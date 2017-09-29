Game Day: Charlie Lindgren will be in goal for Canadiens against Panthers

STU COWAN

Charlie Lindgren will start in goal against the Florida Panthers Friday night at the Bell Centre (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690) as the Canadiens look to win their first game of the pre-season after starting out 0-6.

Zach Fucale will dress as Lindgren’s backup and coach Claude Julien said after Friday morning’s practice in Brossard that he wasn’t sure yet if Lindgren will play the entire game or not. Lindgren had been sidelined with a lower-body injury, but the coach said the goalie is now 100-per-cent healthy.

With so many changes to his roster from last season, Julien said one of the most difficult parts of this training camp is trying to make the Canadiens’ systems second nature to the new guys, which might partly explain the 0-6 start.

Only the players not in the lineup against the Panthers took part in Friday’s morning practice, while the other players held a team meeting.

“What’s important right now is that our team gets better,” Julien said after the practice. “That’s even more important than a win. At the same time, if our team gets better in the areas that we want to get better there’s a good chance that we’re going to win. So that’s where we’re at right now.

#Habs lineup for tonight's game vs. #Panthers at Bell Centre (7 p.m., RDS), although I doubt they are dressing four goalies #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/YK8pbX1txl — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 29, 2017

“I think there’s certain things here again, comprehension … not just comprehending what we’re asking, but also in their minds getting used to doing those things. These players sometimes that come from other teams or have played differently are programmed to do those things … they’ve been doing it for at least a year and they’re programmed to do that. So to break that is not as easy as we think. I’m not saying they’re robots, but in their minds they prepare and they’ll do something. And then when the play happens, they’ll tell themselves right after: ‘Oh, shoot, I should have been there instead.’ So this is what we’re trying to do here … we want that to become second nature, doing the things that we’re asking them to do and it takes a little bit of time sometimes for some of these guys to be able to do those things and that’s where we got to be patient. As a coach, it’s patience and repetition and that’s what we’re doing here. We’re trying to be patient and we’re repeating what we want them to do so it becomes, again like I said, second nature.”

(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)

Watch Julien’s news conference

You can watch Julien’s entire news conference Friday morning in Brossard on the HI/O Facebook page.

Mete in lineup without Weber

Victor Mete, the 19-year-old defenceman who has been impressive throughout the pre-season, will be in the lineup again against the Panthers but won’t have Shea Weber beside him.

Weber won’t be in the lineup and Julien said he will play Mete with different partners, on both the left and right side. The left-shooting Mete has played on the right side in junior with the London Knights.

The other defencemen in the lineup against the Panthers will be Jordie Benn, Karl Alzner, Jeff Petry, Jakub Jerabek and Brandon Davidson.

#Habs practice getting started in Brossard. Panthers at Bell Centre tonight (7 pm, RDS) #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/l0pWvMFyKZ — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 29, 2017

Scherbak gets another look

Nikita Scherbak, who was sent down to the AHL’s Laval Rocket earlier in the week, has been called back up by the Canadiens and will be in the lineup against the Panthers skating at right wing on the third line with Peter Holland at centre and Alex Galchenyuk on the left.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Scherbak, who was the Canadiens’ first-round pick (26th overall) at the 2014 NHL draft. “It’s just like another chance for me and I’m pretty happy to get another chance, that’s for sure.”

Carey Price working with goalie coach Stephane Waite at #Habs practice in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/Y2LYtLufsO — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 29, 2017

The lines

Here’s how the Canadiens forward lines are expected to look against the Panthers:

Hudon – Plekanec – Lehkonen

Byron – Danault – Shaw

Galchenyuk – Holland – Scherbak

Martinsen – Froese – McCarron

Terry sent to Laval

The Canadiens announced Friday that Chris Terry has cleared NHL waivers and will report to the Laval Rocket.

The 28-year-old led the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps in scoring last season with 30-38-68 totals in 58 games. Terry was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth round (132nd overall) of the 2007 NHL draft and has 22-16-38 totals in 152 career NHL games.

What’s next?

The Canadiens will play their eighth and final pre-season game Saturday when the Ottawa Senators visit the Bell Centre (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens open the regular season next Thursday night in Buffalo.