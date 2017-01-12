HI/O Show: Is Carey Price’s recent mini slump a cause for concern?

Carey Price allowed four goals against the Washington Capitals on Monday, marking the fifth time in his last six games that he has allowed three goals or more. Should Canadiens fans be concerned with Price’s declining save percentage recently?
On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show, our hockey panel — Gazette columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, CBC Daybreak columnist Andie Bennett and host Adam Susser — discuss Price as well as these topics:
What do the Canadiens do with David Desharnais after he recovers from his knee injury?
Which player has been the most pleasant surprise for the Canadiens this season?
Why is coach Michel Therrien still using Tomas Plekanec on the power play?
And our viewer question of the week: What is Michael McCarron’s ceiling?
Be sure to subscribe to our Montreal Hockey Inside Out YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/HabsInsideOutVideos) for bonus content and send your HI/O Show question of the week to sports@montrealgazette.com
And check out our spirited Canadiens-centred discussion every Thursday, exclusively at hockeyinsideout.com
This week’s HI/O Show:
I would not call him the best goalie in the world. Habs will be torn up from last nite so let’s see if CP can steal a game for his guys tonite.
Apologies for the re-post, folks, but I find myself unable to ignore the farce that is Desharnais, and responded with following to the comment below on previous thread :
I really have my doubts that DD would survive a 5-7 game series against the Jets without being totally ineffective.
—–
Only against the Jets ?
Desharnais brings no value to the team, but everyone here knows that it’s highly probable Therrien will blow right past that and get him into the lineup at the very first opportunity.
Translated, people here know that Therrien will deliberately weaken the lineup so that his boy can once again pose / pretend / go thru the motions of being a legitimate NHLer.
This is not only pathetic – it undermines the team and some of the outstanding individual efforts we are witnessing.
If Bergevin cannot see that something needs to be done to take this entire option off the table, it can only be that he refuses to see it – wilful blindness.
Let’s not forget that other people are watching how this will play out as well – that list includes names like Price and Weber. They are this team’s one-two punch and, in the case of CP, he’ll soon be in the driver seat in deciding where his next contract is signed. If ever there was a time for Bergevin to make the tough decision, this is it IMO. Desharnais has to go ~ point final.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
The only part of this I disagree with is that it will be MT’s choice. If Bergy doesn’t want dd playing he won’t play he will be waived and sent down. MT loves his little bedfellow (pun intended) but I don’t think he likes losing more. Danault/McCarron have played dd off this team. At least that is my hope.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
You’ll have to repost again. New thread.
My loins ache for DD’s return.
Potential deadline acquisitions (rentals): Whodya want? What would it cost?
Hanzal, Vrbata, Doan, Sharp, Fisher, Iginla, Burrows, Hainsey.
Non-rentals: Whodya want? What would it cost?
Sutter, Hansen, Skinner.
Blockbuster targets: Whodya want? What would it cost?
OEL, Duchene, Tavares.
Me:
Gallagher for Sutter
Second and a fourth for Hansen
Plekanec, Beaulieu and a first for Duchene
Fifth for Vrbata
Beaulieu, Juulsen, Scherbak and a first for OEL
Fourth for Burrows
Fourth for Hainsey
Price for McJesus
You overlook Tampa, would they not be a seller?
Maybe. I think they might still make a playoff push.
Trade Pleks for Hanzal to get him off the books for next season.
Book him Danault is playing with a ton of confidence, Not a lot of guy would have even tried that end to end jobby last night.
that was a beautiful rush. Shades of things to come one would hope.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Nice rush, yup – not lost on Paul Maurice. 👿
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Ref Desharnais; if players like Pavelec and Halak can be sent down and clear through waivers then sorry #51, thanks for all your hard work.
Good Luck in the KHL next season.
Still stuck in Winterpeg.
Be sure to hit Jollibee for some authentic, uh, Filipino fast food. Chicken and spaghetti at the drive-thru? What will they come up with next?
On every single other team in the league last season, DD would have been put on waivers.
Anyone else think Redmond might take Johnston’s spot tonight?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I wonder if there is something going on with Redmond that the team is not talking about. Doesn’t seem like a hockey decision.
I think tonight answers that. Johnston had several gaffs last night and MT likes to switch things up when young players have bad games so if Redmond sits again tonight then something is up for sure.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Ahhhh, the defense of David Desharnais. He’s a great passer (18 assists last year in 65 games), he’s great on the power play (5 pp points in 65 games last year, 11 in 82 previous year – he averages 13 pp points a year).
He’s a good guy and he had his day. Its done, over. There are simply too many viable options that come before him now. Either trade him (unlikely) or send him down but remove that crutch from the Therrien toolbox. We’ve seen what happens when Therrien is forced to go with other options – they flourish.
Unless there’s a huge rash of injuries again, we should never see this guy in a Habs uniform again unless its in practice or at the year end team photo.
Good HIO show guys.
I’m excited about Sherbak. You can tell he has talent. To have Radulov show him and Chucky the ropes is huge.
Many scouts had Scherbak as a potential top ten draft pick in 2014 and saw him fall to Montreal at 26 as a steal. The consensus was that he was a very raw player with plenty of rust but with potential all world talent underneath it all. I think he’ll be a late bloomer and will really come into his own in his mid 20s as long as the habs have patience and don’t use him as trade bait.
agree, Sherbak needs a few years still but he is top six potential. A few years of Radulov would be great for him.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
One angry Chargers fan unleashed a dozen eggs on the team’s facility
lol I could see Timo or Front doing something like this
http://www.foxsports.com/nfl/story/san-diego-chargers-los-angeles-fan-egg-team-facility-building-011217
OK that sucks. Does not create paragraphs. Must be a BlackBerry thing?
Roads still closed to Brandon,MB. No loss, lots to do here (wpg). Happy I cancelled my St. Paul trip.
Fun 2nd and 3rd last night. What I cam away with was McCarron will be sent back to the minors. Skill and skating still weak. Maybe he had a bad game.
@on2ndthought; Desharnais has done nothing in two years to deserve a shot. At least a player like McCarron takes up space and can hit (sort of). Even Scherbak was more impressive than what we’ve seen from Desharnais.
2. The one thing that saved us during the great plague of NHL2017 is the fact we played a ton of very poor teams. That’s great news for the standings.
3. No fear of losing Montoya to Vegas, Charlie Charlie, Charlie
4. Last night was the first time in years that we weren’t harrassed in our seats. Also, the Habs Fans are growing in the lower bowl. Not like the 90’s yet, but some day lol
5. Finally, someone get me out of this province. Incredible how owning two Internet companies, basically we can live anywhere and I can’t convince the Love to move. Some MB ladies just don’t move from the frozen tundra.
Last night was fun. We have this twitter clique, and we were yaking\texting through the intermission. Probably the best game I’ve seen here since 1990. Not best in talent, but more the goals. Jets were very smelly. Horrible defense.
Live via Polo Park, BlackBerry out.
sholi…funny cause when I watched McC live in Flda I was surprised on how well he skated. How much faster he was then I was expecting.
It may have been an off game. I do recall seeing him last night skating into the O zone to forecheck and thinking….wow that was slow . He maybe just didn’t have his heart into it, I don’t know.
Yeah, I have heard the same as you say, even at least one hockey journalist who said his skating was very strong, especially for his size. I think he might stay here, not play every night but he brings something no one else has here.
5. Somehow you gotta make her think its her idea lol
Enjoy your time in the city, Shane. At least the sun is out now 😀
I know Plex has not had a great year – yet i think the amount of criticism he receives is unwarranted. So far this year:
Goals Assists Points +/- Rank for PP pts per 60
Plex 5 14 19 + 9 41
Kopitar 4 16 20 -3 124
Toews 7 14 21 0 131
Bergeron 8 9 17 +1 222
What is particularly hard to understand is why he gets so little PP time. He has been our most effective center over the past few years on the PP – usually it has been DD who took his minutes.
The fact is that he has been given a shut down role, does it well , and if given the opportunity could likely still put up points.
So don’t chase him out of town just yet.
wow I didn’t realize how poor a season Kop, Toews or Bergeron were having. Maybe we can trade Pleks to one of those teams straight up 😉 they would prob be saving a few cap pennies on a deal for Pleks as I will assume he is the least paid of the bunch!
Six Stanley Cups, a Conn Smythe, five Selkes, a Byng and Clancy and all kinds of other accolades accrued by the other three.
They’ve got more than enough currency in the bank to get off to a slow start.
Plekanec has finished in the top 10 for the Selke once (seventh), is under 50 per cent for his career in faceoffs, had five goals in 67 games before his recent “explosion” and deserves every bit of criticism he gets.
If anything, he’s given a pass because he’s been such a long-serving and solid Hab.
Eric Engels reports that Galchenyuk could return for Saturday night’s game against the Rangers, and that Shaw is also close to a return.
With hindsight, we could find ourselves looking back on this injury-ravaged stretch of the season as a defining moment. It has seen young players take on bigger roles and grow into them. It has tested every player on the team and seen them show tremendous resilience and determination. If we end up being contenders this year, it could well be this stretch that makes us so.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Projected lines if Galchenyuk and Shaw return? How about:
Byron Galchenyuk Radulov
Max Danault Shaw
Lehkonen Pleks Ghetto
Carr Mitchell McCarron
sorry Gerry, don’t like those at all. Pleks has played well with Bryon/Lehk, so you don’t touch that. Plus Bryon is not a top line player. Nowhere close to it.
But your line shows me that as much as we are deep at C now….man are we ever lacking another top 6 winger. I mean Gally was a shoe in as our other top 6 guy. But with his season and injury, it has not panned out. We need another top 6 winger for sure
I agree, leave the Plekanec line untouched. Our Top six winger dilemma continues. Carr is decent, Ghetto, Sherbak etc. But we need that spot filled to really go deep.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
as everyone was screaming we need HAnzal, we need a 2C (before Dan started to play C for us)…..I was continually saying this team did not need a 2C but rather another top 6 winger. And with Gally slumping we needed maybe 2 lol!
Is it Bryon or Lehk that is playing LW with Pleks? One is playing is off wing?
A top six center would be good but not entirely essential with Danault’s play recently. A center line up of Galch, Danault, Plek, McCarron makes four all with different attributes but all effective. The only one I would trade would be Plekanec just because of his poor playoff performances. Mitchell could fit that mold as well. A top six winger gives us scoring depth on every line. Gally needs the time away I think and will benefit from the rest. Him and Shaw returning gives us that pesky element back.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
We are one of the the top scoring teams in the league so I don’t thinkg we will add a top 6 player. I do think that a veteran D will be added. Likely a pending free agent, but will be a tough defender with some size
Wideman from Calgary would be my choice.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
@ veryhabby. How about:
Lehkonen Galchenyuk Radulov
Max Danault Shaw
Carr Pleks Byron
McCarron Mitchell Ghetto
Understand your hesitation to break up Lehkonen Pleks Byron line, but my goals are to keep Chucky/Radu together, and Max/Danault together. Byron or Lehkonen seemed like better LW options on the top line than Carr or McCarron. Max on the top line loads up the offence at the expense of the other three lines. And I like the way Max and Danault have been producing since being together, so don’t want to take Max away from Danault now that he’s starting to find another level.
Lehkonen seems like he’ll produce no matter where you put him, so Pleks might miss him, but I gave Pleky Byron, so that should help keep him breaking out of that season long slump he’s been in.
In general, a player should not lose their job to injury. DD deserves a shot when he comes back from injury; but the coaches should not cut him a lot of slack; he needs to perform (score points, he is not useful in any other way) or sit.
Free Front.
I wonder if DD might be tradeable at the deadline to a big tough team that could flank him with two strong wingers. He is worth little to the Habs given our team makeup, but might be valuable elsewhere
Do you not think this team already knows exactly what DD brings? He is an offensive player best suited to play with big talented wingers. Well guess what, that is Galchenyuk who gets those wingers now, and perhaps even Danault has surpassed him.
This has nothing to do with whether he has been injured.
I have a different take on it in this case. DD was not really contributing much before the injury and if his current replacement is doing better than he was, then he loses his spot.
Once Galchenyuk is back, then there is a log jam at centre. Danault should not lose his spot, Galchenyuk is back on one of the two top lines, and Pleks, well until he is traded, he will have another centre spot.
That leaves left wing. Who do you sit for DD? Lehkonen? I don’t think so. Carr or Byron, both have been better than DD. McCarron, he has been okay, not great, but he brings something DD does not, strong physical play.
Habfan17
Maybe. But here’s the problem:
Giving DD “a shot” means playing him in the most favourable positions for 30-40 games, and then judging him by the most positive metrics possible.
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
Pretty sure replacing non-performing, injured players is one of the primary ways young players get a shot to make their way into the lineup.
My guess is that DD would play before Andrighetto, Carr, McCarron or Scherbeck but I think that the top nine centres are Galchenyuk, Danault and Plekanec.
DD is likely a 3rd line winger now.
in all thy sons command
timing will have a lot to do with it
If DD comes back and others are injured and therefore there is a spot in the roster….of course he gets in
I do agree MT loves DD, but last season we saw MT sit DD (much to our shock) I dont’ recall if he also got injured a bit….but he only found a spot on the team BECAUSE of other injuries. I see no reason why it would not be the same this season.
The fact is we are a lot deeper then last year. So I don’t think he will simply get a spot back just cause he is healthy. Either another injury opens a spot….or team loses a game or two, so a change up in line up.
It is too bad that Carr/Ghetto have not BOTH cemented a spot cause it would have made it even harder for DD. But right now, he is ahead of those 2 plus Sherbak, Terry, Farnham. Only McC and Lehk (of the kids) have jumped ahead of him.
If he comes back full time…got to think it will be on the wing.
But if all healthy, I can see him as frwd #13 with how everyone is playing right now
Valid comments. I was reflecting on ‘the code’ for coaches; something that can be broken, but doing that can cost the trust of players.
Free Front.
But he had been benched before his injury. He only made it back in because of injuries to Flynn (and I think someone else..)
That knive can cut both ways with the players. You can’t give DD a chance without dumping somone else. I don’t see how they could demote Danault to make room for DD and that the players would be okay with that. He can’t do Mitchell’s job. He’s not a 4th line C. DD could probably take Carr’s place at best without too much fuss. Even that spot might be gone if Shaw is back.
Ever hear of Wally Pipp?
Rule #1 in the coaching code is win and win now. When in doubt, see rule #1. Any action that is for the good of the team is acceptable.
That logic has never applied to DD.
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
If we’re talking that returning from injury means DD deserves a shot then the Habs have really made progress. 🙂
Horse droppings.
If someone is better than you, or you suck mightily, your spot should never, ever be guaranteed.
DD deserves nothing.
Maybe the Pats should call Drew Bledsoe and say they’re sorry.
Tee Ess Enn with the Tradecentre Primer.
http://www.tsn.ca/tradecentre-primer-examining-canada-s-nhl-teams-1.648332
Habs penalty killing has been ultra passive for more than 2 decades now. They are perfectly content to let the opponent control the puck while they set up the box, and the box has a lot of holes that the opponent is finding. Watch the Habs’ pp against almost any opponent and they are being constantly pressured into making poor passes and cough-ups. I should add that they have succeeded with the PP quite a bit lately by being faster than the opponents, but not because of a lot of sustained pressure.
With the speed they have, they should be super aggressive and force the other teams to rush the play. I am with you, I am not sure why they don’t. Sitting back in never a good thing, no matter how good your goalie is.
Habfan17
Thanks @BC for posting the thing below about Radulov where Patches says he’s starting to imitate what Rads does. I fully agree and have said as much!
You want to talk playing “the right way”? That’s Radulov, more than anyone else on this team. He has Subban’s puck protection talent, Plekanec’s forechecking sense, Gallagher’s ‘never give up on the play’ attitude (with more skill), and is second only to Galechenyuk’s slickness with the puck. The way he plays, thinks, and moves, is different than any other player I’ve seen on this team. And in most ways, better.
MB NEEDS to resign him, almost whatever the cost. Without Radulov this team is not where it is today, no question. (And Therrien doesn’t get the love he’s getting either.)
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
I agree Rads have been a huge difference maker and hope he is resigned. I think we also need to give credit for the drafting and play of Lehkonen, along with the trade for Danault Lehkonen has been quietly very solid and Danault is showing why Bergevin coveted him. I also think as much as Rads is rubbing off on other players, so is Weber.
Habfan17
Wonder if Coach Maurice is on the verge of getting axed in Winnipeg? Gerard Gallant would likely be a good coach to take over that team.
Good thought.
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
I’d make that move in a heartbeat.
Free Front.
Jets need a task master. They like Maurice, but don’t listen. So much potential, so little discipline (therefore all the penalties and brain farts). Maybe Iron Mike wants back in the NHL?
Someone else noted how Scheifele is the captain in waiting and future leader of the Jets, and how he, and other young players on that team, need to learn how to win now. Along with a taskmaster coach, I think the Jets also need a goalie to get them into the playoffs. Jets lost to Ducks in four straight a few years ago, but all were great and close games. That learning curve needs to continue, so without a coach and goalie to get them there, they are in danger of going down the same road as the Oilers did for years…
To me the Jets are a team screaming for a stern hand.
I fail to understand the need to always find a culprit , someone to hang or throw tar and feathers to. What s that about a slump for Price ? Nobody in their right mind expects a player to be on top of it s game 82 nights a year plus pre-season, plus playoffs, plus travels…Only the medias looking for something to talk about. My mom used to say ° if you dont have anything intelligent to say then stfu ° I wish it was good for everyone.
At the same time, I understand that captain Max made most of his critics look like amateurs so they need to find someone else !
And by the way, who the hell is Adam Susser ? Man ! They take anyone ! Next time Timo will be a guest ! He can find negative topics for sure !
As for the rest of the questions, the recipe is for everyone to bring what he can to the game and work hard .Take for instance Sherback. We know he is not yet up to par to stay with the NHL but these games will give him a taste of what s to come if he…
I heard Mike Bossy saying the other day that for the kids being called up from st-John it s a totally different mindset this season than it was last year. This year they know they have to work hard and shine if they want any future with this organization. Last season it was a free ticket to the NHL without having to bust their…
As for DD ,i have to admit that difficult choices will need to be made when he is ready to play but never forget how many times you (not me) doubted him in the past and how many times you ate your plate of crow.
One must never forget though that to get something worth while, you need to be willing to give something of value to a dance partner. When trade deadline comes Bergevin will probably look for help on the ice or on the money range he needs to make a significant move.
What a great bike ride. 30 k down A1A toward Daytona B. A super bike path perfect for road bikes: 4 feet wide of consistently good pavement with no cracks or craters. As I was going along, the St Aug bike club was going south – there must’ve been 50 – 60 guys !
I’m getting back into shape after losing December to the cursed snow in Ontario.
And last nite our boys did so well.
Great mgt, great coachng, double plus the Radulov effect !
Life couldn’t be much sweeter.
cheers to all
George K
A!A = another great album for that desert island
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Nice! Florida is a great place to cycle. So flat and warm.
There’s nothing quite as satisfying as a great bike ride. Keep posting the updates, G.
Bike ride sounds dreamy! I just got back on the road following our Ice Nightmare here in Vancouver. Still frigid, but by far my preferred way to get to work.
Chargers gone from SD. Congrats to the citizens of SD for standing up to a greedy owner who wanted a handout even though he was making millions from favorable deals already with the city. Good riddance.
The new logo is out. So glad I’m not a Charger fan.
http://deadspin.com/los-angeles-chargers-unveil-new-logo-1791118192
Supposedly that logo is for the move. The uniform stays the same.
Anyone else notice that Emelin is regressing to his old self … being out of position and making his partner look bad. The PK has really regressed and it is in part due to Emelins play. He isn’t a top pairing defenseman he had a little stretch of looking decent but that has come back down to earth. I’d rather see bealiueu or Petry with Weber they don’t chase and get out of position like Emelin
Full disclosure: I’m not a Therrien fan. Mainly because I have hated how they play with the puck.
But this year is different. They are carrying the puck a lot more, they cycle better, they have more net presence ( adding Shaw, Lehkonen, Carr, and Radulov helps in this regard). The PP looks a little crisper with better results. Offensive rookies are getting chances with other offensive players on the top lines. Because they carry it more, the D are more involved in the attack. The PP is better. So overall I’m happy with what I’m seeing.
I’m also seeing some adjustments we never saw last year when trailing. This year you see them stack a line, or double shift Radulov or Pacioretty with the 4th line to try to generate some offense. These types of adjustments were lacking before with Therrien, unless you count moving Weise up as an ajustment.
Is it the Muller effect, or Therrien realizing he’s on the hot seat? Maybe a combination of both. Given that Muller runs the forwards and the PP, I would think it’s his influence. But either way, it’s good to see.
My only real criticism of the coaching ths year (other than playing DD too much) is the Emelin-Weber pairing. 4 points for Emelin is not good enough for your top pairing. Weber should have a more offensive partner, especially given how Petry and Emelin have been good together in the past.
I think the remaining weakest link in the coaching staff is J.J. managing the defence. Would love to see an upgrade there.
Yup. He also runs the penalty kill which has been horrible this year and needs to get fixed ASAP.
I’m no fan either but wow he’s done a fantastic job this year. As has Bergevin. And – most importantly – the players have been relentless on the puck. It’s fun hockey to watch.
HIO admins:
There’s a giant banner on the screen in the sidebar, it’s a Google ad, it simply reads: “Barack Obama Found Dead – Secret Service reported that his wife Michelle did the unthinkable”
Please reconsider the strategy that allows giant nonsense like this on your site. You can absolutely prevent programmatic buying from displaying any old ad it chooses, the same as advertisers can decide which sites they don’t want to appear on.
I came to talk hockey and am greeted with an ad that insults everyone’s intelligence, and has about 1,000 shades of political undertone that is straight up inappropriate given current events. Including the knowledge that some people on the site would cheer this if it were real.
If this keeps up I’m gonna have to talk politics until I am banned. Please clean up this garbage.
haha… I was thinking of posting about that too.
But then I saw a newsfeed tile “First Place Avs Visit Habs” and so I figured it’s just par for the (ridiculous) course!
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
Eh, hockey nonsense, we can tolerate. 100% bona fide fake news, I just can’t. It’s so egregiously stupid I’m gonna come back later.
I highly doubt HI/O admins have any say on such a thing. Granted I am not near the tech savvy guy you are, but I have to guess this is Corp. Post Media decisions. Their desperation for any kind of greenbacks from advertising is likely all they care about. Have to remember also that Sun Media and specifically the Toronto Sun is the most profitable paper they own.
This is not to diminish your point, just my two cents.
I work in the field, they can totally avoid this. They’ll have some local MTL advertisers that have paid for placement, and when those don’t run (because I’m not a local user, it’s geo-targeted), Google display ads are the fallback. These ones in particular are editable text ads that the advertiser can change on the fly depending on the news cycle, just to get clicks. It’s how the ‘fake news’ phenomenon propagates.
We’ve all seen ads like “R.I.P. Rock – Today we say goodbye to a Hollywood Legend” and yet you know The Rock ain’t dead. This entire category of ad can be taken out of the Postmedia rotation – I concur, HIO peeps are maybe not in control here – it just bothers me how simple it is to avoid, and how it wouldn’t make an iota of difference to ad profits.
Advertisers in this space don’t pay the top dollar to reach specific, interested audiences, they look for places to spend the least amount of money to saturate the most amount of people with the the clickbait-iest junk.
If anything this just encourages people to use adblockers and that does have an effect on profits.
Hmm, perhaps a banner ad on the side could be used to allow Front to share his comments with us again?
–Go Habs Go!–
ADBlock is your friend.
I know. See my post above for context – adblockers honestly shouldn’t be the answer.
Engels with some Danault-love:
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/canadiens-danault-proving-bergevin-right-every-passing-game/
Before last night’s game, Therrien was asked about Zach Redmond and why he isn’t playing. Therrien said Redmond is working hard on his skating with the coaching staff. I don’t know whether Redmond’s skating was always a problem or whether it’s just since he broke his foot, but apparently that’s the reason he’s been a scratch. However, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him tonight.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
The things these coaches notice is pretty remarkable.
It may be obvious for something like skating in a straight line, but this could be something like turning in one direction after stopping, or while skating backwards.
If he’s working on it with NHL coaches, and it’s keeping him out of games, I’m guessing we will be impressed with the results. One thing about Johnston, he will not get out-skated often.
It also makes me think about the D we have drafted recently, how they are all slick skaters.
Free Front.
Thanks for that, and the other about the Radu-effect.
I was pretty harsh on the Oilers a couple days back, for sending down Jesse Puljujarvi to the AHL, so he could get minutes “in all situations”, a couple of weeks after they refused to send him down to the Finnish team for the WJC.
Well, the Islanders are pulling the same stunt. They kept Anthony Beauvillier with the big club after camp, and
he played the first 26 gameshas played 26 games, but has now been a healthy scratch ever since Boxing Day. The last four or five games he played he was getting 11 minutes of icetime.
I don’t understand how teams don’t see this tournament as a great opportunity for their blue chips to perform in a key role, in a high-pressure tournament, and to develop. And you can re-assess when the kid is done, does he come back to your team, or do you send him down to Junior if the kid is getting swamped a little in the NHL.
But seeing how poorly Ryan Strome performed during the WJC, in terms of being the top-line point producing centre, the Canadian team would definitely have benefited from having Anthony Beauvillier as a veteran centre.
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
Despite having their top 7 points per game players missing (6 on the Habs roster and one injured), the IceCaps remain in a playoff spot. Last season they finished out of the playoffs with a .493 points%, so far this season they have a .556 points%.
–Go Habs Go!–
I know a lot of people here don’t think much of RDS’s Bertrand Raymond, but he has a good piece on Radulov, in which he discusses Raduov’s impact with the team and argues that Bergevin needs to re-sign him. Most significant is this statement by Max Pacioretty about his teammate:
« J’ai eu une présence en deuxième période à Dallas qui n’a ressemblé à aucune autre de mes présences en neuf ans de carrière. Je me sentais comme Radu par ma façon de protéger la rondelle, d’effectuer des feintes dans les coins de la patinoire et de faire une passe. Je n’ai jamais joué comme ça dans ma vie. Il n’était même pas sur la glace avec moi, mais à force de le voir se conduire de cette façon, on dirait qu’il m’a incité à ajouter une nouvelle facette à mon jeu. Et je sens que plusieurs coéquipiers jouent de la même manière en raison de son influence ».
I couldn’t find the English so pasted the French version. Here is a rough translation:
“I had a shift in the second period against Dallas that was unlike any other shift in my nine years of playing hockey. In everything I did — my puck protection, my moves in the corners, my passes — I felt as though I were Radu. I’ve never played like that in my life. He wasn’t even on the ice with me, but just watching him play the way he does has made me add new elements to my game. And I think the same thing has happened to some of my teammates; they play like Radu just because of his influence.”
In this very illuminating statement, Pacioretty pinpoints exactly why Bergevin needs to re-sign Radulov. The way he plays has become a kind of blueprint for the others. He makes everyone around him better. Our young players will derive immeasurable benefit from watching and playing with him.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Thanks Jane! Max has really improved his game at both ends of the rink. I think Radu has indeed made an impact, I seem to recall Cole having a similar affect on Max. Also doesn’t hurt that Max’s broken/fractrured foot has healed.
Scherbak top speed is very fast , needs to work on his acceleration and the most obvious positioning where players can seem faster because they are in the right spot and not always at a complete standstill .
Habs’ prospects on this week’s top 10 ranked CHL teams:
#2 London – Mete
#3 Everett – Juulsen
#7 Windsor – Addison, Sergachev
#8 Saint John – Bourque
Honourable mentions:
Medicine Hat – Bradley
Owen Sound – McNiven
http://chl.ca/article/chl-announces-top-10-rankings-jan-112017
–Go Habs Go!–
Desharnais should be waived when he returns.Someone may pick him up but I highly doubt it.He can finish off the season in St.John’s. Therrien loves his veterans so I’m sure he’ll be plugged back in again unfortunately.The centres should be Galchenyuk-Danault-Plekanec-Mitchell. Big McCarron and Scherbak to the AHL for the rest of the year and more seasoning. Andrighetto is a good 13th forward that can play on any line if needed.
Haven’t seen Sherback play prior to his 3 first NHL games this week, but my first impression of him is that he looks real slow. I keep waiting for him to turn on the jets, but still haven’t seen it yet. Is this really how he is or am I way off and just haven’t seen the real Sherback yet? Can someone who’s watched him play regularly in AHL or WHL can shed some light on him please?
I can tell you that he’s got speed to burn.He’s still playing tentatively as a new rookie.When he starts getting comfortable at the NHL level in a few years,I’m sure he’ll display his speed more.
Thanks Max, that makes me feel a little better. I was wondering if he also has some sort of nagging injury that’s hampering his skating.
No problem.I’ve seen him live plenty of times and can vouch for his speed and skill.
He definitely looked slow yesterday when he tried to rush the puck out of his own zone, and was easily caught by the Jets and cost his team a goalmouth scramble. At speed, he’s a pretty agile skater, but it’s been noted how he needs to work on his fitness, on his strength and power, that he hasn’t had the greatest off-seasons, and was asked last summer to remain in Montréal and work with Pierre Allard. So he probably still has to increase his explosiveness the next couple of summers.
Yes,he needs to build up leg strength as well.He looks like a head atop two long legs out there.When he gets stronger he’ll show why he was a first round pick with top ten potential during his draft year.
Yup, that’s what really stood out for me watching him these past 3 games. Waiting for him to detach himself from the opposing player, but never really happened, no explosiveness.
I share your concern. He looks a little slow to me for the NHL. Hopefully he works on it this summer.
I think now that he has gotten a taste of the NHL (and all the perks) this should really help drive and motivate the player. It was really a shame that his injuries were at such times last year that no callup was available or perhaps deserved.
I really believe these callups for a player (and especially the first time) are huge in showing the player how much harder he needs to work.
That’s a good point. He’s young enough to improve it with hard work and the right strength coach.
Dumont and Bournival are both on Tampa’s NHL roster now.
I wonder if both will be in vs Buffalo tonight?
–Go Habs Go!–
Bournival is back ?
I liked him. Hope he gets another solid chance in the NHL.
He was lost to a concussion the last year and a half ?
Anyway, I don’t want success for TB only for Bournival.
***********************
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…..
***********************
Bournival has played 10 games for Tampa this season scoring 1 goal and no assists. Dumont just got called up late Tuesday and hasn’t played an NHL game yet this season. Dumont missed a few weeks due to injury while on Tampa’s AHL team’s roster (Syracuse).
Dumont and Bournival sit 9th and 10th respectively in points per game for Syracuse so far this season.
–Go Habs Go!–
Bradley scored his 19th in a 4-3 loss to Prince George.
He now has 44 points in 42 games so far this season.
–Go Habs Go!–
Can’t blame Winnipeg for Danault’s goal…. they thought he was going to dump and chase as soon as he hit center. Imagine their surprise when he kept going.
***********************
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…..
***********************
He should have saved for the SC Final game 7 to confuse an opponent like that. Now that secret it out.
Well, that was a nice win.
Woo.
Though, I do wonder if the “Danault-Rush” could become the new “Eller-Scored-4”, y’know?
Why are you doing this Luke? You are supposed to use the force for Good not Evil.
Force-Schmorce.
I thrive in chaos.
Luke, the other thing to consume in Spain is sherry.
Now I know what you;re thinking, why would I want to drink something that tastes like nail polish remover?
Well, for some reason, in Spain it tastes good.
No one knows why.
—–
It’s the flor.
(Or the copious amounts of Tempranillo and pork you had prior).
Danault has been playing well all season, especially since moving to the top line. We don’t even need him to make rushes like that, he’s playing well enough without the end-to-enders, those are just gravy.
But to answer your question,yes I think we’ll see that as often an Eller multi-goal game. The Winnipeg D were bad on that one, and that won’t happen every night.
As a centre, when the puck starts following you around, you are doing something right. That’s how Danault looks to me right now.
Tonight’s Wild Book of Hab.
Long time reader, first time poster. Does anyone know why Redmond has been a healthy scratch for as long as he has. Did he commit some cardinal sin? His size would have proved useful the past few games, especially against the Jets. Johnston was getting knocked around quite a bit.
Toronto’s biggest butt kisser Pierre ”the clown” McGuire has officially become the biggest joke in hockey he was asked who is the 2nd best player in the nhl this year behind Sidney Crosby the clown’s answer Auston Matthews not even in top 20 in scoring,i guess he has never heard of McDavid,defending Hart trophy winner Patrick Kane even Phil Kessel has more points than Matthews.
ALOT worse guys out there then McGuire.
Outside of the 690 call in’s I really don’t follow him all that much but when is on the show he’s great
Without having heard the context it is possible McGuire is correct.
I think if I was Vegas and I could have one of the players you mention that Matthews would be my choice with McDavid running a close second. Matthews is a surprisingly effective player for one so young, plays way less time than Kane, and his team is actually ascending with his arrival. While Kane is opportunistic for example this Matthews appears to make folks around him better.
I can see where McGuire is coming from. You obviously feel strongly about it while I don’t much care. You should outline your reasoning.
Kane is a scoring champion and 3 time stanley cup champion Matthews not so much.
I’m not sure about 2nd best… but you could make an argument for top 10 easy, top 5 probably and top 3 possibly.
That Dude is GOOD.
Get ready for 15 years of him cramming it down the Habs throat.
Matthews is top 10 easy based upon what …he is not top 10 in scoring,his team is not in the playoffs,and he has proven nothing,you have to prove it over 82 games.
A 19 year old with 21 goals (3rd in league), 35 points in 39 games… Big, strong, creative, responsible, tenacious, talented. Can pass it, can shoot it…
I didn’t say he WAS, I said the argument is an easy one.
Plus, he’s playing with some pretty… questionable talent, rookies Hyman & Brown and still dominating his shifts?
I’m, not sure how much you are watching him play, but Matthews is the real deal. Of the top 10 scorers in the league, McDavid is the only guy I wouldn’t trade for him.
Crosby, Kane, Burns, Malkin, Tarasenko, Panarin, Seguin, Kessel, Atkinson?
Yah, I’ll take 19 year old rookie Auston Matthews over any one of those guys.
Yes, he’s a Leaf and it sucks that he’s a Leaf and “no one” wants to say nice things about a Leaf here… But there won’t be any arguing if Matthews is top 3 in the league in two years.
That “clown” right away suggested Danault play between Rads and Max went down. He’s a bit of a cheerleader but he knows what he is talking about.
No he does not if he did he would be coaching in the nhl he got his ass fired in Hartford because he was terrible.
Safe travels to anyone in Manitoba this morning, please use patience and caution on the roads.
It’s worse than Hoth out there. Tauntauns are refusing to go outside.
Nasty out there this morning. Had to cancel fishing till next week
Hope the team flew out right after the game and missed all this
I’m heading out there tomorrow bwoar, gonna spend 9 days taking care of my Mom who just had surgery. The plan is to stay indoors cook eat and sleep. Do your best to clear things up and warm it up a touch will you?
Perfect timing next week is going to be low -5’s
I am the fire!
Best HIO show this season. Levity flows naturally, but it sticks out like a sore thumb when it’s forced. Good hockey conversation. Not enough worry about Price’s performance drop for my liking. Where’s the angst? The hyperbole?
I still am somewhat in disbelief that the TB Lightning are where they are in the standings. Recognize Stamkos is out long term and that is a big hit to a team, but we have seen him almost oft injured and that team usually rolls along in the reg. season.
TBay now is 6 points back of the final wild card spot and perhaps more importantly behind 3 other teams for that spot. (They are, however, only 4 points back of Ottawa) Have to wonder if Steve Yzerman pulls the trigger soon on something to spark that team. In the meantime I will continue to enjoy watching them remain out of a playoff spot.
Their performance has dropped a little since the high of 2014/15 with 108 pts. Last season they fell to 97. This season looks like about 82 to 88. Injuries have hurt a lot, especially because both Bishop and Vasilevskiy haven’t been very good.
Goaltending sucks.
I think as fans we miss a lot of what teams do. Really, how many teams lock it down in 2012 and say no changes? Tampa tries things, they work or don’t work, and the points reflect. Sometimes it gets out of hand or you get unexpected injuries, and whoops. Sometimes it is gold and everybody takes some out of the pot.
Look at the media kerfluffle about Price since 20 December. What is the biggest thing that has changed in Price’s game since then? Surprise, the Markov injury.
We’ll see what the second half has in store.
Couldn’t agree more about the Markov injury and Carey’s so called slump.
ALN gets bumped by Susser again.
There have been complaints about the show this year, but IMHO this was a fine show with good conversation and some levity. Well done.
Firstish?
Any news from Sancho Panza?
Richard R