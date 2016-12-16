Game Day: Canadiens’ Andrew Shaw sidelined with concussion-like symptoms

STU COWAN

The Canadiens announced about an hour before Friday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) that Andrew Shaw would be out of the lineup with “concussion-like symptoms that developed late Thursday afternoon.”

The Canadiens added that Shaw will not make the trip to Washington, where the Canadiens will play the Capitals Saturday night (7 p.m., CITY, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).

Shaw took a big head-shot hit from Boston’s Torey Krug during Monday night’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins, but returned to the game after the team said he passed the concussion protocol. Krug wasn’t penalized on the play and the NHL decided not to review it.

Shaw took part in Thursday’s team practice in Brossard, but wasn’t on the ice for Friday’s optional morning skate.

After Thursday’s practice, Shaw said his neck was still tight and that his mouth was a little sore, “but I’m ready for tomorrow.”

With Shaw out of the lineup, that means Mike McCarron and Sven Andrighetto will both get to play.

Optional morning skate

Fourteen players took part in Friday’s morning skate, including goalies Carey Price and Al Montoya. Others on the ice were defencemen Andrei Markov, Alexei Emelin, Zach Redmond, Nathan Beaulieu and Mark Barberio, along with forwards McCarron, Flynn, Carr, Tomas Plekanec, Brendan Gallagher, Artturi Lehkonen and Phillip Danault.

Defenceman Jeff Petry was first on the ice and worked on his shot for about 10 minutes before heading to the locker room. Petry is expected to replace Andrei Markov on the point beside Shea Weber on the Canadiens’ first power-play unit. You can watch a video of the drill Petry did to work on his shot on the HI/O Facebook page, where you can also watch Therrien’s morning news conference.

Carey Price will start in goal for the Canadiens against the Sharks and is looking for his 250th career regular-season win in the NHL. Price has a career record of 249-158-52.

Plekanec is Canadiens’ iron man

Tomas Plekanec will play in his 200th consecutive game Friday night, the longest iron-man streak on the Canadiens. Plekanec, who has 2-11-13 totals in 29 games this season, hasn’t missed a game since March 29, 2014.

Andrei Markov ranks second on the iron-man list with 114 consecutive games, followed by Max Pacioretty with 111.

Former Canadien Doug Jarvis holds the NHL iron-man record — which will probably never be broken — of playing in 964 consecutive games from 1975-87.

The Sharks’ Patrick Marleau has played in 572 consecutive games dating back to April 9, 2009.

Weather watch

People in San Jose probably found it chilly there on Friday with a temperature of 11C and partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain.

Meanwhile, in Montreal it was minus-19C Friday morning but felt like minus-23 with the wind chill.

The Canadiens’ Torrey Mitchell started his NHL career with the Sharks after being selected by San Jose in the fourth round (126th overall) at the 2004 NHL Draft. Mitchell played there for five seasons.

Shark warning

The Canadiens and Sharks have met 35 times in NHL history with the Canadiens holding a slight edge with a 15-14-4-2 record, including 11-4-2-0 at home. The Sharks beat the Canadiens 2-1 in their first meeting this season on Dec. 2 in San Jose. The Sharks won both games against the Canadiens last season, winning 6-2 in San Jose and 3-1 in Montreal. The Sharks have won seven of their last eight games against the Canadiens and have shut out Montreal four times during that span.

The Sharks have an 18-11-1 record and are coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Senators Wednesday night in Ottawa. Defenceman Brent Burns leads the Sharks in scoring this season with 13-15-28 totals, followed by Joe Pavelski (10-17-27).

When asked about Burns, who is tied with Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson (7-21-28) for most points by a defenceman, Therrien said: “He’s a world-class player. He’s a really good player who can change the game in a second. He skates well, he moves the puck well, he shoot the puck, he’s going to the net. He’s doing a lot of good things for his own team.”

Burns signed an eight-year, US$64-million contract with the Sharks last month. He was a finalist for the Norris Trophy last season when he posted 27-48-75 totals and was minus-5.

Couture will be in Sharks lineup

Logan Couture, who ranks third on the Sharks in scoring with 11-9-20 totals, will be in the San Jose lineup after being cross-checked in the back of the head by the Senators’ Mike Hoffman Wednesday night. Hoffman received a five-minute major and a game midsconduct.

“I woke up and, obviously, my neck was a little sore from getting cross-checked in the back of the head, but other than that I felt fine,” Couture told NHL.com after taking part in the Sharks’ morning skate Friday at the Bell Centre. “I’m good to play.”

The NHL announced on Friday afternoon that Hoffman has been suspended two games for the cross-check on Couture.

Barberio’s moustache is gone

Defenceman Barberio is back with the Canadiens after being called up from the IceCaps this week, but his fantastic “Movember” moustache is gone.

“I feel a bit faster out there … less wind resistance against my lips,” Barberio said.

Barberio will almost certainly be a healthy scratch against the Sharks.

While Barbrerio’s moustache was pretty cool, it was nothing compared to Burns’s beard with the Sharks.

This Date in Habs History

Future Hall of Famers Jean Béliveau and Bernie (Boom Boom) Geoffrion both made their NHL debuts on Dec. 16, 1950 and helped the Canadiens end a five-game losing streak with a 1-1 tie against the New York Rangers in front of 14,158 fans at the Forum. Geoffrion scored his first NHL goal.

What’s next?

The Canadiens will head to Washington immediately after Friday night’s game and face the Capitals Saturday night (7 p.m., CITY, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690). Al Montoya will start in goal for the Canadiens against the Capitals.

“We have a plan with our goalies,” said Therrien, who wants to limit Price to 60 games this season. “We stick to our plan … we review our plan at times. But it’s important that we stay focused not only for a short period of time. We see our plan on the long run.”

Former Canadien Lars Eller has struggled with the Capitals this season, posting 2-2-4 totals and a minus-5 in 27 games. The Canadiens traded Eller to the Capitals on June 24 in exchange for second-round draft picks in 2017 and 2018.

The Canadiens will have three games next week with the Anaheim Ducks visiting the Bell Centre Tuesday night, followed by the Minnesota Wild on Thursday before the Canadiens visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. The Canadiens will then enjoy a four-day Christmas break before heading to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 28 and the Panthers on Dec. 29.

(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)

• Game Notes

• Therrien hoping Petry and speed can revive power play, by Pat Hickey

• Byron adds grit and speed to Habs mix, by Stu Cowan

• Sharks at Canadiens: Five Things to Know, by Pat Hickey

• Radulov’s smile helps cheer up kids at Montreal Children’s Hospital, by Stu Cowan

• What the Puck: How come no one is there to protect Price, by Brendan Kelly