HI/O Show Bonus — Stu On The Point: Subban’s way not the ‘right way’ for Therrien or Canadiens

In one of our Hockey Inside/Out Show bonus segments, Gazette columnist Stu Cowan talks about the Canadiens’ 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, noting that so far this season playing “the right way” has been working very well for the team and Michel Therrien. The head coach didn’t think that P.K. Subban played “the right way” and that’s why the offensive-minded defenceman was traded to Nashville.
HI/O Show bonus segment:
Play the ‘right’ way!?
Sick of hearing that. It means nothing. As if playing the ‘wrong’ way or the ‘left’ way might be strategic options.
Reporters should be calling out coaches that provide that kind of lazy analysis. Why bother even reporting on that. It’s just insulting that coaches think they can pass that off to fans.
Players and coaches learn to answer questions this way. Play the whole sixty minutes. That kind of thing. With the coach, in this market, who can blame him?
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
I do what I can, man.
So Andrighetto has been sent down and Hanley has been called up.
Good for Hanley. I assume he’s filling in for Emelin, and hopefully that’s the side he’ll be playing on. He played well as a late-season addition to the left side of the blueline last season, but not quite so well when he was called up earlier this season. But I thought he was doing OK until our coach-of-the-year candidate decided to give him a spin on his off side, which, not surprisingly, ended badly for all concerned.
Andrighetto being sent down instead of McCarron works for me. Andrighetto played well, but for the time being, I like the size and aggressiveness McCarron brings to a lower line. There’s plenty of time for him to eventually make a place for himself on this centre-starved roster, and I’d argue that he’s one of those players who often rise to the challenge by raising their games when playing in a higher league.
Temporarily, I have no problem with these two players filling holes for us in a time of need. But it’s up to the coaching staff to put them in positions where they can help the team at this stage of their careers rather than hurt it.
Keep Hanley on the left side and on the third pairing, and give McCarron sheltered minutes as a winger on a lower line.
Agreed. Sven needs to seize his opportunity, rather than make us plead for him to receive a better, longer opportunity.
Joel Hanley, as a leftie bottom-pairing defenceman, should expect that he’ll be asked to pitch in on the right occasionally. It’s quite rare for a rightie to be asked to play on the left (Seth Jones his rookie year with Shea Weber), but common for a leftie to need to play on the right.
I love me some Joel Hanley. But if our left D looks like this, tonight…
Beaulieu
Barberio
Hanley
…expect some goals against.
When you have too many 4th liners, a dman like Subban, or Letang, or Karllson, or any of the top tier, offensive dmen, are going to take risks to generate offence. They’ve been successful their whole careers leading the offence.
When was the last time a team won the Cup without a number one dman who was offensively inclined?
When goals are scarce in the playoffs, the Doughty’s, the Letang’s, the Subban’s are counted on greatly to make a difference.
Weber is not that type of dman.
Boston’s #1, Chara, brought a lot of what Weber brings. (The exception that proves your rule.)
Yes. Chara was the last one. That was 2011.
Since then, the game has continued to evolve away from the big, powerful, number 1 dman.
Weber is a terrific player. If I want to keep the puck out of my net, he’s my man.
But he’s not my “go to” choice for triggering offence from the back end.
And those offensive dmen are incredibly valuable in the playoffs.
And I believe that this is the Habs biggest weakness come playoff time. The position Emelin is in right now should be played by a dynamic, offensive, mobile dman.
We’ll notice PK’s absence big time at the dance.
Bingo to Ed and to you Cal. No question.
Subban was phenomenal in the playoffs. He carried the team on certain occasions, like in that Bruins series for example.
Yep
Say bye-bye MT & MB
Pfft, I say. Shea Weber’s beard will make you forget Subban in no time. Besides, like Stu says, he doesn’t play the right way. No one needs that in playoffs.
Petry has taken that offensive “generator”role now IMO. He’s playing really well. If he continues like this, they won’t miss PK’s offensive contributions. The real question is whether Markov and Weber will gas out like their last playoff series.
This looks to be Petry’s best offensive year. No question.
Will he sustain it through the playoffs?
No one knows because he’s never done it.
Markov, especially. He’s exceeded all reasonable expectations (because he’s an exceptional athlete and competitor). When will he hit a wall (if ever)? That question may turn out to be equivalent to “Will the Habs reach their first Cup Final in a generation?”
Subban is offensive but he does too much dipsy doodling around with the puck, Karllson plays a much more north south type of game.
Maybe it’s easier for a coach to live with when you know what to expect from your offensive defensemen.
Half the time the whole team had no idea where Subban was going.
GoHabsGo
Right, Paz, Weber doesn’t have the big-play ability that PK has (except for his shot), and this is why a smart GM shouldn’t make that move. Still, Detroit didn’t have a big-play d-man (just a good puckmover) when they won the Cup under Babcock. Why? Because they were deep (just like the Habs) throughout the lineup. Saying PK didn’t play the “right way” is nonsense. If he didn’t play the “right way”, he wouldn’t have won the Norris and been named an all-star or led his team in ASSISTS! Not bad for a selfish player who made others jealous of him. Now, everything that Weber does is praised while anything that PK did was downplayed (you know, O PK is learning, O PK is still young, O PK still has a lot to learn, O PK is still mistake prone, O PK did some good things, etc….) You don’t trade players with multiple talents. Look at San Jose. How many times were they supposed to trade Marleau but Wilson hung on? They were finally rewarded by getting to the finals.
Weber also does not make the glaring mistakes while carrying the puck that PK does which came back to haunt us last year in many games.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
After essentially agreeing with you, Ed, I am going to support the other side, as well (cuz that’s just the way I roll): What if Weber can be the Habs’ Keith Pronger? I still think there’s room for a quietly dominant D-man to lead his team to the Cup (or to the Final; I’m thinking the best example might be Pronger’s value to the Oilers in 2006). Not sure I fully buy your assertion that the game has evolved far “beyond” (or simply away) from the big, physical #1 “stud” D-man.
1) Weber does generate offence.
2) The Habs D corps, as a whole, generates offence. Markov especially. Petry on an inconsistent basis.
I think you mean a D that can carry the puck through the neutral zone. Subban was that and Weber is not. Bergevin, it was reported, prefers the D men to pass up ice with the D following the play aggressively. That’s what you see this year.
No more forwards delayed at the blueline. So far, the theory has worked. Our O has improved tremondously over last year. Even the PP is, as Stu puts it, respectable.
Hard not to think Subban’s absence won’t be missed come playoff time.
But curious why we’re not saying he should also be missed in the regular season…
Or was that conversation already brooked and rendered null and void, 30+ games into a thus far successful season?
Still think Subban will shine in the playoffs. If Nashville gets there.
While I really enjoyed what Subban often brought I do see how his high risk tendencies could annoy a coach and a team that is built for defence (mostly because it lacks offensive talent up front).
It may come to pass that the offence he provided may be offset by Weber and a combination of other defencemen on the team like Petry and maybe eventually, Beaulieu.
In the end it may turn out to be a plus in that the team would be harder to defend against if the opponent has to shut down more than one defensive weapon. Scoring by committee if you will, may ultimately prove to be better.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Stu I also have PK News
For the Tird game in a row PK will not be a minus Player and a detriment to his team!
First time this year he goes 3 games without having goals scored against his line
Oh yeah he will be out his Tird game
Playing the Right way now Stu?
5 QUESTIONS:
1. Does Therrien deserve serious Jack Adams consideration?
2. Does McCarron belong with the big club?
3. Compared to the past, I see this team as having a greater VARIETY of players with different styles. Do you agree? Is this a strength?
4. I’ve heard a lot of player comments lately about team camaraderie. The team does seem to be thriving in adversity. In THIS dressing room, was PK a chemistry-killer?
5. What should my new sig be? (Play nice.)
SD
1. Michel Therrien would likely not find a head coaching job in a market where bilingualism is not an important consideration. He’s been pretty good in preparing his team to play five-on-five hockey, and pretty bad in making in-game and mid-series adjustments – which leads him to be outcoached when it counts.
2. Yes. McCarron brings size. Can’t teach size.
3. Potentially, this is a strength, but only if the organization is prepared to leverage it ruthlessly. As in, to trade Lars Eller in favour of the “duplicate” Phillip Danault. And to choose Brendan Gallagher OR Andrew Shaw, as George’s Laraque implies is necessary in this week’s HI/O Show.
4. To simply state my bold conclusion, leaving evidence and reasoning out (I’ll elaborate if anyone asks me to): P.K. built chemistry with a certain group of players – Eller, Smith-Pelly, Weise, Galchenyuk [edit: and Carey Price] – leaving others feeling excluded and diminished – for example, Max Pacioretty. There were two ways out of this for Marc Bergevin; he chose to ship the [nucleus of the] “P.K. Gang” out of town, rather than to make it clear that P.K. Subban wasn’t going anywhere, and the team as a whole needed to deal with that.
5. “I’ll see your lipstick on a pig, and raise you glasses on a dog!”
MT has and will again find other jobs. You might not like him but he has history of success and deserves to be in the conversation for the Adams award without Question.
McCarron seems close. Would love to see him prove once and for all he belongs here.
3 coaching gigs in the NHL. 2 of those 3 with MTL. Being able to speak French put him on a short list. I am not so sure, hopefully we find out soon enough!
Hopefully we will not find out! The only way MT gets fired this year is a complete collapse of the team that can be attributed to coaching. He has done a great job this year, which is why he has been brought up many times as an early contender for the Jack Adams
Hi SD,
No
No
Sure, but let’s see if it is when it really matters.
I can’t see it. Players that lead by example on the ice deserve and get respect by teammates, PK did this.
I don’t have one so I am no expert on that one.
Heya John,
Why don’t you think McCarron belongs with the team?
I just want to see him develop more and get big minutes in all situations in the A. Get that confidence going. I think gaining confidence is huge when trying to transfer it over to the big show. I don’t want this guy to be a 4th liner and have said well before this season started he and Scherbak need to spend the entire year down there.
1. Twice. Because he’s got da process and da system
2. Yep. But not ahead of Davey D
3. No. Players skills and size don’t matter as long as you got da system. They all have to play the right way
4. Of course… Chris Nilan himself said so
5. can’t help you there… it has to come from the heart.
> 5. can’t help you there… it has to come from the heart.
Good insight as always Timo.
1. I think so. Not neccessarily in the same breath as Torts or Quenneville (unreal that he hasn’t got one yet), but MT’s handling of the diminished squad has been pretty damn good, so far.
2. Certainly now, but it will be a tough call when they get Galchenyuk and Desharnais back. I sure have more confidence in his long-term place on the team after his performance in this call up, versus how he looked last year.
3. Interesting comment. I think you’re right, yet the whole point of the changes this summer was apparently about getting better alignment on the squad with a particular system/approach. We’ve got scrappers (11 & 35), speedsters (41, 32, 28 & 24), snipers (67 & 42), Selke-types (14 & 17) and artistes (27 & 47) up front. Out back we’ve got thumpers (6, 74, 8) and rushers (28 & 26) and, of course, The General (79). Maybe that’s it. Balance and the ability to cover all the bases.
4. Dunno. Don’t think anybody outside the room can ever really know. There was a lot of talk about closeness in the room last year, too.
5. If I had opposable thumbs, I could have played bass like Bruce Foxton.
😉
Nice!
But maybe not as well as Foxton, who was a lead guitar before Weller bumped him to bass… speaking of bass, my son brought one home from his school for the holidays. He’s in music, 1st year. He’s lukewarm on The Jam. But he likes Green Day (Jam inspired :), and can do the intro to 7 Nation Army.
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
1. I understand it gets the coach fired faster, so yes. 2. Yes. 3. Lots of 3rd and 4th liners. No real difference except that the 3rd and 4th liners are scoring and the name isn’t Weise or Fleischmann. 4. I’ll never buy that company line bullshit about PK. 5. Eff MT and MB.
1. Therrien does deserve consideration, his team comes to play.
2. As long as McCarron contributes sure. Dominating the AHL would be a good thing if he could do it as well. No rush, either way works.
3. Versatility has been helpful yes.
4. Losing is a chemistry killer. It’s like how a handicapped kid accentuates the differences between parents. It’s not a divorce cause, but it adds pressure. The room was hunky dory before the losing.
5. ‘Don’t argue with stupid people. They will bring you down to their level, and beat you up with experience.’ M. Twain
+1 good sig!
1) Sadly, yes.
2) Yes. Playing wing on a lower line won’t be where he eventually shakes down as a regular NHLer, but it’s a sensible introduction to the best hockey league in the world.
3) Yes. This particular lineup has more talented plug-and-play forwards and defencemen, as compared to previous years when all we had were true pluggers to fall back on when injuries inevitably struck.
4) Not necessarily. But his huge personality that was always “on” might have stirred up some resentment among some of the more low-key members of the team.
5) Don’t change a thing. That’s one smart looking dog…
1. No. His numbers are bouyed by the excellence of Carey Price not necessarily his own.
2. Yes. His size and strength are already an upgrade over what Desharnais is capable of providing. Just the fact that he doesn’t fall down and continually turn over the puck is an improvement.
3. I agree. Not sure if its a strength or a liability. Depends on the coach’s ability to bring them together.
4. No. If PK was divisive then strong enough leadership both in the room and the front office would have prevented that from getting out of control. The leadership of the team failed them all.
5. “Woof!”
Interesting case study about Philippe Myers, a 6’5″ defenceman from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies who went undrafted this June, got an invitation to the Flyers rookie development camp, and impressed them enough that he was asked to attend their rookie camp in the fall. He did well enough there and in the main camp that the Flyers signed him to an entry-level contract.
This is a success story for the kid, and maybe for the Flyers, but it always stings when another team, and especially Philly, finds a gem in our back yard. A couple of threads back, this instance was used as a way to hold Trevor Timmins in an unflattering light.
The way the story is told, as on2ndthought posited, it seems things just clicked for him this summer, in terms of maybe getting his growth spurt under control, getting confidence in his ability, etc. But let’s be clear that, during their Memorial Cup chase in May and June, Phillipe Myers was seen as a steady-eddie, a dependable minute-muncher, but in no way was thought by the analysts, either on TVA Sports or Sportsnet or Stéphane Leroux on RDS, as a good pro prospect who’d go high in the draft.
He was a good player on a great junior team, and definitely not seen even as favourably as teammate Jérémy Lauzon was the previous season, one of a brace of good young LHJMQ defenceman from the 2015 draft. Mr. Lauzon was seen as not in the class of Jakub Zboril, Thomas Chabot and Jérémy Roy, or even the next tier of Nicolas Meloche and Guillaume Brisebois. Prognosticators saw him as almost as good as the latter two, that he was a third-rounder who might sneak into the late 2nd-round, based on a great second half of the season. Eventually, the Bruins bought in to this line of thinking, and picked him mid-second round, ahead of Guillaume Brisebois, who ‘fell’ to the Canucks at the top of the third round.
Yet now, undrafted 18-year old Philippe Myers has leapfrogged his 19-year-old teammate Jérémy Lauzon on the Team Canada depth chart. He’s the one getting powerplay time, getting more minutes.
Something that sticks in my craw a little as a Canadiens fan is how Noah Juulsen is now the rightie on the second pairing, behind Philippe Myers, while he was thought in the run-up to the camp as a lock to partner with Thomas Chabot on the first pairing, and maybe to get powerplay time. His role has been usurped. Coach Dominique Ducharme has teamed up the two LHJMQ d-men, and put Noah with Jake Bean for a WHL second-pairing.
Looking at his point production last year, Philippe Myers put up 17 goals and 28 assists in 63 games. I’ve posted before about an article written by a blogger who analyzed how point production related to success in the NHL. He found that .6 pts/game in a CHL defenceman’s draft year was the benchmark necessary for success in the NHL. If a prospect didn’t reach that level, the chance that he’d make it in the NHL was vanishingly small.
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.ca/2013/08/samuel-morin-nikita-zadorov-and.html
So when stories came out about the Flyers signing Philippe Myers, I wondered if he was one of the big but slow and ham-handed with the puck prototype that was falling out of favour in the league, after the relative flops last season of Jarred Tinordi, Jared Cowan, Dylan McIlrath and Jamie Oleksiak. I immediately performed the PPG ‘test’, and found that he easily met that standard, he actually produced .71 pts/game.
It is puzzling then that Philippe Myers didn’t garner more attention. Did scouts believe he was a ‘victim’ of his team’s success, that the great supporting cast around him explained in large part his point totals? Taylor Raddysh, a 2016 second-round pick by Tampa Bay (them again…) was under the same scrutiny. He was thought to be a good finisher with good size, but scouts wondered whether his point totals were inflated, due mostly to playing on the same team/line with Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat. So far this season, Mr. Raddysh is proving the doubters wrong.
We can bang our heads against the wall about this, or maybe we can understand that this isn’t so rare an occurrence that it constitutes malfeasance by the scouts. It happened just recently, when Joe Hicketts, a smallish defenceman who was passed over in the 2014 draft, got an invitation to the Red Wings camp, and earned a contract based on his performance there. He easily earned a spot on the WJC Team Canada roster two years running, ahead of more notorious prospects who got picked high in the 2014 and 2015 draft.
A similar story is Michael McNiven, who was passed over in the draft in 2015, came to the Canadiens’ development camp as an invitee/roster filler, and did well enough to eventually earn a contract. Mike was one of three invitees to the selection camp for Team Canada this year, and will be part of the team as an alternate, in case of injury.
There are also near-misses of this type. The story goes that the Canadiens, devoid of a seventh-round pick in the 2012 draft, considered offering Sven Andrighetto a contract as a UFA. Sven had been passed up in the draft a second time, and the Canadiens apparently hemmed and hawed, and passed up the chance. The next season, they had to spend a third-round pick to acquire him, and the rumblings were that Patrick Roy’s Colorado Avalanche were about to do the same before being scooped.
And speaking of misses and puzzling decisions, the American team for the World Juniors, already stripped of Brock Boeser who’ll be undergoing wrist surgery, have now cut Alex DeBrincat and Logan Brown. The hosts of TSN 1040 Vancouver were wondering where the goals were going to come from, why they’d pass on these guys even if they had a disappointing selection camp.
So, in the final analysis, we could shake our heads and cluck and point fingers, or we could accept that evaluating 18-year-old hockey players is hard.
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
Today I read what can only happen here. TT has been criticized because Juulsen is only the second pairing d-man on team Canada, and also for not choosing a potential fringe NHL’r in Myers, who 30 other GM’s and scouting directors also passed over many times.
In short, Juulsen, the best defensive d-man, and 2nd or 3rd best all around defender between the ages of 16 and 20 in the World’s greatest hockey nation, is not good enough. However, the 6ft 5 guy who might be developed into a 5/6 D if everything goes extraordinarily well, is way to good to pass on.
Just to make sure we’re reading this right, this post was meant as a defence of Trevor Timmins.
Some Coles Notes:
–A couple of threads back, this instance was used as a way to hold Trevor Timmins in an unflattering light. (…)
–(Noah Juulsen’s) role has been usurped. Coach Dominique Ducharme has teamed up (…)
— (…)in no way was thought by the analysts, either on TVA Sports or Sportsnet or Stéphane Leroux on RDS, as a good pro prospect who’d go high in the draft.
–We can bang our heads against the wall about this, or maybe we can understand that this isn’t so rare an occurrence that it constitutes malfeasance by the scouts. It happened just recently, when Joe Hicketts (…)
–So, in the final analysis, we could shake our heads and cluck and point fingers, or we could accept that evaluating 18-year-old hockey players is hard.
A couple of threads back, I posted that it wasn’t Trevor Timmins who failed to use a late-round pick on Mr. Myers, but rather 30 Scouting Directors.
mutter mutter grumble grumble Mike Bossy grumble-mutter Luc Robitaille grumble-mutter-grumble-cluck.
… ahh, that felt better. Much better than being sensible.
that poor dead horse is taking an unprecedented beating. Also, I was the one who let the dogs out, since, moving forward seems to be the milieu here.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
No-one claimed first. You young people care nothing about tradition.
What did the Habs end up giving for Dubnyk?
Remeber that? He left to go home during our playoff run thinking he had no chance. Next day Torkarski is playing and we are losing the ECF. What a jerk .
https://www.nhl.com/video/black–white-rogie/c-47626103
Great video, enjoy!
“And check out our spirited Canadiens-centred discussion every Thursday, exclusively at hockeyinsideout.com”
Next week’s topic: Stu’s take on the Subban-Weber trade.
hahahahhaaa
Listening to TSN690 this morning and Connor McKenna, who’s been perhaps the largest Michel Therrien critic, stated that it’s about time Therrien receive some coach of the year love.
Darren Dreger was his guest and he was asked what it would take to get Therrien’s name in the mix for coach of the year. Dregger said conversations like the one that they were currently having.
Coach of the year is voted on by the media and Dregger stated Therrien’s name is being spoken about more and more in recent weeks.