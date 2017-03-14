Game Day: Nathan Beaulieu will be healthy scratch for Canadiens vs. Blackhawks

STU COWAN
For the first time this season, defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will be a healthy scratch for the Canadiens when they meet the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
After enjoying an off-day Monday following a four-game road trip, the Canadiens were back on the ice Tuesday in Brossard for a morning skate and Beaulieu was the odd man out on the blue line, losing his spot in the lineup to Brandon Davidson.
“I don’t expect Nathan to be happy about sitting out,” coach Claude Julien said after the skate. “But this is pro hockey. We have to make some tough decisions sometimes as a coach. We feel strongly about making sure that all our Ds that are healthy are playing because we feel we got some depth for that reason — that if something happens that we have players that are ready. So I don’t feel the need to sit somebody out for two three weeks.”
Beaulieu logged 13:26 of ice time during Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Oilers in Edmonton, a season low for him apart from the 8:00 he played in a game against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 22 before taking a puck in the throat and missing the next six games. Beaulieu has 2-21-23 totals in 63 games, along with a plus-7, while averaging 19:35 of ice time.
“It’s not a big deal,” Julien said about sitting the 24-year-old Beaulieu out. “He’s a young defenceman and for him to go out there and continue to play well and try and improve himself is all I need from Nathan. Have the right attitude, go out there and continue to work hard. He’s got good potential, so I expect him when he’s back in the lineup to continue to play well.”
Davidson, who was acquired from Edmonton in exchange for David Desharnais on Feb. 28, made his Canadiens debut during last Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime win in Vancouver, logging 14:40 of ice time and posting a minus-1. He was a healthy scratch for the last two games in Calgary and Edmonton.
Plekanec returns to the lineup
Tomas Plekanec, who has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, will return to the lineup vs. the Blackhawks, meaning Mike McCarron will be a healthy scratch up front along with Andreas Martinsen, who was also a healthy scratch in Edmonton.
Carey Price will start in goal for the Canadiens, looking for his seventh straight win. He has a .964 save percentage during his six-game streak and has allowed only one goal in each of his last four games and posted a shutout in the game before that.
Here’s how the Canadiens’ lines and defence pairings are expected to look:
Pacioretty – Galchenyuk – Radulov
Byron – Danault – Gallagher
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Shaw
King – Ott – Mitchell
Markov – Weber
Emelin – Petry
Davidson – Benn
Forward Brian Flynn (upper body) and defenceman Nikita Nesterov (lower body) remain sidelined with injuries.
This is the second and final regular-season meeting between the Canadiens and Blackhawks. The Canadiens lost 3-2 in Chicago on Nov. 13.
Emelin stays in lineup
Alexei Emelin, who was a healthy scratch in Vancouver last week, will remain in the lineup while Beaulieu sits out.
Emelin has been inconsistent — to say the least — recently, posting a minus-3 in his first game back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch against Calgary and in Edmonton he lost the puck to Milan Lucic at centre ice with the forward then breaking in on Price to score the Oilers’ only goal of the game.
“I thought last game he played well,” Julien said about Emelin. “I know the goal that (we) got scored on, Lucic almost outmuscled him, but I think he received a real tough pass on that play that put him in that tough position. Other than that, I thought he played a pretty solid game against Edmonton, so I was happy with Emelin’s game.”
Emelin has 2-7-9 totals in 66 games this season and is plus-1. The 30-year-old defenceman has one more season remaining on a four-year, US$16.4-million contract.
Back to St. John’s for McCarron?
With McCarron being made a healthy scratch for the third time in the last five games — and the fifth time in the last nine — Julien was asked if the 22-year-old centre might be headed down to the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps soon to get some more playing time.
“It’s not all my decision here,” the coach said. “There’s guys in and out of the lineup. We’ve got extra players, extra bodies there. Plekanec’s coming back in the lineup and so (Torrey Mitchell) is going to fall down on the right because if something happens down the middle I want to make sure I have some other centremen to take that spot.
“Against Chicago, I think it’s more about his speed and experience right now vs. having to use size against a team like that,” Julien added about the 6-foot-6, 231-pound McCarron. “So it’s just another game that he’s out, but I’m happy with his game.
“I don’t think there’s anybody that’s sitting out because they’re playing bad. I think we got a healthy group here and we make rotations as we see fit.”
McCarron has 1-4-5 totals in 25 games with the Canadiens and is minus-1. In 32 games with the IceCaps, he has 7-12-19 totals and is minus-7.
McCarron squared off in a heavyweight fight with the Oilers’ Darnell Nurse in Edmonton Sunday night.
Julien shows sense of humour
Since taking over from Michel Therrien on Valentine’s Day, Julien has been very comfortable dealing with the media and has shown a good sense of humour on numerous occasions.
When asked Tuesday morning if there were any light-hearted moments he could share about the players battling a flu bug on the Western Canada road trip, Julien said with as mile: “Without being too funny here, it was a crappy situation. I don’t think you want to get into details on any of that stuff, so we’ll leave it at that.”
What’s next?
The Canadiens will enjoy a scheduled day off Wednesday and will practise at 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday in Brossard before a back-to-back showdown with the Senators Saturday in Ottawa (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports) and Sunday at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
The first-place Canadiens (39-22-8) are two points ahead of the Senators (39-22-6) in the Atlantic Division standings, but Ottawa holds two games in hand. The Senators are also in action Tuesday night, playing host to the Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m., TSN5, RDS2).
Where Boone?
Boone is like clockwork, places his pages up at the same time every game day. That's why for years I was always first. I don't bother now, but I see that "B" has finally figured it out 😆
Sitting at his desktop clicking refresh every three seconds to post first…..been there, done that 😆 😆
Loving Melnick and McGuire talking about why Halak is in the minors.
Melnick- “would a team punish an agent”
McGuire- “absolutely they would”
They go on to talk about how something must have happened there. (off ice with Walsh)
Real Time Shane-
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. The only thing wrong with Halak is his agent. Ruined his career in every single org they’ve moved to. Not intentionally of course, but Walsh pushes some nasty buttons, it’s his job to protect his clients (he has Berube as well) but Halak has been used and abused in every single org. Yet Walsh still has a job, and Halak is in the minors.
Well, I don’t know how much is Halak’s doing and how much is on Walsh. All I know is what the results always were. When he is the goto guy Halak does not inspire enough confidence for an organization to retain him as the number 1 and he isn’t happy as the number 2.
The Islanders might just figure Halak will shine in the AHL (and he should) so Vegas or someone will take a 5 million one year chance on him. Or maybe he’ll quit and save them 5 million.
But I’d say it is a stretch to think the Islanders want him in their locker room anymore. They’d rather just get enough points to make the playoffs, and they are almost there.
Almost time to set er up.
Canadiens 6
Hawks 0
Kane still sitting in his favourite bar…….let’s hope, otherwise the score could look the other way.
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I'll go 3-2 Habs over the Hawks
BOOJK IT!
BOOJK IT!
I like that amigo.
Got a Pint riding with my buddy The Hawks Fan.
Slainte
Crawford is die to stink it up but I’m not touching this game.
Hawks are underdogs tonight at 2-1, if I hated myself I’d put 25 on that 😆
As a matter of fact the only thing I see that the coaching change has done, is made Price honest about his efforts every game.
If he wasnt playing to get the coach fired, than I have no idea how to explain his “return” to form immediately after Therrien’s departure.
He didn’t like the coach, just like half of you here. Simple.
BUT, production hasn’t improved whatsoever. Nothing has changed than previous under Therrien. Same line blending, and a few new retreads at the trade deadline. Specialty teams are the same. Still stymied.
Its not coaching. It’s the bloody elephant in the room, no one wants to talk about.
Well its either that or the TEAM is complacent in thinking they’ve looked at the best teams in the league and beleive they just don’t have a real chance, which is really sad if that’s the case.
“…just like half of you here…” Not that it makes any difference (nor should it for that matter) but if you were to poll those who currently post on HIO, I would not be surprised if over 95% would have wanted him gone.
The PK looks better to me, but I haven’t looked at the numbers.
MAybe you’re on your usual witchhunt, and you’re entitled to do that here, but don’t tell us “no one wants to talk” about it. One or two people agreed with you, most of us don’t think a player with Price’s track record for integrity deserves the abuse.
For many of us, the real answer is: “even if Price purposely got Therrien fired, thank you again and we love you.”
And if your elephant in the room is the lack of scoring, well I think we’ve been talking about it all freakin’ year. Especially when we lose. I don’t know how you could have missed that since it’s brought up whenever we don’t cash on a scoring chance or a bounce doesn’t go in.
So what conclusion, so earth-shaking in its intrinsic mystery, is just beyond our grasp here? What exactly are you alluding to? I see your posts coyly hinting there’s a Bigger Problem, why are you leaving me to guess what is it?
Coaching was not the problem.
This team has show the same level of compete than was under Therrien.
They don’t play 60 minutes EVER, it was blamed ad nauseam to the fact this was on Therrien.
Its been a month under Julien the same exact way, your grasping at straws if you cant see this is the same team regardless of who was coaching.
And, on a flip side, the Boston team who was similarly stifled under Julien has regained some scoring tenacity under Cassidy.
This TEAMS problem is not about COACHING in any understanding, unless of course Julien and Therrien are almost identical in style, than we have an even bigger problem.
If I grant you that – what’s the problem? Compete level? Who should fix that?
I’m not trying to badger you, I legit don’t understand what point you’re trying to make.
If coaching was not the problem, then what is, and how do we fix it?
I’m trying to have a conversation – wondering if you might offer an opinion on what you think is up, rather than what is not up.
Id love to have that conversation. And my opinion would be like any others here, just observation, deduction and speculation.
I know we’ve tried to adjust this team for many years. We have tinkered with everything. Well almost everything.
I argued the coaching style incorporated by Therrien was first and foremost a defensive system to protect Price. I believe the same mandate for Julien to be the same.
Look at the games that have been played under Cassidy for Boston, they won a couple 6-3 games. There not worried about 2-1 games because they focus on offence, instead of defence. There not worried about exposing Rask to 3 goals, because there offence first formula will get more than that most nights of late.
Why does Montreal keep focusing on a defensive system regardless of who’s coaching.
Do they really not have the offence of a Boston?
I don’t think so, so to me they keep coaching defensively, with shot blocking, and everything from PK for Weber to protect and insulate Price.
I believe this team has catered to Price since the beginning. And they’ve lost sight on fixing scoring, instead figuring out how to make life easier for Price every step of the way.
He’s playing you. LTCA is some kind of troll who enjoy’s riling up the real H/IO posters and Hab fans. probably a closet Leaf fan still dreaming about their last Cup win seen only in black and white T.V.s.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
What’s wrong with you Mr Biter, although the name should be a dead giveaway to me.
You should not make presumptions about anything.
You’re in fact the one trolling when you incite such ignorance.
Your last comment just showed your hand LTCA as a bitter Halak fan who has not moved on since the Habs kept Price over Halak. Get over it. You mostly show up after Hab losses and spite your now obvious anti Price posts as the “Elephant in the Room”. Your wish is to see the Habs fail because Price is in net and not Halak.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Good troll job sir.
I decline.
COACHING WAS THE PROBLEM ….BUT NO LONGER …PERIOD end of sentence …
All Habs all the Time
Just for the record, I’m fine if someone wants to take Montoya. He’s OK but like the guys before him, nothing to cry over if he needs to be replaced.
I have little to no interest in the games that Montoya starts. I usually work through the game with it on in the background. The team plays completely different when he’s in goal……usually bad 😆
Backups are like *&^holes, everyone’s got one and they usually stink 😉 Montoya’s not that bad though, unlike Niemi in Dallas 😆 😆 😆 😆
Niemi’s Stanley Cup ring comforts him when he reads stuff like this. 😀
No doubt about it, and Chris Osgood is a Hall of Famer 😆
Players like Montoya are easy to acquire. If I was LV, I would not waste a pick on him. Actually if a team does not want LV to pick a player, they can get a “Montoya” tossed in for free in that deal.
@Habsinburlington
Yes. Garth is a Milbury, but I will say JF Berube is .914 with a GAA of 2.8 in his last 5 starts. His only five of the season. Ignoring his last game of course.
Halak wasnt much better this season over all with a .904 and 3.23. Greiss has been much better than both.
Doug Armstrong didn’t see a future in St Louis for him, sending him to Buffalo, where they also didnt want him, trading him to Washington. Caps were only interested in a backup and sent him to NYI. Once he was injured, they didnt see him as better than Greiss, going as far as to waive him.
Ive always wondered about Halak, as he has such stellar capabilities, but cant find any interest in him in any NHL team. No one saw fit to pick him up on waivers.
So I wouldnt immediately blame Garth Snow. Seems as no one else is really interested.
Maybe he is stuck between being a back up and a starter like Dan Ellis was when we picked him up.
bwoar
March 14, 2017 at 3:01 pm
What if Vegas takes Montoya?
With over 8 realistic starters available I think Montoya is safe but for fun, I can’t wait to see Lindgren as our backup. He’s the only reason it won’t suck if Price ever leaves.
Haven’t got a chance to see much of him, but I hope you’re right. Who knows how these guys go? They might want a guy who’ll play 25 games on the cheap.
I don’t know if this has been linked:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ie-MWjkHXhU
a mini history of fighting in the past 30 years in the NHL, still pictures only.
The last 40 seconds or so are worth the watch.
Who would you pick, if you could only have one on the Habs. Julien or PK?
“Everyone has a plan, ’till they get punched in the mouth.” Mike Tyson
I’d trade PK for Julien, if I get to coach.
That’s almost like saying if you could have one part on the car would it be a steering wheel or the motor…
PK doesn’t fit under the cap. Julien does.
Does CJ really make $5M per season? Not complaining as so far he’s earning every $$$. Just wondering.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
That’s super easy, PK. Imagine your RD was Weber, PK, Petry. Good lord that would be fun to watch.
So long as MT isn’t coach again. Then that wouldn’t be fun.
bwoar … your last sentence says it all and I agree with you wholeheartedly !
All Habs all the Time
Caption for the photo above…
“My name is CLAUDE not Clod! You got that?”
Your sitting, I’m more afraid of the Russian Mafia, than the French Media!
“Everyone has a plan, ’till they get punched in the mouth.” Mike Tyson
Little things annoy me now and then. Why on earth when posting +/- is a dash placed between the plus or minus and the number? Instead of plus – 7 or minus – 7, why not just +7 or -7? It’s stupid.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
I feel the same way. Most times I don’t know if a player is + or -.
Tough on McCarron – I thought he was playing tough in the past few games. To me it’s less about Pleks being back, but his spot being taken up by Ott who offers much less.
#4th line problems.
No issues with N8 sitting either. They’ll need to play some disciplined hockey tonight.
No answers, just opinions. Bite me. Och.
After the 6-5 loss to Toronto Feb 4th, which led to the firing of Claude Julien, Boston has played 14 games winning 11 outscoring there opposition 53-30.
In the same stretch of time since Montreal’s loss to Boston 4 nothing, which led to the culmination of Therrien being fired, and Julien acquired. Habs have played 11 games winning 8, narrowly outscoring opposition 24-22. Being shutout twice, and essentially a third against Columbus.
So you geniuses out there explain to me how again, Claude Julien is the solution when clearly his former team has excelled tremendously since his departure, and by the last months of numbers with his new organization has essentially done the same Therrien was doing before his departure.
The explanation is that 1) coaching is overrated 2) sometimes a group just needs a change.
I can envision a future where Montreal fires Julien and hires Therrien again, then just keeps alternating for the next 20 years between them. Scary but conceivable.
#FireBergevin
I wonder if Vigneault and Carbonneau feel left out?
Julien’s first 11 games with the Habs: 8 wins.
Therrien’s last 11 games with the Habs: 3 wins.
The math isn’t too difficult here, my friend.
Julien’s Boston Bruins, were scoring closer to 2 goals a game through out he first 2/3 season, in the last month his replacement Boston has been scoring roughly a goal more a game under Cassidy.
Looking at wins and losses is foolish, results don’t dictate improvement or lack of it necessarily.
Montreal’s production has been the problem from about the 3rd month of the season, and a lot of emphasis was put on coaching as to hwy…when it clearly not the case, production has not improved under Julien, but somehow without Julien Boston’s has?
Am i to believe Boston has more talent to why this is the case?
NOT EVEN CLOSE
Coaching is a red herring, that when people cant see the real problem point to.
“Looking at wins and losses is foolish…”
Well, I guess that I’ve been told.
That’s second-guessing.
😆 😆 😆 😆 😆
He has a point. The NHL would be a much nicer place if they gave out participation medals and just stopped keeping score. All that happens this way is people feel left out.
Anyway, this has been a hoot but I can’t keep texting like this and driving this plow.
Cops say so.
I’ll just watch the game as I work but my data plan is taking a real hit this winter.
You obviously didn’t watch half of the games they won, or are blind to all the puck luck incurred in that win streak.
The game against Columbus alone, Prices goal post were hit a half dozen time.
Power plays in OT, against Toronto, and Jersey. Barely getting by irrelevant teams, Vancouver also.
How a team wins and losses, is much more of an indicator of identity than the actual result.
Geez LTCA you’re losing it. The reason the crossbar and posts and goal line are painted red and the same size is they are the goal line. A puck has to cross the goal line to count as a goal but if it doesn’t it is nothing. Like hitting the mesh. It doesn’t count, it doesn’t matter, it is a miss.
So you’re complaining the Habs win because the other team misses.
PS: Check the League average goals since 2011-12. The Habs are 2.73 right now, this season. That is the League average. Their goaltending is well below the League average which is why they win games, score more while allowing less.
That is why they fired Therrien. Below average results for an above average team.
Isn’t your crusade over now that Michel Therrien is effectively being left alone?
Easy answer … Julien is a coach that players want to play for and Therrien is not , at least Julien can coach another team but its not like the other teams are breaking down the door to hire MT because he will never ever coach again in the NHL … Julien won a Cup only thing MT knew how to do was throw star players under the bus and be so ignorant and disrespectful towards his players that they no longer wanted any part of him, and can you blame them ? I certainly cant … GOOD RIDDANCE !!!
All Habs all the Time
Leaving aside MT’s firing — it was warranted, though five years overdue — the goal differential is the real concern.
Looking at the standings and the differentials for the top contenders, it’s hard to entirely embrace the “playoffs are all about defensive hockey” mantra. It’s not the end all and be all, but …
Any way you slice it, this team is much better off with Julien. We have won 8 games out of 11 with CJ, close games but important ones because that’s what you can expect come playoffs. I’m not a Boston fan and therefore could care less how many they won, how many they scored and how many they gave up. More than happy to face them in the playoffs and show them once again what they really are.
That is an easy question. In Boston the team quit and once they fired the coach turned it back on, scoring more. Don’t forget they were like 14-18 since December under Julien and without Montreal’s great start Boston was in danger of missing the playoffs for the second year in a row.
In Montreal the situation was the same but different. Starting strong the team had floundered. Since December they were 15-20 but sliding fast, going 3-8 in Therrien’s last 11 games. Montreal was in real danger of missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. Boston would win but then lose, repeat. Montreal would win a bunch then lose consistently more as the season went on.
Boston was treading water when there was a great opportunity to grab a playoff spot, as there had been the previous year when Montreal fell apart under Therrien. Boston wasn’t a powerhouse but they are consistent. Montreal on the other hand was woefully inconsistent. In Montreal they could see it slipping away again and in Boston it seemed just out of reach.
So Boston fired Julien and it worked great for them in the short term. In Montreal the coach wasn’t Julien, who worked on TC with Bergevin, Price, Weber, and had a recent Cup and Jack Adams trophy (the kiss of death silverware). Julien was cast off by Boston but an obvious and clear upgrade on Therrien. Bergevin always grabs incremental upgrades.
One thing about hockey players in a rut, change the coach and the team changes. The question is how long does it last?
Imagine Montreal, two seasons in a row, start like world beaters and finish in the bottom tier of the league, no playoffs. Heads would roll. Price was there and the world knows his quality. Therrien’s arch nemesis had been traded for a player the world respected. Muller had arrived as an assistant coach. Bergevin had taken the blame for the previous season.
There was only one choice to make. The Habs made it. It was logical, it worked, and Boston prays they don’t meet Montreal in the playoffs.
What can be better than two happy Eastern conference teams with great coaching and on a roll going into the playoffs? Montreal under Therrien finishing with 82 points again and drafting 10th in a weak draft year? I don’t think so.
Julien has brought order where there was disarray. Julien has implemented logic where there were hunches. The team has responded and fixed most of the defensive problems that plagued them under Therrien. Now Julien can work on generating more offense.
So ultimately it comes down to players responding to a coaching change and playing to their abilities. The alternative was to let it all be, slide away from the playoffs under Therrien and watch someone else hire the better coach.
I am glad they did this. Therrien probably isn’t, but regardless what you think of Julien or the Habs players it was the right move to make. Therrien couldn’t cut it and he got what he gave players who couldn’t cut it under his rule, plus a couple million to ease his pain.
NB28 gives the Habs a good skating the puck out of the zone D…We may have to settle for Gorges type goal scoring numbers yearly…I have seen very limited feel from him to score goals..this goes back years..
I’d be fine with that if he could keep his gaps closed and engage more effectively in front of the net.
I’m hoping we have found a second line. That would be great news. Less great news is we are ahead of the Senaturds by 2 loser points but the schedule makers got it right with 3 in 8 vs the ‘turds. Toughest parts of our schedule are past, Ottawa may be coming up on theirs. Good!
Johnyk
Beaulieu has not been great. He’s inconsistent. There’s a new coach who is trying to find a spot for the more experienced Emelin. This is common practice with coaches. Unless the younger player is killing it, and Beaulieu is not, the experienced player will get more of the playing time.
The players expect this.
Julien can tell Beaulieu that as a young man he’s got a big future ahead of him, and not to get bogged down by 1 game out.
It’s more “sensitive” with the experienced Emelin.
Hopefully, Vegas takes Emelin.
The only issue, and this is just my impression, is that Beaulieu seems to have a bit more attitude than your typical meek, hard-working prairie boy. I get the sense that being sat makes him resent the coaching staff for not appreciating his greatness, rather than giving him pause for thought or an opportunity to reflect on how he could improve his game.
This isn’t a knock against the guy–just the way he seems to be wired.
It’s really not fair to make such a speculative critique. Like, at all. Is it??
#FireBergevin
#FireBergevin though. Right?
Obviously.
#FireBergevin
Wait, did you forget to enable your sarcasm font for that one?
No, in fairness, I was pretty careful to point out this is just my impression of things–formed by observations and not-remotely-subtle insinuations from the likes of Denis Gauthier who suggested “Nate the Great” has had a hard time managing the ego he developed as a teen prodigy.
IF this is the case, then obviously it’s up to him to deal with it, but he’s one of the personalities on the team who I could see not responding terribly well to benching, especially if it happened more regularly.
What if Vegas takes Montoya?
Yay, draft done! And you’ll have the advantage of knowing the Habs could have worked all sorts of magic to make that not happen…but didn’t.
Well on one hand that would be great as not one skater would have been taken, but on the other hand, Pleks and Emmy are still on the team. Lindgren can take over back up duties next year.
“Everyone has a plan, ’till they get punched in the mouth.” Mike Tyson
In CJ we trust.
I’d look at Beaulieu’s scratch entirely differently. Don’t forget Beaulieu is 5th in D minutes this season (6th is 1000 less minutes), 4th in D points, and tied for 2nd in D power point points with Markov.
I think they are curious about Benn and want to see what he can do without Beaulieu.
The guy on the bubble is Emelin IMHO. I think he knows it as well. A year older than Benn, more costly, which is more consistent? The Habs need to have a solid feel for this before the protected lists go in.
Agree. Still think Emelin freakin’ sucks.
Is Garth Snow truly the next Mike Milbury? It is like he is sabatoging the Islanders season with his petulance towards Halak. Right now the Islanders have no goaltending but the AssHat wont’ call up Jaro.
I’m sure this is only helping convince Johnny T. to re-up with such a classy organization.
http://www.hockeybuzz.com/blog/Noel-Fogelman/Natural-Disasters/223/83749
Just checked the standings… holy cow.
It’s rare to fire a long-standing GM mid-season, and likely less so in MTL, but that’s exactly what would happen – there’s absolutely no way a team fighting for a playoff spot – and tossing it away, really – has any excuse not to play their best goaltender. What an absolute mess.
Can we sign John T in the off-season, and trade Galchenyuk+ to Vegas for futures? *kidding* *sort of*
It’s mind boggling. Like your off season thinking. Johnny T. is da man. Good news is T.O. doesn’t need him anymore with Matthews/Kadri and Marner. 🙂
John Tavarez would be a real game changer.
I hope the door finally opens for a big trade
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NV4xo_rF-oo
Another from Friedman that seems apropos:
22. Vlasic was taken 35th overall in 2005. Duncan Keith was 54th in 2002, Shea Weber 49th in 2003, P.K. Subban 43rd in 2007. That’s four elite defencemen in the second round. How does that happen?
“I think with Weber, Keith and myself, we’re not very flashy,” Vlasic answered. “Weber has the hard shot, but if you took that away, you wouldn’t notice as much about his game. You watch video on those two, and they don’t make mistakes. We make plays that are never really talked about, do everything right at the right time.”
I read on here daily that Weber is a terrible defender but his peers think an awful lot of him. I wonder why that could be?
Perhaps if they (peers) knew what we know they wouldn’t be saying things like that
Folks here are likely Asst. GM’s of NHL teams or at a minimum Pro Scouts. I’ll go with the Gospel according to HI/O over NHL players and Team Canada Mgmt any day of the week.
I don’t read a lot of “Weber is terrible” posts here, honestly, and if I did I would say they were out to lunch.
I do read a lot of “Weber is not awesome” posts here, and I don’t think they’re wrong.
It’s not hard to find quotes of players complimenting other players either.
#FireBergevin
True, but it is hard to find any quotes of players, coaches, execs, or really anyone in Nashville saying “Weber is just meh.”
You do read on here daily that Weber is terrible. People seldom quantify their opinions other than to cite an alternative fact. Maybe something like “Weber is slow.” So you watch him play and see all the players blowing past him, except they sort of don’t, in fact they try not to go near him, and he does stupid things on a 2-1, like try and stop the puck from moving towards the goalie rather than scurry to the bench to change quick.
Last year when Nashville was a wild card entry, they beat Anahiem in 7 (top seed Pacific) but couldn’t get past San Jose (the Cup finalists) in seven. People kept complaining about one game especially, the final one I believe, and how awkward Weber looked. Nashville allowed a really weak goal early (most of them but 1 were weak if I recall) and tried to play catchup. So there was Weber, over and over again, last man back to defend the fort while Josi and guys played up.
The reason Weber looked bad is because he was usually alone out there.
You get a chance to get a player like Shea Weber you grab it. Sure fire Hall of Famer. Hopefully with his name on the Cup a few times as well.
Well said
Watched the Big Mac – Nurse fight a few times and when the ref cam turned to the left, Ott was the closest and was probably watching and hopefully giving Mac tips after the fight. Was it Prusty that was yelling instructions to Galley in a fight a few years ago. I thought I heard it watch 24CH?
“Everyone has a plan, ’till they get punched in the mouth.” Mike Tyson
I liked how Mac waited out Nurse and they got the toilets off before he really started throwing. He’s got some good guys around him to help him learn the finer points of being a gronk.
Gaston Therrien with this gem: “Beaulieu n’avait qu’à bien jouer “
Totally understandable about n8….I don’t think he’s played good enuff to be top 4….yet….kinda thinking he’s a late bloomer…fuzzy ball itchin that w again…will know by game start…
Like what… you thinking late 30’s is when he will bloom?
Those are interesting lines.
I’m liking them. Really enjoying our new Coach. I don’t have nearly the consternation over the dmen others have.
Other than MArkov/ Weber being a tad slow, I think this is the best line-up from lines 1-4 on offense to the 3 lined on D that can be accomplished with this squad. I think the rationale is that these are easily your best 2 defenders so they should play the most minutes, even with the General being 40ish.
Line 2 is the key. If they can keep doing what they did last period vs Oilers (hopefully, they do not get beaten up), the team will have 3 lines that can potentially score (provided Pleks plays even to half his potential). The 4th line is tough as well, albeit slow- moving. On paper, this looks like a really good team (finally!) that can compete with anyone from the goalie out with no huge weaknesses, even though it is missing a 2nd line centre and at least one elite winger. If they stay healthy, I see them returning to early season form. Good coach, great goalie, good defenders, decent forwards–nothing outstanding after Price, but that is all you often need to win.
Lafleur + Robinson = Stanley Cups
@Timo, if you are looking to get back to Montreal there is a house for sale you may like. Also if you look through the pictures you will see the master bedroom has a bed in it which is no problem to fall into, no ladder required.
http://www.danslescoulisses.com/fr/maison-de-david-desharnais-a-vendre/
Nice. I think basement entertainment space needs some work, otherwise pas pire, pas pire. I am sure Davey and I will work out a good deal.
when does Weber sit?
Never he’s an all star.
Markov could use a couple of games off between now Round 1, as well. Maybe KRob will get his wish and Nate will sub in for Andrei with Shea.
How in the world are King and Mitchell still in the lineup ahead of Martisen?
Poor Davidson kid is going to have half the D-squad hating his guts by the time the playoffs start…
and half the fans
Should’ve tried DD on defense before trading him IMO.
what did I miss? Why?
Friedmans 30 thoughts.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/30-thoughts-whats-delaying-nhls-olympic-decision/
If folks didn’t see the Bickell segment embedded in the link on the weekend, it is worth watching. Really like Bickell and cheering hard for him.
Still hope McCarron becomes our Bickell.
Edit: Regarding Elliot’s first point.
1. Initially, the plan was to give Las Vegas 48 hours with the protected list before the expansion draft. That is being increased to 72. At the GM meetings, the Golden Knights’ George McPhee let everyone know that once the lists are handed to him, it’s an auction for any unprotected player another team might want. This has outstanding potential.
I really see this becoming a TV event, likely more trades made around this expansion draft than deadline day.
McCarron as our Bickell? Yep, that’d be swell. I know there was a lot of hop for him as the forever-sought ‘big centre’ but like I said Sunday, I’m fine if the kid tops out at ‘hockey-capable enforcer’.
“George McPhee let everyone know that once the lists are handed to him, it’s an auction for any unprotected player another team might want.”
I’m not sure I understand how that’s gonna work, but it sounds like a bunch of GMs doing dumb things on purpose.
One NHL game postponed because of this storm. How about Montreal ? is the weather that bad there as well boys.?
Hi Ian, it’s cold and windy and there is blowing snow, but not a lot so far — nothing like the picture on RDS.ca taken in New York. I doubt things’ll be bad enough tonight to warrant postponing the game, particularly as it’s against a Western team, which would have to squeeze in an extra trip back here in the next few weeks.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Not yet, but it’s coming, Ian.
Not sure I understand the Beaulieu thing …understand rotating guys but Nate should not in that rotation IMO..
Nate-Weber
Markov-Petry
Benn-and one of emelin/Davidson platooning
I like Danault moving down…they now have a legit shutdown line with offense too in Lehk-Pleks-Shaw…I like that idea if loading up top line. I still prefer to not load top line but if doing that that is about he most optimal lineup they can ice (assuming King comes around…right now I prefer Martinsen over him based on the little we have seen….but King has a track record that indicates he has room to improve).
Still think I prefer idea of having two parings that can play 22 plus minutes, move the puck and be complimentary in Nate-Weber and Markov-Petry think if/once Julien tries this he will like it.
No sure what they do not like in Nate that is to solved by pairing him with a reliable Weber…and actually Nate has what Weber lacks…same with markov/Petry…both Petry and Nate are risky…but great skaters, both Weber and Marky are super smart and can play with talented guys…but lack speed …those two pairs are just too perfect for each other…don’t get it.
KROB- Beaulieu is lucky to not be sat more often, he has a long way to go as a 5th D.
I think it’s more like they know what Emelin will do. Nate is a gmae-by-game mystery. And yeah, I definitely agree with CJ that he should be part of the rotation.
I think this is a warning to Emelin: play better or you’ll sit again.
Habs looking to get leading scorer from the Q?
http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/2017/3/14/14910534/the-canadiens-can-lure-tyler-boland-letting-him-play-for-his-hometown-icecaps-rumors-habs-prospects
That’s some short term incentive there though. MB would have to come up with something longer term, perhaps the same sort of deal he cooked up for Lindgren?
How about this guy from Laval who’s the Q’s leading goal scorer?
http://www.hockeydb.com/ihdb/stats/pdisplay.php?pid=161945
He’s was also at Montreal’s last rookie and prospects camps.
He might make a good hometown Laval Rocket next season.
–Go Habs Go!–
Interesting.
Obviously a late bloomer… he’s 6′, but not heavy…
Pretty crap playoff stats… but back to blooming late…
I wonder how his skating is?
But, yah.
SIGN HIM.
Late bloomer or 20 year old against 18 year olds?
Plekanec would have been the one of top 3rd liners if he didn’t carry a 6m cap hit.
I find Julien far more believable in his reasoning for healthy scrathes tonight, specifically the dmen. I don’t think we got these kind of explanations from previous Coach.
John LuVerified account @JohnLuTSNMtl 1h1 hour ago
More
#Habs Julien says Beaulieu sitting is a function of CJ wanting to be sure that his healthy D are playing in a rotation so they’ll be ready.
Absolutely amigo.
If we feel more confident with CJ,imagine how the Lads feel.
I really like the lines being used. Can see Plex line as both shut down line or 2nd offensive line. Lots of speed in those 2 lines.
FIRST time a healthy scratch?