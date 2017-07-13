You are here: Home » News » HI/O bonus video: Taking a look at Canadiens’ top prospects
Photo: Dario Ayala/Montreal Gazette
Catching up on my reading, here’s a link to an article on how Karl Alzner describes his visit to Montréal during the UFA window, and why he ultimately chose to sign here.
https://www.fanragsports.com/nhl/ufa-interview-period-eyes-karl-alzner/
It sounds like the tour the players get shows off the best of Montréal (evenings out in the summer, the facilities and support they’ll receive) and allays the fears and prejudices some players may harbour (schools, where do I live, phone call with Shea Weber).
It seems like the Canadiens will do well to focus on guys like Jeff Petry and Karl Alzner, settled guys with a head on their shoulders who are up to a challenge, rather than a Shane Doan or a Vincent Lecavalier, who take the easy way out.
I still think the contract and investment is ill-advised, he’s not a perfect fit, the puzzle piece we needed, like Jeff Petry was, when we needed a true-blue Top 4 rightie on our blue line to support P.K. and displace Yannick Weber and Raphaël Diaz, but I’m willing to give the guy a chance, maybe a leeway of four to five games before I put him in my digital doghouse.
Liberate Alex Galchenyuk, CH’s Great Middle Hope! Occupy Claude Julien’s office!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
Im looking for a source of optimism for this team but i cannot find any, we are aging with no prospects, horrible development team for the couple mediocre prospects we do have, a captain with no intensity or drive, very weak at center with no solution on the horizon (nothing to trade) a gm who clearly has no creativity or vision, lack of forsight. We do have price/weber which is a strong foundation but the rest of the house is made from swamp wood, i guess a possible breakout for galchenyuk/drouin is something to hope for but even then its not enough
Based upon those I can remember watching:
Roadrunner
The Little Viking
Saint Patrick
The Flower
Big Bird
During the Dark Ages (post 93)
Koivu
Sourey
Price
Markov
Kovalev (loved him/hated him on a day to day basis!)
1. Lafleur
2. Dryden
3. Roy
4. Richer
5. Chelios
(Loins: “Don’t forget about DD.”)
5a. DD
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Alfie Turcotte and Moe Robinson?
Doug Risebrough and Jacques Laperrière.
This team could use a young Doug Risebrough.
Any team could use a young Doug Risebrough.
You think we couldn’t use a young Jacques Laperrière?
Maybe y’all should consider having the HIO summit here in Phoenix this season. Habs play here Feb 15th. It’ll probably still be cold then, about 70-75 degrees American. Hotel right next to the rink, Habs usually stay there too. We have one or two golf courses if you’re into that. And the charity auction could be used to buy a new arena for the Yotes.
Sold at 70-75 degrees American.
Ten years ago today, John Ferguson passed away. NHL.com has re-posted a good Stubbs article (as usual) on Ferguson from a year ago:
https://www.nhl.com/news/montreal-canadiens-john-ferguson-made-lasting-impact/c-281169782?tid=280751088
Always enjoy an article about Habs legends, and John Ferguson certainly qualifies. This one includes some interesting photos :
– Fergy with Jean Béliveau
– Fergy being weighed in by Ralph Backstrom
– Fergy on Glenn Hall’s doorstep
– Fergy in a (gasp) Leafs jersey
However, I can’t decipher one photo in there :
– WHO is the player wearing #11 and a goalie mask seated beside Fergy on the Habs bench ❓
Good question.
I took a closer look and I don’t think the goalie is wearing number 11, the sides of the second digit on his back look different than the first digit. I also notice that the 3 closest Habs are in dark jerseys while the guys further down the bench are in white ones. The photo may be from a practice or charity game or something like that?
Interesting look at star power vs. pud power. How much talent do you need?
http://www.thehockeynews.com/news/article/star-power-in-the-nhl-which-teams-have-it-and-how-much-does-it-take-to-win-the-cup
Most interesting for HI/O purposes?
1. Habs are apparently below ‘championship level’ in terms of ‘star power’ (although I’m not sure if this was done before we added David Schlemko)
2. Pacioretty is somehow in the same tier as Malkin. Yay, Max!
3. (Trigger alert) We traded a Tier 1 guy for an older, non-puckhandling Tier 4 guy.
Interesting. These are the kinds of articles I’d like an author or publication to mark on their calendars to revisit when the time comes. Next June, it would be fun to do a post-mortem, see how the model performed, where it held, where it didn’t and why (players underperforming or outperforming their projections).
Seeing where the Penguins, Canadiens, Canucks and Shiny Knights are, I’d say this is a pretty safe model, it doesn’t make any outlandish projections.
I started off with a million questions when I saw Kucherov higher than Crosby. I also looked the thing up and down a few times to wonder where Radulov was (and what team he’d be listed with).
“While there’ll be some differences in depth, what clearly separates the good and bad teams in this league are the best players.”
For the most part, not surprising and still an interesting exercise.
One that still leaves me with the feeling (could just be gas…) that MB’s got a blockbuster in him before next year’s playoffs.
Notice how goalies had only 2 spots out of 50 in the 10 Cup years they tracked?
Tim Thomas and J. Quick.
So investing all your cap and cash in a goalie should work out right?
I’m with you there for the most part, but what’s a natty turd-flinger to do?
If you’re MB and your goalie pretty much guarantees you shots at division titles (Junior Mints has a spontaneous joygasm) and continued employment, might as well pay for that as your baseline and hope to somehow add the rest.
Who cares if you stay in that ‘good-but-not-great’ limbo zone for another half-decade?
HIO brass knows that many posters and readers and lurkers and non-complainers are from the GTA area.
According to Habnormal
” Toronto really sucks as a sports city.”
Based on the fact they don’t go to games in the CFL which has only been a stable league in Western Canada.
Franchises have come and gone in Montreal and Ottawa and been bankrupt in Hamilton.
Toronto attendance ranks:
NHL # 5 at 107% capacity
MLB #3
NBA #3
MLS #4
Not bad for a city that sucks as a sports city.
The Toronto envy is really getting old and pathetic.
I’ve been to Toronto over 30 times and it very much does suck….
No cups since the original 6 days and they make the playoffs by 1 point for the first time in a full season in over a decade and we’re supposed to give them credit on the “awesome young team” they have?
I see posters here have the laffs to win the division next year and some even maybe the Cup. Good lord above….
They made the playoffs by one point last year with next to zero injuries to key players. A couple of prolonged injuries combined with one or two sophomore slumps and they’re back to a lottery pick…..
I guess some people watch too much TSN. Everything Habs=Bad everything laffs=good. I remember after the first lockout when the laffs signed up a bunch of garbage like a washed up Lindros, Jamie Allison and Raycroft and were set to win their first cup since 2 years before Woodstock and the Habs were going to miss the playoffs. Then the same predictions year after year from the Toronto media “experts” never mentioning how they were completely wrong the previous year.
Their media and fans go out of their way not to give us any credit or discredit any of our accomplishments. How many times have I heard “only won in 93 because of Roy” “leafs would’ve won the cup if it wasn’t for Gretzkys high stick” or the pathetic “Habs won all their cups with only 6 teams in the NHL”
I will never give that city praise for anything. We will never be getting any from them.
And I damn well for sure don’t envy anything about it…..
Before your next rant try sticking to the point of my post.
None of what you posted was relevant.
While the rant was a reply to your post it was more to all the posters who buy into all the tornto media.
Although they seem to be moving in the right direction a lot can happen between now and becoming a true contender
Toronto is a world class city in many respects, and they do strongly support their sports teams generally as well. The Leafs, Raptors, Jays and MLS all get lots of support. Beyond that the food & culture scene is also tremendous. Being a habs fan does not mean that you must hate Toronto, though it often seems people feel that way.
When it comes to the Leafs though, as much as we have relished their incompetence over the last few decades, the fact is they have an outstanding young core and are suddenly the most entertaining team to watch. For example, a guy like Connor Brown in most years would have been a Calder Trophy finalist, and he was maybe the 4th best rookie on that team last year. They might be in tough this year still, but if they can add one or two more solid top 4 D, they are going to be very hard to beat.
I spent a pretty cool summer Saturday night in downtown Toronto a decade ago, saw hordes of youngsters demonstrating the “hybrid vigor” that William Gibson talks about as they socialized and ran around from patio to pub to café to nightclub. They didn’t seem to know or care about Toronto’s reputation as a boring city where you roll up the sidewalks at midnight.
The Jays played to an empty stadium for years even when Halladay and Clemens were there.
The one thing that does annoy me a bit when I see it is when people complain about the “Toronto Media” not talking about them enough. TSN specifically has a Montreal feed for both radio and their online presence, but in general it is hard to think of anything that could be less relevant than whether a Toronto company gives enough attention to a particular hockey team or not. As much as I love hockey and the habs, I realize that in the big scheme of things, hockey really does not matter much, and I am confident enough in my own choices that I am not offended that a TV personality in Toronto happens to be talking about the Leafs.
Have to agree. Blue Jays ’92 and ’93 may have captured the nation’s sports love like only the Olympics medalists can and could.
Honourable mentions to Figure Skating Champions, Mike Weir, Larry Walker, Gilles and Jacques Villaneuve.
2015 and 2016 Jays’ Playoff TV ratings were through the roof as well nationally
I have to tip my hat to Leafs’ fans. They had the discipline (or insanity) to watch really crappy hockey and barely any playoff games for more than 15 years. That’s what a real fan is.
Anyone can follow a team passionately when they have a chance at the Cup. But it takes a real fan to stick with the team when it sucks.
So now, the fans feel invested in whatever the Leafs reap in the coming years.
Habs’ fans, on the otherhand, don’t have the discipline to stick it out through the necessary rebuilding years. Just like their GM, they don’t believe in windows.
Many of you guys should go and read in la Presse + a nice paper written by the ultimate modern day favorite HIO player D.D ! They are starting a new bi-monthly column a la players tribune where a player tells it like it is. He really goes through the ups and downs he had in MTL but also really shows why he is like you and me a real bleu-blanc -rouge.
1-Lafleur (by far)
2-Ken Dryden (standing tall)
3-Larry Robinson (don’t even try )
4-Jean Beliveau (on and off the ice)
5-Maurice Richard (for what he meant fur us little frenchies)
It’s that type of exercice that makes you realize how strong the team was and how hockey has changed. A league with however many teams 6 or 18 is not the same than one with 30 teams . But there is also a huge difference difficult to explain to you younger fans about how hockey was. There were no Europeans ,Russians or any other than players from Canada and Americans. For all the good things brought by getting the best players from the planet in one league it also made something real special disappear not necessarily for the good of the game. Impossible to explain in words though. Had to be there and times have changed…
The game and the players themselves were a part of the fabric of life in a way that isn’t possible today.
1. Rocket
2.Gros Bill
3. Fergy
4.The Flower
5. Jake The Snake.
Viva Timo Libre!
Ok, here is my list. (please, be aware that I started to follow hockey and the Canadiens when I was 15 years old – after “all the trades” from the mid 90’s)
1. Saku Loivu
2. Carey Price
3. PK Subban
4. Alex Kovalev
5. Vincent Damphousse
I’m 35 now. For the past 20 years or so I had the chance to read and watch much of the glorious history of our beloved franchise. Unfortunately most of these guys would not be in any “Canadiens Top 5” list when you compare with players from the past but I really like what each of them brought to our club du hockey. Well, ces’t la vie…
Cheers
Hi Walmyr.
I have a sentimental favourites list, and it is:
1. Guy Lafleur
2. Ken Dryden
3. J. C. Tremblay
4. Rejean Houle
5. Marc Tardif
Honourable mention goes to Tim Wallach.
Top five:
Beliveau (obviously)
2. Naslund
3. Savard (Serge)
4. Robinson
5. Koivu
High five:
Mondou
Vachon
Tremblay (Gilles)
Mahovlich (Pete)
Smith
Big Bird!
1 Lafleur
2 Beliveau
3 Rocket
4/5 Not really sure, but these come to mind although some were not stars but I liked them: Harper, Ferguson, Rousseau, Geoffrion, Dryden, Lapointe (perhaps my #4), Shutt
At one time, I thought Subban might rank right up, but the bloom faded a little even before the trade.
I missed a lot of hockey from approx 1985 – 2005. While I saw 86 and 93 cups, I didn’t really follow the seasons much, so my memories are vague
Chucky v Austin Gretzky ?
Danault v Tye Bo
Plex v Nazeem the dream
What results do we get over the 5 games played in the regular season?, or in a 7 Game playoff series with those potential match ups at C? Tough to bet ?
Habs, OLE !
In their prime, who was faster: Russ Courtnall or Paul Byron? My memory tells me Courtnall
Courtnall
He was also part of one of the most lopsided trades in habs history. And we later flipped him for Brian Bellows who was an important part of the 93 team.
@Rev Eskimos should win it all this year. I had dinner a few weeks ago at a friend’s with Adarius Bowman and Odell Willis. Amazing guys and very humble. CFLers are generally in it for the love of the game. I would take a good CFL game any day over the NFL. I’m a Cowboys fan but my Eskimos are always number 1. That’s another thing I miss about the 80s. Edmonton would easily have well over 50000 at Commonwealth Stadium. Toronto really sucks as a sports city. They have 4 times the population and cannot get much more than 20000 to a game. That’s the problem with the CFL. Edmonton is, and always has been, the flagship of the CFL and Toronto is comparatively speaking, useless. Long story short: watch the Eskimos more often and you will be a CFL fan.
@Arnold. That’s amazing! Thanks for sharing. Such neat folks on this site. A few clowns but overall this HIO seems to be a very good bunch of folks here and very interesting as well. I love stories of old like these. Just when one thinks he’s a huge fan there’s someone like you Arnold that put the vast majority of us to shame. I must admit that religion family and career have taken a front seat far ahead of my Habs in the last decade or two and I am certainly proud of that but always admire fans like you who are devoted to my team and have deep roots in the trees that once had the Fruits that we call Stanley Cups and true gentlemen of hockey like Beliveau. Those days are disappearing fast…
The clowns here are alright, too.
Alouettes 30, Stampeders 23
Having given up my NFL addiction cold turkey, I tried today to rekindle an old love affair with the Alouettes. They were hosting the Stampeders at Percival Molson Stadium.
–Darian Durant threw a couple of balls off balance and under pressure in the first half. One was tipped and the other intercepted, an awful toss as he was being brought down that was shot-putted into the defender’s belly.
–I’d never heard of Nik Lewis until he was traded to the Alouettes. TSN put up a graphic during the game that showed he’s set to become the career reception leader in the CFL with 40 catches or so. Ahead of guys like Brian Kelly and Peter Dalla Riva, I immediately wondered?
Like I said, I haven’t kept up.
–I keep being surprised by how short Matt Dunnigan is. As a quarterback he was so good, and pretty jacked, I don’t think I ever noticed that. He’s listed at 5’11” on Wiki, but I believe that’s charitable, it’s not an honest-to-goodness Johnny LaRue-like 5’11”, it’s more like a 5’10″3/4 if he stands up real straight and tall, but refuses to round up.
–The Boris Bede experiment seems to be a success, after last season went off the rails a little. They gave the kid some time, and now appear to have a talented, dependable kicker and punter all in one package, despite his miss on a point-after attempt. What a benefit to a team to not have to waste two roster spots on these two special team spots, and have one player do both jobs instead.
That should be the rule, really, in the NFL and CFL. Force players to be more complete athletes, that degree of specialization is a little overdone. Precious little kicker can’t kick the ball if it’s not held on the ground off a tee? Have a tablespoon of cement and toughen up.
2nd rule suggestion: eliminate kickers entirely. The player who scores the touchdown has to kick the point after.
3rd rule suggestion: eliminate punters entirely. The player who punts has to have been on the field on the preceding down, as a wide receiver or running back or quarterback or right tackle.
4th rule suggestion: the point after has to be attempted at a point on a line perpendicular to where the ball crossed the goal line on the touchdown, kind of like at rugby.
I’m full of ideas like that. Like Bellyfull converting his earnings into New Zealand currency for the ecdysiasts at Chez Parée, knowing a good deal when he needs to stretch his entertainment dollar.
–A great advantage of the Canadian game is the absence of illegal formation, procedure, false start and illegal motion penalties, which all infest NFL games, nitpicky annoyances that serve no discernible purpose but which occur around five times a game. There’s a reasoning behind every rule, but really, how come a CFL game can proceed without having all these arcane administrative strictures?
–Vernon Adams is a trainee quarterback with the Alouettes. When he played for the Oregon Ducks, I thought he’d be a perfect candidate for a CFL quarterback.
–I always wondered why Jacques Chapdelaine didn’t play for the Alouettes, but now, I wonder why Marc Trestman isn’t coaching the Alouettes. We should have had dibs on him when his NFL career petered out.
–CFL football in the summer is better than no football.
Nice to see the reference to fuller Habs history.it’s nice to chill, regroup, recollect team history in the off-season. Plenty of time all year to deal with current angst.
I’m a big memorabilia collector and have a fun ritual of going through all my stuff. Hundreds of magazines and programs from the mid fifties through eighties. Really brings history alive.
My pride and joy is my autograph collection. Every Hab player, GM, head coach from 1956 to 2017. Minus about four yet unattainable. Claude Cyr, anyone? A sub goalie who played one game in 1959. I also have most of the old broadcaster and media people as well. Danny Gallivan, Rene LeCavalier, Andy O’Brien, Tex Coulter (artist and ex football announcer), Roger Doucet, even Claudette Achu, organist at the Forum in the seventies. I have some of my collection on You Tube somewhere, but from years ago when it wasn’t as large as now.
It’s also fun watching old games on tape. I have about fifty, from the fifties onwards and the Habs always win. Other than the 1975 New Year’s Eve tie. One of my favorite pair of games are the 1965 finals game five and seven versus Hawks. Hard to believe Chicago actually won three games. Check out Fergie assaulting Nesterenko after Nester clubbed him over the head with his stick. Perhaps the most viscious assault ever in an NHL game. It’s on You Tube somewhere.
Favorite Habs that I’ve seen in person. Most when I was young, but memories are made then. Barely even scratching the surface.
Jean Beliveau. (He did it all).
Larry Robinson. (Heart and soul of the seventies era).
John Ferguson. (Much more important in turning the team around than recognized).
Jacques Plante. ( Pioneer and iconic).
Steve Shutt. (Under rated but the best finisher ever in his prime).
And honorable mention to the Rocket, who I saw at the Forum once in his final season when very, very young. My first in person game with my father, and a memory that will always endure.
Nice, Arny. Thanks
Reflecting back in time, I recall Habs being starved for offense and Richer being the only player that could be relied on to put the puck in the net consistently. Yet even he would have one great year followed by one mediocre one.
Post-Lafleur, this team has been starved for offense for the better part of 3 decades. Too few seasons with the Richer Rechhi and Turgeons in their prime. One great offensive ear with Kovalev Koivu Tanguay and Savage firing on all cylinders (I believe they led the league in team GF) but that’s it. It’s not just Price who has not been getting high calibre offensive support but basically every Canadiens goaltender since Dryden retired. That was 38 years ago!
If Roy was not seen as betraying the Habs by yapping: “that’s the last game I play for Montreal”, I think he’d get plenty of top 5 votes. I still put him in my top 5 notwithstanding because I blame this more on Tremblay (who I also liked as a player) and Houle. I can think of no other player in my lifetime (born in early 70s) that was more single- handedly responsible for a cup win–and he did it twice with the Habs –than Roy. Also instrumental with Colorado’s 2 wins but to a slighter lesser extent IMO. No Roy and our last cup was in 1979. Of that, I gave no doubt and you can’t really say that abut any other Hab since 1979–not even Claude Lemieux. Agree?
Lafleur
Shutt
Cournoyer
Richer
Lemaire
Hon. mention: Naslund
Top 5 fave Habs to watch, in order:
1. Beliveau
2. Cournoyer
3. Henri Richard
4. Lafleur
5. Robinson
Too many honourable mentions to mention, but suffice to say that there are zero from the last 24 years.
Top 5 Worst Habs management team (GM and Head coach only)
#1 with a bullet-Houle and Tremblay.
By far, this pair of bumblers paved the way to the futility that now represents the Post Cup Habs.
#2- Bergevin and Therrien
Bergevin had one shot to choose a good coach. He blew it big time with this mango shytgibbon.
#3- Houle and Vigneault
A no clue GM with a rookie coach- a sure recipe for losing consistently
#4 Pierre Gauthier (The Goat) and Jacques Martin (The Count)
Playing not to win hockey with a GM who worries about the cookies reporters would munch on in the press room.
#5 The Goat and Cunneyworth
As a grand finale, it’s hard to beat The Goat and the Scapegoat.
A sampling of those with the 401 connection:
Lucien Deblois
Vincent Damphousse
Sylvain Lefebvre
Shayne Corson
Darcy Tucker
Plus the Kingston connection: Doug Gilmour, Kirk Muller.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
You a Kingston guy too?
I have spent my fair share of time in Princess St. establishments.
Plus there was this enrollment at Queens University.
I hope that makes me an honorary member.
It most certainly does!
Sheldon Souray
Gaston Gingras
James Wisniewski
Lyle Odelein
Igor Ulanov
Yes! Odie and Souray. Gingras, too. We’ve had some good ones…
And Markov basically gave two of these five guys legit celebrity status, let’s not forget. He’d bump Ulanov on my list. And Subban would bump the Wiz.
Actually, would you mind just changing your list for me? I can’t be bothered to type out all these names again…
Alright, you want my list, then?
Oleg Petrov
Marcel Hossa
Valeri Bure
Mariusz Czerkawski
Gilbert Dionne
The list is titled, “Five Players Upon Whom Young Johnny Hung His Dreams of Seeing a Scoring Star in a Habs Jersey, Who Subsequently Helped Usher Him into the Great Disillusionment and Disappointment of Adulthood.”
Honorable mention: Jiri Sekac
I was already old for that one. 😉
Ouch. Marcel Hossa.
Czerkawski was a bummer cause he died on our vine.
Now the other three had moments where your faith was earned.
So many memories.
Oleg Petrov. He skated like the wind but never put up monster numbers. Byron kind of reminds me of him.
Hossa. Never could find a spot here. Funny cause our team at the time was pretty bad.
Valeri Bure. Man was he disappointing. No grit. No Pavel.
Mariusz Czerkawski. Only thing that stands out in my memory is he had a smoking wife.
Gilbert Dionne. Lol. I kind of liked him until he did the tapping his chest thing.
Honorable mentions: Joe Juneau and Stephane Lebeau
How about Latendresse?
Or Louis Leblanc?
1. Lafleur
2. Robinson
3. Chelios
4. Naslund
5. Subban
Really tough list to compile:
Watched:
1) Chelios
2) Naslund
3) PK
4) Shutt
5) Lafleur
Honorable mentions: Nilan, Courtnall and Gingras (they were freakin entertaining)
Read about:
1) Rocket
2) Boom Boom
3) Moore
4) Joliat
5) Ferguson
Jeez, DDO. I guess I’m older than you. I saw Ferguson. He was a tough customer, for sure.
Top 5 fav habs
1. Koivu
2. Beliveau
3. Muller
4. Souray
5. Plekanec
Seeing these lists:
– A lotta oldsters here who I woulda thought had earned patience enough not to whine so bloody much
– Not enough love for Carbo, though my #1 is the “Apex Plumber” (gold star for that by the way) so what do I know?
– Less Savard and Nilan than I expected
– Not enough Richer ffs
Like some well-appointed old folks home where jilted lovers fall all over themselves to death in the middle of a manual tryst.
On that note y’all shouldn’t miss UCE’s post on the previous page. Like grapefruit on a hot day.
Thanks for the heads up on Le Rev’s post. Good read, solid post.
I’m of the opinion it’s easier to take shots that to give credit where It’s due. Which, despite some claims, is not the same as not having a critical eye. What’s important is to cast that critical eye broadly and with equal focus. Which tends to balance the whine and mellow the cheese.
1. Larry Robinson
2. Ken Dryden
3. Saku Koivu
4. Andrei Markov
5. Carey Price
So I was comparing the Rocket and Habs schedules and I came across a fun oddity, a Sholi Slam vacation. Sholi always said if he was going to spend on airfare and hotel to watch hockey in MTL, he wanted to go to more than one or two games. Well, the week of Nov 14-18 you can watch 5 games in 5 days. Habs play CBJ on 14, ARI on 16 and TOR on 18 while the Rocket play at home 15 (Utica) and 17 (Lehigh). The same 5 in 5 happens Jan 23-27 except then its 3 Rocket games and two Canadiens games. You can also get 4 games in 5 days Oct 24-28 (3 Habs, 1 Rocket and a Friday night for poker with your pals).
So if you want to get the most for your hockey vacation dollars like Sholi, those are the weeks I suggest.
Nice finds GJ. Wish I could take advantage!
1) Lapointe
2) Lafleur
3) Lemaire
4) Robinson
5) Plekanec
Honourable mentions: Shutt, Muller, Naslund, Jarvis, McPhee, Nilan, Chelios, Desjardins
Edit: Forgot Souray! Loved him pummeling Colby Armstrong after he ran over Koivu. Not to mention him scoring on a slapshot during a shootout…lol.
Well boys and girls, it ain’t just us. Was reading an article on the Hockey Writers Site regarding the Leafs and came across a commenter to an article on the Leafs signing of Marleau. Interesting take. Substitute Lou for MB and Marleau for maybe Ahlzner (sp) and you might think you are reading a comment from one of our own. As I mentioned above, we don’t have a monopoly on Nellyism
Patrick Marleau was a very good NHL player over a decade ago, but now he is almost 38 years of age. The fact that Lou Lamoriello went ahead and signed a player who is well beyond his best before date for $18.75 million with a NTC is totally insane. The Leafs needs were to strengthen their defence, Marleau will only further impair it as he is very poor at the defensive part of the game.
With the trades for Eric Fehr, the Jettisoning of Riemer and Bernier, the high price tag 3 year signing of Matt Martin, the trading away of a first and second round pick for Anderson, the failure to try to get picks and prospects for Bozak and Komorov over the past couple seasons, the trading away of a second round pick at the trade deadline for Boyle, and the latest signings of over the hill NHL players, it is quite evident that Lou Lamoriello has contempt for young talented hockey players preferring to over shadow them with old timers. Evidently he places too high a value on ‘veteran leadership’ and too low a value on young highly talented players with a lot of upside.
It would be for the best interests for the future of the Leafs to fire Lou Lamoriello better sooner than later, as the Leafs still have quite a few promising young players on the roster and in the farm system who will no doubt become stars in the NHL. The Leafs thankfully still have much of what will make them contenders in a couple of years. Firing Lou Lamoriello as soon as possible will ensure that the Leafs retain as much of their future promise as possible. This must be done before Lou Lamoriello will start to trade away some of the Leafs young talent for more aging veterans.
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
I’ve said it many times.
Wait until Crazy Lou blows a gasket and Effs up.
He has a history that no amount of Re-hab will fix.
It is inevitable.
Book it.
In a year or two, one of Lou’s cousins/doctors will declare Marleau unfit to play and all will be resolved.
It’s not a million dollars, but that lady that got ripped off by a CFL ref is getting something out of it (besides the $25K home theatre system she actually won):
http://www.tsn.ca/fan-heading-to-grey-cup-after-1m-close-call-1.805008
So the league says “yeah we didn’t really get it wrong but here’s a bunch of free shiot from our sponsors to make up for the fact that we didn’t really get it right.”
So we’re sorry for being right. Makes total sense.
Like everything else in pro sports, it’s a scam.
And we are the Rubes that can’t kick the habit.
Yeah, just one more hit.
And make it last this time.
But no.They keep cutting the product.
And we keep returning, like a dog to its vomit.
You see, that’s the game amigos.
We are hooked.
And it feels good. But there is no escape.
Enjoy The Ride.
What else is there?
Los Habs Para Siempre!
Saludos.
Speaking of all-time favourite Habs, does anybody remember the ambidextrous Guy Carbonneau streaming down the right wing against I-don’t-know-who sometime in the early 90s, reversing the grip on his stick to open up a shooting lane and fire a slapper past a defender and goalie for a sweet-ass “WTF” goal?
I still remember the smug smile on his face as he did his victory lap…
Bill Durnan would also change hands, playing in net. I am trying to remember the other Habs forward who used a straight blade and would also change hands.
Habfan17
That would be Yvan Cournoyer. Met him once at a West Island hockey school. Him and Rick Chartraw. Both those guys were built like tree trunks!
YES, good old Carbo, one of the best captains the habs have ever had! Should NEVER EVER been traded! Should not have been fired as a coach by his buddy BOB ! Should be rehired as a assistant to CJ. Or hired to coach and run the Rockets!
I’m still waiting for the truth to come out before I comment on that play.
Oh, ewe…
Catching up on my reading, here’s a link to an article on how Karl Alzner describes his visit to Montréal during the UFA window, and why he ultimately chose to sign here.
https://www.fanragsports.com/nhl/ufa-interview-period-eyes-karl-alzner/
It sounds like the tour the players get shows off the best of Montréal (evenings out in the summer, the facilities and support they’ll receive) and allays the fears and prejudices some players may harbour (schools, where do I live, phone call with Shea Weber).
It seems like the Canadiens will do well to focus on guys like Jeff Petry and Karl Alzner, settled guys with a head on their shoulders who are up to a challenge, rather than a Shane Doan or a Vincent Lecavalier, who take the easy way out.
I still think the contract and investment is ill-advised, he’s not a perfect fit, the puzzle piece we needed, like Jeff Petry was, when we needed a true-blue Top 4 rightie on our blue line to support P.K. and displace Yannick Weber and Raphaël Diaz, but I’m willing to give the guy a chance, maybe a leeway of four to five games before I put him in my digital doghouse.
Im looking for a source of optimism for this team but i cannot find any, we are aging with no prospects, horrible development team for the couple mediocre prospects we do have, a captain with no intensity or drive, very weak at center with no solution on the horizon (nothing to trade) a gm who clearly has no creativity or vision, lack of forsight. We do have price/weber which is a strong foundation but the rest of the house is made from swamp wood, i guess a possible breakout for galchenyuk/drouin is something to hope for but even then its not enough
Based upon those I can remember watching:
Roadrunner
The Little Viking
Saint Patrick
The Flower
Big Bird
During the Dark Ages (post 93)
Koivu
Sourey
Price
Markov
Kovalev (loved him/hated him on a day to day basis!)
1. Lafleur
2. Dryden
3. Roy
4. Richer
5. Chelios
(Loins: “Don’t forget about DD.”)
5a. DD
82
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Alfie Turcotte and Moe Robinson?
Doug Risebrough and Jacques Laperrière.
This team could use a young Doug Risebrough.
Any team could use a young Doug Risebrough.
You think we couldn’t use a young Jacques Laperrière?
Maybe y’all should consider having the HIO summit here in Phoenix this season. Habs play here Feb 15th. It’ll probably still be cold then, about 70-75 degrees American. Hotel right next to the rink, Habs usually stay there too. We have one or two golf courses if you’re into that. And the charity auction could be used to buy a new arena for the Yotes.
Sold at 70-75 degrees American.
Ten years ago today, John Ferguson passed away. NHL.com has re-posted a good Stubbs article (as usual) on Ferguson from a year ago:
https://www.nhl.com/news/montreal-canadiens-john-ferguson-made-lasting-impact/c-281169782?tid=280751088
Always enjoy an article about Habs legends, and John Ferguson certainly qualifies. This one includes some interesting photos :
– Fergy with Jean Béliveau
– Fergy being weighed in by Ralph Backstrom
– Fergy on Glenn Hall’s doorstep
– Fergy in a (gasp) Leafs jersey
However, I can’t decipher one photo in there :
– WHO is the player wearing #11 and a goalie mask seated beside Fergy on the Habs bench ❓
Good question.
I took a closer look and I don’t think the goalie is wearing number 11, the sides of the second digit on his back look different than the first digit. I also notice that the 3 closest Habs are in dark jerseys while the guys further down the bench are in white ones. The photo may be from a practice or charity game or something like that?
Crickets.
Interesting look at star power vs. pud power. How much talent do you need?
http://www.thehockeynews.com/news/article/star-power-in-the-nhl-which-teams-have-it-and-how-much-does-it-take-to-win-the-cup
Most interesting for HI/O purposes?
1. Habs are apparently below ‘championship level’ in terms of ‘star power’ (although I’m not sure if this was done before we added David Schlemko)
2. Pacioretty is somehow in the same tier as Malkin. Yay, Max!
3. (Trigger alert) We traded a Tier 1 guy for an older, non-puckhandling Tier 4 guy.
Interesting. These are the kinds of articles I’d like an author or publication to mark on their calendars to revisit when the time comes. Next June, it would be fun to do a post-mortem, see how the model performed, where it held, where it didn’t and why (players underperforming or outperforming their projections).
Seeing where the Penguins, Canadiens, Canucks and Shiny Knights are, I’d say this is a pretty safe model, it doesn’t make any outlandish projections.
I started off with a million questions when I saw Kucherov higher than Crosby. I also looked the thing up and down a few times to wonder where Radulov was (and what team he’d be listed with).
“While there’ll be some differences in depth, what clearly separates the good and bad teams in this league are the best players.”
For the most part, not surprising and still an interesting exercise.
One that still leaves me with the feeling (could just be gas…) that MB’s got a blockbuster in him before next year’s playoffs.
Notice how goalies had only 2 spots out of 50 in the 10 Cup years they tracked?
Tim Thomas and J. Quick.
So investing all your cap and cash in a goalie should work out right?
I’m with you there for the most part, but what’s a natty turd-flinger to do?
If you’re MB and your goalie pretty much guarantees you shots at division titles (Junior Mints has a spontaneous joygasm) and continued employment, might as well pay for that as your baseline and hope to somehow add the rest.
Who cares if you stay in that ‘good-but-not-great’ limbo zone for another half-decade?
HIO brass knows that many posters and readers and lurkers and non-complainers are from the GTA area.
According to Habnormal
” Toronto really sucks as a sports city.”
Based on the fact they don’t go to games in the CFL which has only been a stable league in Western Canada.
Franchises have come and gone in Montreal and Ottawa and been bankrupt in Hamilton.
Toronto attendance ranks:
NHL # 5 at 107% capacity
MLB #3
NBA #3
MLS #4
Not bad for a city that sucks as a sports city.
The Toronto envy is really getting old and pathetic.
I’ve been to Toronto over 30 times and it very much does suck….
No cups since the original 6 days and they make the playoffs by 1 point for the first time in a full season in over a decade and we’re supposed to give them credit on the “awesome young team” they have?
I see posters here have the laffs to win the division next year and some even maybe the Cup. Good lord above….
They made the playoffs by one point last year with next to zero injuries to key players. A couple of prolonged injuries combined with one or two sophomore slumps and they’re back to a lottery pick…..
I guess some people watch too much TSN. Everything Habs=Bad everything laffs=good. I remember after the first lockout when the laffs signed up a bunch of garbage like a washed up Lindros, Jamie Allison and Raycroft and were set to win their first cup since 2 years before Woodstock and the Habs were going to miss the playoffs. Then the same predictions year after year from the Toronto media “experts” never mentioning how they were completely wrong the previous year.
Their media and fans go out of their way not to give us any credit or discredit any of our accomplishments. How many times have I heard “only won in 93 because of Roy” “leafs would’ve won the cup if it wasn’t for Gretzkys high stick” or the pathetic “Habs won all their cups with only 6 teams in the NHL”
I will never give that city praise for anything. We will never be getting any from them.
And I damn well for sure don’t envy anything about it…..
Before your next rant try sticking to the point of my post.
None of what you posted was relevant.
While the rant was a reply to your post it was more to all the posters who buy into all the tornto media.
Although they seem to be moving in the right direction a lot can happen between now and becoming a true contender
Toronto is a world class city in many respects, and they do strongly support their sports teams generally as well. The Leafs, Raptors, Jays and MLS all get lots of support. Beyond that the food & culture scene is also tremendous. Being a habs fan does not mean that you must hate Toronto, though it often seems people feel that way.
When it comes to the Leafs though, as much as we have relished their incompetence over the last few decades, the fact is they have an outstanding young core and are suddenly the most entertaining team to watch. For example, a guy like Connor Brown in most years would have been a Calder Trophy finalist, and he was maybe the 4th best rookie on that team last year. They might be in tough this year still, but if they can add one or two more solid top 4 D, they are going to be very hard to beat.
I spent a pretty cool summer Saturday night in downtown Toronto a decade ago, saw hordes of youngsters demonstrating the “hybrid vigor” that William Gibson talks about as they socialized and ran around from patio to pub to café to nightclub. They didn’t seem to know or care about Toronto’s reputation as a boring city where you roll up the sidewalks at midnight.
The Jays played to an empty stadium for years even when Halladay and Clemens were there.
The one thing that does annoy me a bit when I see it is when people complain about the “Toronto Media” not talking about them enough. TSN specifically has a Montreal feed for both radio and their online presence, but in general it is hard to think of anything that could be less relevant than whether a Toronto company gives enough attention to a particular hockey team or not. As much as I love hockey and the habs, I realize that in the big scheme of things, hockey really does not matter much, and I am confident enough in my own choices that I am not offended that a TV personality in Toronto happens to be talking about the Leafs.
Have to agree. Blue Jays ’92 and ’93 may have captured the nation’s sports love like only the Olympics medalists can and could.
Honourable mentions to Figure Skating Champions, Mike Weir, Larry Walker, Gilles and Jacques Villaneuve.
2015 and 2016 Jays’ Playoff TV ratings were through the roof as well nationally
I have to tip my hat to Leafs’ fans. They had the discipline (or insanity) to watch really crappy hockey and barely any playoff games for more than 15 years. That’s what a real fan is.
Anyone can follow a team passionately when they have a chance at the Cup. But it takes a real fan to stick with the team when it sucks.
So now, the fans feel invested in whatever the Leafs reap in the coming years.
Habs’ fans, on the otherhand, don’t have the discipline to stick it out through the necessary rebuilding years. Just like their GM, they don’t believe in windows.
Many of you guys should go and read in la Presse + a nice paper written by the ultimate modern day favorite HIO player D.D ! They are starting a new bi-monthly column a la players tribune where a player tells it like it is. He really goes through the ups and downs he had in MTL but also really shows why he is like you and me a real bleu-blanc -rouge.
1-Lafleur (by far)
2-Ken Dryden (standing tall)
3-Larry Robinson (don’t even try )
4-Jean Beliveau (on and off the ice)
5-Maurice Richard (for what he meant fur us little frenchies)
It’s that type of exercice that makes you realize how strong the team was and how hockey has changed. A league with however many teams 6 or 18 is not the same than one with 30 teams . But there is also a huge difference difficult to explain to you younger fans about how hockey was. There were no Europeans ,Russians or any other than players from Canada and Americans. For all the good things brought by getting the best players from the planet in one league it also made something real special disappear not necessarily for the good of the game. Impossible to explain in words though. Had to be there and times have changed…
The game and the players themselves were a part of the fabric of life in a way that isn’t possible today.
1. Rocket
2.Gros Bill
3. Fergy
4.The Flower
5. Jake The Snake.
Viva Timo Libre!
Ok, here is my list. (please, be aware that I started to follow hockey and the Canadiens when I was 15 years old – after “all the trades” from the mid 90’s)
1. Saku Loivu
2. Carey Price
3. PK Subban
4. Alex Kovalev
5. Vincent Damphousse
I’m 35 now. For the past 20 years or so I had the chance to read and watch much of the glorious history of our beloved franchise. Unfortunately most of these guys would not be in any “Canadiens Top 5” list when you compare with players from the past but I really like what each of them brought to our club du hockey. Well, ces’t la vie…
Cheers
Hi Walmyr.
I have a sentimental favourites list, and it is:
1. Guy Lafleur
2. Ken Dryden
3. J. C. Tremblay
4. Rejean Houle
5. Marc Tardif
Honourable mention goes to Tim Wallach.
Top five:
Beliveau (obviously)
2. Naslund
3. Savard (Serge)
4. Robinson
5. Koivu
High five:
Mondou
Vachon
Tremblay (Gilles)
Mahovlich (Pete)
Smith
Big Bird!
*https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DEalEsbV0AAWvy9.jpg:large
1 Lafleur
2 Beliveau
3 Rocket
4/5 Not really sure, but these come to mind although some were not stars but I liked them: Harper, Ferguson, Rousseau, Geoffrion, Dryden, Lapointe (perhaps my #4), Shutt
At one time, I thought Subban might rank right up, but the bloom faded a little even before the trade.
I missed a lot of hockey from approx 1985 – 2005. While I saw 86 and 93 cups, I didn’t really follow the seasons much, so my memories are vague
Chucky v Austin Gretzky ?
Danault v Tye Bo
Plex v Nazeem the dream
What results do we get over the 5 games played in the regular season?, or in a 7 Game playoff series with those potential match ups at C? Tough to bet ?
Habs, OLE !
In their prime, who was faster: Russ Courtnall or Paul Byron? My memory tells me Courtnall
Courtnall
He was also part of one of the most lopsided trades in habs history. And we later flipped him for Brian Bellows who was an important part of the 93 team.
@Rev Eskimos should win it all this year. I had dinner a few weeks ago at a friend’s with Adarius Bowman and Odell Willis. Amazing guys and very humble. CFLers are generally in it for the love of the game. I would take a good CFL game any day over the NFL. I’m a Cowboys fan but my Eskimos are always number 1. That’s another thing I miss about the 80s. Edmonton would easily have well over 50000 at Commonwealth Stadium. Toronto really sucks as a sports city. They have 4 times the population and cannot get much more than 20000 to a game. That’s the problem with the CFL. Edmonton is, and always has been, the flagship of the CFL and Toronto is comparatively speaking, useless. Long story short: watch the Eskimos more often and you will be a CFL fan.
@Arnold. That’s amazing! Thanks for sharing. Such neat folks on this site. A few clowns but overall this HIO seems to be a very good bunch of folks here and very interesting as well. I love stories of old like these. Just when one thinks he’s a huge fan there’s someone like you Arnold that put the vast majority of us to shame. I must admit that religion family and career have taken a front seat far ahead of my Habs in the last decade or two and I am certainly proud of that but always admire fans like you who are devoted to my team and have deep roots in the trees that once had the Fruits that we call Stanley Cups and true gentlemen of hockey like Beliveau. Those days are disappearing fast…
The clowns here are alright, too.
Alouettes 30, Stampeders 23
Having given up my NFL addiction cold turkey, I tried today to rekindle an old love affair with the Alouettes. They were hosting the Stampeders at Percival Molson Stadium.
–Darian Durant threw a couple of balls off balance and under pressure in the first half. One was tipped and the other intercepted, an awful toss as he was being brought down that was shot-putted into the defender’s belly.
–I’d never heard of Nik Lewis until he was traded to the Alouettes. TSN put up a graphic during the game that showed he’s set to become the career reception leader in the CFL with 40 catches or so. Ahead of guys like Brian Kelly and Peter Dalla Riva, I immediately wondered?
Like I said, I haven’t kept up.
–I keep being surprised by how short Matt Dunnigan is. As a quarterback he was so good, and pretty jacked, I don’t think I ever noticed that. He’s listed at 5’11” on Wiki, but I believe that’s charitable, it’s not an honest-to-goodness Johnny LaRue-like 5’11”, it’s more like a 5’10″3/4 if he stands up real straight and tall, but refuses to round up.
–The Boris Bede experiment seems to be a success, after last season went off the rails a little. They gave the kid some time, and now appear to have a talented, dependable kicker and punter all in one package, despite his miss on a point-after attempt. What a benefit to a team to not have to waste two roster spots on these two special team spots, and have one player do both jobs instead.
That should be the rule, really, in the NFL and CFL. Force players to be more complete athletes, that degree of specialization is a little overdone. Precious little kicker can’t kick the ball if it’s not held on the ground off a tee? Have a tablespoon of cement and toughen up.
2nd rule suggestion: eliminate kickers entirely. The player who scores the touchdown has to kick the point after.
3rd rule suggestion: eliminate punters entirely. The player who punts has to have been on the field on the preceding down, as a wide receiver or running back or quarterback or right tackle.
4th rule suggestion: the point after has to be attempted at a point on a line perpendicular to where the ball crossed the goal line on the touchdown, kind of like at rugby.
I’m full of ideas like that. Like Bellyfull converting his earnings into New Zealand currency for the ecdysiasts at Chez Parée, knowing a good deal when he needs to stretch his entertainment dollar.
–A great advantage of the Canadian game is the absence of illegal formation, procedure, false start and illegal motion penalties, which all infest NFL games, nitpicky annoyances that serve no discernible purpose but which occur around five times a game. There’s a reasoning behind every rule, but really, how come a CFL game can proceed without having all these arcane administrative strictures?
–Vernon Adams is a trainee quarterback with the Alouettes. When he played for the Oregon Ducks, I thought he’d be a perfect candidate for a CFL quarterback.
–I always wondered why Jacques Chapdelaine didn’t play for the Alouettes, but now, I wonder why Marc Trestman isn’t coaching the Alouettes. We should have had dibs on him when his NFL career petered out.
–CFL football in the summer is better than no football.
Nice to see the reference to fuller Habs history.it’s nice to chill, regroup, recollect team history in the off-season. Plenty of time all year to deal with current angst.
I’m a big memorabilia collector and have a fun ritual of going through all my stuff. Hundreds of magazines and programs from the mid fifties through eighties. Really brings history alive.
My pride and joy is my autograph collection. Every Hab player, GM, head coach from 1956 to 2017. Minus about four yet unattainable. Claude Cyr, anyone? A sub goalie who played one game in 1959. I also have most of the old broadcaster and media people as well. Danny Gallivan, Rene LeCavalier, Andy O’Brien, Tex Coulter (artist and ex football announcer), Roger Doucet, even Claudette Achu, organist at the Forum in the seventies. I have some of my collection on You Tube somewhere, but from years ago when it wasn’t as large as now.
It’s also fun watching old games on tape. I have about fifty, from the fifties onwards and the Habs always win. Other than the 1975 New Year’s Eve tie. One of my favorite pair of games are the 1965 finals game five and seven versus Hawks. Hard to believe Chicago actually won three games. Check out Fergie assaulting Nesterenko after Nester clubbed him over the head with his stick. Perhaps the most viscious assault ever in an NHL game. It’s on You Tube somewhere.
Favorite Habs that I’ve seen in person. Most when I was young, but memories are made then. Barely even scratching the surface.
Jean Beliveau. (He did it all).
Larry Robinson. (Heart and soul of the seventies era).
John Ferguson. (Much more important in turning the team around than recognized).
Jacques Plante. ( Pioneer and iconic).
Steve Shutt. (Under rated but the best finisher ever in his prime).
And honorable mention to the Rocket, who I saw at the Forum once in his final season when very, very young. My first in person game with my father, and a memory that will always endure.
Nice, Arny. Thanks
Reflecting back in time, I recall Habs being starved for offense and Richer being the only player that could be relied on to put the puck in the net consistently. Yet even he would have one great year followed by one mediocre one.
Post-Lafleur, this team has been starved for offense for the better part of 3 decades. Too few seasons with the Richer Rechhi and Turgeons in their prime. One great offensive ear with Kovalev Koivu Tanguay and Savage firing on all cylinders (I believe they led the league in team GF) but that’s it. It’s not just Price who has not been getting high calibre offensive support but basically every Canadiens goaltender since Dryden retired. That was 38 years ago!
If Roy was not seen as betraying the Habs by yapping: “that’s the last game I play for Montreal”, I think he’d get plenty of top 5 votes. I still put him in my top 5 notwithstanding because I blame this more on Tremblay (who I also liked as a player) and Houle. I can think of no other player in my lifetime (born in early 70s) that was more single- handedly responsible for a cup win–and he did it twice with the Habs –than Roy. Also instrumental with Colorado’s 2 wins but to a slighter lesser extent IMO. No Roy and our last cup was in 1979. Of that, I gave no doubt and you can’t really say that abut any other Hab since 1979–not even Claude Lemieux. Agree?
Lafleur
Shutt
Cournoyer
Richer
Lemaire
Hon. mention: Naslund
Top 5 fave Habs to watch, in order:
1. Beliveau
2. Cournoyer
3. Henri Richard
4. Lafleur
5. Robinson
Too many honourable mentions to mention, but suffice to say that there are zero from the last 24 years.
Top 5 Worst Habs management team (GM and Head coach only)
#1 with a bullet-Houle and Tremblay.
By far, this pair of bumblers paved the way to the futility that now represents the Post Cup Habs.
#2- Bergevin and Therrien
Bergevin had one shot to choose a good coach. He blew it big time with this mango shytgibbon.
#3- Houle and Vigneault
A no clue GM with a rookie coach- a sure recipe for losing consistently
#4 Pierre Gauthier (The Goat) and Jacques Martin (The Count)
Playing not to win hockey with a GM who worries about the cookies reporters would munch on in the press room.
#5 The Goat and Cunneyworth
As a grand finale, it’s hard to beat The Goat and the Scapegoat.
A sampling of those with the 401 connection:
Lucien Deblois
Vincent Damphousse
Sylvain Lefebvre
Shayne Corson
Darcy Tucker
Plus the Kingston connection: Doug Gilmour, Kirk Muller.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
You a Kingston guy too?
I have spent my fair share of time in Princess St. establishments.
Plus there was this enrollment at Queens University.
I hope that makes me an honorary member.
It most certainly does!
Sheldon Souray
Gaston Gingras
James Wisniewski
Lyle Odelein
Igor Ulanov
Yes! Odie and Souray. Gingras, too. We’ve had some good ones…
And Markov basically gave two of these five guys legit celebrity status, let’s not forget. He’d bump Ulanov on my list. And Subban would bump the Wiz.
Actually, would you mind just changing your list for me? I can’t be bothered to type out all these names again…
Alright, you want my list, then?
Oleg Petrov
Marcel Hossa
Valeri Bure
Mariusz Czerkawski
Gilbert Dionne
The list is titled, “Five Players Upon Whom Young Johnny Hung His Dreams of Seeing a Scoring Star in a Habs Jersey, Who Subsequently Helped Usher Him into the Great Disillusionment and Disappointment of Adulthood.”
Honorable mention: Jiri Sekac
I was already old for that one. 😉
Ouch. Marcel Hossa.
Czerkawski was a bummer cause he died on our vine.
Now the other three had moments where your faith was earned.
So many memories.
Oleg Petrov. He skated like the wind but never put up monster numbers. Byron kind of reminds me of him.
Hossa. Never could find a spot here. Funny cause our team at the time was pretty bad.
Valeri Bure. Man was he disappointing. No grit. No Pavel.
Mariusz Czerkawski. Only thing that stands out in my memory is he had a smoking wife.
Gilbert Dionne. Lol. I kind of liked him until he did the tapping his chest thing.
Honorable mentions: Joe Juneau and Stephane Lebeau
How about Latendresse?
Or Louis Leblanc?
1. Lafleur
2. Robinson
3. Chelios
4. Naslund
5. Subban
Really tough list to compile:
Watched:
1) Chelios
2) Naslund
3) PK
4) Shutt
5) Lafleur
Honorable mentions: Nilan, Courtnall and Gingras (they were freakin entertaining)
Read about:
1) Rocket
2) Boom Boom
3) Moore
4) Joliat
5) Ferguson
Jeez, DDO. I guess I’m older than you. I saw Ferguson. He was a tough customer, for sure.
Top 5 fav habs
1. Koivu
2. Beliveau
3. Muller
4. Souray
5. Plekanec
Seeing these lists:
– A lotta oldsters here who I woulda thought had earned patience enough not to whine so bloody much
– Not enough love for Carbo, though my #1 is the “Apex Plumber” (gold star for that by the way) so what do I know?
– Less Savard and Nilan than I expected
– Not enough Richer ffs
Like some well-appointed old folks home where jilted lovers fall all over themselves to death in the middle of a manual tryst.
On that note y’all shouldn’t miss UCE’s post on the previous page. Like grapefruit on a hot day.
Thanks for the heads up on Le Rev’s post. Good read, solid post.
I’m of the opinion it’s easier to take shots that to give credit where It’s due. Which, despite some claims, is not the same as not having a critical eye. What’s important is to cast that critical eye broadly and with equal focus. Which tends to balance the whine and mellow the cheese.
1. Larry Robinson
2. Ken Dryden
3. Saku Koivu
4. Andrei Markov
5. Carey Price
So I was comparing the Rocket and Habs schedules and I came across a fun oddity, a Sholi Slam vacation. Sholi always said if he was going to spend on airfare and hotel to watch hockey in MTL, he wanted to go to more than one or two games. Well, the week of Nov 14-18 you can watch 5 games in 5 days. Habs play CBJ on 14, ARI on 16 and TOR on 18 while the Rocket play at home 15 (Utica) and 17 (Lehigh). The same 5 in 5 happens Jan 23-27 except then its 3 Rocket games and two Canadiens games. You can also get 4 games in 5 days Oct 24-28 (3 Habs, 1 Rocket and a Friday night for poker with your pals).
So if you want to get the most for your hockey vacation dollars like Sholi, those are the weeks I suggest.
Nice finds GJ. Wish I could take advantage!
1) Lapointe
2) Lafleur
3) Lemaire
4) Robinson
5) Plekanec
Honourable mentions: Shutt, Muller, Naslund, Jarvis, McPhee, Nilan, Chelios, Desjardins
Edit: Forgot Souray! Loved him pummeling Colby Armstrong after he ran over Koivu. Not to mention him scoring on a slapshot during a shootout…lol.
Well boys and girls, it ain’t just us. Was reading an article on the Hockey Writers Site regarding the Leafs and came across a commenter to an article on the Leafs signing of Marleau. Interesting take. Substitute Lou for MB and Marleau for maybe Ahlzner (sp) and you might think you are reading a comment from one of our own. As I mentioned above, we don’t have a monopoly on Nellyism
Patrick Marleau was a very good NHL player over a decade ago, but now he is almost 38 years of age. The fact that Lou Lamoriello went ahead and signed a player who is well beyond his best before date for $18.75 million with a NTC is totally insane. The Leafs needs were to strengthen their defence, Marleau will only further impair it as he is very poor at the defensive part of the game.
With the trades for Eric Fehr, the Jettisoning of Riemer and Bernier, the high price tag 3 year signing of Matt Martin, the trading away of a first and second round pick for Anderson, the failure to try to get picks and prospects for Bozak and Komorov over the past couple seasons, the trading away of a second round pick at the trade deadline for Boyle, and the latest signings of over the hill NHL players, it is quite evident that Lou Lamoriello has contempt for young talented hockey players preferring to over shadow them with old timers. Evidently he places too high a value on ‘veteran leadership’ and too low a value on young highly talented players with a lot of upside.
It would be for the best interests for the future of the Leafs to fire Lou Lamoriello better sooner than later, as the Leafs still have quite a few promising young players on the roster and in the farm system who will no doubt become stars in the NHL. The Leafs thankfully still have much of what will make them contenders in a couple of years. Firing Lou Lamoriello as soon as possible will ensure that the Leafs retain as much of their future promise as possible. This must be done before Lou Lamoriello will start to trade away some of the Leafs young talent for more aging veterans.
I’ve said it many times.
Wait until Crazy Lou blows a gasket and Effs up.
He has a history that no amount of Re-hab will fix.
It is inevitable.
Book it.
In a year or two, one of Lou’s cousins/doctors will declare Marleau unfit to play and all will be resolved.
It’s not a million dollars, but that lady that got ripped off by a CFL ref is getting something out of it (besides the $25K home theatre system she actually won):
http://www.tsn.ca/fan-heading-to-grey-cup-after-1m-close-call-1.805008
So the league says “yeah we didn’t really get it wrong but here’s a bunch of free shiot from our sponsors to make up for the fact that we didn’t really get it right.”
So we’re sorry for being right. Makes total sense.
Drop da puck already!
Like everything else in pro sports, it’s a scam.
And we are the Rubes that can’t kick the habit.
Yeah, just one more hit.
And make it last this time.
But no.They keep cutting the product.
And we keep returning, like a dog to its vomit.
You see, that’s the game amigos.
We are hooked.
And it feels good. But there is no escape.
Enjoy The Ride.
What else is there?
Los Habs Para Siempre!
Saludos.
Speaking of all-time favourite Habs, does anybody remember the ambidextrous Guy Carbonneau streaming down the right wing against I-don’t-know-who sometime in the early 90s, reversing the grip on his stick to open up a shooting lane and fire a slapper past a defender and goalie for a sweet-ass “WTF” goal?
I still remember the smug smile on his face as he did his victory lap…
Bill Durnan would also change hands, playing in net. I am trying to remember the other Habs forward who used a straight blade and would also change hands.
Habfan17
That would be Yvan Cournoyer. Met him once at a West Island hockey school. Him and Rick Chartraw. Both those guys were built like tree trunks!
YES, good old Carbo, one of the best captains the habs have ever had! Should NEVER EVER been traded! Should not have been fired as a coach by his buddy BOB ! Should be rehired as a assistant to CJ. Or hired to coach and run the Rockets!
I’m still waiting for the truth to come out before I comment on that play.
Oh, ewe…