pleks then need to get him+Gally some physical scoring help. One year until UFA so will kill it like Rads IMO for his next deal.
I like what Kane brings on the ice, but he is a pretty toxic personality. Might not fit well with Price, Weber and Pacioretty….
I don’t think the woman in Montreal would want him here… allegedly
Hard to imagine where we fit another LW, both on the ice and under a salary cap where we need a C.
Plus there’s no Buff to keep him in line.
If you dump Emelin and Markov makes 5, he fits. Kane would play on the second line with Pleks and Gally (like I assume MB wanted to with Lucic). Lehks drops to the third line with Danault and Shaw. Then you have Byron on the 4th line with McCarron/JdR/Mitchell/Martinsen. That leaves Max and Chucky on the top line where MB can decide who to move for a center or get a UFA.
It appears that Dustin Byfuglien was quite incapable of keeping him in line, actually.
Maybe he called Evander from Winnipeg every night during the last 28 goal season?
He was one track suit short of a beating here in the Peg.
Buff woulda tossed Subbie on his backside, but eh, no one wants to hear about a guy who puts his team second.
And yet and but and still, that EKane/Galchenyuk connection is irksome.
I would do it. ………….he would be the ideal center for us and with Patch and weber as leaders he will be fine. I would get him to agree to a long term contract before making the trade.
What’s got him down on the players? Sarcastic wrongness. It’s an epidemic.
For the record for what its worth.
Hudon, JDLR suck.
Not a constructive post . JDLR could be a better replacement than Ott as a fourth liner and certainly as more upside to him. He could become a third liner if he found some away to score 12 to 18 goals. I think its in him. Big body, fast, good defense, np will be a NHL’er
Hey mr, what have you seen that’s got you so down on each player?
Well one thing for certain, they have to establish themselves as NHL players this year. They have spent at least 3 years in the minors. C’mon already…
If you look at the bottom six of the final four teams, they are mostly filled with organization-developed players. MB has had to go acquire them (Byron, Shaw, Danault, Mitchell, Flynn, Ott, King, Martinsen, Matteau, DSP, etc.).
It is one thing not to be able to draft and develop top-6 players but if you can’t do it either for bottom six players then you’re going to be in trouble.
Agree 100%.
I think DLR can be useful 4th liner.
Hudon needs a chance.
I know people snicker at Sven getting 16 points in 19 games with Colo as ‘they suck’ but he was also playing against other NHL teams, he wasn’t getting them in practice.
So something is off in how we give these kids a chance. Well, it was off with MT and now seems off with CJ in terms of how he deployed his players in the playoffs.
Neither suck. Hudon is a tweener that may never hold down an NHL job. He just doesn’t have enough of any one particular skill. DLR, on the other hand, is almost certainly going to play a 3rd line role in the NHL. He has the size and skating ability, is coachable, and plays a reasonably smart game. A ‘Bob Gainey light’ type. Ultralight maybe, but I expect him to crack the roster permanently within the next 12 months, especially with Plekanec on his way out.
yeah, if DLR’s Michelob Ultra, Gainey’s La Fin Du Monde.
The thing about Hudon is that he’s a scoring centre. He’s done a good job in the AHL, and he’s only turning 23 this year. It’s a good time to bring him up, and it follows the model set by more successful franchises who let their prospects develop. His goalscoring has improved in the last three years and playing with Terry and Scherbak he’s still the guy who stirs the drink.
Pluses: forechecking, scores goals, hard worker
Minuses: OK skating, not amazingly creative, not very big
He’s another guy who probably doesn’t have the wheels to be an NHL centre. You really, really gotta be fast these days unless you have some legendary talent in other areas. Other than that, he’s probably an NHL LW — stuck behind Pacioretty, Galchenyuk & IMO Lehkonen.
And I wouldn’t have him at #2 C over Danault, for instance. Maybe a #3 but you’ll want speedy and larger guys for him to play with.
The guy is AHL material but maybe with Julien he can improve his game. I say he stays in the AHL.
From what I’ve seen of both players, Hudon is much more creative and much more dangerous offensively compared to Danault.
But how many games at the NHL level has Hudon played? It’s kind of tough to get a read on a players offensive side against NHL competition when he never gets to play.
Danault is a perfect number 3 centreman on a team that expects to compete for the Cup. Defensively sound. Chips in a 1/2 point per game.
I’m not gonna turn my nose up at a guy who scores, when he have zilch for top 6 centres. I just don’t want people getting their hopes up in his case. I think he’s capable of playing NHL but it’s hard to get a read where he might fit on the current team.
Certainly his stints thusfar with the big club have been encouraging, there’s just something of a jam on the LW he might need to deal with.
Everything that’s happened in the AHL needs to be reevaluated at the NHL level. The teams under Lefebvre have not been good. That hasn’t helped either.
Hudon needs 40 games in the NHL, and I think he deserves that chance.
I’m not the only one, and I think Lehkonen could be moved to center. He played there in Europe.
I don[‘t think he played that much C, but I don’t disagree with you. If we started with Lehk at C with Hudon on the wing I wouldn’t turn my nose up. Hopes wouldn’t be high, but I agree that at this point we need to see what Hudon can do for real.
The thing that might force the team’s hand is how both Jacob de la Rose and Charles Hudon are eligible for the expansion draft and need to be protected, and then will be waiver eligible this season. So if we retain them, we can’t send them down to the AHL without risk as we did before. We might lose them as we did Mark Barberio and Mike Condon this season, and we’re not a deep enough organization to lose prospects for nothing like that.
http://habsprospects.com/waivers.html
We should note that Mike McCarron and Nikita Scherbak are both exempt from waivers, and I don’t think either has earned a guaranteed roster spot from the start of the season, kind of like Daniel Carr had in 2015-16.
If we retain both those players (i.e. protect them) we’d leave Andrew Shaw exposed. Your disdain for his antics aside, I’m not sure that’s the way to go. I supposed we could hope LV balks at Shaw’s salary but I wouldn’t bet a JDLR on it.
His antics are somewhat distasteful, but I knew we were in for those when we acquired him, I don’t have too big a problem with that.
It’s the two seconds that I regret, relatively high in the pecking order for once, in a good draft year, along with that contract, which I think will become harder and harder to carry.
Oh well, maybe near the end we can banish him to Robidas Island, with rotulous discolation of the scrofula.
This is a handy look at the success and impact rates of draft picks by location. It’s from 2015, so keep that in mind, but the long draw that is drafting & development keeps it fairly relevant.
http://www.tsn.ca/statistically-speaking-expected-value-of-nhl-draft-picks-1.317819
So Habbies are #25 this year:
No. 25
Average Rating: 3.81
(Between Good AHLer and Fringe NHLer – approx 50 – 200 NHL Game Career).
Best: Brenden Morrow, Cam Ward
Worst: Mikhail Kuleshov, Patrick White, Eric Lavigne, Chad Penney.
Ranked 7 or better: 9.5%
Ranked 5 or worse: 71.4%
At least 100 NHL games (or extremely likely): 61.9%
In 2015 the Jets chose Jack Roslovic at #25 just before we took Juulsen. He’s looking mighty promising.
2014: Pastrnak
2013: Big Mac
2012: Jordan Schmaltz, STL
2011: Stuart Percy, TOR (P. Danault at #26)
2010: Quinten Howden, FLA (Kutnetzov #26)
2009: JOrdon Caron, BOS (Palmieri, #26)
So I just wanted to balance the idea of rate of success with a few recent selections. Perhaps the lesson here is, draft #26?
I can’t remember where I read it, but apparently Dvd Pstrnk was up next on Trevor Timmins’ list in 2014 when the Bruins snapped him up at #25. We took Nikita Scherbak at 26.
Since then, I’ve been hoping that young Mr. Psternak would bust, and that Nikita would tear up the WHL and the AHL and establish himself as a Top 6 scoring winger. Like I’ve been waiting for Thomas Chabot to flop while Noah Juulsen thrives. And waiting.
So not down on Noah, and hopefully Nikita takes another big stride next fall after a big summer of training, but it does irk that the Bruins landed David Pasternk one spot ahead of us, and he’s already a star. Despite my hexes and juju and voodoo dolls.
MORE VOODOO PLS
Gabriel Vilardi. Just sayin’.
It would take Segachev (Dallas wants LDman supposedly). Would you do that?
Straight up? Absolutely.
That trade, is at best a wash for us. No reason to make that trade that I can see.
The crushing 20-year need for a top centre behoves us to try something, I guess.
Imagine if Habs can’t afford Radulov because they have to keep the Pleks, Emelin and Shaw contracts? Read it on The hockey writers.
That’s a terrible site.
We have $22M in cap space. The only players we need to sign are Galchenyuk, Beaulieu, Markov. Say $13M for those three, leaves $10M.
We would have 7 Dmen (ignoring the expansion draft) and 8 forwards at that point.
Add two of DLR Hudon and McCarron for another say $1.6M
So $8.4M to sign Rads and a couple of free agent hole-fillers.
Not a problem, unless we sign e.g. Joe Thornton which is unlikely.
Agreed.
Though, I should say I only read the first line of your post.
Thanks.
Although I admit I only read the first line of your post.
The issue with Radulov is the term and it is clear MB is hesitant to give it to him. Pleks and Emelin’s contracts are gone next season. MB should still get rid of them now regardless.
But that is not possible as all those contracts are on the books already. PA Parenteau’s 1.3 million coming off the books is bigger than Rads raise, so there simply no basis for that idea.
Since Anaheim will have issues come the expansion draft, I wonder if they would take Sherbak, Beaulieu, McCarron and Davidson for Silfverberg and Fowler?
I know, is it enough? I think more important, is they would not have to protect Sherbak or McCarron. They could leave Davidson unprotected so they could keep other core defencemen.
The Habs would still need a centre and to resign Rads. But that would give them a pretty decent top 6.
Patches, Galchenyuk, Rads
Lehkonen, Danault, Silfverberg
Shaw, DLR, Gallagher
Martinsen, Mitchell/?, Byron
Habfan17
1. You don’t get to protect more defenceman by “leaving a player unprotected”. That’s not how it works.
2. No one wants lots of marginal players. Fowler emerged as perhaps the Ducks best defenceman in the playoffs. Sifverberg was their second best scorer after Getzlaf. They’d be crazy to trade them at all, let alone for a bunch of iffy prospects. Just increasing the number of journeymen does nothing to make the trade more attractive.
What if we threw in Daniel Carr?
What about Eric Carr?
How about a new car?
Maybe a Mercedes…
You’d have to add Price to that offer for Fowler and Silverberg or they’d laugh you off the phone if you were the GM calling.
There is no way you are getting Silfverberg and Fowler without Serge. Just no way.
The kind of trade where we obtain Cam Fowler on the cheap only happens if Bob Murray garthsnows it and leaves the trade to the last minute like with Thomas Vanek in 2014, and then needs to unload him fast as the clock is about to strike midnight.
Only a deadline, a gun to the temple, makes that happen. Maybe like Marc Bergevin on June 29th, with the NMC about to kick in on his bucking bronco’s $9M per year contract.
If this package was for either Sifverberg or Fowler, but no way for both.
Habs management keeps dragging down the values of their younger players (and, sometimes, even their vets) by throwing them under the bus in the media.
Beaulieu, right now, isn’t worth much on the trade market.
Same goes for Scherbak and Big Mac.
The assistant coaching staff has to be changed up to change this lack of progression by our younger players. Being serviceable in the NHL is good enough for also-rans, not Cup champions.
Way back in 1993, every player delivered the goods. The team went an astonishing 16-4, delivering 10 OT wins. Hell, ot got to the point that when the game went to OT, I was sitting there thinking, “We’ve got ’em right where we want ’em!” And, of course, Roy would weather a storm and the Habs would hustle down the ice and score.
These younger players have to be pushed to be the best, by coaches that have a shared goal. The philosophy of not scoring has to change in Montreal.
Was hoping to see a new thread today about how the prospects are doing at the memorial cup.
I only caught the first period last night but i like what i saw from Addison and Sergachyev.
http://thechronicleherald.ca/sports/1471937-jeremiah-addison-spitfires-beat-otters-to-head-straight-to-memorial-cup-final
Radio-Canada piece on Chucky and Hudon. Exactly. Leave them be. Can’t agree more with Trini regarding the too long employ and contract for the skill sucking orange youth stealer. Bergevin has exhibited zero offensive skill knowledge and as a career defensive journeyman with limited offensive skill, he focused almost completely on “playing the right way” and “defense wins championships”.
We’ll here the Habs sit. Limited drafted talent in the AHL. Matt Bradley not resigned but fishing for defense from the Khl I stead. I can’t say if the Timmins team has drafted so poorly since 2008 or if Bergevin has so negatively impacted the choices being made. Seems Bergevin by finally bringing in beef with players like King, is now behind the speed and skill of the changing NHL despite having it in his first year.
The glass for Habs fans is indeed dry, especially if Lefebvre and his gang are back for the Rocket, JJ is still employed and Chucky is traded with Hudon being selected by Vegas. Don’t see this aging, offensively challenged team as a shoe in to the playoffs either. Diving complainer if a coach or not for 2017-18. There is a rot in this team and beyond the lack of killer instinct, drive and finish from most save for Radulov (who may be gone), Byron, Gally and some third liners in Daneault, it does indeed seem that Bergevin is the Rot and will need to be replaced by someone who doesn’t just throw out the one liners and rest on the history which is now almost a quarter century of mediocrity despite having some of the biggest budgets for staffing and administration in the NHL…
regarding MB beefing up the team while everyone else is going for more speed.
Now i’m not saying this is going to work this time but sometimes when everyone else is zigging the team that zags ends up on top
Hola Amigos!
On this date in 1965,Cassius Clay’s first fight as Mohammed Ali.
He was The Greatest .
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/867722960722960384
Hey everybody.
Stu has an article in today’s Gazoo.
Guess what it’s about.
• Memories of the best old-time pool halls on St. Laurent?
• the ’99 ice storm?
• how to get a table at Joe Beef?
• the plan to open a Schwartz’s outpost in Havana?
Give it up brother! We’re dying out here!
In fairness, only half of it is about PK.
—–
Is it about Skating past the Noise?
I couldn’t hear your post, I was skating too fast.
Fwoooooooosh
How it only took Poile 18 seasons as Nashville’s GM to make the finals?
135
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
135 to the next Summit.!
Just over on HF Boards and an interesting thread – Galchenyuk for Jeff Carter from LA. Carter is 32 but definitely a big #1 center.
I guess it depends on if Bergevin thinks e can win next year with a #1 center. !’m not so optimistic but he probably is. Would you guys do it?
Except for being allowed to finish his junior career, Carter has similar stats to Galchenyuk. Carter’s break out year was 2008-2009, the year he turned 24. This is the year Chucky turns 24. Leave him be.
Yeah, 10 years ago. Does MB know about a meteorite that going to destroy the earth in 2 / 3 years?
I think AG27 could have a “Jeff Carter” year this year, right now, if left at #1 C.
JDLR is another one. He goes from being the next Guy Carbonneau to never getting another
Call up. Remember that playoff year where MT gave him a prominent role? Never did that with Andrighetto or Hudon
As others have said, Therein lies the problem. Michel is a boy (not a girl, but not a man either). The glass was always half empty with MT. It’s no wonder only 4 players have earned an NHL spot when MB took command: one of those is Andrighetto. Dreadful record and that’s why the future is it as bright as it should be on this team
He’ll have a YUGE opportunity to make the team next year, having finally “broken out” just a little bit in the AHL.
If he becomes a regular we’ll have a quick, larger bottom six guy who pretty much is prototype for the role…. it ain’t sexy but 2nd rounds don’t overflow with PK Subbans. I don’t mind if anyone we draft actually makes the club and performs usefully over outsiders.
One day I will come to this site and see no posts involving JDLR as a HABS 3rd or 4th or 5th or whatever liner.
I know it will happen cause I no longer see any posts with Andrighetto as a HABS 1st or 2nd liner or Gabriel Dumont as a HABS 3rd or 4th or 5th or whatever liner.
Hopefully on that day I will also see posts in which Charles Hudon features prominently in the team’s plans.
And one day I will come to this site and see no more P.K and or Weber bashing!
It is important though that in EVERY day of posting, the name Michel Therrien appears at least once.
For it is well we HABS fans never forget what he did to our fortunes; our prospects and prospect; and the team’s image.
And should you wish to make excuses for him… consider that a player like Weber after only a 3/4 season with this coach felt the imperative to meet with the GM ( accompanied by the captain) .. a meeting which must have played a role in Therrien’s firing.
I do not know if the glass is half empty or half full at this moment.. but for now it IS NOT being drained!
I also don’t get the deployment/use of Sherbak. Surely he has had enough games in the AHL. You have a team starved for offence and you see in the beginning of the season that the kid is not stellar defensively yet scores an amazing goal and shows flashes of offensive brilliance in his very short opportunity with the big team. Yet he is never given another chance thereafter. Insert Sherbak and even with all his warts, he was easily top 6 on this offensively challenged team. I would put only Max, Radulov, Bryon and Gallagher ahead of him– no one else can really score consistently on this team. Would it have killed them to try him for a few games in the playoffs to see exactly what they have? Even if he scored just one goal, it would have been more than the vast majority of the forwards. Could he have been any worse than King?
Scherbak is so far off from a top 6 NHL position, I’m not sold he ever makes the jump.
He was lost on the ice in his own zone in the NHL. It’s still dicey for him in the AHL. That’s the trouble.
We SHOULD encourage offensive players to play a score-first game. I know it’s a big knock that we haven’t. However every NHLer demonstrates a minimum level of understanding about positioning and transitioning zones – where they should be, who is their man, etc. Absolutely none of that from the kid in his NHL stint. He’s in the right place until he shows a basic level of acumen for an entire 100 feet of ice.
It’s not trying to make him into a “safe” player or stifle him, there’s an actual level of apprenticeship still needed for him to be a guy who gets more than 5 minutes of protected ice in the NHL. Not a chance CJ gives him more than that, and justifiably, since he can play more and learn faster in the AHL right now.
We’re gonna have to cross our fingers he “gets it” this year.
Habnormal… He’s not a good person according to Empty. GMMB thinks he doesn’t have any grit, doesn’t hate to loose enough, can’t play a 200 foot game and he’s from Alma!
The TSN Brain trust can’t figure it out either save for him being 5’10”. Another indictment of GMMB I guess
How is he on trucelence?
I don’t follow the AHL. Can anyone tell us why Hudon has not been given a fair chance with the big club? 4 points in 6 NHL games with limited ice time is not bad. For this Habs team it’s upper end offensive numbers. Is he irresponsible defensively? Does he lack maturity?
Good question.
This could be the reason Russian players are jumping ship from the KHL: http://www.tsn.ca/khl-cuts-teams-owes-players-17-million-1.760365
Montreal – A defiant Marc Bergevin is expected to make a stunning revelation at a news conference he’s called for tomorrow to defend his five-year tenure as general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.
“Marc has been really feeling the heat since the Predators beat the Ducks and now have a shot at winning the Stanley Cup with PK in the lineup,” said a highly placed source.
Montreal, which traded Subban to Nashville for veteran defenceman Shea Weber, didn’t make it past the first round, and its quick ouster along with Nashville’s ascent has stoked the fury of Hab fans who hated the deal from day one and have pilloried Bergevin without fail.
Even those fans who reserved judgment, preferring to see how the trade played out, have come to loathe the GM for eviscerating the team of its greatest, flashiest talent.
Bergevin has remained tight-lipped for most of the playoffs but a confidante said “he’s had enough of his reputation being slammed” and he’s now prepared to make public what he and his staff have been doing behind the scenes to restore the team’s former glory.
“Marc has been open about how hard it is to make a trade in today’s NHL, especially for top-flight offensive talent, and he’s made it clear all along that he intends to rebuild the team internally,” the source said.
Unfortunately, the results to date have been rather paltry as few draft picks have earned a regular spot on the parent club; most are stuck on the farm team and have provided scant evidence they will ever become anything more than NHL journeymen.
“But what the fans don’t know is that the club has invested heavily in cutting-edge research that will validate Bergevin’s decision to be patient and develop from within,” said the source.
Come training camp next September “they will be amazed by the jaw-dropping transformation the prospects have undergone.”
He declined to provide details, saying he didn’t want to steal Bergevin’s thunder, but he promised “the startling breakthrough will surely silence his critics.”
However, Reuters has obtained secret footage from an insider showing Canadiens Director of Player Development Martin Lapointe and his special team at work.
If the clip is authentic, it will be standing-room only at Bergevin’s presser.
“People afterward will be saying: PK who?” the source said.
— “A little song, a little dance, A little seltzer down your pants.” —
Gazette reporter: “Marc, is it true that PK has asked you to be grand marshall of Nashville’s Stanley Cup parade?”
“No, I was asked to be a crossing guard, but I refused when he insisted I hold a torch, not a sign.”
Fake news.
Dishonest media.
SAD !!!!
and you folks think the Habs couldn’t even beat a Junior team.
Habs 4, Erie 2.
This Addison kid is real easy to cheer for. Seems like a great kid. Too bad he is an overager.
Nothing wrong with him being 20.
Better he produce at 20 than not.
why so negative?
When he’s a Hab, he’s an ‘overager’. If he’s a Leaf he’s a ‘great young prospect’ (just kidding, he’s playing in the NHL).
Hat trick for Addison, 4-1 with about 6 minutes to go
Holy crap. As I was posting on HIO this afternoon, I was humming the tune to The Ballad of John and Yoko at one point.
I’m pretty sure these lyrics are from that song, but I don’t know for sure.
Weird.
You are musically correct. I used to have the 45.
A performance for the ages by the Windsor keeper. Only 17 yrs old but at 6ft is he big enough for the bigs where goalies of his stature are rare.
Windsor’s goaltender is standing on his head.
Haven’t heard much from MB & MT recently.
Hope they’re alright and keeping out of trouble.
Sportsnet showed Bergevin in the crowd watching the Addison and Sergachev show. He was working his cell phone.
It’s gonna bite when he trades Sergachev for Josh Gorges at the deadline next year.
Drop da puck already!
Gorges would refuse to waive his NTC
He was lining up a couple of Russan strippers for after the game, and an all-dress pizza.
He was lining up a couple of Russian strippers for after the game, and an all-dress pizza.
Read RN below folks. “Flinging feces at a wall”, made me LOL after a tough day! Now this is why I dragged myself back to this forum! Keep at it RN, we need to laugh!
Here’s me and o2t and our approaches on how improvements should be made:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYTSS14SFY0
Where’s the beef!!??
Erie starting to flex their muscle, still 3-0 for the good guys…
I notice Sergachev carries the puck up the ice a fair bit.
A little too individualistic for my liking.
Does he not understand that making four-foot passes to your partner, chipping it off the boards or pushing it up to a scoreless pud is the right way to play?
whompwhomp…
Such a soft target and such a feeble attempt.
You’re better than this RN.
I need you to show a little more creativity in your “dis’s” (as the kids say). A little finesse.
Leave the easy jabs to the likes of that LUKE guy and LArue.
But, but… I was told to make the easy play.
MT tried to show me video on his computer and everything…
https://media.giphy.com/media/5Zesu5VPNGJlm/200.gif
lol, good video for the Donald as well.
The kid just scored on a rocket.
—————-
Drop da puck already!