HI/O Show Bonus: How to improve Canadiens’ Stanley Cup chances

In one of our Hockey Inside/Out Show bonus segments, our panel — Montreal Gazette columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, Jessica Rusnak of CBC Daybreak and host Adam Susser — discusses the most pressing need for Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin: landing a top-six forward or a top-four defenceman.
Be sure to subscribe to our Montreal Hockey Inside Out YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/HabsInsideOutVideos) for bonus content and send your HI/O Show question of the week to sports@montrealgazette.com. If your question is selected for next week’s HI/O Show, we will send you an autographed copy of John Scott’s new book A Guy Like Me, Fighting To Make The Cut, in which the one-time Canadien chronicles his hockey life and being named NHL All-Star Game MVP.
And check out our spirited Canadiens-centred discussion every Thursday, exclusively at hockeyinsideout.com
HI/O Show bonus segment:
Lapointe should have been on that list, a no-brainer.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
I posted this earlier:
The Eradicator JANUARY 28, 2017 AT 12:16 PM
I just caught a snippet of the ceremony on TVA Sports, barely a minute, as they were introducing the stars of the 70s, and they made two jarring factual errors, things they could have caught if they’d done some research, or read their Almanac like I used to do.
–They said that Yvan Cournoyer took over as captain from Jean Béliveau, while we all know that Yvan was named Captain when Henri Richard retired.
–They said that Bob Gainey won five Stanley Cups during his career, “including five in a row between 1976 and 1980.”
I understand that the interns who put this together are Millennials hopped up on Red Bull and their sense of what their own special place in the world will be, and that they didn’t live through that period of the NHL, but for the NHL/TVA to make these mistakes shows how far reporting and TV sports have fallen. If this job needed to be done, it should have been done right, with editorial oversight, with a J. Jonah Jameson to send shoddy work back and dole out boots to the rear.
I impotently rail against Gary Bettman and his decision to hand over the broadcasting of his league to the worst bidders in Sportsnet and TVA. When Radio-Canada was running things, that kind of crap wouldn’t have slipped by Lionel Duval or Claude Quenneville.
Well it’s official. After rewatching this segment on Sportsnet, it’s TVA’s fault. They’re reading their own text over the sounds of the games of the highlights, and they butchered it. The Sportsnet version contains none of these errors, or any mention of these alternative facts.
Oh well, only eight more years or so of being imbecillized by TVA Sports, Pierre-Karl Péladeau’s shoestring operation, until the TV contract is up for renewal. Hopefully by then, Gary Bettman will have been rotten tomatoed to death.
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
It is a very disquieting moment to see Serge Savard and Larry Robinson up there as defencemen of the Seventies, along with Bobby Orr and Brad Park, but without Guy Lapointe. Only two of the Big Three up there, even though their rationale for having Serge and Larry included being part of that same Big Three.
I ratiocinated that I couldn’t think of any other names on the list that I’d take off, that this was the point of the exercise, that hard choices had to be made, and some would be debatable. If you only choose the 100 best, maybe only two of the Big Three make it in, but if it had been the Top 120, Guy would have. Everyone on the Top 100 deserved to be there.
And then Darryl Sittler walked on stage, and I have my disposable player, the one I’d take off in a second. Sure, he was a nice player on the Harold Ballard Leafs when their fans were starving through their Long March, he had a ten-point game once in the Crazy Seventies, when horrible teams like the Penguins and the Capitals and the Red Wings allowed you to feast, but he’s a minor footnote to hockey history. Every time Darryl Sittler faced off against Guy Lapointe in the playoffs, he was swept out of the opening round in four straight pitiful games.
So yeah, swap out Darryl Sittler for Guy Lapointe please.
As a Loaf, I didn’t mind Sittler…but gotta agree that Lapointe definitely should be there.
Or we could take off Mats Sundin, either or. Both players who were very good, but didn’t dominate their era, didn’t win any individual awards, didn’t lead their teams to Stanley Cup, but benefited from playing in Toronto to garner more attention than appropriate.
And speaking of Mike Gartner, …
I’m surprised that superb Penguins goal-scoring wingers like Rob Brown and Warren Young didn’t make the cut of the Top 100. Politics, probably…
I hope PK has a big game against the Atlantic division. Would be nice to see
Just heard it, trade has to wait until after the All Star weekend, Avalance will be sending Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog to the Edmonton Oilers for center Nugent-Hopkins, defenseman Darnell Nurse and top prospect Jesse Puljujarvi.
Kevin Burns
Now, THAT’s a blockbuster.
Not sure I buy into this, Edmonton needs D why part with Nurse at this point.
Library card not expired yet?
“Don’t play what’s there. Play what’s not there.” – MD
Who are we to question what he’s “heard”?
We can question it when there is nothing to be found backing it up, nothing anywhere ….
Kevin is the famous internet stalker Bill Smith. He’s pretended to be Punkster, Sholi2000, 24 Cups, HabsInBurlington, Ben, and many other long time, respected members.
One afternoon I was working online, and he sent me some messages pretending to be Punkster and I knew right away it was not him (pretty easy actually, Punkster doesn’t write like an eight year old). So I tracked him and the computer he was using to a campus library in Poughkeepsie, NY, where he was using their free Wi-Fi and called a friend who just so happened to be in the area (well not really, there was some driving to be done).
As I kept Bill Smith online, replying to every message he sent, carrying on a conversation as if he were Punkster. At the same time I had my friend on the cell and he drove to the college,informed the Campus Police of this person’s history, and they pretty much walked right up to the computer station he was using.
I had the option of pressing charges, but I didn’t. The Police scared the bajessus out of him, and now he sticks to creating multi-accounts, and just basically looks for anyone to listen to him.
Mods I apologize if I have broken any rules here, however people should be aware of whose who in the zoo.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
59 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Toronto Marlies blank the IceCaps 4 – 0 today in St. Johns…
Both teams now to board the SAME plane this afternoon and fly to Toronto…
Charlie Hudon was selected the IceCaps “hardest working” player of the game…
Yann Danis with the loss…
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
What is it with the Ice Caps, are they poorly coached or poorly recruited?
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
missing the players currently on the Habs…
And Habs are missing the injured… it’s vicious cycle.
The London Knights at Owen Sound game is on Sportsnet at 3:30 pm Eastern today. McNiven had the game last night off so he should be back in nets trying to extend his 11 game winning streak. Mete didn’t play last night (he’s missed a few games after a deflected puck hit him in the side of the head and injured his ear) and unfortunately he probably won’t play this afternoon either.
–Go Habs Go!–
When I click on the link that is provided, it states that this video is for private viewing only. I can’t access the bonus segment.
WWDTD
Why do you need to see the Bonus Segment? Brenden Kelly already amazingly solved how to improve our Stanley Cup chances.
Just quit your whining and pay your damned cable bill, ‘Cups!
Paying for cable is so 2010.
How? Easy. Don’t lose.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
It’ll be a pleasure watching All-Star coach Michel Therrien behind the bench in LA. Took out a loan and bet it all on the East.
The wager shouldn’t be on East or West, but whether MT smiles or not behind the bench !!
Surprised they took your bet, I think it is now between 4 teams based on divisions instead of the old East vs West format.
No more Campbell-Wales?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
East will play da system. This game will set a record for shots blocked in an all-star game.