HI/O Bonus: Top goal scorers of the last 20 years

HI/O looks back at the top scorers on the Montreal Canadiens over the last 20 years, from Vince Damphousse and Pierre Turgeon to Max Pacioretty, and some names — and numbers — that might surprise you.
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
So, I was feeling a little down about not being able to go to the game tomorrow. The wife calls:
“Hi, I’m standing in front of the Whiskey at the Coop.”
“What? Why?”
“You don’t have any at home”
“That’s not exactly true. Besides, you don’t like Whiskey”
“That’s not the point. You do. What do you like?”
“They’re all expensive.”
“You never buy anything for yourself, and there’s a special.”
“Lagavulin’s good, but that’s very pricey.”
“12 years for $170.”
“See… I told you. that’s not a special.”
“16 years for… that’s got to be a misprint… (significantly less)”
“Get that.”
“Done”
Humming to myself. I can listen to AM 690 with a nice glass and pretend.
my wife
What expensive is the game tickets. I can’t believe people are selling level 2 tix for upward of $150 a pop.
Only once in that video did a player get more points than games. That’s how pathetic the Habs have been. Yuck, what a reminder.
I know football is a tricky topic, but that was some game in Barcelona. Holy Moly.
Crazy !
PSG is a club whom needs to look in the mirror. They claim they are among Europes elite but every year same thing.
Needed an incredible Suarez dive in injury time.
It’s good to have Front’s cousin with us recently.
Timo’s still around even though he can’t talk so much about DD and can’t gripe about MT anymore.
JB is apparently on a health break, but where the hell is UCe? Haven’t seen him in long while… miss his intelligent but overly long ramblings…
Uce now The Eradicator.
Not sure why we don’t get the long ramblings anymore, perhaps too many criticisms have finally wore him down, or maybe he just ran out of things to say.
He’s still here, it’s a good thing 🙂
Trade Carey for young offence.
@ Sholi
Unknown if this is pertinent, but I recently saw something aimed at veterans concerning modified training for mental health first-aid providers.
The training will be provided at or thru CFB Shilo, and it appears the idea is to equip veteran-volunteers with tools to support other veterans.
If interested, let me know and I will relay contact and address info.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
D Mex
Completely off topic again, but how come you can’t find those delicious jelly rolls at the supermarket anymore? I loved the vanilla sponge cake ones with the raspberry filling but the chocolate cake one with whipped cream filling wasn’t too shabby either. Back in those days the Habs had more cup victories than Carter had little liver pills so there must be a connection there somewhere. All this to say: Bring back our damned jelly rolls!
Do you remember the Weston cakes that basically had a quarter inch of solid chocolate icing on the tops and the sides? They came in a long rectangular box…
We’d play at eating the cake part but scarf up the icing.
Yeah I remember those now that you mention it.
REALLY chocolate-y.
And while we’re at it, what happened to Gini Bitter Lemon drink?
I have really liked Shaw’s game. He took a really bad penalty the other game again (I thought it was fairly weak) but his over all game has been fantastic. He is solid defensively and always pays the price to get that puck out of the zone or block the shot.
Not sure what else Weber has to do but he is clearly out number one dman. In 25 minutes of ice time last night he was plus 2 in a 2-1 hockey game. I keep hearing from many posters he isn’t playing that well. Sheesh – not sure what else the guy has to do? He is always in position and didn’t anybody see him drill Sedin last night pretty late in the game and he never took himself out of the play? Any how – the usual tough love for the guy who replaced PK. Clearly a WIN trade for us but people will see what they want to see.
Time waits for no one and it won’t wait for Shea Weber. In the long run Nashville wins this trade. The only upside I see is apparently the Weber trade made it easier for the Habs to entice Radulov to come over, but I do not know if this is a fact or just a jazzed-up story.
Long term Habs win trade.
PK has a bad back and with that cap hit of that extra $1.2 M – sorry I’ll take Byron and Weber any day over PK.
Remember the preds are on the hook for the cap hit if Weber retires earlier than his contract.
Weber is simply the better Dman and leader and team player. We all love PK but on that ice there are reasons why Weber is on team Canada with an A on his jersey and on the top pairing while PK is not.
Have to agree to disagree.
All good.
It’s cool bro. Like I said, time will tell.
Interesting take on CJ and the Habs:
http://news.nationalpost.com/sports/nhl/claude-juliens-hiring-as-coach-has-resuscitated-montreal-canadiens-but-no-one-can-explain-how
“The role of the coach, of course, remains one of the most stubbornly elusive subjects in hockey. It’s a strange, imprecise equation which has something to do with timing, personalities, messaging, history and the alignment of the moon and stars.
But as far as an eternal truth that explains why coaches succeed and fail, better you should ask how deep is the ocean.”
Pretty well sums up my view of things. I don’t deny the potential for set plays to have an impact on games (case in point: Chucky being instructed to slap a puck deep into the enemy zone rather than try to win a face-off a few games ago), and I don’t deny that a credible voice matters in terms of getting everyone to buy in. But with every team playing minor variations of the same system nowadays, I do think the impact a coach can have on a team is “hella overblown”, as the girls say in California.
I hate that phrase. The ocean’s depth is precisely knowable. And the only thing eternal about coaching success is that it has a deeply profound correlation with good goaltending.
Well put.
Yeah, the thing about the ocean’s depth is an old-timey, colourful way of saying unfathomable–fathoms, being themselves, of course, a measurement of depth…
Was Glenn Sather considered a good coach in the Oilers’ “golden era”?
In consulting the Stanley Cup, sure. But I’d try not to think too deeply on that.
C’est bien connu, un entraîneur est toujours aussi bon que l’est son gardien de but.
– Bertrand Raymond, mercredi, 8 mars 2017. 10:40
Yeah but how long is the coastline of Britain?
A wake-up says Weber. A mental change says Gallagher.
One three seasons overdue. But that last is just me.
Exactly why I didn’t bemoan MT’s existence much (although I was happy to see a change), and why I focus on MB and his construction of the roster.
Sure, Bowman can get more out of almost any lineup. But a great lineup coached by any capable schlub can win the Cup. Didn’t Cherry win two? 🙂
Trade Carey for young offence.
When Scotty coached, he had a system and imagination while most other coaches did not have well-established structure. I’m talking about his first 10 – 15 years. He was then able to move with the times.
I believe it was only after Lemaire’s Cup in Jersey that ALL teams became very structured… for a while there, too structured.
Consider our last Cup in ’93. We had a good team, well put together. A good highly structured coach in Pat Burns for a few years, replaced with an unstructured but elite motivator in Demers.
You need the structure and the coaches all have it now. The difference maker as far as coaching today is in the motivation.
I think MT’s structure was excellent, as shown by this year’s start. But he lost the players (for a variety of reasons, the Shaw tirade probably the most important). CJ comes in and he gets these players motivated…
Makes sense to me, thanks.
I learn so much here, very good network of hockey knowledge on this site, HIO posters boast a good roster.
I was thinking the same thing after I posted my comment, that motivation is key and Demers was a great motivator. Still, the players need to have a sufficient level of talent, and it’s better if they are the self motivating type. If I remember correctly, Dryden implied in his book that Bowman would motivate/unite the room against him. Winning meant they didn’t need to hear him nagging 🙂
_______________________
Trade Carey for young offence
Bertrand Reymond is such an idiot. The only person responsible for Therrien losing his job is Therrien. Bunch of crocodile tears BS.
http://www.rds.ca/hockey/canadiens/une-epreuve-qui-fait-mal-1.4403878
I would assign some of the blame to DD as well. Fair is fair.
I’d be curious to know if anyone in the NHL has offered MT a job as yet, or at least, made contact with him.
Maybe Pittsburgh would want to hire Michael Therrien 3.0.
I heard Edmonton wants to get rid of Todd McLellan and hire MT so he can be reunited with DD and make the Oilers great again.
We’ve been reading much the same comments, in English, posted here in the past couple weeks. I’d suggest you leave the coach… alive 🙂
I think this sums up the general stupidity of this article:
“Pour un entraîneur québécois, diriger le Canadien constitue un accomplissement majeur sur le plan personnel. Dans le métier qu’il a choisi, il n’y a pas de plus haut sommet.”
Essentially: for a quebecois hockey coach, there’s no bigger accomplishment than coaching the Canadiens.
I’ve opined that coaching the CH is in fact terrific, being part of the world’s most exclusive coaching fraternity is amazing. But the strange myopia that doesn’t count WINNING THE STANLEY CUP as the highest achievement for a coach, from anywhere, is a purely homegrown kind of backwards.
Ever lived in Québec, bwoar ?
Four fun years in MTL, Mexy.
I have family in Hochelaga. We like each other but are utter aliens at the same time – my French sounds too weird to them. Imagine at the taverne: the separatists and their prairie cousin.
Then you’re probably well acquainted with the history here, and know that the road took a few turns after OCT 1970. Eventually, attitudes followed – maître chez nous being one of them.
Not a bad thing.
Bertrand Raymond may be a lot of things, but he’s no fool and, while spicy, his work is seldom described as
” stupidity “.
Wasn’t he the guy Leading the Separatist Charge to have Cunney snuffed because he was an Anglo?
Being an anglo is not the issue.
Not speaking the language – or making the effort – is.
That’s where Pacioretty was smart – gonna’ learn the language because he knows how important it is to the history and the culture and … … Mershee 🙄
…bow-koo!
gesundheit
I have no doubt that he would.
Totally off topic but…
Timo, when you are hand knitting that blanket for DD, is it hard to keep the wool dry while you are crying so many tears of sadness?
Sound like you’re mocking my tender connection to Davey D
Me? Mock?
Good golly! I wouldn’t dream of such a thing!
What about MAB, he didn’t come back and help out…
So then Raymond feels Julien shouldn’t have the job and Therrien should still be there…but doesn’t say why…other than goalies make a coach a success or a failure.
It does sort of sound like us. An opinion but no facts. Appeal to emotion rather than logic.
I look forward to the Habs winning the Cup this year and Bert’s nice article on how Therrien deserves the credit for warming the chair up for Julien.
Wow. And no mention of Therrien’s inexcusable dressing down of Shaw in front of his teammates, with Price stepping up to correct his coach?
What a bunch of crap from Raymond.
Shaw says that didn’t happen. Which means they fired Therrien for a lot of other things.
Thanks for the correction, New. Do we believe it?
Habs have scored 185 goals this year with 15 games to go…2015-2016 and 2014-2015 they scored 221…so their scoring will finish pretty well the same…in 2014-2015 they gave up 189 goals this year so far 166…so stats wise the 2014-2015 team was just as good as this years…
Someone should point out to the creator of that video that Pacioretty is actually a LW and not a RW.
You’d think a video created by and distributed onto a habs-centric forum would get that right, but here we are.
So Patches is on the… salad… fork… side…?
Savages comeback from a broken neck was amazing…..and was good with the ch….Ryder type player..
Yup. He had a pretty good career all around for an 8th round pick.
I’m frankly too worn out on these “Bonus” features to watch. Did Brian Savage make the list?
Good times, good times…
Have stopped watching the show as the season progresses. No to Susser as host and No especially to Laraque’s “insight.”
Fan since '71
I’m not anti-Susser–he really only squeak-talks for about 45 seconds in total. But I do find BGL irritating. He seems good natured enough, but his outrageous faux-insider schtick is really tiresome. If he were a poster here he’d be on my “skip list” for sure.
Out of curiosity, who is on your skip-list? I’ve got my own of course, but it’s not very long.
Oh, hey! Sorry it took me so long to reply to this. My eyes just glossed over your name for some reason…
Edit: 😉 added for good measure.
I expected no less.. knew as I was writing it that I was setting a pretty little trap for myself. Went ahead with it because I’m such a charitable guy and wanted to make your day. Larue… I know it hasn’t be the same around here for you since JB has been away…
Our very own Mr. October.
The Brett Hull of October.
Didn’t zholtok die a few years ago??…rip..
Another 4th liner….think we got him from Ottawa…not sure…name rings a bell…
…aside from that….I think it’s only gonna take a couple few good break out games 2 gain that scoring mentality confidence again…and just hopefully..right b4 the playoffs which is around the corner…
Yes, he passed away during a game.
http://www.cbc.ca/sports/hockey/zholtok-died-from-heart-failure-1.500191
He was serviceable player putting up 30-40 points in a season.
http://www.hockeydb.com/ihdb/stats/pdisplay.php?pid=5862
Hey Pigeon,
You came back to Galchunyuk in the other thread…I dunno if Yashin is the right comparison, since he was a higher ceiling player period.
Let me go a bit more hopeful and say the guy he reminds me of is Spezza. His career totals are somewhat boosted by having a good team around him for a period but the style – goalscoring centre who can dish, not super fast but shifty, strong with the puck but not strong *on* the puck. To this day Spez can score 30/30 on a decent team.
I see AG27 being that sort BUT I am guessing (based only on supposition here) that we’ll have to live with a player who:
– thinks very highly of themselves
– cares much more for their teammates’ opinion rather than coaches or GMs
– will not suffer criticism easily
– will have a contract in mind that matches their own self-evaluation, with little respect for management’s view
– will train hard in the off season just to be good at the part of the game they want to be good at
For some fans (and coachs) this will drive them bonkers. The usual calls to trade a guy, poor character, lazy etc. will happen pretty much in the same way fans were divided on Spezza in Ottawa. Me personally, I’m fine taking that skilled 30-goal scorer and so long as he delivers those sweet OT winners we’re golden. But I foresee debate about this player from here on in.
I highly doubt that at 23 now he’s suddenly going to find a huge commitment to attacking the puck in his own zone, but he can net 65-75 points a year and I’ll excuse that deficiency. At some point a coach is gonna have to simply deal with that, give him a line partner who complements him and another who steadies him, and keep him out of trouble otherwise.
I’d prefer a combo more like Shaw-Galchenyuk-Radulov than putting the young Finn on his LW. IMO you could just as easily switch Shaw and AG27 around there and results would be just the same.
I got pilloried for implying Dwight King was not quite a Ferrari Testarossa on the ice.
You’re going to get shot and taken to the glue factory.
Had you actually implied he wasn’t quite a Ferrari perhaps the responses would have been different? You had him far closer to a Yugo than a Ferrari.
OK, if he was a motor vehicle, what would he be?
I think a 15 yr old Camry is pretty much spot on. And that’s no insult. It’s a very reliable automobile, does the job, day in day out, not fancy, big enough.
2002 GMC Denali.
For real DD? I’m calling a player selfish and backing it up with wild speculation – that’s the kind of critique HIO loves! You made the classic mistake of offering an obvious observation, verifiable by simply watching hockey. Now tell me, which of us should feel silly?
Me, I think.
I like the kid. He has youth and four years of being told what he isn’t under his belt already.
Offensively and defensively the only thing I see is hesitation. To my thinking this comes from trying too hard to please too many people. Just play the game.
Defensively he knows where to go, but he is a center, so there are lots of places he can go depending on what the D are doing or which winger decided to change as the play came back. When something awkward happens it always seems he is a half step or even a stride from being in the right place. Then you look at the whole play and think, yeah that makes sense if that RD stays but he didn’t, he floated to the left, and the kid tried to cover where a more experienced center wouldn’t because he knows it is done.
Offensively you can see the play and see him head for the lane that will open so he can pass that puck. His opponents can see that as well and know what to do. Sometimes you can’t count on others to stand still, they think too, and skating the puck gives them time.
Both these issues, again to my old mind, come from actually trying too hard to make it work around him when some of the others are doing random.
I think the problem isn’t Galchenyuk (whose ceiling looks like 82-100 points) but the handoff respect he is giving some folks who don’t deserve it.
The other night the team decided Galchenyuk had been losing faceoffs all night. Now the HIO thinking would be to put Mitchell out for that opportunity. The coaches though just said drive it into the corner, and he did, seconds later 2 points. Last night he moved center and leaned into that stick. Again 2 points. No thinking needed in either case. Just do.
I think at 23 we haven’t even scratched the surface of what Galchenyuk is capable of. Cherry picking a player at .85 points a game this season to compare to Galchenyuk’s .83 why not Ovechkin? Except Ovy hasn’t had his knee damaged, doesn’t play the 3rd line, and no one ever said “Alex, buddy, we want you to play center because you’ll be more comfortable there.”
I think this kid can have a fantastic career.
Hey Horsey,
See your point, agree with you as usual.
Spezza, Yashin, take your pick of talented players that didn’t deliver on all they could (Kovalev?). World is full of all kinds, and it’s AG’s life to live however he sees fit. We can only watch and wish for more.
I only thought of Yashin cause I think he had it all, and never lived up to his potential. Spezza is just as apt a comparison, as none other than Mario himself said he thought Spezza could rule the NHL (I paraphrase), if he just applied himself. Mario should know, he achieved another level after Gretzky taught him how during the Canada Cup.
Which brings me to Wayne. Slight in size, no scintillating speed or booming shot, and about 1000 points clear of everyone in career totals. Four Stanley Cups, lots of Canada Cup championships, and an UGLY coach that demanded more from his players and the officiating than they had to give. If only we could infuse that kind of competitive nature in all our players (not just Gally…lol).
Well, let’s see how Chucky’s contract negotiations go. I still think MB was cajoled with PK’s contract, and Molson has learned the error of his ways. As well, I’m sure MB’s still smarting from contracts to DD and Pleks, so it will be interesting to see how Chucky’s and Radu’s play out.
Glad MB is keeping his sense of humour (as evidenced with the plant video the other day), but it’s going to be another tough summer of slogging for him.
This will sound cheesy, but I think lot of times it comes down to their Moms and Dads. Plain and simple. Actually now that I think of it, Ian Gallagher & Walter Gretzky kinda back that up.
*
On that note, cheers to all the parents with kids in hockey. Unless you’re one of “those” parents. Then, a pox on you.
Agree again.
Good parenting guarantees nothing (my wife’s great, her siblings not so much), but less likely to see kids that excel despite bad parenting. I’m sure it happens, but bet it’s not as frequent.
Let’s say the person has to have it in him/her, and the parenting just gives them a head start, creates good habits and helps tune the perspective, opens doors, and unleashes the potential.
I love stories of Lafleur sleeping in his skates, sneaking into rinks to practice himself before anyone else arrives. I think the diff between Ovie and Crosby is how Crosby works on his weaknesses during the summer, and that’s separated him from Ovie IMO when it comes to talking about the best of the best. Chucky’s got the drive for sure, he wants it, works hard to get there. But he’s headstrong, works on what he wants to, doesn’t seem to understand or care about the side of the game he’s not good at.
I still think there’s time. How old was Yzerman when Bowman got a hold of him? I’m sure it’s hard to keep your cool when you’re the “next one” for the Habs. Arrive as a teenager, your future mapped out for you, adoring fans demanding you get there already, a coach that yanks you around, not surprising he’s reacted like a kid at times. He IS a kid.
There’s still time, and hope. It’s a process… 🙂
That video was only missing a laugh track for some years.
Unfortunately the laugh track tapes were lost in a flood of fans’ tears.
Does anyone agree that we shouldn’t be growing the NHL, we should be shrinking it?
There are just about enough really good players for 19 teams, and an 19 team league would be just fine.
Play 72 game regular seasons (4*18=72) and have the top 8 teams meet in the playoffs. Fewer games means fewer injuries, and fewer games with backup goalies, etc …
7 Canadian Teams
6 Eastern Teams (Bos, Phi, NYR, NJ, Pitt, Wash) – maybe Buffalo instead of NJ
6 Central/West (Chi, Minn, Det, LA, St.L, and Jose or Dallas)
Quality vs Quantity, huh ?
That kind of thinking doesn’t align with Buttman’s dream, tho.
And Buttman’s dream is shared by too many owners whose sole priority is the almighty greenback. Well, that ~ and preserving shiny (sic) hockey …
If it were left to me, there would still only be 6 teams in the league….
maybe 10 tops…
What, and deprive a dozen saintly billionaires of their prize tax shelters? You heartless bastard.
You are looking at this through the eyes of a fan, not a pro sports team owner or businessman. The NHL and all other professional sports leagues are about one thing and that is $$$$$$$. Fewer teams, fewer $$$$$$.
I am not sure that fewer teams would lead to fewer revenues. I suspect a certain number of teams are money losers being propped up by municipal sweetheart deals. Carolina, Phoenix, Florida, even Colorado and Anaheim, are probably in the red.
Say all the cities refused to play ball.
Maybe a 19 team league is actually more profitable? (Most of the money comes from TV anyway).
The money is in running the buildings and getting revenue out of concerts and events. Hockey gives the venue owner 41 dates per year + pre-season and playoffs. Losing money? I don’t think so.
Fewer revenues…
I wish it could go back but then I wish I could be a young colt again too.
Whew! Bettman is not giving up on the Greater Phoenix area, he is simply saying the Village Idiots in Glendale don’t want to support Millionaires anymore while their infrastructure rots.
It is ridiculous how shortsighted the taxpayers in Glendale are to not see how great a product Bettman is making available to them.
Gary truly is the Mother Theresa of Pro Sports, giving like no one else can give.
http://www.tsn.ca/bettman-clarifies-that-he-s-not-giving-up-on-phoenix-area-1.691024
So happy he clarified that 10 minutes away from Glendale Hockey is going to be AWESOME!
does that make Justin Trudeau the Mother Theresa of politics?
in all thy sons command
Absitivly posilootely…dinero es no objecto with JT
Has anyone ever been as committed to hammering a round peg into a square hole as this guy ❓
Phoenix, Glendale, Arizona … this is his doing. His mess. And at this point, it’s all about face-saving that mug.
Imagine what the league could become with a guy at its helm who was half as committed to growing the sport in its birthplace …
Still, the spectacle of watching his head bobble about and his itty bitty hands twist so freely as he squirms and twitches is entertaining.
MT appeared to be persistent in hammering the round peg into the square hole.
He and his toy have been dealt with.
Buttman is a longer-term issue.
” Our game ™ … “
IMO, this list highlights our need for more scoring the last 20 years.
Sergei Zholtok?! Yikes.
Habs are 7-2 under CJ, and Carey is playing great.
But they’ve only scored 20 goals in those 9 games, just over 2 a game.
Let’s hope MB can add more offence again in the off season.
Thems were the days
Tells you how bad some of those teams were.
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Man, 1998/99 to 2001/02 seasons there were no 30 goal scorers and then in 2003/04 and then during the period of 2008/09 to 2010/11 seasons.
I’d like to remind everyone that the 1998-2001 seasons never actually occurred.
This is a lie being fed to you by the Toronto-centric media.
Resist.
Fake news. Dishonest media. SAD!!!
Is Davey D on the list?
no but if it wasn’t for him, neither would Max or Cole
Davey D is the straw that stirs the drink
First!
Definitely worth bonus points on this thread.
What expensive is the game tickets. I can’t believe people are selling level 2 tix for upward of $150 a pop.
Only once in that video did a player get more points than games. That’s how pathetic the Habs have been. Yuck, what a reminder.
I know football is a tricky topic, but that was some game in Barcelona. Holy Moly.
Crazy !
PSG is a club whom needs to look in the mirror. They claim they are among Europes elite but every year same thing.
Needed an incredible Suarez dive in injury time.
It’s good to have Front’s cousin with us recently.
Timo’s still around even though he can’t talk so much about DD and can’t gripe about MT anymore.
JB is apparently on a health break, but where the hell is UCe? Haven’t seen him in long while… miss his intelligent but overly long ramblings…
Uce now The Eradicator.
Not sure why we don’t get the long ramblings anymore, perhaps too many criticisms have finally wore him down, or maybe he just ran out of things to say.
He’s still here, it’s a good thing 🙂
Trade Carey for young offence.
@ Sholi
Unknown if this is pertinent, but I recently saw something aimed at veterans concerning modified training for mental health first-aid providers.
The training will be provided at or thru CFB Shilo, and it appears the idea is to equip veteran-volunteers with tools to support other veterans.
If interested, let me know and I will relay contact and address info.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Completely off topic again, but how come you can’t find those delicious jelly rolls at the supermarket anymore? I loved the vanilla sponge cake ones with the raspberry filling but the chocolate cake one with whipped cream filling wasn’t too shabby either. Back in those days the Habs had more cup victories than Carter had little liver pills so there must be a connection there somewhere. All this to say: Bring back our damned jelly rolls!
Do you remember the Weston cakes that basically had a quarter inch of solid chocolate icing on the tops and the sides? They came in a long rectangular box…
We’d play at eating the cake part but scarf up the icing.
Yeah I remember those now that you mention it.
REALLY chocolate-y.
And while we’re at it, what happened to Gini Bitter Lemon drink?
I have really liked Shaw’s game. He took a really bad penalty the other game again (I thought it was fairly weak) but his over all game has been fantastic. He is solid defensively and always pays the price to get that puck out of the zone or block the shot.
Not sure what else Weber has to do but he is clearly out number one dman. In 25 minutes of ice time last night he was plus 2 in a 2-1 hockey game. I keep hearing from many posters he isn’t playing that well. Sheesh – not sure what else the guy has to do? He is always in position and didn’t anybody see him drill Sedin last night pretty late in the game and he never took himself out of the play? Any how – the usual tough love for the guy who replaced PK. Clearly a WIN trade for us but people will see what they want to see.
Time waits for no one and it won’t wait for Shea Weber. In the long run Nashville wins this trade. The only upside I see is apparently the Weber trade made it easier for the Habs to entice Radulov to come over, but I do not know if this is a fact or just a jazzed-up story.
Long term Habs win trade.
PK has a bad back and with that cap hit of that extra $1.2 M – sorry I’ll take Byron and Weber any day over PK.
Remember the preds are on the hook for the cap hit if Weber retires earlier than his contract.
Weber is simply the better Dman and leader and team player. We all love PK but on that ice there are reasons why Weber is on team Canada with an A on his jersey and on the top pairing while PK is not.
Have to agree to disagree.
All good.
It’s cool bro. Like I said, time will tell.
Interesting take on CJ and the Habs:
http://news.nationalpost.com/sports/nhl/claude-juliens-hiring-as-coach-has-resuscitated-montreal-canadiens-but-no-one-can-explain-how
“The role of the coach, of course, remains one of the most stubbornly elusive subjects in hockey. It’s a strange, imprecise equation which has something to do with timing, personalities, messaging, history and the alignment of the moon and stars.
But as far as an eternal truth that explains why coaches succeed and fail, better you should ask how deep is the ocean.”
Pretty well sums up my view of things. I don’t deny the potential for set plays to have an impact on games (case in point: Chucky being instructed to slap a puck deep into the enemy zone rather than try to win a face-off a few games ago), and I don’t deny that a credible voice matters in terms of getting everyone to buy in. But with every team playing minor variations of the same system nowadays, I do think the impact a coach can have on a team is “hella overblown”, as the girls say in California.
I hate that phrase. The ocean’s depth is precisely knowable. And the only thing eternal about coaching success is that it has a deeply profound correlation with good goaltending.
Well put.
Yeah, the thing about the ocean’s depth is an old-timey, colourful way of saying unfathomable–fathoms, being themselves, of course, a measurement of depth…
Was Glenn Sather considered a good coach in the Oilers’ “golden era”?
In consulting the Stanley Cup, sure. But I’d try not to think too deeply on that.
C’est bien connu, un entraîneur est toujours aussi bon que l’est son gardien de but.
– Bertrand Raymond, mercredi, 8 mars 2017. 10:40
Yeah but how long is the coastline of Britain?
A wake-up says Weber. A mental change says Gallagher.
One three seasons overdue. But that last is just me.
Exactly why I didn’t bemoan MT’s existence much (although I was happy to see a change), and why I focus on MB and his construction of the roster.
Sure, Bowman can get more out of almost any lineup. But a great lineup coached by any capable schlub can win the Cup. Didn’t Cherry win two? 🙂
Trade Carey for young offence.
When Scotty coached, he had a system and imagination while most other coaches did not have well-established structure. I’m talking about his first 10 – 15 years. He was then able to move with the times.
I believe it was only after Lemaire’s Cup in Jersey that ALL teams became very structured… for a while there, too structured.
Consider our last Cup in ’93. We had a good team, well put together. A good highly structured coach in Pat Burns for a few years, replaced with an unstructured but elite motivator in Demers.
You need the structure and the coaches all have it now. The difference maker as far as coaching today is in the motivation.
I think MT’s structure was excellent, as shown by this year’s start. But he lost the players (for a variety of reasons, the Shaw tirade probably the most important). CJ comes in and he gets these players motivated…
Makes sense to me, thanks.
I learn so much here, very good network of hockey knowledge on this site, HIO posters boast a good roster.
I was thinking the same thing after I posted my comment, that motivation is key and Demers was a great motivator. Still, the players need to have a sufficient level of talent, and it’s better if they are the self motivating type. If I remember correctly, Dryden implied in his book that Bowman would motivate/unite the room against him. Winning meant they didn’t need to hear him nagging 🙂
Trade Carey for young offence
Bertrand Reymond is such an idiot. The only person responsible for Therrien losing his job is Therrien. Bunch of crocodile tears BS.
http://www.rds.ca/hockey/canadiens/une-epreuve-qui-fait-mal-1.4403878
I would assign some of the blame to DD as well. Fair is fair.
I’d be curious to know if anyone in the NHL has offered MT a job as yet, or at least, made contact with him.
Maybe Pittsburgh would want to hire Michael Therrien 3.0.
I heard Edmonton wants to get rid of Todd McLellan and hire MT so he can be reunited with DD and make the Oilers great again.
We’ve been reading much the same comments, in English, posted here in the past couple weeks. I’d suggest you leave the coach… alive 🙂
I think this sums up the general stupidity of this article:
“Pour un entraîneur québécois, diriger le Canadien constitue un accomplissement majeur sur le plan personnel. Dans le métier qu’il a choisi, il n’y a pas de plus haut sommet.”
Essentially: for a quebecois hockey coach, there’s no bigger accomplishment than coaching the Canadiens.
I’ve opined that coaching the CH is in fact terrific, being part of the world’s most exclusive coaching fraternity is amazing. But the strange myopia that doesn’t count WINNING THE STANLEY CUP as the highest achievement for a coach, from anywhere, is a purely homegrown kind of backwards.
Ever lived in Québec, bwoar ?
Four fun years in MTL, Mexy.
I have family in Hochelaga. We like each other but are utter aliens at the same time – my French sounds too weird to them. Imagine at the taverne: the separatists and their prairie cousin.
Then you’re probably well acquainted with the history here, and know that the road took a few turns after OCT 1970. Eventually, attitudes followed – maître chez nous being one of them.
Not a bad thing.
Bertrand Raymond may be a lot of things, but he’s no fool and, while spicy, his work is seldom described as
” stupidity “.
Wasn’t he the guy Leading the Separatist Charge to have Cunney snuffed because he was an Anglo?
Being an anglo is not the issue.
Not speaking the language – or making the effort – is.
That’s where Pacioretty was smart – gonna’ learn the language because he knows how important it is to the history and the culture and … … Mershee 🙄
…bow-koo!
gesundheit
I have no doubt that he would.
Totally off topic but…
Timo, when you are hand knitting that blanket for DD, is it hard to keep the wool dry while you are crying so many tears of sadness?
Sound like you’re mocking my tender connection to Davey D
Me? Mock?
Good golly! I wouldn’t dream of such a thing!
What about MAB, he didn’t come back and help out…
So then Raymond feels Julien shouldn’t have the job and Therrien should still be there…but doesn’t say why…other than goalies make a coach a success or a failure.
It does sort of sound like us. An opinion but no facts. Appeal to emotion rather than logic.
I look forward to the Habs winning the Cup this year and Bert’s nice article on how Therrien deserves the credit for warming the chair up for Julien.
Wow. And no mention of Therrien’s inexcusable dressing down of Shaw in front of his teammates, with Price stepping up to correct his coach?
What a bunch of crap from Raymond.
Shaw says that didn’t happen. Which means they fired Therrien for a lot of other things.
Thanks for the correction, New. Do we believe it?
Habs have scored 185 goals this year with 15 games to go…2015-2016 and 2014-2015 they scored 221…so their scoring will finish pretty well the same…in 2014-2015 they gave up 189 goals this year so far 166…so stats wise the 2014-2015 team was just as good as this years…
Someone should point out to the creator of that video that Pacioretty is actually a LW and not a RW.
You’d think a video created by and distributed onto a habs-centric forum would get that right, but here we are.
So Patches is on the… salad… fork… side…?
Savages comeback from a broken neck was amazing…..and was good with the ch….Ryder type player..
Yup. He had a pretty good career all around for an 8th round pick.
I’m frankly too worn out on these “Bonus” features to watch. Did Brian Savage make the list?
Good times, good times…
Have stopped watching the show as the season progresses. No to Susser as host and No especially to Laraque’s “insight.”
Fan since '71
I’m not anti-Susser–he really only squeak-talks for about 45 seconds in total. But I do find BGL irritating. He seems good natured enough, but his outrageous faux-insider schtick is really tiresome. If he were a poster here he’d be on my “skip list” for sure.
Out of curiosity, who is on your skip-list? I’ve got my own of course, but it’s not very long.
Oh, hey! Sorry it took me so long to reply to this. My eyes just glossed over your name for some reason…
Edit: 😉 added for good measure.
I expected no less.. knew as I was writing it that I was setting a pretty little trap for myself. Went ahead with it because I’m such a charitable guy and wanted to make your day. Larue… I know it hasn’t be the same around here for you since JB has been away…
Our very own Mr. October.
The Brett Hull of October.
Didn’t zholtok die a few years ago??…rip..
Another 4th liner….think we got him from Ottawa…not sure…name rings a bell…
…aside from that….I think it’s only gonna take a couple few good break out games 2 gain that scoring mentality confidence again…and just hopefully..right b4 the playoffs which is around the corner…
Yes, he passed away during a game.
http://www.cbc.ca/sports/hockey/zholtok-died-from-heart-failure-1.500191
He was serviceable player putting up 30-40 points in a season.
http://www.hockeydb.com/ihdb/stats/pdisplay.php?pid=5862
Hey Pigeon,
You came back to Galchunyuk in the other thread…I dunno if Yashin is the right comparison, since he was a higher ceiling player period.
Let me go a bit more hopeful and say the guy he reminds me of is Spezza. His career totals are somewhat boosted by having a good team around him for a period but the style – goalscoring centre who can dish, not super fast but shifty, strong with the puck but not strong *on* the puck. To this day Spez can score 30/30 on a decent team.
I see AG27 being that sort BUT I am guessing (based only on supposition here) that we’ll have to live with a player who:
– thinks very highly of themselves
– cares much more for their teammates’ opinion rather than coaches or GMs
– will not suffer criticism easily
– will have a contract in mind that matches their own self-evaluation, with little respect for management’s view
– will train hard in the off season just to be good at the part of the game they want to be good at
For some fans (and coachs) this will drive them bonkers. The usual calls to trade a guy, poor character, lazy etc. will happen pretty much in the same way fans were divided on Spezza in Ottawa. Me personally, I’m fine taking that skilled 30-goal scorer and so long as he delivers those sweet OT winners we’re golden. But I foresee debate about this player from here on in.
I highly doubt that at 23 now he’s suddenly going to find a huge commitment to attacking the puck in his own zone, but he can net 65-75 points a year and I’ll excuse that deficiency. At some point a coach is gonna have to simply deal with that, give him a line partner who complements him and another who steadies him, and keep him out of trouble otherwise.
I’d prefer a combo more like Shaw-Galchenyuk-Radulov than putting the young Finn on his LW. IMO you could just as easily switch Shaw and AG27 around there and results would be just the same.
I got pilloried for implying Dwight King was not quite a Ferrari Testarossa on the ice.
You’re going to get shot and taken to the glue factory.
Had you actually implied he wasn’t quite a Ferrari perhaps the responses would have been different? You had him far closer to a Yugo than a Ferrari.
OK, if he was a motor vehicle, what would he be?
I think a 15 yr old Camry is pretty much spot on. And that’s no insult. It’s a very reliable automobile, does the job, day in day out, not fancy, big enough.
2002 GMC Denali.
For real DD? I’m calling a player selfish and backing it up with wild speculation – that’s the kind of critique HIO loves! You made the classic mistake of offering an obvious observation, verifiable by simply watching hockey. Now tell me, which of us should feel silly?
Me, I think.
I like the kid. He has youth and four years of being told what he isn’t under his belt already.
Offensively and defensively the only thing I see is hesitation. To my thinking this comes from trying too hard to please too many people. Just play the game.
Defensively he knows where to go, but he is a center, so there are lots of places he can go depending on what the D are doing or which winger decided to change as the play came back. When something awkward happens it always seems he is a half step or even a stride from being in the right place. Then you look at the whole play and think, yeah that makes sense if that RD stays but he didn’t, he floated to the left, and the kid tried to cover where a more experienced center wouldn’t because he knows it is done.
Offensively you can see the play and see him head for the lane that will open so he can pass that puck. His opponents can see that as well and know what to do. Sometimes you can’t count on others to stand still, they think too, and skating the puck gives them time.
Both these issues, again to my old mind, come from actually trying too hard to make it work around him when some of the others are doing random.
I think the problem isn’t Galchenyuk (whose ceiling looks like 82-100 points) but the handoff respect he is giving some folks who don’t deserve it.
The other night the team decided Galchenyuk had been losing faceoffs all night. Now the HIO thinking would be to put Mitchell out for that opportunity. The coaches though just said drive it into the corner, and he did, seconds later 2 points. Last night he moved center and leaned into that stick. Again 2 points. No thinking needed in either case. Just do.
I think at 23 we haven’t even scratched the surface of what Galchenyuk is capable of. Cherry picking a player at .85 points a game this season to compare to Galchenyuk’s .83 why not Ovechkin? Except Ovy hasn’t had his knee damaged, doesn’t play the 3rd line, and no one ever said “Alex, buddy, we want you to play center because you’ll be more comfortable there.”
I think this kid can have a fantastic career.
Hey Horsey,
See your point, agree with you as usual.
Spezza, Yashin, take your pick of talented players that didn’t deliver on all they could (Kovalev?). World is full of all kinds, and it’s AG’s life to live however he sees fit. We can only watch and wish for more.
I only thought of Yashin cause I think he had it all, and never lived up to his potential. Spezza is just as apt a comparison, as none other than Mario himself said he thought Spezza could rule the NHL (I paraphrase), if he just applied himself. Mario should know, he achieved another level after Gretzky taught him how during the Canada Cup.
Which brings me to Wayne. Slight in size, no scintillating speed or booming shot, and about 1000 points clear of everyone in career totals. Four Stanley Cups, lots of Canada Cup championships, and an UGLY coach that demanded more from his players and the officiating than they had to give. If only we could infuse that kind of competitive nature in all our players (not just Gally…lol).
Well, let’s see how Chucky’s contract negotiations go. I still think MB was cajoled with PK’s contract, and Molson has learned the error of his ways. As well, I’m sure MB’s still smarting from contracts to DD and Pleks, so it will be interesting to see how Chucky’s and Radu’s play out.
Glad MB is keeping his sense of humour (as evidenced with the plant video the other day), but it’s going to be another tough summer of slogging for him.
Trade Carey for young offence.
This will sound cheesy, but I think lot of times it comes down to their Moms and Dads. Plain and simple. Actually now that I think of it, Ian Gallagher & Walter Gretzky kinda back that up.
*
On that note, cheers to all the parents with kids in hockey. Unless you’re one of “those” parents. Then, a pox on you.
Agree again.
Good parenting guarantees nothing (my wife’s great, her siblings not so much), but less likely to see kids that excel despite bad parenting. I’m sure it happens, but bet it’s not as frequent.
Let’s say the person has to have it in him/her, and the parenting just gives them a head start, creates good habits and helps tune the perspective, opens doors, and unleashes the potential.
I love stories of Lafleur sleeping in his skates, sneaking into rinks to practice himself before anyone else arrives. I think the diff between Ovie and Crosby is how Crosby works on his weaknesses during the summer, and that’s separated him from Ovie IMO when it comes to talking about the best of the best. Chucky’s got the drive for sure, he wants it, works hard to get there. But he’s headstrong, works on what he wants to, doesn’t seem to understand or care about the side of the game he’s not good at.
I still think there’s time. How old was Yzerman when Bowman got a hold of him? I’m sure it’s hard to keep your cool when you’re the “next one” for the Habs. Arrive as a teenager, your future mapped out for you, adoring fans demanding you get there already, a coach that yanks you around, not surprising he’s reacted like a kid at times. He IS a kid.
There’s still time, and hope. It’s a process… 🙂
Trade Carey for young offence.
That video was only missing a laugh track for some years.
Unfortunately the laugh track tapes were lost in a flood of fans’ tears.
Does anyone agree that we shouldn’t be growing the NHL, we should be shrinking it?
There are just about enough really good players for 19 teams, and an 19 team league would be just fine.
Play 72 game regular seasons (4*18=72) and have the top 8 teams meet in the playoffs. Fewer games means fewer injuries, and fewer games with backup goalies, etc …
7 Canadian Teams
6 Eastern Teams (Bos, Phi, NYR, NJ, Pitt, Wash) – maybe Buffalo instead of NJ
6 Central/West (Chi, Minn, Det, LA, St.L, and Jose or Dallas)
Quality vs Quantity, huh ?
That kind of thinking doesn’t align with Buttman’s dream, tho.
And Buttman’s dream is shared by too many owners whose sole priority is the almighty greenback. Well, that ~ and preserving shiny (sic) hockey …
If it were left to me, there would still only be 6 teams in the league….
maybe 10 tops…
What, and deprive a dozen saintly billionaires of their prize tax shelters? You heartless bastard.
You are looking at this through the eyes of a fan, not a pro sports team owner or businessman. The NHL and all other professional sports leagues are about one thing and that is $$$$$$$. Fewer teams, fewer $$$$$$.
I am not sure that fewer teams would lead to fewer revenues. I suspect a certain number of teams are money losers being propped up by municipal sweetheart deals. Carolina, Phoenix, Florida, even Colorado and Anaheim, are probably in the red.
Say all the cities refused to play ball.
Maybe a 19 team league is actually more profitable? (Most of the money comes from TV anyway).
The money is in running the buildings and getting revenue out of concerts and events. Hockey gives the venue owner 41 dates per year + pre-season and playoffs. Losing money? I don’t think so.
Fewer revenues…
I wish it could go back but then I wish I could be a young colt again too.
Whew! Bettman is not giving up on the Greater Phoenix area, he is simply saying the Village Idiots in Glendale don’t want to support Millionaires anymore while their infrastructure rots.
It is ridiculous how shortsighted the taxpayers in Glendale are to not see how great a product Bettman is making available to them.
Gary truly is the Mother Theresa of Pro Sports, giving like no one else can give.
http://www.tsn.ca/bettman-clarifies-that-he-s-not-giving-up-on-phoenix-area-1.691024
So happy he clarified that 10 minutes away from Glendale Hockey is going to be AWESOME!
does that make Justin Trudeau the Mother Theresa of politics?
in all thy sons command
Absitivly posilootely…dinero es no objecto with JT
Has anyone ever been as committed to hammering a round peg into a square hole as this guy ❓
Phoenix, Glendale, Arizona … this is his doing. His mess. And at this point, it’s all about face-saving that mug.
Imagine what the league could become with a guy at its helm who was half as committed to growing the sport in its birthplace …
Still, the spectacle of watching his head bobble about and his itty bitty hands twist so freely as he squirms and twitches is entertaining.
MT appeared to be persistent in hammering the round peg into the square hole.
He and his toy have been dealt with.
Buttman is a longer-term issue.
” Our game ™ … “
IMO, this list highlights our need for more scoring the last 20 years.
Sergei Zholtok?! Yikes.
Habs are 7-2 under CJ, and Carey is playing great.
But they’ve only scored 20 goals in those 9 games, just over 2 a game.
Let’s hope MB can add more offence again in the off season.
Trade Carey for young offence.
Thems were the days
Tells you how bad some of those teams were.
"Damn it Jim I'm not a doctor; I'm a hockey expert."
Man, 1998/99 to 2001/02 seasons there were no 30 goal scorers and then in 2003/04 and then during the period of 2008/09 to 2010/11 seasons.
I’d like to remind everyone that the 1998-2001 seasons never actually occurred.
This is a lie being fed to you by the Toronto-centric media.
Resist.
Fake news. Dishonest media. SAD!!!
Is Davey D on the list?
no but if it wasn’t for him, neither would Max or Cole
Davey D is the straw that stirs the drink
First!
Definitely worth bonus points on this thread.