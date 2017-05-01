Montreal Gazette

May 1, 2017

HI/O Bonus: Leafs are trending in the right direction

Our panel looks at whether the Maple Leafs could win a Stanley Cup before the Canadiens. It’s not an answer many Habs fans will like. 

  1. miamihabs says:
    May 2, 2017 at 11:20 am

    For those laughing at the leafs, in the past it was justified. Chris Nilan is right, the leafs are trending in the right direction. Why? Because unlike in the past, the leafs FINALLY have management that knows what they are doing.

    As a Habs fan for over 40 years, I hate to say that but the leafs have better management right now! I am certainly not going by their playoff against Washington, rather their present coach and upper office both have histories of being winners. Babcock alone at Detroit, nuff said there. Look how the wings are now since Babcock’s leaving?

    IMO, next year is the final year for Marc Bergevin, unless he makes some good moves for scorers and of course it pays off in the playoffs, I really think he will be let go.

  2. HabsCHfan says:
    May 1, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Leafs are trending in the right direction.
    I wish today was April 1st and not May 1st and the title of this article was an April Fool’s Day joke. But it’s not.

    🙁

  3. Danno says:
    May 1, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    “Subban > Weber” > “Weber > Subban”

  4. StanleyHab says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Weber > Subban

  5. Cal says:
    May 1, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Uh-oh, the Leafs are looking like they are on the rise. Uh-oh, looks like the same old post-1993 Habs.

  6. Danno says:
    May 1, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Fore!

  7. ProHabs says:
    May 1, 2017 at 11:24 am

    I’ll take the second and third too. Gold, Silver and Bronze.

  8. ProHabs says:
    May 1, 2017 at 11:23 am

    I’ll take the first even though it was a gimmi.

  9. ProHabs says:
    May 1, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Why did nobody comment on this thread?

    First then


