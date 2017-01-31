Game Day: David Desharnais and Andrei Markov will return to lineup vs. Sabres

STU COWAN
The Canadiens hit the ice for an 11 a.m. skate Tuesday in Brossard and afterwards coach Michel Therrien confirmed that defenceman Andrei Markov and forward David Desharnais will both be in the lineup Tuesday night at the Bell Centre against the Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) after recovering from injuries.
Markov has missed 19 games since injuring his groin on Dec. 17 during a game in Washington, while Desharnais missed 24 games after injuring his knee on Dec. 6 in St. Louis.
Jeff Petry missed the morning skate because of the flu and Therrien said the defenceman will be a game-time decision. If Petry can’t play, Greg Pateryn will take his spot. Pateryn has fully recovered from a fracture ankle that forced him to miss the last 24 games.
Alex Galchenyuk, who has missed the last two games after re-injuring his right knee on Jan. 21 against Buffalo, took part in the morning skate but won’t play against the Sabres. Therrien said after Monday’s practice that Galchenyuk wouldn’t play at least until the weekend — when the Canadiens play back-to-back matinee games at the Bell Centre on Saturday and Sunday — but after Tuesday’s morning skate said there’s a possibility Galchenyuk could play Thursday night in Philadelphia.
“He felt really good on the ice today,” Therrien said about Galchenyuk. “He should practise with the team tomorrow and we’ll go from there.
“We’re saying this weekend,” the coach added. “But if there’s nothing wrong, maybe there’s a chance Thursday, or it could be Saturday, or it could be Sunday. I don’t have the answers. We’ve been asked questions and I’m trying to answer as good as I can but a lot of times I don’t have those answers. We’ll see. The way that he practised, I’ve been told that he’s going to practise with the team tomorrow and we’re just going to go from there.”
The Canadiens also announced just after noon Tuesday that defenceman Zach Redmond has cleared NHL waivers and will report to the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps.
Zach Redmond has been sent down to @IceCapsAHL after clearing waivers but #Habs poster remains in Brossard press box pic.twitter.com/2pWlLYwUmu
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 31, 2017
Working on the power play
As per usual for a morning skate, the Canadiens spent most of the time working on the power play. The Canadiens rank second in the NHL this season on the power play with a 23.5 per cent success rate, trailing only the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are at 24.6 per cent.
Here’s how the three power-play units looked during Tuesday’s morning skate:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Beaulieu – Weber
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron
Markov – Nesterov
Desharnais – Shaw – Andrighetto
Weber – Beaulieu
Nesterov set to make Canadiens debut
Defenceman Nikita Nesterov, acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning last Thursday in exchange for minor-league defenceman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round pick at this year’s NHL Draft, will make his Canadiens debut Tuesday night against the Sabres, paired with fellow Russian Markov.
The 23-year-old Nesterov had 3-9-12 totals in 35 games this season with the Lightning and was minus-3. In 119 career NHL games, the 5-foot-11, 191-pounder has 9-19-28 totals. He was selected by the Lightning in the fifth round (148th overall) at the 2011 NHL Draft.
“I’d be happy to stay here in Montreal,” Nesterov said after his first practice with the Canadiens Monday. “It’s a great city and a great team. It will be nice. It’s good for me and the guys have helped me. I know all the Russian guys — and (Sven) Andrighetto.”
Nesterov is earning US$725,000 this season and can become a restricted free agent this summer. He will wear No. 89 with the Canadiens, the same number defenceman Ryan Johnston wore before he was sent down to the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps after the Canadiens acquired Nesterov.
“I know (Nikita) and we had a little chat before the practice,” Markov said after Monday’s practice. “I’m a hockey player, not a scout, but he’s a good, young defenceman. He skates well, shoots well, and makes a good first pass. He’ll be good for our team.”
Andrighetto knows Nesterov well
Andrighetto, who is from Switzerland, grew up playing against the Russian Nesterov in international competiton, going back to the under-16 level since they were both born in 1993.
Andrighetto is also good friends with Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov since they were teammates during the 2012-13 season with the QMJHL’s Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. Andrighetto and Kucherov normally get together for dinner when the Lightning and Canadiens meet and Nesterov would join them.
“He’s a really good skater,” Andrighetto said about Nesterov. “He likes to hold onto the puck. He has a really good first pass and sees the ice really well. He’s a playmaking defenceman, I would say.
“I think he’s a great addition to our team.”
Shea Weber leading #Habs morning stretch in Brossard pic.twitter.com/wlFnJpHuk1
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 31, 2017
Therrien will monitor Markov’s ice time
Markov has been averaging 21:48 of ice time this season, the fourth-most on the team behind Shea Weber (25:40), Petry (22:24) and Alexei Emelin (21:49). But Therrien said he will be watching the 38-year-old Markov’s ice time closely as he returns to action from his groin injury.
“Marky’s a big part of our hockey team,” Therrien said. “He’s got an important role. He’s a leader in his own way. His presence is important. He’s a smart player. The thing is that we’re going to have to manage his ice time after he hasn’t played for such a long time. So we want to give him the chance to get into that game shape. You could be in shape, but game shape’s another story. So he’s going to play with the young kid (Nesterov) on defence. He’s going to be able to communicate well with him and we’ll go from there.”
Markov has 2-19-21 totals in 31 games this season and is plus-7.
Bigger than normal crowd for #Habs morning skate in Brossard before tonight's game vs #Sabres pic.twitter.com/2e1AVx6gMI
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 31, 2017
The lines
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings are expected to look for the Canadiens during Tuesday’s game against the Sabres:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron
Andrighetto – Desharnais – Shaw
Carr – Mitchell – Flynn
Emelin – Weber
Petry (or Pateryn) – Beaulieu
Markov – Nesterov
Carey Price will start in goal.
What’s next?
After Tuesday’s game against the Sabres, the Canadiens will visit the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) before playing back-to-back weekend matinee games at the Bell Centre Saturday against the Washington Capitals (1 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690) and Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers (1 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
This Date in Habs History
Jan. 31, 1976: Los Angeles ended the Canadiens’ 43-game West Coast unbeaten streak against the Kings, Oakland Seals and Vancouver Canucks with a 7-3 victory over Montreal in L.A.
Jan. 31, 2001: Molson sold 80.1 per cent of the Club de hockey Canadien and 100 per cent of the Bell Centre to George N. Gillett Jr. in a deal worth $275 million Canadian. Molson retained the remaining 19.9 per cent stake in the club.
(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)
• Sabres vs. Canadiens: Five Things to Know, by Pat Hickey
• Healthy roster a good problem to have, Therrien says, by Pat Hickey
• Semi-pro goalie fills in for Carey Price at practice, by Stu Cowan
• The greatest NHLer ever debate continues, by Stu Cowan
• Ken Dryden says NHL needs to do more to protect goalies, by Stu Cowan
So I can envision a race developing between Peter Karmanos’ Hurricanes and the new Islanders ownerships to see who can clinch a deal to sell to Québec interests first. Both need to get out relatively quickly, Mr. Karmanos because he’s broke, and the Islanders because they’re getting booted out of the Brooklyn rink, and have no reasonable expectation of building their own rink in that region.
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
The Islanders owners have tons of money and there are a lot of spaces to build a rink on Long Island, which is where their fan base is anyway. I don’t think you will see them move.
Don’t people on the PK have to have a long reach or be quick?
With guaranteed losses up coming vs the Flyers and Capitals. Tonight is a MUST win game.
Sabres like to keep it close and then pull it out in the third period and OT. We need to score on our PP chances and take care of O’Reilly (the habs killer). They can skate so we better be ready as these are two points we can’t miss out on.
what would you think of Evander Kane or Patrick Sharp as a top 6 left wing?
I think both are available, Sharp probably cheaper, but hasn’t played much this year
Kane brings good sir, physical play and lots of speed
Sharp/Kane – Galchenyuk – Radulov
Max – Danault – Gallagher
Lehkonen – Plekanek – Shaw
Byron – Mitchell – Flynn/ McCarron
the rest
Why do you think Kane would be available? They paid a lot for that guy.
I agree. He seems to have settled down with the off-ice antics and he’s their 2nd highest goal-scorer despite missing 11 games.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Why on earth would we want a trouble maker in Kane?
Sharp – I like him but he better be cheap cuz of his concussions this season AND hip injury. Hawks want him – let them over pay to get him. I wouldn’t give up anything more than a 3rd rounder for him.
Well this is a new twist:
John Lu ✔ @JohnLuTSNMtl
#Habs power play:
Pacioretty Danault Radulov
Beaulieu Weber
Lehkonen Plekanec Byron
Markov Barberio/Nesterov
Desharnais on PK duty.
It’s a passive aggressive way to minimize the number of penalties the team takes.
“You took a tripping penalty Radulov, so it’s your fault if they score against our Penalty Kill. Now, go get out there Davey!!”
I’m thinking of Weber hitting him with a slapper during the skate and breaking some of his bones
Rangers extend Alain Vigneault’s contract to 2020.
We are still stuck with Therrien who now has his favourite players back. Look for Desharnais to bolster the powerplay. While he says he will monitor Markov’s minutes, he will change his mind after the first giveaway by Nesterov. After a loss to the Sabres, the coach will say the team found it tough to compete after the long lay-off from the all-star break.
The only player claimed from the Habs was the one whom many thought was the worst; Condon.
Condon was awful last year; doesn’t mean he can’t still manage an NHL existence. He was tossed into the deep end without water wings and eventually sank.
His fault and not his fault – depends on your perspective.
Just pointing out the irony. If Redmond was just a little bit as good as some of us here think he is, he would have been claimed. RH Dmen are tough to find.
Hell, overvaluing prospects and dep acquisitions is what we do.
Combine that with moaning incessantly about their lack of production once they do become regulars, and you have we never-satisfied hockey fans in a nutshell.
Yes, he did fine but there are 50 guys like him in the AHL and sitting in the pressbox. Every team has one or two so there just is not much point in making a swap for a new guy who is essentially the same as what they have.
Condon played some great games last year, he was put in a very tough position and faded as the pressure etc increased. I liked him in a lot of ways, great attitude etc and am glad to see him succeed.
He isn’t letting those pathetic goals in this year for some reason, I’m not sure why that is but it just isn’t happening.
He’s definitely a better goalie this year.
Kelly Hrudey recently mentioned a couple of things he’s doing differently but I didn’t make note of them.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Davey D with a hat-trick tonight. No hits though. You all saw that happened last time he tried to hit.
Davey D will be sprawling all over the place as he gets one hand pushed all around out there lol, I just hope he manages to touch the puck a few times out there HAHA
I’ll guess he definitely gets two points tonight.
He has a unique way of having one effective game that makes MT forget the 15 crappy ones that will follow. As for the hits, I’d say he runs wild on the league the rest of the year, now that the first one is out of the way.
http://bit.ly/2jrr65J
I don’t believe DD has ever scored a hat trick in the NHL.
But, tonight would be as good a time as any to start.
i believe you are almost correct
he will have a DD hat-trick, no points, no shots on nets, no hits
LOL!! That is a good one!
Make it a Gordie Howe hat-trick and I’ll be impressed
QUESTION
Petry’s out so the Habs might wanna call up the next person on our D depth chart. Who is that? Oh yah – Redmond! If they call him up, does he need to clear waivers again to go back down? Are there any qualifiers to this, like how long he’s up, or how recently he went down and cleared?
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
If I am not mistaken, once a player clears waivers, he is then waiver exempt for 30 days. So the Habs can call him up and send him down as many times as they want in the 30 days after clearing waivers.
Pateryn’s back, he is now the next man up i think.
Re: Redmond clearing waivers – IF players such as Ghetto and Barberio also clear waivers later in the year, it gives Montreal the advantage of not having to trade for depth players and thereby lose picks at the deadline.
WWDTD
Bob McKenzie’s mid-season junior draft rankings.
http://www.tsn.ca/patrick-has-decided-edge-in-tsn-hockey-mid-season-draft-ranking-1.661533
WWDTD
Cody Glass is my Tyson Jost draft crush for this year. The centre we need but won’t get.
How come Beaulieu and Weber switched sides on the third PP? Is that some special new Muller thing?
Or to keep DD out of harm’s way?
It is a great day for my loins.
In other news, the rest of the league somehow, some way, failed to want another one of our puds. Bizarre. Don’t they know the best kind of pud is a free pud?
It must have been the second year on that cheap contract that scared the Leafs off. I’m pretty sure Redmond would have been a useful addition to a defence corps that should have a rough time of it in the post-season, which is looking more and more likely as time goes on.
Anyways, he’ll be a big help in St. John’s, with Barberio set to join him when he gets sent down. We already know no one wants him, but things may change as we get closer to the trade deadline.
I don’t think the Leafs care one bit about paying any player that may be useful to them 700k to play in the minors.
They’re paying a billion dollars for players who live on Robidas Island… paying Redmond to play for the Marlies would actually be a sounder investment.
15 other teams worse than the Leafs weren’t interested in Redmond so I think you may be over-valuing him.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Wow, I bet the 2 lines, Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron and Desharnais – Shaw – Andrighetto are scaring the heck out of Buffalo right now. I don’t think those lines would scare a 9 year old girl’s dance team.
It’s my understanding that back in the 70’s Fred Shero would bring in young ladies dance teams and determined his lines accordingly based on how scared they got.
Which of course led to the creation of line dancing.
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
So we’ve got two very-useful-but-still-bottom-three guys playing on our top two lines; three of the 12 forwards are AHL players and two more are 11-15 guys.
We have one legit top-pairing D, are totally dependent on the good health of a savvy-though-glacial 38-year-old veteran and are so desperate for nice things that we are now moist over the acquisition of another team’s seventh defender.
As much as I want to hop on that unicorn, there’s simply not enough talent to pick up 16 post-season wins – even with the required luck, favourable matchups and otherworldly Price.
My loins are aflame, but the rest of me not so much. Pick me up, Pollys.
Eek. I think you’re selling Lehkonen and Byron short. One is a rookie who is playing very well in his first year in the league and the other is a young veteran who may have unexpectedly turned into a legitimate scoring line winger practically overnight. And Plekanec, for all his troubles this year, is as good a centre as any on the roster to play with these particular wingers.
I wish I could feel the same way about the Desharnais-Shaw-Andrighetto troika, though…
How did Deharnais get injured?How could that happen?
Eric Engels @EricEngels 19s20 seconds ago
More
Redmond clears waivers
Yeehaw!
Not a huge deal I realize, but I think he’s better than some of our depth.
And Wikipedia is never wrong. 🙂
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Thanks for the update, I’m a bit surprised but this is good news for the IceCaps.
5 minutes after 12. Wikipedia still says Redmond is a Hab.
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
If Petry is out, time to call up Redmond lol
Looks like we will have to have 5 lefties in the lineup tonight
Hah. Sure is an awkward time for Redmond to clear waivers, eh?
THREE power play units?
I guess Papa needed to make a 3rd unit so DD could play. So nice.
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
I have to admit, I thought the same thing when I saw that…..
Gotta get DD ready to DOMINATE the power play! Timo is gonna be so happy!
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
If my eyes do not deceive me the Habs currently rank second in the NHL with PP at 23.5%.
If my memory is correct they ranked 25th last year at 16.2 %. That’s where they were this year before a certain Davey D got hurt.
Let’s see how long it will be before Davey D reclaims his rightful spot on the PP so that we slip down again as we play 4 1/2 against 4.
Interesting data.
Assuming that DD is on the power play and assuming that the numbers start to drop, I would have to say that MT would need to be held accountable (perhaps not a firing but from the media in terms of questioning).
Let us see where this thing goes.
in all thy sons command
MT held accountable by this management team?
hahahahahahahahaha
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
I can’t wait to see the new guy out there. It should make our Defence a a little bit better and faster.
His speed will help, but I remain nervous about his D-zone play and that’s an area we’re particularly poor in.
First?
yay Markov!!
Seconded!
Yay Markov!!