Game Day Notebook: Canadiens looking to extend win streak to seven in Calgary

STU COWAN

CALGARY — The Canadiens cancelled their team morning skate at the Saddledome before facing the Flames Thursday night (9 p.m., SNE, SNW, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Maybe the Canadiens just wanted to stay in their downtown hotel longer because it was minus-21 C in Calgary. Only a few extra players were scheduled to skate in the morning and the Canadiens had no media availability until head coach Claude Julien was to speak at 5 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET).

It has been tough for NHL coaches to schedule practice time this season with the condensed schedule due to the bye week each team received. Julien did get a chance to put his team through a fast-paced practice Wednesday afternoon in Calgary.

“You touch up on different things,” Julien said after the practice. “Today was more about execution. I thought we played a real hard game (Tuesday night, a 2-1 OT win in Vancouver) and got in fairly late. So it wasn’t about grinding these guys.

“I think we need to make sure our energy is being utilized at the right time,” the coach added. “(Wednesday) was more about the execution and moving that puck around, which is what we did. But those are all valuable things and we worked on little things with the power-play guys and so on. So you’re trying to touch up as much as you can without losing track of the season being condensed and long, and making sure these guys have opportune time to get their rest as well.”

The Canadiens (38-21-8) will be looking to extend their winning streak to seven games against the Flames (36-26-4), while Calgary has already won seven straight and has picked up points in nine consecutive games (8-0-1). Flames goalie Brian Elliott is 10-1-1 in his last 12 starts with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

The Canadiens are 7-2-0 since Julien took over from Michel Therrien as head coach on Valentine’s Day.

(Photo: Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

The lineup

Alexander Radulov, who missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, only skated lightly at Wednesday’s practice, so don’t expect to see him in the Canadiens’ lineup.

Forwards Tomas Plekanec and Brian Flynn will be out with upper-body injuries, which opens a spot for Mike McCarron, who has been a healthy scratch the last two games. Defenceman Alexei Emelin is expected to be a healthy scratch for the second straight game with Brandon Davidson taking his spot again.

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings are expected to look:

Pacioretty – Danault – Gallagher

King – Galchenyuk – Lehkonen

Byron – Mitchell – Shaw

Martinsen – Ott – McCarron

Markov – Weber

Davidson – Petry

Beaulieu – Benn

Minus-21C today in Calgary. #Habs have cancelled team morning skate before tonight's game vs #Flames (9 pm ET) pic.twitter.com/jGIbfnKEIj — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 9, 2017

McCarron shows some soft hands

The 6-foot-6 McCarron showed some soft hands during practice Wednesday, beating Carey Price with a sweet backhander top shelf on a breakaway.

“I’m getting a little bit more confidence in practice,” McCarron said afterward.

There was some hooting and hollering from his teammates after McCarron beat Price with the sweet move.

McCarron, who turned 22 on Tuesday, has been a healthy scratch the last two games and hasn’t dressed for four of the last six. He hasn’t scored a goal in the last 12 games he has played, with only one assist, and has 1-4-5 totals in 23 games and is even in plus/minus.

“It’s tough right now trying to fit my way into this lineup,” McCarron said.

Julien said this week that McCarron could learn a lot by watching from the press box. The player agrees, but obviously wants to get back in the lineup.

“Looking where guys go and how they hold themselves on the ice,” McCarron said about watching games from above. “Being around these guys, you learn a lot every day in practice, too. They’re so good. You just learn little things and how they come to work every day. You call it work, but you love it.

“You can learn a lot from not playing, but it’s also mentally challenging … it’s mentally hard on you,” the likeable kid added. “You’re wondering why you’re not playing and things like that. But I’m just trying to stay positive and see what happens.”

Price going for his sixth straight win

Price will be looking for his sixth straight win after making 27 stops in Tuesday’s overtime victory in Vancouver.

During his five-game winning streak, Price has allowed only five goals and has a .964 save percentage. Under Julien, Price is 6-2-0 with a .951 save percentage, one shutout and has not allowed more than two goals in any game.

“Our work ethic has definitely improved over the last couple of weeks,” Price said after Wednesday’s practice.

“I just think we’re playing better …. everybody is,” added the goalie, who now has a 30-16-5 record with a 2.28 goals-against average, three shutouts and a .923 save percentage for the season. “I can’t put a thumb on it, but we’ve responded well to the change.”

As for the coaching change, Price said: “We just responded well. We’ve brought in some new bodies (at the NHL trade deadline) with some positive energy and things seem to be just rolling well for us.”

Under Therrien, a system was in place to limit Price to 60 games this season after missing most of last year with a knee injury. Price has already played in 51 games and including the game against the Flames there are 15 games left in the season.

“I’m just a game-by-game type of guy,” Price said when asked if he would like to play in all the remaining games. “I try not to plan too far ahead. I kind of judge my feeling on a morning-to-morning basis.”

The Canadiens only have two more sets of back-to-back games on their schedule: two games against the Senators on March 18 in Ottawa and March 19 at the Bell Centre, and the last two games of the season April 7 at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning and April 8 on the road against the Detroit Red Wings.

Proud Papa

Davidson made his Canadiens debut Tuesday night after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers last week in exchange for David Desharnais.

Davidson’s father, Scott, and older brother, Kyle, were watching the game back home in Lethbridge, Alta.

“They liked like they saw,” Davidson said with a smile after practice Wednesday. “They were very proud to see me in a Montreal jersey. Good first game and I can’t wait to keep moving forward.”

Kyle, 26, is one year older than Brandon and also played hockey as a kid, but not at an elite level. Younger brother Kadon is apparently a very good basketball player.

“He plays in high school right now,” Brandon said. “He’s looking forward to university coming up. I know he’s got a few opportunities. He’s a big boy … he’s 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds and he just turned 18 the other day.”

Brandon is a pretty big boy himself at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds and gives his father a lot of credit for his success as a player. His dad was also a defenceman but never played higher than Junior B.

“He was just always around … he was always there,” Brandon said. “He never had too much to say to me. He was always the guy in the back corner pacing. He never sat down. He’s always been there and always been a shadow for me. If I have anything to talk about he’s always been my support system.

“He’s a really good man and my best friend,” Brandon added. “He’s helped me through a lot of this (trade) transition … he’s been great.”

Scott coached Brandon until the peewee level, but not after that.

“I like that he did that,” Brandon said. “It was good to have a friend instead of a coach.”

Brandon Davidson leading #Habs team stretch at practice in Calgary #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/UbvSPaWYc8 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 8, 2017

Senators getting closer

The Senators (37-22-6) moved within four points of the first-place Canadiens in the Atlantic Division standings with a 5-2 win over the Stars Wedneday night in Dallas and Ottawa holds two games in hand.

The Senators visit the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night (9 p.m., TSN5, RDS2).

#Habs coach Claude Julien leaves ice after practice in Calgary #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/d54ALVpGiy — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 8, 2017

What’s next?

The Canadiens will fly to Edmonton immediately after the game against the Flames and enjoy a day off on Friday. They will practice Saturday afternoon at Edmonton’s new Rogers Place and wrap up their Western Canada trip against the Oilers Sunday night (7 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

• Game Notes

• Canadiens vs. Flames: Five things you should know, by Stu Cowan

• Gallagher trying to bounce back from bad breaks, by Stu Cowan

• Bleu-blanc-rouge blood runs deep in Western Canada, by Stu Cowan

• Habs players make parents proud with OT win in Vancouver, by Stu Cowan

• Vancouver game makes for late night for Habs and fans, by Stu Cowan