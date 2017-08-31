HI/O preseason survey: Here is what we learned

Thanks to all of you who took part in our Hockey Inside/Out survey.

We were overwhelmed by the number and variety of responses, and we continue to sort through them to make sure we haven’t missed any key findings. They will inform our thinking as we reshape our website, coverage and the HI/O show for the 2017-18 season.

We asked reporter Safia Ahmad to summarize some of what you told us.

HI/O has a very dedicated and diverse fan base. Many of our respondents are from the rest of Canada, with a few in the United States and Europe.

It’s nice to see that our content continues to satisfy large portions of the fan base. Fifty-four per cent of 1,588 respondents rated their experience on the HI/O website as good.

We are looking for fresh ways to engage with readers, and we have a few ideas. After receiving thousands of responses, it seems like there’s a strong desire for more in-depth content about Canadiens players and up-and-coming prospects. Many respondents said they would like to see different reporters on the website to increase the variety of voices.

Many also said they would like HI/O to adopt a more statistical and analytical approach to coverage, and we are looking into ways we can incorporate this sentiment during the coming season.

Other notable suggestions included having more video and visual content on the website. Many would also like to see a greater focus on current Montreal Canadiens and less on past players.

As for the HI/O show, many respondents (43 per cent) said they would like to have more former Canadiens players on the panel. Fifteen per cent said they would like the show to be longer, while five per cent said it should be shorter.

We also noticed that many respondents were unhappy with some of the technical glitches on the website and we are working to find solutions to enhance your experience especially on mobile.

Once again, we thank you for your input. We look forward to sharing the 2017-18 hockey season with you while providing fresh and compelling content about your Montreal Canadiens.

Photo: Dario Ayala/Montreal Gazette