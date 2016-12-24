Happy Holidays from everyone at HI/O

Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from everyone here at HI/O. Maybe 2017 will be the year the Canadiens finally deliver that elusive 25th Stanley Cup.
The Canadiens will enjoy a four-day Christmas break in the schedule before visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., SNE, SN360, RDS, TSN Radio 690) in the second of seven straight road games.
The Canadiens head into the Christmas break in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 21-9-4 record, three points ahead of the second-place Ottawa Senators (20-11-3) and six points ahead of the Boston Bruins (18-14-4), who hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Here we go again with The Subban Sleigh! Happy Holidays! @rjosi90 @DierksBentley @PredsNHL @HopitalChildren @VUMCchildren #PinItForward pic.twitter.com/P1bklTTBkl
— P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) December 24, 2016
Merry Christmas All! now, back to hockey. I have been reading many writers in Montreal that feel that trading for a second line center should be a priority for MB. I’m not sure i agree, any thoughts? I would rather let Pleks and Danault battle it out for the second line center spot and fill out the wings with a trade. But, others may disagree.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
P.K. Subban is a wonderful man. (Not exactly hockey news – but who cares?)
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Thanks to the HIO staff and community for providing a happy, warm place for Habs fans everywhere. A safe haven where we can come to avoid housework, stay updated on all things Habs, take our minds off our mundane work and just waste time. No place quite like it! Merry Christmas to all! Be safe, healthy, joyful and be good to others…..yes even Bruins fans!
24 cups and counting….
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all at HI/O….Whether you are a Nellie or a Polyanna , we are all Hab fans! (Ok, well most of us are! 😉 )
Merry Christmas everyone. Time to shovel snow, put Baileys in coffee and hug those little silly munchkins.
All the best to you good folks of HIO.
Repost..
My gift to you all: http://i.imgur.com/I8YFalX.gif
Merry Christmas
wow. it just follows me wherever i go. wrong wrong wrong
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Crap I dropped my phone laughing.
it got me too. i spat coffee out of my nose laughing at that gem.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
For the rugby fans. Can we teach this man how to skate?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVfiRANXLs8
Free Front.
Fondest Yuletide greetings to all!
Jim’s story on the previous thread should be reposted here. It shows we are not just fanatics, but a real community of fanatics.
Oh, and in reply to my Plex comment: The structure of a competitive team requires secondary scoring. Where it comes from is less important. 4th liner, PP specialist Sam Gagner is proving that for Columbus, proved it last night. When teams stop trying to shut Plek down, he will burn them. He is a very good second line center. He has offensive capabilities. He will score.
Free Front.
Connecting kids between cities with teams played for – this is an interesting idea. Imagine if this got traction with athletes from other teams, other leagues, other sports … could be the stuff of wow ❗
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais ~ All the Time !
Ah PK being PK. What a nice idea to have the kids in Montreal connect and write letters to the kids in Nashville. There will soon be a whole new wave of hockey and Predator fans.
Merry Christmas everyone. Four days off. Its gonna be long.
PK’s done a lot of good in MTL outside of the rink. Apart from the trade etc., maybe it’s a good thing that he can do some good in Nashville outside of the rink as well. He has the charisma, clout, and will to do it.
Merry Christmas everyone!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
The team played really well last night considering 6 regulars are out of the lineup. Hoping our wounded get better soon.
Merry Xmas everyone and best wishes to you and yours.