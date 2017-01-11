Game Day: Plekanec a game time decision for Canadiens

Montreal Gazette

MONTREAL, QUE.: JANUARY 9, 2017 -- Montreal Canadiens center Tomas Plekanec (14) is checked by Washington Capitals center Liam O'Brien (87) during 1st period NHL action at the Bell Centre in Montreal, on Monday, January 9, 2017. (Dave Sidaway / MONTREAL GAZETTE)

Pat Hickey

Montreal Gazette

Tomas Plekanec will be a game-time decision when the Canadiens face the Winnipeg Jets at MTS Centre Wednesday (7:30 p.m., Sportsnet, RDS, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio).

Plekanec wasn’t feeling well and he skipped the morning skate, opting to stay at the team hotel to rest.

Plekanec scored the only goal in the Canadiens’ 4-1 loss to Washington Monday and has points in each of the last two games.

There is one definite lineup change as Al Montoya starts in goal. This is the latest stop in the Al Montoya Faces His Former Teams Tour. He has already won on the road against the New York Islanders and the Florida Panthers. Carey Price will start Thursday in Minnesota.

Price and Shea Weber are headed to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles at the end of the month and coach Michel Therrien will coach the Atlantic Division team.

When asked about Weber’s impact in Montreal, Therrien said: “I know he’s made me a better coach.”

phickey@postmedia.com

Photo: Dave Sidaway/MONTREAL GAZETTE

46 Comments

  1. on2ndthought says:
    January 11, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Blog is up

    Free Front.

  2. on2ndthought says:
    January 11, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Inigo better be ready today. Scheifele, Little and Laine have helped me to the top (or near it) in various pools.

    Free Front.

  3. Mavid says:
    January 11, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    arg…no it was not a duplicate post..really I only said it once..man this site sometimes..

    º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

    Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  4. Mavid says:
    January 11, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Does YWG still do the tuxedo night..back in the day..when the Habs came to town they called it Tuxedo night..everyone got dressed up, the reason was they considered the Habs to be the class of the NHL..how can you not love a fan base that does that..I would normally cheer for the Jets..but not tonight..lets kick their ass’s..

    º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

    Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  5. BC (Because of the Cats) says:
    January 11, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Very illuminating interview with Therrien on Sportsnet. Those who were dismissing him the other day as stupid should take the time to read it. He gives intelligent, thoughtful, self-aware answers to Engels’s questions.

    http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/michel-therrien-qa-bergevin-critics-dump-chase/

    “We gotta lotta dep.”

  6. Mattyleg says:
    January 11, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    I spent a few days in Madrid in 1995, Luke.

    I don’t remember much of it.

    Spent most of my time there shacked up in a sunny pensiòn with a delightful Aussie girl.

    Regrets, I’ve had a few.

    This isn’t one of them.

    —Hope Springs Eternal—

    • Mavid says:
      January 11, 2017 at 5:33 pm

      glad to see your out of hiding..don’t stay away so long next time

      º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

      Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

    • Luke says:
      January 11, 2017 at 5:57 pm

      I am willing to settle for a beautiful Spanish heiress.

  7. MustardTiger1337 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Anyone going to the game tonight?

    I’ll be at the sharks club before. Come say hi and I’ll buy you a drink!
    Red 13 Cammy Jersey

  8. Duker says:
    January 11, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    On the discussion of great d men,since 1970,the majority if not all were left handed. Chelios was very good for a long time,not sure about the “great ” label. Today the majority of best ones seem to be RH

    Where’s the beef MB ?

  9. galchenyuk27 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Really wish Montreal was able to claim my good friend Derek grant from Buffalo. Even with his 0 career goals in 76 games, he wins face offs is defensively sound, and he puts up major numbers in the ahl. He just needs the right system, and to get that monkey off his back. A M.T type of player for sure and we need some centres with size right now.

  10. Willy the bum says:
    January 11, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Oh man, it’s the flu season coming again, and I’m one of them getting it. Gotta be careful, everybody, when you go out.

    On to the game, I’m assuming the team will use all their energy to win another for Montoya, but come crashing down when they meet the Wilds tomorrow night. So better enjoy the hopeful win tonight whenever you get.

  11. The Gumper says:
    January 11, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Q: What’s the difference between a lentil and a chickpea?
    A: Donald Trump won’t pay $1,000 to have a lentil on his face….

  12. HabsWin-nipeg says:
    January 11, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Going to the game with my neighbour. First time in 20+ years that I will see the Habs live. Wearing my Habs (Robinson) jersey and Jets hat. Gonna eat me a Jets dog. Looking forward to seeing the young guys play.

    • MustardTiger1337 says:
      January 11, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      Really was hoping for Price tonight but excited to see Sherb and Big Mac along with Radu!

      Should be a good one.

      Look to start the Ole before the 2nd is over!

  13. Habfan17 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    I guess it is too early to look at which, if any, US college free agents the Habs could target! I did a google search and I keep getting last years crop of free agents.

    Habfan17

  14. Luke says:
    January 11, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Looks like (insert Trump press conference joke here) wasn’t the only (insert guy with a fake-tan joke here) taking questions today.

    Sportsnet with a Therrien Q&A, y’know… for the kids.

    http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/michel-therrien-qa-bergevin-critics-dump-chase/

    • bwoar says:
      January 11, 2017 at 4:10 pm

      (holds up a hula-hoop)

      “Y’know, for kids!”

      Urine good company here!

    • Phil C says:
      January 11, 2017 at 4:30 pm

      Good interview. I think Therrien is right; they are not a dump and chase team this year, they definitely carry the puck more than they did previously.

      I also like that Therrien reaffirmed that his infamous rant in Pittsburgh was not a coach losing his cool, it was a calculated tactic.

  15. Luke says:
    January 11, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Winnipeg… the Tallest Team in the NHL… sounds so ominous.

    Thanks for the Madrid advice folks!
    Wine always.
    Ham first, seafood second.

    Art and architecture and a winkwinknudgenudge allusion from a professional musician.

    Maybe it won’t be so bad.

  16. DipsyDoodler says:
    January 11, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    So… what do we need to know about the Jets?

    —–

    • Luke says:
      January 11, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      the NHL’s Tallest Team
      (Mwaaahhhahahahahah!)

    • UKRAINIANhab says:
      January 11, 2017 at 3:53 pm

      Bruins of the west

    • bwoar says:
      January 11, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Well, Laine’s not playing, that’s one thing.

      Second, dump it to Buff’s partner. Doesn’t matter if that’s Bobby Orr.

      3rd, the goaltending is young and suspect, though Hellebuyck is the better of the two.

      Laine, Scheifele and Ehlers all have 37 points. 42, 40, 43 games respectively. This team is definitely served by youth: Lowry, Trouba, Dano, Josh Morrisey, Kyle Conner, Hellebuyck, Joel Armia, Nic Petan and Andrew Copp are all under 24 on top of the three guys leading the team in scoring.

      On D, Tyler Myers hasn’t played in 2 months and they miss him terribly.

      Also, you can beat Buff by challenging him when he has the puck, otherwise, watch yourself.

  17. CJinBK says:
    January 11, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    When in Madrid… The Museo Reina Sofía has the most astounding collection of 20th and 21st century Spanish art. Worth going to see Picasso’s “Guernica”, if nothing else.

  18. FormalWare says:
    January 11, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Non, Michel! The saying goes, “Show me a Jack Adams finalist, and I’ll show you a Vezina winner” – not a Norris hopeful.


    “Good Luck With That,” Habs!

  19. kerrgte says:
    January 11, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Quatrieme

    Oh no, is Plekanecs out tonite? After his offensive breakout against Wash, I’d counted on a hat trick tonite !

    • bwoar says:
      January 11, 2017 at 3:16 pm

      He may yet play, but I’d really rather not have him around the team if he’s got flu. It’s like the jerks who show up for work when they’re a walking lab experiment; ultimately this is poor form & bad for the team.

      Incredible to be missing 3 centres, even if one of ’em isn’t my fave.

      I wouldn’t have minded seeing McCarron move up rather than Flynn if Plekanec can’t go. But eh

  20. bwoar says:
    January 11, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Yay!

    Failed to get ticket to Tux night tonight but I feel less bad knowing it’s Montoya in nets. Seen him live before.

    Hope Big Buff takes a night off.

  21. Bash says:
    January 11, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Missed it by that much…

    “Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”

  22. deGaspe says:
    January 11, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Premier?


