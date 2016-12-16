HI/O Show Bonus: Stu On the Point — Emelin’s late-game hit unwarranted

In one of our Hockey Inside/Out Show bonus segments, Stu On the Point, Montreal Gazette columnist Stu Cowan talks about Alexei Emelin’s hip check on Colorado’s Joe Colborne near the end of Saturday’s 10-1 win over the Avalanche.

Photo: John Mahoney/MONTREAL GAZETTE

HI/O Show bonus segment: