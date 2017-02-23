Game Day: Canadiens’ Claude Julien set to coach his 1,000th NHL game

STU COWAN
Claude Julien will coach in his 1,000th NHL regular-season game Thursday night at the Bell Centre against the New York Islanders (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690), becoming the 27th coach in league history to reach that milestone.
Julien, who has coached in Montreal (twice), New Jersey and Boston, has a 539-333-10-117 record for a 60.3 per cent winning percentage. He has coached 759 games with the Bruins, 161 with the Canadiens and 79 with the Devils.
When asked how much reflection he’s been having on his career leading up to his 1,000th game, Julien said after the morning skate in Brossard: “To be honest with you, not much. I’m being honest here. Those kind of things I always said I’ll certainly reflect on those when I’m sitting in my rocking chair thinking about things I accomplished in my career. Right now, to be honest with you, my mind is so much into tonight’s game.
“It’s great, I’m not downplaying it,” added Julien, whose first NHL game behind the bench was a 3-2 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre on Jan. 18, 2003. “I can’t believe that it’s been 1,000 games because it’s gone so fast. You don’t accomplish that without good people surrounding you, whether it’s players, general managers, assistant coaches and all. There’s so much credit that goes around to people for allowing you to reach 1,000 games so I’m certainly not downplaying it.”
Julien will become the 10th active NHL coach with 1,000 games, joining Chicago’s Joel Quenneville (1,517), Dallas’s Lindy Ruff (1,471), Washington’s Barry Trotz (1,418), Winnipeg’s Paul Maurice (1,346), Los Angeles’s Darryl Sutter (1,262), the New York Rangers’ Alain Vigneault (1,111), Toronto’s Mike Babcock (1,091), Arizona’s Dave Tippett (1,090) and Columbus’s John Tortorella (1,069).
“It’s great, but let’s move on here because I’d like to see another 1,000 games in front of me, so I got to focus on that,” Julien said.
The lines
The Canadiens held an 11 a.m. morning skate in Brossard Thursday and there were no changes to the lines Julien used in Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers in New York.
The lines looked like this:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Byron – Galchenyuk – Gallagher
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Shaw
Flynn – McCarron – Mitchell
The defence pairings also remained the same:
Emelin – Weber
Markov – Petry
Beaulieu – Pateryn
“I liked our skate this morning,” Julien said after the morning skate. “It was short, but it was crisp and guys seemed excited about tonight. So hopefully we continue on the right track there and get ourselves in a good trend.”
The Canadiens, coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers Tuesday in New York, have not had a winning streak of more than one game since they won three in a row from Jan. 3-7. That’s a span of 20 games.
Watching the standings
The Canadiens (32-20-8) remain in first place in the Atlantic Division, two points ahead of the Ottawa Senators (32-20-6) and five points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs (28-20-11).
The Canadiens are in fifth place in the overall Eastern Conference standings, six points ahead of the ninth-place Florida Panthers with eight teams making the playoffs.
After the morning skate, Julien was asked what he thinks the Canadiens are capable of doing in the playoffs.
“First of all, we got to get there,” Julien said. “Honestly, I can’t stand here and say we’re in. That’s the worst thing we can do. Any time you start a season, your first goal should always be to make the playoffs, then anything can happen. We still have to focus on that. There’s a lot of teams breathing down our necks here and we have to realize that. And that’s not to panic, that’s to say listen, we still got a job to do. So for me to talk about the playoffs, to me it’s too early, we’re not there yet. But can this team get into the playoffs? Absolutely.”
Injury-free Habs
The Canadiens don’t have any players on the injured list. Tomas Plekanec leads the team with 230 consecutive games played, dating back to March 29, 2014, followed by Max Pacioretty (142) and Phillip Danault (111).
Penguins acquire former Hab Hainsey
The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired former Canadiens defenceman Ron Hainsey from the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday morning in exchange for a second-round draft pick this year and minor-league forward Danny Kristo, who was the Canadiens’ second-round pick (56th overall) at the 2008 NHL Draft. Kristo has never played a game in the NHL and has 6-5-11 totals in 32 games this season with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Hainsey was the Canadiens’ first-round draft pick (13th overall) in 2000 and has played 891 NHL regular-season games with stops in Montreal, Columbus, Atlanta, Winnipeg and Carolina. But the 35-year-old has never played in an NHL playoff game.
This Date in Habs History
Feb. 23, 1952: Elmer Lach scored a goal and added three assists in a 7-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the Forum to become the NHL’s all-time leading scorer with 550 points, passing Bill Cowley, who had been the leader since 1946.
Feb. 23, 1978: Steve Shutt scored four goals and and Guy Lafleur had four assists in a 5-1 win over the Blues in St. Louis to extend the Canadiens’ franchise-record unbeaten streak to 28 games (23-0-5).
What’s next?
The Canadiens have a practice scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday in Brossard before heading to Toronto, where they will face the Maple Leafs Saturday night (7 p.m., CITY, CBC, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).
The Canadiens will have a day Sunday and then visit the New Jersey Devils Monday night (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Columbus Blue Jackets will be at the Bell Centre Tuesday night (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
I like the momentum that is building into tonights game.
Julien playing his 1000th after coaching his 1st for MTL is a tremendous motivator for fans, team players etc
Gotta build alot of good vibes and keep it rolling.
More on Therrien and Shaw:
http://www.tsn.ca/radio/montreal-690/lemay-carey-price-is-the-captain-1.679055
For those not aware, here is the original story:
http://www.hockeyfeed.com/nhl-news/breaking-nhl-head-coach-was-reportedly-fired-for-abusing-a-player
Is there any smoke to accompany this fire? Well, remember all the talk about Pacioretty being the worst captain in Habs history? Late last week Marinaro relayed a story about Therrien chain smoking at the golf tournament to kick the year off. He said Therrien was a wreck and when he brought up the Pacioretty remark, Therrien was visibly shaken. Then there’s the Terry Ryan story, the now famous throw the Penguins team under the bus rant, the PK Subban fiasco, the story of Pacioretty stepping in last year at one point to defend a player (supposedly PK). Its like following a trail of cookie crumbs from the kitchen, down the hallway and into your kids bedroom where he swears he didn’t eat all the cookies.
I think this could be an entirely believable story and if so, good on Price for finally pulling the plug on the guy who ran PK out of town. You can’t teach a leopard to change its spots, nor can you teach Michel Therrien how to be a “good person”. I still feel like throwing up when I think of that statement.
I must have missed it, when was it leaked by Price’s agent that he is going after this $10 mill per season contract with the cap basically stuck in zero now?
Every last one of the agents posting here has received advance word. They just can’t reveal their sources or it would blow their cover.
It’s understandable. Either way, it’s great to know the truth. Now we’ll know better when the #FakeNews comes out that he signed an extension for $7 million per.
Wow. Just heard on TSN that Hainsey has played 891 games in the NHL, without EVER PLAYING A SINGLE PLAYOFF GAME!!!
He’s been on sorry teams throughout his career, but this is unbelievable (believe it http://www.hockeydb.com/ihdb/stats/pdisplay.php?pid=49714).
At 35 yrs old, he is gonna so nervous if Pittsburgh play in the playoffs… Nearly 1000 games… wow.
Probably nervous, but maybe he’ll be able to harness that elevate a bit.
I remember when he was drafted and having fairly high hopes for him, especially on a team that was running Brisebois, Weinrich, Dykhuis and Rivet out there night-after-night. Even after his first couple years on the farm and in MTL I thought he had a future and was somewhat disappointed when he got claimed.
Honestly, given some of the teams he’s played for, he’s carved out a respectable and reasonably lucrative career (over $30M in career earnings). He won’t be a game changer there in PIT, but he should help them a bit given the injury situation they are facing. And they got him for a song. As long as they aren’t facing the Habs, I’ll root for him.
Hey hey–Rivet got us Patchy O’Ready! I shall not stand for the sullying of his name.
Ok, I get that it was time for MT to go. The players had started to tune him out. He himself seemed stressed and probably wasn’t having fun as coach of the Canadiens. I think while part of him is undoubtedly hurt, another is equally relieved that it’s over.
But must we pile on? Must we pick away at his ability to coach? It hardly seems fair to blame him for all the team’s failures while giving him no credit for the successes (which, obviously, were all due to Carey Price).
All the “good” coaches have had trouble at some point: Claude Julien and Ken Hitchcock have been fired from 3 NHL gigs each, Bruce Boudreau and Alain Vigneault each from 2, Dan Bylsma (with Fleury, Crosby and Malkin) and Guy Boucher (with Stamkos) each from 1. This year, Gallant has been fired from Florida and Cooper in TB isn’t wise-cracking as much as he has in years past. Heck, even Torts is doing well this year (in his 4th NHL coaching gig).
If MT attacked a player personally, there is no excuse for that – that alone is grounds for dismissal in my book. We have rumors he did, but no confirmation. If he was critical openly of someone’s play, however, he was well within his rights. If you want to see how a “good” coach treats his players, see this clip of Boudreau: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQyEJpPSLdQ
Every coach nowadays has a shelf-life; some reach it sooner than others. MT had probably reached his. Let’s leave it at that and refrain from the attacks on his character, intelligence and competence. The man was an NHL coach (twice) and has a good coaching record. I can’t ever claim to have been in the top 30 in the world in my field.
Good coach.
Orange coach.
Wrong coach.
Biter is in Vegas. Going to bet $20.00 (big spender) on game. Should I go Habs by 1 (small payout) or Habs by 2 (big payout).
Let the posters decide and I’ll go with the majority.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Habs by 2!
The have to be due for one tonight right?
Two. Good luck Biter!
Two: empty netter.
Burly, you all right? – you look a little out of sorts…
Julien is going to get a HUGE ovation tonight. Huge! A standing O.
I’ll be watching.
Danny Kristo – the man of the drunken frozen foot, no? – traded for Hainsey. Two ex-habs that were touted at one time to be starters in the NHL. Hainsey did well, can still help a team at 35. Kristo? Not so much.
Why hasn’t another NHL team snapped up Michel Therrien as their head coach as yet?
Don’t teams realize what they’re missing?
Same with Rex Ryan.
No NFL team has hooked up with him either.
Mystifying.
Why hasn’t Gerard Gallant, whos a guy has been given alot of credit by many here been reassigned either.
What about Ken Hitchcock, he won a cup in ’99, like Julien in ’11.
Keep kicking Therrien, he knows much more than the consortium of blowhards here.
Habs were so desperate off the blow back on potentially not making the Playoffs a second season, that they threw 25 million dollars at Julien in desperation, make no mistake this was not in the plans.
You say not having Price was the reason Therrien was given clemency last season, when its clear having Price wasnt cutting it. Price wanted Therrien gone, PK was a liability for Price hence Weber, and so on.
Everything PRICE, yep, the PRice is right, i get it, but forget about a championship. This organization just wants what every one else does, more money, if a championship comes, BONUS.
When you take the salary cap approach I can take the posts seriously but when you act as though everyone is catering to Price I have an issue. Therrien alienated several players….I have posted before that just this year all of PLeks, Chucky, Markov, Nate, Shaw, Gallagher, Price, Montoya, Petry, McCarron, even DD at times this year….then look at past players who are no longer with team….
In years past it was mostly to a handful of kids or guys who he had a clear dislike for and they got moved out….but this time he went too far….he ticked off the guys who previously turned a blind eye or even supported him…he had been there a long time and eventually the message just wears off and when the leaders on the team don’t have the coaches back anymore or aren’t as responsive even…then time to go.
MB tried to help MT out by ridding him of the segment of room that seemed to clash with MT….but then a new group were chosen instead….
Do I think PRice had influence? yep I do…but along with others that I listed above….and MT had a long tenure….and did some good…but IMO the tuning out happened last year….and he should have been relieved when the slump hit.
He had a solid career, is still getting paid ….but he was not right anymore for this team
Well …. Well … Well … Here is LeaveTheCoachAlone again spewing his whatever , MT is not a good coach he will NEVER get another job in the NHL, maybe Pee Wee , since you are not up to par with what’s going on let me fill you in , Gerard Gallant is an excellent coach and will likely be coaching the Vegas team , as for Hitchcock well he too is a good coach but if you know anything about hockey this was going to be his last year no matter what , which is why Yeo was brought in as an assistant… and now for Carey tanking just to get rid of MT , Look when you’re the BEST goaltender on the planet and are dealing with the arrogant ignorance of SAIT RIEN and are the SOLE REASON for his record the 2nd time around with the Habs well yes being a human and putting up with that for 5 years along with making him look good because of your record, if I were pissed I’d do something about it too , so say what you will and stand up for him all you want , if you believe in him that much why don’t you join him in his FoxHole along with Wee Davey there’s enough room now … and by the way YESSSSSS The Price is definitely right … NOW ..
All Habs all the Time
Looks like Mark Stone has recovered from his Micro-conky
My humanity and Mark Stone’s health have an inversely proportional relationship.
I hear you. I am known as quite a genuinely nice person.
Unless I am discussing whining sucky-babies…or in my car surrounded by dunderheads.
After watching a couple of Therrien locker room rants on y/t, I can see why a lot of you folks were calling for his head. I’m sure he thinks that what he says is effective, but I have to disagree, his rants are borderline psychopathy a lot like Tortorella or Laviolette – definitely ineffective. I’m guessing Bylsma or Cooper would be better, calmer heads always prevail.
Did I mention PK Day is only a week away?
Surely an engorged Disco Stu and Co. will start raining features down upon us in short order.
I wonder what PK’s favourite restaurant in Nashville is?
Assuming he still eats 3lbs of steak for breakfast? My guess would be: all of them.
Did you see this RN?
https://twitter.com/StuCowan1/status/834456679643283456
Jeebus. He probably had to wear three cups to stop from bursting through his hockey pants.
+2 rolls of duct tape.
+ visualizations of grandma.
Stu looks like he can play. Or is it the uniform?
Looks like a bit of an ankle skater to me.
Also like all the players in my old-time books, who were all actually 29 but looked 60.
Well if Carey’s play the last 2 games are any indicator of the way he will continue to play under Julien, than its clear there wasnt a bigger voice in the room than his that he wanted Therrien gone.
There are players that play though whatever’s going on, like Patches who has been on a great run since the beginning of the year, Byron, Radulov, Markov, Emelin, and others not really up or down, steady regardless of their age and talent.
I guess what im getting at, is Therrien was the whipping boy for alot of things going wrong with this team. We’ve all heard is unconfirmed lashing of the captain last summer, and we’ve heard ad nauseam that it was he that wanted PK gone.
I see things entirely different, I see that the popular narrative is very unsubstantiated, and just rhetoric.
What I see is a team that has done everything to protect and insulate Price, my opinion as ive shared before the system Therrien utilized that many here critique over and over as way to conservative, to which there is merit, was always designed to protect the goalie.
This has, and will always be Carey Prices team, and that is the problem.
Hopefully he has everything he wants now, although many would argue that he needs another Center, better assitant coaches, and whatever else still.
When does the greatest goaltender in the world, not need anything else to win a Stanley Cup.
I dont buy this legendary status of him, hes a major marketable worldwide brand, and hes no better than 15 other goalies in this league. Otherwise he wouldn’t need everything around him to be better.
This is a very good club, that is mediocre because of the balance of power. , That has to end.
Signing Carey to a long term deal would be an enormous mistake. Spread that wealth, and develop that goaltending farm. Lindgren, Fucale, or whomever cant be that far off.
MT is like the bad boss nobody wants to work for.
How does that make him a great coach?
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
http://www.forbes.com/sites/christinasettimi/2013/11/25/nhls-richest-local-television-deals/#1a512b882bf0
speaking of marketing…in 2013 RDS paid 31 million for HAbs games…says next contracted expected to double…so with that much money on that line do we think that things are “influenced”?
If you want to take the cap angle on Carey then I am on board with that depending on what he is looking for and what cap is at time. Same with Subban…I think his contract was a big part of what led to him leaving…both in his mind and business wise, a lot of other factors but ultimately it had a role for sure. I would not want to pay a goalie a ton of money anymore and you are right at some point there is a dilemma coming….got a long period of evaluation first though.
LeaveTheHarrumphingBawbagAlone.
(FTFY)
Agreed.
Not with the tone of blaming Price. I do think Carey is the best thing that’s happened to this team in the last 10 years, and do think he’s a stand up guy, leader of this team, and ultimately a good teammate.
While the behind the scenes events are just hearsay and speculation as to how MT may have been fired, regardless of whether you believe it or not, or are an MT fan or not, it’s pretty apparent it was time for MT to go (or past due date according to some). IF Carey was instrumental in that, I don’t blame him, but rather credit him for helping the inevitable get completed.
Honestly, in hindsight, you can also “blame” Carey for extending MT’s tenure, both because his superlative play masked the shortcomings of this team, and because his injury last year was used as a reason (excuse?) by MB that MT should get a reprieve. So for those of you blaming Carey for getting MT fired you might want to consider Carey also probably was the main reason MT got a healthy four year, $8M extension too. Carey giveth, and Carey taketh away…lol.
Finally, despite Carey’s great value to this team both in his play and leadership, I can’t shake the feeling this team’s built ass backwards trying to win a Cup. As much respect as I have for the man, I wish either MB or the next GM deals Carey, finding the right balance of complying with Carey’s desired locations, and returning the best offensive talent to our Habs.
EDIT: After re-reading my reply, don’t mean to imply that LTCA is blaming Price. Both LTCA and I agree that Price was the beneficiary (?) of too much focus. Hopefully MB or the next GM now understands the best defence is a good offence.
Disagree. Having a great player is never, ever a problem. Trading Price would be silly, unless there’s a Milbury out there willing to overpay.
Like the Marino Dolphins, everyone always just figures they are better than they really are, and the generally low draft picks mean the truly elite talent is always going elsewhere.
Like the Marino Dolphins, who were always bringing in Keith Jacksons, etc. to supplement Marino while ignoring the running game and defence, MB brings in Weber, who might “protect” Price a little better, but isn’t driving any non-PP offence.
You have a human eraser back there, you play a style that will take some chances. Let PK and Galchenyuk run. There’s always puds to do enough dirty work to balance things out.
Instead, you have a blustering apricot shyt-gibbon who wants to win 0-(-1).
The problem was always having the wrong coach, not having a great goalie.
Maybe I didn’t communicate clearly.
I don’t disagree that MT wasn’t the ideal coach for the team.
And I don’t disagree that having a great goalie isn’t the problem.
What I’m trying to say, and apparently not well, is that at this point in time, I see a team that’s not good enough to get there, and not trending up, but rather down. Because I fear the downward trend might accelerate badly (look at Pleks, who knew his offensive game was about to fall off a cliff?), AND I think that building a Cup winner from the goalie out is ass backwards, I think the best way to improve this team is to trade Carey.
This is not the same as blaming Carey, whom I think has been the best Hab in decades. Just that this team’s formula is wrong, and got us as close as two years ago, and now we must sacrifice Carey to shore up the offensive side, as no significant prospects look ready to take the reins.
I’m actually sad to say it, even if others think I take glee in tormenting them. It’s just that I’ve been stewing over this idea for months now, and I really think taking a shot at the Cup now just wastes more time that should be spent overhauling this team.
EDIT: Sorry RN, after reading your comment again, I now get the crux of your argument is to not protect Price, but to take offensive chances precisely because Price is tending goal. I think I ventured that Idea months ago too, and do agree that’s a better system than simply protecting Price. That formula ignores the need for GOALS. I hope CJ does just that, but still think we just don’t have the horses up front.
We’ll never have McJesus or Kane or Crosby or Malkin or Matthews without a lengthy period of suckitude.
We’ll also never get a current player of that magnitude (or even Seguin) for Price. So we remain betwixt and between, which is where no one wants to be.
If he tells you this off-season he’s not re-signing, then you blow everything up (I’d include Weber in that nuclear scenario).
PRICE CANT SCORE GOALS
Your … in trying to relate Marino, to Price is ludicrous. Marino was the OFFENSE, all of it.
What cup winner in the last decade was a team built behind the worlds greatest goaltender. NONE,,
Spending all this money on a goalie is stupid, and old thinking.
Build a team on offence, like Chicago, Pittsburgh, and at some point LA, and the goaltending will be fine.
Actually, LA brings up a good point about Therriens maligned system, they lose Quick for the season, and Sutter, who’s not a defensive coach, make no mistake has done exactly that to protect Budaj,. or whoevers in net over in LALA land.
Julien, as from a friend who has been a lifetime Boston fan, was saying was glad to see him go, because of the same stifling system he deployed in Boston.
Anyways, whatever, if Price likes Julien that’s a good thing, lets see if he can do anything with it, or just likely turn out the same, because of already all the gaping holes that have been rehashed and regurgitated for years..
“Spending all this money on a goalie is stupid, and old thinking.”
Umm… Price makes a whopping $500K more than Cup-winning goalie Corey Crawford.
An outlandish $700K more than Quick.
A ridiculous $750K more than Fleury.
Gosh, he’s a drain on that cap, isn’t he?
Those teams sure are stupid spending all that money on goalies.
4-1 Habs
Book it!
What were the lines at the start of the season? You know when we were winning and scoring all kinds? Can we not go back to that (with McC in for Dd?)
I don’t recall….
Patch/gal/was it Rad or Gally?
Shaw/Pleks/ Rad or Gally?
Who was our 3rd line?
Bryon/Dan/Mitch
I think the prob now is Patches saying how he likes (aka I am the captain so keep me happy) to play with Rad.
I am so happy Dan has turned out as he has this year. But would love to see him on that line that kept scoring and surprising is at the start of the season. Not saying make him 4th line C. But why not 3rd line?
Patch/Chuck/Gally
Lehk/Pleks/Rad
Bryon/Dan/Shaw
Ghetto…or Hudon/MCC/Mitch
Feb. 23, 1978: Steve Shutt scored four goals and and Guy Lafleur had four assists in a 5-1 win over the Blues in St. Louis to extend the Canadiens’ franchise-record unbeaten streak to 28 games (23-0-5).
How different the expectations have become. I’m now tumescent if we go 28 straight minutes without allowing a goal.
Question: If the Habs had an abundance of talent at centre, including a reilable No 1 centre, would you move Galchenyuk to the wing?
“I would move him to the wing even without any other talent at centre.”
Trade him for a top LDman
Bracken Kearns is a genuinely awesome/stupid name. Sounds like a minor Bond baddie.
Cal Clutterbuck is another fantastic/dreadful name. Sounds like a minor league pitcher; a lanky southpaw with a handlebar mustache, presently with AAA Toledo Mud Hens.
You really nailed the Clutterbuck vibe there.
He could be the modern day Pete Vukovich.
It’s a wonder any batter could even see the ball coming through all that moustache!
He’s no Zarley Zalapsky, that’s for sure.
I always thought it was unfortunate that Miroslav Satan never played for New Jersey.
Yani Ninima with his wife Nina.
No joke, Nina Ninima.
I think one knows what they get with Eller. At what 26 (?) he pretty much developed. I don’t think anyone thinks he can be a top line C. But as described above…. A 3rd liner with call up duties to 2 line when an injury, but not long term.
Dan is still developing. We do realize this is his 1st full season in the nhl. There is definately more to learn and develop there. I don’t think anyone expects him to stay as a top C. Altho he is doing fine, not holding back that line, you would expect a few more pts going up due to who he is playing with and his TOI.
I am not a fan crying that Chuck MUST be on top line. We lack a 2nd line and it would be so nice if he just chose to work hard to get his team some 2 line goals. Instead he seems like he is pouting. If anything I am pretty disappointed with him. I think he has shown himself thru the yrs to be “soft” between his ears. Immaturity…ok but when does that excuse run its course? Is he a primadonna expecting he has rights and should auto be on top line? Why does he lose confidence sooooo quickly? Why can’t he contribute at a consistant pace no matter where he plays? Can he only perform with other top players? The kid poured 30 g when no preasure and on top line. Would love to see character and confidence and leadership in his game. But nope. As a fan I am pretty disappointed in him. Yup Mtl could have done better in his first few yrs of development. But it’s a 2nd season they r giving him the C position and premium TOI. Time to show what u r made of. And not flake away.
+1, on all counts.
Chucky is the biggest disappointment on the team.
Life’s so unfair, eh? Gallagher brings it everyday, but cursed with limited size, shot, speed. Just a huge heart and steely work ethic has brought him to the NHL.
Chucky has everything physical, speed, size, hands. Just cursed with a crappy attitude.
Hey Chucky! Larionov, MT, whomever else you blamed are gone now…
Oh wait, CJ has you on the second line. Your right, it’s his fault…
Reading through that last thread was some good HI/O readin’. Lots of folks with good points, good humour and even a nice soliloquy on Price.
But I think what I really liked was the comparison of Price to Marino. Dang I hope that parallel doesn’t play out the same by way of winning titles.
(If only my Steelers had drafted Marino, Brady would still be trying to catch up to his rings. But when you have Cliff Stoudt, Todd Blackledge, Mark Malone (Tom Selleck’s Doppleganger) and Neil O’Donnell the talking donkey, why would you draft Marino…..)
Agreed, the Marino thing was brilliantly crafted.
“If only my Steelers had drafted Marino, Brady would still be trying to catch up to his rings.”
Spot on, young Burly one. Now we’re both sad…
Remember it well, unfortunately
Marino struggled his Senior year, lots of rumors as to why. They desperately needed a pass rusher and Gabe Rivera was made to order in that department, sadly he passed in a car accident shortly after being drafted. Mark Malone(still holds the Steelers record for longest reception in team history) was highly regarded but didn’t pan out. Don’t think they ever had Todd Blackledge
it sure does suck though that they made that colossal mistake, Marino was/is my all-time favorite non-Steeler.
Marino tore up his ACL going into Senior year, wore a giant brace for that season. I watched every Pitt game I could in his sr. season and all I cared about was that his knee looked pretty good.
Pittsburgh made a trade with the KC CHiefs to acquire Blackledge. Why a team would want a QB from Lineback U. I never understood. He was drafted ahead of Marino as well!!!!
Yah, the Rivera passing was tragic, he did appear to be the heir apparent to Mean Joe Greene. Malone also suffered a pretty bad injury early and never looked the same.
I just failed to understand how the Steelers could let him go in that draft, I mean right in your own back yard.
Stand corrected on Blackledge as a Steeler but he was acquired 3 or 4 years after Marino’s draft year, 1988 I believe. He was drafted by the Chiefs ahead of Marino though. Remember the knee injury but I think there were supposed off-field issues as well. But yeah a colossal error. Defined the Steelers for about 10 years. Cowher/Donahue righted the ship finally.
Just shows how much a crap shoot the draft is and even outstanding orginaztions like the Steelers flub their share.
No doubt, the draft is crap shoot in all the sports, perhaps none more so than Baseball. The #1 draft busts don’t get as much notoriety in that sport.
The NHL drafting in the top 10 seems to have improved though in recent years. Perhaps more to do with some bumper crop players in recent years.
Given how so many pundits are saying this upcoming draft is weak, maybe this is the year of the Super Scout. Curious to see what Timmins and companydo.
Malone was a tremendous athlete and a rocket of an arm. the knee injury you mention was probably the biggest reason he never made it. Think he caught the pass from Bradshaw(91yds) for the Steeler record.
Meet him(Malone) in Pittsburgh at the MLB all-star game. He was freaking huge and a seemed nice, or at least he pretended to be. Was surpised how nice the actual city of Pittsburgh was. Had a great supper at pub/lounge across the river overlooking Heinz Field.
That must have been MB thinking when he fleeced his old team Chicago and acquired a top number one C in Danault right under everyone’s noses .
Lost in all the dampness for Mr. Bill Dauterive is the fact that we’re only one week away from P.K.’s return to Montreal.
Did MB make sure to sack the blustering apricot shyt-gibbon (yay, extra usage) ahead of PKDay to avoid an even bigger circus?
Absolutely remarkable comparison of career stats of Carey Price and Pekka Rinne. Interesting how Rinne has been considered ‘good’ to ‘above average’ while Price is mused about as a superstar and potential all time great. Probably the markets they play in have a lot to do with perception and hype. Let’s look at the numbers.
Each ( as of two days ago) have played in 492 games. Rinne has won 260, Price 258. Price has lost 170 games, Rinne 151, so the winning percentage favors Rinne. Rinne has a GAA of 2.39, Price is at 2.43. Rinne has a save percentage of .917, Price is marginally better at .920. Rinne has 42 shutouts, Price has 38. Price has played 29,027 minutes, Rinne has played 28, 448. Price has 12 points, Rinne has 10. Price has 43 penalty minutes, Rinne 46. I have ‘t factored in playoff stats because the numbers of games are more reflections of the entire team and of the conference and division they play in. So regular season stats are more of a neutral standard of measure.
But you can see in the comparison that there is very little to choose between them based on career performance. Neither goalie carried their team into a Cup final. The more flattering hype about Price being perceived as a superstar (besides his higher profile) was his one magical season a couple of years ago. That career peak legitimately gave him the title of ‘best goalie in the world’ for a season. But reputations need consistent sustenance to remain valid. Objectively he isn’t any more.
I find it interesting though to see a relatively low profile goalie like Rinne maintaining equal ( if not marginally better) career stats. Both goalies have had long careers, with growing pains till they matured. In the end, if each had played for the opposite franchise would it have changed team history either way? Not based on the stats.
Pekka has won more games than Ken Dryden?
Somewhere, a turgid Sholi just retired Rinne’s number.
Interesting that Price has faced 1,000 more shots over that timespan.
Was just looking that up myself. What I really wonder about is the quality of shots faced. My guess is that Price has had to face way more grade A shots.
Price and Weber for Rinne and Subban.
Hmmm. Pekka PK?
It’s going to be a special moment at the Bell as they run the highlight reel of Julien’s accomplishments. When they get to the part where he hoists the Cup (beside the likes of Chara and Marchand) will there be cheers or boos?
I say boos, followed by big smiles from CJ – who understands more than anyone how the rivalry rolls.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Not a bad call Danno, especially the smile from CJ.
As long as we have Danault as our No. 1 centre and Emelin on the top D pair, I’m giddy.
Wait. Is that hyperbole, cbhf?
Habs need to get 26 points in their final 22 games. Four point games tonight and Saturday against Toronto would sure go a long way to meeting that objective.
Raise your hand if you have ever heard of Bracken Kearns or Alan Quine.
NY Islanders Line Combinations & Pairings:
27-Anders Lee 91-John Tavares 12-Josh Bailey
72-Anthony Beauvillier 29-Brock Nelson 18-Ryan Strome
16-Andrew Ladd 10-Alan Quine 25-Jason Chimera
86-Nikolay Kulemin 38-Bracken Kearns 24-Stephen Gionta
2-Nick Leddy 55-Johnny Boychuk
14-Thomas Hickey 42-Scott Mayfield
44- Calvin de Haan 4-Dennis Seidenberg
1-Thomas Greiss
Injuries – C Shane Prince (IR upper body); D Travis Hamonic (IR lower body); C Mikhail Grabovski (IR concussion) RW Cal Clutterbuck (lower body) C Casey Cizikas (broken hand)
Four wins and 18 loser points. It’s doable.
Johnyk
I recall Quine, actually.
Ahhh yes finally the Eller vs DD can be put to rest and now forever will live on the Danault vs Eller debate .
I’m not taking that bait. MB moved Eller so that DD would be guaranteed a 3rd line spot. I’ll take that notion to the grave.
I like Danault. Just turned 24, in his 2nd NHL season, decent size, good with the puck and is French-Canadien to boot. Also playing on a cheap contract for the next few seasons as he’s restricted.
I think he could be a long term, 3rd line centre for the Habs.
Couldn’t agree more with why MB moved Eller. He’s gone though, time to move on I think for some (including me). I do wish Eller much success in Washington except when they play Montreal in the playoffs. Then I will hope and pray he is as stupid as so many claimed he was with the IQ of an Ostrich.
In my loins, there was never any debate.
I’m eating my 1000th pizza in honour of this momentous occasion.
Thursday?
Pizza the Hut’s 1,000 career games coached.
I think you surpassed Sergio Momesso. Congrats!
Galchenyuk,Beaulieu,Lingren,1st pick 17+++DD——–>>>TAVARES
McCarron will benefit from CJ’s coaching. CJ likes puck possession style players.
Nice to see McCarron in the line up. Hope he stays.
People who talk about trading Carey Price in the off seadson having a limited NTC or a full NTC or NO NTC is completely irrelevant no team is giving away 3-4 top assets for 1 year of Carey Price,it is about location if Price and his wife want to live out West then that is where you have to trade him to get the most in return.
All this wife talk is scaring me.
And if he is planning on hauling ass out of here then of course trade him.
And trade him now while the asking price would be so Trumpian we could make the Habs great again.
Hey Krob,
Just did some nerding. Eller and Danault are currently at the exact same point per game pace for their careers to the thousandth of a ppg. Neither are stellar at 0.354
To me, Eller is like Higgins was: a tweener between top and bottom 6. Probably not talented enough to be a top 6 and possibly not quite constantly gritty enough to be a bottom 6er. And, like Higgins, he can skate and skate with the puck with what looks like no idea of what to do with it after.
Not sure yet about Danault but he seems to have a better sense of what to do with the puck when he has it.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Danault’s potential and lower salary vs Eller’s defensive game.
MB went with option 1.
Wash went with #2.
What’s Shaw’s ppg?
.426, based on 157 points in 368 games.
As a Hab thus far, it’s .434, which is a slight uptick.
I still like the pickup of Shaw, sure we probably overpaid on the contract a bit. But there is a reason players like Toews absolutely loved him on their team.
Eller never played with Patch and Rad…never even got to ply with Patch . Danault is playing ont he top line and still not putting up pts….Eller also played some year sin the NHL at ages where Danautl was in minors…
Danault does the dirty work while Rads plays like the center on the line.
It’s kind of why Rads and Galchenyuk don’t always click; they skate to the same place on the ice.
They clicked plenty fine at beginning of year…better than that line is clicking now. Danault clicked better with Byron and Mitchell also…it makes no sense …on the ice.
1000 games, 161 of them with the Habs already.
Time sure flies. It feels like he was hired just last week.
That damn compact schedule.