Game Day: David Desharnais and Andrei Markov will return to lineup vs. Sabres

The Canadiens hit the ice for an 11 a.m. skate Tuesday in Brossard and afterwards coach Michel Therrien confirmed that defenceman Andrei Markov and forward David Desharnais will both be in the lineup Tuesday night at the Bell Centre against the Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) after recovering from injuries.

Markov has missed 19 games since injuring his groin on Dec. 17 during a game in Washington, while Desharnais missed 24 games after injuring his knee on Dec. 6 in St. Louis.

Jeff Petry missed the morning skate because of the flu and Therrien said the defenceman will be a game-time decision. If Petry can’t play, Greg Pateryn will take his spot. Pateryn has fully recovered from a fracture ankle that forced him to miss the last 24 games.

Alex Galchenyuk, who has missed the last two games after re-injuring his right knee on Jan. 21 against Buffalo, took part in the morning skate but won’t play against the Sabres. Therrien said after Monday’s practice that Galchenyuk wouldn’t play at least until the weekend — when the Canadiens play back-to-back matinee games at the Bell Centre on Saturday and Sunday — but after Tuesday’s morning skate said there’s a possibility Galchenyuk could play Thursday night in Philadelphia.

“He felt really good on the ice today,” Therrien said about Galchenyuk. “He should practise with the team tomorrow and we’ll go from there.

“We’re saying this weekend,” the coach added. “But if there’s nothing wrong, maybe there’s a chance Thursday, or it could be Saturday, or it could be Sunday. I don’t have the answers. We’ve been asked questions and I’m trying to answer as good as I can but a lot of times I don’t have those answers. We’ll see. The way that he practised, I’ve been told that he’s going to practise with the team tomorrow and we’re just going to go from there.”

The Canadiens also announced just after noon Tuesday that defenceman Zach Redmond has cleared NHL waivers and will report to the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps.

Working on the power play

As per usual for a morning skate, the Canadiens spent most of the time working on the power play. The Canadiens rank second in the NHL this season on the power play with a 23.5 per cent success rate, trailing only the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are at 24.6 per cent.

Here’s how the three power-play units looked during Tuesday’s morning skate:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Beaulieu – Weber

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron

Markov – Nesterov

Desharnais – Shaw – Andrighetto

Weber – Beaulieu

Nesterov set to make Canadiens debut

Defenceman Nikita Nesterov, acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning last Thursday in exchange for minor-league defenceman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round pick at this year’s NHL Draft, will make his Canadiens debut Tuesday night against the Sabres, paired with fellow Russian Markov.

The 23-year-old Nesterov had 3-9-12 totals in 35 games this season with the Lightning and was minus-3. In 119 career NHL games, the 5-foot-11, 191-pounder has 9-19-28 totals. He was selected by the Lightning in the fifth round (148th overall) at the 2011 NHL Draft.

“I’d be happy to stay here in Montreal,” Nesterov said after his first practice with the Canadiens Monday. “It’s a great city and a great team. It will be nice. It’s good for me and the guys have helped me. I know all the Russian guys — and (Sven) Andrighetto.”

Nesterov is earning US$725,000 this season and can become a restricted free agent this summer. He will wear No. 89 with the Canadiens, the same number defenceman Ryan Johnston wore before he was sent down to the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps after the Canadiens acquired Nesterov.

“I know (Nikita) and we had a little chat before the practice,” Markov said after Monday’s practice. “I’m a hockey player, not a scout, but he’s a good, young defenceman. He skates well, shoots well, and makes a good first pass. He’ll be good for our team.”

Andrighetto knows Nesterov well

Andrighetto, who is from Switzerland, grew up playing against the Russian Nesterov in international competiton, going back to the under-16 level since they were both born in 1993.

Andrighetto is also good friends with Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov since they were teammates during the 2012-13 season with the QMJHL’s Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. Andrighetto and Kucherov normally get together for dinner when the Lightning and Canadiens meet and Nesterov would join them.

“He’s a really good skater,” Andrighetto said about Nesterov. “He likes to hold onto the puck. He has a really good first pass and sees the ice really well. He’s a playmaking defenceman, I would say.

“I think he’s a great addition to our team.”

Therrien will monitor Markov’s ice time

Markov has been averaging 21:48 of ice time this season, the fourth-most on the team behind Shea Weber (25:40), Petry (22:24) and Alexei Emelin (21:49). But Therrien said he will be watching the 38-year-old Markov’s ice time closely as he returns to action from his groin injury.

“Marky’s a big part of our hockey team,” Therrien said. “He’s got an important role. He’s a leader in his own way. His presence is important. He’s a smart player. The thing is that we’re going to have to manage his ice time after he hasn’t played for such a long time. So we want to give him the chance to get into that game shape. You could be in shape, but game shape’s another story. So he’s going to play with the young kid (Nesterov) on defence. He’s going to be able to communicate well with him and we’ll go from there.”

Markov has 2-19-21 totals in 31 games this season and is plus-7.

The lines

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings are expected to look for the Canadiens during Tuesday’s game against the Sabres:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron

Andrighetto – Desharnais – Shaw

Carr – Mitchell – Flynn

Emelin – Weber

Petry (or Pateryn) – Beaulieu

Markov – Nesterov

Carey Price will start in goal.

What’s next?

After Tuesday’s game against the Sabres, the Canadiens will visit the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) before playing back-to-back weekend matinee games at the Bell Centre Saturday against the Washington Capitals (1 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690) and Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers (1 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

This Date in Habs History

Jan. 31, 1976: Los Angeles ended the Canadiens’ 43-game West Coast unbeaten streak against the Kings, Oakland Seals and Vancouver Canucks with a 7-3 victory over Montreal in L.A.

Jan. 31, 2001: Molson sold 80.1 per cent of the Club de hockey Canadien and 100 per cent of the Bell Centre to George N. Gillett Jr. in a deal worth $275 million Canadian. Molson retained the remaining 19.9 per cent stake in the club.

