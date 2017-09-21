Game Day: Canadiens’ Carey Price will make second straight pre-season start vs. Devils

STU COWAN

Carey Price will start in goal for the second straight night when the Canadiens play the New Jersey Devils Thursday at the Bell Centre in pre-season action (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Price started in Wednesday night’s 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals, allowing two goals on 10 shots before being replaced by Charlie Lindgren midway through the second period, as was the plan before the game. Lindgren allowed one goal on 11 shots, with the Capitals scoring their final goal into an empty net.

Price did not take part in Wednesday’s morning skate in Brossard with Michael McNiven taking his spot and Zach Fucale in the other net. Fucale will back up Price against the Devils.

Canadiens coach Claude Julien did not meet with the media after practice.

The lines

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings are expected to look for the Canadiens against the Devils:

Galchenyuk – Danault – Gallagher

Byron – Audette – Scherbak

Carr – Mitchell – Waked

Martinsen – De La Rose – McCarron

Jerabek – Petry

Morrow – Lernout

Gelinas – Redmond

Juulsen has fractured foot

The Canadiens announced Wednesday that defenceman Noah Juulsen, their first-round pick at the 2015 NHL Draft, suffered a fractured foot during the pre-season opener Monday night in Quebec City and is expected to be out for six weeks.

Forward Andrew Shaw, who has a neck injury, didn’t practise Wednesday and won’t play against the Devils.

No. 1 draft pick in Devils lineup

Montreal fans will get their first look at centre Nico Hischier in a Devils uniform after New Jersey selected him with the No. 1 overall pick at this year’s NHL draft.

The 6-foot-1, 176-pounder from Switzerland posted 38-48-86 totals in 57 games last season with the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads.

Roster moves

The Canadiens announced some roster moves after Wednesday’s practice as they start cutting down on the number of players at training camp.

Forward Maxime Fortier was returned to the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads, while six players were released: forwards Jordan Boucher, Kevin Dufour, Alexandre Goulet and James McEwan, along with defencemen William Corrin and Saverio Posa. The six released players will report to the Laval Rocket AHL training camp.

Check out Brossard practice facility

To watch a video of what it’s like entering the Canadiens’ practice facility for a morning practice, go to the HI/O Facebook page.

Laval Rocket on RDS

RDS announced Thursday that the network will televise 16 Laval Rocket games this season.

The first game featuring the Canadiens’ new AHL farm club will be on Friday, Oct. 6, on RDS 2 when the Belleville Senators visit the new Place Bell in Laval for a 7:30 p.m. start.

What’s next?

The Canadiens will practise at 10 a.m. Friday in Brossard to prepare for Saturday’s pre-season game in Ottawa against the Senators (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690).

