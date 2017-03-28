Game Day: It’s Benn vs. Benn as Canadiens face Stars at Bell Centre

STU COWAN

Brothers Jordie and Jamie Benn will play against each other for the first time in the NHL when the Canadiens and Dallas Stars square off Tuesday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Jordie and Jamie, who grew up in Victoria, were teammates with the Stars for six seasons before Jordie was traded to the Canadiens on Feb. 27 in exchange for Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round pick at this year’s NHL Draft.

“First time playing each other in an NHL game, so it should be fun for both of us,” Jamie said Monday afternoon at the Bell Centre before hooking up with his brother for dinner that night.

“I’ll have to call mom and dad today and see who they’re cheering for,” Jamie added. “But I know they’re excited to watch the game as well. Hopefully we win, obviously.”

Jamie, 27, is two years younger than Jordie and has been following his big brother closely since the trade to Montreal.

“I’ve been almost watching every game,” Jamie said. “It gives me something to do when we’re not playing. I’ve found myself following the Canadiens on Twitter now. I’m happy for him. He’s in a good spot, obviously. Montreal is a top-notch organization and they got a great team over there. He’s doing good so far, I’m glad he’s fitting in well here and he’s enjoying it a lot, too.

“It’s tough whenever any of your teammates get traded,” added Jamie, who has 25-42-67 totals in 70 games with the Stars. “We had four this year. It’s tough to see them all go, but it makes it a little bit more tough when it’s your brother.”

Jordie has two goals and no assists in 12 games with the Canadiens, becoming a solid No. 5 defenceman on the team who can kill penalties and as a result cut down some of veteran Andrei Markov’s ice time.

Jamie isn’t surprised at all that his big brother has done well with the Canadiens.

“I got to see it every day … got to see his growth in his hockey game and as a person,” Jamie said. “It doesn’t surprise me and I’m sure it helps that he’s got some great players to learn from here with (Shea) Weber and Markov.

“He’s been my roommate I guess my whole life,” Jamie added. “But it’s been good. Obviously, we’re pretty close and we’re best friends. It was tough to see him go, but it was fun to experience the NHL life with him while we had the time together. But I’m more excited that he can be his own person now here in Montreal and really take off in his career.”

Pateryn has one assist and is minus-2 in seven games with the Stars.

Montoya injured at morning skate

The Canadiens held an optional morning skate Tuesday in Brossard, during which the club announced two changes to the lineup vs. the Stars: Al Montoya starting in goal and Steve Ott taking Mike McCarron’s spot at centre on the fourth line.

However, after the morning skate ended the club announced that Montoya had suffered a lower-body injury during the skate and that Carey Price would now start in his place. Montoya and Price both took part in the morning skate.

The Canadiens called up Zach Fucale from the ECHL’s Brampton Beast to serve as Price’s backup against the Stars. Fucale was the Canadiens’ second-round pick (36th overall) at the 2013 NHL Draft and has a 25-12-2 record this season with Brampton, along with a 3.17 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

Ott gets back in lineup

After being a healthy scratch for the last two games and three of the last four, Ott will get back in the lineup against the Stars.

Ott, who was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline in exchange for a sixth-round pick at the 2018 NHL Draft, has one assist in seven games with the Canadiens. He is wearing No. 92 with the Canadiens after letting his 10-year-old daughter pick it for him. Ott also has a 2-year-old son from his second marriage and the little guy was at the Bell Centre Monday wearing a No. 92 Canadiens jersey with “L’il Otter” on the back for the team’s family photo, taken after the official team photo.

“It was great,” Ott said about being in his first Canadiens team photo. “Kirk Muller came up to me and said all the pictures are pretty much the exact same from how they’ve done it for a long, long time. So when you think of that and just to be in that picture and having my kid as well and getting a picture with that, those are the type of memories you want forever.”

As for his No. 92, Ott said: “When you have so many legends on the wall and up in the rafters, it’s hard to get the numbers that you wore before. So we just switched 29 (from Detroit) to 92. She wanted to pick and I got her principal to grab her out of grade school and get on the phone and pick the number.”

Ott’s daughter will be joining him in Montreal for the playoffs.

The lines and defence pairs

Here’s what the lines and defence pairings are expected to look like against the Stars:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Galchenyuk – Shaw – Lehkonen

Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher

King – Ott – Mitchell

Markov – Weber

Emelin – Petry

Beaulieu – Benn

Tough season for Stars

The Canadiens (42-24-9) come into the game sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division, while the Stars (31-33-11) are going to miss the playoffs.

“It’s tough to put a finger on it,” Jamie Benn said when asked what went wrong with the Stars this season. “You don’t want to make excuses for the way you played this year. It’s been a very under-achieving year and a disappointing year. But there’s really no excuses for the way that we’ve played. We just haven’t been up to our standards.”

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars in scoring with 25-45-70 totals, followed by Benn (25-42-67), John Klinberg (12-33-45) and Jason Spezza (12-33-45).

The Canadiens beat the Stars 4-3 in overtime in Dallas on Jan. 4 in their first of two meetings this season.

Senators also in action Tuesday night

The Ottawa Senators, who trail the Canadiens by three points in the Atlantic Division standings, visit the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday night (7 p.m., TSN5, RDS2). The Canadiens have seven games remaining in the regular season, while the Senators have eight.

Coach Julien is ‘living in the moment’

The Canadiens had a day off on Sunday and coach Claude Julien used it to go back to Boston and visit his wife and children, who stayed behind after he was hired to replace Michel Therrien on Valentine’s Day.

“I hadn’t seen some of my kids for a month, so it was a good day,” said Julien, who has three children.

It has been a pretty crazy season for Julien, starting with the World Cup of Hockey, where he was an assistant coach with Team Canada, winning the championship, followed by getting fired by the Bruins on Feb. 7 and then hired by the Canadiens only a week later.

“It’s almost like I’ve lived in the moment,” Julien said after Monday’s practice at the Bell Centre. “The only time it’s really hit me is when I was let go (by Boston), my head was kind of shifting towards: OK, let’s take the rest of this year off and we’ll see what happens from there. And then having this job come along quickly after, that’s the only time I said: Wow, things are going quick. But once I’ve adjusted, I’m actually fine. It’s been a lot of things happening and I haven’t really taken the time to really dissect it or look at it that way. Right now, I guess living in the moment’s probably the best way to attack this and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Weber standing tall on blue line

Shea Weber scored his 17th goal of the season — and his 12th on the power play — during the Canadiens’ 3-1 win over the Senators Saturday night at the Bell Centre. Weber leads the Canadiens in plus/minus at plus-17, followed by Paul Byron at plus-15.

San Jose’s Brent Burns, with 27, is the only NHL defenceman with more goals than Weber this season. Weber has the most power-play goals among defencemen, with Arizona’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson ranking second with eight. Weber’s power-play blast against the Senators — which appeared to go right through goalie Craig Anderson — registered 101.6 mph.

One of the first moves Julien made after taking over behind the Canadiens bench was to put Weber with Andrei Markov on the No. 1 defence pair.

“He’s big, he’s strong, he plays hard,” Julien said about the 6-foot-4, 232-pound Weber. “He’s well-respected in that area. He wins battles. In front of the net, he’ll clear guys out, in the corners he’ll battle hard. As a coach — coaching against him and as a player playing against him — I would say he’s a hard player to play against. He’s got that going for him defensively. Offensively, we know that he’s got a pretty dangerous shot that scares everybody.”

“You talk about a guy who’s a good pro, who knows how to handle himself, who knows how to prepare,” the coach added. “He’s a captain from his former team (Nashville), he’s a good leader, he’s well respected. I’m sure people see that on the ice, but they’d be amazed to see how respected he is amongst his teammates and even the coaching staff. He’s all-in, he’s a team-first kind of guy. If you told him: ‘Listen, instead of having 17 goals you’re only going to have five, but I guarantee you we’re going to be in the playoffs,’ he’d trade that in a minute. And that’s the kind of guy he is and that’s what I like about him.”

What’s next?

The Canadiens then have an 11 a.m. practice scheduled for Wednesday in Brossard before wrapping up their six-game home stand Thursday night against the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will then fly to Florida on Friday and play the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night (7 p.m., CITY, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690) and the Panthers next Monday (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).