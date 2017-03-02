Game Day: Canadiens not rushing newcomers into the lineup

By Pat Hickey

Claude Julien is in no hurry to rush the newcomers on his roster into battle.

The Canadiens acquired four new players in the 24 hours prior to the trading deadline but only one, left wing Dwight King, will dress for Thursday night’s game against the Nashville Predators (7:30 p.m., Sportsnet, RDS, TSN-690 Radio).

King, who arrived in Montreal just before midnight Wednesday following a flight from Los Angeles, will on the fourth line with Michael McCarron and Torrey Mitchell.

“I want to get my feet under me and hopefully come away with a win,” said the 27-year-old from Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan. The town of fewer than 5,000 residents has produced a number of NHL players including Blake Comeau, Jeff Friesen and Merlin Malinowski.

“There’s nothing special about the minor hockey there but one guy makes it, he’s serves as an inspiration for the younger guys,” said King, whose role model was his older brother, former NHL player D.J. King.

Forwards Andreas Martinsen and Steve Ott, and defenceman Brandon Davidson are all healthy scratches along with Brian Flynn and defenceman Nikita Nesterov.

“We’ll get these guys integrated in our system and they’ll have a role, but there’s no sense in rushing them,” said Julien. “We decided to use King because we need his size and left wing is an area where we’ve had some problems. We’ll start him on the fourth lime and go from there.”

The decision to make minimal changes shouldn’t be a surprise because the Canadiens are on a three-game win streak and Julien, like most coaches, is reluctant to tamper with a winning formula.

The other forward lines remain intact and so does the defence, which means Jordie Benn, who was acquired on Monday, will again join Nathan Beaulieu on the third pair. Benn was solid in his Montreal debut against Columbus on Tuesday.

The numbers for the newcomers are Dwight King (21), Andreas Martinsen (37), Brandon Davidson (88) and Steve Ott (92).

Ott, who said he was not surprised to start his career here as a healthy scratch — “Everyone is going to play and I’m willing to bide my time.” — joked that he picked 92 because “it makes me look like a skilled player.”

He’s worn 29 for most of his career but that number once belonged to Ken Dryden and has been retired. He decided to reverse the numbers after consulting with his daughter.

Ott, who also had a late arrival after flying in from Vancouver, said he expected to be traded and that Detroit general manager Ken Holland kept him informed throughout the negotiations. Ott said he was happy to be reunited with Canadiens associate coach Kirk Muller. They were linemates in Ott’s rookie season in Dallas and Ott played three seasons in St. Louis where Muller was an assistant coach.