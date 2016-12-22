HI/O Show Bonus — Stu On The Point: Subban’s way not the ‘right way’ for Therrien or Canadiens

In one of our Hockey Inside/Out Show bonus segments, Gazette columnist Stu Cowan talks about the Canadiens’ 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, noting that so far this season playing “the right way” has been working very well for the team and Michel Therrien. The head coach didn’t think that P.K. Subban played “the right way” and that’s why the offensive-minded defenceman was traded to Nashville.

Photo: Marie-France Coallier/MONTREAL GAZETTE

HI/O Show bonus segment: