Game Day: Penguins’ Sidney Crosby talks about his days with Michel Therrien as coach

Sidney Crosby didn’t take part in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ morning skate Wednesday at the Bell Centre but did meet with the media afterwards before taking on the Canadiens (7:30 p.m., SNE, SNO, SN1, SNP, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
Thirty-one games into Crosby’s first season in the NHL in 2005-06, Ed Olczyk was fired as Penguins coach with an 8-17-6-0 and replaced by Michel Therrien.
Therrien reached two milestones recently with the Canadiens, coaching in his 800th career game and earning his 400th victory. Crosby was asked if he has had a chance to congratulate his old coach on those accomplishments.
“Unfortunately, I didn’t even know that,” Crosby said about the two milestone for Therrien. “We’ve been paying so much. To be honest, I’m not surprised. I think he’s been successful at every level wherever he’s coached. Being with him here in Pittsburgh, I think that he has high expectations of his teams. He loves to win and I’m not surprised by that.”
Therrien is known as a demanding coach and so is Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Canadiens were in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 27-12-6 record, nine points ahead of the second-place Boston Bruins and one point ahead of the Penguins (27-11-5) in the overall Eastern Conference standings.
When asked if Therrien and Sullivan were similar in their demanding coaching styles, Crosby said: “I think coaches always adjust and evolve. But as far as that trait, I think that yeah, very demanding. I think they expect a lot from players and lot from themselves and their own coaching staff. But I think they try to get the best out of everyone, and for everybody that’s different. But I think, yeah, that’s ultimately what you want to do as a coach. Get the best out of your players, out of your team. And I think they definitely demand that as coaches.”
Crosby said he appreciates the fact Therrien gave him a lot of responsibility early in his career after being the No. 1 pick at the 2005 NHL Draft. Therrien was fired by the Penguins 57 games into the 2008-09 season with a 27-25-5 record and Pittsburgh went on to win the Stanley Cup with Dan Byslma behind the bench. The previous season, Therrien led the Penguins to the Cup final before losing to the Detroit Red Wings.
Crosby was named the Penguins’ captain on May 31, 2007 when he was only 19, becoming the youngest captain in NHL history up to that point.
“There’s kind of a lot of schools of thought as far as when you’re a young player and things like that, but I feel like everybody’s different and I think for me (Therrien) put a lot of responsibility on my shoulders and created a lot of expectation even within our team or within myself. So I think that was important to have that confidence from your coach at a young age. He believed that you can do great things at a young age and be successful. To give you that vote of confidence I think is huge. I think that was really important as far as starting out in the NHL.”
Crosby finished his rookie season with 39-63-102 totals, but was beaten out by the Washington Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin for the Calder Trophy. Ovechkin posted 52-54-106 totals.
Crosby leading NHL in goals
Coming into Wednesday’s game, Crosby was leading the NHL in goals with 27 and with 50 points was only one point behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (14-37-51) for the league lead in scoring. Crosby had played 37 games, while McDavid had played 46.
In 744 career games, Crosby had 365-623-988 totals, needing 12 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau.
“It’s obviously special to be with guys getting to certain pinnacles and different things,” Penguins forward Chris Kunitz said after the morning skate. “We get to marvel at Sid during practice and watching him do different things every single night or every single day (at practice) when people don’t get to watch him. It’s always fun to see him out there and when you get recognized for getting that many points it’s special that he’s done it in so (few) games. Everyone hits milestones at different points, but he does it at that elite pace that only a select few ever have.”
Canadiens switch up defence pairs
The Canadiens switched up their defence pairs for Wednesday’s morning skate in Brossard with Therrien splitting up the duo of Jeff Petry and Nathan Beaulieu.
Petry was paired with Mark Barberio, while Beaulieu was with Zach Redmond. The No. 1 pair of Shea Weber and Alexei Emelin remained intact. Beaulieu is minus-7 in his last five games and Petry is minus-5 during that span.
Carey Price will start in goal against the Penguins. Matt Murray will be in the Pittsburgh net.
Forward Daniel Carr and defenceman Ryan Johnston will be the healthy scratches for the Canadiens.
As is normal on a game-day morning skate, the Canadiens spent much of the time working on the power play. Here’s how the two power-play units looked:
Pacioretty – Shaw – Radulov
Galchenyuk – Weber
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron
Barberio – Petry
Canadiens have upper hand on Penguins
The Canadiens and Penguins have met 206 times in NHL history and Montreal leads the series 120-55-23-8, including a 70-19-10-3 record at home.
The teams have split their first two meetings this season with the Canadiens winning 4-0 at the Bell Centre on Oct. 18 and the Penguins winning 4-3 in overtime in Pittsburgh on New Year’s Eve.
Desharnais and Pateryn skate again
For the second straight day David Desharnais (knee) and Greg Pateryn (ankle) skated in Brossard Wednesday morning before the Canadiens held their morning skate. Andrei Markov (groin) hasn’t resumed skating.
Desharnais and Pateryn have both missed 19 games with their injuries, while Markov has missed 14 games.
The Canadiens have had 16 players on the injured list this season and have lost a total of 145 man-games to injuries. Tomas Plekanec is the current Canadiens’ iron man with 215 consecutive games played, followed by Max Pacioretty (127) and Phillip Danault (96).
This Date in Habs History
On Jan. 18, 1958, Bruins left-winger Willie O’Ree skated onto the ice at the Forum, becoming the first African-Canadian to play in an NHL game. Boston beat the Canadiens 3-0.
Talk about two different units on the pp. the second unit is basically mopping up the last 30 seconds of a failed pp.
Well usually there’s the lost face-off and first 30 seconds burned off so it’s not much of an imbalance
Where’s the beef MB ?
I cannot understand this insistence on putting Galchenyuk on the point for the powerplay. It’s a small sample size, but it’s been a disaster so far.
He is arguably our most skilled player up front and is the only player who seems to be able to gain the zone easily, which is something the boys struggle mightily with. He also can control the play down low, with his hands, shot and vision. We’ve seen this earlier in the year. Remember him hammering goals home from the “stamkos/ovechkin spot” before he got injured?
Why waste all that by having him on the point?
Not to mention, I don’t think the coaches totally trust him defensively, so why put him in a situation to fail back there? We’ve already seen one bad pinch contribute to a short-handed goal against.
It’s just maddening to me. Chuck needs to centre that first PP line.
Without Markov, you need a skilled player to move the puck from the point, who is also a scoring threat.
Barb, Beau and Petry are the other options. 2 of them are playing the second pair. So… Yah.
Galchenyuk until Markov is back.
Also, the point men on the Habs pp tend to rotate down in to the Ovie/Stammer spot that you speak of… so he can still shoot it from there.
I pray that you’re right and this is only temporary, but is it really worth wasting your best offensive threat back there in the meantime? I feel like Galchenyuk can control the powerplay from the half boards more effectively, than from the point. His threat to pass or walk in and snipe from there opens up another legitimate threat, so that teams can’t focus on Weber’s bomb.
As it is, they can’t even seem to get set up in the zone. I know Beaulieu is in the dog house, but having him on the point and Galchenyuk up front, where he should be, is a better solution IMO.
Nate’s not in the doghouse… I bet he plays 22 mins tonight… he’s just not a shoot/score threat from the point or particularly creative…
Plus, he’s prone to major gaffes, so a 1:00 – 1:30 of a pp that features Nate might lead to a few more SH chances against.
He needs to settle down and sort it out, otherwise, he’s not going to see much pp time from Muller.
That’s fair. Nate might not be the ideal solution. I just wish they could come up with something that doesn’t remove Chuck from the areas where he’s deadliest.
Makes no sense IMO. He has the best one-timer from the right off-boards on the team. If teams are going to cheat on Weber then they need another one-time option on the other side.
Which is exactly what he can be.
Right, that’s one of the key components missing right now. Galchenyuk doesn’t have the same kind of heavy shot that Weber does, so I doubt his point shot will be nearly as effective as it could be from the half boards area.
If he’s back down low the danger for teams trying to cover Weber on the point is that Chuck can one-time a good one, walk in and snipe one, or dish it off for the bomb. Putting him on the point eliminates some of those options.
The easiest way to score on the Power Play is move the Umbrella right to left, or left to right and back door low to hash marks with a one time. Galchenyuk and Max Pacioretty score like that, where as no Canadiens defenseman can. Weber almost never sets up a back door, and I can’t figure out why considering he shoots 90-100 on one timers.
Against TOR, I liked Scherback and Mac on the two pp units. Scherback went right to the open spaces,and Mac was a great screen and net front presence. Irrelevant now,but may bode well for future
Where’s the beef MB ?
Bet my life savings this will be a more entertaining game than the one in Detroit.
I’m hoping Carey price can build off that last game where he played well, we need him to be at his best and get in a roll here. That would also improve our PK in what has been terrible.
Oh I’m thinking our pk will get tested tonight.
….Hab4life….
I am not sure what all the love is that some folks have for obtaining Duclair. Most still want the Habs to get feistier and bigger, a la Simmonds or similar player. Some folks said Lehkonen was too small at 5’11”. He is quietly having a very good first season. He has 14 points in 36 games with some limited ice time in some of those games. If you role that out to 80 games, it works out to 32 points. Not bad for a kid getting used to a new country, city, league, team and a smaller rink. So left wing on the 2nd line is taken.
Now, some are ready to trade high end prospects, including Sherbak, for a player who has been traded once and has been on the block since last off season. Brian Burke balked at the asking price. If he is so good, why don’t the Coyotes let him work through the season and right his ship?
Before this season, Duclair had 51 points in 99 games, basically a point every second game. Yes, that is pretty good. Now, here is what was written about him in the Sports Forecaster:
” Duclair got off to a blazing start( 15-16 season ), 5 goals on first 6 games, including a hat trick. Like Domi, Duclair was shielded with a heavy dose of PP time and offensive zone starts. He reached the 20 goal mark in the final week of the season.”
So, yes, he is fast, but the 44 points he had last season is not that different than what Lehkonen would have had, if he played all 82 games, and he plays a very solid 200 foot game. Except for speed, why would Bergevin trade away top talent for a virtually un-proven player, who played sheltered minutes, and is already on the block for the 2nd time? This season, in 40 games, he has 9 points and is minus 5. He is not physical, 16 hits.
I don’t get the love! It isn’t like he was a top 10 pick and may have a high potential. he was a 3rd round, 80th overall pick. For those who say we don’t know that Sherbak will be a top 6, I say, we don’t know he won’t and we don’t know that Duclair will be. We don’t know of he will be better than Sherbak. Duclair certainly is not a player that will put the Habs over the top as contenders. If he was, the Coyotes would not be trading him.
Some laughed when I suggested a Ghetto for Duclair. Duclair has 51 points in 99 games, before this season, Ghetto has 25 points in 70 games. pro-rated, that works out to 36 points in 100 games. Considering Ghetto gets limited ice time and plays primarily on the 3rd and 4th lines, I’d say that is a fair trade.
Habfan17
Pro rating doesn’t work. Sven cleared waivers. You think Duclair would? I like Lehks game. I’ll wait before I call him a 2nd liner with his 14 pts. I wouldn’t trade Sherback for Duclair either,has that even been suggested here ?
Where’s the beef MB ?
Yes, Sherbak for Duclair was suggested on the last thread. I know pr-rating is not exactly accurate, but given the prime time Duclair gets, compared to what Ghetto gets, it is not a stretch t think if Ghetto had prime offensive zone and PP time with the Coyotes, he would have put up similar numbers.
Habfan17
IMO Duclair wouldn’t clear waivers,and Sven did. That to me is the big indicator . Plus Sven is surrounded by better playmakers and gets the easier matchups.
Where’s the beef MB ?
I doubt Duclair would clear waivers, but I agree with Burke, he is not worth Dougie Hamilton, or any other player at that level.
Habfan17
A little disappointed not to get to see McCarron but glad Chuck and Shaw made it back for my two games (Pitt and Buff) at the Bell Centre this week. Did I mention I’m excited. Cant possibly be worst than the Detroit stink up.
….Hab4life….
The Penguins!? Well that’s just great. I just dropped off my measuring stick to be pressure washed and powder coated!
Not first! Serves me right for reading the stupid article!
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
