Game Day: Carey Price will start for Canadiens against Capitals

The plan was for Al Montoya to make his ninth start of the season Saturday night when the Canadiens face the Washington Capitals (7 p.m., CITY, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690) in the second of back-to-back games.
But that plan changed after Carey Price allowed four goals on 18 shots Friday night at the Bell Centre and was pulled at 6:44 of the second period. Price will now start against the Capitals.
Price stared down the Canadiens’ bench and/or coach Michel Therrien after getting pulled. Montoya stopped the five shots he faced against the Sharks, who won the game 4-2.
As for his decision to pull Price, Therrien said after the game: “It is difficult because all athletes are really proud and there was a few reasons that we believe that we needed to pull out Carey. First of all, there’s not one guy in the league who likes to get pulled out. But I didn’t like the way we played in front of him. We gave up a goal early in the second period. We wanted to send a message to our team and in the meantime we wanted to give ourselves a chance to bring him back tomorrow because he’s fresh.”
Price suffered only his fourth loss of the season and his record is now 16-4-2 with a 1.95 goals-against average and .935 save percentage.
Therrien said he never saw Price’s stare and defenceman Nathan Beaulieu said the same thing, but understood why the goalie was upset.
“There’s really no excuse,” Beaulieu said about the Canadiens’ slow start, getting outshot 15-4 in the first period. “We were well rested (the Canadiens hadn’t played since a 2-1 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins Monday night). We had a couple of days to regroup and prepare and we got to take ownership to ourselves. We just weren’t ready and they were, and it ultimately cost us.
“If I look at every goal, none of them were his fault,” Beaulieu added about Price. “Guys weren’t picking up sticks around the net. Tap-ins from the crease are just unacceptable. It just can’t happen. None of the goals were Pricey’s fault. Pricey wasn’t pulled because Pricey wasn’t good enough. He’s the best player in the world and he’s our best player. It had nothing to do with him, it was us, and sometimes you need a wakeup call.”
The Canadiens didn’t make Price or Montoya available to the media after the game. The Canadiens also had no morning skate or media availability Saturday morning in Washington. The Canadiens announced later in the day that there will be one lineup change with defenceman Mark Barberio taking Zach Redmond’s place.
Braden Holtby will start in goal for the Capitals. He has an 8-0-2 in games against the Canadiens and has a 14-6-2 record this season with a 2.08 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.
Capitals coming off shootout win
The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3 in a shootout Friday night in Carolina to improve their record to 19-7-3 and move within one point of the Canadiens (19-7-4) in the Eastern Conference standings with a game in hand.
Heading into Saturday’s games, the Canadiens were in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings behind Pittsburgh (20-7-4), the New York Rangers (21-10-1) and Columbus (19-5-4). The Canadiens were seven points ahead of the eighth-place Boston Bruins (16-13-3), who were sitting in the final playoff spot, but Montreal has two games in hand.
The Capitals and Canadiens will be meeting for the first of three games between them this season. Washington posted a 2-1-0 record against the Canadiens last season.
Nicklas Backstrom leads the Capitals in scoring with 8-17-25 totals, followed by Marcus Johansson (12-10-22) and Alex Ovechkin (13-8-21).
Struggling offensively
Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber has now gone 10 games without scoring and has only one goal in his last 14 games. He is also pointless in his last eight games.
Brendan Gallagher has gone eight games without a goal and has one goal in his last 24 games.
Habs’ McCarron makes season debut
Mike McCarron finally played his first game with the Canadiens this season Friday night after getting called up a week earlier from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps.
McCarron started out playing right wing on a line with Brian Flynn at centre and Sven Andrighetto on the left side, but ended up seeing time at centre on the power play with Artturi Lehkonen and Alexander Radulov.
After getting only 2:36 of ice time in the first period, McCarron finished the game with 12:25 and picked up an assist along with five hits.
Eller set to face old teammates
Former Canadien Lars Eller will face his old teammates for the first time Saturday night.
Eller has struggled with the Capitals since being traded to Washington last summer in exchange for second-round draft picks in 2017 and 2018. In 28 games, Eller has 2-2-4 totals and is minus-5.
“I’ll be excited, that’s for sure,” Eller told The Washington Post. “I’ll be motivated for sure. But once the puck drops, I’m going to approach it like any other game. It will be fun and a little bit different facing a lot of familiar faces of course.”
Eller added that he doesn’t really keep in touch with his former teammates.
Shaw, Andrighetto stay home
Andrew Shaw and Sven Andrighetto didn’t make the trip to Washington to face the Capitals.
The Canadiens announced before Friday’s game that Shaw was suffering from concussion-like symptoms, while Andrighetto suffered an upper-body injury during the first period Friday night and didn’t return to the game.
The Canadiens called up Chris Terry from the IceCaps after Friday’s game.
What’s next?
The Canadiens have three games next week with the Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre Tuesday night, followed by the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. The Canadiens will then travel to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets Friday night before enjoying a four-day Christmas break.
(Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
