HI/O Show Bonus: Stu On the Point — Emelin’s late-game hit unwarranted

In one of our Hockey Inside/Out Show bonus segments, Stu On the Point, Montreal Gazette columnist Stu Cowan talks about Alexei Emelin’s hip check on Colorado’s Joe Colborne near the end of Saturday’s 10-1 win over the Avalanche.
When are we going to get some Montreal Canadien quality reporting as opposed to the likes of Kelly and Cowan. Emelin is having a great season and Stu needs to be removed.
Just a question Stu. When you played in the NHL and your team had a big lead did you back off when that hit presented itself or did you finish your check as all coaches teach their players from the day body contact is allowed in whichever league they were playing in?
Fair question I’d venture.
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
so do we have the starting line-up for tonight, is McCarron in?
Habs are often criticized for not playing 60 minutes now Emelin is being criticized for playing 60. Tough crowd. Could use some of those hits tonight at any point of the game.
3-2 Habs. Gally, Shaw, Weber. Book it.
It was a clean, perfectly executed hip check by a defender who’s job is to defend. Does anything else need to be said?
To be fair, it was penalized but I believe the referee made the wrong call. Contact was crotch level not at the knees.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Is this an example of pansification of hockey?
Apparently, an attempt at it anyway. Anyone who objects to a legal hit on an opponent doing his best to score should probably watch badminton.
Wonder if you would use the same argument if that was a Hab being hit? Sure the go to answer is play hard for 60 minutes, but there is class and classless. That was classless, a wrong hit at the wrong time. I see the argument here all the time of loss of respect. This completely fits that description. I’m a fan of going hard to the net, but not hard into the blue paint. Can you imagine Price getting Kreider’d when we’re down by that score. Classless.
That question was asked and answered below. I would feel exactly the same if the play was exactly the same. You’ve defeated your own argument, by the way. If anything, Emelin prevented Price from being Kreidered.
Guess that was Colborne’s intent all along, ’cause that’s the type of player he is.
Been arguing with a Jets fan about the hit and I think it’s legal I don’t think he had to throw it in a 10-1 rout. I like rough hockey but kinda senseless at that time of the game and the score. Son’s team was playing in Brandon and at losing end of a similar game (Very rough game) and one of our players smoked some kid into the boards in the last seconds of game. Earlier in the game I would have been okay with the hit but inside last 30 seconds getting killed on scoreboard just a useless hit.
Spealing of Colborne, here’s a flash back to 6’5″ 221lb Colborne in the AHL getting TKO’d by 5’10” 185lb Gabriel Dumont:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHQu7HbuLAA
–Go Habs Go!–
Stu’s under attack. Where’s DDO? I think Stu is still bitter over the trade.
If a Columbus defenseman had done the same to one of our players in the 10-0 loss you’d all be singing a different tune.
Eller hated his last season in Montreal.
I hated last season as well.
I can only speak for myself but … no, I wouldn’t.
Actually you have unintentionally spoken for me as well,thanx.
Nor would I , I love the Habs but if it’s a clean hit I’m ok with it regardless of the score !
“GO HABS”
biggest take away for me is that Colborne was not the least bit upset
We STILL talking about this? Colborne should have dumped it in if hé didn’t want to get hit.
Just wondering Stu,was the Herb Tarleck comment justified?
Stu is the one thats stupid and SOFT.Its the NHL not recreation hockey.Its of the game.People pay their money to see the real thing.
Who in hell cares what Stu thinks ( or anyone else for that matter ) about a hit Emelin makes That is what he does best and the game is 60 minutes long not 56 minutes.
I have to agree with everything Stu says here. Sometimes you have to be smart enough to take ‘Yes’ for an answer.
When the Avalanche were conceding defeat, just playing out the string, we responded in kind, playing hard-ish, but not slashing or anything, or trying desperately to score another goal. The fourth line got as much if not more icetime than the first, and the same goes for the third pairing.
When Alexei went in for a hard, spectacular hip check on an opponent who’d already surrendered, it showed very poor situational awareness. I thought of the baseball example too, except that it was akin to stealing second base in the top of the ninth when you’re already up 10-1, and the other team has its reserve infielder on the mound. You’re just asking for trouble, in that game and future rematches.
Just last night, the Seahawks’ Pete Carroll called for a fake punt late in the fourth quarter when already up by three touchdowns. Now, that’s not even as decisive a lead as that the Canadiens enjoyed, but the Seahawks are getting criticized for trying to embarrass the Rams.
http://www.sportingnews.com/nfl/news/jon-ryan-fake-punt-seahawks-rams-thursday-night-football-concussion-pete-carroll-video/1lky4ea1sqj041q27a7a9oyvv1
Anyway, not an indictable offence or anything for Alexei, but a very poor decision based on the situation, and that’s not great to say about a veteran defenceman on a team that intends to contend for the Stanley Cup. You kind of wish those guys play it smart, or at least don’t make great big honking mistakes when they’re out on the ice.
How had Colborne “surrendered”? He was attempting to beat Emelin to the inside, presumably, to score in the last few minutes of the game. If he expected a free ride to the net, he got a heck of surprise, didn’t he? If he had actually surrendered, he should have stayed on his side of the center red line or better yet, on the bench. “Don’t put me in coach, I’m not ready to play.” Emelin has a job to do and a reputation to uphold and he did both. Good for him.
oh, just imagine if he had gotten around Emelin, cut across the net as one may in that position, and Kreidered.
I think Colborne showed poor situational awareness. Literally.
So there.
What was it that Yogi said?
That’s right. And that game was over.
It ain’t over til its over.
Emelin is at his best when he’s hitting hard.
So is Kreider.
Way to go Emelin.Hit them hard and hit them often.Play hard from stat to finish.Thats why they pay you the big bucks.
Very Interesting:
Isabelle Khurshudyan @ikhurshudyan 2h2 hours ago
Talked to Lars Eller about playing his old team (Montreal) tomorrow. Asked him if he still stays in touch with some Habs. Nope.
(She’s a Washington Post reporter who covers the Capitals).
You always got the sense that Lars is more than just your typical, goofy agreeable hockey player. There’s those little incidents that make you wonder.
–The post-four-goal-game prolonged celebration, that we heard his teammates gave him the gears for.
–That post-game when he didn’t know that the opposition had done a goaltender switch between periods, but rather was informed of the fact by the reporters collecting quotes.
–That time when he got caught saying out in public what was probably stated in pre-game briefings, that the Oilers didn’t have much of a system they adhered to, that they played “like a Junior team”, which allowed
The HaircutDallas Eakins to grandstand a little in his brief time in the spotlight.
I can understand that he’s a little sore with the Canadiens, maybe specifically with the coaching staff and the GM for trading him, but that he doesn’t keep in touch is puzzling in this day and age. The Anaheim Ducks were just in town here, and Kevin Bieksa was happy to report he spent a lot of time with former teammates in a common hallway before the game, and at dinner the previous night. Even Ryan Kesler, who left under a cloud, also reconnected with the few remaining teammates left in Vancouver. And we all know how Dale Weise was sorry to leave, and was still in touch.
Yes, very much so.
Hockey players seem to always congregate with former teammates at least casually.
That’s why I thought it interesting. I wonder if he keeps in touch with any of the banished? PK or Weise or DSP or whomever…
I agree 100 % the game is not over until the game is over.
pfffffffttttt…
Colborne should NOT be trying to score when a game is out of hand with 3 minutes left.
He shouldn’t have tried to embarrass Emelin by beating him to the outside. (Oh, wait. He didn’t beat him to the outside, did he?)
Go Emelin! Good for you!
‘zactly.
Trying to score does not equal a hard, ultimately spectacular hip check that embarrasses the opponent and could have injured him.
The Avalanche were still trying to score, but so were the Canadiens. In the third, there were a lot of flurries and near-misses by the Canadiens still. They were still playing hockey.
What we weren’t seeing was crosschecks in front of the net, on both sides. Hacking at the goalie for a loose puck. Post-whistle scrums. Both teams had eased off the intensity, that extra dash of kypreosity that raises the level from 95% to 101%.
In that environment, Joe Colbourne wasn’t doing anything wrong rushing the puck and trying to score, making the final result a little more respectable. Alexei Emelin did something wrong by thwarting him with a crazy-good-in-most-situations hipcheck, when a regular bodycheck with a smidgen taken off would have had the same effect.
I’ll concede that you are errant in that opinion. How many times have we heard coaches say that they want their team to play hard for 60 minutes, regardless of the score? Colborne, if he didn’t expect or want any contact should have avoided the puck. Personally, I say good for him for wanting to score and good for Emelin for preventing it … with a legal bodycheck during a contact sport.
Unwarranted? Keep your head up and your stick on the ice. So, maybe we shouldn’t count goals scored in the last minute(s).
I for one loved the hit,seems as though the crowd did to.