Game Day: Charlie Lindgren will be in goal for Canadiens against Panthers

STU COWAN
Charlie Lindgren will start in goal against the Florida Panthers Friday night at the Bell Centre (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690) as the Canadiens look to win their first game of the pre-season after starting out 0-6.
Zach Fucale will dress as Lindgren’s backup and coach Claude Julien said after Friday morning’s practice in Brossard that he wasn’t sure yet if Lindgren will play the entire game or not. Lindgren had been sidelined with a lower-body injury, but the coach said the goalie is now 100-per-cent healthy.
With so many changes to his roster from last season, Julien said one of the most difficult parts of this training camp is trying to make the Canadiens’ systems second nature to the new guys, which might partly explain the 0-6 start.
Only the players not in the lineup against the Panthers took part in Friday’s morning practice, while the other players held a team meeting.
“What’s important right now is that our team gets better,” Julien said after the practice. “That’s even more important than a win. At the same time, if our team gets better in the areas that we want to get better there’s a good chance that we’re going to win. So that’s where we’re at right now.
“I think there’s certain things here again, comprehension … not just comprehending what we’re asking, but also in their minds getting used to doing those things. These players sometimes that come from other teams or have played differently are programmed to do those things … they’ve been doing it for at least a year and they’re programmed to do that. So to break that is not as easy as we think. I’m not saying they’re robots, but in their minds they prepare and they’ll do something. And then when the play happens, they’ll tell themselves right after: ‘Oh, shoot, I should have been there instead.’ So this is what we’re trying to do here … we want that to become second nature, doing the things that we’re asking them to do and it takes a little bit of time sometimes for some of these guys to be able to do those things and that’s where we got to be patient. As a coach, it’s patience and repetition and that’s what we’re doing here. We’re trying to be patient and we’re repeating what we want them to do so it becomes, again like I said, second nature.”
(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)
Watch Julien’s news conference
You can watch Julien’s entire news conference Friday morning in Brossard on the HI/O Facebook page.
Mete in lineup without Weber
Victor Mete, the 19-year-old defenceman who has been impressive throughout the pre-season, will be in the lineup again against the Panthers but won’t have Shea Weber beside him.
Weber won’t be in the lineup and Julien said he will play Mete with different partners, on both the left and right side. The left-shooting Mete has played on the right side in junior with the London Knights.
The other defencemen in the lineup against the Panthers will be Jordie Benn, Karl Alzner, Jeff Petry, Jakub Jerabek and Brandon Davidson.
Scherbak gets another look
Nikita Scherbak, who was sent down to the AHL’s Laval Rocket earlier in the week, has been called back up by the Canadiens and will be in the lineup against the Panthers skating at right wing on the third line with Peter Holland at centre and Alex Galchenyuk on the left.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Scherbak, who was the Canadiens’ first-round pick (26th overall) at the 2014 NHL draft. “It’s just like another chance for me and I’m pretty happy to get another chance, that’s for sure.”
The lines
Here’s how the Canadiens forward lines are expected to look against the Panthers:
Hudon – Plekanec – Lehkonen
Byron – Danault – Shaw
Galchenyuk – Holland – Scherbak
Martinsen – Froese – McCarron
Terry sent to Laval
The Canadiens announced Friday that Chris Terry has cleared NHL waivers and will report to the Laval Rocket.
The 28-year-old led the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps in scoring last season with 30-38-68 totals in 58 games. Terry was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth round (132nd overall) of the 2007 NHL draft and has 22-16-38 totals in 152 career NHL games.
What’s next?
The Canadiens will play their eighth and final pre-season game Saturday when the Ottawa Senators visit the Bell Centre (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens open the regular season next Thursday night in Buffalo.
What a sad mess My Als are today.
Wettenhall, one of the best, if not THE best owner in the CFL, fires the best GM in the CFL, Jim Popp.
Allows this clodhopper of a new GM fire Thorpe, one of the best, if not THE best D coaches in the CFL.
This may be the start of the end of the Alouettes in Montreal, because Montreal won’t support a team like the sad-sacks the Als have become for very long.
Sad. Real sad.
Hoping the excellent clean STREAMS of Habs’ games last throughout the season, and not just pre-season.
Definition on my PC screen almost as nice as it would have been on My 4K TV. Well, not quite, but close enough.
Much much much much better than reading the BLACKED-OUT!!! screen on TSN2 🙂
Buy a Chrome Cast and you can watch that same HD stream directly on your TV.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Good idea, if the NHL doesn’t close down the stream.
For all the dumping on Chucky do people realize he had one less goal than Radulov.
Have you watched him for the past two weeks man? He’s getting justifiably ribbed.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Martinsen had a good game as well. He creates chances with his limited opportunities as a fourth-line guy. He’s tough hard to knock off the puck and can kill penalties
I call Scherbak ‘The Shark’, when He sloops down the wing, the arch in His back. In Junior He went to the net like a shark smelling blood.
Hope He can do the same in the NHL, He’ll be a joy to behold.
Most agree, just most think he is not quite ready, but very close. He needs to play every shift the way Hudon plays EVERY shift like it may be his last. If he can do that he’ll be a steal at the spot we chose him. Mostly his compete level needs to come up a bit. Tonight he looked angry. Hit hard and through players, dropped his shoulder and just went.
Tonight he played like a player with nothing to lose, what a difference when the self-imposed pressure comes off.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Sherbak looked good defensively and positionaly. Some great passes( unlike Chucky) who seems to make more bad ones then good. I really think his days are numbered
+1
Sherbak was better then a lot of players tonight. Chucky being one of them
I have a soft spot for Scherbak, so good news. I think He’ll be brought-up as a regular later this season, closer to the playoffs.
Galchenyuk’s confidence is shot for the moment. He’ll be molded as a better person real soon. I’ll wait 🙂
Agree, he looked fast and made some great skill plays, also defensive plays. But if they want Hemsky there is no room. I’m sure as soon as Hemsky blows a knee or hip or shoulder or ankle or wrist Sherbak will get the call.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I miss Normand’s/Uce’s/les repentis’ post-game reviews. Next best thing to Boone’s sardonic cock-eyedness.
He certainly would deign to fill me in in loquacious detail how Galchenyuk and Scherbak played tonight –unlike Jeffrey.
Just HOW??? do the Habs get-away legally still selling Subban sweaters?
Unless Subban still has a business relationship with the Habs.
McDonough never was a Hab. Just their property. He never ever was on the ice in a game that counted or part of a roster mix. Untested potential was who he was when traded. And it took a few years for that potential to mature. The trade was all in Montreal’s favour at first. His ascendancy came just as Gomez crashed and burned, McDonough’s longevity simply stands as a reminder of the uncertainty of trading the future for the preset.
A teenage Sergachev played four games with limited ice time . Just enough to show some raw potential. But his return to junior was pretty much a necessity.
Until Mete actually plays at least as many games as Sergachev in the real NHL season we won’t have even a tiny sample size to compare.
If he does indeed prosper and become a good player then he pretty much fills the role Sergachev would have played. Different size and style, but functionally serving as future defensive mainstay. Plus, acquiring Drouin changes the equation and relativizes the loss of Sergachev.
And trying to ignore the draft positions of Mete and Sergachev and just looking at them as players will help provide an objective evaluation.
Well said.
I thought Sherbak looked really good tonight. It was galchenyuk that was off
What’s this I hear about Habs interested in Chris Neil ?
Don’t you think we could have used him tonight ? I think he would help us against the Sens and Leafs
Alright How’s this
Patch-Drouin-Lehkonen
Galchenyuk-Plekanec-Gallagher
Hudon-Danault-Shaw (line 3A) 14 mins per game
Byron-Holland-Hemsky (line 3B) 12 mins per game
Mitchell, Martinsen
Max JD Chucky
Lehks Pleks Gally
Byron Danault Shaw
Hudon DLR McCarron
I like that too Gerry, except I wouldn’t put a skill player like Hudon on the fourth line to get man handled by the Matt Martins of the league
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
That’s what McCarron is there for.
I like Hudon lots, and he may yet bump Shaw or Gally or Byron down…
But this team’s got a pecking order, like New said. Seniority counts (if you’re not in the doghouse all the time like Chucky).
You have a point, and a rookie maybe should play on a fourth line at least minutes wise anyway. But as I’ve stated before we have more of a 3A and 3B type situation, no real conventional 4th line on this team.
Martinsen-Holland-McCarron there’s your conventioanl fourth line. Add Chris Neil to that mix and we can go knuckle to knuckle with just about any team.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I have no interest in going knuckle to knuckle.
I’d rather roll four lines that can skate, wear the other team down, outscore them in the third.
Now, the NHL officiating may get in the way of that plan, and we should have McCarron handy so Weber doesn’t get dragged off the ice with some fourth line putz…
We won’t be going knuckle to knuckle, that is kinda my point. Those players won’t make the top 4 lines. What I would do though is call upon a few of them against the bigger nastier teams or players like Drouin will get run without any fear of retaliation.
Keep McCarron and Holland as 13th and 14th forwards to slot in as needed.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Hudon and Mete are our two rookies this year.
Been a while since we had two. Gally and Chucky the last time
Sherbak cut eh. I guess Hemsky is better
How did Sherbak and Galchenyuk look tonight, 25?
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO's ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Probably Scherbak’s best game in a Hab’s uniform, for what that’s worth. He looked totally different than in the previous preseason games. He looked faster, more engaged, showed his skill and even made some strong defensive back-checks. The dream is alive again, if he can play consistently like he did tonight he’ll definitely be an NHL’er.
Chucky flashed his skill and also his brain dead giveaways, yet again. However, put on a line with Holland and Scherbak they were surprising good/dangerous.
Like I said above, Galchenyuk’s confidence stifled by both Therrien and Julien so far. Hopefully the light goes on in Julien’s head sooner than later.
Galchenyuk needs to play with skill, so hopefully He and Scherbak become a dynamic duo at some stage.
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO's ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Y’know the sad part for us fans is that we know this kid could be a “star”. We can only sit and watch (and pray) that our management can figure out a way to make this player productive and happy. Of course the player also has to give something too.
Yeah, he played his best game in camp by a mile. He just has such a great looking stride like a horse on skates, his top end speed is something else. He set up a few very nice plays.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Hoping Lindgren becomes the stud that He looks close to being. Not that I do not like Carey Price, I do very much, but like Carey to become the trade chip for the missing piece We need for a first line centre.
I came in late with 8 or 9 minutes left in the third, but those last 8 or 9 minutes were at least ‘fun’. Shows We have at least a pulse.
Can not see a scenario where Mete goes back to Junior. If He does I’m hiring a hit-man to knee-cap Julien and Bergevin. If I can afford it, maybe more.
Florida was stacked seemingly with puds with a few exceptions, so hard to say I should be too excited for this win, but what a psychological relief for the Team, –and Us 🙂
I did not see much of Galchenyuk nor Sherbak in those last minutes. What are their reviews for earlier in this game?
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO's ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
If Schlemko looks good, they will send him down IMO..
I can not imagine any of Our options looking better offensively than Mete.
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO's ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Mete is a Hab, deal with it. lol
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Deal with whst? It’s called having an opinion.
have a sense of Humor DDO, jesus man.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I have stated this almost to death so I will say it once last time. Play Lingren and send Montoya packing. He’ll clear waivers, teams are set for goalies, let him play in Laval like Budaj did for the Jets.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
25, I differ in opinion with you here. For now continue to allow Al to ride the pine, let Charlie keep playing and stay sharp. He’s just a call away whenever we really need him.
Agree. Lindgren sitting on the bench just means he gets worse, not better.
I want Lindgren to improve to the point we trade Carey for help down the middle.
I want to win the 20-22 games that our back up must play, hey, look if Montoya can go 12-10 then great, but I see Charlie going 15-7. Do you see my point.
Lingren, if given the choice would play bench in Montreal over starter in Laval, of that I am certain. This “what’s best for the player” mentality is counter productive to team success in my opinion. Play the better goalie, end of story.
But I understood both of your points. I just don’t like Montoya and like Lingren a lot.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Of course those back-up points are crucial too. So if Big Al continues to look “off” in his first, say, 5-10 appearances then give Charlie the call.
I think Mitchell may still male the team the way Bergevin thinks of his veterans
But Lots of guys outplayed him tonight and Mitchy brings very little grit
Alright so now we have some stuff to discuss.
Patch-drouin-Gallagher
Hudon-plekanec- Lehkonen
Galchenyuk-???-Sherbak
Byron-Danault-Shaw
Martinsen, Holland extras
Rather have Chris Neil than Martinsen. If he couldn’t get involved tonight, he never will.
Scherbak has been sent down.
Not sure how one good effort gets Scherbak a roster spot. However, it sure was nice to see him play the way he did tonight. Aside from Alexs’ giveaways that line had some pretty good creativity tonight. They could make for a dangerous fourth line. 🙂 Not gonna happen, I know, but that’d be some pretty good skill to throw out at the bottom of the line-up. Of course, they’d probably give up way too many chances.
I never wanted to see Holland again, but tonight he was a different player with some skill on his wing; and he stood up for his teammates. I still feel that the job will probably go to DLR.
On another note, is there any way Mete doesn’t at least get the full 10 game audition. He impacts the game from the top pairing and from the bottom pairing. This kid is such a a pleasant “surprise” for our prospect pool.
It doesn’t win Sherbak a spot, but the other option is Hemsky, I mean come on.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Put that way…yeah.
The thing is, if he had looked like that for most of the preseason he just might have stole Hemsky’s spot.
I like your theory above; the minute Hemsky gets hurt Nikita gets the call-up. Seriously, tonight he was a bonafide NHL player and not just a 4th line “pud” type.
yep, when he skates, man he is good.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’ve been watching Mete in London the last few years and I always liked his skating and playmaking but wow! At this level?
It’s preseason. Tonight was pretty much the Panthers best lineup, but it was still a preseason game. We’ll see how it goes. My guess is a half dozen games IF Julien feels Jerabek needs a little time in Laval.
"Please. This isn't a bar fight. Have some class." – Adrian Tepes
Mete looked fantastic. Some tough choices ahead for the brass.
in all thy sons command
He should not be one of them IMO.
Best young D-man I’ve seen here in years.
On top of his skill set, it’s his brain that’s impressing me. We knew he was a talented, undersized prospect; dreaming he may become a Tory Krug. That almost looks like a certainty right now.
There’s no panic in his game right now, the patience, the ability to throw off the forecheckers with a fake and then create, and execute, the breakout. The routes to the puck, the passing.
I know we’re all giddy right now but this kid sure looks like he may be something special.
I think in a few years, Mete will make everyone forget about Subban,I see star potential there.He’s only 19,Crazy.Reminds me of a young Petr Svoboda.
Montoya is terrible by the way.
Like the same way we forgot about Mcdo when Subban came on board?
I don’t think McDonut ever actually played for the habs.
Waa that the criteria? I thought it was a stud D that got traded and then another stud D came along. I was off the mark.
Yes you were but I’ll forgive you this time!
I could get used to seeing Big Mac and Martensen all season on the 4th line.
Third line of Byron, Shaw and Danault would be fantastic.
Where does Galchenyuk slot in?
in all thy sons command
first line right wing.
Great to see a win and get that monkey off their back! I am really happy for Lindgren.
Tonight was an example of the type of hockey I suspect MB and CJ want. They used their mobility and speed to beat a bigger and stronger team. When push came to shove, they took the hits, hung in here and stood up for themselves when they had to. It is surprising how good a player Shaw is when he stays away from the nonsense. His approach to the camp this season was much better this year compared to his stupidity last year.
It was no coincidence they played their best game when the D played its best puck moving game. Mete guaranteed a 9 game tryout tonight and Jerabek guaranteed made the team. This team desperately needs D puck movement, passing AND skating, to win. Still waiting for Shlemko…we’ll see.
Yeah, Shaw was caught avoiding delivering a blind side hit tonight. Conscience? Fear of suspension? Who cares, he played a fine game of hockey tonight with an intriguing complement of players.
It looked to me like he just missed, I don’t think he let up.
He let up. Used his brain for once. Not worth getting suspended in the preseason like last year.
This is really closer to the Habs true identity. Flying Fn Frenchman. As Cruyff used to say, “Who cares if they score 4, go score 10!”
Cruyff ?? the hall of fame soccer player ?? thats going back a few years, amigo
You know it!!! The modern offensive genius of all time. The Habs I believe used to embody this. The answer is NOT Gallagher, much as we love him
McCarron and Martinsen making up a gritty fourth line?
Martinsen useless IMO.
not IMO
Looked alright tonight. Before I was not a fan.
If this were my team, and after watching tonight’s performance, I’d be inclined to consider that the issue so far this preseason has been less one of personnel, and more a question of player combinations used to date.
I can see guys like McCarron, Martinesen and Holland making things uncomfortable for the Laffs stars we’ve heard sooo much about from the 416 and 905 area codes this week. IMO, Davidson is marginal on D, but a shrinking violet he is not. Martin is there to respond, sure, but he’s one guy. After that, what – Kadri ?
Of course, these games count for little beyond chirping rights, and there are lots of other opponents to consider. But right now, I’m leaning toward thinking that the time invested in observing what the entire payroll is capable of has been worth it.
Beyond that, does anyone else think Yzerman might be asking himself if he pursued the wrong Habs D-prospect ? Mete is dynamite !
Most grit I’ve seen from the Habs in quite a while. I like it.
Surprising how Jerabek got under their skin. Never saw that coming.
And what did Danault do to piss off Healy?
Stuck him in the naddies off the draw.
That would do it.
Noice.
Montréal Canadiens: "Season after season under the same, low ceiling." – D.M.
OK. 1-6. Phew
Byron was big tonight
–Go Habs Go!–
Should’ve been a shutout for Lindgren.
Was clearly soft on that goal.
Who’s our 13th and 14th forwards?
3 goals… scrapulence… what more could a fella ask for?
I think CJ just yelled out his 1st FU of the season..LMAO
Where’s Lapointe? Lol
Hi 25soonenough….you’ll sleep well tonight. Actually I enjoyed the effort tonight and hopefully they have turned the corner somewhat as far as putting in a full game effort. NS looked really good tonight and so did PB. So let’s look forward to more of this type of game form the boys. Oh and Mete was as good as I had heard he was. Only a kid but man he has vision. All’s well in Hab land tonight.
Hey buddy, yeah, I was just kidding, the team showed a bunch of muscle tonight, however, McCarron, Martinsen, Holland and Davidson may not make the team, so, bye bye muscle.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Petry’s been putrid.
What’s with bouncing a shot off Luongo’s head on the PP while Lehks is cruising in front for the deflection?
Then minutes before he missed an open net by 6 feet?
Then of course his stellar defence on the Panthers goal…
So much physical ability, so little good sense, meagre hockey IQ
People ripping Davidson when clearly Petry and Alzner have been the worst tonight. And these are two vets who have been playing with each other all camp.
I actually have low expectations of Alzner. He may have decent hockey IQ, but his game is pretty limited.
Petry though, just pisses me off. Such a good skater, which opens up all sorts of possibilities, but a moronic hockey IQ. And soft, so soft…
Well Carey, you got your work cut out for you.
Prediction: Alzner will become the new DD. Hope my prediction is wrong.
I could do without either of those D. Problem is we have zero to replace them with. I would rather see Lernout instead of Alzner without factoring in the salary. At least Lernout will also stick up for team mates.
Chucky’s the new DD right now.
Hopefully that doesn’t continue.
I know he hasn’t earned it, but I’d stick Chucky on RW with Max and JD.
He doesn’t make sense anywhere else IMO.
Patches JD Chucky
Hudon Pleks Lehks
Byron Danault Shaw
Mitchell DLR McCarron
Trade Gally? I’d rather have Chucky on RW on that first line, it could be lethal if it gets going…
Price is going to be so old when his contract expires. As old as Luongo is now. Of course, Lou still has 4 years left on his contract.
"Please. This isn't a bar fight. Have some class." – Adrian Tepes
Florida’s captain leading by example?
–Go Habs Go!–
I thought they did not stick up for each other..hmmm
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Turning into Claude Julien sh!tshow Bruin hockey…
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
Is Julien coaching the Panthers too?
whoa, now. All that bullspit was initiated by FLA. It is kinda nice having a squad that can respond. Don’t worry, it won’t last. I don’t see McCarron or Martinsen being on the opening night lineup. We’ll go back to being a pillowy team.
"Please. This isn't a bar fight. Have some class." – Adrian Tepes
I do not mind that at all. I am tired of watching other teams bully the Habs. This is fun to watch!
That penalty parade could also be considered a lack of discipline by a different coach.
Bottom line: if your team is going to “respond” and take retaliation penalties, then they better be damned good at penalty killing.
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
Man I love this
Haley should get suspended. This is not WWE.
Lol!
For what?
Grabbing a jersey?
Viva Timo Libre!
You can’t mess with a linesman when he’s telling you to get off the ice.
Hunter does good work in London
How about this for an ironic scenairo, the Habs call Dale Hunter to come work for them after all those years playing for Quebec. Plus you have both Hunter brothers pitted against each other again after all those years. Mark with the Leafs and Dale with the Habs, lol.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
How’s his French?
I would say he would know a few words after playing so long in Quebec
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.