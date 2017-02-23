Game Day: Canadiens’ Claude Julien set to coach his 1,000th NHL game

STU COWAN

Claude Julien will coach in his 1,000th NHL regular-season game Thursday night at the Bell Centre against the New York Islanders (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690), becoming the 27th coach in league history to reach that milestone.

Julien, who has coached in Montreal (twice), New Jersey and Boston, has a 539-333-10-117 record for a 60.3 per cent winning percentage. He has coached 759 games with the Bruins, 161 with the Canadiens and 79 with the Devils.

When asked how much reflection he’s been having on his career leading up to his 1,000th game, Julien said after the morning skate in Brossard: “To be honest with you, not much. I’m being honest here. Those kind of things I always said I’ll certainly reflect on those when I’m sitting in my rocking chair thinking about things I accomplished in my career. Right now, to be honest with you, my mind is so much into tonight’s game.

“It’s great, I’m not downplaying it,” added Julien, whose first NHL game behind the bench was a 3-2 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre on Jan. 18, 2003. “I can’t believe that it’s been 1,000 games because it’s gone so fast. You don’t accomplish that without good people surrounding you, whether it’s players, general managers, assistant coaches and all. There’s so much credit that goes around to people for allowing you to reach 1,000 games so I’m certainly not downplaying it.”

Julien will become the 10th active NHL coach with 1,000 games, joining Chicago’s Joel Quenneville (1,517), Dallas’s Lindy Ruff (1,471), Washington’s Barry Trotz (1,418), Winnipeg’s Paul Maurice (1,346), Los Angeles’s Darryl Sutter (1,262), the New York Rangers’ Alain Vigneault (1,111), Toronto’s Mike Babcock (1,091), Arizona’s Dave Tippett (1,090) and Columbus’s John Tortorella (1,069).

“It’s great, but let’s move on here because I’d like to see another 1,000 games in front of me, so I got to focus on that,” Julien said.

The lines

The Canadiens held an 11 a.m. morning skate in Brossard Thursday and there were no changes to the lines Julien used in Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers in New York.

The lines looked like this:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Byron – Galchenyuk – Gallagher

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Shaw

Flynn – McCarron – Mitchell

The defence pairings also remained the same:

Emelin – Weber

Markov – Petry

Beaulieu – Pateryn

“I liked our skate this morning,” Julien said after the morning skate. “It was short, but it was crisp and guys seemed excited about tonight. So hopefully we continue on the right track there and get ourselves in a good trend.”

The Canadiens, coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers Tuesday in New York, have not had a winning streak of more than one game since they won three in a row from Jan. 3-7. That’s a span of 20 games.

Watching the standings

The Canadiens (32-20-8) remain in first place in the Atlantic Division, two points ahead of the Ottawa Senators (32-20-6) and five points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs (28-20-11).

The Canadiens are in fifth place in the overall Eastern Conference standings, six points ahead of the ninth-place Florida Panthers with eight teams making the playoffs.

After the morning skate, Julien was asked what he thinks the Canadiens are capable of doing in the playoffs.

“First of all, we got to get there,” Julien said. “Honestly, I can’t stand here and say we’re in. That’s the worst thing we can do. Any time you start a season, your first goal should always be to make the playoffs, then anything can happen. We still have to focus on that. There’s a lot of teams breathing down our necks here and we have to realize that. And that’s not to panic, that’s to say listen, we still got a job to do. So for me to talk about the playoffs, to me it’s too early, we’re not there yet. But can this team get into the playoffs? Absolutely.”

Injury-free Habs

The Canadiens don’t have any players on the injured list. Tomas Plekanec leads the team with 230 consecutive games played, dating back to March 29, 2014, followed by Max Pacioretty (142) and Phillip Danault (111).

Penguins acquire former Hab Hainsey

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired former Canadiens defenceman Ron Hainsey from the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday morning in exchange for a second-round draft pick this year and minor-league forward Danny Kristo, who was the Canadiens’ second-round pick (56th overall) at the 2008 NHL Draft. Kristo has never played a game in the NHL and has 6-5-11 totals in 32 games this season with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Hainsey was the Canadiens’ first-round draft pick (13th overall) in 2000 and has played 891 NHL regular-season games with stops in Montreal, Columbus, Atlanta, Winnipeg and Carolina. But the 35-year-old has never played in an NHL playoff game.

What’s next?

The Canadiens have a practice scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday in Brossard before heading to Toronto, where they will face the Maple Leafs Saturday night (7 p.m., CITY, CBC, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).

The Canadiens will have a day Sunday and then visit the New Jersey Devils Monday night (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Columbus Blue Jackets will be at the Bell Centre Tuesday night (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).