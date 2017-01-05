HI/O Show Bonus: One-on-one with Georges Laraque

In one of our Hockey Inside/Out Show bonus segments, former Canadien Georges Laraque — in an exclusive one-on-one interview — talks about fighting in the NHL, the Habs’ most pressing need and his shining NHL career highlight: notching a hat trick.
Photo: Allen McInnis/MONTREAL GAZETTE
HI/O Show bonus segment:
The WJC rarely disappoints and this year’s was no exception.
I never get tired of watching these kids play their heart out and it’s abundantly clear that hockey has a bright future indeed.
Well done to all and congratulations to Team USA for a very well played tournament!
With the win today, Washington sits at fifth place in the whole league. However, they are only holding (quite securely) a wildcard spot for the playoffs. That can’t happen too often — strong division.
I found it interesting that both sides were trying to keep the puck as much as possible, and not dump the puck in.
Too bad for Nicholas Roy, I’m sure he’s feeling pretty down about that one. Anyways, just wonder if Timmins and company had at all scouted Roy and Joseph. Seem like decent prospects for Canes and TB.
Who cares.
After tonight they’ll change the name of the International Ice Hockey Federation to the International Ice Shootout Federation.
These kids are NHL drafted. Some of them maybe playing in other respective leagues around Europe.
The Federation babies them too much like this is peewee hockey.
: ( !
U.S.A. won WJC in SO.
This is the reason why I hate shootouts. IIHF should change it after this!
Agree. A shootout should not be the test for a gold medal.
Its so stupid! This is not a skills competition, this is a tournament. Its ridiculous. I understand the NHL should have it. But for these types of events, especially a gold medal game? WTF!!
AGREE 1000 %, A Game like that should not be determined by breakaways, They’re both winners,
“It’s not an obsession, It’s a way of life..”
They aren’t even a breakaway (which IMHO are the most exciting play in hockey).
With a breakaway you at least have the remote possibility that someone could backcheck and catch them which forces the shooter to rush and maybe make a mistake. There’s none of that drama with a contrived shootout.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Gary Bettman was there watching the excitement… shootouts coming to the Stanley Cup finals before you know it!
Seriously though, down to your last shooter only to have the puck roll off of your stick and not even get a shot away….
it’s tragic, to quote my 18-year-old daughter
It’s always been a shootout, if
Canada would have won, u would have said jack
Hey, c’mon. This is no time for sober thought or logic.
Great time for a new thread…
I don’t watch the HiO show anymore. I used to like it, not so much now. As for Laraque, I mean what can I say one of the toughest guys in the league ever. I respect what he did.
But, did he bleed Habs, I don’t think so? Compare him to Emelin or even DD, these guys took abuse and paid the price for the Habs. Emelin fighting Chara. Wow. Even look at Souray beat the tar out of that guy that ran Koivu. Laraque collected a big pay cheque and didn’t really bring anything to the Habs. Staged fights were an absolute joke and I’m glad there is less and less of them. His opinion is about as valuable as yours or mine, it’s worth something, I just wouldn’t watch it on a video.
Although I will post in the comments because I want to talk Habs.
I forget, who is Laraque?
Where’s. Knuckles been?
Tomorrow George.
Bad timing.
We are all watching the game on the other thread.
Monsieur Georges invites us to his place, just as OT is about to start.
Sorry, can’t come over.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
I was about to say that as well.
LOL
So do we bother with this thread or remain on the previous one? I’m just asking cause there seems to be such disdain for this segment from the commentariot.