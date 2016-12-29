Montreal Gazette

December 29, 2016 · 35 Comments

HI/O Show Bonus: Talking hockey with Adam’s grandmother

The Hockey Inside/Out Show is taking a two-week holiday break and will return with a new episode on Thursday, Jan. 12. In the meantime, check out one of our bonus segments in which HI/O Show host Adam Susser’s grandmother, Bubby Sophie, talks about hockey, P.K. Subban, Jeff Petry, the Stanley Cup and … planets?

Be sure to subscribe to our Montreal Hockey Inside Out YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/HabsInsideOutVideos) for more bonus content and send your HI/O Show question of the week to dpeters@postmedia.com.

And check out our spirited Canadiens-centred discussion when the HI/O Show returns on Thursday, Jan. 12, exclusively at hockeyinsideout.com

HI/O Show bonus segment:

35 Comments

  1. otisfxu says:
    December 29, 2016 at 9:32 pm

    are we now in bizarro world? nothing against granny, but someone thinks we want to listen to this? Show has gone to he!!

  2. boing007 says:
    December 29, 2016 at 6:07 pm

    Habs need Patrick Laine’s clone.

    Richard R

  3. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    December 29, 2016 at 6:00 pm

    Any update on the Habs killer Barkov?

  4. Nicolashm says:
    December 29, 2016 at 5:31 pm

    I could put up with this filler-type-content (trying not to say the word cr*p) if the website otherwise provided us more serious analysis and stories. How about trying to answer questions like : Has Al Montoya been a good pick-up as a 2nd goalie? Have the Habs treated him fairly? Will Brendan Gallagher bounce back and have a second half of the season comparable with his past performances? Can Alex Radulov perform consistently throughout an 82 NHL game season? Who is (can be) our second line center?

  5. chilli says:
    December 29, 2016 at 5:28 pm

    Went to the USA / Slovakia game last night.
    Charlie McCavoy is a stud d-man.
    controls the ice like Doughty.

  6. The Gumper says:
    December 29, 2016 at 5:26 pm

    For what it’s worth, I thought Bubby was a sweetie…
    A little respect here fellas…

  7. Bash says:
    December 29, 2016 at 5:25 pm

    Lehk Plek Rad
    Pac Dan Byron
    Mac Mitch Gall

    “Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”

  8. Tis Himself says:
    December 29, 2016 at 5:08 pm

    Is there any truth to the assertion that Nostradamus predicted that Gallagher will score another goal this season? If so, when?

  9. Cal says:
    December 29, 2016 at 5:02 pm

    Tonight’s Catty Book of Hab and scroll down for Passages, 2016.

  10. theox_8 says:
    December 29, 2016 at 4:58 pm

    Good **

  11. theox_8 says:
    December 29, 2016 at 4:58 pm

    Ferraro says Sergachev has not had a gold tournament and has had little to no impact . Not sure if he expects him to have any impact playing on extremely limited minutes , I would expect him to acknowledge that however he did not .

    • Lapointe says:
      December 29, 2016 at 5:30 pm

      I think you earn your minutes before hand. He has been raved about on here but like 95% of the picks may never reach HIO’S lofty and unrealistic expectations. We on here see our prospects differently so ehow. I read a post on here a couple days ago where someone suggested he was a man amount get boys.

  12. Cal says:
    December 29, 2016 at 4:54 pm

    The shark has jumped and Pinky Tuscadero waves. I’ll not watch this.
    Habby Holidays, Bubby.

  13. theox_8 says:
    December 29, 2016 at 4:45 pm

    Get a grip out there , if you don’t like the show or website go join another one . Can we please go back to complaining about MT or DD , not the HIO show .

  14. mrhabby says:
    December 29, 2016 at 4:39 pm

    4-3 Habs .

  15. punkster says:
    December 29, 2016 at 4:28 pm

    Cheez whiz guys, lighten up.

    She’s adorable.

    Say bye-bye MT & MB

  16. D Mex says:
    December 29, 2016 at 4:20 pm

    Serious question :
    Why on earth would Susser do that to his grandmother ?

    ALWAYS Habs –
    D Mex

    Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
    See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
    Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !

  17. nbsjfan says:
    December 29, 2016 at 4:19 pm

    I couldn’t care less if I tried.

  18. 25soonenough says:
    December 29, 2016 at 4:17 pm

    if Sergachev played 3 minutes in that first period against USA i’d be surprised. Astounding how bad the Russian defense is and their best player sits on the bench because he doesn’t fit the “nineteen year old” mold that Bragin adheres to. Unreal

    –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  19. Bash says:
    December 29, 2016 at 4:14 pm

    WTF?

    “Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”

  20. RightNyder says:
    December 29, 2016 at 3:53 pm

    HI/O Show officially bottoms out.

  21. DipsyDoodler says:
    December 29, 2016 at 3:49 pm

    And we have hit the nadir.

    —–

  22. sholi2000.com says:
    December 29, 2016 at 3:43 pm

    Panthers 5
    Canadiens 0

    Therrien fired afterwards.

    Shane Oliver
    Sholi2000.com
    Custom Sports Figures
    @sholi2000
    Price vs Dryden
    January 31st, Win 258
    5 Feb, Win 259


