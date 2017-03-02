Game Day: Canadiens not rushing newcomers into the lineup

By Pat Hickey
Claude Julien is in no hurry to rush the newcomers on his roster into battle.
The Canadiens acquired four new players in the 24 hours prior to the trading deadline but only one, left wing Dwight King, will dress for Thursday night’s game against the Nashville Predators (7:30 p.m., Sportsnet, RDS, TSN-690 Radio).
King, who arrived in Montreal just before midnight Wednesday following a flight from Los Angeles, will on the fourth line with Michael McCarron and Torrey Mitchell.
“I want to get my feet under me and hopefully come away with a win,” said the 27-year-old from Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan. The town of fewer than 5,000 residents has produced a number of NHL players including Blake Comeau, Jeff Friesen and Merlin Malinowski.
“There’s nothing special about the minor hockey there but one guy makes it, he’s serves as an inspiration for the younger guys,” said King, whose role model was his older brother, former NHL player D.J. King.
Forwards Andreas Martinsen and Steve Ott, and defenceman Brandon Davidson are all healthy scratches along with Brian Flynn and defenceman Nikita Nesterov.
“We’ll get these guys integrated in our system and they’ll have a role, but there’s no sense in rushing them,” said Julien. “We decided to use King because we need his size and left wing is an area where we’ve had some problems. We’ll start him on the fourth lime and go from there.”
The decision to make minimal changes shouldn’t be a surprise because the Canadiens are on a three-game win streak and Julien, like most coaches, is reluctant to tamper with a winning formula.
The other forward lines remain intact and so does the defence, which means Jordie Benn, who was acquired on Monday, will again join Nathan Beaulieu on the third pair. Benn was solid in his Montreal debut against Columbus on Tuesday.
The numbers for the newcomers are Dwight King (21), Andreas Martinsen (37), Brandon Davidson (88) and Steve Ott (92).
Ott, who said he was not surprised to start his career here as a healthy scratch — “Everyone is going to play and I’m willing to bide my time.” — joked that he picked 92 because “it makes me look like a skilled player.”
He’s worn 29 for most of his career but that number once belonged to Ken Dryden and has been retired. He decided to reverse the numbers after consulting with his daughter.
Ott, who also had a late arrival after flying in from Vancouver, said he expected to be traded and that Detroit general manager Ken Holland kept him informed throughout the negotiations. Ott said he was happy to be reunited with Canadiens associate coach Kirk Muller. They were linemates in Ott’s rookie season in Dallas and Ott played three seasons in St. Louis where Muller was an assistant coach.
TIMO!
You got your wish.! DD is now out there in Alberta for your entertainment now ! Give him some LOVE my friend.
Worse thing that could happen tonight is that we spend to much extra effort trying to plant a hit on the PK and taking us off our game of keeping things tight. Just play our game waiting for the PK to blow one of his tires, never fails. He will score on the power play, so stay out of the box.! Enjoy Da Show.!!!!
@New
PK will get his ovation, no worries. Cameras will pan to Elise Beliveau, Carey Price, Max Pacioretty, Shea Weber, and back to PK.
Going to be fun tonight. Pray for a good show, no injuries, and Habs win.
PK was a huge hit in Montreal. I hope the fans give him a true and heartfelt standing ovation.
Then everybody play hockey and the best team win.
For those familiar with the CBA :
– in negotiating with Price, could Bergevin propose something along the lines of a 2-3 year agreement @ 10M AAV, with player option to re-sign beyond that for the unused term # (3 or 2) for a lesser AAV amount ?
I think the CBA outlaws optional years on NHL contracts.
About 85% sure of that.
Thx for the reply.
Forget PK. I want to know when the next game against Edmonton is going to be. RDS will be running a 24 hour special leading up to the game and will have Chantal rink side following Davey’s every move.
It’s harder to ignore the dork posts with the new avatar
Gonna have to fet used to it I guess
Time heals all wounds Timo.
Take care my friend.
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
MB doesn’t believe in ‘a window of opportunity’. That’s looks patently obvious after five years at the helm dumpster diving.
Richard R
What if a Weber blast slams into P.K.?
What if a P.K. blast slams into Weber?
They’ll both fall down like Rocky and what’s his name.
Richard R
What if PK comes out of the corner with the puck, leaves two Habs twisting and trying to catch up. What if he heads towards the Habs end, dodges a check at the blue, spins into a figure 8, passes the puck to himself off the boards, dashes across center, dekes right, cuts inside, leaves another Hab looking helpless. What if he slides laterally along the blue line, cuts suddenly towards the top of the faceoff circle, glances at that sweet spot high on Price’s blocker side and…sees the cameras and stops for a selfie?
What if the flash creates a PK-style brain cramp, and as he gasps for air, mistakenly passes it blindly back to Biron, fresh off the bench?
What if he watches, as the red jersey gets smaller, skating away from him.?
What if he’s suddenly -1?
What to do….what to do…
Will there be a triple low-five?
And if so, with who?
Price or Peka?
Things that make you go hmmmmm……
I have a hunch that tonight we may see a somewhat reversal of form.
P.K. playing disciplined cautious defense while Weber tries to be more offensive minded. P.K. will want to show that he wasn’t one dimensional and can play defense conventionally.
Weber knows the spotlight will be on him in a comparative way and might want to send a message with some extra big blasts. And hits. The main storyline is the two going face to face for the first time after the trade, and being human and competitive each will try to create the best lasting impression.
But I also think P.K. won’t remain self restrained entirely. If his team has a lead or a golden opportunity to attack he will try to go into offensive mode. I think it matters more to him to make a point about being an all around great defenseman. Weber may be less outspoken but is also fierce and prideful.
And each may have scores to settle with former teammates and management, so the game ought to be quite an extravaganza. Not to mention the importance it has in the standings.