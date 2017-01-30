Montreal Gazette

January 30, 2017 · 16 Comments

HI/O Show Bonus: Adding sizzle to the NHL All-Star Game

In one of our Hockey Inside/Out Show bonus segments, our panel — Montreal Gazette columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan,  Jessica Rusnak of CBC Daybreak and host Adam Susser — discusses how to improve the NHL All-Star Game, including perhaps moving it outdoors.

Be sure to subscribe to our Montreal Hockey Inside Out YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/HabsInsideOutVideos) for bonus content and send your HI/O Show question of the week to sports@montrealgazette.comIf your question is selected for next week’s HI/O Show, we will send you an autographed copy of John Scott’s new book A Guy Like Me, Fighting to Make the Cut, in which the one-time Canadien chronicles his hockey life and being named NHL All-Star Game MVP.

HI/O Show bonus segment:

 

 

16 Comments

  1. nbsjfan says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    What to do with the All Star game? Nothing, Its awful, not worth watching. As long as the players put in less effort than the average person does taking a morning crap, there’s nothing you can do. I watched it for about 40 minutes yesterday and it was the first time I watched an NHL all star game in about 30 years. Its worse now than it was then (if you can imagine) so please – forget about it. Maybe have a original 6 showdown some weekend in an open air format. At least the guys are gonna care. This nonsense? Never again. Brutal.

  2. Old Bald Bird says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    ICYMI as per Twitter Redmond is on waivers

  3. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Props to Fonzie for taking care of his son’s dog instead of going to the ASG.

  4. DeadEnd says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Interesting conversation about Bettman on the last page, and where his interests lie.

    I always thought it was a little intriguing that Donald Fehr, who has been the head of 2 players associations out of the 4 major North American sports, has repeatedly said that he’s not actually into sports. That distance may allow him to argue his cause without being personally attached.

    I wonder if the same is true for Bettman (although he has said that he is a sports guy)?

  5. Rockhabsfan says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Has the Department of Forthright and Honest Injury Reporting given an update on AG’s knee (And Marky’s injury)? Heading up for both games this weekend, and living in fear of buying dinner for an Oiler’s fan if we don’t have all our best out there.

  6. Sir Lance Compte says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Fastest skater should be strait line speed. Some are better at going around corners than others. They should measure it from the goal line to the far Blue Line.

    • Kooch7800 says:
      January 30, 2017 at 11:57 am

      hockey isn’t played in a straight line all the time though?
      It is a real skill to be able to make a turn at high speed. I think they should do one with the puck and one without.

      McDavid is awesome to watch as he speeds up with the puck which isn’t easy

  7. Bash says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:51 am

    What was Byron’s fastest skater time when the Habs did their contest?

    “Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”

  8. Sir Lance Compte says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Here’s looking forward to a great rest of season, MB doing something soon and MT taking a leave of absence to take a coaching course

  9. SmartDog says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Second.

    ————————————-
    Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.

  10. Sir Lance Compte says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Go Habs. First


