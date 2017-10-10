Game Day: Canadiens’ Jacob De La Rose a healthy scratch; tickets still available for home opener

Here’s how the Canadiens lines and defence pairings are expected to look against the Blackhawks with Carey Price making his fourth straight start in goal.

“You hope that it will come because some of the A-grade chances we had … I mean there’s been posts, there’s been crossbars, we’ve seen that early even in the pre-season,” the coach added. “But we got to stick with it and I think at the end of the day it’s more about having a philosophy of bringing more pucks on the inside. I’m repeating myself … it doesn’t matter how many questions you ask me, there’s only one way to score goals. It’s by having the philosophy of wanting to take pucks to the net vs. bringing them to the outside.”

“Believe it or not, when I compare (scoring chances) to the team we played against (Sunday) and what we gave and what we took, the A-grade chances as you would call them are not bad at all,” Julien said after the team’s morning skate Tuesday in Brossard. “But they can be better because of some of the things we can do. If we’re going to be a better team, we need to be better than the other team, not comparable.

Julien is keeping his first three lines intact, saying he’s not convinced the line combinations are the problem. The problem, the coach said, is players not taking the puck to the net.

Offence has been a big problem for the Canadiens — a familiar story for Habs fans — with only three goals in the first three games, two of them short-handed. The Canadiens have the second-worst goal differential in the NHL at minus-6 (Buffalo is minus-8) while the Blackhawks have the best differential at plus-12. The Blackhawks are 2-0-1 following Monday night’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Toronto. The Blackhawks have scored 18 goals in their first three games, led by Brandon Saad with four and Richard Panik with three.

The Canadiens, who have a 1-2-0 record, are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Rangers Sunday night in New York.

Coach Claude Julien is only expected to make one lineup change for Tuesday night’s home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., TSN2, RDS, TSN Radio 690) with Jacob De La Rose becoming a healthy scratch and Ales Hemsky getting back in the lineup on the fourth line.

Pacioretty – Drouin – Gallagher

Hudon – Plekanec – Lehkonen

Galchenyuk – Danault – Shaw

Byron – Mitchell – Hemsky

Mete – Weber

Alzner – Petry

Benn – Davidson

Defenceman David Schlemko, who has been sidelined since early in training camp with a hand injury, took part in the morning skate. Julien said there was still no date confirmed for when Schlemko will make his Canadiens debut, but that he’s getting closer.

Who needs tickets?

The Canadiens sent out a tweet Tuesday morning with a link to tickets still available for the home opener.

The Canadiens have sold out 541 consecutive games at the Bell Centre (493 in the regular season and 48 in the playoffs) dating back to Jan. 8, 2004.

Lots of tickets available for the game tonight. It's almost as if people can't afford to spend half a month's rent on one hockey game. pic.twitter.com/mSu8S44Kwk — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 10, 2017

Drouin still adjusting to centre

Jonathan Drouin will play his first home game with the Canadiens after picking up one assist (and a game-winning shootout goal in the season opener in Buffalo) in the first three games, to go along with a minus-2.

Drouin, who is still adjusting to being a first-line centre, has won 52.9 per cent of his faceoffs.

“Good so far,” Drouin said about the adjustment after playing mostly on the wing with the Tampa Bay Lightning. “Definitely a couple of things on the faceoffs, the new rules more than anything. But so far so good. I think everybody’s been helping me throughout. I think my wingers are doing a great job as well to help me. So far it’s been a pretty good position.”

Problems five-on-five

Captain Max Pacioretty is the only Canadiens player to score an even-strength goal in the first three games, with Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault both scoring short-handed.

“There’s two parts of it,” Gallagher said after the morning skate about the Canadiens’ problems scoring goals. “We’re obviously doing the first part … we’re working to create those chances. But the second part, I think you got to work a little bit harder to put pucks behind their goalie. He’s no different than any other player on the ice … I think you just have to outwork him and find ways to get pucks in the net.”

When asked about the number of quality scoring chances the Canadiens have had through the first three games, Gallagher said: “I’m not big on those numbers. I think you understand when you’re creating chances and when you’re not. I think right now there’s definitely chances there that goalies have made saves on. But there’s also areas where you can do a little bit better and create a little bit more sustained pressure throughout games … more opportunities. It’s something we’ve talked about and we’ll try and go out and execute it tonight.”

As for his line with Drouin and Pacioretty, Gallagher said: “I think it’s a work in progress. There’s been some good points, there’s been some points to work on. I think we feel comfortable with each other, we understand we obviously have responsibility on us to go out there and produce. I think the chances at times have been there. But like I said, you got to outwork goalies, you got to outwork whoever you’re up against. Game after game you have to try and have an impact. So we’ll continue to work on it and hopefully have an impact on the game tonight.”

Watch Julien’s news conference

You can watch Julien’s full news conference after Tuesday’s morning skate in Brossard on the HI/O Facebook page.

Birthday boy

Happy birthday to former Canadien Pete Mahovlich, who turned 71 on Tuesday.

This Date in Habs History

Oct. 10, 1953: Maurice (Rocket) Richard became the first player in NHL history to reach the 350-goal plateau when he scored in a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Oct. 10, 1988: The Canadiens set a team record for most goals in an opening game when they beat the New York Rangers 7-1 with Mark Recchi picking up four assists.

What’s next?

After Tuesday night’s game, the Canadiens don’t play again until Saturday when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Bell Centre (7 p.m., CBC, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will practise at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Brossard, have Thursday off and practise again in Brossard at 11 a.m. Friday.

• Game Notes

• Blackhawks at Canadiens: Five things you should know