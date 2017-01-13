Montreal Gazette

January 13, 2017 · 8 Comments

HI/O Show Bonus: Stu On the Point — Price, Pacioretty & Co. take control of Habs' locker room

MONTREAL, QUE.: NOVEMBER 21, 2016 -- Max Pacioretty has a laugh with goalie Carey Price during Montreal Canadiens practice at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard on Monday November 21, 2016({John Mahoney} / MONTREAL GAZETTE)

In one of our weekly Hockey Inside/Out Show bonus segments, Stu On the Point, Gazette columnist Stu Cowan talks about the Canadiens’ leadership group in the dressing room, which appears to be more tight-knit this season with Carey Price, captain Max Pacioretty, Shea Weber and Andrew Shaw leading the way.

