HI/O Street Hockey: Montreal hockey fans offer their takes on P.K. Subban and the Predators’ playoff run

Posted by

Hockey Inside/Out host Adam Susser hits the streets of Montreal to ask people how they feel about the fact that P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators are still in the playoffs while the Canadiens are long gone. Susser also invites the street analysts he meets to share their messages for Habs GM Marc Bergevin.

  1. eddie 56 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Let’s get this Jan Kovar talk amped up, we lost out on Shipadev or Shipachyon however its spelt, (my bad). But man, we should really roll the dice on this guy. We need something to look forward to, and as nice as it is to see Sergachev and Addison ripping it up, be nice to see us take a chance on a already developed center for Radulov to play with. God hope we re-sign that guy.

  2. Le Revenant says:
    May 25, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    New thread.

  3. LeaveTheCoachAlone says:
    May 25, 2017 at 3:27 pm

  4. mrhabby says:
    May 25, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    One thing is for sure Paul Byron will never have another year like he did last year. So we should trade him at his highest value.

    • eddie 56 says:
      May 25, 2017 at 4:53 pm

      For what? What do you realistically think we can get for him. Cause honestly I think he nets little more than a 3rd or 4th round pick. You’re gonna trade a 20 goal scorer for someone who may never play in the league? I don’t think so, he’s cheap, you keep him, he bolsters scoring from the third line, and can slot in tot he top six when needed, or if we have nothing better. For a team that struggles to score a guy like this that can chip in here and there is an asset. Now you wanna talk trade while someone still has loads of value lets talk trading that Captain, unlike Byron this guy might get you something in return that we need… like a center. Or maybe there isn’t a market for him, and we’re stuck with a guy who will never lead a team, or contribute when it matters most.

  5. StanleyHab says:
    May 25, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    “Working” holiday in Barbados Mike. Here for a Celtic Festival, believe it or not. Still…no complaints. 🙂

  6. Luke says:
    May 25, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    It’s National Wine Day (somewhere, internet meme-ery has a way of erasing borders) so, that has to count for something, right?

  7. Danno says:
    May 25, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Too bad Dr. Recchi isn’t available to explain what a rotulous discolation of the scrofula is. My best guess is it’s a syndrome that closely resembles acute Dipsy-doodle-itis.

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
  8. StanleyHab says:
    May 25, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Hello all from Barbados! 4-1 Pens tonight. Book it!

  9. Danno says:
    May 25, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    2,655 comments…
    Could the Radulov-Montana-Redmon thread’s record be in jeopardy?

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
  10. cbhabsfan says:
    May 25, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    When the expansion draft list for the Habs comes out, I’ll be surprised if Charles Hudon is on the protected list. But I hope so, because I think he’s be the first player that George McPhee would consider taking from us, not De la Rose.

    I can see Hudon finally be given a chance to make the team out of training camp this year. If he does, I can see him playing very well for us. Even if he has to start his NHL career on the fourth line, I don’t think he’d be there for long.

    • montreal ace says:
      May 25, 2017 at 1:53 pm

      I would like to see both Hudon and JDLR given a chance next year. I also think Jerabec was a great signing by Bergy, it would be great if he played with Weber

    • montreal ace says:
      May 25, 2017 at 2:04 pm

      EOTP has a great article on Hudon, while mentioning he has a lethal wrist shot. I notice that Europeans use a wrister more often then a slapshot, which is something I wish the Habs would teach in development more.

    • Captain aHab says:
      May 25, 2017 at 2:10 pm

      If they don’t protect him to protect some stiff d-man or Pleks and he gets taken and ends being a good NHL player, they will only have themselves to kick as we have so little offense down the pipeline.

      Drop da puck already!

    • eddie 56 says:
      May 25, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      Don’t think he’s available to be drafted cause he’s not a roster player. Pretty sure the expansion draft rules state prospects can’t be scooped up, but I could be wrong so correct me if that’s so.

  11. JR-sHabs01 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    The thread died a week ago. It was killed by sarcastic wrongness. As long as the I ❤ PK conglomerate run the site, this is what we can look forward to.

    The site does have its own Sheriff Sholi and, also a deputy bwoar.

    • habcertain says:
      May 25, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      I believe it is the PK haters that are having the hard time getting over this. Sad really. It is ok to cheer for whomever you like, the Habs have been playing golf for quite some time.

  12. cbhabsfan says:
    May 25, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Has anyone else noticed that this thread is completely worn out?

    EDIT: For instance, I thought the news that Jakub Jerabek was named to the KHL first all star team might be of some interest.

    Things are so quiet on here that the periodic Subban rants have tapered off to grumbles.

  13. bwoar says:
    May 25, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    “rotulous discolation of the scrofula”

    I thought that deserved a bump. This thread is ripe for all manner of s–tposting at this point.

  14. bwoar says:
    May 25, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    DDO keep starting your posts with “If you dump Emelin”, if gives me hope.

    Starting next year with Emelin, Markov and Jerabek on D that’ll be a corner on Russian defenseman.

    Marc loves the Russian D.
    ?

  15. montreal ace says:
    May 25, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    I wonder how many people on here, would be singing a different tune about Bergy, if they actually owned the Canadiens. I don’t know anybody who would give him 5 years to rebuild the team. Winning starts with winning, I don’t care how a GM goes about it. One other thing, Hudon was still learning at the end of the season in the AHL, too bad the IceCaps were finally in the playoffs, as he might have beefed called. McCarron would only of had more fights in the AHL at the end of the season, he was protected which is why I think he stayed, till the Habs were out

  16. Ozmodiar says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    did someone ask for a new article to be posted?

    https://sports.yahoo.com/news/sore-losers-shea-weber-preds-pride-puck-daddy-countdown-135244945.html

  17. Luke says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    It’s topical… It’s Timely, but is it The Ruination of Youth?

    Ottawa Senators coach Guy Boucher says that he will dress one of Tommy Wingels or Chris Kelly in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins in place of rookie Colin White.

    • Forum Dog says:
      May 25, 2017 at 1:29 pm

      In game 7, for a 20 year old with exactly 3 NHL games under his belt, I would say no. If he were a couple years in with something to prove, I would probably say yes…..

      To me the real question: Is it Disdain for Loyalty? I think old Chris Neil deserves another game or two, although perhaps the seventh one of the ECF is not it.

      • Luke says:
        May 25, 2017 at 1:36 pm

        But how valuable would a game 7 be for this highly touted, well-regarded youngster?

        To play, instead, the 36-year-old Kelly or 29-year-old journeyman Wingels, neither of whom could be considered in the long-term planning just seems… so…. Therrien-esque.

    • arcosenate says:
      May 25, 2017 at 1:59 pm

      If they play him on Friday he might be the only guy in the rink.

  18. cbhabsfan says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Have we already found our first pairing defenceman on the left side? We’ll have to wait until training camp to find that out, but it looks like our recent KHL pickup should at least be part of the conversation:

    http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/latest-news/2017/5/24/15687092/jakub-jerabek-named-to-khl-first-all-star-team-habs-information-news-canadiens

  19. Dunboyne Mike says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Le Rev — whatever you may say retrospectively about the brief Habs career of Mike Weaver, you were one of many who took part in an excellent HIO thread marking his acquisition. Remember?

    • cbhabsfan says:
      May 25, 2017 at 1:03 pm

      Mike Weaver was a useful player for us. Until someone decided it would make sense to sign him to a contract and then park him in the press box for an entire season.

      Never saw the sense of that brilliant move.

      • Dunboyne Mike says:
        May 25, 2017 at 3:12 pm

        Completely agree. And I liked him. I recall him laying the lumber on Lucic. His height was no impediment to truculence.

        The welcome Weaver thread, though, was quite artisitc.

  20. Luke says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    CapFriendly tweeted out the list of the players that teams must sign by June 1, 2017 or lose to Free Agency.

    Habs have only one in Matt Bradley. Shockingly, he is ACTUALLY a Centre.
    SO, SIGN HIM MARC.

    However, I was at the site, but can’t find a link to link. So check out the @CapFriendly Tweeter if you wanna see it. (Dregs actually retweeted it, which is how I saw it).

    • B says:
      May 25, 2017 at 12:45 pm

      Also coming up if they remain unsigned, Magnus Nygren’s rights expire June 30th and Collin Sullivan’s Aug 15th

      • bwoar says:
        May 25, 2017 at 12:56 pm

        Thank to you both for the info! Nygren’s ship has probably sailed but I’d try to entice him to join Laval. Bradley, meh, but no reason to lose him for nothing.

  21. B says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Matt Bradley traded to Regina (who will host next year’s 100th Memorial Cup):
    http://whl.ca/article/pats-acquire-bradley-picks-from-tigers-in-exchange-for-hollett

  22. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    If MB can makes moves without losing major assets where Lehks, Shaw, Byron and Danault end up in the bottom six, this line-up becomes exponentially better. Habs best success has been when they have been able to roll 4 lines who can score.

    • Ozmodiar says:
      May 25, 2017 at 12:34 pm

      Max – ?? – ??
      Chucky – ?? – Gally

      so that’s all they have to fill?? … without losing major assets?

      shouldn’t be a problem. right?

    • cbhabsfan says:
      May 25, 2017 at 12:45 pm

      Lehkonen is not a bottom six forward by any stretch.

      But I agree that if we start next season with a third line of Danault, Byron and Shaw, we are in pretty decent shape up front.

      EDIT: Lehkonen getting the love today:

      http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/2017/5/25/15686504/2016-17-canadiens-season-review-artturi-lehkonens-rookie-season-was-a-success-habs-highlights

    • New says:
      May 25, 2017 at 12:59 pm

      This is true, however their failures have come rolling four lines that can check.

      While it may appear you are presenting four balanced lines and optimizing your chances you are rather ceding the initiative to your opponents.

      You are essentially planning to check your way to victory, to stymie the opponent, and to cash in on opportunity. There is a huge flaw in the plan.

      Your plan leaves zero options if the opponent gets opportunity, if a player gets hurt, if it is the long change period, if a blade breaks, or the wrong player on your team is presented the opportunity you waited on. If your opponent goes to a short bench you either sit half your skill, or you juggle your lines to match, negating your brilliant strategy.

      The entire strategy is reactive and in the end you lose. It is built on a journeyman philosophy of fear in losing your job, take no risks, and hope for the best. The Maginot Line of hockey.

  23. Cal says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Will this happen tonight?

  24. Cal says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:53 am

    And on the 9th Day of Thread, the editor did act and set forth a new article. Or not.

  25. Danno says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Three more teams to be cut by 2018-19…

    KHL cuts team and reveals six-month salary delays

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
  26. kirkiswork says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:22 am

    I think the “process” should let guys like Sergachev, Scherbak and Hudon play hockey, just let them play.
    Let King and Ott and others of the like go and play somewhwere else.
    You can’t develop if you don’t play.

    GoHabsGo

    • Le Revenant says:
      May 25, 2017 at 11:25 am

      I’m very much in favour of allowing our youngsters to graduate, instead of blocking their path with Steve Ott and Dwight King and Mike Weaver and Jordie Benn. And wasting draft picks and prospects to acquire these veterans.

      • Forum Dog says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:31 am

        Here here. I have to admit I kind of liked Ott as a part-time playoff presence, but I’m not sure I could manage a full sked….

        Up with McCarron, DLR, Sergachev and possibly Juulsen. Plug Galchenyuk in and tell him to own it. The youth are hungry. Feed them!

        • Le Revenant says:
          May 25, 2017 at 11:43 am

          Steve Ott is a sack of the slime a slug leaves in its track. I’m still bitter that we let that revolting organism wear le bleu-blanc-rouge, along with Bobby Farnham.

          I don’t think we gift kids jobs, I’m down with Marc Bergevin’s maxim that you don’t usually regret calling up a player too late, but often regret calling them up too early. I understand his stance that he doesn’t make the decisions, the kids make the roster decisions for him, by earning a job with their excellent play.

          But if a job opens up through injury or whatnot, our first reflex shouldn’t be to go out shopping for a Davis Drewiskie.

          • on2ndthought says:
            May 25, 2017 at 12:17 pm

            Interesting perspective. I have it on good authority that Bergevin is a know-nothing who hasn’t made a good move in 5 years.

      • Luke says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:42 am

        Ding and Ding.

        Mind you… if you can’t get a Hudon or McCarron ready to play decent hockey, you do have to expend picks to get the Ott types. And hopefully reflect very long on why you can’t graduate a player to replace the bottom rung of aged-out NHL players (or Guys Like Marc, as I like to call them).

        I truly believe and have stated as such, that Marc thinks the veteran journeyman roleplayer is really the key to a winning roster and locker room. He probably thinks he was just as important to the Wings defense as Paul Coffey was.

      • Ozmodiar says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:43 am

        In theory, i agree, but the reality is that MB was hoping to go far in the POs this season. He loaded up on vets for the 4th line with a plan to take the reported ‘easy’ path to the finals by winning games 1-0, 2-1. He trusts his vets and didn’t want McCarron missing a back-check, or Hudon turning it over at the offensive blue line. (not that the vets didn’t do this)

        Despite what MB says about building through the draft, or how the youth makes the decisions for him, all his moves should be looked at knowing he’s trying to win now. 5 years in, i find this a bit scary, TBH.

        • Le Revenant says:
          May 25, 2017 at 11:57 am

          I think we’re spinning our wheels when we think ‘Win Now’ and ‘our window is closing’, blah blah blah. You keep spending/squandering draft picks doing that. We invested wisely, in hindsight, on Jeff Petry and Thomas Vanek, but overall it’s a losing proposition.

          Last summer it led to us getting into the Andrew Shaw contract, at the cost of two second-rounders. In my mind, those 2nds would have been Samuel Girard and Taylor Raddysh.

          And those picks at the deadline were just flushed down the toilet, essentially.

          But I’m a draft nerd, and value a 6th-rounder more than a roster NHL player, because I always think of that pick as a potential Jaro Halak or Andrei Markov. Which isn’t realistic, but if HIO can obsess over Michel Therrien, I can gripe about the lack of draft picks, dammit.

          • Paz says:
            May 25, 2017 at 12:17 pm

            Everyone I know agrees with this. You want to trade Eller, fine. You get two second rounders. Ok.
            But why go the other way for a useful, mid range talent like Shaw, spend two higher ranked 2nd rounders, then give him 6 years?.

            Come on. I know I’m not the most politically correct poster here, but that was complete and total foolishness.

            I would bet there’s not another GM in the league who would have done that deal with Shaw.

            He’s a hard worker. He’s got great character. But he’s also prone to concussions, and his talent is very limited.

            Terrible mistake that a GM should not be making.

          • Ozmodiar says:
            May 25, 2017 at 12:20 pm

            Right. While some say the odds of a player picked in round ‘x’ has only ‘y’ % chance of making it in the NHL, the key is to load up on the picks to increase the odds.

            Anthony Duclair was the Rangers 3rd pick in the 3rd round.
            Lehkonen was the Habs’ 3rd pick in the 2nd round.
            Shae Weber was Nashville’s 3rd pick in the 2nd round.

            More than one role of the dice is often needed to get ‘lucky’ in the later rounds.

          • Luke says:
            May 25, 2017 at 12:31 pm

            Debrincat….

          • JohnInTruro says:
            May 25, 2017 at 12:35 pm

            I agree with you Norm. I love the draft, the potential and opportunities. I don’t like tossing away picks for rentals or bottom 6 guys. There should be enough of those in our prospect pool. Our prospect pool is a lot more fun to be a part of than someone else’s we acquired.

      • RightNyder says:
        May 25, 2017 at 12:18 pm

        I find myself agreeing almost entirely with your recent posts.
        It’s very disconcerting.

  27. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:21 am

    N8+a 2nd for Evander Kane

    If you can’t dump Pleks then need to get him+Gally some physical scoring help. One year until UFA so will kill it like Rads IMO for his next deal.

    • Forum Dog says:
      May 25, 2017 at 11:26 am

      I like what Kane brings on the ice, but he is a pretty toxic personality. Might not fit well with Price, Weber and Pacioretty….

    • bwoar says:
      May 25, 2017 at 11:51 am

      Hard to imagine where we fit another LW, both on the ice and under a salary cap where we need a C.

      Plus there’s no Buff to keep him in line.

      • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
        May 25, 2017 at 12:05 pm

        If you dump Emelin and Markov makes 5, he fits. Kane would play on the second line with Pleks and Gally (like I assume MB wanted to with Lucic). Lehks drops to the third line with Danault and Shaw. Then you have Byron on the 4th line with McCarron/JdR/Mitchell/Martinsen. That leaves Max and Chucky on the top line where MB can decide who to move for a center or get a UFA.

      • Le Revenant says:
        May 25, 2017 at 12:15 pm

        It appears that Dustin Byfuglien was quite incapable of keeping him in line, actually.

        • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
          May 25, 2017 at 12:19 pm

          Maybe he called Evander from Winnipeg every night during the last 28 goal season?

        • bwoar says:
          May 25, 2017 at 12:33 pm

          He was one track suit short of a beating here in the Peg.

          Buff woulda tossed Subbie on his backside, but eh, no one wants to hear about a guy who puts his team second.

          And yet and but and still, that EKane/Galchenyuk connection is irksome.

    • Ton says:
      May 25, 2017 at 12:41 pm

      I would do it. ………….he would be the ideal center for us and with Patch and weber as leaders he will be fine. I would get him to agree to a long term contract before making the trade.

  28. JR-sHabs01 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:10 am

    What’s got him down on the players? Sarcastic wrongness. It’s an epidemic.

  29. mrhabby says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:41 am

    For the record for what its worth.

    Hudon, JDLR suck.

    • Ton says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:49 am

      Not a constructive post . JDLR could be a better replacement than Ott as a fourth liner and certainly as more upside to him. He could become a third liner if he found some away to score 12 to 18 goals. I think its in him. Big body, fast, good defense, np will be a NHL’er

    • bwoar says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:54 am

      Hey mr, what have you seen that’s got you so down on each player?

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      May 25, 2017 at 11:03 am

      Well one thing for certain, they have to establish themselves as NHL players this year. They have spent at least 3 years in the minors. C’mon already…

      If you look at the bottom six of the final four teams, they are mostly filled with organization-developed players. MB has had to go acquire them (Byron, Shaw, Danault, Mitchell, Flynn, Ott, King, Martinsen, Matteau, DSP, etc.).

      It is one thing not to be able to draft and develop top-6 players but if you can’t do it either for bottom six players then you’re going to be in trouble.

      • chilli says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:18 am

        Agree 100%.
        I think DLR can be useful 4th liner.
        Hudon needs a chance.
        I know people snicker at Sven getting 16 points in 19 games with Colo as ‘they suck’ but he was also playing against other NHL teams, he wasn’t getting them in practice.

        So something is off in how we give these kids a chance. Well, it was off with MT and now seems off with CJ in terms of how he deployed his players in the playoffs.

    • Forum Dog says:
      May 25, 2017 at 11:24 am

      Neither suck. Hudon is a tweener that may never hold down an NHL job. He just doesn’t have enough of any one particular skill. DLR, on the other hand, is almost certainly going to play a 3rd line role in the NHL. He has the size and skating ability, is coachable, and plays a reasonably smart game. A ‘Bob Gainey light’ type. Ultralight maybe, but I expect him to crack the roster permanently within the next 12 months, especially with Plekanec on his way out.

  30. bwoar says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:09 am

    The thing about Hudon is that he’s a scoring centre. He’s done a good job in the AHL, and he’s only turning 23 this year. It’s a good time to bring him up, and it follows the model set by more successful franchises who let their prospects develop. His goalscoring has improved in the last three years and playing with Terry and Scherbak he’s still the guy who stirs the drink.

    Pluses: forechecking, scores goals, hard worker
    Minuses: OK skating, not amazingly creative, not very big

    He’s another guy who probably doesn’t have the wheels to be an NHL centre. You really, really gotta be fast these days unless you have some legendary talent in other areas. Other than that, he’s probably an NHL LW — stuck behind Pacioretty, Galchenyuk & IMO Lehkonen.

    And I wouldn’t have him at #2 C over Danault, for instance. Maybe a #3 but you’ll want speedy and larger guys for him to play with.

    • mrhabby says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:31 am

      The guy is AHL material but maybe with Julien he can improve his game. I say he stays in the AHL.

    • Paz says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:49 am

      From what I’ve seen of both players, Hudon is much more creative and much more dangerous offensively compared to Danault.

      But how many games at the NHL level has Hudon played? It’s kind of tough to get a read on a players offensive side against NHL competition when he never gets to play.

      Danault is a perfect number 3 centreman on a team that expects to compete for the Cup. Defensively sound. Chips in a 1/2 point per game.

      • bwoar says:
        May 25, 2017 at 10:53 am

        I’m not gonna turn my nose up at a guy who scores, when he have zilch for top 6 centres. I just don’t want people getting their hopes up in his case. I think he’s capable of playing NHL but it’s hard to get a read where he might fit on the current team.

        Certainly his stints thusfar with the big club have been encouraging, there’s just something of a jam on the LW he might need to deal with.

        • Paz says:
          May 25, 2017 at 11:12 am

          Everything that’s happened in the AHL needs to be reevaluated at the NHL level. The teams under Lefebvre have not been good. That hasn’t helped either.

          Hudon needs 40 games in the NHL, and I think he deserves that chance.

          I’m not the only one, and I think Lehkonen could be moved to center. He played there in Europe.

          • bwoar says:
            May 25, 2017 at 11:43 am

            I don[‘t think he played that much C, but I don’t disagree with you. If we started with Lehk at C with Hudon on the wing I wouldn’t turn my nose up. Hopes wouldn’t be high, but I agree that at this point we need to see what Hudon can do for real.

    • Le Revenant says:
      May 25, 2017 at 11:08 am

      The thing that might force the team’s hand is how both Jacob de la Rose and Charles Hudon are eligible for the expansion draft and need to be protected, and then will be waiver eligible this season. So if we retain them, we can’t send them down to the AHL without risk as we did before. We might lose them as we did Mark Barberio and Mike Condon this season, and we’re not a deep enough organization to lose prospects for nothing like that.

      http://habsprospects.com/waivers.html

      We should note that Mike McCarron and Nikita Scherbak are both exempt from waivers, and I don’t think either has earned a guaranteed roster spot from the start of the season, kind of like Daniel Carr had in 2015-16.

      • bwoar says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:58 am

        If we retain both those players (i.e. protect them) we’d leave Andrew Shaw exposed. Your disdain for his antics aside, I’m not sure that’s the way to go. I supposed we could hope LV balks at Shaw’s salary but I wouldn’t bet a JDLR on it.

        • Le Revenant says:
          May 25, 2017 at 12:09 pm

          His antics are somewhat distasteful, but I knew we were in for those when we acquired him, I don’t have too big a problem with that.

          It’s the two seconds that I regret, relatively high in the pecking order for once, in a good draft year, along with that contract, which I think will become harder and harder to carry.

          Oh well, maybe near the end we can banish him to Robidas Island, with rotulous discolation of the scrofula.

  31. Luke says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:50 am

    This is a handy look at the success and impact rates of draft picks by location. It’s from 2015, so keep that in mind, but the long draw that is drafting & development keeps it fairly relevant.

    http://www.tsn.ca/statistically-speaking-expected-value-of-nhl-draft-picks-1.317819

    So Habbies are #25 this year:

    No. 25
    Average Rating: 3.81

    (Between Good AHLer and Fringe NHLer – approx 50 – 200 NHL Game Career).

    Best: Brenden Morrow, Cam Ward
    Worst: Mikhail Kuleshov, Patrick White, Eric Lavigne, Chad Penney.
    Ranked 7 or better: 9.5%
    Ranked 5 or worse: 71.4%
    At least 100 NHL games (or extremely likely): 61.9%

    • bwoar says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:48 am

      In 2015 the Jets chose Jack Roslovic at #25 just before we took Juulsen. He’s looking mighty promising.

      2014: Pastrnak
      2013: Big Mac
      2012: Jordan Schmaltz, STL
      2011: Stuart Percy, TOR (P. Danault at #26)
      2010: Quinten Howden, FLA (Kutnetzov #26)
      2009: JOrdon Caron, BOS (Palmieri, #26)

      So I just wanted to balance the idea of rate of success with a few recent selections. Perhaps the lesson here is, draft #26?

      • Le Revenant says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:23 am

        I can’t remember where I read it, but apparently Dvd Pstrnk was up next on Trevor Timmins’ list in 2014 when the Bruins snapped him up at #25. We took Nikita Scherbak at 26.

        Since then, I’ve been hoping that young Mr. Psternak would bust, and that Nikita would tear up the WHL and the AHL and establish himself as a Top 6 scoring winger. Like I’ve been waiting for Thomas Chabot to flop while Noah Juulsen thrives. And waiting.

        So not down on Noah, and hopefully Nikita takes another big stride next fall after a big summer of training, but it does irk that the Bruins landed David Pasternk one spot ahead of us, and he’s already a star. Despite my hexes and juju and voodoo dolls.

  32. bwoar says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Gabriel Vilardi. Just sayin’.

  33. oldschoolhockey says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Imagine if Habs can’t afford Radulov because they have to keep the Pleks, Emelin and Shaw contracts? Read it on The hockey writers.

    • DipsyDoodler says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:02 am

      That’s a terrible site.

      We have $22M in cap space. The only players we need to sign are Galchenyuk, Beaulieu, Markov. Say $13M for those three, leaves $10M.

      We would have 7 Dmen (ignoring the expansion draft) and 8 forwards at that point.

      Add two of DLR Hudon and McCarron for another say $1.6M

      So $8.4M to sign Rads and a couple of free agent hole-fillers.

      Not a problem, unless we sign e.g. Joe Thornton which is unlikely.

      —–

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:17 am

      The issue with Radulov is the term and it is clear MB is hesitant to give it to him. Pleks and Emelin’s contracts are gone next season. MB should still get rid of them now regardless.

    • Loop_G says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:54 am

      But that is not possible as all those contracts are on the books already. PA Parenteau’s 1.3 million coming off the books is bigger than Rads raise, so there simply no basis for that idea.

  34. Habfan17 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Since Anaheim will have issues come the expansion draft, I wonder if they would take Sherbak, Beaulieu, McCarron and Davidson for Silfverberg and Fowler?

    I know, is it enough? I think more important, is they would not have to protect Sherbak or McCarron. They could leave Davidson unprotected so they could keep other core defencemen.

    The Habs would still need a centre and to resign Rads. But that would give them a pretty decent top 6.

    Patches, Galchenyuk, Rads
    Lehkonen, Danault, Silfverberg
    Shaw, DLR, Gallagher
    Martinsen, Mitchell/?, Byron
    Habfan17

    • DipsyDoodler says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:53 am

      1. You don’t get to protect more defenceman by “leaving a player unprotected”. That’s not how it works.

      2. No one wants lots of marginal players. Fowler emerged as perhaps the Ducks best defenceman in the playoffs. Sifverberg was their second best scorer after Getzlaf. They’d be crazy to trade them at all, let alone for a bunch of iffy prospects. Just increasing the number of journeymen does nothing to make the trade more attractive.

    • chilli says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:06 am

      You’d have to add Price to that offer for Fowler and Silverberg or they’d laugh you off the phone if you were the GM calling.

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:24 am

      There is no way you are getting Silfverberg and Fowler without Serge. Just no way.

    • Le Revenant says:
      May 25, 2017 at 11:36 am

      The kind of trade where we obtain Cam Fowler on the cheap only happens if Bob Murray garthsnows it and leaves the trade to the last minute like with Thomas Vanek in 2014, and then needs to unload him fast as the clock is about to strike midnight.

      Only a deadline, a gun to the temple, makes that happen. Maybe like Marc Bergevin on June 29th, with the NMC about to kick in on his bucking bronco’s $9M per year contract.

    • Cal says:
      May 25, 2017 at 11:51 am

      If this package was for either Sifverberg or Fowler, but no way for both.

      Habs management keeps dragging down the values of their younger players (and, sometimes, even their vets) by throwing them under the bus in the media.
      Beaulieu, right now, isn’t worth much on the trade market.
      Same goes for Scherbak and Big Mac.
      The assistant coaching staff has to be changed up to change this lack of progression by our younger players. Being serviceable in the NHL is good enough for also-rans, not Cup champions.

      Way back in 1993, every player delivered the goods. The team went an astonishing 16-4, delivering 10 OT wins. Hell, ot got to the point that when the game went to OT, I was sitting there thinking, “We’ve got ’em right where we want ’em!” And, of course, Roy would weather a storm and the Habs would hustle down the ice and score.
      These younger players have to be pushed to be the best, by coaches that have a shared goal. The philosophy of not scoring has to change in Montreal.

  35. Dust says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Was hoping to see a new thread today about how the prospects are doing at the memorial cup.

    I only caught the first period last night but i like what i saw from Addison and Sergachyev.

  36. oldschoolhockey says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Radio-Canada piece on Chucky and Hudon. Exactly. Leave them be. Can’t agree more with Trini regarding the too long employ and contract for the skill sucking orange youth stealer. Bergevin has exhibited zero offensive skill knowledge and as a career defensive journeyman with limited offensive skill, he focused almost completely on “playing the right way” and “defense wins championships”.

    We’ll here the Habs sit. Limited drafted talent in the AHL. Matt Bradley not resigned but fishing for defense from the Khl I stead. I can’t say if the Timmins team has drafted so poorly since 2008 or if Bergevin has so negatively impacted the choices being made. Seems Bergevin by finally bringing in beef with players like King, is now behind the speed and skill of the changing NHL despite having it in his first year.
    The glass for Habs fans is indeed dry, especially if Lefebvre and his gang are back for the Rocket, JJ is still employed and Chucky is traded with Hudon being selected by Vegas. Don’t see this aging, offensively challenged team as a shoe in to the playoffs​ either. Diving complainer if a coach or not for 2017-18. There is a rot in this team and beyond the lack of killer instinct, drive and finish from most save for Radulov (who may be gone), Byron, Gally and some third liners in Daneault, it does indeed seem that Bergevin is the Rot and will need to be replaced by someone who doesn’t just throw out the one liners and rest on the history which is now almost a quarter century of mediocrity despite having some of the biggest budgets for staffing and administration in the NHL…

    • Dust says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:36 am

      regarding MB beefing up the team while everyone else is going for more speed.
      Now i’m not saying this is going to work this time but sometimes when everyone else is zigging the team that zags ends up on top

  37. Don Birnam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Hola Amigos!
    On this date in 1965,Cassius Clay’s first fight as Mohammed Ali.
    He was The Greatest .

    https://twitter.com/i/web/status/867722960722960384

  38. DipsyDoodler says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Hey everybody.

    Stu has an article in today’s Gazoo.

    Guess what it’s about.

    —–

  39. Mavid says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:33 am

    º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

    Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  40. jols says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:19 am

    Just over on HF Boards and an interesting thread – Galchenyuk for Jeff Carter from LA. Carter is 32 but definitely a big #1 center.

    I guess it depends on if Bergevin thinks e can win next year with a #1 center. !’m not so optimistic but he probably is. Would you guys do it?

  41. Habnormal says:
    May 25, 2017 at 1:09 am

    JDLR is another one. He goes from being the next Guy Carbonneau to never getting another
    Call up. Remember that playoff year where MT gave him a prominent role? Never did that with Andrighetto or Hudon

    As others have said, Therein lies the problem. Michel is a boy (not a girl, but not a man either). The glass was always half empty with MT. It’s no wonder only 4 players have earned an NHL spot when MB took command: one of those is Andrighetto. Dreadful record and that’s why the future is it as bright as it should be on this team

    • bwoar says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:33 am

      He’ll have a YUGE opportunity to make the team next year, having finally “broken out” just a little bit in the AHL.

      If he becomes a regular we’ll have a quick, larger bottom six guy who pretty much is prototype for the role…. it ain’t sexy but 2nd rounds don’t overflow with PK Subbans. I don’t mind if anyone we draft actually makes the club and performs usefully over outsiders.

  42. habstrinifan says:
    May 25, 2017 at 1:03 am

    One day I will come to this site and see no posts involving JDLR as a HABS 3rd or 4th or 5th or whatever liner.

    I know it will happen cause I no longer see any posts with Andrighetto as a HABS 1st or 2nd liner or Gabriel Dumont as a HABS 3rd or 4th or 5th or whatever liner.

    Hopefully on that day I will also see posts in which Charles Hudon features prominently in the team’s plans.

    And one day I will come to this site and see no more P.K and or Weber bashing!

    It is important though that in EVERY day of posting, the name Michel Therrien appears at least once.

    For it is well we HABS fans never forget what he did to our fortunes; our prospects and prospect; and the team’s image.

    And should you wish to make excuses for him… consider that a player like Weber after only a 3/4 season with this coach felt the imperative to meet with the GM ( accompanied by the captain) .. a meeting which must have played a role in Therrien’s firing.

    I do not know if the glass is half empty or half full at this moment.. but for now it IS NOT being drained!

  43. Habnormal says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:58 am

    I also don’t get the deployment/use of Sherbak. Surely he has had enough games in the AHL. You have a team starved for offence and you see in the beginning of the season that the kid is not stellar defensively yet scores an amazing goal and shows flashes of offensive brilliance in his very short opportunity with the big team. Yet he is never given another chance thereafter. Insert Sherbak and even with all his warts, he was easily top 6 on this offensively challenged team. I would put only Max, Radulov, Bryon and Gallagher ahead of him– no one else can really score consistently on this team. Would it have killed them to try him for a few games in the playoffs to see exactly what they have? Even if he scored just one goal, it would have been more than the vast majority of the forwards. Could he have been any worse than King?

    • Habby_Haberton says:
      May 25, 2017 at 2:57 am

      Scherbak is so far off from a top 6 NHL position, I’m not sold he ever makes the jump.

    • bwoar says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:39 am

      He was lost on the ice in his own zone in the NHL. It’s still dicey for him in the AHL. That’s the trouble.

      We SHOULD encourage offensive players to play a score-first game. I know it’s a big knock that we haven’t. However every NHLer demonstrates a minimum level of understanding about positioning and transitioning zones – where they should be, who is their man, etc. Absolutely none of that from the kid in his NHL stint. He’s in the right place until he shows a basic level of acumen for an entire 100 feet of ice.

      It’s not trying to make him into a “safe” player or stifle him, there’s an actual level of apprenticeship still needed for him to be a guy who gets more than 5 minutes of protected ice in the NHL. Not a chance CJ gives him more than that, and justifiably, since he can play more and learn faster in the AHL right now.

      We’re gonna have to cross our fingers he “gets it” this year.

  44. oldschoolhockey says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Habnormal… He’s not a good person according to Empty. GMMB thinks he doesn’t have any grit, doesn’t hate to loose enough, can’t play a 200 foot game and he’s from Alma!

    The TSN Brain trust can’t figure it out either save for him being 5’10”. Another indictment of GMMB I guess

  45. Habnormal says:
    May 24, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    I don’t follow the AHL. Can anyone tell us why Hudon has not been given a fair chance with the big club? 4 points in 6 NHL games with limited ice time is not bad. For this Habs team it’s upper end offensive numbers. Is he irresponsible defensively? Does he lack maturity?

  46. Cal says:
    May 24, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    This could be the reason Russian players are jumping ship from the KHL: http://www.tsn.ca/khl-cuts-teams-owes-players-17-million-1.760365

  47. JohnBellyful says:
    May 24, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Montreal – A defiant Marc Bergevin is expected to make a stunning revelation at a news conference he’s called for tomorrow to defend his five-year tenure as general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.
    “Marc has been really feeling the heat since the Predators beat the Ducks and now have a shot at winning the Stanley Cup with PK in the lineup,” said a highly placed source.
    Montreal, which traded Subban to Nashville for veteran defenceman Shea Weber, didn’t make it past the first round, and its quick ouster along with Nashville’s ascent has stoked the fury of Hab fans who hated the deal from day one and have pilloried Bergevin without fail.
    Even those fans who reserved judgment, preferring to see how the trade played out, have come to loathe the GM for eviscerating the team of its greatest, flashiest talent.
    Bergevin has remained tight-lipped for most of the playoffs but a confidante said “he’s had enough of his reputation being slammed” and he’s now prepared to make public what he and his staff have been doing behind the scenes to restore the team’s former glory.
    “Marc has been open about how hard it is to make a trade in today’s NHL, especially for top-flight offensive talent, and he’s made it clear all along that he intends to rebuild the team internally,” the source said.
    Unfortunately, the results to date have been rather paltry as few draft picks have earned a regular spot on the parent club; most are stuck on the farm team and have provided scant evidence they will ever become anything more than NHL journeymen.
    “But what the fans don’t know is that the club has invested heavily in cutting-edge research that will validate Bergevin’s decision to be patient and develop from within,” said the source.
    Come training camp next September “they will be amazed by the jaw-dropping transformation the prospects have undergone.”
    He declined to provide details, saying he didn’t want to steal Bergevin’s thunder, but he promised “the startling breakthrough will surely silence his critics.”
    However, Reuters has obtained secret footage from an insider showing Canadiens Director of Player Development Martin Lapointe and his special team at work.
    If the clip is authentic, it will be standing-room only at Bergevin’s presser.
    “People afterward will be saying: PK who?” the source said.

  48. Luke says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    and you folks think the Habs couldn’t even beat a Junior team.
    Habs 4, Erie 2.

  49. jols says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    This Addison kid is real easy to cheer for. Seems like a great kid. Too bad he is an overager.

  50. B says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Hat trick for Addison, 4-1 with about 6 minutes to go

    –Go Habs Go!–

  51. Danno says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Saving up your money for a rainy day
    Giving all your clothes to charity
    Last night the wife said
    Oh boy when you’re dead
    You don’t take nothing with you but your soul

    ________________________________________

  52. iha8losin says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    A performance for the ages by the Windsor keeper. Only 17 yrs old but at 6ft is he big enough for the bigs where goalies of his stature are rare.

  53. jols says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Windsor’s goaltender is standing on his head.

  54. habsfan0 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Haven’t heard much from MB & MT recently.
    Hope they’re alright and keeping out of trouble.

  55. oldschoolhockey says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Read RN below folks. “Flinging feces at a wall”, made me LOL after a tough day! Now this is why I dragged myself back to this forum! Keep at it RN, we need to laugh!

  56. jols says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Erie starting to flex their muscle, still 3-0 for the good guys…

  57. RightNyder says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    I notice Sergachev carries the puck up the ice a fair bit.
    A little too individualistic for my liking.
    Does he not understand that making four-foot passes to your partner, chipping it off the boards or pushing it up to a scoreless pud is the right way to play?

