Game Day: Canadiens’ Jacob De La Rose a healthy scratch; tickets still available for home opener

STU COWAN
Coach Claude Julien is only expected to make one lineup change for Tuesday night’s home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., TSN2, RDS, TSN Radio 690) with Jacob De La Rose becoming a healthy scratch and Ales Hemsky getting back in the lineup on the fourth line.
The Canadiens, who have a 1-2-0 record, are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Rangers Sunday night in New York.
Offence has been a big problem for the Canadiens — a familiar story for Habs fans — with only three goals in the first three games, two of them short-handed. The Canadiens have the second-worst goal differential in the NHL at minus-6 (Buffalo is minus-8) while the Blackhawks have the best differential at plus-12. The Blackhawks are 2-0-1 following Monday night’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Toronto. The Blackhawks have scored 18 goals in their first three games, led by Brandon Saad with four and Richard Panik with three.
Julien is keeping his first three lines intact, saying he’s not convinced the line combinations are the problem. The problem, the coach said, is players not taking the puck to the net.
“Believe it or not, when I compare (scoring chances) to the team we played against (Sunday) and what we gave and what we took, the A-grade chances as you would call them are not bad at all,” Julien said after the team’s morning skate Tuesday in Brossard. “But they can be better because of some of the things we can do. If we’re going to be a better team, we need to be better than the other team, not comparable.
“You hope that it will come because some of the A-grade chances we had … I mean there’s been posts, there’s been crossbars, we’ve seen that early even in the pre-season,” the coach added. “But we got to stick with it and I think at the end of the day it’s more about having a philosophy of bringing more pucks on the inside. I’m repeating myself … it doesn’t matter how many questions you ask me, there’s only one way to score goals. It’s by having the philosophy of wanting to take pucks to the net vs. bringing them to the outside.”
(Montreal Gazette file photo, John Kenney)
#Habs morning skate has started in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/v5Ee6urIEj
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 10, 2017
The lineup
Here’s how the Canadiens lines and defence pairings are expected to look against the Blackhawks with Carey Price making his fourth straight start in goal.
Pacioretty – Drouin – Gallagher
Hudon – Plekanec – Lehkonen
Galchenyuk – Danault – Shaw
Byron – Mitchell – Hemsky
Mete – Weber
Alzner – Petry
Benn – Davidson
Defenceman David Schlemko, who has been sidelined since early in training camp with a hand injury, took part in the morning skate. Julien said there was still no date confirmed for when Schlemko will make his Canadiens debut, but that he’s getting closer.
Jour de match! / Game Day! #GoHabsGo
BILLETS -> https://t.co/zH9mzDNuay
TICKETS -> https://t.co/L15MD29qGy pic.twitter.com/UMl9rlH4uC
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 10, 2017
Who needs tickets?
The Canadiens sent out a tweet Tuesday morning with a link to tickets still available for the home opener.
The Canadiens have sold out 541 consecutive games at the Bell Centre (493 in the regular season and 48 in the playoffs) dating back to Jan. 8, 2004.
Lots of tickets available for the game tonight. It's almost as if people can't afford to spend half a month's rent on one hockey game. pic.twitter.com/mSu8S44Kwk
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 10, 2017
Drouin still adjusting to centre
Jonathan Drouin will play his first home game with the Canadiens after picking up one assist (and a game-winning shootout goal in the season opener in Buffalo) in the first three games, to go along with a minus-2.
Drouin, who is still adjusting to being a first-line centre, has won 52.9 per cent of his faceoffs.
“Good so far,” Drouin said about the adjustment after playing mostly on the wing with the Tampa Bay Lightning. “Definitely a couple of things on the faceoffs, the new rules more than anything. But so far so good. I think everybody’s been helping me throughout. I think my wingers are doing a great job as well to help me. So far it’s been a pretty good position.”
Jonathan Drouin leads team stretch at #Habs morning skate #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/JwV2fnGJAD
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 10, 2017
Problems five-on-five
Captain Max Pacioretty is the only Canadiens player to score an even-strength goal in the first three games, with Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault both scoring short-handed.
“There’s two parts of it,” Gallagher said after the morning skate about the Canadiens’ problems scoring goals. “We’re obviously doing the first part … we’re working to create those chances. But the second part, I think you got to work a little bit harder to put pucks behind their goalie. He’s no different than any other player on the ice … I think you just have to outwork him and find ways to get pucks in the net.”
When asked about the number of quality scoring chances the Canadiens have had through the first three games, Gallagher said: “I’m not big on those numbers. I think you understand when you’re creating chances and when you’re not. I think right now there’s definitely chances there that goalies have made saves on. But there’s also areas where you can do a little bit better and create a little bit more sustained pressure throughout games … more opportunities. It’s something we’ve talked about and we’ll try and go out and execute it tonight.”
As for his line with Drouin and Pacioretty, Gallagher said: “I think it’s a work in progress. There’s been some good points, there’s been some points to work on. I think we feel comfortable with each other, we understand we obviously have responsibility on us to go out there and produce. I think the chances at times have been there. But like I said, you got to outwork goalies, you got to outwork whoever you’re up against. Game after game you have to try and have an impact. So we’ll continue to work on it and hopefully have an impact on the game tonight.”
Watch Julien’s news conference
You can watch Julien’s full news conference after Tuesday’s morning skate in Brossard on the HI/O Facebook page.
Birthday boy
Happy birthday to former Canadien Pete Mahovlich, who turned 71 on Tuesday.
This Date in Habs History
Oct. 10, 1953: Maurice (Rocket) Richard became the first player in NHL history to reach the 350-goal plateau when he scored in a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Oct. 10, 1988: The Canadiens set a team record for most goals in an opening game when they beat the New York Rangers 7-1 with Mark Recchi picking up four assists.
What’s next?
After Tuesday night’s game, the Canadiens don’t play again until Saturday when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Bell Centre (7 p.m., CBC, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will practise at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Brossard, have Thursday off and practise again in Brossard at 11 a.m. Friday.
So the only problem with our offense is 8 minute man De La Rose? who has been doing the job of a 4th liner….
He gets to sit?
CJ’s use of players very questionable….
Still scratching my head of his player use during playoffs last year.
Game log is up
I would gladly pay $1200 for 2 tickets to watch pucks hit Price. I’m amazed at how he doesn’t even have to move half the time due to his great postioning. I’d rather watch that than Connor McDavid every night here in Edmonton.
I agree entirely with RN. Not only is this team weak, it’s just not very entertaining. Too many DLRs and Shaw-types for far too long.
I thought MB got rid of Gorges cause he didn’t want to pay a defensive d-man 4 mill per and Emmy too…..but now he’s got Alzner do to the same thing and paying him 5 mill plus per and not to well I might add, I don’t get it…. and poor Josh has been a healthy scratch in the sabres games this year.
Mete has been the only impressive D-man so far, even Weber is mostly invisible during games, unless he get’s to unleash that howitzer.
Hey PK, howz smashville?
Shaker out!
PK Sayers everything is great in smashville . He really enjoyed going to the finals last year , and he thought with out a couple of injuries they could have won the cup . He also feels he has a very good chance of winning it this year and can’t wait to visit the kids at the children’s hospital with the cup in hand . He very happy that the team and ownership appreciate his talent to provide very entertaining hockey.He likes and RESPECTS his coaches and they RESPECT him . He was wondering how things were going in MTL with out him , how far did they go last year in the playoffs? He says he has to go , he has a game against the Flyers tonight and his team is looking to score 4 or 5 goals tonight because that’s what the coaches and mr Poile WANT ! GO PREDS GO. 76. 76. 76.
I understand why habs fandom wants MB’s head on a platter. I’m ok with forwarda in general. I think its a slow start with ni pucn luck. But what he has done with the defense is a fireable offense.
The question (as usual) is Where do we find a competent francophone for GM? Is Roy really the answer? Or are there other options?
Yeah there is and it points to abandoning the silly idea that the coach must be French. It is a absolute foolish notion to shrink the pool of talent by imposing the political nooses around our team. perhaps bring back MT. He speaks French.
One thing for sure: they were better off trading Byron and his 20 goals than what they are doing now with him.
Got a bet on with my Buddy The Hawks Fan.
Took a few pints at the Saloon but I got a 2 Goal spot.
I’m still a bit nervous.
C’mon Boys! Don’t let me down.
Viva Timo Libre!
Last Habs game I paid to see was against the Blackhawks on 15 January 2016. I felt like an idiot after having paid top dollar to watch a very poor effort in a 2-1 loss. I asked myself why I should care so much when the team I was cheering for did not show up for its fans (on a Saturday night and an original 6 game at that). Won’t be there tonight. Might watch the replay or highlights if I read that it was a good game. Through 23 years of mediocrity, the value of the Habs has risen exponentially. What that tells me is the only way that serious change might take place within the Club is if there is a real threat to the bottom line. Until then, expect only minor tweaks. Definitely do not expect anything or anyone that might tinker with the winning formula that is le Club de Hockey des Canadiens de Montreal. Such misfits will be traded or fired. Even at a loss.
GUMPER
You madman! You brought up Lynn Powis!
Just kidding… my dad can quote chapter & verse from the WHA days but I was barely out of diapers in 1978. Sure had great season tickets though.
CHeers to ya!
I think we are losing perspective a bit when we say we should have kept Markov and Radulov. These guys are old and demanding too much. We are only saying we should have kept them cause we have no young players to step up and take their places at the same level of play. That is MB’s fault. Same reason why MB has to open the vault for Carey, because with a popgun offence, we need Price to save our butts. Again, MB’s fault.
This team, if not for the mistakes by Gainey through to MB, should have PK and McDonaugh on the blueline, and Sergachev too. There should be no problems in our own end, and if the GM wanted more goals, he should have traded Carey right after his monster award winning season, like RN said.
It may be premature to panic, but I think RN’s explanation that this club is worse 6 years later is true. More than anything, THAT is what concerns me most. MB is managing this team into the ground.
I wonder if “go to the net” is the really the solution.
If CJ means be less timid and more goal-focussed, the way some players just seem to be hungry that way, then sure. But if it’s more to clog up the crease with lunks and hope something bounces in, I dunno. Might add up to a goal or two over the long run, amid a whole lot of ho-hum scrums and face-washes.
For my money I prefer the new NHL style of quick, sharp passing. It reminds me of how soccer has evolved with speed and one-touch passes breaking down the dominant defensive systems that ruled in the ’90s.
That makes players like Drouin a great catch, and I’m thrilled we have him. I find myself drawn to the screen when he’s on the ice, and a little less interested when he goes off. And I don’t like dwelling, but I can’t help but still lament that other big trade, the one that sent the message to players (and fans) that high octane entertainment has no place here when management is convinced solid if boring shut-down hockey is the answer.
Yep it’s the solution. It means go to the net, not skate about 40 feet away, not hang out at the tops or middles or sides of the circles, or even the dots.
It means the vast majority of goals are scored from 10 feet in. So if we’re gonna score more goals, we gotta go there more times. Many more times than we are now.
This can’t be any simpler, and it’s not necessarily about jamming the puck in. A player receiving a quick pass from six feet in is likely to score compared to 25 feet.
That is honest to G-d what the coach is saying. Go to the dirty areas and ya shall score.
Paul Byron did it all last year, and scoffed when someone poked around at his SH%. Sure, he said, he could shoot more from 25 feet out, and then it would’ve been lower. But he shoots from right in the goalie’s face.
Imagine if Galchenyuk would do that all night?
The goal where the opposition says, “frig those guys are good, totally tic-tac-toed us to death” is the goal that says you are superior.
The goal where people are crashing into the net is obviously better than no goal, but not a goal that necessarily says you are better at hockey.
We’ve got a great goalie, why don’t we run and gun and win games 4-3?
No way the habs win today…….4-1 loss, again!
Just like the boys get goalied by every other tender in the league, tonight will be no different.
Holtby doesn’t lose to the habs and neither does Crawford.
Boom goes the dynamite, bring on the panic!
Go leafs, I mean knights!
Shaker out!
Here’s my list of players in MB’s “Hail Mary FA Hall of Fame”:
Sekac
Semin
Fleischmann
Hemsky
Thought about adding Streit II and Bouillon II, but kept the list to forwards only.
Boullion II was okay in my books.
Hard not to like the Cube. But he was overused by MT.
I cancelled NHL Center Ice package last year (I live in the US). I didn’t buy any Habs gear for anyone for Christmas. I do still go see the games but the seats are a lot cheaper in DC and Florida than in Mtl.
yeah, if the sellouts aren’t happening, i’m guessing there will be similar effects seen in subscriptions and merchandising. not surprising.
So JDR sits tonight., guess its the same old BS as other years, the reporters were saying sunday he was the best player on the 4th line, so he sits tonight. If they want to consider sitting floaters and under acheiving players , they should start with the capt
there is absolutely not doubt about it – if the Habs had Rads and Markov the team would be much much better…so – by corollary this team is nowhere near as good as they could be so…whose fault is that?
Markov? Probably MB’s fault but you never really know behind the scenes. Rads? I think MB thought he could sign him but he offered the biggest contract he reasonably could, unfortunately there was really no one else to sign that could replace him. Time to trade for J. Neal perhaps?
it is 100% MB’s fault…pisses me off when I think about it…both those guys should be on this team.
Markov yes – word on the street is that Markov wanted 2 yrs and Habs wanted 1, then Markov was willing to settle for 1 year. BUT if the cap space is used to get a top Dman I’m OK with Markov’s departure.
Rads – I don’t think he ever intended to return to the Habs so that’s not on MB.
Ya! MB should have offered Radulov 8 years at 7 mililon!
And Markov deserved a four year extension!
What was MB thinking!!
Break open the vault and throw the bank at these old guys!
C’mon.
So let me get this straight ? Habs don’t tank cause it stains the integrity of the club and they believe the fans deserve better ? Uh huh . How s that working out ? People complaining about the prices butletsbe Frank , if Connor McDavid or Austin Matthews were playing for habs and play an exciting game like the leafs it would be worth every penny … Watching a 10.5 mill goalie doesn’t tickle my pickle …or a one demensional 8 mill man either ….
Peter Mahovlich was one talented suit-splasher…
Wait, I think I understand.
Shamsky is in the lineup so that he can fail spectacularly and publically during the home opener. The 2 crappy penalties he’ll be taking will be so obviously due to his lack of footspeed that there will be no other choice but to terminate the contract.
This is a great move, Claude.
Brilliant.
give Shamsky a chance. I’m sure he’ll impress with his leadership qualities and flashes of skill from yesteryear.
if not, don’t you worry. His sidekick – Mr. Injury Bug – is riding shotgun and will spring to action any time.
OR maybe he’s setting the stage for a game-saving hat-trick from Hemskyie (nickname-ified) and a consequent 30-game extension to this ill-advised experiment…?
This was in a reply to RN below but I think for some persective:
When talking about oldtimer fans vs. new fans, I have the opposite dynamic. I get annoyed at “new Jets fans” whining about the current team.
I grew up watching:
– a team trading superstar fan favorites
– utter futility
– Barry Shenkarow as owner
– Winnipeg Enterprises Corp.
– Fergie as GM (though this became humorous later when the Leafs hired Jr.)
– Later, Mike Smith as GM *ugh*
– You wanna talk scoreless puds?
Mother of pearl…
Doug Evans, Danton Cole, Mark Kumpel, Phil Sykes, Randy Gilhen, Luciano Borsato, Scott Arniel, Mark Osborne, Mike Eagles, Gilles Hamel, Scott Levins, Dallas Eakins, Paul Ysebaert, Andy Brickley, Bryan Erickson, Chad Kilger, man it’d take forever to type them all.
I think Kris Draper belongs on that list too, if not for a nice run with Detroit.
I will put a star beside Looch for being a nice guy and Mike Eagles for playing lacrosse and punching lefty.
Lots of perspective, when thinking about old vs. new there.
3 games in is no time to panic. When I see the Habs start the season 4-11, that’s when the hysterical flashbacks kick in.
Dale Hawerchuk was fun to watch.
I got to see Chris Oddleifson on Wednesday nights.
A loss tonight? If it’s not an epic blowout, no big deal.
Loss tonight and loss to the Loafs?
Now then, the sky is falling…
Sorry… is it now or then? I don’t want to hide under my desk for nothing.
Loss to the Hawks and then Matthews gets a pair on Saturday to end the skid? Find your safe space.
If you want to practice, 25 says you can hide under his desk.
Hey now… them’s frightenin’ words!
I have a bunker that I use to use, it may cost a few shackles.
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
Dr Recchi visiting the White House today.
If anyone can diagnose T-Rump, he can.
😈
My goodness! Who wouldn’t be anything less than absolutely thrilled to shake those famously tiny mitts… provided there’s some strong hand sanitizer nearby, of course…?
A few empty seats won’t faze Molson.
Depending on how many are left he can find a way to count them as sold.
On the other hand people staying home to watch on TV is also favorable to Molson’s bottom line.
Habs local and national share ofTV rights got be worth over $100 million annually
RDS $1 million per game = $81 million
Rogers mega deal for this year $14 million
NBC ($200 mil to NHL) $6 million
Plus TSN local rights- unknown but less than RDS
$101 million + TSN (lets say conservatively $30 million)
Not bad if a few seats remain unsold
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
RDS only has rights for 60 regular season games.
shhhh…or Mr Molson will have to raise the tix prices to make up for the lost of TV revenue 🙂
Is TVA money coming from the Rogers deal? If not then they are paying something to the habs too.
Yes, TVA’s money is included in the Rogers deal.
that’s correct, so $81 million plus the TSN local rights also 60 games.
Still could be $100 million total
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
I cancelled my French package subscription with Cogeco this morning which carries all Habs games. I figured if I’m going to bitch & complain about the people running this team I have to do my share. Hoping people in Montreal will do the same & boycott this product.
“I hate the Leafs like a sickness”
unfortunately the unsold seats are from the resale site. So Mr Molson got his money from the original sale of the tix. He won’t care if those trying to make money off his team don’t sell their tixs.
But yes, Leafs managment seemed to hear the booing and the bags on the heads of fans in attendence. That was embarrassing for the owners. So maybe we need to actually follow the leafs fans if things go south. But lets remember…leafs were missing the playoffs year after year before all this “correction” came. Also let remember they were lucky to draft Matthews. Most likely the 3rd best player in the leauge. He may be generational along with McD and Crosby. But every other team that has sucked for years who has not landed such a player the last 10 yrs…many are not in much better shape then MTL.
Edm only got it together because of McD, before that 3- #1 picks unheard of. NYI have done nothing, Ariz have done nothing, Canes have done nothing, Avs have gotten nowhere, Buff neither. Tor was drafting top 7 for like 10 yrs and got nowhere until Matthews. So my point is look at the odds of the success of a rebuild. If you land a generational talent, sure they can carry the team. But outside of that, rebuild thru the draft takes more then 5 yrs and the majority really are not getting anywhere.
Well Lou dumping the team generated 13 draft picks then 11 the following year, so not just the #1 draft pick makes a team.
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
and it takes an average of 4-5 yrs for a non star draft pick to make the nhl if ever. so out of 24 picks you mention over 2 yrs (really?) only a small handful will every have a NHL career…and those few in a few years. (typically). Again my point is that TOR has been bad for 10 yrs, and Matthews is the MAIN reason they are where they are today. If not for him, they’d be at par with Jets or Buff.
or at the hab level with no #1 centre very true. Hyman, conor brown, carrick, levo, sosnikov, kapenan, grunderson, made the team with a whole bunch in the marlies. Marner, nylander, mathews,came from the draft. so for sure it takes a year and a half to tear it apart then you got another year to draft so 3 years then bingo your back, new and improved.
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
Hyman….traded for
Brown…good pick up ( we have that too in Lehk, Hudon, Gally etc)
Carrick/Sonnikov….easy depth guys to draft, habs have too
I just am not sold that a rebuild thru draft is a sure thing and more so never in 3 yrs as you put above unless you draft a superstar. Without Matthews, this team is not where ppl see it being right now. Not saying it wouldn’t still be a good playoff team in a few years, but that’s my piont a good team, like many other teams, but real bad for over 10 yrs. Not always the way to go. Many teams have been doing this for years now and the only 2 that have succeed to move above the rest is cause of McD and Matthews. Columbus is prob the best example of it working without a superstar….it took loooooonng time. And they are the only ones.
I do not believe dumping players and we would be right back and improved in 3 yrs. Just my opinion. You cant guarantee luck.
Edmonton finally got it together when they cleaned house and got rid if the Oiler alumni clown-show of Mactavish and Kevin Lowe and brought in Chiarelli.
Same in Toronto- Rogers/Bell brought in Shanahan he cleaned out the Burke regime.
Drafting in the top every year is no guarantee if the guys in charge haven’t got a clue.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
…and they happened to win the lotto….lets be honest, they would still be “Rebuilding” and not a “sure playoff team” if they had not landed McD.
Drafting high the last 10 yrs has proven to not be as “fool proof” as many fans think. The facts are that most teams “rebuidling” (and many not by choice just by fact they are bad) are not really reaping the rewards of it.
agree, but bergiven? whats the alternative
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
Going to the net, as Bill Dauterive points out, has been a huge part of the game since 25soonenough was little 5soonenough.
That said, in this era of gigantic padded freaks between the pipes, one of the rare (especially for us) ways to score is by getting the goalie moving from side-to-side.
There’s no longer many holes if the giant padded ones are simply plopped on their knees in the crease – even if little Gallagher is furtively burrowing away for rebounds.
If you’re playing a north-south-go-to-the-net game all the time, you’re going to be scoreless and boring (sound familiar).
For this reason (one of many), I’d play Drouin and Galchenyuk together. With their skill and ability to draw people out of position (and Galchenyuk’s nifty one-timer), they could play that east-west game. Let the rest of the goobers go up and down and drive the net.
Put Lehkonen with them for defensive responsibility and let ’em run.
Or, just leave Galchenyuk on the third line and let him pull a cart.
Don’t refer to me without a Giphy that shows your true affection or others will get the wrong idea.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
5soonenough when the team announced Aurèle Joliat was no longer in its plans.
http://bit.ly/2kF72xF
hahaha. man I was cute.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Gallagher made a great point about beating goalies, too. Essentially he said players aren’t working hard enough to put pucks behind them.
I wouldn’t call his digging furtive, I’d say it tends to be aggressive. I wouldn’t mind seeing the Paciorettys and Plekanecs of this world be a little less furtive when the puck hits the goalie but hasn’t stopped.
I think he’s aggressive getting to where he needs to be, then his shenanigans become a little more furtive.
But yes, at least he’s in there.
Well dirty areas get lots of goals, jvr, Kadri, even Mathews puts lots in from close.
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
this team is all about Patches. PAtches above the rest. So he gets the C, he gets PK traded (part of issue in room) and he gets the new best player in Drouin.
Chuck is on his way out…why play him with Drouin and give your captain Pleks or Danault?
When MB keeps trading and not signing “fan favorite” players, and not bringing in a #1 center, maybe its time to break the sellout streak. Maybe it’ll raise an eyebrow slightly but probably unnoticeable to Molson because he’s busy counting his beer making money?
They should switch Lehkonen and Galchenyuk. Hudon has looking to find a shooter and Lehkonen seems to keep forgetting to the open guy for a one-timer until its too late and looks awkward for a failed shoot attempt. Galchenyuk always seems to find a way to be open for a one-timer.
Win is a win, but I hope we win.
Who knows, maybe lots of empty seats for the home opener will finally get Molson to notice that the club’s 25 year cup drought has turned his franchise from a respectable wine to a rancid vinegar.
Habs should come out of this funk tonight. Blackhawks are way above average for goals, and habs are way below, so it’s the law of averages. So far they have not looked like a Claude Julien team, so I would expect that to change at some point. Plekanec has yet to show up, so that’s already 5+ games including pre-season, could he only muster 1 good game in 8 this season? That’s only 10 games!
“Good so far,” Drouin said…. “…(S)o far so good. …. So far … good ….”
(Yes, I’m picking on the new guy. Yes, I realize he talks like every hockey player, ever.)
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
I’m giving him until game 15 then I’ll jump on his lack of offence the same as everyone else.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
We have to get better between the inner hash marks where our problem is and has always been.
PATHETIC…..Bergie should go.
$500-$600 a pop is grossly overpriced for any tickets for any game. Really shameless pricing to gouge fans, only corporate types can afford these tickets, I hope the under sell keeps occurring to send a message.
I think CJ’s plan to roll 3 lines when realistically we can put together 2 lines that can produce in the o zone is a challenge at best. I can’t jump on Chucky until they give him line mates that can play in the o zone. Once they cross the blue line, he is virtually playing alone.
welcome to leaf fans nightmares. Im shocked at how many young fans take the go train in from the tips of east west and north 20-30-40 ‘s and you would pay 300-500 to sit low not between the blue lines. How do all these fans do it? I think its extortion. I go to maybe 5-6 games a year now, on the glass half boards or behind the net. I used to go to 10 plus games in 2009. soon ill be down to two 1000$ seat games FFS
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
This is why there is unsold seats..its one of the reasons why the summit was cancelled..most are not ready to jump off the cliff after 3 games..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
You’re right, it’s not really about a 1-2 start.
It’s about high prices, a quarter-century of non-winning… all the stuff we’ve been discussing.
DDO makes a terrific point about apathy, as opposed to general management ineffectiveness, being the thing that brings down the natty turd-flinging blind squirrel.
There is now an entire generation of fans who have never seen the team win anything. We spoiled old fossils are left with braying about the Glory Days. It’s a full quarter-century of never making it past the semifinals. That’s abysmal.
It’s also part of the reason I joke about The Curse of the Three Stooges and bringing back Patty.
This period of mediocrity (regular-season division titles don’t excite me) began when the team traded its most popular superstar (one who wore his heart on his sleeve and was the primary reason for the team’s last two Cup wins) for a bag of peanuts – because he had the temerity to splash the suits.
Flash forward 20-odd years later. The team again trades the fans’ favourite player (one who wore his heart on his sleeve and who always stepped up in the playoffs) for an older, safer player. Why? He had the temerity to splash the suits.
Now, any year without a Cup will always be a failure for we rotten old-schoolers. But that said, I’m at least realistic. What I’m really looking for these days is a whiff of hope and some entertainment.
Bergevin has left me with neither. He brought in the harrumphing mango shytgibbon and an endless array of scoreless puds, then dealt away the most entertaining player we had. What’s my incentive to watch, other than the fact the fandom has been ingrained in me since I was five years old? And that fandom was rewarded, over and over, with titles, making loyalty unquestioned, come hell or Juha Lind.
What are today’s fans rewarded with? The ones who are now of age where they can purchase season tickets, or entertain the notion of spending a grand-plus to take their young families to a game. What about them?
Without the titles, without living the history, without their favourite player… what about them?
I think Molson knows this. I’d hope that MB knows this. I think it played a huge part in the Drouin deal.
We’ve railed about the No. 1C thing forever. But to me, the most gaping hole in this year’s roster was the 1LHD to play alongside Weber. Our best prospect just happened to be in a position to fill that role.
But when a good-looking, flashy French-Canadian kid became available – a chance to give the new generation their own young fan favourite – the brain trust made that move.
Nevermind you were simply replacing your best forward from the year prior (and giving up your best prospect simply to maintain status quo), you do it. And damned if you won’t desperately try to kill two birds with one stone and stick the new saviour in as your 1C. (“See, we care about you guys”).
So you know there’s at least some attention being paid to the apathy aspect. If a guy like me, 40-odd years invested into this thing, can find myself occasionally wondering if it’s worth my time – what is the next generation of winless fans thinking?
I know MB has a 300-year contract. I know it’s still a decent, though bland, squad. But a slow start, some boos cascading down from the rafters and a few more empty non-corporate seats might leave him on shaky ground sooner than you think.
Hope comes from young prospects. It’s what kept me watching the Expos for many years until the annual fire sales started. Knowing that the Expos had some great young talent always kept me going. If not this year, maybe next.
The Habs have truely failed in this regard. The only two young homegrown players that have become fixtures have been Galchenyuk and Gallagher, and Galchenyuk looks less and less part of the future. If the team fails this year, is there anything to indicate that the younger players on the team or in the AHL will make them better next year? Nope.
Yup.
From our last 10 drafts, exactly one of our top picks (the enigmatic No. 3 overall Galchenyuk) is currently with the big club.
Well, see: it’s not worth the time. I’ve only seen two Cups, but I know that. It’s not worth the time. There must be plenty of oldtimers know now that without even thinking about it. And I used to watch 200+ games a year, all leagues considered.
I have a young family. Will I be watching live tonight?
No, I’ll be at dance class. Twice, at different times. The appreciation isn’t always there, but the odd proud smile is worth skipping whatever heroics are on the ice tonight as they happen.
Late tonight, when the kids are asleep, I’ll watch, win or lose, and in front of the TV I’ll lift and sweat and swear and try to stay in shape to keep up with the kids a little while longer.
And hockey will mainly be the noise in the background, where it belongs. 10 Guy Lafleurs on the ice wouldn’t change that.
Ya want hope and entertainment? Buy a lottery ticket!
Kids definitely change the dynamic of fandom.
There’s a solid 20-plus years in there where it falls well down the list. (PVRs, the ability to skip commercials and Canadien Express are gold).
But that makes the apathy thing even more real. A new generation, with folks who grew up never winning anything and not being able to take in live games, becomes even more detached when other responsibilities are factored in.
I call them “new Jets fans” LOL
I grew up watching everything you described:
– trading fan favorites
– utter futility
– Barry Shenkarow as owner
– Fergie as GM
– Later, Mike Smith as GM
– You wanna talk scoreless puds?
OMG
Doug Evans, Danton Cole, Mark Kumpel, Phil Sykes, Randy Gilhen, Luciano Borsato, Scott Arniel, Mark Osborne, Mike Eagles, Gilles Hamel, Scott Levins, Dallas Eakins, Paul Ysebaert, Andy Brickley, Bryan Erickson man it’d take forever to type.
I think Kris Draper belongs on that list too, if not for a nice run with Detroit.
Lots of perspective in that list up there.
Horsie, you forgot the inimitable Lynn Powis…
He made Nik Backstrom look like Eddie Shack…
I don’t think there is anyone on the planet better at insulting people..then names you come up with are very entertaining..I would like to borrow you the next time I get into a war of words with someone..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
I’m in.
From NR:
“We’ve railed about the No. 1C thing forever. But to me, the most gaping hole in this year’s roster was the 1LHD to play alongside Weber. Our best prospect just happened to be in a position to fill that role.”
Ummm…. we have our 1LHD and he just happened to be in a position to fill that role. Admittedly more by good luck than good management but nevertheless, we have him.
I wouldn’t trade him straight up for Sergachev…
Love young Mete.
But counting on a small 19-year-old to play 25 minutes a game alongside the Man Mountain is a little much.
Although if you mean Schlemko-oh-oh-ohhhhhhh I’m right there with you. My loins want him bad.
“But counting on a small 19-year-old to play 25 minutes a game alongside the Man Mountain is a little much.”
That would certainly be the prevailing wisdom in 99 out of 100 cases.
Just not this one…
Schlumpko sounds like something you oughta have lanced as in, “I would love to go horseback riding with you but I have a huge Schlumpko on my arse”…
I hope Mete can be your DD.
http://bit.ly/2y9ZcPK
So very well said.
I have no idea why the young ones, with no Cup memories in their lives, pay big bucks to follow our beloved Habs.
I spend my time (too much) and a bit of money (as little as possible), cause I pine for one more fix of the glory days, to relive the utter joy of wallowing in a Cup championship all year.
But until MB’s replaced, maybe Molson as owner too, I don’t think for minute it’s imminent. Only my yearning for days past keeps me going, my brain actually knows I’m wasting my time.
That said, it’s time to get something productive done until game time…lol.
Couldn’t they call up McCarron and park him in front of the Hawks net Yvon Lambert style?
“The problem, the coach said, is players not taking the puck to the net.”
hmmmmm … another point of view is that “the player without the puck makes the play”
When the phenomenal 1990s Penguins went on their improbable winning streak, it was amazing how many goals they got on three or four passing plays, with the goal scoring tapping in from the edge; untouched!
I know we don’t have that kind of talent but we have some pretty skilled guys that we could put together for one really good offensive line.
Trying to employ ‘balanced’ lines with defensive specialists or grinders on every line robs the team of that kind of ‘it’ factor it sorely needs. Emphasizing mistakes rather than panache does likewise.
We’ve got a great goalie, why don’t we run and gun and win games 4-3?
That last player still had to go to the net to score. Even in the 90s.
That is a lot different than “The problem, the coach said, is players not taking the puck to the net.”
In fact, in my example, the player with the puck is momentarily taking it away from the net to pass for the tap in goal. Huge difference.
We’ve got a great goalie, why don’t we run and gun and win games 4-3?
I agree with you, but you’re reaching too hard on the coach. He wants players to drive the net with or without the puck. His problem is that too many players are playing a perimeter game.
sorry Bwoar, I think the coaching is a problem. GM is a more obvious one.
We’ve got a great goalie, why don’t we run and gun and win games 4-3?
Hi all
I’ve been a habs fan since 1963,, and I’ve seen it all , now we
should blow it up , and I REALLY hate to say this but the leafs did it right ..
Later
50 years and still won nothing.
BTW you know what is worse than not being able to sell out games? Not being able to sell out with a 10.5 million player…just sayin’.
ouch
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
We don’t have a 10.5 million player until next year…
Average height of Habs’ D pairings:
1st pair: 6′ 0.5″
2nd pair: 6′ 3″
3rd pair: 6′ 2″
–Go Habs Go!–
JDR is a bubble NHL player. Hemsky is not good. Julian is a blow hard, seats are unsold. Its a mess in habland.
I hope they play well enough to freeze molson from doing anything, but just when you think this, that happens.
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
I lived in TO once – Yonge and Eglinton before moving to Bayview and Eglinton. Very clean big city.
As far as hockey’s concerned, tho, you’re in the centre of a toilet bowl.
Hope you can swim !
thx. I lived in montreal west island, there is a universe out there down the 401, the most amateur players in canada in the GTA
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
Enjoy the ride ❗
https://youtu.be/T-3Iq3XQkAw?t=8
West Islander? Me too. You just earned a point back in my book,
still a few down for being a Leaf fan, but, you’re up a notch.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
D Mex I have lived at Yonge & Eglinton for nearly 15 years. Toilet Bowl hockey universe here for sure! But I’m here to remind Leafs fans there is at least one other team in the NHL… https://photos.app.goo.gl/qCcH2GnGSvrLvW0p2
well pass the scrubber then, this bowl is full of fans, paying inside and thousands standing outside.
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
Hey canuckbot !
45 Dunfield, then moved to Leaside.
Enjoyed it, but whenever I tried to talk hockey there, the smartest reply I could find was whazzup.
Didn’t talk much hockey in TO …
D Mex, I’m 33 Holly. We were neighbors! I will respect whazzup ‘s comments but he must realize what we are talking about. Because it’s true, there are a ton of Leaf fans but most don’t seem to remember anything but the last game. My “shrine” is dedicated to those fans! I have never lived in Montreal but I’d assume it is the same but opposite fandom. Like talking about 1993 like it was yesterday…hahaha
Peace, whazzup. Maybe we’ll go for a beer sometime!
cheers
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
hmm I’m guessing that 7-1 home win should read 1998 not 1988, since Dr Rechhi was definitely not part of the Habs in 1988
Boston signed Ryan White to a PTO
–Go Habs Go!–
Could this be the end of the sellout streak?? And on opening night, no less??? Say it ain’t so!
Really though, I don’t want to question the dark part of my soul from which this wellspring of smug satisfaction is coming–I just want to savour the moment.
Suck on it, greed-heads.
Johnny, that’s dark… 🙂
I swing between optimism (forced?) and pessimism too, and while I think it’s questionable whether it’s too early to panic, I know it’s too early to go where you are…lol
Come back, walk towards the light!
Panic
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
aptly put. “wellspring of smug satisfaction”
reminds me of the feeling I once got from watching the Leafs lose.
That feeling has morphed into something far uglier these days.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’m also enjoying this news, just a little.
I think it reflects poorly on me.
I am not happy about it..selling out every game is quite an accomplishment..needless to say the Sens fans and media have pounced right on it..not that they are one’s to talk, after blacking out 1500 seats they still have not sold out..its just that now they have some ammunition…
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
You gotta let that stuff (other teams’ fans/media) stuff go, Mary.
Yea like some of the posters on here let stuff go…right..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
rot remains at the top – without a change of leadership to a passionate and knowledgable owner, nothing will change – Habs got a version of Harold Ballard – an actual showman who -like our Hobbit owner – only wants asses in the seats. Sell the Team!!
http://jimrome.com/2017/10/09/dumbest-man-on-earth/
Interesting video for those who haven’t seen it. The article is a little immature and repetitive, but the video is worth seeing.
What the what did I just watch?
I always felt that MB is untouchable…but if there is one thing that would get him fired it would be unsold tickets. Marinaro was saying last week he sensed less enthusiasm as usual for the Habs when he was at the practice facility. Used to be only standing room lefts for fans to watch the practice…not any more. If a sense of apathy sets in with this franchise, even after acquiring Drouin, I don’t see how MB survives.
Don’t tease, don’t get my hopes up…
+1. We vote with our wallets.
Reassuring to know that the “most knowledgeable fans in hockey” know a losing proposition when they see one.
Yep.
This is the first season opener in years where I feel that the team has regressed. I don’t suppose that I’m the only one. Hope sells tickets. If fans have little hope, they may decide to stay away.
I bet Habs fans are comparing their team to the Leafs, and it’s pissing them off.
We’re three games into the season. Leafs are plus 9, Habs – 6. That’s a spread of 15 goals. In three games.
Give Chucky a shot.
Yikes!
Replacing Hemsky and Streit with a warm dish rag and Jerabek seems like a no-brainer.
But there’s a little more nuance (yay!).
Getting rid of one or both immediately would make the natty turd-flinging blind squirrel look bad. Can’t have that. If these were the Hail Marys designed to replace at least some of what Radulov and Markov brought, they fell flat.
Plus, both Hemsky and Streit do have some (ancient) history of reasonable play. And they’re cheap as dirt.
They know De La Rose is a defensively competent, scoreless pud. So they can wait on him. Jerabek is waiver exempt, so you can wait a little longer for him as well. Ditto McCarron. And you know Bill Dauterive wants Deslauriers around at some point. And if Mete returns to junior after his nine outings, there’s another spot open.
Hemsky and Streit will get a few more chances. If they continue to suck, they’ll be waived on a Sunday morning when everyone is watching NFL, or in conjunction with MB acquiring another washed-up pud who played a bit part in a long-ago Blackhawks title.
You and your nuanced nellying.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Good stuff. It is quite simple, Jerabek becomes the second savior in support Drouin.
If that doesn’t work, maybe Julien will learn how to exploit talent.
After that Molson has to eat MBs contract, and make him the scapegoat.
If that doesn’t work … another 5 year plan .. lol
We’ve got a great goalie, why don’t we run and gun and win games 4-3?
Stu: “Tickets still available” is misleading & lazy journalism. Yeah, buy tix from a reseller at 3 times face value.
Tickets will be available to anything if you’ll pay 3X face value.
Still, it’s encouraging that a few millionaires have bailed on the Canadiens Money Machine.
zzzzzzz…boring.
no scoring, no hitting, no fun…who on earth is willing to drop $1K for two seats to watch this crap?
@ Gerry Pidgeon
I did have this to say about Galchenyuk / Byron:
Byron – getting to play with an AHLer (scratch tonight) and a terrible FA signing. Works hard, can score, drives the net, honest effort. Overachieves on the cheap.
Galchenyuk – playing with last year’s #1C + a strong energy guy, works 1/2 the time, only uses his 1 move past the blue line, not trying to reach the net or his potential.
Which one deserves better assignments?
Byron: #10 in TOI (less than Hudon FFS), no PP time
AG27: #3 in TOI, #3 in PP TOI
I dunno man, I’ve seen The Galchenyuk Show, it’s awesome when it’s on. But it’s been on hiatus since he was hurt.
I’m waiting for Galchenyuk to appear on the injury list with a ‘4-6 weeks, butthurt’ designation.
Thanks, saw it, my reply below:
“We’re going to introduce the wrinkle of “deserve”?
So Weise played with heart and soul the first few years as a Hab, dropping the gloves with Lucic once if I remember correctly, so he “deserves” PP time as a reward? That’s a good use of your assets?
I’m all for rewarding effort. I’m also all for accountability. I agree Chucky doesn’t measure up IMO, on both those accounts. He doesn’t “deserve” what I’m proposing for him.
But do we want our team to win? To score?
Will banishing Chucky to the 3rd and 4th lines indefinitely help?
Let’s say you decide 10-15 games of that is enough, and now you want to try him beside Drouin…do you think he might have lost his confidence by then? Do you think he might have a worse attitude by then? An even bigger chip on his shoulder?”
I may be prematurely concerned about this team, I admit it. But as RN said the other day, it’s not because we’ve started 1-2, it’s because we’ve been watching this team for years, and I’m afraid I see decline all over it. Athletes’ mental toughness/confidence is paramount to their performance, and the deployment of Chucky isn’t helping this team score, or gain any offensive confidence. Add the futility on the backend, and I fear an extended losing streak, one that will set the tone of this season as a steep uphill climb to .500 and possible playoff spot…
In other words, I see an urgency others either don’t, or are unwilling to admit.
Give Chucky a shot.
The “decline” this year is due to two things IMO, the first one being Julien. I don’t like his decisions particularly the ones concerning Chucky’s utilization.
The other is the D. I think MB under-evaluated the Markov effect. But for the D, one big piece could put everyone in the right chair. Let’s see how Schlem does… if not good, than the $8.5M can go there at least in part.
Results = deserves. It couldn’t be simpler at the pro level. So we agree on that.
Does Galchenyuk’s PP time not count, though? He’s out there in prime time, still not scoring.
Whether we put him on the top line now, or 10 games from now is immaterial. Until there’s a change in *his game* he won’t get the results he’s capable of, with anyone, wherever in the lineup.
If he’s the kind of player that needs other guys to get him motivated or confident or whatever we call it, then he’s not the player a lot of people here think he his.
You seem a tad concerned for our season. I get that, past results don’t auger well either. But it’s not the first 10 or 15 games that will determine the fate of this club.
We agree to disagree. Time will tell.
I hope you’re right, I fear you’re not.
Last year Galchenyuk was far and away the best forward on the PP, almost doubling everyone else in PPM played.
If results = deserves, how come the guy can never hold onto a top-line role, despite putting up nearly a PPG almost every time he plays there.
And it may be more a question of whether he needs skilled players to be his most effective, and not whether they motivate him. I would bet he has issues with his current deployment, and may even have a sucky attitude, but is playing him on the 3rd or 4th line to ‘teach him a lesson’ really the most effective approach? Has it worked to this point? Not so much. But fine, play him on the 4th because of how terribly he’s performed (which is not as bad as some make it out to be, but hey, we all see things different) and further sour that relationship. Byron and Shaw work a lot harder and are apparently good guys. Still don’t produce the results the Habs need, but they deserve it.
use galchenyuk the right way and he can score 50 goals, right wing top of face off circle, and someone feed him the puck. like OV but on the other side. He can not do with the guys he is playing with, I have not seen him get a pass from his linemates.
Tickets available. Not sure if I want to spend $500 to watch the Habs score maybe 1 goal (they will probably get shut out though). Not to worry if it is not a sell out. The team is spending 8.5 million dollars less on salaries than other teams.
Sooner or later it had to happen with those ticket prices. It is not as if the economy is booming here.
Maybe it has more to do with the price than the product..although according to that chart some of the sold out ones are in the seven hundred dollar range..I know we had issues with the prices and the pre season game rule..so it was cancelled..
We have had some pretty craptastic seasons since 2004 and yet have managed to sell out..I don’t see how only 3 games into the season people have already decided to bail..it has to be the cost..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
People moaning and groaning about a guy being pulled from the line up with a whooping 4 career NHL goals ? I didn’t like the Hemsky signing either but for a team starved for goals , it makes sense . Also Chicago isn’t exactly the most physical team so a more finesse player like Hemsky may have some room out there . With Plekanec nearing the twilight of is career is his successor seriously going to be Danault ? This is looking grim .
Hemsky back in!
The team needs his gritty PIMs, i guess.
All I want to do is say that I laughed at your post.
De La Rose will get plenty of playing time as soon as Hemsky gets injured.
Well looks like CJ will be patient with his lines. 4th liners in and out is pretty not relevant to the issue. We need goals so Hemsky in because the only use he has is to be on the 1st waive of PP. The first wave that obviously is not working, but hey we need goals and that’s what he is here for (insert laugh).
So between DLR and Mitch to start at C….well do you really think they will sit a vet from MTL for the MTL home opener.
I dont like the move, but I really don’t care that much. The sooner Hemsky proves he is done, the sooner we can move on from him. Our PP has not scored a single goal, I don’t care how we enter the zone but when there is no one in front of the net, the D can easily stop the pass from Hemsky (side of net) to Patches.. with no one in front of the net, the goalie will easily make any save he can see. I also don’t know why Weber hasn’t taken more shots from the point..dont’ be afraid to injure the other team…or is Chuck playing in the slot getting in the way of his shot?
Sounds like CJ agrees that there’s a bit too much perimeter play going on. Like i said on the last thread, tough to score on the outside.
Lots of noise out there about ousting MB. What realistic options does Molson have to replace him? Who’s available?
I don’t see it. I think he would have to miss the playoffs PLUS not be able to fix it (ie following season starting off with same issues) for him to be let go. It’s 3 games into the season. He is going nowhere
Everyone btw who wants him gone seem to be looking at Patrick Roy who has done very little as a GM in the NHL lol
Since the lines haven’t generated much yet where is the harm in throwing the whole mix in a bender, foregoing logic and reason and just putting your best offensive weapons in the top six.
Forget whether this guy is a lefty or that guy is a center or he isn’t.
Is Galchenyuk a third line Left Winger? In no universe is that a yes.
So this is what I want to see
Patch-Kanchenjunga-Gallagher
Lehkonen-Drouin-Hudon
Byron-Danault-Shaw
Deslaurier-McCarron-Broll
* Kanchenjunga is spell check’s nickname for Galchenyuk
Our fourth line should bring the pain not the offence. Goals come from top nine players. Galachenyuk not a center? pffft.
Ask Patch and Rads if Galchenyuk was a center last season before his injury. 17 pts I believe in his stretch there, is that a freak n mirage or did nobody else watch that last year? Defensive awareness?
Give me a break with that defensive awareness tripe.
We’re paying Alzner and Weber 14 M combined and Price 10 M.
24 Million dollars worth of goals against protection and we need to reign our horses in?
Let the offensive guys play and don’t worry so much about Price’s delicate ego when he gets scored on and breaks a stick over a crossbar or stares down the coach or temper tantrums in the room. Just score some goals.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Too soon for the blender, but I like your line 3/4.
Give ’em time.
I disagree, it’s never too early for blender drinks.
A dash of Hudon, a splash of Drouin…..and voila. a drink that can score some bloody goals,
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Fire Bergevin & blow up this mess with a competent GM and rebuild the right way. Here’s an idea, hire the best available GM this time no matter what language he speaks. Do this, and I’ll buy tickets again.
Wow tickets ranging from 185 to 777, blows my mind, anyone know if the Leafs or any other club are higher than that.
Doesn’t that sober up the idea of what Julien’s 25 million dollar contract, and Prices 84 million dollar extension and 6.5 million for the current year is costing dupped long time patrons.
You guys think 8.5 million in salary cap space is to lure someone here, hell that’s his parachute for when this season goes to shit so the lights don’t go off.
The writing’s on the wall.
i live in TO, my hubby is a leaf fan so he grabs tix….in the greens, so pretty up there in the stands (I think one section worse only). I stopped asking, but pretty sure its about what MTL charges. I am sure he is paying about $300 for the pair. I read a fan say it’s same price range in Edm.
I just bought for LV, 100 section behind the goal…$70 USD each. I got o FLDA games…super cheap. I am sure all the big markets (incl Can teams) are all about the same price range
Tickets available? Huh.
Disillusionment is a real thing.
And furthermore one of the League’s top coaches would not ice a lineup in this configuration.
I want to believe (think t-shirts and posters) that Julien is one of the league’s best coaches.
But so far I’m just scratching my head.
Julien was trending badly with the B’s, about to miss playoffs for a 3rd straight season, and he’s a savior here? Yeah maybe for the Bruins
Stay home and watch the home team lose on t.v. Why bother spending $500 to watch this team live? Witholding our hard earned dollars is the only voice that’s going to be heard. Molson should use some of the 8m bargain Bergy saved him, and buy everybody beer tonight. Just because you ice a crappy team, doesn’t mean you have to be a bad host to.
Loop seems like your opinion is in the minority here but I I’m open to any and all opinions without condemnation
Having the team’s consecutive home game sellout streak interrupted after more than 13 years and for a home opener doesn’t augur well for MB.
However, I’m sure Patrick Roy isn’t all that concerned at this point.
Weber is a plus(the only Hab)…$739 tickets sold out other ticket prices costly….To spend this much on a hockey game in October is hard to believe but it shows there are a lot of people very well off….
I do not support this move.
#FreeRosie
Windsorhab I agree agree with you completely. Taking DLR out of the lineup after 3 games considering he’s not done that badly is a very poor coaching decision. Hemsky should have never been picked up in the first place and he’s right back in again for the home opener. And for that matter CJ should have never been hired for the job as he has as much insight into the game as his predecessor
Okay, so now you know better than one of the leagues top coaches? Maybe they should have hired you! People like Hemsky, DLR, Mitchell etc are going to be in and out of the lineup all year long. DLR will be back in soon but anytime you lose two in a row there will be some tinkering going on. I have no problem with Hemsky as one of the extra pieces, the questionable signing in my view was Streit but we likely won’t see much of him anyway.
Please take Gallagher off the first line. He is either falling or has fallen onto the ice. Arggghhh
lol – I kind of agree with this. I love Gally, but he is not really 1st line material. They’d be better off (IMO) with either Lehkonen or Hudon there, and even those guys are ?s as top-line options. I would say Galchenyuk – he is probably the best option – but we all know how the coach and GM feel about that…..
How about this stat. Since 2012-13, among forwards, Gallagher is second to Pacioretty in PP minutes at 796. During that same period, he is 5th amongst forwards in PP points at 34, six behind Desharnais and a full 20 points behind Galchenyuk, despite having around 80 more total minutes.
Last in the league in scoring and the only ‘tweak’ being made is to the 4th line. A steady hand on the tiller, indeed…..
The idea of them not selling out is shocking, but it does seem directly related to pricing. All the so-called cheap seats are gone. It is only the flashier duckets that are not finding homes.
last couple years all anyone could say was that the lines were shuffled too much. i have no problem giving players a chance to get used to each other and the new system, the only change i’d make is AG27 switched with Leks or Hudon
” tickets still available for home opener” No Sh**t!! I guess some people have better things to spend $500 on.
“The problem, the coach said, is players not taking the puck to the net.”
‘Cause it’s a pillowy soff group?
That’s merely a euphemism for the obvious:
They’re scared of their own shadow.
That record has been spinning for 25 years. Not big enough, not skilled enough, not deep enough, flip record over and repeat.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Second!!!!
I think people running this team are clueless from owner all the way down.
“I hate the Leafs like a sickness”
Running? I think you mean ruining. Its all the illusion of being a good team, and racking in the money. Like Tiger Woods hasn’t golfed in 5 years, and still has 10’s of millions of dollars in profit every year from endorsements and appearances.
Both these examples show you don’t need to be good to make decent profits.