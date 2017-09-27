Game Day: Mike McCarron at centre for Canadiens between Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw

STU COWAN
Coach Claude Julien put together an interesting new line combination when the Canadiens practised Wednesday morning in Brossard before heading to Quebec City to face the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night at Centre Vidéotron (7 p.m., TSN4, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
Mike McCarron, who is in a battle to earn a spot with the team and avoid being sent down to the AHL’s Laval Rocket, was at centre between Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw on the second line.
“I got a text last night with the game lineup and I saw I was playing with them,” McCarron said after the morning practice. “I see it as a good opportunity for myself and try and take advantage of it.
“I haven’t been my best and sometimes the puck just doesn’t bounce your way and sometimes things don’t go your way,” McCarron added about his training-camp performance so far. “I’m looking for a strong effort tonight and bounce back from my first couple of games.”
McCarron will be playing on the same line as Galchenyuk for the first time with the Canadiens, but the 6-foot-6, 230-pounder said he can’t change his style of game.
“I’m not going to try and get too fancy,” McCarron said. “I just want to get to the net and get those guys the puck and create some chemistry and hopefully something starts clicking for us.”
Shaw, who has been sidelined with a neck injury, is looking forward to getting back in the lineup. As for his new linemates, Shaw said: “(McCarron’s) going to use his size. We’re going to get in there on the forecheck and play physical and we’ve got Chucky on the wing as well, who obviously can make plays and score goals. So we got to find that chemistry quick and do the little things right, win the one-on-one battles and make sure we have someone at the net.”
The lines
Jonathan Drouin, who had been sidelined with an upper-body injury, will be back in the lineup Wednesday night at centre on the No. 1 line. Carey Price is expected to start in goal for the Canadiens with Zach Fucale as the backup.
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked at practice and how they are expected to look against the Leafs.
Pacioretty – Drouin – Gallagher
Galchenyuk – McCarron – Shaw
Terry – De La Rose – Mitchell
Carr – Holland – Froese
Mete – Weber
Gélinas – Davidson
Morrow – Streit
Jerabek
The Canadiens announced Wednesday morning that goalie Charlie Lindgren is still recovering from a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.
Leafs leaving stars at home
The Canadiens, who are winless in their first five pre-season games, will have a good opportunity to pick up their first victory in Quebec City with the Leafs leaving star players like Auston Matthews, Nazem Kadri, Mitch Marner and Patrick Marleau at home.
“It is pre-season, so we’re still figuring out a lot of new players,” Drouin said after the morning practice, noting that the upper-body injury that sidelined him was nothing serious. “I think we’re adjusting well to the systems we want to play. There’s still a lot of work to be done and to be fixed, but that’s what pre-season is for. But to be 0-5 at this point is not what we want. Pre-season or not, we need wins and we want wins to feel good about ourselves going into the year.”
Here’s a look at the Leafs lineup that will be in Quebec City.
What’s next?
The Canadiens will practise at noon Thursday in Brossard and then wrap up their pre-season schedule with back-to-back games at the Bell Centre Friday night against the Florida Panthers and Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators.
The Canadiens will open the regular season next Thursday night in Buffalo against the Sabres.
