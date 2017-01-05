Montreal Gazette

January 5, 2017 · 25 Comments

HI/O Show Bonus: One-on-one with Georges Laraque

MONTREAL QUE: JANUARY 14 2009--Montreal Canadiens Georges Laraque warms up during the pre-game skate as the Canadiens prepare to take on the Dallas Stars in NHL action in Montreal, Thursday January 14th 2010. (THE GAZETTE/Allen McInnis)

In one of our Hockey Inside/Out Show bonus segments, former Canadien Georges Laraque — in an exclusive one-on-one interview — talks about fighting in the NHL, the Habs’ most pressing need and his shining NHL career highlight: notching a hat trick.

25 Comments

  1. The Gumper says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:29 am

    The WJC rarely disappoints and this year’s was no exception.
    I never get tired of watching these kids play their heart out and it’s abundantly clear that hockey has a bright future indeed.
    Well done to all and congratulations to Team USA for a very well played tournament!

  2. aversglay says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:14 am

    With the win today, Washington sits at fifth place in the whole league. However, they are only holding (quite securely) a wildcard spot for the playoffs. That can’t happen too often — strong division.

  3. CH Sam says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:10 am

    I found it interesting that both sides were trying to keep the puck as much as possible, and not dump the puck in.

    Too bad for Nicholas Roy, I’m sure he’s feeling pretty down about that one. Anyways, just wonder if Timmins and company had at all scouted Roy and Joseph. Seem like decent prospects for Canes and TB.

  4. StanleyHab says:
    January 5, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Who cares.

  5. Chuck says:
    January 5, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    After tonight they’ll change the name of the International Ice Hockey Federation to the International Ice Shootout Federation.

    • Arnou Ruelle says:
      January 5, 2017 at 11:37 pm

      These kids are NHL drafted. Some of them maybe playing in other respective leagues around Europe.

      The Federation babies them too much like this is peewee hockey.

  6. UKRAINIANhab says:
    January 5, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    : ( !

  7. Arnou Ruelle says:
    January 5, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    U.S.A. won WJC in SO.

    This is the reason why I hate shootouts. IIHF should change it after this!

    • HabsfanlostinTO says:
      January 5, 2017 at 11:23 pm

      Agree. A shootout should not be the test for a gold medal.

      • Arnou Ruelle says:
        January 5, 2017 at 11:25 pm

        Its so stupid! This is not a skills competition, this is a tournament. Its ridiculous. I understand the NHL should have it. But for these types of events, especially a gold medal game? WTF!!

      • topher5468 says:
        January 5, 2017 at 11:30 pm

        AGREE 1000 %, A Game like that should not be determined by breakaways, They’re both winners,

        • Coach K says:
          January 5, 2017 at 11:52 pm

          They aren’t even a breakaway (which IMHO are the most exciting play in hockey).

          With a breakaway you at least have the remote possibility that someone could backcheck and catch them which forces the shooter to rush and maybe make a mistake. There’s none of that drama with a contrived shootout.

    • Chuck says:
      January 5, 2017 at 11:26 pm

      Gary Bettman was there watching the excitement… shootouts coming to the Stanley Cup finals before you know it!

      Seriously though, down to your last shooter only to have the puck roll off of your stick and not even get a shot away….

    • habs2012 says:
      January 5, 2017 at 11:45 pm

      It’s always been a shootout, if
      Canada would have won, u would have said jack

  8. The Gumper says:
    January 5, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Great time for a new thread…

  9. Habanero78 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    I don’t watch the HiO show anymore. I used to like it, not so much now. As for Laraque, I mean what can I say one of the toughest guys in the league ever. I respect what he did.

    But, did he bleed Habs, I don’t think so? Compare him to Emelin or even DD, these guys took abuse and paid the price for the Habs. Emelin fighting Chara. Wow. Even look at Souray beat the tar out of that guy that ran Koivu. Laraque collected a big pay cheque and didn’t really bring anything to the Habs. Staged fights were an absolute joke and I’m glad there is less and less of them. His opinion is about as valuable as yours or mine, it’s worth something, I just wouldn’t watch it on a video.

    Although I will post in the comments because I want to talk Habs.

  10. PK says:
    January 5, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    I forget, who is Laraque?

  11. hbghab says:
    January 5, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Where’s. Knuckles been?

  12. HNS says:
    January 5, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Tomorrow George.

  13. PK says:
    January 5, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Bad timing.
    We are all watching the game on the other thread.
    Monsieur Georges invites us to his place, just as OT is about to start.
    Sorry, can’t come over.

  14. FenceSurfer says:
    January 5, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    So do we bother with this thread or remain on the previous one? I’m just asking cause there seems to be such disdain for this segment from the commentariot.


