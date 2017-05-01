You are here: Home » News » HI/O Bonus: Leafs are trending in the right direction
Our panel looks at whether the Maple Leafs could win a Stanley Cup before the Canadiens. It’s not an answer many Habs fans will like.
Missed last week’s show? Watch it here:
For those laughing at the leafs, in the past it was justified. Chris Nilan is right, the leafs are trending in the right direction. Why? Because unlike in the past, the leafs FINALLY have management that knows what they are doing.
As a Habs fan for over 40 years, I hate to say that but the leafs have better management right now! I am certainly not going by their playoff against Washington, rather their present coach and upper office both have histories of being winners. Babcock alone at Detroit, nuff said there. Look how the wings are now since Babcock’s leaving?
IMO, next year is the final year for Marc Bergevin, unless he makes some good moves for scorers and of course it pays off in the playoffs, I really think he will be let go.
Leafs are trending in the right direction.
I wish today was April 1st and not May 1st and the title of this article was an April Fool’s Day joke. But it’s not.
🙁
“Subban > Weber” > “Weber > Subban”
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Weber > Subban
Uh-oh, the Leafs are looking like they are on the rise. Uh-oh, looks like the same old post-1993 Habs.
Fore!
I’ll take the second and third too. Gold, Silver and Bronze.
I’ll take the first even though it was a gimmi.
Why did nobody comment on this thread?
First then
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Hockey Inside/Out encourages lively debate, but there is a zero-tolerance policy regarding racism, profanity, personal attacks against other posters, and behaviour we deem to be offensive.
A valid email address is required for your HI/O profile.
We will, without warning, ban those who do not abide by this simple rule, so as to maximize the enjoyment of readers and participants of both sexes and all ages.
Hockey Inside/Out: Absolutely everything about the Montreal Canadiens For editorial inquiries, contact Gazette sports editor Dave Peters. For advertising inquiries, please contact your Gazette sales representative. © 2017 The Gazette, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. All rights reserved. Unauthorized distribution, transmission or republication strictly prohibited. Terms and Conditions Privacy Statement
For those laughing at the leafs, in the past it was justified. Chris Nilan is right, the leafs are trending in the right direction. Why? Because unlike in the past, the leafs FINALLY have management that knows what they are doing.
As a Habs fan for over 40 years, I hate to say that but the leafs have better management right now! I am certainly not going by their playoff against Washington, rather their present coach and upper office both have histories of being winners. Babcock alone at Detroit, nuff said there. Look how the wings are now since Babcock’s leaving?
IMO, next year is the final year for Marc Bergevin, unless he makes some good moves for scorers and of course it pays off in the playoffs, I really think he will be let go.
Leafs are trending in the right direction.
I wish today was April 1st and not May 1st and the title of this article was an April Fool’s Day joke. But it’s not.
🙁
“Subban > Weber” > “Weber > Subban”
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Weber > Subban
Uh-oh, the Leafs are looking like they are on the rise. Uh-oh, looks like the same old post-1993 Habs.
Fore!
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
I’ll take the second and third too. Gold, Silver and Bronze.
I’ll take the first even though it was a gimmi.
Why did nobody comment on this thread?
First then