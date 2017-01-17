HI/O Show Bonus: Canadiens’ Plekanec has trade value, but is unlikely to be dealt

In one of our weekly Hockey Inside/Out Show bonus segments, our panel — Montreal Gazette columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, CBC Daybreak columnist Andie Bennett and host Adam Susser — discusses Canadiens forward Tomas Plekanec. Though he’s struggling offensively in a big way this season, with only six goals and 14 assists (through Jan. 17), Plekanec remains strong defensively and would be attractive to another team needing help in that area, but his US$6-million salary is a potential deal-breaker.
HI/O Show bonus segment:
So we all know DD is going to be in the lineup when he’s back (why? Idk he just will) who comes out ??
Let’s pretend that the Habs have the best defense in the league but are still lacking offensively. Hmm, sounds like the Predators of years past. I vote for my offence.
Richard R
Nik Leddy?
Richard R
As they say, timing is everything.
Jack Capuano just came off a tough road trip where the Isles played 7 of 8 games out of town. The team played .500 hockey during that stretch. They even won two of their last three games. He then gets fired and replaced by Doug Weight. Just in time for Weight (the assistant coach) to take over the team as it plays 8 of its next 9 games on home ice (if you consider playing in Brooklyn at the crappy Barclays Centre a true home ice advantage).
Capuano was the fourth-longest tenured coach in the NHL behind Julien, Quenneville and Tippett. Julien will be next if the Bruins miss the playoffs. That’s how GM’s save their butts.
WWDTD
What Would Ted Danson Do?
—–
Pateryn skated today
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/canadiens-defenceman-greg-pateryn-resumes-skating/
.
From the “slow news day” file:
Red Light Racicot’s name is etched on the Stanley Cup.
I did not know that…
Not only that, but his Stanley Cup ring was a one-of-a-kind edition, sporting a magnificent flashing red LED inlay.
Normally I’d scoff.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/kevin-oleary-conservative-leadership-race-1.3939876
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
Indeed, the Age of the Raging A-hole be squarely ‘pon us.
Not to worry, this isn’t the USA.
I’m officially past finding any form of solace in this logic. The USA “wasn’t the USA”… until it was.
Reminds me of the Canadian version of that foodporn show with Guy Fieri.
The Canadian version is identical except lamer.
Diners Drive-Ins & Dives?
Richard R
That’s the one.
So if the coach of the Habs has to speak French, shouldn’t the same go for the prime minister of Canada?
WWDTD
Gee, you had me for a minute there Norm.
“Don’t play what’s there. Play what’s not there.” – MD
Good to see politics alive and well at HI/O.
Mole face vs Justin
The same people laughing are the ones who voted JT…
No place for DD on this team.Sure hope we have seen the last of him.
Bergevin with Knuckles have a good lil chat: http://www.tsn.ca/radio/montreal-690/bergevin-we-re-all-business-this-season-1.652284
I disagree with MB often but good on him for going on Mtl English radio during the season. It has been ridiculous having other team GMs going on more than him over the last four years. This would never fly in the US.
To be fair, many other GMs only have one or two outlets to worry about locally. Marc Bergevin has two French television broadcasters, one English TV partner, radio in both languages, and then every print, radio, TV or web outfit that isn’t a rights holder but still covers the team assiduously. I appreciate when he makes the time to face the media and we can hear from him directly, but if he didn’t limit it somewhat, he’d never get any work done.
Thanks for the link.
Kind of refreshing to hear MB explain his outlook, instead of have HIO speak for him. For those that think Nilan was lobbing the softballs at him, I’d disagree. There were a few prickly questions put forward, albeit in a respectful manner, and MB either handled them head-on, or side-stepped them nimbly. Understandable, as anything he says that can be construed the wrong way, or blown out of proportion, will be. As well, if Knuckles would like to have MB on the show semi-regularly, he’s got to conduct himself accordingly.
Suffice it to say, despite my nagging that this team still needs more offence and sandpaper, it’s really shown a lot of CHaracter to sit third overall halfway through an injury plagued season, with Price struggling too recently. Finally, this team’s not just Carey Price. That in itself is a sizable improvement.
Ah yes, HIO goes full Darren Dreger “has some value but unlikely to be dealt” … his US$6-million salary is a potential deal-breaker” classic stuff. He is in Gomez value territory, with less of a coupon rate.
“Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”
Can’t believe Garth Snow still has the juice to fire Jack Capuano, or anyone, really.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/new-york-islanders-fire-head-coach-jack-capuano/
How that guy is still GM is mind-boggling.
Mind-boggling? Really? Do you have any idea how much of a hassle it is to hire a new GM? I’ll spare you the googling: it’s a major hassle. Big league. Garth is doing a fantastic job in Brooklyn, everybody in that tremendous organization is getting paid on time, and frankly there isn’t a better GM in the business. Party on, Garth!
They are looking for a new head of hockey operations (supposedly Tavares’s agent is one of the potential candidates). Snow is on his way out.
Another post for the Eradicator!! I climb this D-grade comment Ladder one rung at a time. Today, you are my rung RightNyder!!
Eradicator!
You’ve got quite a few more rungs on the D-grade comment ladder before you get up to me.
You might trip over JLR down there at the bottom, but keep at it.
I think you should find an app that will constantly cycle random images as your avatar. That way RightNyder will be forced to read every … single … word you write.
We need to hold a vote on this one.
It was either him, or Gavin the questions kid.
MIGHT be a deal breaker??
Who in their right mind is going to pay 6M for a third-line centre?
Team trying to reach cap floor. $6M in cap space, but only $5M of actual salary next year.
Habs paying Pleks $7M in actual salary this year (ouch)
So…. The site …………This site.
Surging Danault and Lehkonen are making trading #14 possible.
Don’t forget the imminent return of DD
in all thy sons command
DD’s return is imminent.
Be still my beating heart.
http://giphy.com/gifs/season-12-the-simpsons-12×3-l2JeijhC8NxYatGXm
It’s like waiting for Christmas after you covertly partially unwrapped all of your presents ahead of time and know that it’s going to be a really weak haul this year…
Man was that ever my sister’s shtick. She’d snoop all over the house, our parents’ bedroom, and not content with ruining her own Christmas, would insist on ruining ours as well.
Having been raised Guilty, I figured out this strategy was yielding diminishing returns quite early on.
Bring back the bolt, or give me 12,000 words on how they broke your heart/pissed you off so much you need a mask.
If there is a sliver of a chance that Pleks can be dealt this season, MB has to take it. You don’t want that 6 million on the books for next season. One thing MB has shown is that he can acquire guys to play defense at much lower salaries. They won’t miss him the playoffs.
If Plekanec was still any good, wouldn’t the Habs want to keep him?
Next HI/O Show Bonus: DD’s right nut has potential trade value but is unlikely to be dealt. Special guest: Random Granny.
So what you’re saying is we should try to sign Random Granny?
I’d rather they sign Granny (Daisy May Moses).
Tryout contract, sure. You could station Random Granny and her walker on the PP and get more points than DD.
Dream on! If on-ice stability aids were allowed in the NHL, DD would be putting up 2 points per game.
Yup. Granny with a walker would fall fewer times than DD.
Probably dish out more hits, too.
I suggest this as a periphery trade, rather than blockbuster. But how about Anthony Duclair?
We need another top 6 C, but we also need some help on the wing. I’m thinking of something like Phil Kessel, who can take off down the wing with the puck. Duclair’s numbers don’t look so good this season, but he would instantly add depth LW/RW. Looks like it’s a steady rotation of AHLers, plus Gallagher looks like he’s on the shelf for a while.
He’s RFA after this season, so maybe its time for MB to call in that little favor that is owed for the John Scott trade? Would be far less expensive than say targeting Drouin. Plus he speaketh the langue sainte.
Googling around, from LastWordonSports:
Duclair is a fantastic skater, who has a ton of top end speed and great acceleration. He is able to stick handle at top speed which forces defenders to back up on him on the rush. He is able to go wide and cut to the net if they don’t respect his speed and skating ability. He also has a tremendous ability to change gears and beat defenders that way. Add to that fantastic agility and great edgework and Duclair proves the old addage that speed kills when he gets the opportunity in the transtion game.
Duclair is able to take advantage of the extra space that his skating provides him, by using a heavy and very accurate wrist shot with a good release. He is a pure goal scorer, who can drive the net and has soft hands in tight….
Read the firstline and decided, my cousin of any heritafe not include so f it…
Duclair is exactly the player you described, but from watching a lot of late-night Coyotes streams, he isn’t at the stage yet where he can bring it every night. But, with a little patience, that should come soon enough.
That said, he’s just what we should be targeting for what he brings as a hockey player, with the added bonus of being bilingual and from Quebec only making him an even better fit for the organization.
The Rangers only gave him up because he was instrumental in getting Yandle in a season where they went all-in.
With so much youth in Arizona, I think it would be easier to work out a fair trade with the Coyotes than it would have been with the Rangers.
But a fair trade is what it will take, likely one of our better AHL prospects and a good draft pick should be enough to do it.
Read an article about Duclair several years ago. He was skating at the age of two. Never wanted to leave the ice. Was screaming and yelling when his father tried to take him off. Hockey junkie.
Richard R
If he plays the right side. I like Lehkonen as the 2nd line left wing.
I am not completely sold on him, he has already been moved once and Arizona tried to move him in the summer. They wanted too much for him based on reports. I would offer Ghetto. As you say, they owe Bergevin one!
Habfan17
What does it even mean to be first in a post-truth world?
You’re not first.
What it means is that I, or anyone else, can come on here and claim that in fact, we are first, regardless of any evidence to the contrary. The truth is simply whoever yells the loudest.
Just the kind of response I’d expect from Lyin’ Loop_G.
Wrong! I never said that. I don’t think you’re a hero, you got captured first.
More fake news from the World’s Most Dishonest Poster. Sad.
What’s sad is I can no longer easily find the lightning bolt to scroll past…
One simply cannot avert one’s eyes from an image of Nicholas Cage, can one! A dastardly move.
One can.
If it was vintage Elisabeth Shue (hell, current Elisabeth Shue), I might linger creepily.
As if you know any other way to linger, you degenerate.
http://gph.is/2jlbGMU