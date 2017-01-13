HI/O Show Bonus: Stu On the Point — Price, Pacioretty & Co. take control of Habs’ locker room

In one of our weekly Hockey Inside/Out Show bonus segments, Stu On the Point, Gazette columnist Stu Cowan talks about the Canadiens’ leadership group in the dressing room, which appears to be more tight-knit this season with Carey Price, captain Max Pacioretty, Shea Weber and Andrew Shaw leading the way.
Be sure to subscribe to our Montreal Hockey Inside Out YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/HabsInsideOutVideos) for more bonus content and send your HI/O Show question of the week to sports@montrealgazette.com.
And check out our spirited Canadiens-centred discussion every Thursday, exclusively at hockeyinsideout.com
Photo: John Mahoney/MONTREAL GAZETTE
HI/O Show bonus segment:
7th
You don’t get commentary like this on other sites! We are blessed.
Really meaty discussion here.
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
Sergachev & Plek for Duchene?
Four!
Third. Yessssssssssss
Second:(
. . . and the winner is . . . “g” with the most coveted (and elusive) second to post!
CranbrookEd
Mr. Beliveau: “Pure Pak mais oui”! . . .
…first… meh