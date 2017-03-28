Game Day: It’s Benn vs. Benn as Canadiens face Stars at Bell Centre

STU COWAN
Brothers Jordie and Jamie Benn will play against each other for the first time in the NHL when the Canadiens and Dallas Stars square off Tuesday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
Jordie and Jamie, who grew up in Victoria, were teammates with the Stars for six seasons before Jordie was traded to the Canadiens on Feb. 27 in exchange for Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round pick at this year’s NHL Draft.
“First time playing each other in an NHL game, so it should be fun for both of us,” Jamie said Monday afternoon at the Bell Centre before hooking up with his brother for dinner that night.
“I’ll have to call mom and dad today and see who they’re cheering for,” Jamie added. “But I know they’re excited to watch the game as well. Hopefully we win, obviously.”
Jamie, 27, is two years younger than Jordie and has been following his big brother closely since the trade to Montreal.
“I’ve been almost watching every game,” Jamie said. “It gives me something to do when we’re not playing. I’ve found myself following the Canadiens on Twitter now. I’m happy for him. He’s in a good spot, obviously. Montreal is a top-notch organization and they got a great team over there. He’s doing good so far, I’m glad he’s fitting in well here and he’s enjoying it a lot, too.
“It’s tough whenever any of your teammates get traded,” added Jamie, who has 25-42-67 totals in 70 games with the Stars. “We had four this year. It’s tough to see them all go, but it makes it a little bit more tough when it’s your brother.”
Jordie has two goals and no assists in 12 games with the Canadiens, becoming a solid No. 5 defenceman on the team who can kill penalties and as a result cut down some of veteran Andrei Markov’s ice time.
Jamie isn’t surprised at all that his big brother has done well with the Canadiens.
“I got to see it every day … got to see his growth in his hockey game and as a person,” Jamie said. “It doesn’t surprise me and I’m sure it helps that he’s got some great players to learn from here with (Shea) Weber and Markov.
“He’s been my roommate I guess my whole life,” Jamie added. “But it’s been good. Obviously, we’re pretty close and we’re best friends. It was tough to see him go, but it was fun to experience the NHL life with him while we had the time together. But I’m more excited that he can be his own person now here in Montreal and really take off in his career.”
Pateryn has one assist and is minus-2 in seven games with the Stars.
(Photo: Pierre Obendrauf/Montreal Gazette)
I imagine @DallasStars Jamie Benn doesn't get this much media attention in Dallas #Habs #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/YfWgeyueaF
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 27, 2017
Montoya injured at morning skate
The Canadiens held an optional morning skate Tuesday in Brossard, during which the club announced two changes to the lineup vs. the Stars: Al Montoya starting in goal and Steve Ott taking Mike McCarron’s spot at centre on the fourth line.
However, after the morning skate ended the club announced that Montoya had suffered a lower-body injury during the skate and that Carey Price would now start in his place. Montoya and Price both took part in the morning skate.
The Canadiens called up Zach Fucale from the ECHL’s Brampton Beast to serve as Price’s backup against the Stars. Fucale was the Canadiens’ second-round pick (36th overall) at the 2013 NHL Draft and has a 25-12-2 record this season with Brampton, along with a 3.17 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.
Watching #Habs optional morning skate in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/wdoyoAWoAR
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 28, 2017
Ott gets back in lineup
After being a healthy scratch for the last two games and three of the last four, Ott will get back in the lineup against the Stars.
Ott, who was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline in exchange for a sixth-round pick at the 2018 NHL Draft, has one assist in seven games with the Canadiens. He is wearing No. 92 with the Canadiens after letting his 10-year-old daughter pick it for him. Ott also has a 2-year-old son from his second marriage and the little guy was at the Bell Centre Monday wearing a No. 92 Canadiens jersey with “L’il Otter” on the back for the team’s family photo, taken after the official team photo.
“It was great,” Ott said about being in his first Canadiens team photo. “Kirk Muller came up to me and said all the pictures are pretty much the exact same from how they’ve done it for a long, long time. So when you think of that and just to be in that picture and having my kid as well and getting a picture with that, those are the type of memories you want forever.”
As for his No. 92, Ott said: “When you have so many legends on the wall and up in the rafters, it’s hard to get the numbers that you wore before. So we just switched 29 (from Detroit) to 92. She wanted to pick and I got her principal to grab her out of grade school and get on the phone and pick the number.”
Ott’s daughter will be joining him in Montreal for the playoffs.
Kirk Muller giving instructions at #Habs practice at Bell Centre pic.twitter.com/6l4rB1jCnB
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 27, 2017
The lines and defence pairs
Here’s what the lines and defence pairings are expected to look like against the Stars:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Galchenyuk – Shaw – Lehkonen
Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher
King – Ott – Mitchell
Markov – Weber
Emelin – Petry
Beaulieu – Benn
#Habs took a new team photo Monday morning to replace this one outside team locker room at Bell Centre #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/8SrPMmZkl9
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 27, 2017
Tough season for Stars
The Canadiens (42-24-9) come into the game sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division, while the Stars (31-33-11) are going to miss the playoffs.
“It’s tough to put a finger on it,” Jamie Benn said when asked what went wrong with the Stars this season. “You don’t want to make excuses for the way you played this year. It’s been a very under-achieving year and a disappointing year. But there’s really no excuses for the way that we’ve played. We just haven’t been up to our standards.”
Tyler Seguin leads the Stars in scoring with 25-45-70 totals, followed by Benn (25-42-67), John Klinberg (12-33-45) and Jason Spezza (12-33-45).
The Canadiens beat the Stars 4-3 in overtime in Dallas on Jan. 4 in their first of two meetings this season.
My column on #Habs goalie Carey Price enjoying his new life as a dad and first team photo with wife and daughter: https://t.co/Tl1DSk42FU pic.twitter.com/zUdQJKzz0T
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 28, 2017
Senators also in action Tuesday night
The Ottawa Senators, who trail the Canadiens by three points in the Atlantic Division standings, visit the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday night (7 p.m., TSN5, RDS2). The Canadiens have seven games remaining in the regular season, while the Senators have eight.
My story on #Habs coach Claude Julien thrilled about getting another chance to be part of team photo: https://t.co/qpzzcfZH3h pic.twitter.com/5wp5kYn9Wm
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 28, 2017
Coach Julien is ‘living in the moment’
The Canadiens had a day off on Sunday and coach Claude Julien used it to go back to Boston and visit his wife and children, who stayed behind after he was hired to replace Michel Therrien on Valentine’s Day.
“I hadn’t seen some of my kids for a month, so it was a good day,” said Julien, who has three children.
It has been a pretty crazy season for Julien, starting with the World Cup of Hockey, where he was an assistant coach with Team Canada, winning the championship, followed by getting fired by the Bruins on Feb. 7 and then hired by the Canadiens only a week later.
“It’s almost like I’ve lived in the moment,” Julien said after Monday’s practice at the Bell Centre. “The only time it’s really hit me is when I was let go (by Boston), my head was kind of shifting towards: OK, let’s take the rest of this year off and we’ll see what happens from there. And then having this job come along quickly after, that’s the only time I said: Wow, things are going quick. But once I’ve adjusted, I’m actually fine. It’s been a lot of things happening and I haven’t really taken the time to really dissect it or look at it that way. Right now, I guess living in the moment’s probably the best way to attack this and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
View of Bell Centre rafters from fifth row of stands #Habs #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/UrlEGLm2ZA
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 27, 2017
Weber standing tall on blue line
Shea Weber scored his 17th goal of the season — and his 12th on the power play — during the Canadiens’ 3-1 win over the Senators Saturday night at the Bell Centre. Weber leads the Canadiens in plus/minus at plus-17, followed by Paul Byron at plus-15.
San Jose’s Brent Burns, with 27, is the only NHL defenceman with more goals than Weber this season. Weber has the most power-play goals among defencemen, with Arizona’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson ranking second with eight. Weber’s power-play blast against the Senators — which appeared to go right through goalie Craig Anderson — registered 101.6 mph.
One of the first moves Julien made after taking over behind the Canadiens bench was to put Weber with Andrei Markov on the No. 1 defence pair.
“He’s big, he’s strong, he plays hard,” Julien said about the 6-foot-4, 232-pound Weber. “He’s well-respected in that area. He wins battles. In front of the net, he’ll clear guys out, in the corners he’ll battle hard. As a coach — coaching against him and as a player playing against him — I would say he’s a hard player to play against. He’s got that going for him defensively. Offensively, we know that he’s got a pretty dangerous shot that scares everybody.”
“You talk about a guy who’s a good pro, who knows how to handle himself, who knows how to prepare,” the coach added. “He’s a captain from his former team (Nashville), he’s a good leader, he’s well respected. I’m sure people see that on the ice, but they’d be amazed to see how respected he is amongst his teammates and even the coaching staff. He’s all-in, he’s a team-first kind of guy. If you told him: ‘Listen, instead of having 17 goals you’re only going to have five, but I guarantee you we’re going to be in the playoffs,’ he’d trade that in a minute. And that’s the kind of guy he is and that’s what I like about him.”
Happy birthday to #Habs Nikita Nesterov, who turns 24 today. Photo by @mahoneygazette #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/khJpf9CXku
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 28, 2017
What’s next?
The Canadiens then have an 11 a.m. practice scheduled for Wednesday in Brossard before wrapping up their six-game home stand Thursday night against the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will then fly to Florida on Friday and play the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night (7 p.m., CITY, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690) and the Panthers next Monday (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
• Stars at Canadiens: Five things you should know, by Pat Hickey
• Carey Price enjoying his new life as a dad, by Stu Cowan
• Julien thrilled to be part of Canadiens team photo again, by Stu Cowan
• Andrei Markov continues to defy his age, by Stu Cowan
Sven is producing but sample size too small and all games are pressure free…But posters do have the Eller syndrome…Year after year i said Eller was a good 3rd line forward that gets you 25-30 points…when Eller with the Habs produced a few points over 6-7 games posters came out saying he could be a 2nd or even first line player..Eller than went back to his scoreless streaks…This year with another team at the beginning of the season when he was not producing we had silence than he went on his little run and posts started appearing about how we should have kept Eller etc etc..Now silence again as he has not scored in about 20 games and has 22 points…The other funny thing with Eller when he had horrific plus minus with Habs it was noted by posters that this stat is meaningless but some of the same posters praised his good minus with the Caps this year…
I know it is the fourth line but it would be nice if they scored some goals..Last 20 games have they scored more than one goal?…If there was no salary cap teams that have money may opt to getting players that have shown the ability to score 15-20 goals in a season..Even if they play the same minutes as the present fourth liners they would score at a higher rate than what teams have now…
Moderators –
My iPhone is often complaining that my beloved hockeyinsideout app maybe slowing down my iPhone! Is this because it’s 32bit? In the most recent update ios10.3 – Apple is warning of apps that are no longer supported. The shift to 64 bit only is expect with ios11
Do you have an update pending or another version of the app? I could see a big portion of the community being lost !
In case you are unable to access the HI/O APP tab above, the message below (undated) is posted there and may be useful to you. For now, the solution appears to be using webpages for access :
Dear Hockey Inside/Out fan,
We are experiencing increasing technical difficulties maintaining our HI/O app and will be phasing out the app in the near future. We will be able to provide better and more reliable content on our Hockey Inside/Out website. We will no longer support this app, so please join us in a new home.
Thank you again for your support.
Dave Peters, Sports Editor
King and Mitchell… Mitchell and King. Bleah!
Andrighetto 9 pts in 12 games. While we get our annual round of stiffs courtesy of MB. Where are our Sean Monahans, Coutures, etc. Something is not right with our draft selections and/or development in the minors.
Really?
Ghetto?
The player who did nothing here and is another small forward?
The guy who cleared waivers already once?
He was our answer instead of our other stiffs?
When you draft at the back of the bus cuz of success it doesn’t help us on draft day.
The Habs have played a lot of close games and that may be an advantage in the playoffs…The forwards play a close checking game that limits the opposition from scoring most nights…The Habs just do not have the forwards that can dominate teams,this is why most games regardless of the opponent are close but more often than not the Habs can pull it out as the standings would indicate…So even playing non playoff teams the scores are generally close as this is what the Habs are.
Plekanec leads all Habs’ forwards with 5.89 pts/60 5 on 4
He also leads all Habs’ forwards with 2.52 goals/60 5 on 4
–Go Habs Go!–
Seriously?
To listen to people here, Plekanec is washed up, and only good for his D role.
————————————-
The “H” stands for Hubris.
Despite his extraordinary stats it appears Nate feels he has been rather ordinary of late.
http://plus.lapresse.ca/screens/54ebfd85-9f44-48bd-8ec7-849f78306fa2%7CP5_K6338ZUGK.html
Maybe he lost his game somewhere in a Miami bar.
Day late but not sure if it was discussed, Markov does hope to end his career as a Hab, and would like to be able to play his 1,000th game in particular as a Hab.
http://www.tvasports.ca/2017/03/27/andrei-markov-veut-prolonger-sa-carriere-a-montreal
Will they be allowed to sell marijuana at the Bell Ctr (when it’s legal)?
—–
Question of the day!!
Yes. And it will be cheap. When the munchies hit that’s when they get you.
Loss leader. Brilliant!
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
If you liked $10 hot dogs, you’ll LOVE $20 bags of Doritos…
The Pancake special, aka The Bill Lee Dog, a hot dog wrapped in special condiment loaded pancake, damn I just made myself hungry.
5 QUESTIONS:
1. Are the Habs blowing it with Beaulieu?
2. Has the Radiator cooled off?
3. Is Julien slicing the lines properly?
4. Should Big Mac be part of the 4th line trio?
5. Is Price the ONLY thing that is really right with this team?
SD
————————————-
The “H” stands for Hubris.
1. If he’s producing, his progressing
2. Some but sticks are cool on L1 for a while. Goals will come back in bunches.
3. Playing the hand he’s been dealt, good enough
4. Rotation
5. Andrei Markov rules OK
Nope, Not really, Yup, Yup, Nope.
—–
1. Parents, Agent, and then he himself blew it.
2. Looking at the stats, yes, but they aren’t being scored on so I’m not worried. Paying him huge dollars…..that would make me worried.
3. Like Julien’s work. He seems to know exactly when and who (m?) should be on the ice.
4. I want Mac in the AHL, playing max minutes in all situations. There are players where the only way they get better is to play all the time. At the same time, I don’t expect anything from him, he’s a 1st rounder who I wouldn’t have chosen in the first round, but that’s why I’m here typing away on a snowy Tuesday instead of working.
5. The Tradition Continues, thank you Gainey.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Future Link to the 2017 10th Anniversary Summit Game
1. Beaulieu is blowing it for Beaulieu (and his team)
2. A little but I think he’ll find his second wind in the Playoffs
3. trying to find magic with a pile of ……
4. He better be!! if not its so long Michael…1st round draft…gimme a break….#%$@&$#
5. No! PK is now solid and the forwards work hard as hell!! just no finish…
1. How so? By playing him as a Dman?
2. A little, wouldn’t be surprised if he may have a fracture similar to what Max played through in November. Ever since he blocked the Subban blast in the Preds game and missed some time, he has been less effective.
3. Seems to be doing a pretty good job.
4. He should be right where he is, as part of the rotation.
5. No
1.Beaulieu is blowing it with Beaulieu.
2. Yes, needs a different antifreeze
3. He has done a proper amount of sticking vs juggling
4. Hungriest plays
5. No, there a plenty players doing well right now (Markov, Benn, Gally, Shaw etc..)
“One of the first moves Julien made after taking over behind the Canadiens bench was to put Weber with Andrei Markov on the No. 1 defence pair.” That is so untrue! CJ insisted for many many games to put Max on the point, which is something MT never did. All the time, I was always thinking how Marky is better there.
(also better than Beau IMO, despite what SteveO says)
Another thing I always found odd was how Weber was often on his natural side, while probably 16 of his 17 goals are from either center or left, on a one-timer coming from the right. That’s how he scores his goals. In the last game, they finally took a faceoff with the two on their off-sides for that pass. But when they come up ice, they’re always on their natural sides. I would keep them both (Marky and Weber) on their wrong sides for the entire PP. Even Marky scored with the puck coming from the left in the last game – it works for both of them.
**#1 pair in all situations.
I was just going to edit – after I reread. Just skip that first paragraph. I realise my mistake.
I’m confused. It’s a “scandal” that Beaulieu isn’t on the 2nd wave of the powerplay, but he has enough powerplay minutes for Stever to input them into his excel sheet.
Then again I’m not sure what’s worse: complaining about the second wave of the powerplay or complaining about complaints about the second wave of the powerplay.
—–
This one is for my favorite Hab, Andrei Markov. Who clearly deserves to be on the PP1 despite some weird noise to the contrary:
PP TOI: 147 minutes
GF: 15
GA: 0
1st asst: 10
SH for: 99
SH against: 21
Another competitor (I’ll leave you to guess who it might be):
PP TOI: 111 minutes
GF: 17
GA: 4
1st asst: 6
SH for: 83
SH against: 20
For those who prefer their stats oat-simple, it’s plain that the second player here is a risk on the blueline compared to The General.
For fun, let’s post Jeff Petry’s numbers:
PP TOI: 130 minutes
GF: 16
GA: 2
1st asst: 3
SH for: 84
SH against: 17
Kinda puts him somewhere between. Not as productive but not quite as risky either. I won’t bore you with Weber’s numbers, except to say that Markov has more primary assists on the PP than both Weber and Beaulieu combined. Somehow, though, the idea that he’s just not the right guy for PP1 got brought up yesterday.
Just wanted to demonstrate that stats only go so far to make an argument. Coaching is not 100% analytical, or Molson would have already bought the robot and branded mini-versions for sale to the general public.
I hate to do this to you bwoar, ’cause I’m on your side, but didn’t you just use stats to prove that stats aren’t everything?
—–
Exactly the point 🙂
I work with stats all day, I do this in my sleep. There are mountains of different metrics that either side of this argument could pull out.
The actual original question was about why the coach keeps Markov on that PP1 pair – that’s what’s bothered me the whole time. Actual coaches sure do look at stats, but when someone consistently says, “why does a coach do this?” I’d like it if they would take into account other factors that come into coaching NHL teams.
sholi2000, you’re not bored, you’re just missing the Kostitsyn Brothers!
Loved those players, talent wasted. They blew it.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Future Link to the 2017 10th Anniversary Summit Game
I’m pulling for Benn in this one.
Random Thought, nothing else to talk about. This season is too long. Ten games too long. I’m bored. It would never happen but I could do with a 72 game season.
Today’s Bracket , The New Adams Division Nice road to the Eastern Finals, Way nicer than the Patrick Division….woof!
Play Fucale tonight, throw the kid a bone, it’s only Seguin and Benn 😆
Galchenyuk, 8 years, 5.5/yr
Radulov, 3 yrs, 6/yr
Price, 8yrs, 15/yr 😆
Protect Weber, Petry, Benn
Julien for Jack Adams
Price for Hart
TIS BEYA GRATEDAY
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Future Link to the 2017 10th Anniversary Summit Game
Andrei Markov is averaging 21:45 mins. per game this season. The last time Markov was under 22 mins. per game was 2003/04. In 2011/12 he did avg. 18 min. per game but was only in 13 games that season.
While he is getting top pairing with Weber his minutes are being managed pretty well. Since 2012/13 his averages were:
24:08, 25:14, 24:55 and 23:50 last season.
[Re-post:]
Just skimming, can’t stop except to say:
Nice dog-pile on SteveReno!
Whatever about concluding that Julien is mistaken to keep Markov on the PP 1st wave, does no one else here find Steve’s Beaulieu PP stats compelling?
JonnyLarue interestingly pulled up a list of Beaulieu’s fellow Dmen on the league’s current PP efficiency list (some with obscure names I’m defying JL to deny that he made up himself!).
But still: Steve’s sample size is quite big, and the stats really appear to show more scoring in quicker time with Beaulieu than Markov.
I don’t doubt for a second that CJ is aware of the stats and that there are factors to which we here are not privy that influence his PP assignments.
But as bald numbers, you must admit they are compelling.
HEY STEVE! HOW YOU DOING DOWN THERE UNDER THE PILE?
(Also, were we supposed to stop second-guessing the coach after the change? If we agreed to that, there would be about 4 posters here!)
Steve’s numbers should be enough to get Beaulieu on to the second wave of the power play, absolutely.
And that’s where the true controversy lies.
No argument on that. Good for Beaulieu, hopefully he earns his time.
Beaulieu is on the 2nd wave! Has been all season long.
—–
I’m doing great Mike, thanks for asking. Just checking in during a lunch break, ( wanted to see how large a pile I had to dig out of).
Personally, I am equally, if not more more upset,as a life long Habs fan, that Beaulieu is not on the penalty kill unit, than his not being used on the PP. in fact, I believe he deserves more even strength time as well. I have shown that the teams goal scoring has, and will continue to suffer, if Beaulieu plays less.
Someone was wondering how Jordie Benn was doing on the PK since joining the Habs, the answer is he is doing pretty much the same, (actually a bit worse) than he did with the Stars.
Benn and Weber have been on for 4 PP goals in only 17 minutes of PK duty.
Beaulieu has been on the ice for 4 PP goals allowed (the whole season) in 68 minutes of 4 on 5 play. I wonder if Bwoar, can explain to us all how keeping Beaulieu off the PK units is also a sound coaching decision.
YOU ALL HAVE A GREAT AFTERNOON!
regards,
Steve O.
Steve I can’t imagine why you keep bringing Jordie Benn and the PK into our discussion on Markov/Bealieu on PP1.
I’m sure that as a lifelong Habs fan, many, many, coaching decisions have upset you. I can assure you that every goal scored by and against the Habs this year has been reviewed by the coaches to determine who made the magic happen or who was at fault. That effort through the magic of video would provide many of the answers we seek here.
“One of the first moves Julien made after taking over behind the Canadiens bench was to put Weber with Andrei Markov on the No. 1 defence pair.”
Sheesh, talk about a guy who should look up some micro-stats. Doesn’t he know the decade’s best powerplay pair is right here in front of him?
And it’s been proven!
*
It’s a shame Price has to play tonight. I’m glad for the ‘Caps, they’re hanging on to that playoff spot. But someone is gonna have to take on a game for us this week – I wonder if Fucale will get the call rather than take Lindgren away from his team right now?
If time permitted I want Lindgren up. Rewarding hard work is everything. Fucale is the luckiest guy on the planet today. No way he should be playing in the NHL over Lindgren. Having said that, play him for fun 😆 (can’t do that, our games still matter)
Fucale was drafted two rounds too high. He’s just another example of why I would love to see the draft at twenty years of age and not 18.
Mark Stone is another example.
We could go on and on…..Lucic…..PK Subban……
Killin time, filling the air……what’s for lunch? Laters 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Future Link to the 2017 10th Anniversary Summit Game
The truth is that Markov/ Weber pairing gives us pretty much exactly the same goals as the Markov/Petry pairing.
The team rarely, very rarely, Scores a goal when Emelin/Petry are on totogether. Markov “should” be paired with Petry, and Weber with Beaulieu. There is no doubt that the team would score significantly more goals with those pairings. (They would also allow more goals, but not nearly as many as they score).
regards,
Steve O.
The question is why isn’t Beaulieu playing with Weber on the PP.
Teams do not normally reward players like Beaulieu with more ice. If everything they say is true, and if his actions on camera are an indication of his attitude, then you have your reason why he isn’t on the top PP unit. Does it suck? Yep. He seems like the logical choice to play with Weber, and I don’t need a computer to tell me that.
That’s just me though.
Maybe I’m wrong from top to bottom on Beaulieu, maybe he’s the greatest guy on the team and not a spoiled whinny brat. 😉
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Future Link to the 2017 10th Anniversary Summit Game
It’s all part of the plan to make Beaulieu a better person.
I think the coach is taking the risk-averse approach. I’m not sure yet that we can say a pairing in and of itself is responsible for (or creditable for) the GF/GA as absolutely as you make it.
In principle I’d like to see N8/Weber & Markov/Petry more at 5v5 to see how it turns out, but Markov is much less of a risk than Beaulieu as far as the coach is concerned – to say nothing of Weber’s effectiveness, which seems to have been much improved when he upgraded Russians at his side.
To say there is “no doubt” though is way too far – it’s imprudent to take past-performance stats and harbour zero doubts. If M/W gives us the same goals as M/P, great, but there’s totally room for doubt that N8/W would outscore either pair, or that it’d make up for more goals allowed.
That “no doubt” is the part that I really think you should reconsider.
a lonely thought popped into my head so I’ll “speak it”. Jamie Benn to the Habs in the off season?
Before taxes, Fucale will get 7,012.19$ to sit on the bench tonight.
After taxes, 4 tickets for friends, 8 dogs, 4 chips, 12 beers…. he’ll be left with about 12.19$
And Plecky will get about $80,000 tonight.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
That’s decent coin!
In USD, so about $100,000 CDN…
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Nice little bump in pay for Fucale for a few days. Also an example of how much easier it will be next season to call up a goalie or player from the AHL club when they are stationed out of Laval.
Markov for HOF??
Love the guy…but really? No cup, No finals, how many All start games?
Seems like a bit of a stretch to me but good luck!
After tonight, when asked if they’ve ever played against each other, Jamie and Jordie can finally say Benn there. Done that.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Bet you’ve Benn holding onto that one for a while…
Second. damn
1986,1993,2017?
First?