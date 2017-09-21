Game Day: Canadiens’ Carey Price will make second straight pre-season start vs. Devils

STU COWAN
Carey Price will start in goal for the second straight night when the Canadiens play the New Jersey Devils Thursday at the Bell Centre in pre-season action (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690).
Price started in Wednesday night’s 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals, allowing two goals on 10 shots before being replaced by Charlie Lindgren midway through the second period, as was the plan before the game. Lindgren allowed one goal on 11 shots, with the Capitals scoring their final goal into an empty net.
Price did not take part in Wednesday’s morning skate in Brossard with Michael McNiven taking his spot and Zach Fucale in the other net. Fucale will back up Price against the Devils.
Canadiens coach Claude Julien did not meet with the media after practice.
(Photo: Dave Sidaway/Montreal Gazette)
Carey Price will start in goal again tonight for #Habs vs #Devils at Bell Centre (7 pm, RDS, TSN Radio 690) #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/y763ZwOVFv
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 21, 2017
The lines
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings are expected to look for the Canadiens against the Devils:
Galchenyuk – Danault – Gallagher
Byron – Audette – Scherbak
Carr – Mitchell – Waked
Martinsen – De La Rose – McCarron
Jerabek – Petry
Morrow – Lernout
Gelinas – Redmond
#Devils lineup for tonight's game vs #Habs at Bell Centre (7 pm, RDS, TSN Radio 690) pic.twitter.com/9pPjOiUSsP
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 21, 2017
Juulsen has fractured foot
The Canadiens announced Wednesday that defenceman Noah Juulsen, their first-round pick at the 2015 NHL Draft, suffered a fractured foot during the pre-season opener Monday night in Quebec City and is expected to be out for six weeks.
Forward Andrew Shaw, who has a neck injury, didn’t practise Wednesday and won’t play against the Devils.
No. 1 draft pick in Devils lineup
Montreal fans will get their first look at centre Nico Hischier in a Devils uniform after New Jersey selected him with the No. 1 overall pick at this year’s NHL draft.
The 6-foot-1, 176-pounder from Switzerland posted 38-48-86 totals in 57 games last season with the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads.
Roster moves
The Canadiens announced some roster moves after Wednesday’s practice as they start cutting down on the number of players at training camp.
Forward Maxime Fortier was returned to the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads, while six players were released: forwards Jordan Boucher, Kevin Dufour, Alexandre Goulet and James McEwan, along with defencemen William Corrin and Saverio Posa. The six released players will report to the Laval Rocket AHL training camp.
Check out Brossard practice facility
To watch a video of what it’s like entering the Canadiens’ practice facility for a morning practice, go to the HI/O Facebook page.
Laval Rocket on RDS
RDS announced Thursday that the network will televise 16 Laval Rocket games this season.
The first game featuring the Canadiens’ new AHL farm club will be on Friday, Oct. 6, on RDS 2 when the Belleville Senators visit the new Place Bell in Laval for a 7:30 p.m. start.
What’s next?
The Canadiens will practise at 10 a.m. Friday in Brossard to prepare for Saturday’s pre-season game in Ottawa against the Senators (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690).
• Torrey Mitchell in fight to keep his spot with Canadiens, by Stu Cowan
• Former Habs great Larry Robinson joins Blues as consultant, by Stu Cowan
• Hipster Ales Hemsky looks to find spot with Canadiens, by Stu Cowan
• Jonathan Drouin embracing Montreal spotlight, by Stu Cowan
• Drouin puts his first stamp on city at CHUM hospital, by Stu Cowan
• Agent explains how he helps Drouin handle his money, by Stu Cowan
Ok finally home. My quick points before I crash…probably will have more tomorrow. Like I said below, I don’t think it was a bad as people made it out to be as most of the players are not making this team.
1) Aside from the 1st line, ZERO offensive forward chemistry tonight.
2) First d pairing was solid, 2nd pairing alright (Lernout), 3rd pairing poor.
3) Price was Price except for the first goal. Encouraged by his play. He’s almost ready.
As for the individual forwards:
4) The first line was okay but there are issues. I have never understood how people could think Danault is a 2nd line center and tonight validated my thoughts. Great effort and has some finish but not enough. Gallagher is Gallagher. I didn’t think Chucky was as bad as people thought. He looks to me like a guy who is transitioning his game to a mostly attacking shooting forward. There is a lot more selfishness to his game now (not sure if it is him or the team telling him to do this). Looks like he’s handling the puck way more, trying to deke and shoot more. Obviously he’s gonna make some turnovers like this but I think he’s just working out the kinks. All I know for sure is that he’s clearly in shape and definitely stronger (knocked over a Dman into the goalie easily for a Gally scoring chance). I’m not worried about him at all.
5) McCarron did what he was supposed to tonight. He had a lot of big hits. Not much offensively but I suspect it’s not him as much as his linemates. Forget about Martinsen. As for DLR, he worked hard but he just has nothing offensively. He’s a career 4th liner IMO…a busted pick.
6) Jerabek is an solid NHL player and is making this team. I’m surprised he didn’t get more playing time. Obviously he’s not a physical force in front of the net and in the corners (as shown by the 2nd goal where he didn’t tie up his man). However, he does a lot of things well. He can anticipate plays very well offensively and defensively. He can skate with opposing fast forwards. For example, Taylor Hall was the best skater hands-down tonight. He was causing the D a lot of headaches with his speed. On one play JJ followed Hall step-to-step from the right boards to behind the net. Jerabek caught him just after the net, cut him off and crunched him on the boards. That play sold me right there. Lastly he is very calm with the puck and makes good decisions with it. I really liked how he was able to hold the line on the PP. That takes experience to do. In the end he’s a pro and fits on this team.
3) Lernout was really good tonight too; especially physically. He also carried the puck a lot more than I expected. Guaranteed 3rd line RHD next season.
4) I can see why some posters like Morrow. He is in the class of a N8/Barberio type player with good size, skating and offensive skills. However he is just too lackadaisical and makes mistakes. It is as if he knows he’s good and lacks a sense of urgency. He tries to play calm and makes things worse IMO. Put him the AHL where he can work on his game more.
5) Gelinas has a great shot…that’s it…AHL with Redmond who can’t play defense either.
6) Lastly…Sherbak. Not even close to NHL ready. He looks worse this year. Sure he can skate and shoot but where are the hands and creativity??? I’m worried about him busting out. See ya in Laval.
New thread and I’m alone over there talking to myself.
They let Drouin wear #92 but Galchenyuk was shot down for wanting #94 in his first camp. Hmmmm I’d suck too if I were him.
Didn’t watch the game with spotty internet and much going on the last few weeks but come here sporadically to check up. Judgeing from the small sample of what seemed overwhelmingly doom posts I read I had to scroll up to remind myself who lined up for the team on this meaningless pre season match.
Wow.
German Curry Ketchup normally eaten with curry wurst is also great with fries both normal and sweet potato
I am not seeing the seamless system between the AHL habs and NHL Habs yet or did I miss it? I like Lernout punishing opposing forwards. It has been a few years since that has happened.
I am happy to see players getting their first, second, or last chances?
Please someone cease the day!
Liked what I saw of Lernout but not impressed with much else. Oh well, it’s just preseason games so it just means our prospect pool is weak. Good work so far Bergy.
I was kidding about the mayonnaise. It’s delicious
Our drafting however. Not so good
I’m watching Chicago play right now and they have tons of skilled prospects. We have a few but TT has never impressed me
Seven more cuts, including Waked.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Here’s some crazy jealous over free smoked meat queasy new lines I’d like to see
Patch-Drouin-Galchenyuk
Lehkonen-Plekanec-Hemsky
Hudon-Danault-Gallagher
Byron-Mitchell-Shaw
Carr (the only player that hustled all preseason)
Everyone else….bye bye
This makes sense, but watch out when the rush comes the other way vs. this top line (or top line with Hemsky).
Like
And replace Shaw with macaron or scherback or Martin it as required
the problems with this team are:
A gm who wants to be the star
Coaches who are paid by above to try to make it so
A desire for robots instead of players
Solutions are:
Fire gm and make cj gm/hc
Fire jj and get real coach
Have coaches let players play even to the extent of not being on the bench; see NBA champs and MLB Cleveland
Adopt multiple systems .. fun and freewheeling in addition to robotic
Let the good times roll
5 out of 6 d, fighting for the 6th d spot on the roster tonight, the other one is Petry
And it’s just pre season who cares about the scores .
Me!
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Hemsky on the first line is garbage , but I doubt he stays there for long . Also as others have said Danault is not the C for Galchenyuk and I don’t like that line at all . Gallagher is great and tenacious but extremely predictable , shoot from any angle always all the time . Danault and Gallagher are not the right line mates for ol Chuck .
I agree that Hensky doesn’t belong on first line, but Hudon, Lehkonen, Galchenyuk are all left-wingers who should be optimally used at LW. Probably all 3 get a shot at RW on top line at some point, and Hemsky plays with Plekanec. But as long as the Plek line is doing well, it stays intact.
Did you know that in Holland they eat Fries with Mayonaisse. You have to try it at least once.
Our drafting is the culinary equivalent of eating deep fried potatoes with a glob of greasy fat white goop that at first you think will make you puke
but you soon realise it’s only gonna make you
Lightly queasy with moderate diarrhea .
mayo is the best condiment
I quite enjoy fries with mayonaise. It’s a nice change from boring old ketchup.
try fresh ketchup
it still tastes like ketchup
But it’s not like our mayo … or so I was told by a guy who gave a talk on it … or a slight part of a longer talk. He may have been wrong, I’m just reporting what I was told.
I can”t believe I’m the one saying this but you guys are too negative. What did you expect with this line-up? This is like complaining after a lap dance from an over-weight stripper…you didn’t see this coming? The only question now is when are MB and CJ going to jettison the scrubs+prospects and get to work with the actual team.
BTW the Devils worked hard tonight. Kudos to them. At least Price got a good night’s work. He was good after that bad first goal. Looks like he will be a Hart trophy candidate with this group.
ugh, for the first time in my life perhaps, I feel like you wrote a post I can get behind. If anyone expected a win with that lineup… It looked like a ‘this is your last chance to prove something’ lineup, or a ‘you need to step up, now or never’ lineup. I didnt watch this game because I saw the lineup and expected the expected.
I have always been smart enough NOT to hire an over-weight lap- dance stripper lady.
So I’ve had no such regrets in that regard.
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
ya, I just rent them also
Sign & Trade Price for Tavares, even up.
Zip Bing Bang!
$10 – 11 million for Tavares makes loads more sense than $12 for Price over 80 years –or whatever nut-job length of contract He got.
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Maybe, just ‘maybe’, I’d agree to throw in Sherbak –as a sweetener.
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
I feel like the Islanders are happy with their 2 goalies, less 1 from last year
There’s LOTS of knee-capper talent in New York.
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
thats why they dont need to trade for me
That was a very poor effort in 3rd period. My Oh My, does coach CJ have a lot of homework to do. Danault is not the man to play with AG27 & BG11 IMO. This should be a priority to make a move to acquire a scoring C immediately!! Cannot wait for a major move by GMMB sooner than later? Very poor defensive game tonight and no chemistry at all. Preseason says it all at 0 – 3.
Go Habs Go!!
Maybe Galchenyuk was given verbal assurance that he would start the season in Montreal and doesn’t feel as though he has anything to prove at the moment. The way it looks, 27-24-11 is the third line. As third lines go, they’re not that bad. I agree that the chemistry is dubious, but the chemistry is good on the Plekanec line, surely Pacioretty will play with Drouin, and it seems that Hemsky will be given a chance to show what he’s got. I’m a risk taker by nature. Give me the reins and I trade Galchenyuk and Price for a top-flight centre and #1LeftD. I like the goaltending that we’ve got on the farm. Just sayin’.
Hey DDO at least you crushed the coke zeroes. It balances out the calories and gives your body a much needed dose of aspartame .
Price was on his knees all night. did not look in great form.
A few post-game comments:
I don’t attribute much importance to early pre-season games, but Price hasn’t looked good in his two starts. The starting forward lines seem set, with a likely starting offensive lineup of
Pacioretty-Drouin-Hemsky
Galchenyuk-Danault-Gallagher
Lehkonen-Plekanec-Hudon
Byron-Mitchell-Shaw
I, for one, hope that we rarely see Martinsen-deLaRose-McCarron. So what if they are all large? They all suck!
Audette looks good, but he is too small to make it in the NHL. Nobody else worth another look, including Scherbak.
On D, Jerabek was outplayed on the second Jersey goal, and one has to wonder whether he will crack the starting lineup. Since he is not subject to waivers, it seems he may begin the season in Laval. Gelinas appears to be a decent 3rd-pairing D, of which the team has a surplus, can do powerplay duty, has size, and is not terrible defensively. Although he has a left-handed shot, he seemed ok on right D. I predict that he will be signed, and he might end up being the 3rd right-D on the depth chart, but this does not solve the absence of a top-pairing left D. Until that conundrum is solved, and I don’t think that it will be solved by anyone on the current roster, this team is headed towards a middling performance, on the playoff bubble. Lernout has been looking more like he belongs in the AHL. Someone on D will be lost to waivers if Gelinas is signed–probably Morrow.
Gelinas is effin terrible and Lernout is better than him right now.
Lernout could be the one to replace Emelin.
Lernout looked ok in his starts last year, but not great so far this year imo. Gelinas has a modest offensive potential that most of the others lack and his career +/- is -, but not horrendously so. Lernout is not subject to waivers, so at best will be up and down but most likely playing in AHL. But the team doesn’t really need Gelinas. Nor do they need most of those bottom-pairing guys, and certainly not Streit. They clearly don’t have what they need.
How about Galchenyuk, Danault, Gallagher,
for
Cody Bass, Patrick Sturgeon and Jonathan Mahi-Mahi
Nj 4
Mtl 1
DDO 2 smoke meats, 2 pizza, 2 coke zeros, 1 frie and 1 2 scoop ice cream cone…slow night.
The biggest plus from this game was the extended 5-on-3 at the end of the 2nd. We didn’t score, but won 4 faceoffs and held control of the zone for most of the time because of it. Normally we’d give up half of the penalty time for not being able to win a draw… so baby steps in the right direction.
THAT is what your happy about?!!
OH BOY its going to be a long season
Maybe they should try McCarron on a line with some skilled players and see how he does because as a fourth line player so far in his NHL career he shown no scoring ability at all…
I like him riding shotgun on a skill line, that’s for sure.
I have a coloured photo, as opposed to a B&W, with Me & Sherbak together, all palsy-walsy, for sale.
The bidding starts in 10 minutes.
Check your bank balances now to see if Y’all can afford it.
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Free smoked meat? I take back what I said, I like Galchenyuk’s game now
Also that Morrow is one smooth operator. Like Dijon smeared on a kosher pickle
Ho hum… another game without an even-strength goal for the Habs. The inability to score with any regularity 5-on-5–teamed with a rather pedestrian defence–could mean a long season for Price and the rest of us.
I think I’m gonna invest in a rose-coloured glasses concession stand at the For –err, Bell Centre 🙂
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Only preseason — though it’s only preseason for the teams that win, too — but there was nothing to get excited or even optimistic about tonight.
People had a good time here tonight. Nobody really cared about the score. They clearly recognize it is pre-season.
Especially anthem-grabber.
—–
This is Mtl…lol.
Everybody leaving after that Jerabek penalty.
Most disappointing player for me is Galchenyuk because we except more. The rest of the kids never had a chance coming in
I’ve heard the same thing about Chucky since we drafted him.
How long until we trade him for a John Scott type and be done with it?
Agreed, but that line is dumb and needs to be broken up. I’ll go against MB, Kanchenjunga should be at centre.
That autocorrect was been sitting there forever & I’m tired of fixing it.
@bwoar. You write a lot of amusing posts but Kanchenjunga is by far the one that gets the most Chuckles out of me. Every time.
P.s. Had to look it up – now I don’t know if you’re talking about Galchenyuk or the Man-mountain.
_______________________________
Opinions are like kittens, I’m giving them away.
Thanks Vladdy! Every time I can’t spell Galchenyuk, I end up in the Himalayas.
Will they win one pre season game?.
Certainly.
Maybe not this preseason, however.
There are some goalies that get you through the preseason…
I need some beers to get me through the preseason.
Does it matter?
Who cares? All that matters is what happens after October 5th. The team in its various forms looks good.They’ll look even better when the complete team plays games that matter in a few weeks.
0-3 . Good omen
I almost feel bad for DDO having to sit through this live
Free smoked meat.
Habs should be offering up free beer. For everyone. All of us included. I’ll leave the light on at the door …
I feel the opposite, almost giddy.
Hockey dreadful but the view is great if you know what I mean…
I like how we have 4 guys back on every play. Players trying to earn a spot by showing defensive responsibility.
Why the hell do we need a 10 million dollar goalie if we aren’t going to make him be that?
Sherbak Mccaron DLR Waked Audette all cut after this game
I have no idea where audette fits but I sure do like his game
a very poor product on the ice tonite.
3 games and what looks to be an 0 and 3 to NJ (gag). Actually, NJ looks good by comparison !!
So no Fucale tonight? Is this one of those “big games”?
Must win.
Byron had 22 goals last year I’d call that average . I like the old timey Benn Hill music in that clip though
The league average for individual goals last season was 7.5. Byron is way above average for goal scoring.Almost 3 times better than average.
Byron’s a great fourth-liner, one of MB’s useful dumpster dives.
Not many 4th liners with 22 goals and that kind of speed.
We have 6 good shooters.
Patch
Drouin
Galchenyuk
Weber
Hudon
Lehkonen
5 average shooters
Petry
Gallagher
Byron
Hemsky
Jerabek
3 so so shooters
Danault
Plekanec
Benn
And a bunch of no no shooters or no…no not him on a breakaway
Mitchell
Shaw
DLR
Mccaron
Martinsen
Holland
Fries
Alzner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQsq8KMuexQ
Petry might have a decent shot, but it almost always seems to miss the net.
A better period but still needs seasoning for a brutal PP. OMG, How much worse can it get? Its time to put someone in front of net to make an opening for better scoring chances. Put BIG MM out there for peat sake!! Hoping for a better third?
Go Habs Go!!
Somebody ought to tell referee Eric Furlatt that the regular season hasn’t started yet. Otherwise, Jersey may be trying to play the rest of this one from Closse Street.
I’m not watching this and neither should you.
These guys haven’t played in months. Have not had much contact with the coaches yet. Most will never play regularly in the NHL.
Save your anxiety for the regular season.
—–
Jaysus….just switched to the NFL game and both teams have hideous unis. Must be clown night in celebration of Goodell being soon re-signed as commish.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Seriously those uniforms are — sorry bwoar — ebola