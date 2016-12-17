HI/O Show Bonus: Plekanec’s offence would get a boost from time on Canadiens’ top line

In one of our Hockey Inside/Out Show bonus segments, the panel — Gazette columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, CBC Daybreak columnist Andie Bennett and host Adam Susser — talks about Tomas Plekanec and how revamping the lines may give him a boost.
Photo: Allen McInnis/MONTREAL GAZETTE
HI/O Show bonus segment:
Some teams forgo anything resembling a standard breakout. The Canadiens, for example, tell their forwards to blow the zone and be in place to chase down a fling of the puck. The objective is to spend as little time in the defensive zone and create a battle for the puck in less dangerous areas of the ice.
http://www.bostonglobe.com/sports/bruins/2016/12/17/fluto-shinzawa-the-pass-has-become-casualty-speed-today-nhl/BGjtHqYNN75fuB66zGVBKI/story.html
Impressive that a Bruins columnist managed to describe the Canadiens’ system without calling it defensive, or dump and chase, or making the observation that you need to have the puck to score, so you can’t score by giving up possession. Or calling the head coach clueless.
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
@sirs81 You are right, dear sir.
Too bad I can’t get my head around it though. It’s not the loss, it’s the WAY they lost. Good loss, Bruins. Bad loss, SJ.
The difference was significant, and the implications disappointing at best, depressing at worst.
I feel for MB. I think those that noted MB never really got to rebuild like the Leafs are in the midst of doing now, cause the Habs started winning right away, are right. And now it’s catching up to him, the lack of good high draft pick talent.
It’s not the loss, it’s the WAY they lost.
I soooo agree. I understand good losses, travel, back to backs, but when you have three days to prepare and we get what we saw last night, well that’s purely poor motivation.
I’m retired infantry, I do not accept poor performances like yesterday. I am not normal 😆 and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
“lack of good high draft pick talent.”
I don’t see that as a problem for the Habs. They have recently from the draft:
top tier talent:
Price
Weber (Subban)
Pacioretty
Galchenyuk
2nd tier:
Gallagher
Beaulieu
Lehkonen
Emelin
That is as good as most teams in the NHL. If the Habs have problems recently, it’s not because they didn’t get good players in the draft. Any more talent than that, and they would blow the cap and would have to start dumping talent like Chicago anyway.
that second tier,,,,,not really that impressive. Time to get the blinders off
Where be that Live Blog? It’s usually up by 5.
Another tough one tonight. Eller may actually score.
The Galchenyukless Habs are going to have a rough ride against playoff bound teams until he’s back at his near point per game pace.
Look guys we are all passionate fans here. But at the end of the day this is the NHL. There will be great games and there will be bad games… We have had a hell of a lot more great games then bad this season. Enjoy it.
Here is what I tell my kids when playing hockey.
Nothing wrong with losing as long as you did what you were coached, and worked hard every shift.
Last night was not losing, it as unprepared for a superior opponent.
For me it’s hard to enjoy the standings when we play teams that matter and they kick the crap outta us every time.
Standings=False Hope, so I just sit there, cheer when the score, and giggle when Carey does his thing, and then come here and document what I saw. It’s fun.
Has someone woken the team yet tonight? the game is in less than 2hrs. The whole team is sleeping in the referee’s room again tonight.
Price mad? I hope so, he was pathetic, along with the rest of the team last night. They gave a little effort in the last 10min of the game. Not only would I have pulled Price, I would have sent at least 8 players to the showers at the same time. REFUND NIGHT for fans last night.
Price pathetic are you kidding me ??? It’s pretty hard for one man to stop a whole team , he had absolutely zero support last night , I don’t blame him for being pissed , he has done way too much for this team to be hung out to dry the way they did , I think Weber is also pissed at MT’s (dump it in and let the little men chase the big men)coaching system ,the Habs are a good team with the right system. MT is now stale and it’s time !!!
“GO HABS”
ahhh, a breath of fresh air. When you allow 4 goals in 23 minutes, you get pulled. Doesn’t matter who you are. (jeez how bad is it when I agree with a MT move!!!)
I think Price acted a little immature. Accept it was going south and show some class to the guy replacing you, which he didn’t.
I keep thinking about the “stare” from last night. Why did it happen? Who was he staring at and what message was behind it?
I’ve watched every single game so far this year and I just question the status of both Price and Weber. May be it’s my imagination but the last 6 games or so, they are not the same players they used be. Is it health, issues in the room? Just a sinking feeling all is not well in Montreal. I hope I’m wrong.
I was thinking he was staring down the players more so than the coaches. To let them know they were the reason he was pulled and that they needed to start playing better to support Montoya.
He may have also been giving Therrien the evil eye. Therrien should have called a time out when it was 2 – 0, to send a message and to give the players time to regroup and refocus.
My son said the same thing last night after third goal. He said a good coach would have taken a timeout.
I guess we both learned from watching good coaches. In my case Bowman, Burns, Quenneville, Demers among others.
Of course, we will never hear Therrien say, ” I should have called a timeout and it is on me”
Nothing wrong with them.
Might hurt us but Weber needs a game in the press box, going half speed and giving the puck away like candies.
Just watched the hit on “The King” and the announcers lamenting no one going after the culprit. Sounds familiar yes. However have shed no tears for the Rangers after the Krieder hit on Price.
I think (maybe) I’ve finally got a handle on why the Montreal Canadiens, the hockey team I’ve loved passionately since the days of Jean Beliveau and Henri Richard, has been such an engima these past few seasons, looking like Wayne Gretzky’s Edmonton Oilers one day and Reggie Dunlop’s Charlestown Chiefs the next.
Literally, the very next day. We could very likely see the flipside in Washington tonight.
Last night was an eye-opener of sorts. By now, most of us here are aware that this roster is good, but not great, with the notable exception of Carey Price, easily the world’s finest goaltender. When we win, it’s generally a combination of Price playing well and our speedy and hard-working lineup playing close to its service ceiling.
With such a fine balance between winning and losing in the National Parity League, all it takes is the either-or of Price having a substandard outing or the good-but-not-great lineup in front of him coming out flat to make things iffy for a particular game.
If the two coincide, what we saw last night is pretty much a foregone conclusion.
The true Stanley Cup contenders may lay a few eggs over the course of a season (every team does, for a variety of reasons), but it’s their ability to consistently play at a level that matches the talent on their rosters that separates them from the also-rans.
I’m starting to come to terms now with an acceptance that, in a salary cap world, we are very much a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of talent, but with a brilliant goaltender who, on his best nights, has us dreaming of Stanley Cups.
That formula almost worked for a middling Buffalo team in the 1999 Stanley Cup final. Maybe Carey Price will channel Dominek Hasek and do him one better in the 2017 final, but the odds aren’t in our favour.
The absolute biggest hindrance for this team is to always have to have a Franco coach. Never the best coach,; just one who can speak French. Don’t jump all over me for this, however if we could pick the best available coach and not have to think about whether he is bilingual, might put us in a better position to win.
What part of that statement should we ignore, then? The part that is prejudiced or the part that is reductively wrong?
In the latter case, the rest of the NHL largely ignores and/or discriminates (not my analysis, but rather peer-reviewed quantitative analysis; cf Walsh, McLean, Lavoie, Cranfield, et al, etc., b/c anybody can get that on Google Scholar) against francophones. Thus, it is arguable that the Canadiens actually have almost exclusive choice of the francophone coaches. Moreover, having gone through Montréal at some level seems to make candidates more attractive elsewhere, not vice versa (cf. Bonneau, Boucher, Gauthier, et al).
Then again, the HIO community does eschew statistics. That just leaves me prejudice to consider. Hmm.
I want the best coach available. By having to have a French Speaking” head coach you limit the talent pool you have to choose from. Not a Racist comment just mentioning a point. The bigger the talent pool the better chance to get the best coach.
Do the math. It is a simple proportionality exercise.
Moreover, your point goes precisely to argument Barthes makes in Mythologies regarding what he calls, “ex-nomination,” which is the process by which the norms of the dominant (in this case anglophone) class seem natural and self-evident and thereby deny their own class interest. It’s pretty much text book.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mythologies_(book)
It is not prejudiced to mention a point of fact, or in this case two. It is a fact, as stated by Geoff Molson, the coach must be bilingual.
It is also a fact, that it does impact the team being able to hire the best coach available, which also trickles down to the team being able to leverage the talent to their fullest.
It is prejudiced and it also ignores the way proportionality and stacking in sports works. By your “math” New Zealand should never, ever win at rugby.
@ burnedprof.
I guess you are talking above my ability to comprehend.
I do not know what New Zealand and Rugby has to do with the owner of the Habs saying he will only hire bilingual coaches, thus, limiting the number of highly qualified candidates.
Nobody said he did it out of prejudice. We all understand the importance and history of the team.
Neither of us said that they should not hire a bilingual coach. I frankly could care less if was unilingual French, English, or any other language. I am a fan, and as long as the person could communicate with the players, and was the best available candidate, I would be happy.
Again, stating facts that were presented to us, does not make us prejudice.
Maybe.
Proportionality.
Nope.
Doubt it.
Nope.
Completely disagree.
You, like many, put too much emphasis on the coach.
He only has the players in front of him.
MT has done a solid job, our lineup isn’t that good.
How much higher can he get than #1 in the NHL as of a week ago.
There are simply teams out there with better players.
MT gets the very best of players – Torts certainly couldn’t get anything out of Max and Trotz can’t get anything out of Eller etc..
Did Torts magically learn how to coach this year? after many lost seasons and firings. No, his lineup is better.
Can Babcock only win when he has an All-Star team?
Our problem is not the coach.
It’s simply very hard to win in this league.
And VERY hard to make trades.
8 teams are in need of exactly the same pieces we are in need of.
We have some pieces – but very weak down the middle.
And no matte how many experts keep saying that – fans don’t listen and react angrily after every loss.
Good insights, Chilli. I’m no fan of Therrien, but it’s tough to say he could do any better than he already has with the roster he has to work with. I even think he’s improving (marginally) as a coach from year to year.
I like our roster, but so many of the true contenders have either rock-solid and deep defensive corps or high-end scoring talent evenlyb spread throughout their forwards lines. A couple even have both.
The 2016-17 Montreal Cnadiens, on the other hand, have a some high-end talent, but it’s thinly spread throughout the roster to the extent that they can’t make a deal to add a game-changing piece because they then would have to send an irreplacable game-changer back the other way.
We’re close, but I really can’t see how we are going to reach that level anytime soon.
I will respectfully disagree. Example, Therrien should have been more in tune to what was happening then us fans were, and he should have called a time out when it was 2 zip to rally the troops.
Last year, injuries aside, he should have been able to have the team play well enough to at least be close the 8th spot. I am tired of folks putting it all on a rookie goaltender’s feet. The two Dallas goalies had similar save percentages as Condon, and they also had Seguin and Spezza out with injuries for some games.
They did not have a Norris trophy winner on defence. Montreal still had Pleks and Patches, who both disappeared. Markov was relied on too much. At the end of the whole mess of a season, Therrien took absolutely no responsibility or accountability for his role.
At least Bergevin showed leadership and took the hit for everyone.
Therrien never adjusts. I don’t always find Pierre McGuire very informative or correct, however, on the radio last Friday, he gave 4 examples of how Quenneville made in game adjustments, all coming within 5 minutes, to turn a game around last week. The adjustments weren’t line shuffling, it was the system they were using.
All Therrien does is shuffle lines, even when it is not due to injuries.
Habfan17
Does playing Pleks on the top line mean he’s Ringo?
Barbara Bach! Nice, sign me up…
The Rich Get Richer Dept: The Blackhawks drafted 6’3″ 215 lbs winger Maxim Shalunov in the fourth round in 2011. He played in the AHL and ECHL for one season, but it didn’t go well for him apparently, and he went back to the KHL.
http://www.hockeydb.com/ihdb/stats/pdisplay.php?pid=131149
He’s now cruising along at a point per game pace, and the next prospect up to join the team from their inexhaustible pipeline.
Scott Powers @ByScottPowers
The #Blackhawks still own Maxim Shalunov’s rights & Stan Bowman would like to bring him to Chicago from Russia https://theathletic.com/30190/2016/12/16/blackhawks-certainly-want-maxim-shalunov-back/ …
07:30 – 16 Déc 2016
1998 draft Chris Neil 161st overall,Andrei Markov 162nd overall,Markov will celebrate his 38th birthday Tuesday night December 20th at home vs Anaheim.
I wonder how many of Price’s actions were pre-calculated, rather than just a reaction in the heat of the moment.
I think it was Basu that was saying yesterday that perhaps glaring at the bench was in a heat of a moment thing. But not coming out of the dressing room… Price couldn’t have not understood what it would start in Mtl.
Oh man… to be a fly on the wall to hear some of the discussions in the foxhole last night… in the flickering glow of the candle light.
we need the Russian hackers//
That’s a bit like saying I’d be a better guitar player if I was only allowed to play in Springsteen’s band. Putting the cart in front of the horse much?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Would you? I bet you would… especially if they kept your guitar unplugged and only Springsteen was playing.
Hey, I’m not that bad! I could keep up. Can’t say that I’d be an improvement, however. Tomas maybe could keep up too but he doesn’t deserve the promotion. 🙂
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
No comment.
Wait a minute! You can comment?
I thought the No Comment meant you couldn’t comment but now I find you CAN comment.
Okay. Well, this is going to take some time to put something together.
You guys go ahead and say your piece. Don’t let me hold you up.
It’s now telling me that:
One Comment.
Which I read as saying:
One (may) Comment.
Two comment or not two comment.
Free Front.
Hoo Boy! Haven’t been around of late, but I can see that I didn’t miss much…..
Great minds die young…I don’t feel so well myself…
Do you live in Rawdon?
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”