Game Day: Canadiens’ Andrew Shaw sidelined with concussion-like symptoms

The Canadiens announced about an hour before Friday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) that Andrew Shaw would be out of the lineup with “concussion-like symptoms that developed late Thursday afternoon.”
The Canadiens added that Shaw will not make the trip to Washington, where the Canadiens will play the Capitals Saturday night (7 p.m., CITY, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).
Shaw took a big head-shot hit from Boston’s Torey Krug during Monday night’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins, but returned to the game after the team said he passed the concussion protocol. Krug wasn’t penalized on the play and the NHL decided not to review it.
Shaw took part in Thursday’s team practice in Brossard, but wasn’t on the ice for Friday’s optional morning skate.
After Thursday’s practice, Shaw said his neck was still tight and that his mouth was a little sore, “but I’m ready for tomorrow.”
With Shaw out of the lineup, that means Mike McCarron and Sven Andrighetto will both get to play.
Optional morning skate
Fourteen players took part in Friday’s morning skate, including goalies Carey Price and Al Montoya. Others on the ice were defencemen Andrei Markov, Alexei Emelin, Zach Redmond, Nathan Beaulieu and Mark Barberio, along with forwards McCarron, Flynn, Carr, Tomas Plekanec, Brendan Gallagher, Artturi Lehkonen and Phillip Danault.
Defenceman Jeff Petry was first on the ice and worked on his shot for about 10 minutes before heading to the locker room. Petry is expected to replace Andrei Markov on the point beside Shea Weber on the Canadiens’ first power-play unit. You can watch a video of the drill Petry did to work on his shot on the HI/O Facebook page, where you can also watch Therrien’s morning news conference.
Carey Price will start in goal for the Canadiens against the Sharks and is looking for his 250th career regular-season win in the NHL. Price has a career record of 249-158-52.
Plekanec is Canadiens’ iron man
Tomas Plekanec will play in his 200th consecutive game Friday night, the longest iron-man streak on the Canadiens. Plekanec, who has 2-11-13 totals in 29 games this season, hasn’t missed a game since March 29, 2014.
Andrei Markov ranks second on the iron-man list with 114 consecutive games, followed by Max Pacioretty with 111.
Former Canadien Doug Jarvis holds the NHL iron-man record — which will probably never be broken — of playing in 964 consecutive games from 1975-87.
The Sharks’ Patrick Marleau has played in 572 consecutive games dating back to April 9, 2009.
Weather watch
People in San Jose probably found it chilly there on Friday with a temperature of 11C and partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain.
Meanwhile, in Montreal it was minus-19C Friday morning but felt like minus-23 with the wind chill.
The Canadiens’ Torrey Mitchell started his NHL career with the Sharks after being selected by San Jose in the fourth round (126th overall) at the 2004 NHL Draft. Mitchell played there for five seasons.
Shark warning
The Canadiens and Sharks have met 35 times in NHL history with the Canadiens holding a slight edge with a 15-14-4-2 record, including 11-4-2-0 at home. The Sharks beat the Canadiens 2-1 in their first meeting this season on Dec. 2 in San Jose. The Sharks won both games against the Canadiens last season, winning 6-2 in San Jose and 3-1 in Montreal. The Sharks have won seven of their last eight games against the Canadiens and have shut out Montreal four times during that span.
The Sharks have an 18-11-1 record and are coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Senators Wednesday night in Ottawa. Defenceman Brent Burns leads the Sharks in scoring this season with 13-15-28 totals, followed by Joe Pavelski (10-17-27).
When asked about Burns, who is tied with Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson (7-21-28) for most points by a defenceman, Therrien said: “He’s a world-class player. He’s a really good player who can change the game in a second. He skates well, he moves the puck well, he shoot the puck, he’s going to the net. He’s doing a lot of good things for his own team.”
Burns signed an eight-year, US$64-million contract with the Sharks last month. He was a finalist for the Norris Trophy last season when he posted 27-48-75 totals and was minus-5.
Couture will be in Sharks lineup
Logan Couture, who ranks third on the Sharks in scoring with 11-9-20 totals, will be in the San Jose lineup after being cross-checked in the back of the head by the Senators’ Mike Hoffman Wednesday night. Hoffman received a five-minute major and a game midsconduct.
“I woke up and, obviously, my neck was a little sore from getting cross-checked in the back of the head, but other than that I felt fine,” Couture told NHL.com after taking part in the Sharks’ morning skate Friday at the Bell Centre. “I’m good to play.”
The NHL announced on Friday afternoon that Hoffman has been suspended two games for the cross-check on Couture.
Barberio’s moustache is gone
Defenceman Barberio is back with the Canadiens after being called up from the IceCaps this week, but his fantastic “Movember” moustache is gone.
“I feel a bit faster out there … less wind resistance against my lips,” Barberio said.
Barberio will almost certainly be a healthy scratch against the Sharks.
While Barbrerio’s moustache was pretty cool, it was nothing compared to Burns’s beard with the Sharks.
This Date in Habs History
Future Hall of Famers Jean Béliveau and Bernie (Boom Boom) Geoffrion both made their NHL debuts on Dec. 16, 1950 and helped the Canadiens end a five-game losing streak with a 1-1 tie against the New York Rangers in front of 14,158 fans at the Forum. Geoffrion scored his first NHL goal.
What’s next?
The Canadiens will head to Washington immediately after Friday night’s game and face the Capitals Saturday night (7 p.m., CITY, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690). Al Montoya will start in goal for the Canadiens against the Capitals.
“We have a plan with our goalies,” said Therrien, who wants to limit Price to 60 games this season. “We stick to our plan … we review our plan at times. But it’s important that we stay focused not only for a short period of time. We see our plan on the long run.”
Former Canadien Lars Eller has struggled with the Capitals this season, posting 2-2-4 totals and a minus-5 in 27 games. The Canadiens traded Eller to the Capitals on June 24 in exchange for second-round draft picks in 2017 and 2018.
The Canadiens will have three games next week with the Anaheim Ducks visiting the Bell Centre Tuesday night, followed by the Minnesota Wild on Thursday before the Canadiens visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. The Canadiens will then enjoy a four-day Christmas break before heading to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 28 and the Panthers on Dec. 29.
(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)
I love seeing Markov #2 on the team’s iron man list. A whole lotta folks were questioning the extension he got, saying that he was “injury prone” after the back-to-back ACL tears. In retrospect, the first repair job was clearly flubbed, as Markov had historically been fairly injury free. Gutsy move by the GM.
This could be my rose-coloured glasses, but I even think he’s been getting a little quicker as the season progresses. Doesn’t seem to be getting caught as often, even when he got out for a long shift in OT vs Boston. Credit the coach for managing his minutes.
A significant faction on HIO insisted that he was finished, because Bobby Orr had to retire because of his knees. And you’d try to explain that surgical techniques had improved since the 70s, when they’d bust open your knee like a cantaloupe and snip away anything that seemed loose or bleedy, which is how Bobby lost all his cartilage. You’d describe what an arthroscope is, and the unfortunate reality that some ACL reconstructions fail, maybe 10%, and for sure it was a grave complication, but not a career-ender, as demonstrated by a myriad ski racers.
https://www.scoi.com/patient-resources/patient-education/revision-acl-considerations
No, the Nellies proclaimed. He was done, and Marc Bergevin was an idiot for gifting him that contract, and we should trade Andrei immediately to salvage a draft pick before he’d lose any remaining value.
I wonder if that improvement in Markov’s mobility/quickness isn’t my imagination at all. Having gone through a period of repeated injuries to my left quad, I know that I got awfully gun-shy about certain things, especially tight turns at speed. Eventually, I realized that the muscle was really healed this time and I was able to skate more normally. Maybe he’s just regaining some confidence in that knee.
Athletes often speak of a ‘lost season’ or ‘lost year’, during which even though their knee is medically 100%, if there is such a thing, their knee feels ‘loose’ or ‘weird’. The thought is that it takes a while to rebuild your proprioception in the joint, that awareness of where your joint is in space.
Apparently techniques have improved even in the last ten years, and that this lost year is encountered less and less, some athletes just hit the ground running, literally, like Adrian Peterson after his ACL rehab,
http://allamericanorthopedic.com/adrian-peterson-leads-way-in-acl-recovery-in-nfl/
http://bleacherreport.com/articles/1451061-adrian-petersons-acl-tear-a-closer-look-at-his-injury-and-incredible-recovery
Adrian Peterson is a freak of nature and an outlier, but that he could return to action with no visible decrease in explosiveness and agility is amazing, compared to what happened before.
There was an article a while back that described how the innervation of a thigh muscle decreases radically after a major knee injury. The thinking is that the joint protects itself by relaxing the muscle tone in the attached muscle, and that this, if anything, is the source of a lot of problems encountered in rehab, that your muscles have to be retrained to fire in the way they did prior to the injury.
I’ve been hoping, and I think we are finally seeing, that Emelin was suffering from a “lost season (or two)” after the Lucic hit, and that he would eventually get past that and return to his earlier form.
I stand guilty as accused.
I have no in-depth knowledge of knee operations and how they work, or how things have improved. Also no in-depth knowledge of Markov’s knee operation specifically.
But I have watched games, and while Markov has held up better than I expected, I’ve also seen more than a few games over the last few years where he didn’t look speedy in the least, seemed to get caught up ice more often than others, and also seemed ridiculously slow when trying to get back in position. Based on those observations, I concluded that the knee was less than 100%, and neither the knee nor Markov’s speed and mobility, were likely to improve over time.
You can definitely call Markov’s signing a gutsy move on MB’s part. I’m sure he did plenty of research with the results for this type of surgery, and consulted with the medical specialists that worked on Markov, before he decided. Based on that alone, it’s probably silly to second-guess him based on no in-depth info. But I didn’t come to my conclusions while watching Markov sprinting back on an odd man break and saving a goal. More like quite the opposite.
Being second on the Habs ironman list is laudable, a testament to the durability of Markov and the knee itself. But I’m less than convinced that the operation didn’t affect his speed or mobility.
Yeah, it’s hard to tease apart what effects aging and the injuries have had on Andrei’s mobility.
When the “Bobby Orr had to retire” crew kept squawking, I kept responding that probably Marc Bergevin had heard of this Bobby Orr fellow, and maybe even the doctors who treated Andrei had heard of him and his medical history too, and that maybe they folded that into their assessment of the situation, yet still felt confident that Andrei would return to action.
But no, Bobby Orr was finished, so Andrei was finished, they decreed.
And P.K. was going to “bolt”.
Stanley Cup simulation; Habs vs Sharks.
Habs need to find a way to win big western teams like Sharks.
well… one thing to do would be to get… wait for it… bigger!
Some people say that print journalism is dying.
But then you read :”No word on whether Mike McCarron will be in Canadiens’ lineup “.
Top muckraking there.
Did you miss the scoop on Barberio’s mustache?
Any word on whether Couture is playing tonight?
I’m gonna guess he’s out and Time Meier looks to be in. Hertl also herting for the Sharks.
I was sure I read that he would be playing, but now I can’t find the column, sorry!
Habfan17
After I posted I surfed around a bit and found on tsn.ca Ice Chips (or whatever it is) reporting he would be in.
That’s why I couldn’t find it. This morning it had it’s own headline. Thanks!!
Habfan17
Couture (upper-body) will play Friday win Montreal.
Couture left Wednesday’s game after being cross-checked in the head/neck area by Senators’ forward Mike Hoffman. Couture was on the ice for the morning skate and will centre the second line with Mikkel Boedker and Kevin Labanc on his wings.
Logan Couture
John Lu
Dec. 16, 2016, 11:45 a.m.
(http://www2.dailyfaceoff.com/players/news/1263/logan-couture)
Link in previous thread:
“Radulov’s smile helps cheer up kids at Montreal Children’s Hospital, by Stu Cowan”
Does that mean he put his teeth in?
(Rads not Stu)
Teeth would ruin that perfectly good grin of his.
Any chance Cogliano ends up breaking Doug Jarvis’ iron man streak? The dude is like one of those bouncy clown things you’d punch as a kid.He keeps getting back up.He’s only 200 plus games behind Jarvis which works out to about 2.5 seasons.
I’m impressed by Marleau’s streak. That’s a big, fast man who plays some hard minutes, isn’t afraid of the rough going.
Free Front.
It’s a good streak,I doubt he’ll catch Jarvis as he’s 37 or 38 now and would have to play the equivalent of about 5 more full seasons to catch up.Cogliano is only 29.
Can you imagine being Coach Dick Irvin back in 1950? Yah I think tonight I will let Geoffrion and Beliveau into the lineup, see if they can help spark the team.
What a wealth of riches to have those two added in.
WOW.
jvr for our first and Barberio/Pateryn
So with the Price and Radu contracts coming up(wouldn’t be surprised Carry gets a 10 year 100 million contract and Radu 7 mil per) room must be made while improving the team…..Who’s gonna go and who do we protect from expansion draft?Duclair for DD???
I would be really surprised to see Price get a 10 year contract since the CBA limits contract length to 8 years at most…
I would also be surprised if Rads gets $7 million. I would think $6million/season, 3 or 4 years will do it if he likes it in Montreal as much as he says and if he wants a chance to win the cup.
Habfan17
8 is the max term Habs can offer under the CBA.
Jinx. You owe me a coke.
DD walks the plank and frees up $3.5 mil.
$1.25 of that to Radu brings him to $7 mil. and $2.25 mil left over.
Marky retires freeing up another $5.75 mil. making $8 mil available. Need $3.5-4 mil to bring Pricer to $10 mil.
Parenteau comes off the books freeing another $1.3 mil.
Approx. $5 mil in the kitty, maybe sign Marky 1 year@$4 mil. Pas de probleme!
Johnyk
Even better, Price’s contract doesn’t end until the end of next year, when Pleks contract is over as well, so MB can use that $6 million to pay Price’s $4 mil raise and use the $3.5-$4 mill that you freed up to lock down Galchenyuk long term this summer.
Actually if you go back and look at when the contracts of major players on the team ends, you will notice that there are always two or three older or middling importance players contracts ending at the same time as a core players contract ends, leaving MB plenty of cap room to keep those players he decides are his core. The only time I can think of when this didn’t happen was the year of PK’s bridge contract where after the bridge the team’s cap space was less than a million.
On top of that, a few other players may be gone with expansion and some of the kids making the team.
Habfan17
What about Galchenyuk? he´s goig to ask for alot
Only if Price wants to stay. If this team doesn’t pick up a couple of established forwards, he aint going to hang around. His next contract will be where he has chance to win cup. And right now that is not the Habs no matter how much you want to dream.
7 M for a guy with 6 goals? on pace for 12-14. We have enough of those guys. Like his game but needs to score more. Otherwise just another Pleks, Gallagher.
Have you watched him play? He’s on pace for 70 pts, a top line player on basically any team in the league. Neither Plekanec or Gallagher is on his level.
yes I have seen him play. what has that got to do with what I said? We need scoring. If you want to pay 7M for a 14 goal scorer knock yourself out. If this team doesn’t get more scoring he aint getting 70 points unless he scores 25-30 goals. Somebody on this team has to do that!
That to me is a 7M man. That is my argument. As I said, I like his game but need production to warrant a big contract.
Tonight’s Fishy Book of Hab.
We’ve fallen into third place although we have three games in hand over NYR and one over the Pens. Hopefully, if the Kings can help us out, we can use this game tonight to vault back over Pittsburgh and NY or at least over the idle Rangers if the Pens win or tie. I don’t mind the Penguins but I hate the Rangers.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Habs have been barely above .500 since start of november. I am not surprised. The slide will continue.
Have to say, that lineup for the Habs is not very intimidating. On paper it doesn’t look like they should have the best record in the league.
But what do I know?
You know more than you think.
They don’t have the best record in the league on paper or in the standings right now. Fourth last time I looked, and with a tough schedule ahead, and bound to miss Chucky sooner or later, I’m guessing they may settle around 6th-8th by the time he’s ready to return…
Yes they are 2 points back of Chicago. And you are correct the center ice position does not look good.
Thanks, just my opinion on the centre position.
I’m sure others don’t share it, at least not to the extent that they’d consider trading Price to address it 🙂
I just don’t understand those that say the goalie is the most important position on the team. When the Habs won 5 Cups in a row in the 50’s, don’t you think they could have done that with someone other than Plante in goal? I know RN disagrees with me, but I also think the Habs dynasty of the late 70’s could have won their 4 Cups in a row with a lesser goalie than Dryden in net too. Dryden himself wrote in The Game that after the Habs beat the Rockies 6-5 in a game he was dreadful in, that he realized how irrelevant he was to his team’s success, that they were so good, whenever Colorado scored a bad goal on him, the Habs would just turn on the jets and answer back.
All games starts 0-0. Only way to win is to score. Get a center MB, get some goals.
EDIT: Added this link, not the best article, but some research evidence pointing in the direction I’d love to see MB focus on.
http://www.insidesocal.com/kings/2014/03/06/is-it-fact-or-fiction-defense-wins-stanley-cup-championships-in-the-nhl/
You gotta keep up man! 😉
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
I know, I have been busy celebrating the last 5 days of Christmas.
Celebration is always time well spent!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
OK Marc…go get Duclair from the Coyotes and resurrect his young career in his Hometown
I’d much rather he go get Perlini.
Offer them Byron & his sweet sweet deal 😉
I think either of those guys for Byron would be great but yes I’d rather Perlini.
Why would the Habs trade a guy with 10 goals already and who kills teams with his speed for a guy that two coaches have already given up on? And, given the team’s history of resurrecting stalled careers (DSP, Matteau come to mind) why would MB want to take that chance.
Also, if you were Duclair, would you want to come back to Montreal after the way MT treated PK?
Because he’s a homeboy.
If his name was Anthony Some-Obscure-English-Surname he wouldn’t get a mention
Just read a good interview with Reway and his Slovakian coach regarding his health – a long road back to game shape. Reminds me of the Bozon situation. I hope for both of these guys that they can make it back to the big game. Shame if they can’t. You can read it here:
http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/2016/12/16/13959994/martin-reway-speaks-about-his-illness-heart-condition-team-slovakia-national-team-prospect-news
All the secrecy surrounding a mid-level prospect potentially playing on the 4th line over another prospect of similar calibre, I can’t help but think there’s a trade on the table. It’s not like the coaches have NO CLUE who they want in tonight. C’mon, that beggars belief. Right?
I think it’s Therrien’s new thing – to try to keep the other teams in suspense. Sigh.
Oh goodie – it’s either Andrighetto or McCarron, how shall San Jose ever gameplan for both players’ potential 8 minutes of ice time?
Nah, I just can’t buy that explanation. That would imply some from of guile on the part of a guileless coach.
Well, I think it’s a pretty clear attempt to hinder game planning.
If it’s Ghetto in the line-up, San Jose will try and attack his wing with speed and power.
But, If it’s McCarron, San Jose will try and attack his wing with speed and power.
Those italicized folks are alway tricky to prepare for. Very, very good point Luke. Beer O’Clock is early for me today, hope you enjoy yours!
CHeers folks.
Go Habs Go! (Even though they stink)
Aren’t they both right wingers?
Or is that the joke and my obtuseness gene has kicked in?
Enjoy the brews Burly! Doesn’t look like an early one for me, sadly.
Jim, it was just a joke about that SJ doesn’t much care which one of those two are in the lineup. But, it’s Friday, so take the rest of the day off.
Haha so it’s “cold” out East?
Frid Gid as we say…. yah even me the former Pegger is on the verge of complaining….. Can’t wait for January, spending a week in the Peg visiting Mom and the family.
We’re getting it all over right now, I am optimistic about January. Heh.
In the Shark Warning write up. I thought MT was talking about PK. Then realized it was Burns.
Paul Byron, the Montreal Canadiens new secret weapon, has been providing the Habs with scoring depth this season. After signing a three-year contract midway through last season, many argued that the Ottawa native did not deserve a long-term contract. He has proved that he’s worth every penny of the $3.5 million owed to him by the end of the contract.
I was n’t saying Boo.
I was saying Booooo-yron.
No, I was most definitely saying “boo”, and still am, to the 3 year part, but to a much lesser degree.
It’s difficult for me to believe that Byron will pot 15 goals for his three years, but, he’s sure making the case.
If he gets the ice time, he will but then again, there’s part of the problem. If Byron is getting first line ice time, that is.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Interesting to look at the TSN video that displays the drafting of McCarron. Two things stand out – the scouting report chart (on McCarron) to the right and during the video, the fact that TSN had De La Rose listed as the next best available player. Of course Montreal chose McCarron instead and still was able to grab DLR and Fucale early in the 2nd round. It’s still early but right now all three of them are looking shaky as top end prospects.
To be fair, the only top 50 selection picked after McCarron who has shown any great promise is Shea Theodore. However, all of these picks are just 21 years of age. They still have a few more years left to show their stuff.
‘Bryan Bickell’ as a comparable isn’t encouraging either, haha!
Honestly, depending on the year, after the first 5 or 10 picks, it’s a bit of a crapshoot anyway.
DLR is disappointing for me. He’s first year that he got a few games in with the Habs, it looked like he was going to be a good player. Size, good skater and high hockey iQ. Figured he was going to be a very solid 3rd line center. Seems to have regressed a lot.
I think, more than looking at the Habs, we need to turn our critical eye to St. John’s. Not too many guys are coming out of there better players than they went it…
You make a good point about St John’s. Is there no talent there or is something lacking in the way the players are developed. I don’t watch the league closely but it seems to me that the last coach we had down there that had the players ready for the jump to the big league was Guy Boucher. I recall that many players from that period looked good when called upon. Doesn’t mean we had a whack of talent but they were ready to play when they got to Montreal.
Something is certainly lacking in the way forwards are developed. Sylvain Lefebvre and Donald Dufresne were solid, no-risk Dmen. Sly was talented, but he thinks like a “pro”, which is doing the things that you need to do to get a job in the NHL. That is a different process than training to score and dominate. “Safe and boring” are the watch words on the farm in Montreal.
No love for Marko Dano? Pfft.
Canadiens 6
Hungover Sharks 0
Price scores tonight!
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
Did Front take them on a walkabout last night? Will he do the same with the Caps tonight?
I thought you were first…what happened?
I was. I don’t know. I don’t think the mod likes me.
Hope deleting my post made his/her day.
lol 🙂
If Price scores, I will stop with the trade Price talk!
But it can’t be a lucky one. He has to deke a few defenders out and roof one in the corner for me to think it’s repeatable, that we can depend on him for offence…
How about a Gordie for Price? That would truly be a first! 😀
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
If only Tim Thomas still played for the Bruins…
I could see Price wins a 3-1 game, gets empty net goal, assist on 1st goal, and TKO over Thomas… He came just short the last time, right? 🙂