Happy Holidays from everyone at HI/O

Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from everyone here at HI/O. Maybe 2017 will be the year the Canadiens finally deliver that elusive 25th Stanley Cup.

The Canadiens will enjoy a four-day Christmas break in the schedule before visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., SNE, SN360, RDS, TSN Radio 690) in the second of seven straight road games.

The Canadiens head into the Christmas break in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 21-9-4 record, three points ahead of the second-place Ottawa Senators (20-11-3) and six points ahead of the Boston Bruins (18-14-4), who hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.