HI/O Show Bonus: Talking hockey with Adam’s grandmother

The Hockey Inside/Out Show is taking a two-week holiday break and will return with a new episode on Thursday, Jan. 12. In the meantime, check out one of our bonus segments in which HI/O Show host Adam Susser’s grandmother, Bubby Sophie, talks about hockey, P.K. Subban, Jeff Petry, the Stanley Cup and … planets?
Be sure to subscribe to our Montreal Hockey Inside Out YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/HabsInsideOutVideos) for more bonus content and send your HI/O Show question of the week to dpeters@postmedia.com.
And check out our spirited Canadiens-centred discussion when the HI/O Show returns on Thursday, Jan. 12, exclusively at hockeyinsideout.com
HI/O Show bonus segment:
are we now in bizarro world? nothing against granny, but someone thinks we want to listen to this? Show has gone to he!!
Habs need Patrick Laine’s clone.
Richard R
Any update on the Habs killer Barkov?
I could put up with this filler-type-content (trying not to say the word cr*p) if the website otherwise provided us more serious analysis and stories. How about trying to answer questions like : Has Al Montoya been a good pick-up as a 2nd goalie? Have the Habs treated him fairly? Will Brendan Gallagher bounce back and have a second half of the season comparable with his past performances? Can Alex Radulov perform consistently throughout an 82 NHL game season? Who is (can be) our second line center?
Went to the USA / Slovakia game last night.
Charlie McCavoy is a stud d-man.
controls the ice like Doughty.
For what it’s worth, I thought Bubby was a sweetie…
A little respect here fellas…
Lehk Plek Rad
Pac Dan Byron
Mac Mitch Gall
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Is there any truth to the assertion that Nostradamus predicted that Gallagher will score another goal this season? If so, when?
Any time now.
Say bye-bye MT & MB
Tonight’s Catty Book of Hab and scroll down for Passages, 2016.
Good **
Ferraro says Sergachev has not had a gold tournament and has had little to no impact . Not sure if he expects him to have any impact playing on extremely limited minutes , I would expect him to acknowledge that however he did not .
I think you earn your minutes before hand. He has been raved about on here but like 95% of the picks may never reach HIO’S lofty and unrealistic expectations. We on here see our prospects differently so ehow. I read a post on here a couple days ago where someone suggested he was a man amount get boys.
The shark has jumped and Pinky Tuscadero waves. I’ll not watch this.
Habby Holidays, Bubby.
Get a grip out there , if you don’t like the show or website go join another one . Can we please go back to complaining about MT or DD , not the HIO show .
If you don’t like people complaining about the show etc etc …
—–
4-3 Habs .
Cheez whiz guys, lighten up.
She’s adorable.
Say bye-bye MT & MB
Serious question :
Why on earth would Susser do that to his grandmother ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
I’m hoping it’s an actress playing a part.
Still offensive and unfunny of course, but maybe a bit less offensive?
—–
I couldn’t care less if I tried.
if Sergachev played 3 minutes in that first period against USA i’d be surprised. Astounding how bad the Russian defense is and their best player sits on the bench because he doesn’t fit the “nineteen year old” mold that Bragin adheres to. Unreal
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
WTF?
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
HI/O Show officially bottoms out.
easy, this is someone’s nana. Nilan hasn’t woken up for the holidays yet, probably in Bruin’s land!
I watched the first three, sent my opinions into their new producer, and haven’t seen a show since. I’m old and traditional at 45. If I want to be entertained I’ll sent up my virtual studio and do a show on the fans here after a loss. 😆
FYI check out my colors for my studio.
http://freevirtualset.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/virtual-studio-vizrt.jpg
Why not if Susser can host a show. He makes you look like Brad Pitt.
Classy. Mindbending.
Richard R
And we have hit the nadir.
—–
Panthers 5
Canadiens 0
Therrien fired afterwards.
Sholi I hope you’re right, What a Happy New Year it would be.
😆 😎 💡 😳
Talk about wishful thinking…LOL.
After the Pittsburgh game.
Or the Leaf game next Saturday 🙂
