Game Day: Plekanec a game time decision for Canadiens

Pat Hickey
Montreal Gazette
Tomas Plekanec will be a game-time decision when the Canadiens face the Winnipeg Jets at MTS Centre Wednesday (7:30 p.m., Sportsnet, RDS, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio).
Plekanec wasn’t feeling well and he skipped the morning skate, opting to stay at the team hotel to rest.
Plekanec scored the only goal in the Canadiens’ 4-1 loss to Washington Monday and has points in each of the last two games.
There is one definite lineup change as Al Montoya starts in goal. This is the latest stop in the Al Montoya Faces His Former Teams Tour. He has already won on the road against the New York Islanders and the Florida Panthers. Carey Price will start Thursday in Minnesota.
Price and Shea Weber are headed to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles at the end of the month and coach Michel Therrien will coach the Atlantic Division team.
When asked about Weber’s impact in Montreal, Therrien said: “I know he’s made me a better coach.”
Blog is up
Free Front.
Inigo better be ready today. Scheifele, Little and Laine have helped me to the top (or near it) in various pools.
Free Front.
arg…no it was not a duplicate post..really I only said it once..man this site sometimes..
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Does YWG still do the tuxedo night..back in the day..when the Habs came to town they called it Tuxedo night..everyone got dressed up, the reason was they considered the Habs to be the class of the NHL..how can you not love a fan base that does that..I would normally cheer for the Jets..but not tonight..lets kick their ass’s..
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Very illuminating interview with Therrien on Sportsnet. Those who were dismissing him the other day as stupid should take the time to read it. He gives intelligent, thoughtful, self-aware answers to Engels’s questions.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/michel-therrien-qa-bergevin-critics-dump-chase/
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Yeah, maybe; but that would ruin all the fun.
Free Front.
Agreed. He must always be the harrumphing tangerine bawbag.
He ought to do that more often so we’d all see it.
Nice article, Jane. Engels is doing a very good job lately.
Free Front.
Good interview. Now I feel bad calling for MT’s head all the time. [sheds tear] I promise to be nicer to the kindly not-so-old coach.
I spent a few days in Madrid in 1995, Luke.
I don’t remember much of it.
Spent most of my time there shacked up in a sunny pensiòn with a delightful Aussie girl.
Regrets, I’ve had a few.
This isn’t one of them.
—Hope Springs Eternal—
glad to see your out of hiding..don’t stay away so long next time
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
I am willing to settle for a beautiful Spanish heiress.
Anyone going to the game tonight?
I’ll be at the sharks club before. Come say hi and I’ll buy you a drink!
Red 13 Cammy Jersey
On the discussion of great d men,since 1970,the majority if not all were left handed. Chelios was very good for a long time,not sure about the “great ” label. Today the majority of best ones seem to be RH
Where’s the beef MB ?
Chelios is in the Hall. That qualifies as great to me!
Really wish Montreal was able to claim my good friend Derek grant from Buffalo. Even with his 0 career goals in 76 games, he wins face offs is defensively sound, and he puts up major numbers in the ahl. He just needs the right system, and to get that monkey off his back. A M.T type of player for sure and we need some centres with size right now.
Another BC lad, seems to be able to score in the AHL.
Free Front.
Oh man, it’s the flu season coming again, and I’m one of them getting it. Gotta be careful, everybody, when you go out.
On to the game, I’m assuming the team will use all their energy to win another for Montoya, but come crashing down when they meet the Wilds tomorrow night. So better enjoy the hopeful win tonight whenever you get.
Q: What’s the difference between a lentil and a chickpea?
A: Donald Trump won’t pay $1,000 to have a lentil on his face….
That’s golden my friend!
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Indeed. Shower him with praise for that one!
hahahaha! NICE
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Careful…Front got bounced for less we’re told
Going to the game with my neighbour. First time in 20+ years that I will see the Habs live. Wearing my Habs (Robinson) jersey and Jets hat. Gonna eat me a Jets dog. Looking forward to seeing the young guys play.
Really was hoping for Price tonight but excited to see Sherb and Big Mac along with Radu!
Should be a good one.
Look to start the Ole before the 2nd is over!
I guess it is too early to look at which, if any, US college free agents the Habs could target! I did a google search and I keep getting last years crop of free agents.
Habfan17
Looks like (insert Trump press conference joke here) wasn’t the only (insert guy with a fake-tan joke here) taking questions today.
Sportsnet with a Therrien Q&A, y’know… for the kids.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/michel-therrien-qa-bergevin-critics-dump-chase/
(holds up a hula-hoop)
“Y’know, for kids!”
Urine good company here!
Good interview. I think Therrien is right; they are not a dump and chase team this year, they definitely carry the puck more than they did previously.
I also like that Therrien reaffirmed that his infamous rant in Pittsburgh was not a coach losing his cool, it was a calculated tactic.
Winnipeg… the Tallest Team in the NHL… sounds so ominous.
Thanks for the Madrid advice folks!
Wine always.
Ham first, seafood second.
Art and architecture and a winkwinknudgenudge allusion from a professional musician.
Maybe it won’t be so bad.
Bernabéu
So… what do we need to know about the Jets?
—–
the NHL’s Tallest Team
(Mwaaahhhahahahahah!)
Bruins of the west
Well, Laine’s not playing, that’s one thing.
Second, dump it to Buff’s partner. Doesn’t matter if that’s Bobby Orr.
3rd, the goaltending is young and suspect, though Hellebuyck is the better of the two.
Laine, Scheifele and Ehlers all have 37 points. 42, 40, 43 games respectively. This team is definitely served by youth: Lowry, Trouba, Dano, Josh Morrisey, Kyle Conner, Hellebuyck, Joel Armia, Nic Petan and Andrew Copp are all under 24 on top of the three guys leading the team in scoring.
On D, Tyler Myers hasn’t played in 2 months and they miss him terribly.
Also, you can beat Buff by challenging him when he has the puck, otherwise, watch yourself.
When in Madrid… The Museo Reina Sofía has the most astounding collection of 20th and 21st century Spanish art. Worth going to see Picasso’s “Guernica”, if nothing else.
On the list!
Thanks CJ!
Non, Michel! The saying goes, “Show me a Jack Adams finalist, and I’ll show you a Vezina winner” – not a Norris hopeful.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Quatrieme
Oh no, is Plekanecs out tonite? After his offensive breakout against Wash, I’d counted on a hat trick tonite !
He may yet play, but I’d really rather not have him around the team if he’s got flu. It’s like the jerks who show up for work when they’re a walking lab experiment; ultimately this is poor form & bad for the team.
Incredible to be missing 3 centres, even if one of ’em isn’t my fave.
I wouldn’t have minded seeing McCarron move up rather than Flynn if Plekanec can’t go. But eh
Yay!
Failed to get ticket to Tux night tonight but I feel less bad knowing it’s Montoya in nets. Seen him live before.
Hope Big Buff takes a night off.
It can’t be a Tux night if Price isn’t playing anyhow. Not quite the Royalty Lineup.
That’s a fact. I’d feel kinda gypped without Price, Galchenyuk & Plekanec.
But I’ll miss seeing Radu and Weber in person too.
Missed it by that much…
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Premier?