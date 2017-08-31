HI/O preseason survey: Here is what we learned

Thanks to all of you who took part in our Hockey Inside/Out survey.
We were overwhelmed by the number and variety of responses, and we continue to sort through them to make sure we haven’t missed any key findings. They will inform our thinking as we reshape our website, coverage and the HI/O show for the 2017-18 season.
We asked reporter Safia Ahmad to summarize some of what you told us.
HI/O has a very dedicated and diverse fan base. Many of our respondents are from the rest of Canada, with a few in the United States and Europe.
It’s nice to see that our content continues to satisfy large portions of the fan base. Fifty-four per cent of 1,588 respondents rated their experience on the HI/O website as good.
We are looking for fresh ways to engage with readers, and we have a few ideas. After receiving thousands of responses, it seems like there’s a strong desire for more in-depth content about Canadiens players and up-and-coming prospects. Many respondents said they would like to see different reporters on the website to increase the variety of voices.
Many also said they would like HI/O to adopt a more statistical and analytical approach to coverage, and we are looking into ways we can incorporate this sentiment during the coming season.
Other notable suggestions included having more video and visual content on the website. Many would also like to see a greater focus on current Montreal Canadiens and less on past players.
As for the HI/O show, many respondents (43 per cent) said they would like to have more former Canadiens players on the panel. Fifteen per cent said they would like the show to be longer, while five per cent said it should be shorter.
We also noticed that many respondents were unhappy with some of the technical glitches on the website and we are working to find solutions to enhance your experience especially on mobile.
Once again, we thank you for your input. We look forward to sharing the 2017-18 hockey season with you while providing fresh and compelling content about your Montreal Canadiens.
Photo: Dario Ayala/Montreal Gazette
27 and 26
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Geoff Molson is the new Harold Ballard.
Marc Bergevin is the new Mike Milbury.
That’s about all that’s “new” for 2017-2018
.
Matthews certainly makes the Leafs higher profile by there is no getting around the work that organization has done. They’re starting to forecast scary good fast.
I believe the evil empire (Leafs TV) is showing Habs vs Leafs prospects game Friday…
Just a trick to subtly convert us to Leaf fans…run to the Gazette and read Stu’s real good rookie camp article and why Poehling can’t be there.
I figured that station would cover it, I wonder if they will cover the Sens vs Habs game?
Thanks for the info.
so going into the season with 8 mill cap space?
doesn’t make much sense to me.
Pretty surprised that MB wanted to play the tough guy and hard balled Markov and Radu saying we can only keep one, and then kept none.
——————
It’s nice that MB got players who hate to lose.
If only he also got some that could do something about it
MB should sign Jagr to a 1 year, 8 million dollar deal.
Cap space issue resolved.
eh, maybe not the best solution
——————
It’s nice that MB got players who hate to lose.
If only he also got some that could do something about it
Franson at 4 million, Jagr at 4 million?
So long as he spends it eh Luke? Crazy to walk around with that kind of change loose in his pockets.
you can hear him coming from a mile away.
Not to mention it will really ruin his pants. This will completely destroy the lines of those spiffy suits.
Why is everyone so determined that you must spend your money on something you don’t need but want because you have the money?
Say a team is pretty well deciding whether to re-new itself or struggle on for a couple more seasons? They have a bucket of salary obligations, waning production, and as much as the team showed promise – the guys aren’t getting it done.
It isn’t a fire sale, because you are still competitive. But you help a team in the “now” while they help you in the “near future”. No matter how many center’s you have it doesn’t mean a thing if you’re weak everywhere else. Being competitive is really important to the health of your investment.
I think Bergevin is really smart to have cap room. Think of it as player room and not as “Well they could have paid Gomez that much and he got 59 points his first year here and another 14 or so in the playoffs. – Hey, Gomez outpointed Radulov in his only year here. Weird that I just noticed that.
He offered Rads more than I would have and stood firm with Markov for one year. Honestly I don’t think he was tough enough (wouldn’t have given Alzner another year). There is no rule where you have to spend up to the cap to compete. If he can get a one or two year to UFA player for cheap that can help, great. Remember that in 2 years MB will be paying 3 players ~30-35% of his cap and one of them is a goalie. The type of contracts teams want to move or UFA players wanted to sign would hurt the Habs down the line.
So some GMs are talking about 1 Nov waiver pickups, about coming to terms with RFA’s, about kids taking spots in their lineups of 23 already, and a couple are wondering where they will get the players to even fill out a lineup card.
The Habs are looking good right now, like they have a future. They will spend the money wisely.
Radulov went for the bright lights at night and the money. Real great player during his season in Montreal but everything says 2012 Radulov is next up on your programs.
Markov is doing what is best for his family now.
Both players had significant changes to their personal lives during the last season. They are people. They make the choices they feel best for them rather than choices fans feel should be imposed.
Good on them.
This narrative kind of bugs me. Based on what I saw from Radulov last year I expect him to knock it out of the park this year. The pure joy he so obviously took from playing the game was not based on playing for a contract. This is a guy who can’t help himself – absolute balls to the wall is the only way he knows how to play.
Playing in that top 6 in Dallas he will easily outpoint what he did last year.
I agree, he flat out likes to play the game. I also don’t get this ” he just went for the money” mantra. the market bears what players are worth and any of us who work for a living would make decisions that are in the best interests for themselves and family. I think people forget that these are jobs for the players.
It is possible he gets a bucket of points in Dallas. He has had no problem getting points in the NHL with any team. Radulov’s skill was never in doubt. When the Habs gave him his chance it wasn’t a chance to show he could play hockey, everyone knew he could. He used the chance to increase his earnings, be reliable, and took away the largest UFA amount of the season.
But as a great loss to the Habs? Come on. They went out of the playoffs with three straight losses in front of a goalie allowing less than two goals a game. Radulov got six shots (and 3 of his points) in one game and 3 shots in the other five. He couldn’t take a backhand and even get out of his zone. He got huge minutes and delivered a couple second assists in the three straight losses.
We all luved him because he was pumped to play for pay. He was a highlight in another dreary Habs mail in Therrien season. Drouin is a better player so where was Radulov going to slot anyway? He can’t play center and he can’t play LW. No, he was a worthwhile player with great talent who has gone on to where he preferred to go.
The Habs dodged a bullet here. A leopard does not change his spots. He has seven million in his pocket as a signing bonus now, it would cost Dallas 8 million plus just to buy him out. Roughly half of his contract is engraved in stone – he could show up unable to tie his skates and they’d still have to pay him.
But, able to tie his skates or not, he still generates points and plays with enthusiasm. If Gallagher hadn’t been hurt Radulov would have been 2nd or 3rd line, not first. Gallagher healthy gets more points than Radulov healthy.
Move on, the man is gone. Bergevin gave him a chance and he made the best of it.
I’m not drunk yet but expect more babbling from me later in the hurricane.
Lots of Rum , furl the sails,head her into the wind and lash yourself to the Mast amigo!
Good Luck.
Viva Timo Libre!
Are you drinking Hurricanes in the Hurricane?
Not sure if this was discussed here and I missed it, but new rule on challenging off side after goals. If the challenge fails, team gets a penalty.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/new-rule-adds-pressure-nhl-coaches-asking-offside-challenge/
Another rule change is that when a team ices the puck, it can no longer use a timeout for a breather.
George Parros to become important voice with NHL in the player safety dept. Very bright guy.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/george-parros-head-nhls-department-player-safety/
Kudos to the NHL for hiring someone with some brains, but also clearly someone who also believes in “the code” and the acceptability of violence in hockey as part of the entertainment. I don’t expect much in the way of changes to the bush-league mentality of the league.
Duchene’s drop in production last season needs to be viewed in context.
Hockey is a team sport.
The Avalanche ranked 30th in the NHL — that’s last — in goals per game (2.0), goals against (3.4), and power play (12.6 percent); and 29th in penalty killing (76.6 percent).
The ’16-’17 Avalanche were statistically the worst team in the salary cap era.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
@bwoar, completely get your point on Duchene, and indeed he is still a bonafide centerman who could really help the Habs. The big fly in the ointment for me is the remaining contract and the fact the Habs can’t get an extension done with him at the time of the trade.
I don’t disagree at all that playing in the current cesspool environment at altitude hasn’t exactly showcased his talents in recent seasons. That Team Canada made him a part of their squad last off season speaks volumes.
CHeers Burly! I am in full damn-the-torpedoes mode to for the team to go out and win asap, so the contract aspect doesn’t concern me much. It’s rare to put together a squad that can win one Cup, let alone 2, but I think Duchene could be the guy to put us in the Finals.
I won’t be around much today but I’m glad to see some of the replies more positive on going after this player. I think he’d return to form on a club that gave him a home.
Adding Duchene better than not adding a 1C.
Hate to give up Lehks, but agree Sakic’s not giving up Duchene without getting fair value, so Lehks ++ just barely does it.
While you MIGHT be right that Duchene gives us a shot at the Finals, I wouldn’t bet on it. The talent’s there, but I question the head and heart, would rather have Tavares.
But Duchene’s definitely more realistic. Take what we can get?
All the Duchene talk, are the Avs not looking for a Dman in return? If so, who do we have to offer? I don’t see the match, but would definitely take this guy, he would do quite well with the likes of Max and Drouin.
I know I know I am camping with limited access.
29 and 28
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
The enigmatic Mike Polich.
Ken Dryden. Pierre Larouche.
Here’s a guesstimate on possible goal scoring for this season.
Patches – 35
Galchenyuk – 30
Byron – 14
Hudon – 7
Drouin – 25
Danault – 15
Pleks – 13
Mitchell – 5
Lehkonen – 20
Gallagher – 16
Shaw – 14
Hemsky – 8
DLR – 4
Martinsen and/or McCarron – 3
Alzner – 4
Schlemko – 3
Streit – 4
Weber – 16
Petry – 8
Benn – 2
Davidson and/or Jerabek – 4
I’m pretty sure that totals 250. Since only 5 teams were able to break the 250 mark last season, my chart may be a bit too optimistic.
Way too optimistic. Habs have been in 220 goals territory for a loooong time. Subtracting Radulov’s 18 and adding 25 for Drouin’s total is realistic.
After their offensive games fell off a cliff due to age and injury, Pleks’ 13 and Gallagher’s 16 are too optimistic for me.
The Habs are going to change how they play, adopting the Julien style. Will this style help this particular group score more? Will all the changes on D affect scoring in a positive way? There are loads of question marks on this team.
Some folks on this site really undervalue a guy like Duchene. In the past 20 years only one team has won a cup without a bonefide number 1 center. No winger with future promise, or top pairing defensemen is worth more to the habs today. We need Duchene or another similar player if we want to challenge for a cup during Carey’s prime years. Point finale.
Point totals of 70, then 55, then 59, and lastly 41 don’t make me want to trade for him.
He simply isn’t worth the asking price.
Agreed. I don’t think I would trade Lekhonen for him straight up. Still hoping for a miracle and signing Tavares a free agent next year. Willing to go with what we have and see where we end up.
The main reason Duchene is mentioned at all is that he is mentioned.
There are much better options out there as far as centers go, but people don’t think about them, the names don’t get tossed about, and folks don’t get speculating on what the GM wants for a player or the situation.
Sakic will do what he thinks will make his team better. A little over a year ago there was no way the Habs would ever find a trade partner for Subban and a couple months ago Sergachev was untouchable while no one could afford Yzerman’s price for Drouin.
Danault demonstrates that a bonafide 4th and strong 3rd line center can achieve as much overall in a season as an unmotivated bonafide #1 center from a last place team. Which raises the obvious question doesn’t it.
Forget the missing centre.
1st pairing Dman is a bigger need.
Weber had to carry Emelin for a good chunk of the year last year, I feel bad for the guy, he will have to carry a worse player this season.
I think the habs are looking at Pittsburgh without Letang and thinking they can win with a boring defensively minded defence corps. Julien had this type of defence the year he won the Cup, so they probably think they can do it again.
It´s getting on in september and I am starting to become resigned to the fact that the team will be starting the season with a sad looking LD alignment. As the season wears on, MB´s cap space leverage will diminish as other teams cap space becomes proportionately bigger as the season moves on.
MB has to do everything possible to pull the trigger. Getting someone like Athansiou is more like a plan B, hopefully it would allow us to trade one of our good wingers for a good Dman. Duchene would be too expensive and I don´t think his personality fits our team but that´s purely subjective.
If it’s Alzner, he is a much better defenseman in all aspects of the game, other than hitting, than Emelin. If it’s one of the ‘kids’ (Jerabek, Morrow, even Toarmina; all 25 or older), they’ll have earned it over Davidson, Streit, or Schlemko.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
I am not as concerned about the defence as you are. It would be nice to have an established top left, offensive d-man, but until we see what Jerabek and some of the others bring, I will stay positive.
The right side is fine.
Habfan17
Denis Shapovalov is Tennis’ Justin Bieber?
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO's ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Duchene and Zadorov for Hudon, Fucale, Morrow, Davidson, Mitchell, DeLaRose, Holland, Montoya, Terry, Martinson, Plekanec, and a conditional 5th round pick. This deal would give the Avalanche a ton of “dep” and all we are getting is 2 players.
And then you and I can play for the Laval Rockets.
I’m sorry to see these replies. Really it’s just disheartening. Horsey ’bout to take a dump on HIO so get your shovels out…..
Maybe you guys don’t watch much international hockey, when Duchene is regularly one of the better forwards on a loaded Team Canada.
Perhaps you haven’t watched any Avalanche games in 8 freakin’ years, where Duchene has been their best player night after night since he was 18. That’s pretty incredible for you West Coasters but still shameful for those in the East.
Fat lot of good it is talking hockey with you casual observers of the sport.
Okay so I’m half kidding. I really enjoy talking hockey with almost all of you.
The thing is, other teams aren’t going to offer their McCarrons or Scherbaks because EVERYONE HAS ALREADY EFFIN TRIED THAT, and been rejected, rightly. Even a bozo like Joe hung up immediately because he’s got a bona fide #1 star for sale and you’re offering fourth-liners and maybe-nevers. It’s States Ave. + Connecticut Ave. + some cash + a Get Out Of Jail Free card for Pennsylvania Ave. and I guess y’all had gullible younger siblings, or maybe your parents took pity on you and let you win. Seeing as this is an older crowd I’m betting the former. If you aren’t ready to put Marvin Gardens on the line, you aren’t in the game.
2 things:
“I am OK with the 1st round pick and a “good” prospect plus maybe another pick, but Lehk does not fit into any of these categories, last year he proved he is much more than just a prospect.”
and
“I’d rather give up Gallagher”
display the general innocence of your average armchair GM.
The ask in the summer was Galchenyuk+ folks. It hasn’t suddenly diminished to whatever you decide you’re willing to part with. I’m very high on Lehkonen but to get a #1 C, if all we have to give up is Lehkonen, a first, a guy like Davidson, and another prospect — you take that and walk away laughing.
Here’s a what if – Boston doesn’t come to an agreement with Pastrnak and trades him for Duchene straight up. The rights to an unsigned Pastrnak are worth more than the package I just described.
San Jose would (if they were in the East they’d have a chance ) dangle Tomas Hertl+++ no problem. There’s a guy I’d say is a good comparable for Lehkonen. I know to some people our guys look like chests of ever-flowing gold, but, you can’t measure this based on anything other than what the GM giving up the best piece (let’s be clear I mean Sakic with Duchene) thinks in their own mind.
Far as Gallagher is concerned: If we want to offer him, it’s Gallagher, Juulsen, a 1st and a depth defenseman. I doubt anyone who’s pooh-pooh’d and lowballed in the posts this afternoon would even go that far.
So roll the dice and meet me at Free Parking, or go back to your dadgum Playstations, you scrubs.
well said, plus we have Reway
LOL I saw your comments yesterday, too funny. I hope Reway becomes awesome!
There are only 5 players on the Habs MB would not trade for Duchene 1 for 1 IMO: Price, Max, Weber, Petry and Drouin. The rest gone without blinking. The only reason Sakic has not received what he wants is because Duchene is 2 years from UFA off a bad season. If Duchene had 5 years left, guaranteed someone would have paid the price. Duchene is a good player.
Win now, contract later. Don’t care if it’s two years or one. I do agree on your point generally – other teams would’ve already broken the bank with longer term. We’re in a position to go for it, IMO.
I never knew there were trades in monopoly.
rookie
Have I got a deal for you!!!!11111!!!
As good as Duschene might be, I would not move Lehkonen. I get that with his speed, Duchene would give the Habs another skilled forward with high end speed. If Duchene, Drouin and Danault are the top 3 centres, it would cause issues for opposing teams.
However, as others have pointed out, Duchene has two years left, and the fact he had a down year, does not leave his value high. We can’t have it both ways, Galchenyuk had a poor season so his trade value is low, but teams should pay a price usually held for top 10 player, which Duchene is not. Hall, Johansen, and others did not pull in the haul some expected, nor did Eberle.
If Duchene had one year left and teams could do a negotiate and trade, then I see Sakic getting more. It may be best for him to wait a year and hope both the team and Duchene have rebound seasons.
If Galchenyuk will indeed be moved, I would rather move him for Dubois. Murray was a top pick and has fallen to the 3rd pairing. Trading Galchenyuk plus ? for Dubois and Murray would fill two needs for the Habs.
Habfan17
The packages I outlined would never net you a top-10 player in the NHL. (Unless Mad Mike was on the other end)
Seriously, you wouldn’t trade Lehkonen for a #1 C? There’s a reason why the organization hasn’t managed to acquire one, and reluctance to relinquish good players is part of it. This may be our best shot at a powerhouse team, with our core in their prime.
Duchene may well sit out, and avoid injury, awaiting a trade. That’d put ol’ Joe in an even tougher spot.
As for Galchenyuk, there’s zero shot of him being traded for Duchene at this point. Once that contract signed it was clear MB would give him a real shot this year, or trade him for something like what you’ve indicated. No worries there IMO.
CHeers HF17!
If rookie camp started today, it would be physicals. Also, there can’t be too much going on as HEOTP is radio-silent today as well.
HIO will likely have Hickey and Cowan reporting from training camp, which begins tomorrow. Any other “reporting” is basically speculation as to what may happen.
There is no room at the inn for all these rookies. Most will go back to junior while a few will be either ECHL or AHL bound. Even if your salivating for Habs news, there really isn’t much.
The “biggest” news is the amount of cap space that Bergevin has to play with. The speculation over the Caps will continue, what with their $4mil left to sign 6 players. I just hope Bergevin doesn’t try to go the Ovechkin route.
We need a centre, let’s rob Backstrom.
It is also time to create a new version of the app for IOS!
Hey! It’s September 6th! Shouldn’t there be some hockey articles? Training camp is just around the corner and we’re still getting the Survey Result Article?
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Looks like I’m not the only one thinking like this. I’m the biggest Stu defender in the summer but when September rolls around, it’s time to ratchet it up around here.
BTW there have been some good talk on TSN690 over the past couple of days. Of course you may not agree with what is being said but they are bringing the hockey starting with the return of Nilan who had Max right off the bat.
Reway is better than Lehkonen
may become. Reway is as gifted a playmaker as there is. He is also: small, injury prone (multiple concussions before the heart inflammation), easily knocked of the puck, not strong defensively. Yeah, and he’s tiny.
I’m a big fan, would love to see him push his way onto the team.
"Please. This isn't a bar fight. Have some class." – Adrian Tepes
as opposed to lehkonen the giant? ya i see your point
If he is better than Lehk, I’ll welcome him with open arms.
"They don't hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here"

Carey Price
Carey Price
If Reway wasnt a victim of unfortunate circumstances, he and Lehkonen’s rolls would be reversed coming into this season and everyone would be like ‘reway’s an nhler and lehk might never crack an nhl lineup’.
I don’t trade Lehkonen for anything right now. I think we have something very special in him, and he’s just starting to scratch the surface. He passes the eye test and then some for me. Kid could have had 25 last year, with a little more puck luck.
Koivu is high on the kid and thats all the praise I need.
Disagree.
Maybe true. He may have been much better two years ago but there is a lot that needs to happen, including a little luck, for Reway to be able to recover completely. He’s a longshot prospect with high upside at this point.
Lehkonen is a NHL player.
Reway is not.
Lehkonen is smart with and without the puck. He has excellent vision, which means he knows where to go when he doesn’t have the puck, and he sees the defensive zone well and by well, he plays very well in the defensive zone. He is 22 years old and has a accurate and powerful snap shot, of all the players his age and younger, no one compares to his shot.
Martin Reway may never make the NHL as a regular. So with all this and I left a ton out from what I’ve seen this past season I have to say I strongly disagree your opinion.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
What Carey Price thinks of your Opinion on his contract.
Lehkonen does have a great shot, but Reway is more closely compared to Nylander imo, but, also my opinion, better than him. You will see.
Man if you want to talk hockey you need to tell us why Reway is better than Lehkonen, and how you came to that conclusion. Lehkonen plays in the NHL, Reway…..not so much 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
What Carey Price thinks of your Opinion on his contract.
How many games have you seen Reway play Shane? You mention this past season… he has hardly played at all due to medical issues so I’m curious about exactly what you base your opinion on…
and that is why I said Reway is not a NHL player. He’s never played int he NHL.
and that is why I explained why Lehkonen is.
I never once commented on Reway’s play because like you said, no one here has seen him play.
Which is why, this post makes ZERO sense.
To say Reway is better than Lehkonen is…………
I think you missed the entire comment 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
What Carey Price thinks of your Opinion on his contract.
I’ve seen him play, mind you its been a few years, but I’ve seen him play. Obviously nobody is an NHL player until they play in the NHL.
Thx for writing what I was too lazy to do.
At this point,Lehkonen has proven that he is an NHL player with a full season and 18 goals under his belt.Reway has never and may never play an NHL game.The kid is certainly very talented and we are all hoping he makes an impact with the habs, but it is all speculation as of now.
Dreger on TSN 1290 Winnipeg on the current price for Duchene:
“As high as a couple of first round picks, or at least a first round pick and a former first round pick how’s now a young NHL prospect, and then some and then some.”
Things have really come back to reality for the Avalanche here.
With the BLue Jackets apparently having said they aren’t looking at Duchene, there aren’t too many teams in the upper ranks with a lot of cap space.
I’m against giving up a Galchenyuk or Pacioretty here, but some picks and a Lehkonen and Schlemko, Victor Mete, I got no problem with.
A player like Duchene being available without gutting your team… no matter what you gotta go hard and take a solid swing here.
(I love the Kid a ton but ya gotta ante up something here)
Lekhonen no. I don’t get the overvalued Duchesne claims? Excellent player but not giving up the bank and then some for him. He’s been on the trade block for at least 18 months and no takers so far. It’s got to tell you something.
A lot of teams want him, they are just not willing to pay Sakic’s huge asking price. I expect his demands to become a little more realistic at some point.
"They don't hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here"

Carey Price
Carey Price
I would never want to deal Lehkonen.That guy is going to be something special.I wouldn’t even do Lehkonen for Douchene straight up.
I wouldn’t either, but that would be because my bleu, blanc et rouge glasses were clouding my judgement.
"They don't hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here"

Carey Price
Carey Price
Right. I’ve got a pair of those, and they’re not for sale , either.
Giving up 6 RFA years of Lehk plus a lot more for only a guaranteed 2 years of Duchene would be hard for me to accept I think. I am OK with the 1st round pick and a “good” prospect plus maybe another pick, but Lehk does not fit into any of these categories, last year he proved he is much more than just a prospect. Based on the description above, it sounds more like a 1st plus Big Mac or Scherbak plus a filler or 2. Would hate to see Big Mac or Scherbak go but Lehkonen is a definite no for me in a large package like that.
Galchenyuk can’t be any part of any package for Duchene.
It’s only 2 years of Duchene, I think either Sakic is going to greatly drop his asking price or he will lose him for nothing the summer of 2019 because of how wrongly he’s treating him.
"They don't hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here"

Carey Price
Carey Price
Tough to give up Lehk….cheaper, younger and showed last season he is just getting started. I think I’d rather giver Gallagher ++
That’s funny as I was going to write earlier that I’d certainly give up Gallagher and a pick or prospect for Douchene.Never Lehkonen though.
Two former first round picks currently on an NHL roster? We’ve got that! Joe Morrow and Al Montoya for Matt Duchene. Make it happen.
"Please. This isn't a bar fight. Have some class." – Adrian Tepes
It was mentioned earlier today that we should cheer seeing that we have won 24 Cups. Obviously, I’ll concur with that fact. However, the picture is a little different if you break it down into NHL eras of the past.
Montreal won 14 Cups before expansion. They then won the first 2 of the expansion era when they faced the hapless St Louis Blues in their first two years of existence. That was followed by the golden era of the 70’s when Montreal won 6 Cups in 9 years. Since ’79, Montreal has won just 2 Cups. During that same time period, Edmonton and Pittsburgh have won 5 each, The Isles and Red Wings 4 apiece with Chicago and New Jersey winning 3 each.
Two Stanley Cups in 39 years no longer stands the test of time. No Cups in 24 years is a mathematical oddity that none of us needs to be reminded of in terms of the meaning of 24. Truth be told, the real NHL dynasties since ’93 belong to Pittsburgh, Detroit, the Devils and Chicago.
I’ve been fortunate to live through the glory years but I also realize that in terms of today’s NHL, the Habs are just another team hoping that all the stars will somehow align so Montreal can once again have true, legitimate bragging rights.
Hey, we got a 1 in 31 (3.23%) chance this year!
Habs going all the way this season Hobie!
Book it.
Viva Timo Libre!
A lot of regular season success since Bergevin has been here and one good run, before Price got hurt. I think we’re due for another run at it. I’m with you pal.
You going to the mini Ottawa Summit?
Can’t make it to Ottawa amigo.
But might be heading up to Mtl later in the season with a few buddies for a game.
I will let you know.
Slainte!
Viva Timo Libre!
The best we can hope for at this stage, is a magical run for one, we have no assets that appear to align with any sustained runs, unlike maybe a Toronto, or Oilers.
I see the main candidates for a Cup run being Pittsburgh, Columbus and Tampa. Out west it would be Nashville, Anaheim and Edmonton. Montréal would then be grouped with a large number of teams that need some major good fortune* to go their way to pull off a Cup upset. The frustration is that the team still has the same two major holes in the line-up that they have had for the past few years.
* Jerabek knocks it out of the park and Drouin and/or Galchenyuk lights it up at centre
Don’t even talk about the Laffs or the Oilers. We have Pachoriety, Price, and Weber. We are the elite Team in the East. Toronto and the Oilers just don’t have the talent to make a cup run this year (maybe in five years). We will dominate the Atlantic again. A quality centre and the cup is ours. Spend the Cap money!
We have 24 cups….what other team compares?
Pittsburgh is the “elite team in the East.”
No other team compares.
Erik Karlsson still doesn’t have the green light from his dcotors to skate. Hasn’t trained on-ice since his operation in June. Might not be ready to start the year.
Looking at *skaters* only, is there a bigger hole in any team left by a single injury?
He’s a freak of nature. If anyone can play in the NHL without a day of practice, it is Karlsson.
Even with him out, and the loss of Methot, Ottawa will always be tough to play against. Boucher makes sure they get few scoring chances against. The ‘boringest’ team in the NHL, with the boringest fans. I think they would suffer more from the loss of Anderson than Karlsson.
"Please. This isn't a bar fight. Have some class." – Adrian Tepes
Yeah hard to argue – the guy could take a year off and still be ready. But still, I hope we play ’em often at the beginning of the year 😀
And I ain’t gonna say jack about losing goalies in this thread or any other.
It’s all leafs all the time at sportsnet.ca, new leaf articles, blogs and updates. Apparently, leaf training camp has started. Do the Habs even run a training camp? I can’t find any pertnant Hab info here. Nothing. When is HIO Summer vacation over?
I understand the same thread for weeks during the summer but not after Labour day. “HIO season” should have started yesterday.
Hey take it easy man. Stu works very hard on this site. Try walking a mile in his shoes. How dare you!
Stu is writing his multi-part PK biography right now, cut him some slack.
Post something to talk about, DDO. There’s plenty going on.
Laffs!
Watch for their pretty boy to get caught in a Scarborough motel with a powdered nose,empty bottle of rum,half eaten bucket of chicken and an underage girl.
Not that I would be judgemental about it,though.
Viva Timo Libre!
Sort of reminds me of Chris Chelios & Shayne Corson back in the day…
Reminds me of lots of guys Hobie.
Those were the days eh?
Viva Timo Libre!
were?
Lol!
Have you heard from Propwash?
I got a bit sideways with him again at last Summit.
Haven’t heard from him since.
Viva Timo Libre!
West Coast Mini Summit – Dec 19th – Vancouver, BC
I hope that gets some attention! I don’t know how Ian ever kept up with this kinda stuff! I’ve rarely here since the introduction of the mobile app but I’m more than aware of the HIO Summits in the past, and figured I’d share my mini summit out west.
The last few years I bought group tickets to the only Habs game of the year here. 3 years ago I bought 29 tickets, I was tired of Canucks fans telling me to be quiet. The next year it nearly doubled to 54.
This year I decided to buy 100 tickets. 96 are spoken for. 50 paid for. All Habs fans.
I’m actually offering a discounted price as opposed to trying to make a profit off of fellow Habs fans in Vancouver.
I hope some west coast Habs fans get to see this post, if you can please share this with those that live around here that’d be nice.
I created a FB event on the Habs Fans In Van group page, I believe it can be viewed and shared without being on facebook. I likely won’t see many replies here, if any. I’m Dave GB on facebook.
I answer all questions in the FAQ.
http://www.facebook.com/events/836738373170345/
125$ per ticket includes fees and tax – this price is for HABS FANS ONLY. Individual ticket prices from the Canucks will be more than that, I’m not sure how much profit I left out there but it’s significant.
Canucks fans can go pay regular price (likely 135$ +tax +fees). Leafs would pay double, but I won’t sell to them.
Hope it was a good summer!
I might take you up on that – depending on where I’ll be when the holidays hit!
Hey db, sent you a message on FB!
CH-eers!
Today in the KHL, Markov went pointless the second game in a row as AK Bars blew an early 2-0 lead and lost 3-2 to Avtomobilist. Sekac scored his 1st of the season for AK Bars. King played over 17 minutes for Avtomobilist but went pointless.
–Go Habs Go!–
Automobilist…. lol
Will Duchene report to camp?
http://www.tsn.ca/duchene-in-a-familiar-spot-on-tsn-trade-bait-board-1.848636
Joe Sakic, you’re up. Rumour has it Duchene is done with the Avs, period.
The fact that Zadorov still hasn’t signed a contract and they have 3 NHL D-men on the roster on Sept. 6 should have Avs fans a bit perturbed at this point.
I have heard about Bigras and Mironov, but this doesn’t seem like an NHL squad to me.
Grab yer popcorn now folks, this will have an entertaining finish.
Duchene will report to camp. Only hurts himself by not continuing to be a good soldier. He has taken the whatever will be will be attitude all last season, and I can’t imagine he will do anything but turn up and give his best for his next team and his next contract. The team around him is a disaster so he will go and do his thing until Sakic gets fired or he wakes up to reality. Which will probably be trade deadline where Duchene is more valuable.
I don’t see how he hurts himself much at all. He’s got a signed contract, he can take a couple months off and all he loses are a few bucks.
I don’t think this is a question whatsoever of him waking up to any reality. The owner and GM have created this scenario by treating him like crap after he was the face of the franchise, and he’s responded by taking the high road. The same people are continuing to twist him in the wind – on a team that’s an utter dog’s breakfast.
Joe Sakic has been playing this game of chicken for a year and a half, and he’s about to get the worst of it. The rest of the league isn’t going to do him any favours.
Meanwhile, Duchene can find an amateur team to train with and get ready for the Olympics.
Thats the point isnt it. He has a signed contract. He wont get paid if he doesnt show up to honor his contract… I dont see how doing that does anything but make him look bad and force Sakic to make a trade that might not be in his best interest. Although he doesnt have any leverage there either.
I dont see anything here that is anything but hurtful to Duchene. What does he gain? How does this NOT hurt him?
I see what you’re getting at Joey, but it’s far too late for a holdout to make him look bad. If this was the beginning of last season, sure. But to start dangling a guy halfway through last season, and let it be known for two entire offseasons he’s on the block – again, this was the face of your franchise since he was 18 – there isn’t anyone in hockey who is gonna go, “eh that Duchene, what a crybaby!”
Now, Duchene has no say in where he’s traded, but at this point it’s really on Sakic to take the best offer.
Here’s a guy who’s already made almost $28M plus endorsements, he’s not going to fret about losing a couple months’ pay sitting out.
What does he gain? Getting out from under this BS organization who doesn’t want him, but won’t trade him. Not having a black cloud over his head. Being happy to go to work again. It’s worth the short term annoyance.
Joey’s right. It just lowers his value if he holds out thus making it even more difficult for Sakic to move him. If he goes to camp and lights it up he will be dealt much quicker. The clock is ticking on Sakic. He has to move him soon if he wants something of value. Duchene should help him not hinder him.
And if he’s injured in camp? That would lower his value, more than staying home.
Sakic has indeed made a real mess of things there, looks good on Kroenke the owner. About as good as his hairpiece.
Looking back Patrick Roy could see there were going to be problems and that’s probably why he got out.
He was likely the most adept at running things compared to the others in charge who felt threatened by him and they wouldn’t take his advice.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
You’re probably right, but I won’t stop calling him The Quitter.
Can’t stand the Krooked Kroenkes.
Well, let’s wait until he misses an official function. He skipped/missed an optional practice. He’s a veteran. This stuff happens with unhappy veterans. He won’t jeopardize his paycheck.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Non-Hockey related, but a good read for those of us North of the border, who were captivated by the young Canuck Shapovalov.
http://deadspin.com/where-did-el-shapo-come-from-1800010986
Where’s Mavid with 29? I want to brag on Dryden being the best Hab goalie ever, what with 6 Cups in 8 seasons and 258 wins next to 57 losses and 74 ties and a lifetime 2.24 GAA. Not to mention his 80-32 playoff record. In the 77 playoffs, his GAA was a tidy 1.55 and he went 12-2.
I resemble that remark! 😉
And here I was ready to call out “Gino Odjick!”
Dryden was great goalie no doubt but he may of had the greatest Habs teams ever in front of him. With the same team Price, Halak and Theodore would probably have had the same outcome.
Julien on his D:
“We have a lot of depth on D. There’s going to be a lot of competition. Everybody back there can pass the puck,” praised Julien, who boasts 554 career wins behind the bench, 88 of them with the Canadiens. “There are things you can do as a team to make you a good transition team.”
This sounds like a coach who sees things like I do – that having people who can make a decent pass in, and from the D zone, are every bit as useful as those slick skating, side-winding backenders who can beat a guy (or two) before making the easy pass. That skating it out is only one way of doing things, and the importance of that depends on the system in place for transitioning the puck.
Helps to explain why we have a more stay-at-home minded group right now rather than load up on high-powered PMD types.
Also makes me think the forwards are gonna have to be very fast and skate miles this year. Good thing we got a lotta dep, some are gonna run out of gas.
Still gonna miss Markov IMO. But if we’re suppressing high-danger chances a little better, our goaltender is gonna have a fun year.
If the D-Corps keeps it out of the net and makes a good first pass our Forwards can play a little more “up” and focus on scoring. If it goes as planned it will free up players like Galchenyuk to be themselves.
It seems like MB plans on allotting a higher percentage of the teams’ salary cap to forwards than D in the future, so I’m just anxiously awaiting where all this extra money is going to go. I am sure the reasoning is that we need more offense from our forwards, but I’m concerned that offensive minded DMen are necessary to generate a lot of the offense from the forwards.
I am not of the mindset that forwards score goals and DMen keep the other team from scoring. There are 5 players playing offense and 5 playing D.
"They don't hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here"

Carey Price
Carey Price
Forwards score more, and are in position most often, to score more goals. This is point we’ll disagree on forever; offensive defensemen are all the rage but that style often doesn’t mesh with systemic defense in your own zone.
HEOTP has a nice breakdown here showing the difference in mindset bwtween coaches:
https://www.habseyesontheprize.com/analysis/2017/9/4/16248222/claude-julien-coach-style-system-analysis-canadiens-bruins-stats-defence-carey-price-tuukka-rask
What stands out is that all defensemen in CJ’s system were set up to block crease shots, but allow point and high-slot area shots. With MT, shots came from pretty much anywhere, and defensemen either were told – are just decided – to freelance a bit and block shots wherever on the ice.
The upshot is that in CJ’s system, the forwards can reliably know where a D-man might stop moving, or where players would be funneled to, and react more quickly than having to read what might happen in their own zone and try to guess where to be next.
Good-skating or not, I think this is what CJ is hinting at, and that you don’t need to be “offensive minded” to create a good transition game.
Rookie Camp starts today. Not worthy of a new thread? Curious to know easiest way to watch the rookie tournament too.
"They don't hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here"

Carey Price
Carey Price
There certainly isn’t much info on it anywhere. On the Canadiens site they are listed as having a practice tomorrow in Brossard and another in Toronto on Friday. Followed by a game Friday night in Toronto.
B posted this the other day;
Some upcoming Canadiens / Rocket / NHL dates:
Sept 7 Rookie camp starts
Sept 8 7:00 pm Rookie Tournament in Toronto, Montreal vs Toronto
Sept 9 7:00 pm Rookie Tournament in Toronto, Ottawa vs Montreal
Sept 11 Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation Golf Tournament
Sept 14 Training starts with physicals
Sept 15 Training camp on ice sessions begin
Sept 17 1:00 pm Red vs White Intrasquad Scrimmage
Sept 18 7:00 pm Habs vs Bos at QC (Habs’s first preseason game) RDS
Sept 20 7:00 pm Caps vs Habs (preseason) RDS
Sept 21 7:00 pm NJ vs Habs (preseason) RDS
Sept 21 Vancouver vs LA in Shanghai China (preseason)
Sept 23 7:00 pm Habs at Ott (preseason) RDS2
Sept 23 LA vs Vancouver in Beijing China (preseason)
Sept 24 Hockeyville USA game, St. Louis vs Pittsburgh in Belle Vernon, PA
Sept 25 7:00 pm Habs at Leafs (preseason) RDS
Sept 25 Hockeyville Canada game, Ottawa vs NJ in O’Leary, PEI
Sept 27 7:00 pm Habs vs Tor at QC (preseason) RDS
Sept 29 7:00 pm FLA vs Habs (preseason) RDS
Sept 30 7:00 pm Ott vs Habs (last Habs’ preseason game) RDS
Sept 30 3:00 pm Belleville & Laval (Rocket’s first preseason game)
Oct 1 3:00 pm Belleville & Laval (preseason)
Oct 5 7:00 pm Habs open the season in Buffalo
Oct 6 7:30 pm Laval Rocket season and home opener vs Belleville
Oct 10 7:30 pm Habs home opener vs Chicago
Nov 10 & 11 Colorado vs Ottawa in Stockholm Sweden
Dec 16 Montreal vs Ottawa outdoor in Ottawa
Jan 1 Buffalo vs Rangers outdoor in NYC
Jan 27 & 28 All star week-end in Tampa
Mar 3 Toronto vs Washington outdoor in Annapolis Maryland
I assume I will have to find a site to stream the rookie games if I want to watch them. Hopefully a decent streaming site is actually carrying them.
"They don't hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here"

Carey Price
Carey Price
The only TV coverage I’ve read about so far is LeafsTV which I believe is only available in the Leafs’ region.
–Go Habs Go!–
At least it is being televised somewhere. To me, that means at the least it should be available on some sports streaming sites.
"They don't hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here"

Carey Price
Carey Price
The Friday game vs Toronto, perhaps. The Saturday game vs Ottawa, not so much.
–Go Habs Go!–
Anyone listen to MaxPac yesterday on TSN690? Really impressed with the interview. He sounds like a different guy. Much more poised and mature and less wishy-washy.
Said that he spent more time on the ice this summer than in the gym so that he could work on expanding his game to be more than a one trick pony. Hope it paid off.
Expecting big things from him this year.
Yeah, I heard it. If he is playing with Drouin, which looks likely, he should be able to chalk up some big time goals. Drouin even if on the wing is a really good passer as well as shooting threat.
My friend’s wife sat next to him at a recent concert at Centre Bell. Super nice guy; not pretentious at all. He even let her take a picture of him for “proof”…lol. He’s not going anywhere like Price.
Max will score his usual 30-35 goals this year (pretty much automatic). As for Drouin, I don’t know whether or not he will play center (not IMO) but guaranteed he will be playing with Max.
On the bright-side –We do have 24 Stanley Cups. Not sure which team’s in second-place, but they must have half We have. Am I right?
So, what’s another couple decades before Our next ‘Cup I say.
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO's ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
The Leafs are second with 13.The Wings third with 11. Then the Bruins and Hawks with 6 and then the Oilers and Pens with 5. After that a mess of teams with at least one or two.
Since We have nothing too worthwhile Habs-wise to speculate and pontificate on, and We’ve covered every other Freudian-interest of Y’all and twice-over on Sundays, I thought I’d give Y’all a heads-up that Michael/Timo is doing rather well.
His Linked-In account says Our Timo has taken on a management position in Calgary with a major Alberta utility.
So hopefully He’s honing His quiver of sarcastic arrows just in-time for the new season.
Considering Therrien and DD are no longer viable targets, maybe He is biding His time to determine a vulnerable target..
But meanwhile, let’s wish Him well with His new position and employer.
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO's ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Well done, Chris. Thanks. And good luck, Timo, wherever you are.
Is Mark Bergevin still the GM of the Montreal Canadiens?
gotta love a headline that is cheated by an intro that is followed up by a list…
http://thehockeywriters.com/reasons-habs-fans-to-stay-positive-in-2017-18/
“Julien was given some leeway in his first season back in Montreal for some questionable decisions during the stretch run and the first playoff round versus the New York Rangers. Now, with a roster seemingly tailor-made for his strategic preferences, the onus will be on the coach to mould the Canadiens into a team that can challenge for the Stanley Cup like his Bruins squads of the past.”
this is one hell of a powderkeg of a paragraph!
winter is truly coming…
https://www.habseyesontheprize.com/analysis/2017/9/4/16248222/claude-julien-coach-style-system-analysis-canadiens-bruins-stats-defence-carey-price-tuukka-rask
What’s with all the daytime drinking on HIO? Has it really been that depressing around here?
We’ve been drinking more than usual?
Depressing is Not Drinking amigo.
“I feel sorry for people that don’t drink.Because when they wake up in the morning that’s the best they feel for the rest of the day”…..Frank Sinatra.
Viva Timo Libre!
Yes the survey revealed that HIO readership would like it if HIO would be more like HEOTP!
No. We would like our analysis to be balanced and well written…
Ding ding….we have a winner
If anyone is curious about the new rink in Detroit (Little Caesars Arena), here is a look. It’s said the interior is modeled a lot like the Bell Centre.
http://www.freep.com/story/money/business/michigan/2017/09/05/little-caesars-arena-opening-detroit/632868001/
https://twitter.com/LCA_Detroit
Most of these new arenas have the same things in common – great sight lines and multi media functions but cramped concourses, too few washrooms and ridiculously overpriced, mundane drinks and food.
I can’t say that I’m overly impressed with the Bell Centre although I hear the building in Quebec City is pretty special.
This arena looks nothing like the Bell centre, large atrium concourse, looks like a mall inside.
What HIO needs a little more of is a sprinkle of Pamela Anderson, and a few Petitions. IMHO.
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO's ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Good gawd man get out from under that rock !
She’s 49 with more stretch marks than a Lincoln Limo.
Anyone else remember Pamela A pre-surgery? I thought she was beautiful, preferable to post, imho.
im-less-than-humble-o, on the other hand, I would strongly diverge from Alvin’s view that being 49 — or whatever ceiling you want to set — is tantamount to automatic unattractiveness, and that stretch marks are something to draw attention to and denigrate. In my view stretch marks often seem to carry a significantly larger burden of perceived visibility and aesthetic detriment to those who have them than to those looking on, so many of whom don’t even really register them as they take in the rest of the view.
All I know is at 58 I have become invisible to the other gender 🙁
At 58, you’ve been a card holding member of the DOM Club for 3 years.
Borat heartily agrees!
I’m more of the CJ Miles Asian-persuasion, Al.
I just threw Pam’s name out there because You Mutts would more quickly recognize her.
C.J., the female version, is an acquired taste of aficionados of the fairer sex.
I kinda like the rock I’m under. Rather cozy yet avant-garde. No plans to move-out any time soon.
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Lord Stanley
“under the [R]ock? In the context of references to CJ (parker) and Pam Andersen that might be a Freudian slip…
Of course there is nothing wrong with that…
"Damn it Jim I'm not a doctor; I'm a hockey expert."
Seeing a lot of negative comments towards game Centre I’ve on here. I had a very different experience with it.
I watched ever hab game on it except for the game against toronto that wasn’t on national tv (I live in the leaf region)
I watched, or was able to watch, every playoff game on it, habs and other teams.
The odd time I’d have to close the app and open it again but mostly it worked. I would use my android phone and playstation 4 to watch the games
I wonder if the negative experiences are due to internet speeds or router type/quality/set-up. People should mention this. Not everybody has the same set-up.
Neither of those things were an issue for me. Reliving the pain is haunting though…
Cla cla cla, ha ha ha. This can go on and will.
Assholes!!!!!!!!!!
Oh yeah, with a look back from the present.
So now that we know weber is faster than a horse can we count on him to play forward too? :p
Rumours are he’s hung like one too.
Whoa Nelly!
For Real.
Saludos.
Viva Timo Libre!
How do You know?
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO's ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Rumours my Lord,just rumours.
Viva Timo Libre!
http://blog.fagstein.com/2017/09/01/tsn-690-to-broadcast-some-laval-rocket-games/#comments
The following matches are tentatively scheduled for TSN 690 broadcast, but that can change:
Friday Oct. 6 @ 7:30pm vs Belleville
Friday Oct. 13 @ 7:30pm vs Binghamton
Friday Nov. 17 @ 7:30pm vs Lehigh Valley
Friday Nov. 24 @ 7:30pm vs Utica
Friday Dec. 8 @ 7:30pm vs Toronto
Friday Jan. 12 @ 7:30pm vs Hartford
Friday Jan. 26 @ 7:30pm vs Manitoba
Friday Feb. 16 @ 7:30pm vs Hershey
Friday March 9 @ 7:30pm vs Belleville
Friday April 6 @ 7:30pm vs Springfield
Friday April 13 @ 7:30pm vs Toronto
If TSN sticks to that, it’ll represent 11 of 76 regular-season games, or 14%, and 11 of 38 home games, or 29%.
–Go Habs Go!–
Wonder who Ian cheers for when We are vs Belleville?
Just curious.
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Nigel Dawes is leading the KHL in goals and points.
Darren Dietz is leading the KHL in points by a Dman.
Ben Scrivens is leading the KHL in wins by a goalie.
–Go Habs Go!–
Speaks to the quality of the league.
Yep
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Of the three I would give Dietz a look
FenceSurfer,
If one were to google a LazyMan2, one might better understand the nature of my response. Only a LazyMan2 would neglect to do this before replying, LazyMan2. Er, uh, FenceSurfer.
But did you click my link, about frozen horses, in Winnipeg, back in them days chicks wore somethingorother on their heads.Was inherent to nothing yet, I felt at the time, (wittyÉ) …that enormous e with accent eque is an anomoly from a bad set up on this new laptop keyboard. Not sure what it is or what it means. Actually I really think I purchased extraterrestrial (that last word I needed no spellcheck and type in one shot, extraterrsetrial…oups) software. Yes Ièm ready to kill time before time kills me.
Yep, most Winnipeggers at one time or another see that pic. I highly recommend the kind-of documentary “My Winnipeg” by Guy Madden, only, don’t believe everything in it.
Well, I saw that indie pic yeeeeeears ag and loved it. Time, that I canèt change, yet I reeel back from good memories…. can not kill me fast enough. F O horse and stick to that
Hey, would youÉ
Yeah I would.
Horse meat is tender and cheap.
Cheap.
My French is very limited, but for those who are able and interested, I read that Michel Therrien’s first interview since being fired will be aired at 3:00 pm eastern today on https://919sport.ca/
I wonder what he finally has to say?
–Go Habs Go!–
…just starting now
–Go Habs Go!–
I stumbled on this joke picture today:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIaCiWCVAAA20CP.jpg
–Go Habs Go!–
Interesting post over at HEOTP that breaks down shot locations for Julien’s and Therrien’s teams, using 2015-2016 (the last full season for both of them) to compare:
https://www.habseyesontheprize.com/analysis/2017/9/4/16248222/claude-julien-coach-style-system-analysis-canadiens-bruins-stats-defence-carey-price-tuukka-rask
The analysis is sloppy (more on that in a moment) but the actual data is fascinating: in a nutshell, Julien’s teams defend against shots from the crease while giving up lots from the lot and points, while Therrien’s teams give up shots throughout the defensive zone; and Julien’s teams take lots of shots from the slot, while Therrien’s teams take shots from the point and crease.
The analysis falls short because it suggests Julien’s defensive system is superior because it gives up shots from the slot, not the crease, while also suggesting Julien’s offensive system is superior because it generates slots from the slot. Which doesn’t make sense: if taking shots from the slots is good, then giving them up from the slot is not. But the contrast between the two coaches’ philosophies is interesting. Be interested to hear what people make of it.
Personally I’m inclined to agree that slot shots are a very good thing, with the Therrien-system point/crease pattern resulting from his teams’ not-very-useful tendency to shoot from the point and then crash for tips/rebounds. But giving up lots of slot shots makes me nervous, and I’m tempted to see it as an old-fashioned preference for clear-the-crease, off-the-glass defense that was effective only if Tuuka Rask stood on his head. Whether that’s because Julien was stuck with those guys — McQuaid, the two Millers, Seidenberg, an aging Chara — or because he also favors that style remains to be seen.
(And, note to any HIO authors reading this: if HIO could pull together that kind of data, and then have experts analyze it and share their thoughts on what’s responsible for the differences and what the strengths/weaknesses are of these styles, *that* would be dynamite hockey coverage.)
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Any shots from the general area of the slot would be welcome. There has been way too much playing around on the outside of the offensive zone in the last few years.
i think in regards to slot shots given up defensively, the article is probably suggesting that juliens system is superior because on the whole his team gives up less shot in the rest of the zone.
Do I assume the upcoming rookie tournament this weekend is not televised anywhere? Is it possibly on RDS, I have been reordering it in September the last few years and cancelling it in early October when the regular season starts, so I can watch preseason games. If not, I assume I will have to stream some games, so I am looking for a good site to stream sports. I had one bookmarked, but my laptop contracted a malware so something had to be done resulting in me losing everything I had saved.
"They don't hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here"

Carey Price
Carey Price
If you are able, I would suggest Kodi and take your chances with the feed for exhibition games being decent. Being out of the Habs broadcast territory, it’s one of the few ways to get RDS for pre-season. Yes, in the regular season I don’t see it as a big deal to pay the $60 bucks for RDS via GameCentre Live – BUT and it’s a big but for me, I find it extremely glitchy and the quality is not what I expect from an NHL premier offered product….and that is with tons of bandwidth and an expensive and fast internet connection. It’s almost like they force you to look at ‘other’ alternatives. I also subscribe to satellite for any and all games on sportsnet so I’m not one of these give me it all for free types as you get what you pay for. With GCL, I find, you don’t get what you pay for.
Good Evening Ladies and Gentleman, this is Danny Gallivan along with Dick Irvin from the Forum in Montreal!
Fergy would have been 79 today.
Rest in Peace amigo.
https://t.co/B7Fk0uLmVm
Viva Timo Libre!
He was the one that lived close to me in Dollard. We would bike by his place in awe, but no one ever tried nicky nicky nine doors.
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
I’m sure this question has been asked ad nauseum on here but here goes: I’m considering all cable TV and going the streaming route. Other than the limited games available on the NHL network, are there other options to fill in the gaps?
Thanks!
No answers, just opinions. Bite me. Och.
I always felt strippers filled the best gaps in my empty life.
Rogers Game Center seems to be the consensus best option. 60 bucks or so for 60 games.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Gamecentre doesn’t work if you are in the Habs local TV market.
Out of market it’s great.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
A LazyMan could google a solution for their PC, it works across Windows/Mac/Linux.
The NHL has no excuse to not be better at this.
Not a nice response horse that got frozen in Winnipeg river back in the 20ès 30ès and had locals lay picnic baskets on your frozen head.
http://media-cache-ec0.pinimg.com/736x/be/5c/89/be5c89d9595d6044708f5d4286ccb864.jpg
I may be drunk anticipating the fury of Irma but…them there pic I linked is real and totally Canadian in nature. Donèt knock the lazy man before judging the lazy horse.
Damn this Canadian multinational keybaord!
I can do 50 pull ups, but, I couldn’t make the NHL. I’m pretty sure Bennett doesn’t want to trade accomplishments with me.
http://www.tsn.ca/sizable-gap-between-flames-f-bennett-1.847479
Opportunity knocking????
Maybe a trade. An offer sheet would be matched, although it would be fun to watch Burke lose it again.
Another option is Andreas Athanasiou. If he is entertaining offers from the KHL, he would probably entertain an offer sheet. Much more likely of succeeding than with Calgary as Detroit is in cap hell while Calgary has lots of space.
was not thinking offer sheet… was thinking trade….could be a guy with grit to a top 6 for future….hard to find those guys anymore.
Can a do a pullup yet?
can do this…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_V9uQrquZWo
Was there any sound on that youtube link because I got none and Ièm worried I might not have set up my new laptop properly.
Case in point, what is up with my spelling on Ièm, I clicked on Canadian multinational keyboard, that seems to be a mistake.
Gotta love Shea.
https://t.co/C3IetTWEAh
Viva Timo Libre!
I love that even in the commercial he’s the strong silent type.
He probably only agreed to do it if he didn’t have to spout a bunch of nonsense.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Has anyone tried using a VPN to fool NHL TV into thinking a Montreal game is out of market for you?
Drop da puck already!
I tried it a couple years ago. I went the way of free VPN software and it was a pain. I’d have to stop/start GameCentre a bunch of times, miss chunks of the game. It would lose it’s connection and revert back to my regular IP.
I’m assuming there are a lot more computer savvy people than I out there but I found running the laptop to the TV, playing around with the VPN software, rebooting, closing/opening GameCentre and all that stuff, a pain in the ass.
I like to sit down and watch, hassle free, after a long day at the office, spent on a computer.
The most disappointing aspect of Gamecentre for me was that playoff games were blacked out even with a VPN as playoff games are televised nationally. The subscription is really only for out-of-town games during the regular season. It’s not a viable alternative to cable. The NHL are really not with the times in this regard.
Markov always starts the season very well. Pleks used to as well, which is why he has the contract that he does.
30
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Knuckles
The Gumper.
The unforgettable David Aebischer.
Chris Nilan.
Peter ‘The Meter Reader’ Budaj
So, here we are in the 5th day of “yeah, we’d like a little more off season action on HIO.” What gives?
Kidding. It’s gonna be dull until the rookies camp.
I read this down below;
” Problems with this team and has been over the past 10 years, Trevor Timmons picks small players. ”
I have to disagree with this. In early rounds in the last 5 years, he has picked 6′ plus players, some of them have just not made the cut yet. The reference to the smaller players on the team is due to the fact that the small players picked in later rounds ( when their talent can no longer be overlooked ) are the ones that are actually showing they have NHL talent.
"They don't hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here"

Carey Price
Carey Price
Yes, little Mac was just 5:10 when drafted and grew 8″ during the off season his first year.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Que passe Biter!
We need more tough guys.
Big, Small, Fat,Skinny.
Winning through Intimidation is coming back.
Book it amigo.
Saludos.
Viva Timo Libre!
Ah, the Master is back. Ryan White is unsignedl unsigned but we have enough 3 and4 th line players. Still hiittng the saloons Amigo?
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Yes my friend.
Saloons,Golf Courses, Fishing Holes.
It’s been a Grand Summer.
How’s it going in the ‘Peg?
Viva Timo Libre!
Ryan White is technically unsigned, I guess, but he has accepted a PTO from the Canucks. The talking heads are batting around that whether Derek Dorsett’s health will come into play, as in if he’s not ready to go after back surgery last season, Ryan White will fill the role of fourth-line rabble rouser and utility forward.
The summer has been good (not today cold and rainy). Fishing excellent. Plenty of drinking on weekends but Winnipeg is lagging in good saloons where one can have a stogie.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
In my opinion, the real problem with this team has been that they don’t have a #1 or even a #2 centre. ALL teams know that and will not trade this asset unless they get something in return what they desperately need.
My solution would be for the next 3 – 4 years for at least the 1st 2 rounds (maybe 3) to draft the best available centre and hope at least 3 or 4 of them turn out to be that #1 or #2 centre.
As we all know, all other positions can be traded for.
Technically true, perhaps, unless AG27 or Drouin succeed in that role. Other teams not trading one to us has more to do with the fact that there are not enough to go around and it is exceedingly rare to see one traded at all.
@Loop That is why I say that the Habs should draft and develop a centre. If Galchenyuk and Drouin turn out to be the #1 and #2 centres for the Habs in the next year or so (which I highly doubt it), then they can go back to drafting as they always do.
Timmins picks small players with skill and bigger players without skill.
There, that’s better.
I said there are big players out there at draft time with size and skill but we don’t seem to find them. Minus McDonagh and Pacioretty out first round picks with Timmins have been brutal. Why pay scouts when guess work may be just as good or better. Just follow Central Scouti.
The amount of success you have is life is based on the effort you put into it!
o2t has already answered this below — about 1st round size, I mean.
horses and water, OBB
It might help convey that he knows what he’s talking about if he at least spelled Trevor Timmins’ name right.
” It might help convey that he knows what he’s talking about if he at least spelled Trevor Timmins’ name right.”
Is this even a sentence? Substitute an o for an I they are right next to each other on the key board. lol
The amount of success you have is life is based on the effort you put into achieving it!
Joey, it is indeed a grammatical sentence.
The frequent misspelling of a dedicated Canadiens staffer who’s been with the team for over a decade and brought us P.K. Subban among others is one of my pet peeves. I think Trevor Timmins deserves that we address him properly.
The same with Guy Lafleur, it irks me to see his name spelled with a capital ‘F’.
I can confirm, it is a sentence.
“The amount of success you have in life is based on the effort you put into it!”
That is simply untrue. Point final.
However it can be said that if you give 100% in everything you do then you are a success even if you fail.
You can quote me.
That is simply untrue. Point final.
However it can be said that if you give 100% in everything you do then you are a success even if you fail.
You can quote me
Really? Luck or fate may play a part. But without effort success may not be possible.
The amount of success you have is life is based on the effort you put into achieving it!