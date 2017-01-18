Game Day: Penguins’ Sidney Crosby talks about his days with Michel Therrien as coach

STU COWAN

Sidney Crosby didn’t take part in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ morning skate Wednesday at the Bell Centre but did meet with the media afterwards before taking on the Canadiens (7:30 p.m., SNE, SNO, SN1, SNP, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Thirty-one games into Crosby’s first season in the NHL in 2005-06, Ed Olczyk was fired as Penguins coach with an 8-17-6-0 and replaced by Michel Therrien.

Therrien reached two milestones recently with the Canadiens, coaching in his 800th career game and earning his 400th victory. Crosby was asked if he has had a chance to congratulate his old coach on those accomplishments.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t even know that,” Crosby said about the two milestone for Therrien. “We’ve been paying so much. To be honest, I’m not surprised. I think he’s been successful at every level wherever he’s coached. Being with him here in Pittsburgh, I think that he has high expectations of his teams. He loves to win and I’m not surprised by that.”

Therrien is known as a demanding coach and so is Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Canadiens were in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 27-12-6 record, nine points ahead of the second-place Boston Bruins and one point ahead of the Penguins (27-11-5) in the overall Eastern Conference standings.

When asked if Therrien and Sullivan were similar in their demanding coaching styles, Crosby said: “I think coaches always adjust and evolve. But as far as that trait, I think that yeah, very demanding. I think they expect a lot from players and lot from themselves and their own coaching staff. But I think they try to get the best out of everyone, and for everybody that’s different. But I think, yeah, that’s ultimately what you want to do as a coach. Get the best out of your players, out of your team. And I think they definitely demand that as coaches.”

Crosby said he appreciates the fact Therrien gave him a lot of responsibility early in his career after being the No. 1 pick at the 2005 NHL Draft. Therrien was fired by the Penguins 57 games into the 2008-09 season with a 27-25-5 record and Pittsburgh went on to win the Stanley Cup with Dan Byslma behind the bench. The previous season, Therrien led the Penguins to the Cup final before losing to the Detroit Red Wings.

Crosby was named the Penguins’ captain on May 31, 2007 when he was only 19, becoming the youngest captain in NHL history up to that point.

“There’s kind of a lot of schools of thought as far as when you’re a young player and things like that, but I feel like everybody’s different and I think for me (Therrien) put a lot of responsibility on my shoulders and created a lot of expectation even within our team or within myself. So I think that was important to have that confidence from your coach at a young age. He believed that you can do great things at a young age and be successful. To give you that vote of confidence I think is huge. I think that was really important as far as starting out in the NHL.”

Crosby finished his rookie season with 39-63-102 totals, but was beaten out by the Washington Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin for the Calder Trophy. Ovechkin posted 52-54-106 totals.

Crosby leading NHL in goals

Coming into Wednesday’s game, Crosby was leading the NHL in goals with 27 and with 50 points was only one point behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (14-37-51) for the league lead in scoring. Crosby had played 37 games, while McDavid had played 46.

In 744 career games, Crosby had 365-623-988 totals, needing 12 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau.

“It’s obviously special to be with guys getting to certain pinnacles and different things,” Penguins forward Chris Kunitz said after the morning skate. “We get to marvel at Sid during practice and watching him do different things every single night or every single day (at practice) when people don’t get to watch him. It’s always fun to see him out there and when you get recognized for getting that many points it’s special that he’s done it in so (few) games. Everyone hits milestones at different points, but he does it at that elite pace that only a select few ever have.”

Canadiens switch up defence pairs

The Canadiens switched up their defence pairs for Wednesday’s morning skate in Brossard with Therrien splitting up the duo of Jeff Petry and Nathan Beaulieu.

Petry was paired with Mark Barberio, while Beaulieu was with Zach Redmond. The No. 1 pair of Shea Weber and Alexei Emelin remained intact. Beaulieu is minus-7 in his last five games and Petry is minus-5 during that span.

Carey Price will start in goal against the Penguins. Matt Murray will be in the Pittsburgh net.

Forward Daniel Carr and defenceman Ryan Johnston will be the healthy scratches for the Canadiens.

As is normal on a game-day morning skate, the Canadiens spent much of the time working on the power play. Here’s how the two power-play units looked:

Pacioretty – Shaw – Radulov

Galchenyuk – Weber

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron

Barberio – Petry

Canadiens have upper hand on Penguins

The Canadiens and Penguins have met 206 times in NHL history and Montreal leads the series 120-55-23-8, including a 70-19-10-3 record at home.

The teams have split their first two meetings this season with the Canadiens winning 4-0 at the Bell Centre on Oct. 18 and the Penguins winning 4-3 in overtime in Pittsburgh on New Year’s Eve.

Desharnais and Pateryn skate again

For the second straight day David Desharnais (knee) and Greg Pateryn (ankle) skated in Brossard Wednesday morning before the Canadiens held their morning skate. Andrei Markov (groin) hasn’t resumed skating.

Desharnais and Pateryn have both missed 19 games with their injuries, while Markov has missed 14 games.

The Canadiens have had 16 players on the injured list this season and have lost a total of 145 man-games to injuries. Tomas Plekanec is the current Canadiens’ iron man with 215 consecutive games played, followed by Max Pacioretty (127) and Phillip Danault (96).

This Date in Habs History

On Jan. 18, 1958, Bruins left-winger Willie O’Ree skated onto the ice at the Forum, becoming the first African-Canadian to play in an NHL game. Boston beat the Canadiens 3-0.

