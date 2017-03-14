Game Day: Nathan Beaulieu will be healthy scratch for Canadiens vs. Blackhawks

STU COWAN

For the first time this season, defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will be a healthy scratch for the Canadiens when they meet the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

After enjoying an off-day Monday following a four-game road trip, the Canadiens were back on the ice Tuesday in Brossard for a morning skate and Beaulieu was the odd man out on the blue line, losing his spot in the lineup to Brandon Davidson.

“I don’t expect Nathan to be happy about sitting out,” coach Claude Julien said after the skate. “But this is pro hockey. We have to make some tough decisions sometimes as a coach. We feel strongly about making sure that all our Ds that are healthy are playing because we feel we got some depth for that reason — that if something happens that we have players that are ready. So I don’t feel the need to sit somebody out for two three weeks.”

Beaulieu logged 13:26 of ice time during Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Oilers in Edmonton, a season low for him apart from the 8:00 he played in a game against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 22 before taking a puck in the throat and missing the next six games. Beaulieu has 2-21-23 totals in 63 games, along with a plus-7, while averaging 19:35 of ice time.

“It’s not a big deal,” Julien said about sitting the 24-year-old Beaulieu out. “He’s a young defenceman and for him to go out there and continue to play well and try and improve himself is all I need from Nathan. Have the right attitude, go out there and continue to work hard. He’s got good potential, so I expect him when he’s back in the lineup to continue to play well.”

Davidson, who was acquired from Edmonton in exchange for David Desharnais on Feb. 28, made his Canadiens debut during last Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime win in Vancouver, logging 14:40 of ice time and posting a minus-1. He was a healthy scratch for the last two games in Calgary and Edmonton.

Watch Julien’s news conference

Plekanec returns to the lineup

Tomas Plekanec, who has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, will return to the lineup vs. the Blackhawks, meaning Mike McCarron will be a healthy scratch up front along with Andreas Martinsen, who was also a healthy scratch in Edmonton.

Carey Price will start in goal for the Canadiens, looking for his seventh straight win. He has a .964 save percentage during his six-game streak and has allowed only one goal in each of his last four games and posted a shutout in the game before that.

Here’s how the Canadiens’ lines and defence pairings are expected to look:

Pacioretty – Galchenyuk – Radulov

Byron – Danault – Gallagher

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Shaw

King – Ott – Mitchell

Markov – Weber

Emelin – Petry

Davidson – Benn

Forward Brian Flynn (upper body) and defenceman Nikita Nesterov (lower body) remain sidelined with injuries.

This is the second and final regular-season meeting between the Canadiens and Blackhawks. The Canadiens lost 3-2 in Chicago on Nov. 13.

Emelin stays in lineup

Alexei Emelin, who was a healthy scratch in Vancouver last week, will remain in the lineup while Beaulieu sits out.

Emelin has been inconsistent — to say the least — recently, posting a minus-3 in his first game back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch against Calgary and in Edmonton he lost the puck to Milan Lucic at centre ice with the forward then breaking in on Price to score the Oilers’ only goal of the game.

“I thought last game he played well,” Julien said about Emelin. “I know the goal that (we) got scored on, Lucic almost outmuscled him, but I think he received a real tough pass on that play that put him in that tough position. Other than that, I thought he played a pretty solid game against Edmonton, so I was happy with Emelin’s game.”

Emelin has 2-7-9 totals in 66 games this season and is plus-1. The 30-year-old defenceman has one more season remaining on a four-year, US$16.4-million contract.

Back to St. John’s for McCarron?

With McCarron being made a healthy scratch for the third time in the last five games — and the fifth time in the last nine — Julien was asked if the 22-year-old centre might be headed down to the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps soon to get some more playing time.

“It’s not all my decision here,” the coach said. “There’s guys in and out of the lineup. We’ve got extra players, extra bodies there. Plekanec’s coming back in the lineup and so (Torrey Mitchell) is going to fall down on the right because if something happens down the middle I want to make sure I have some other centremen to take that spot.

“Against Chicago, I think it’s more about his speed and experience right now vs. having to use size against a team like that,” Julien added about the 6-foot-6, 231-pound McCarron. “So it’s just another game that he’s out, but I’m happy with his game.

“I don’t think there’s anybody that’s sitting out because they’re playing bad. I think we got a healthy group here and we make rotations as we see fit.”

McCarron has 1-4-5 totals in 25 games with the Canadiens and is minus-1. In 32 games with the IceCaps, he has 7-12-19 totals and is minus-7.

McCarron squared off in a heavyweight fight with the Oilers’ Darnell Nurse in Edmonton Sunday night.

Julien shows sense of humour

Since taking over from Michel Therrien on Valentine’s Day, Julien has been very comfortable dealing with the media and has shown a good sense of humour on numerous occasions.

When asked Tuesday morning if there were any light-hearted moments he could share about the players battling a flu bug on the Western Canada road trip, Julien said with as mile: “Without being too funny here, it was a crappy situation. I don’t think you want to get into details on any of that stuff, so we’ll leave it at that.”

What’s next?

The Canadiens will enjoy a scheduled day off Wednesday and will practise at 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday in Brossard before a back-to-back showdown with the Senators Saturday in Ottawa (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports) and Sunday at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

The first-place Canadiens (39-22-8) are two points ahead of the Senators (39-22-6) in the Atlantic Division standings, but Ottawa holds two games in hand. The Senators are also in action Tuesday night, playing host to the Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m., TSN5, RDS2).

