HI/O Show Bonus: Canadiens’ Plekanec has trade value, but is unlikely to be dealt

January 17, 2017 · 72 Comments

MONTREAL, QUE.: DECEMBER 10, 2016-- Montreal Canadiens center Tomas Plekanec carries the puck over the blue line as Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, and Colorado Avalanche right wing Jarome Iginla follow behind during NHL action at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday December 10, 2016. (Allen McInnis / MONTREAL GAZETTE) ORG XMIT: 57747

In one of our weekly Hockey Inside/Out Show bonus segments, our panel — Montreal Gazette columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, CBC Daybreak columnist Andie Bennett and host Adam Susser — discusses Canadiens forward Tomas Plekanec. Though he’s struggling offensively in a big way this season, with only six goals and 14 assists (through Jan. 17), Plekanec remains strong defensively and would be attractive to another team needing help in that area, but his US$6-million salary is a potential deal-breaker.

  1. UKRAINIANhab says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    So we all know DD is going to be in the lineup when he’s back (why? Idk he just will) who comes out ??

  2. boing007 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Let’s pretend that the Habs have the best defense in the league but are still lacking offensively. Hmm, sounds like the Predators of years past. I vote for my offence.

    Richard R

  3. boing007 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Nik Leddy?

    Richard R

  4. 24 Cups says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    As they say, timing is everything.

    Jack Capuano just came off a tough road trip where the Isles played 7 of 8 games out of town. The team played .500 hockey during that stretch. They even won two of their last three games. He then gets fired and replaced by Doug Weight. Just in time for Weight (the assistant coach) to take over the team as it plays 8 of its next 9 games on home ice (if you consider playing in Brooklyn at the crappy Barclays Centre a true home ice advantage).

    Capuano was the fourth-longest tenured coach in the NHL behind Julien, Quenneville and Tippett. Julien will be next if the Bruins miss the playoffs. That’s how GM’s save their butts.

    WWDTD

  5. B says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Pateryn skated today
    http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/canadiens-defenceman-greg-pateryn-resumes-skating/

    –Go Habs Go!–

  6. Bogie Man says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    .

  7. The Gumper says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    From the “slow news day” file:
    Red Light Racicot’s name is etched on the Stanley Cup.
    I did not know that…

  8. The Eradicator says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Normally I’d scoff.

    http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/kevin-oleary-conservative-leadership-race-1.3939876

    ———————————————————————–
    ¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!

    http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/

  9. powerplay says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    No place for DD on this team.Sure hope we have seen the last of him.

  10. Habby_Haberton says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Bergevin with Knuckles have a good lil chat: http://www.tsn.ca/radio/montreal-690/bergevin-we-re-all-business-this-season-1.652284

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      January 17, 2017 at 4:42 pm

      I disagree with MB often but good on him for going on Mtl English radio during the season. It has been ridiculous having other team GMs going on more than him over the last four years. This would never fly in the US.

      • The Eradicator says:
        January 17, 2017 at 4:59 pm

        To be fair, many other GMs only have one or two outlets to worry about locally. Marc Bergevin has two French television broadcasters, one English TV partner, radio in both languages, and then every print, radio, TV or web outfit that isn’t a rights holder but still covers the team assiduously. I appreciate when he makes the time to face the media and we can hear from him directly, but if he didn’t limit it somewhat, he’d never get any work done.

    • Gerry Pigeon says:
      January 17, 2017 at 4:51 pm

      Thanks for the link.

      Kind of refreshing to hear MB explain his outlook, instead of have HIO speak for him. For those that think Nilan was lobbing the softballs at him, I’d disagree. There were a few prickly questions put forward, albeit in a respectful manner, and MB either handled them head-on, or side-stepped them nimbly. Understandable, as anything he says that can be construed the wrong way, or blown out of proportion, will be. As well, if Knuckles would like to have MB on the show semi-regularly, he’s got to conduct himself accordingly.

      Suffice it to say, despite my nagging that this team still needs more offence and sandpaper, it’s really shown a lot of CHaracter to sit third overall halfway through an injury plagued season, with Price struggling too recently. Finally, this team’s not just Carey Price. That in itself is a sizable improvement.

  11. 2mins4lookinsooogood says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Ah yes, HIO goes full Darren Dreger “has some value but unlikely to be dealt” … his US$6-million salary is a potential deal-breaker” classic stuff. He is in Gomez value territory, with less of a coupon rate.

    “Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”

  12. The Eradicator says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Can’t believe Garth Snow still has the juice to fire Jack Capuano, or anyone, really.

    http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/new-york-islanders-fire-head-coach-jack-capuano/

    ———————————————————————–
    ¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!

    http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/

    • DipsyDoodler says:
      January 17, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      How that guy is still GM is mind-boggling.

      —–

      • johnnylarue says:
        January 17, 2017 at 4:30 pm

        Mind-boggling? Really? Do you have any idea how much of a hassle it is to hire a new GM? I’ll spare you the googling: it’s a major hassle. Big league. Garth is doing a fantastic job in Brooklyn, everybody in that tremendous organization is getting paid on time, and frankly there isn’t a better GM in the business. Party on, Garth!

      • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
        January 17, 2017 at 4:33 pm

        They are looking for a new head of hockey operations (supposedly Tavares’s agent is one of the potential candidates). Snow is on his way out.

  13. Un Canadien errant says:
    January 17, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Another post for the Eradicator!! I climb this D-grade comment Ladder one rung at a time. Today, you are my rung RightNyder!!

    Eradicator!

    ———————————————————————–
    ¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!

    http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/

  14. Ghosts of the Forum says:
    January 17, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    MIGHT be a deal breaker??

    Who in their right mind is going to pay 6M for a third-line centre?

    • Gerry Pigeon says:
      January 17, 2017 at 3:52 pm

      Team trying to reach cap floor. $6M in cap space, but only $5M of actual salary next year.

      Habs paying Pleks $7M in actual salary this year (ouch)

  15. FenceSurfer says:
    January 17, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    So…. The site …………This site.

  16. lavie says:
    January 17, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Surging Danault and Lehkonen are making trading #14 possible.

  17. habsfan0 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    DD’s return is imminent.
    Be still my beating heart.

  18. FenceSurfer says:
    January 17, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    So, is the fact I posted I won a substantial amount of cash from a scratch tix and I compare with close to the Universe and what or why she does what she does… I

    Really. I lost my train of mind.

  19. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    January 17, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    If there is a sliver of a chance that Pleks can be dealt this season, MB has to take it. You don’t want that 6 million on the books for next season. One thing MB has shown is that he can acquire guys to play defense at much lower salaries. They won’t miss him the playoffs.

  20. RightNyder says:
    January 17, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    If Plekanec was still any good, wouldn’t the Habs want to keep him?

    Next HI/O Show Bonus: DD’s right nut has potential trade value but is unlikely to be dealt. Special guest: Random Granny.

  21. CH Sam says:
    January 17, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    I suggest this as a periphery trade, rather than blockbuster. But how about Anthony Duclair?

    We need another top 6 C, but we also need some help on the wing. I’m thinking of something like Phil Kessel, who can take off down the wing with the puck. Duclair’s numbers don’t look so good this season, but he would instantly add depth LW/RW. Looks like it’s a steady rotation of AHLers, plus Gallagher looks like he’s on the shelf for a while.

    He’s RFA after this season, so maybe its time for MB to call in that little favor that is owed for the John Scott trade? Would be far less expensive than say targeting Drouin. Plus he speaketh the langue sainte.

    Googling around, from LastWordonSports:
    Duclair is a fantastic skater, who has a ton of top end speed and great acceleration. He is able to stick handle at top speed which forces defenders to back up on him on the rush. He is able to go wide and cut to the net if they don’t respect his speed and skating ability. He also has a tremendous ability to change gears and beat defenders that way. Add to that fantastic agility and great edgework and Duclair proves the old addage that speed kills when he gets the opportunity in the transtion game.

    Duclair is able to take advantage of the extra space that his skating provides him, by using a heavy and very accurate wrist shot with a good release. He is a pure goal scorer, who can drive the net and has soft hands in tight….

    • FenceSurfer says:
      January 17, 2017 at 2:21 pm

      Read the firstline and decided, my cousin of any heritafe not include so f it…

    • cbhabsfan says:
      January 17, 2017 at 2:27 pm

      Duclair is exactly the player you described, but from watching a lot of late-night Coyotes streams, he isn’t at the stage yet where he can bring it every night. But, with a little patience, that should come soon enough.

      That said, he’s just what we should be targeting for what he brings as a hockey player, with the added bonus of being bilingual and from Quebec only making him an even better fit for the organization.

      The Rangers only gave him up because he was instrumental in getting Yandle in a season where they went all-in.

      With so much youth in Arizona, I think it would be easier to work out a fair trade with the Coyotes than it would have been with the Rangers.

      But a fair trade is what it will take, likely one of our better AHL prospects and a good draft pick should be enough to do it.

      • boing007 says:
        January 17, 2017 at 5:12 pm

        Read an article about Duclair several years ago. He was skating at the age of two. Never wanted to leave the ice. Was screaming and yelling when his father tried to take him off. Hockey junkie.

        Richard R

    • Habfan17 says:
      January 17, 2017 at 3:18 pm

      If he plays the right side. I like Lehkonen as the 2nd line left wing.
      I am not completely sold on him, he has already been moved once and Arizona tried to move him in the summer. They wanted too much for him based on reports. I would offer Ghetto. As you say, they owe Bergevin one!

      Habfan17

  22. johnnylarue says:
    January 17, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    What does it even mean to be first in a post-truth world?


