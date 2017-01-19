Montreal Gazette

January 19, 2017 · 5 Comments

HI/O Show: NHL is a ‘clown show’ when it comes to goalie interference

During Saturday’s 5-4 win over New York, Canadiens goalie Carey Price was dragged out of his net on a scoring attempt by the Rangers’ Kevin Hayes, allowing Rick Nash to score an uncontested goal. There was no penalty on the play, leading many to ask: what constitutes goaltender interference? 

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show, our hockey panel — Gazette columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, CBC Daybreak’s Jessica Rusnak and host Adam Susser — discusses goalie interference penalties as well as these topics:

Were you surprised the Canadiens demoted Mike McCarron?

How much of Price’s recent struggles have to do with Andrei Markov being out of the lineup?

Is Phillip Danault good enough to be a second-line centre behind Alex Galchenyuk in the future?

Viewer question of the week: Do the Canadiens have a shooting coach? 

  1. DipsyDoodler says:
    January 19, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Did they really say “clown show”?

  2. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    January 19, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Timo’s favorite is back. I swear I think I have seen Susser in a burger commercial.

  3. johnnylarue says:
    January 19, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    The Weber pairing plays the most minutes and finishes +1 in a 4-1 loss.

    Our second and third pairings are being brutalized without Markov and Pateryn. It’s as simple as that. I think the only way around this problem is cybernetic enhancements.

    • Paz says:
      January 19, 2017 at 12:23 pm

      Pateryn is no better than Beaulieu or Barberio. He’s a 5/6 dman.

      And plus/minus is also a function of which 3 forwards are on the ice with the two dmen.

      If Radulov or Andrighetto blows a defensive assignment, and a puck is shot from the point and deselected in, can you really say that the dmen were brutal?

      I don’t.

      I don’t like plus/minus, but if it’s going to be used then everyone on the ice at the time the goal is scored must be doing their job.

  4. habsfan55 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    First

    habs fan but will cheer for any team that beats the leafs


