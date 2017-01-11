Game Day: Plekanec a game time decision for Canadiens

Pat Hickey

Montreal Gazette

Tomas Plekanec will be a game-time decision when the Canadiens face the Winnipeg Jets at MTS Centre Wednesday (7:30 p.m., Sportsnet, RDS, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio).

Plekanec wasn’t feeling well and he skipped the morning skate, opting to stay at the team hotel to rest.

Plekanec scored the only goal in the Canadiens’ 4-1 loss to Washington Monday and has points in each of the last two games.

There is one definite lineup change as Al Montoya starts in goal. This is the latest stop in the Al Montoya Faces His Former Teams Tour. He has already won on the road against the New York Islanders and the Florida Panthers. Carey Price will start Thursday in Minnesota.

Price and Shea Weber are headed to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles at the end of the month and coach Michel Therrien will coach the Atlantic Division team.

When asked about Weber’s impact in Montreal, Therrien said: “I know he’s made me a better coach.”

phickey@postmedia.com

Photo: Dave Sidaway/MONTREAL GAZETTE

Canadiens at Jets: Five things you should know

Stu Cowan: Hockey runs in the family for Canadiens’ Ryan Johnston

Canadiens fans shouldn’t worry about Carey Price’s mini slump