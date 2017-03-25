HI/O Bonus: Claude Julien shows his communication skills

This week on our hockeyinsideout.com HI/O Show bonus question, our panel examines the question: What has impressed you most about what Claude Julien has done since taking over as head coach?
And don’t miss last week’s show:
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Habfan17
Morning peeps, Haven’t written in awhile but I check in everyday.
I just wanted to quickly say… that if they tried Galchenyuk on his off side and put Radulov in the middle. I know he had never played right wing but a lot of his goals do come from that side of the ice and he’s got a good one timer. As for Radulov he does create space and goes to the gritty areas to get the puck…I think he would work well. I don’t know if he is any good in the face off.
The third pairing worked well before Galchenyuk was sent down to third line wing.
Defense. when you want to create offense play this line up. If they want to keep the lead or box them out switch Beaulieu and Emelin. My thoughts for this morning.
Emelin Weber
Markov Petry
Beaulieu Benn
Also I want to attend the summit this year. Approx. What is the cost for two seats?
Thanks,
That may also work, and I do believe I read that Rads has played centre before. Maybe it would still be better to have Patches Rads, Gallagher, then, Lehkonen, Danault, Galchenyuk.
Habfan17
Tonight.
Habs beat the Sens 4-1
Book it!
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Mtl,Pitt,Rangers,Sharks,Wild etc, are all losing games recently.
Why?
They are all in playoffs spots and are all trying new combos,rotating players getting ready for what really counts.
Makes sense.
Now, if I could only see that for my wagering.
Saludos Amigos.
The anger after losses makes me chuckle because it seems to come as a surprise to many.
The truth is that we haven’t been very good since our start. Our team will win a few and lose a few.
Sure, we have Price, Webs, Max, Radu and that makes us all feel we should make some noise come playoffs.
But the reality is still that Danault is our #1 center and he wouldn’t be that on any other team in the NHL. We are weak at center on our top 3 and that has been a problem before the season even started.
And I can’t imagine any team in the league this late is still trying to figure out line combinations and even D pairing combinations.
All that matters now is CJ getting the team ready for game 1 of the playoffs. It’s all practice until then.
We will win a few and lose a few until the tourney starts.
No need to get so angry. The team has solid pieces but not an elite team.
Good morning Chilli,
I agree, Danault is not a 1st line centre on any of the contending teams. I do think he could be a solid 2nd line centre. Therein lies an issue. Galchenyuk seems to be regressing a bit and I would have thought, like other talented young players, he should be rounding into form as the number 1 centre.
It could be that he needs different types of wingers than Patches and Rads. Wingers who have a high hockey sense, one a set up man, the other a grinder, front net presence, a la Gallagher.
I did not think moving Lehkonen to the right wing was a good move. Right now, I am wondering if Sherbak will be a top 6 winger and Rads is signed, would it be better to trade Galchenyuk for a true number 1 centre?
I like the right side with Rads, Gallagher, and Shaw as the top 3. The left side with Patches, Lehkonen and Byron is strong. Down the middle Danault on the 2nd line, McCarron and De La Rose would be solid next season. I like Martinsen, Ott, and Mitchell to round out the bottom 6.
Habfan17
Wow, the standard has been set high, finally a coach with impressive communication skills. We are so lucky. For the record I like CJ but his eMpTy-esque player deployment decisions of late has me wondering if we are truly better off.
in all thy sons command
Duplicate
in all thy sons command
Methot is a big loss for the Sens. A Dman tough to play against. We could use a few of those.
I’m okay with that. He is like Phenuf, he likes engaging with players half his size and the refs let him get away with it. Ask Gallagher.
in all thy sons command