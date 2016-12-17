Montreal Gazette

You are here: Home » News » Game Day: Carey Price will start for Canadiens against Capitals

December 17, 2016 · 153 Comments

Game Day: Carey Price will start for Canadiens against Capitals

Posted by
Carey Price,

STU COWAN

The plan was for Al Montoya to make his ninth start of the season Saturday night when the Canadiens face the Washington Capitals (7 p.m., CITY, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690) in the second of back-to-back games.

But that plan changed after Carey Price allowed four goals on 18 shots Friday night at the Bell Centre and was pulled at 6:44 of the second period. Price will now start against the Capitals. 

Price stared down the Canadiens’ bench and/or coach Michel Therrien after getting pulled. Montoya stopped the five shots he faced against the Sharks, who won the game 4-2.

As for his decision to pull Price, Therrien said after the game: “It is difficult because all athletes are really proud and there was a few reasons that we believe that we needed to pull out Carey. First of all, there’s not one guy in the league who likes to get pulled out. But I didn’t like the way we played in front of him. We gave up a goal early in the second period. We wanted to send a message to our team and in the meantime we wanted to give ourselves a chance to bring him back tomorrow because he’s fresh.”

Price suffered only his fourth loss of the season and his record is now 16-4-2 with a 1.95 goals-against average and .935 save percentage.

Therrien said he never saw Price’s stare and defenceman Nathan Beaulieu said the same thing, but understood why the goalie was upset.

“There’s really no excuse,” Beaulieu said about the Canadiens’ slow start, getting outshot 15-4 in the first period. “We were well rested (the Canadiens hadn’t played since a 2-1 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins Monday night). We had a couple of days to regroup and prepare and we got to take ownership to ourselves. We just weren’t ready and they were, and it ultimately cost us.

“If I look at every goal, none of them were his fault,” Beaulieu added about Price. “Guys weren’t picking up sticks around the net. Tap-ins from the crease are just unacceptable. It just can’t happen. None of the goals were Pricey’s fault. Pricey wasn’t pulled because Pricey wasn’t good enough. He’s the best player in the world and he’s our best player. It had nothing to do with him, it was us, and sometimes you need a wakeup call.”

The Canadiens didn’t make Price or Montoya available to the media after the game. The Canadiens also had no morning skate or media availability Saturday morning in Washington. The Canadiens announced later in the day that there will be one lineup change with defenceman Mark Barberio taking Zach Redmond’s place.

Braden Holtby will start in goal for the Capitals. He has an 8-0-2 in games against the Canadiens and has a 14-6-2 record this season with a 2.08 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.

Capitals coming off shootout win

The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3 in a shootout Friday night in Carolina to improve their record to 19-7-3 and move within one point of the Canadiens (19-7-4) in the Eastern Conference standings with a game in hand.

Heading into Saturday’s games, the Canadiens were in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings behind Pittsburgh (20-7-4), the New York Rangers (21-10-1) and Columbus (19-5-4). The Canadiens were seven points ahead of the eighth-place Boston Bruins (16-13-3), who were sitting in the final playoff spot, but Montreal has two games in hand.

The Capitals and Canadiens will be meeting for the first of three games between them this season. Washington posted a 2-1-0 record against the Canadiens last season.

Nicklas Backstrom leads the Capitals in scoring with 8-17-25 totals, followed by Marcus Johansson (12-10-22) and Alex Ovechkin (13-8-21).

Struggling offensively

Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber has now gone 10 games without scoring and has only one goal in his last 14 games. He is also pointless in his last eight games.

Brendan Gallagher has gone eight games without a goal and has one goal in his last 24 games.

Habs’ McCarron makes season debut

Mike McCarron finally played his first game with the Canadiens this season Friday night after getting called up a week earlier from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps.

McCarron started out playing right wing on a line with Brian Flynn at centre and Sven Andrighetto on the left side, but ended up seeing time at centre on the power play with Artturi Lehkonen and Alexander Radulov.

After getting only 2:36 of ice time in the first period, McCarron finished the game with 12:25 and picked up an assist along with five hits.

Eller set to face old teammates

Former Canadien Lars Eller will face his old teammates for the first time Saturday night.

Eller has struggled with the Capitals since being traded to Washington last summer in exchange for second-round draft picks in 2017 and 2018. In 28 games, Eller has 2-2-4 totals and is minus-5.

“I’ll be excited, that’s for sure,” Eller told The Washington Post. “I’ll be motivated for sure. But once the puck drops, I’m going to approach it like any other game. It will be fun and a little bit different facing a lot of familiar faces of course.”

Eller added that he doesn’t really keep in touch with his former teammates.

Shaw, Andrighetto stay home

Andrew Shaw and Sven Andrighetto didn’t make the trip to Washington to face the Capitals.

The Canadiens announced before Friday’s game that Shaw was suffering from concussion-like symptoms, while Andrighetto suffered an upper-body injury during the first period Friday night and didn’t return to the game. 

The Canadiens called up Chris Terry from the IceCaps after Friday’s game.

What’s next?

The Canadiens have three games next week with the Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre Tuesday night, followed by the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. The Canadiens will then travel to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets Friday night before enjoying a four-day Christmas break.

(Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

• Game Notes

• Lars Eller prepares to face old Habs teammates, Washington Post

• Sharks chase Price from net in 4-2 win, by Pat Hickey

• Price not happy after getting pulled, by Stu Cowan

• Sharks chase Price from net in lopsided win, by Pat Hickey

• Uphill battle for Habs after slew of penalties, by Pat Hickey

• Montoya fitting in with new Habs teammates, by Stu Cowan

• Ex-Hab Ryan O’Byrne gets degree from Cornell, by Pat Hickey 

153 Comments

  1. Timo says:
    December 17, 2016 at 3:25 pm

    How long before we hear that Price is the problem in the room?

  2. Rockhabsfan says:
    December 17, 2016 at 3:08 pm

    Let’s see if that death stare wakes ups some sleeping scorers…Price is a cool customer – he knew what he was doing there – put some heat on the coach, and at the same time light a fire/shame out some of the folks who were mailing that one in.

    • Timo says:
      December 17, 2016 at 3:12 pm

      I wonder how many of Price’s actions were pre-calculated, rather than just a reaction in the heat of the moment.

      I think it was Basu that was saying yesterday that perhaps glaring at the bench was in a heat of a moment thing. But not coming out of the dressing room… Price couldn’t have not understood what it would start in Mtl.

      Oh man… to be a fly on the wall to hear some of the discussions in the foxhole last night… in the flickering glow of the candle light.

      • Rockhabsfan says:
        December 17, 2016 at 3:21 pm

        Oh I’m sure there was some heat of the moment there too. He did have a slow skate to the bench, and passed by Monty. He may feel bad about doing that, but I’m sure he can patch that up. He seems to be fully aware of his “presence” and I think is using it now, probably for the first time really, to shape the team. Let’s not forget that Molson would be paying attention to his brand here too, and the similarities to the Roy incident would have given him heartburn at the least, but probably palpitations. Come to think of it, the whole thing could’ve been a message to Molson…

        It all seemed cooly calculated to me – and probably very effective – we will see tonight perhaps.

        .

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      December 17, 2016 at 3:16 pm

      Even though it is still early IMO, that death stare made tonight’s game huge. This could be the start of an ugly down-turn.

      (don’t believe it will happen but if I was such a good predictor, I would be in LV counting my winnings instead of posting here)

      • Rockhabsfan says:
        December 17, 2016 at 3:23 pm

        Agree – They may well lose tonight, but they had best lose well if they do.

      • Timo says:
        December 17, 2016 at 3:24 pm

        It’s a measure stick game if there ever was one.

      • Mr. Biter says:
        December 17, 2016 at 4:11 pm

        Does not look like to many Habs on bench were looking at Price rather studying the laces on their skates. When your best player has now twice called the team out (and since Sharks only had 5 more shots on net after stare down it may have worked). If there is not a win or a full 60 minute effort tonight I for the 1st time think MT must go.
        BTW have not been able to see the last few games but on the PP where has Weber been shooting from. Last year he scored most of his PP goals about 10 feet or closer to top of circle not from the point.
        BTW #2 getting full game tonight so for Rum drinkers buy a 2 liter Orange/Mango/pineapple (in a milk container) mix with Rum and add a slice or 2 of an orange and after a few you won’t worry about the score. Drink Like Front.

        Mr. Biter
        No Guts No Glory

    • Habfan17 says:
      December 17, 2016 at 4:29 pm

      Is it possible, the “stare” was directed at all the players? Maybe Price was sending a message to the players, they weren’t working playing well enough.

      Habfan17

  3. Timo says:
    December 17, 2016 at 3:02 pm

    Today will not be any better for Habs. I don’t know why people are expecting any different. it’s almost Christmas – time to start the crap shoot… time to warm up that Tank engine.

  4. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    December 17, 2016 at 2:59 pm

    Sorry I want MT to stay as long as MB is here. Even with the goalie situation last season, there were clear coaching issues. MB had an opportunity to address it and absolved the coaching staff from last season’s disaster. At least one or all of Jodoin/JJD/Lacroix should have been let go…especially Lacroix. The PP and PK tanked under him and he is still here??? Anyway, god forbid they tank again and if they do, the foxhole gang has to go. MB made his bed and he should lie in it.

    Everybody is talking about Gallant but the guy I am interested in is Tallon…an excellent F-QCer executive. There are some serious decisions that have to be made this summer (Price, Chucky, Radulov). If the season goes bad and Molson can get Tallon, I rather have Tallon make those decisions before MB does something that the franchise can’t recover from (e.g., Lucic contract).

    • Timo says:
      December 17, 2016 at 3:09 pm

      The foxhole gang is here to stay for a long time, DDO. For some reason they got Molson in their pocket. And all Molson cares about is people drinking his crappy beer and buying habs tickets and all other crap. And they do. And hence Molson doesn’t need to worry about his team’s performance. And hence the foxhole buddies will continue to “manage” the team and make them all better people.

      We’re in it for a long haul, bud.

      • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
        December 17, 2016 at 3:12 pm

        Now I know why there are such things as alcohol and massage parlours…

      • otisfxu says:
        December 17, 2016 at 4:00 pm

        I think MB is here for longer than MT. If wheels really fall off in next month or so, MT will be scapegoat. What other move would there be.
        Still think there are issues in the “vestiaire”. If MT gets on wrong side of Price, he is heading down slippery slope. I do believe he did say Max was bad captain so that is still lingering. (not that I disagree with MT on that).

    • CH Sam says:
      December 17, 2016 at 3:15 pm

      Just googling around, found out Dale Tallon is from Noranda, QC. Does he speak the requirement?

    • Un Canadien errant says:
      December 17, 2016 at 3:18 pm

      Dan Lacroix was relieved of most of his duties when Kirk was brought in. He mainly does the pre-scouting, he tag teams that with Clément Jodoin.

      With that in mind, I’d have understood if he had been let go, but there’s no harm in keeping him on board if they’re going to pay him anyway. He’s just bench strength at this point, more brain power, another body to run practice and work on details with players. Just another indication that ownership isn’t nickel and diming this thing.

      • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
        December 17, 2016 at 3:35 pm

        If they just missed the playoffs or got eliminated early, I can understand that. With the horrible performance of last season, I thought there would be more “visible” accountability.

    • The_Rocket_Returns says:
      December 17, 2016 at 3:31 pm

      +1

      … Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …

  5. piper says:
    December 17, 2016 at 2:45 pm

    I think if the WJC was on the bigger ice this year Mete would’ve got the nod. The kids skating would shine. Oh well….next year.

  6. JohnBellyful says:
    December 17, 2016 at 2:45 pm

    Signs that Weber might be wearing down:

    — his slapshots bounce off the sound barrier
    — he skates half as far as he used to, three strides at most
    — he’s living off his reputation: to clear the crease he clears his throat
    — the only time he breaks his sticks now is in anger
    — Desharnais has more hits in the last 10 games
    — he no longer snarls, he tsks tsks
    — he falls down a lot but makes it look like he’s blocking a pass

  7. RightNyder says:
    December 17, 2016 at 2:35 pm

    Towel guy in the photo looks a little like a mini Adam Oates. Maybe he can help the power play.

  8. CH Sam says:
    December 17, 2016 at 2:21 pm

    Chilli: “My pal said the Sharks were very pumped coming in.
    The same one that said their last game vs the Habs was their easiest (physically) of the season. You know, when DD was carving it up for 15 minutes of ice-time.”

    Only watched their first game, but man, the Sharks’ gameplay was definitely anti-“System”.

    Wonder if MT at all even studied the first Sharks game, to come up with some plans and adjustments. Also, maybe even a game-day skate and some light drills would have been a good idea to get the boys focused.

  9. DipsyDoodler says:
    December 17, 2016 at 2:20 pm

    Andrew Shaw suffered a hit to the head against Boston, and left the ice looking dazed. He was cleared to return to the game.

    Three days later he is out with concussion symptoms.

    The Habs continue to allow players to return to games after concussion.

    I remember many similar incidents. Dale Weise returned to a game (with the outcome a foregone conclusion) in his last full season here.

    Habs need to change the way they assess players in game. In fact, why even chance it? Just sit the player the rest of the game as an automatic measure.
    —–

    • CH Sam says:
      December 17, 2016 at 2:24 pm

      Probably dangerous and reckless to let him back into the game.

    • sholi2000.com says:
      December 17, 2016 at 2:32 pm

      For everything we know about concussions (SME), diagnosing a concussion and then clearing them the same day is wrong.

      That hit should have been an automatic 7 day rest period in the dark and I mean complete and total rest. A Vegetable.

      Shane Oliver
      Sholi2000.com
      Custom Sports Figures
      @sholi2000
      Price vs Dryden
      January 31st, Win 258
      5 Feb, Win 259

    • RightNyder says:
      December 17, 2016 at 2:33 pm

      They can’t figure out knees, you think they’re going to fare better with brains?

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      December 17, 2016 at 2:35 pm

      The problem is that the diagnosis science for such hits is still uncertain IMO. It clearly seems that even though a player might look perfectly fine after the allotted assessment time, he may still be hurt (as shown by symptoms appearing days later). The solution IMO is just disallowing players to return period. Maybe even increase the period to 3 days…whatever it takes.

    • piper says:
      December 17, 2016 at 2:50 pm

      I suffered a conky a couple of moths ago. Felt fine about half an hour later then the next day felt like crap for about a week.

  10. PK says:
    December 17, 2016 at 2:10 pm

    From the “I hope that I am wrong, just this once” files:

    Habsland may be a cold, miserable place if things don’t go
    “well” this week.

    What do we have here?
    Any easier games?

    Washington
    Anaheim
    Minnesota
    Columbus.

    How is Minnesota doing?
    Can the Habs expect a couple of points in that game?

    Anaheim? Are the Ducks going to be tired after flying out east?

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    “Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”

    – Nostradamus, 1552

    • bwoar says:
      December 17, 2016 at 2:18 pm

      Honestly, the team needs to get back to playing 67 minutes of hockey (alllowing for various shenanigans here). They aren’t pedal-down for the whole game right now.

  11. sholi2000.com says:
    December 17, 2016 at 2:04 pm

    I want the Habs to win, but I also want Gallant on the bench. Gonna be a long week.

    Team Over Coach

    Canadiens 6
    Caps 0

    Shane Oliver
    Sholi2000.com
    Custom Sports Figures
    @sholi2000
    Price vs Dryden
    January 31st, Win 258
    5 Feb, Win 259
    Time and a Place Hockey Fans, The End

    • bwoar says:
      December 17, 2016 at 2:08 pm

      I am definitely tired of this terrible effin coaching. Maybe we’ll pull a Penguins, and fire the dud midway, opening the door for #25.

      • sholi2000.com says:
        December 17, 2016 at 2:28 pm

        I saw too many forwards hanging out on the offensive blueline last night as the Sharks outnumbered our guys on every single breakout. Time a place for that and the following teams are not the place.

        Pens, Caps, Rags, Blue Jackets. Too much speed to being standing still. Once we stop skating, they’re easier to play against. Players don’t do it by them selves. They’re coached.

        I realize I am preaching to the choir here, but it’s the 1% I am hoping to convince.

        Oct-Nov was fun, but now we’re playing teams we’ll see in the playoffs. It’s why I couldn’t allow myself to get too excited, it only makes reality that much worse.

        January should be fun again, but that doesn’t help our chances in the playoffs.

        GO HABS GO

        Shane Oliver
        Sholi2000.com
        Custom Sports Figures
        @sholi2000
        Price vs Dryden
        January 31st, Win 258
        5 Feb, Win 259

  12. bwoar says:
    December 17, 2016 at 1:59 pm

    It’s that N8 right there on the bench trying really hard not to notice “Pricey” stare down that sad collection of wannabes?

    But seriously,

    “McCarron started out playing right wing on a line with Brian Flynn at centre and Sven Andrighetto on the left side, but ended up seeing time at centre on the power play with Artturi Lehkonen and Alexander Radulov.”

    So much, so very much is written right here without being said. We got dep? BS we do. We got squat for dep.

    Counting on Weber, and yes, Max Pacioretty, to rally the team tonight and hand Price an easy win.

  13. Chuck says:
    December 17, 2016 at 1:59 pm

    I found it interesting that Price didn’t sit at the end of the bench for the 3rd period. My guess that it was his way to silently protest the lack of readiness and effort by the rest of the team and coaching staff: “If you’re not going to stand by me, I’m not going to stand by you.”

  14. The_Rocket_Returns says:
    December 17, 2016 at 1:58 pm

    Therrien has his defenders — at times, I’ve been one of them. Then, as if in open defiance of anyone who thinks he has a clue, he pulls a stunt like last night.

    Those lines were raw garbage. What’s more, there was no need to change them up. The Habs were coming off a 2-0-1 stretch in which they scored 16 goals and gave up 4. So what does Therrien do? Blow up the lines.

    Read ’em and weep (courtesy of the indispensable Left Wing Lock. Note that the 4th line looks a little weird b/c of Andrighetto’s absence:

    PAUL BYRON TORREY MITCHELL BRENDAN GALLAGHER
    MAX PACIORETTY ALEXANDER RADULOV PHILLIP DANAULT
    ARTTURI LEHKONEN TOMAS PLEKANEC MICHAEL MCCARRON
    DANIEL CARR BRIAN FLYNN MICHAEL MCCARRON

    And here’s what they looked like against the Bruins:

    MAX PACIORETTY TOMAS PLEKANEC ALEXANDER RADULOV
    ARTTURI LEHKONEN ANDREW SHAW PHILLIP DANAULT
    PAUL BYRON TORREY MITCHELL BRENDAN GALLAGHER
    DANIEL CARR BRIAN FLYNN SVEN ANDRIGHETTO

    And yeah, Shaw got hurt, but that’s not hard to deal with. Move Gallagher or Carr up into his slot, or slot in McCarron. Keep intact a lineup that’s playing suberbly. But no, Therrien had to try and get clever.

    Just fire him now. He’s not a bad coach. But he’s not a good one, and either Gallant or Muller is right there to pick up the reins.

    Also: McCarron’s a turd right now, like Turner Stevenson with a little bit of a mean streak. And he’s going to be a turd for a while. But that’s what it’s gonna take to develop him. So — that’s life.

    … Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …

  15. piper says:
    December 17, 2016 at 1:53 pm

    Bergevin has some serious work to do between now and this time next year. I have a feeling Price won’t be re-signing here for 2018-19.

  16. Captain aHab says:
    December 17, 2016 at 1:50 pm

    My unicorn pirate pic has suffered the banhammer. Guessing it would not be a good move to use it as my avatar.

    —————-
    Drop da puck already!

  17. Cal says:
    December 17, 2016 at 1:48 pm

    Habs lack of talented size was on display against the Sharks last night. They might play better against the Caps, but they’ve been a very tough opponent since Holtby’s been between the pipes.
    This might be another measuring stick game. So far, the Habs have come up a little short.

  18. Habsolo says:
    December 17, 2016 at 1:40 pm

    Thanks for the Weber update Stu. How’s PK doing?

  19. Cheech says:
    December 17, 2016 at 1:39 pm

    Knew what was going to happen so didn’t watch the game,to painful to watch…more size please MB.

  20. Thomas Le Fan says:
    December 17, 2016 at 1:35 pm

    This team must show up tonight. They essentially took last night off after three nights off and should be well rested. They need a perfect road game and the first goal. Price doesn’t need to prove himself but needs to play as if he does. Therrien needs to sit in the press box.

    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain

    • 25soonenough says:
      December 17, 2016 at 1:43 pm

      that would be fun to see. Therrien sitting in the press box foxhole with MB while Muller coaches the team. hmmm, you might be onto something there.

      –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

      • Thomas Le Fan says:
        December 17, 2016 at 2:13 pm

        Why should players be the only ones to be healthy scratches? I watched Moneyball last night and Therrien reminds me of Art Howe (superbly played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman). He’s a genius when the team wins even if it has zero do with this skills at coaching. In fact, in spite of it.

        Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain

        • 25soonenough says:
          December 17, 2016 at 2:21 pm

          Hoffman was a genius. Sad, sad loss to the acting world. MT not so much, lol.

          –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

          • Thomas Le Fan says:
            December 17, 2016 at 2:34 pm

            Agree totally. Hoffman was always terrific. And what range! From Lester Bangs to Art Howe to Truman Capote. I did read that Howe was very unhappy with Hoffman’s portrayal of him, however, and players have said Howe was nothing like that. Oh well, it was a movie.

            Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain

  21. B says:
    December 17, 2016 at 1:30 pm

    Lines at Friday’s Team Canada WJC practice:
    Dubois-Strome-McLeod
    Joseph-Barzal-Raddysh
    Jost-Roy-Gauthier
    Dube-Cirelli-Stephens

    Chabot-Myers
    Bean-Juulsen
    Clague-Fabbro
    Lauzon

    Hart
    Ingram

    –Go Habs Go!–

    • Un Canadien errant says:
      December 17, 2016 at 1:51 pm

      I think they were saying Michael McLeod had a minor injury? I guess he’s okay if he’s on the top line.

      I was hoping to see a Dubois-Roy-Gauthier all LHJMQ line, maybe it’ll still happen down the road. They looked great together in the Canada-Russia series.

      They’re still experimenting, nothing’s set in stone, but I’m a little surprised that they don’t have Noah Juulsen partnered with Thomas Chabot on the first pairing. That seemed to be what the smart money was on earlier. Philippe Myers is more of a shutdown defenceman, maybe they think that’s a pairing that can work, although my instinct would be to put him with the smaller, younger Jake Bean. Monsieur Myers is also a Flyers prospect, so we don’t want too many good things from him.

      • 25soonenough says:
        December 17, 2016 at 1:59 pm

        i’m glad we all get to watch Juulsen on a national stage. I get to watch him out west sometimes. He’ll be a big part of our blue line in the near future. Would’ve like to see McNiven and Mete get a shot but so it goes.

        –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

        • Un Canadien errant says:
          December 17, 2016 at 2:08 pm

          Victor Mete, as an 18-year-old and being somewhat less than a blue chip prospect, we kind of expected him to be cut, but he reportedly left a really good impression and has a good shot next year.

          David Michael McNiven had as good a shot as any of the three goalies according to most reports, but those three goals on six shots in the first game kind of sewered him, when the other guys didn’t have any hiccups. I’m still pretty impressed with his progress, and it’ll be interesting to see what happens next season with Zach Fucale, Charlie Lindgren and now David Mike all vying for the AHL starting job.

          And yes, I’m looking forward to watching Noah play, that drop in production last season had me worried.

          • 25soonenough says:
            December 17, 2016 at 2:17 pm

            true, McNiven didn’t look great in that loss. Mete is undersized but i watch him quite a bit and his skill is off the charts, vision, hockey IQ all exceptional. Unfortunately at under 5’11 he may never get a shot at the NHL, hope i’m wrong.

            –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

      • 25soonenough says:
        December 17, 2016 at 2:20 pm

        also, not trying to show you up, just correcting, but it’s Michael McNiven.

        –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

      • B says:
        December 17, 2016 at 2:22 pm

        I noticed your guy Girard was a late cut. Did they consider him too small and / or too young for Team Canada’s D this time?

        –Go Habs Go!–

        • Un Canadien errant says:
          December 17, 2016 at 2:31 pm

          I think it’s the same thing as Victor Mete, an 18-year-old who’s pretty small, and lots of other more mature options on D. Bob McKenzie was saying during camp that it was possible that one of the two earned a spot, but only one of them, there was only room for one of those types of d-men.

          I think we’ll see both next season at camp, with a much better shot of making it as 19-year-olds.

  22. B says:
    December 17, 2016 at 1:24 pm

    Telegram article on calling some IceCaps up and down:
    http://www.thetelegram.com/sports/hockey/2016/12/16/the-ins-and-outs-of-all-those-ups-and-downs-bewteen-icecaps-and-.html

    –Go Habs Go!–

  23. joeybarrie says:
    December 17, 2016 at 1:15 pm

    @RUSTIE
    “But isn’t Price suppose to be God He really should have not been playing in that game if the league have of had any balls, should have been serving a 2 0r 3 game suspencion. Kind of hope the Caps light him up like a xmas tree.”

    Price is supposed to be Price.
    2 or 3 game suspension? On a different planet? Ridiculous and then some.
    Kind of hope the Caps light him up? Ok. maybe anyone who isn’t a Habs fan, i feel like maybe there is a different blog for you to be a part of. But I certainly understand the jealousy. So I still welcome you with open arms.

    • 25soonenough says:
      December 17, 2016 at 1:20 pm

      no offence but that troll doesn’t deserve a post directed at his asinine comments. you give him too much validity.

      –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  24. rhino514 says:
    December 17, 2016 at 1:06 pm

    Seeing McCarron fend people off on the wall and find Petry for the goal was quite uplifting. I don´t get into the sie issue too often but it seems there are situations when size becomes handy, particularly against tough Western teams. I´m really rooting for the kid, the team really needs at least one big forward. I´m not hoping for Joe Thornton but it would be great if he can be a third line guy and maybe even a net presence on the PP.

  25. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    December 17, 2016 at 1:05 pm

    The reality is that no-one knows (yet) who Price stared down (coach, players, beer guy, Youppi, etc.) or why. A win tonight will deflect this story. If a losing streak starts, it will just amplify.

  26. habcertain says:
    December 17, 2016 at 1:05 pm

    There does seem to be this reluctance to criticize Price, I think he can take it. I agree with Farber, Montoya should have played last night, Price tonight. I heard Carey has called MT to his office, you know, to straighten out a few things.

  27. New says:
    December 17, 2016 at 12:52 pm

    The Habs are a death by a thousand cuts. They start great and then die. We are now going to listen and read about how they sit somewhere in the East, how they have a game in hand or whatever on one of the other 29 teams, and how this or that player is having a rough time.

    Here is a little reality check. The team is pretty darn good. In the last 15 games they have 6 wins and 9 losses. They are tumbling and the loser point conceals that they lose more than they win for over a month now.

    The coach had a big plan for a rest of Price. Instead he pulled him last night and he didn’t face the five shots Montoya handled. Rest over, back in for tonight. Make sense? Of course not, very little prattle that rolls out of there does.

    They played a good game against Boston and lost. They played a lousy game against SJ and lost. Why did Mitchell get four of the first six minutes in penalties? Maybe because like some other favorite he was playing a role he was totally unsuited for.

    Six and 9 in the last 15. Last season at this point 7 and 8 in their last 15 and everyone was wondering why they were crashing. Price hurt? Gallagher hurt? Remember that?

    I have no idea when management is going to wake up but the players, they are a good team. Just badly directed.

    • Habfan17 says:
      December 17, 2016 at 1:08 pm

      A couple of examples from last night as well. Some have posted the players did not come out well. To me, the coaches are partly responsible. To not have your team prepared to come out hard, after 3 days off, against one of the better teams in the league!

      Then, once it was 2 – 0 and we all could see that the Habs were not playing well, coach Therrien should have called a time out and given them a strong message and a break to collect themselves.

      But no, Therrien waits until it is 4 – 0 then pulls Price, who in many of the recent games, seems to need to stretch his legs during stoppages in play. I missed the 3rd period. Did Therrien even use his time out?

      Point is, Therrien does not adjust and does not seem to be able to strategize during a game. I did not want him hired in the first place, and he should have been gone at the end of last season.

      Habfan17

  28. on2ndthought says:
    December 17, 2016 at 12:36 pm

    Sobering news from Slovakia regarding Martin Reway. I hope the young man is able to return to full health. The picture here is haunting:

    http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/2016/12/16/13959994/martin-reway-speaks-about-his-illness-heart-condition-team-slovakia-national-team-prospect-news

    Getting close to the time of salutations, all I can say is: Good Health to all.

    Free Front.

  29. Bim says:
    December 17, 2016 at 12:33 pm

    Nothing like a 6 game losing streak for Christmas…ho..ho..ho! Hold on tight. The decent has begun.

  30. on2ndthought says:
    December 17, 2016 at 12:31 pm

    Chris Terry to join team in WAS.

    Free Front.

  31. 24 Cups says:
    December 17, 2016 at 12:19 pm

    A few tidbits from around the league.

    – Tarasenko is 2nd in overall scoring.
    – Kessel is 6th as he has the last laugh on the laffs.
    – Panarin is 10th and will have the Black Hawks over a barrel this summer. I wonder who gets cap dumped this time around.
    – Wayne Simmonds is tied for 10th overall and has 8 PPG as well as 6 PPA. He makes 4M a season. I’ll let you connect the dots.
    – Pastrnak has 19 goals. Maybe some late 1st round picks do hit paydirt.
    – I wouldn’t have signed Eric Staal last summer and I certainly wouldn’t have given him a 3 year deal. His stats so far are 9/13/22. What the hell do I know?
    – I wouldn’t have given Sam Gagner a PTO this fall. So far he has 13 goal and 22 points. He also has 5 PPG and 5 PPA. What the hell do I know?
    – Using prorated data, Steven Stamkos would be right up there with McDavid and Tarasenko.
    – Lord Byron is tied in scoring with the likes of Kuznetsov, Cammalleri, O’Reilly, Forsberg and Subban (O’Reilly and Cammy haven’t played a full slate of games. But still…)
    – The best goalie stats belong to Dubnyk – 15/6/3/1.62/.947) And to think this guy was totally washed up when he left Montreal.

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      December 17, 2016 at 12:44 pm

      I, and others, wanted to trade Max for Simmonds in the off-season. Too late now.

    • Un Canadien errant says:
      December 17, 2016 at 1:36 pm

      –Apparently, David Pastrnak was the next Best Player Available on Trevor Timmins’ list before the Bruins scooped him up right before us, and we fell back on Nikita Scherbak. I don’t want to believe that story, and prefer to wait until the Bruin crashes back to Earth in a fiery fireball.

      –I floated the Eric Staal trial balloon a few times last year, and it was shot down mercilessly. I tried to make the argument that he’d bring a skillset we sorely needed, that he might have the same kind of effect on our lineup that Bobby Smith once did, but it was pointed out to me that Bobby Smith got here in his late twenties, not at age 32. That cooled my ardor somewhat.

  32. 25soonenough says:
    December 17, 2016 at 12:16 pm

    in an attempt to inject some positives from last night. Sergachev had 3 assists and now has 14 points in his first 17 games. Ice Caps also blanked Utica 3-0

    –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  33. Gerry Pigeon says:
    December 17, 2016 at 12:16 pm

    Think Lars wants a goal tonight? 🙂

    • Old Bald Bird says:
      December 17, 2016 at 12:53 pm

      Yes, and was anyone remotely surprised when that Timo guy scored his first last night? Sometimes, it feels like every rookie and every slumper scores against Habs.

  34. Habfan10912 says:
    December 17, 2016 at 12:16 pm

    I can’t wait for Weber to say, “I’m not paid to score.”

  35. DLS HAB says:
    December 17, 2016 at 12:09 pm

    I haven’t commented for over a year. This will be my only comment;
    The coach needs to go people!!!!!!

  36. joeybarrie says:
    December 17, 2016 at 12:08 pm

    I would be worried if Price didn’t stare me down if I ever pulled him. Its what I would expect and I certainly wouldn’t look at him as he came off the ice.
    It was the right decision and obviously Price didn’t agree at the time. Which is a good thing.
    Bounce back with him tonight, and the entire team that makes up for ditching him last night.

    Normal stuff. But i expect we will make a mountain out of it.

  37. sirhabalot says:
    December 17, 2016 at 12:02 pm

    Went to game last night and a real snooze fest first 2 periods. Folks it’s very simple what the problem is. The team has a decent core of players that would perform well in an organized coaching system. “What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate” between coaches and players…The defensive system is a mess with players getting hemmed in their own zone over and over. The power play is going nowhere (hello Muller? Where are you?). Offensive system when entering the opponents end is bland and predictable and player deployment at certain periods of the game are a head scratcher. I think our boys are confused on the ice including staff behind the bench.

  38. cbhabsfan says:
    December 17, 2016 at 11:56 am

    Sounds like Lars Eller doesn’t have much to do with his old teammates, at least according to what he tells The Washington Post:

    “Eller said he doesn’t really keep in touch with Montreal’s players, and he’s not sure if he’ll even catch up with them after the game. Eller has moved on to a new chapter in his career with Washington.”

    I thought it was all one big happy family in the Habs dressing room, year in, year out. But maybe that’s just the usual hockey hasbara.

  39. Scottym314 says:
    December 17, 2016 at 11:54 am

    In my humble opinion, I am sure CP had every right to do what he did. Whomever he stared down probably deserved it. This guy IS our team right now. No one else can carry the team like he can. He is our Crosby, McDavid, Oveckin, etc.
    Looking to see how the p[layers respond tonight. We all know CP will play his game.

  40. Captain aHab says:
    December 17, 2016 at 11:54 am

    So O’Byrne was a bellhop when he found out the Habs had drafted him?

    There is something appropriate about him opening doors to let clients through then, and then proceeding to the NHL, where he let opposing forwards through to his goalie.

    I guess that a habit is tough to break.

    —————-
    Drop da puck already!

  41. Vito says:
    December 17, 2016 at 11:53 am

    I am hoping for a W tonight, but not expecting one since our best centre is injured… on top of that Andrighetto and Galchenyuk are injured as well!

    Canada IS hockey!
    -Mike Weir

  42. on2ndthought says:
    December 17, 2016 at 11:48 am

    The stare is whatever, but skating past Montoya without tapping pads; that is bad form.

    Free Front.

  43. chilli says:
    December 17, 2016 at 11:47 am

    When u live on the west coast (California) and see a steady stream of Ducks, Kings and especially Sharks (a good buddy plays for them) – and also watch every Habs game – it’s very obvious that the Habs are a tier 2 team – certainly compared to Ducks and Sharks.

    And why I predicted a 4-1 loss before last nights game.

    We are not contenders with Plexs, Danault, Mitchell and Flynn as our centers and we were not contenders with Chucky and DD as our centers either.

    Certainly against the real contenders.

    So don’t get too down when we lose to a real contender.

    My pal said the Sharks were very pumped coming in.
    The same one that said their last game vs the Habs was their easiest (physically) of the season.

    You know, when DD was carving it up for 15 minutes of ice-time.

    • 25soonenough says:
      December 17, 2016 at 1:17 pm

      that’s a very sobering indictment of our team, but, also quite realistic. We are far too small to compete with big Western teams, anyone that denies this does not know much about hockey. In fact, we’ve been too small for over a decade, drafting small forward, etc.

      –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  44. Captain aHab says:
    December 17, 2016 at 11:46 am

    Has anyone checked the crowd behind the Habs bench last night? Maybe Price had spotted a fox with a plunging neck line and he just wanted to get one last good look.

    —————-
    Drop da puck already!

  45. on2ndthought says:
    December 17, 2016 at 11:44 am

    Didn’t know Shaw was out. Andrighetto, too. Will Hudon get a second chance, now?

    Free Front.

  46. PK says:
    December 17, 2016 at 11:41 am

    Expect CP31 to play one step above his usual high standard.

    Shootout prediction for tonight.
    Who wins?
    Dunno.

    I expect to see the HNIC crew dissect the Price “stare” from every angle, in slow-mo. Try to come up with an unflatterring spin, as much as possible.

    Haters will hate, onya.

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    “Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”

    – Nostradamus, 1552

  47. Arnou Ruelle says:
    December 17, 2016 at 11:39 am

    Just to give my thoughts on this Price stardown issue, I have rescinded that this cannot be another Roy/Tremblay fiasco back in 1995.

    However, shades of the past are now starting to creep in the locker-room, as well as on the ice.

    We all know what George Santayana said: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

  48. arcosenate says:
    December 17, 2016 at 11:39 am

    I thought everyone except Montoya and McCarron sucked last night. I like the way McCarron plays. He adds something similar to Emelin but in the offensive end.

    Anyway. They need a bounce back effort tonight. This is the kind of thing that can start a serious downward spiral.

  49. Captain aHab says:
    December 17, 2016 at 11:35 am

    First

    —————-
    Drop da puck already!


Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.