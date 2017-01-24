Game Day: Canadiens cancel morning skate as winter storm hits Montreal

STU COWAN

The Canadiens cancelled their scheduled 11 a.m. morning skate Tuesday in Brossard as a winter storm hit Montreal with freezing rain overnight, followed by snow in the morning that made driving — and walking — treacherous.

Urgences Santé asked Montrealers not to leave their homes — on foot or in cars — unless they absolutely had to. Dozens of accidents had been reported early Tuesday morning, including multi-car pile-ups, stretching the ambulance service’s resources to the limit.

“We were expecting snow but we got freezing rain,” Urgences Santé spokesperson Benoît Garneau told the Montreal Gazette. “Usually by this time of day (9:30 a.m.) we’d have received 250 calls. Right now we’re delaying with 500.”

Getting to the Bell Centre for Tuesday night’s game between the Canadiens and Calgary Flames (7:30 p.m., SNE, SNW, TSN Radio 690) could be a challenge for players and fans.

The lineup

Here’s what the Canadiens lineup is expected to look like against the Flames:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron

Andrighetto – Flynn – Shaw

Carr – De La Rose – Mitchell

Emelin – Weber

Beaulieu – Petry

Barberio – Redmond

Carey Price will start in goal.

Price has a 1-4-1 record in his last six games and has allowed three or more goals in nine of his last 11 games. For the season Price has a 21-9-5 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. Price ranks 14th in the NHL in goals-against average and is tied for 16th in save percentage.

Flames coming off loss in Toronto

The Flames are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Maple Leafs Monday night in Toronto.

Flames goalie Brian Elliott allowed four goals on 28 shots as Calgary (24-23-3) suffered its third straight loss. Leafs goalie Frederik Anderson made 26 saves for his second shutout of the season.

Mikael Backlund leads the Flames in scoring with 14-19-33 totals, followed by Sean Monahan (15-15-30), Matthew Tkachuk (9-21-30) and Dougie Hamilton (7-23-30).

Habs have upper hand on Flames

Tuesday’s game will be the 112th meeting between the Canadiens and Flames in NHL history with Montreal holding the upper hand in the series with a 58-37-15-1 record, including 30-16-8-0 at home.

This is the first meeting this season between the two teams. Last season they split their two games, with the Flames winning 4-1 in Montreal and the Canadiens winning 6-2 in Calgary.

The Canadiens (28-13-7) are in first place in the Atlantic Division, eight points ahead of the Ottawa Senators (25-15-5) and 10 ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs (22-14-9). The Senators and Leafs both have three games in hand on the Canadiens.

“We need points … everybody knows that,” the Canadiens’ Alexander Radulov said after Monday’s practice in Brossard. “We got more games than every team I think in the league, so it’s huge for us. We need those points.”

Only seven teams in the NHL have played more games than the Canadiens.

Habs power play has improved

The Canadiens’ power play has greatly improved this season under new associate coach Kirk Muller.

Heading into the game against the Flames the Canadiens ranked fifth in the NHL on the power play with a 22.4 per cent success rate. Last season the Canadiens ranked 25th with a 16.2 per cent success rate.

Before Monday’s practice, Muller spent time working with the team’s two power-play units on the second rink in Brossard.

“Obviously, we’re working on a bunch of different things,” defenceman Shea Weber said. “We’ve worked on different power plays all year and we’re trying to find that one that works for our group and try and make it so we can use it all the time and be effective at it.”

Sixteen of Weber’s 29 points this season have come on the power play with nine goals and seven assists. He has 11-18-29 totals overall and is plus-18 while averaging 25:43 of ice time.

What’s next?

The Canadiens have a practice scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday in Brossard before they head to New York, where they will face the Islanders Thursday night (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

After Thursday’s game, the Canadiens will enjoy a four-day break in the schedule for the All-Star Game. Coach Michel Therrien, Price and Weber will be making the trip to Los Angeles to take part in the all-star weekend.

The Canadiens will have another five-day break in the schedule from Feb. 13-17 when they will get their bye week in the schedule, something every team has at some point this season.

“I won’t lie to you, it’s a tough stretch for all teams,” Radulov said after Monday’s practice. “We’ve been playing since December almost every second day with some back-to-backs. Obviously, it’s huge (to get a break in the schedule). I think it’s going to help us.”

This Date in Habs history

Jan. 24, 1937: Howie Morenz scored the final goal of his NHL career for the Canadiens in a 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks in Chicago.

Jan. 24, 1981: Mario Tremblay scored his first career hat trick in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at the Forum.

Jan. 24, 1984: Guy Lafleur scored a goal and added three assists in a 7-7 tie with the Hartford Whalers at the Forum.

