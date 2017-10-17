Game Day: Joe Morrow takes Jordie Benn’s spot on Canadiens blue line vs. Sharks

STU COWAN
SAN JOSE — Canadiens coach Claude Julien will make two changes to his lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center (10:30 p.m., TSN2, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
Defenceman Joe Morrow, signed as a free agent on July 1, will take Jordie Benn’s spot on the blue line, while Torrey Mitchell will take Jacob De La Rose’s spot at centre on the fourth line.
“We needed to make a change there,” Julien said about inserting Morrow in the lineup after the team’s morning skate. “Benny’s going to take a break. He’s been fighting it a little bit, so it’s a chance for Joe to come in and do the job here for us.”
Benn was pointless and minus-1 in the first five games this season. Morrow, a 6-foot, 196-pounder, had one assist in 17 games last season with the Boston Bruins. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (23rd overall) at the 2011 NHL Draft. Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin signed the 24-year-old to a one-year, US$650,000 contract.
“I think you’re going to see a guy that when he’s playing well that he can skate the puck out of your own end and move it quickly,” Julien said about Morrow. “Good first pass. He’s a smooth skater and he’s usually pretty good when he’s on top of his game in those areas. I think we can certainly use some of that to get, I guess, our offensive game going and getting on the attack a little quicker.”
The Canadiens rank dead-last in the NHL in offence with an average of 1.40 goals per game.
When asked if making a veteran like Benn a healthy scratch might have an impact on his psyche and confidence moving forward, Julien said: “No, not at all. He’s a professional. A lot of those guys are smart individuals. They know what they’re going through and they know when they’re playing well and when they’re not playing so well. So I don’t think it’s an issue at all.”
Morrow played for Julien in Boston and said after the morning skate that played a role in his decision to sign with the Canadiens as a free agent.
“I had a good relationship with him in Boston,” Morrow said about the coach. “It definitely was something that I considered that he was here and it was a little more comfortable for me to come into this situation that I knew what he likes in a player and what kind of coaching system he enjoys. So that was a small piece, but at the same time when you get an opportunity to join an organization like the Montreal Canadiens it’s very hard to turn down. So that was a huge piece as well.”
Morrow said he found out he would be in the lineup at the beginning of the morning skate when Julien spoke with him on the ice.
“He said you’re going to slot in tonight,” Morrow said.
When asked how he would describe his own style of play, Morrow said: “I would just say a puck-moving, skating defenceman that can join the rush and bring a little bit of offence here and there. I’ve kind of gotten away from the offensive aspect of things the last couple of years to focus on maintaining a consistent defensive side of my game and I’ve grown a lot in that aspect. So just a strong-skating, puck-moving defenceman is what I can provide for this team.”
You can watch video from the Canadiens' morning skate in San Jose on the HI/O Facebook page.
(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)
Mitchell knows the way to San Jose
Mitchell, who is pointless in two games and was a healthy scratch for Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, played five seasons in San Jose after being selected by the Sharks in the fourth round (126th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft.
Julien was asked if that played a role in his decision to put Mitchell back in the lineup.
“I’m not big on sentimental stuff,” the coach said. “It’s a hockey decision.”
The lines
Here’s how the Canadiens lines and defence pairings are expected to look against the Sharks:
Pacioretty – Drouin – Lehkonen
Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher
Hudon – Danault – Shaw
Galchenyuk – Mitchell – Hemsky
Mete-Weber
Alzner-Petry
Morrow-Davidson
Carey Price will start in goal. Price has a 1-3-1 record with a 3.45 goals-against average and .885 save percentage.
Long slump for Habs in San Jose
The last time the Canadiens won a game in San Jose was on Nov. 23, 1999 when defenceman Craig Rivet scored in overtime for a 3-2 victory. Since then, the Canadiens have an 0-8-2 record in San Jose. Last season, the Sharks beat the Canadiens 2-1 on Dec. 2 in San Jose.
The Sharks have a 17-14-4-1 all-time record vs. the Canadiens.
This date in Habs history
Oct. 17, 1957: Henri Richard scored three goals and added three assists in a 9-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Oct. 17, 1997: Shayne Corson scored a goal in a 5-1 win over the Sabres in Buffalo to give him 500 career points in the NHL.
What’s next?
After Tuesday’s game, the Canadiens will head to Los Angeles, where they will play the Kings Wednesday night (10:30 p.m., TSN2, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will wrap up their three-game road trip Friday night against the Ducks in Anaheim (10 p.m., TSN2, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
