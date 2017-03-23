Game Day: Carey Price gets start vs. Hurricanes; Nathan Beaulieu a healthy scratch

STU COWAN
Canadiens fans can take a deep breath now.
After Claude Julien announced following Wednesday’s practice that Carey Price wasn’t 100-per-cent healthy, the coach had good news following Thursday’s morning skate in Brossard when he said the goaltender was ready to play against the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
“Carey Price is starting tonight. He’s good,” Julien said after a short optional morning skate that was run by associate coach Kirk Muller.
“As far as who’s not in and who’s in, we’re still doing the rotation,” Julien added. “Simple as that.”
The “rotation” for Thursday night’s game means defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will be a healthy scratch along with forwards Steve Ott and Dwight King.
Beaulieu took an interference penalty only 39 seconds into Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime loss to Detroit at the Bell Centre, with Justin Abdelkader scoring on the ensuing power play to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead. Brandon Davidson will take Beaulieu’s spot on the third defence pairing beside Jordie Benn.
Six players decided not to take part in the optional morning skate: Shea Weber, Jeff Petry, Paul Byron, Andrew Shaw, Alexander Radulov and captain Max Pacioretty. Radulov and Pacioretty did skate briefly while wearing track suits.
Watch Julien’s morning news conference
You can watch Julien’s entire Thursday morning news conference from Brossard on the HI/O Facebook page.
The lineup
Here’s how the Canadiens’ lines and defence pairings are expected to look against the Hurricanes:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Galchenyuk – Shaw – Lehkonen
Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher
Martinsen – McCarron – Mitchell
Markov – Weber
Emelin – Petry
Davidson – Benn
Danault back on No. 1 line
Phillip Danault will be back at centre on the Canadiens’ No. 1 line between Pacioretty and Radulov, taking Alex Galchenyuk’s spot.
The trio of Pacioretty-Galchenyuk-Radulov failed to score a single goal during the last three games they were together and Julien felt it was time to shake things up.
“It’s not a big deal,” Danault said after Wednesday’s practice. “Claude’s making some decisions that make us better as a team and want to win some games. So we all respect what he’s doing right now.”
Danault added that he never changes his style of game no matter which line he’s playing on.
“I just move my feet and stay tight defensively and do those small details in the hard places, in the O-zone, too,” the centre said. “Just keep my intensity and that’s my strength.”
As for playing with the highly-skilled Radulov, Danault said: “I think he’s an amazing player to play with. He’s awesome. He’s good with the puck and he works hard. We don’t see a lot of Russians work like that. He’s got a lot of skill and he’s obviously a big leader for the team here.”
Pacioretty has had high praise for Danault in the past and the captain has spoken about how much he enjoys playing with him at centre.
“He’s my captain,” Danault said. “He takes charge of me and he helps me with those little details offensively and I think we complete each other a little bit and that’s what makes our chemistry very good.”
Martinsen gets back in lineup
After being a healthy scratch for the last five games, Andreas Martinsen will get back in the Canadiens’ lineup, playing on the fourth line with Mike McCarron, who was a healthy scratch against Detroit, and Torrey Mitchell.
The Canadiens acquired Martinsen from the Colorado Avalanche at the NHL trade deadline in exchange for Sven Andrighetto.
“He’s a good skater,” Julien said about the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Martinsen. “His energy and stuff like that. With nine games left, there’s still room for rotation here.”
Hurricanes on a roll
The Hurricanes (31-27-13) come into the game seven points out of the final wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 11 games left in the regular season. But Carolina is on a roll, posting a 6-1-3 record in their last 10 games.
“I see youth, I see speed, I see a team that really plays in-your-face kind of hockey,” Julien said about the Hurricanes. “They’re very aggressive. They’re also a team that their Ds are very active. I’d say 80 per cent of the time it’s a four-man rush … their Ds always support the attack. So it’s a team in my estimation anyways that’s going in the right direction.
“Anybody who thinks this is going to be an easy game tonight is kidding themselves. We know we’re up for a big challenge. … We need to be at our best tonight, no doubt about that.”
This will be the third meeting this season between the Canadiens and Hurricanes with the teams splitting the first two games. The Hurricanes beat the Canadiens 3-2 in Carolina on Nov. 18 and the Canadiens won 2-1 at the Bell Centre on Nov. 24.
Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes in scoring with 21-22-43 totals, followed by Victor Rask (16-26-42), Jordan Staal (15-27-42) and Elias Lindholm (9-31-40). Defenceman Jaccob Slavin is a very impressive plus-18 to lead the Hurricanes in plus/minus.
High praise for Byron
Paul Byron was announced Thursday morning as the Canadiens’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
After the morning skate, teammate Brendan Gallagher — who like Byron is only 5-foot-9 — had some high praise for his teammate who was claimed by the Canadiens off waivers before the start of last season from the Calgary Flames and already has 20 goals this season.
“It’s pretty inspiring,” Gallagher said. “I think when you look at what he’s had to go through in his career … a couple of times he contemplated going over to Europe, he was placed on waivers. It would have been easy for him to give up on himself when not a lot of people were believing in him. But he believed in himself and he really persevered. The work that he had to put in … he came here and you really appreciate how he took advantage of an opportunity.
“When he first got picked up on waivers, it was when we had won nine in a row and there really wasn’t a spot for him in the lineup,” Gallagher added. “He waited and waited for his turn, got a spot, and since he’s been put in the lineup he’s had an impact every single game he’s played. And as a player, that’s something you appreciate.”
What’s next?
The Canadiens will practise Friday at 11 a.m. in Brossard before wrapping up the week against the Ottawa Senators Saturday night at the Bell Centre (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will have the day off on Sunday.
