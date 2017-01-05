HI/O Show Bonus: One-on-one with Georges Laraque

In one of our Hockey Inside/Out Show bonus segments, former Canadien Georges Laraque — in an exclusive one-on-one interview — talks about fighting in the NHL, the Habs’ most pressing need and his shining NHL career highlight: notching a hat trick.

Photo: Allen McInnis/MONTREAL GAZETTE

HI/O Show bonus segment: