Game Day: Canadiens cancel morning skate as winter storm hits Montreal

STU COWAN
The Canadiens cancelled their scheduled 11 a.m. morning skate Tuesday in Brossard as a winter storm hit Montreal with freezing rain overnight, followed by snow in the morning that made driving — and walking — treacherous.
Urgences Santé asked Montrealers not to leave their homes — on foot or in cars — unless they absolutely had to. Dozens of accidents had been reported early Tuesday morning, including multi-car pile-ups, stretching the ambulance service’s resources to the limit.
“We were expecting snow but we got freezing rain,” Urgences Santé spokesperson Benoît Garneau told the Montreal Gazette. “Usually by this time of day (9:30 a.m.) we’d have received 250 calls. Right now we’re delaying with 500.”
Getting to the Bell Centre for Tuesday night’s game between the Canadiens and Calgary Flames (7:30 p.m., SNE, SNW, TSN Radio 690) could be a challenge for players and fans.
The lineup
Here’s what the Canadiens lineup is expected to look like against the Flames:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Byron
Andrighetto – Flynn – Shaw
Carr – De La Rose – Mitchell
Emelin – Weber
Beaulieu – Petry
Barberio – Redmond
Carey Price will start in goal.
Price has a 1-4-1 record in his last six games and has allowed three or more goals in nine of his last 11 games. For the season Price has a 21-9-5 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. Price ranks 14th in the NHL in goals-against average and is tied for 16th in save percentage.
Flames coming off loss in Toronto
The Flames are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Maple Leafs Monday night in Toronto.
Flames goalie Brian Elliott allowed four goals on 28 shots as Calgary (24-23-3) suffered its third straight loss. Leafs goalie Frederik Anderson made 26 saves for his second shutout of the season.
Mikael Backlund leads the Flames in scoring with 14-19-33 totals, followed by Sean Monahan (15-15-30), Matthew Tkachuk (9-21-30) and Dougie Hamilton (7-23-30).
Habs have upper hand on Flames
Tuesday’s game will be the 112th meeting between the Canadiens and Flames in NHL history with Montreal holding the upper hand in the series with a 58-37-15-1 record, including 30-16-8-0 at home.
This is the first meeting this season between the two teams. Last season they split their two games, with the Flames winning 4-1 in Montreal and the Canadiens winning 6-2 in Calgary.
The Canadiens (28-13-7) are in first place in the Atlantic Division, eight points ahead of the Ottawa Senators (25-15-5) and 10 ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs (22-14-9). The Senators and Leafs both have three games in hand on the Canadiens.
“We need points … everybody knows that,” the Canadiens’ Alexander Radulov said after Monday’s practice in Brossard. “We got more games than every team I think in the league, so it’s huge for us. We need those points.”
Only seven teams in the NHL have played more games than the Canadiens.
Habs power play has improved
The Canadiens’ power play has greatly improved this season under new associate coach Kirk Muller.
Heading into the game against the Flames the Canadiens ranked fifth in the NHL on the power play with a 22.4 per cent success rate. Last season the Canadiens ranked 25th with a 16.2 per cent success rate.
Before Monday’s practice, Muller spent time working with the team’s two power-play units on the second rink in Brossard.
“Obviously, we’re working on a bunch of different things,” defenceman Shea Weber said. “We’ve worked on different power plays all year and we’re trying to find that one that works for our group and try and make it so we can use it all the time and be effective at it.”
Sixteen of Weber’s 29 points this season have come on the power play with nine goals and seven assists. He has 11-18-29 totals overall and is plus-18 while averaging 25:43 of ice time.
What’s next?
The Canadiens have a practice scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday in Brossard before they head to New York, where they will face the Islanders Thursday night (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
After Thursday’s game, the Canadiens will enjoy a four-day break in the schedule for the All-Star Game. Coach Michel Therrien, Price and Weber will be making the trip to Los Angeles to take part in the all-star weekend.
The Canadiens will have another five-day break in the schedule from Feb. 13-17 when they will get their bye week in the schedule, something every team has at some point this season.
“I won’t lie to you, it’s a tough stretch for all teams,” Radulov said after Monday’s practice. “We’ve been playing since December almost every second day with some back-to-backs. Obviously, it’s huge (to get a break in the schedule). I think it’s going to help us.”
This Date in Habs history
Jan. 24, 1937: Howie Morenz scored the final goal of his NHL career for the Canadiens in a 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks in Chicago.
Jan. 24, 1981: Mario Tremblay scored his first career hat trick in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at the Forum.
Jan. 24, 1984: Guy Lafleur scored a goal and added three assists in a 7-7 tie with the Hartford Whalers at the Forum.
Richard R
Next 2 games are absolute must win games no BS and no excuses.
FYI there are lots of cheap tickets on stubhub for tonight – like $35-$50 range for not the worst seats. I guess the weather?
Weather. Weekday game. Flames.
Not really a huge attraction I am sure.
But weather is a big part of it.
30 THOUGHTS
1. We’ve been hearing about high prices for rentals. Word is Arizona’s initial ask from Montreal for Martin Hanzal was Michael McCarron and two draft picks — one a first-rounder, the other conditional. I look at it this way: You never know until you ask. But it also tells you why Hanzal is not a Canadien. We’ll see if both teams circle back.
Are you kidding me? Good luck with that Chayka.
HA HA HA.
Let’s see if MB can whittle that down to just the conditional pick.
Hanzal is 29 and has 18 points and is -15. He is a minus player his whole career. Is this the inexperience of the GM in Arizona showing?
Is he using analytics to over value his players?
A 29 year old who averages 31 points a season, is no where near that ask, if indeed that is what the ask was. Especially considering he will be a UFA!
Then again, this same GM thinks Duclair is worth Dougie Hamilton straight up. What does he think he can should get for Michael Stone, a first and McCaron?
Habfan17
scherbak should definitely be in the lineup over Flynn…brilliant move MT
Love Nikita, saw him play good and bad in junior. I’m fine with him learning the pro game in St. John’s, same with McCarron. All about time on ice. I’m no fan of our L4, but there are no other options.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
60 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Right, also not sure why we always obsess over 4th liners. That isn’t what determines who wins the game.
He has a lot to learn still. He is totally lost when it comes to systems, defence, consistency etc… Personally not sure he will ever be a useful player.
One of the oddest arguments for the “requirement” that the GM speak French is that they need to communicate with the fanbase. Has anyone ever (and I mean ever) read a statement from a GM that conveyed interesting information?
Take Lou yesterday:
“And [the Leafs], every day, no different than any other team, do everything you can do get better. If you have an opportunity to get better, you do. You weigh the pros and cons. If it’s not going to make you any better, then you don’t do it. You don’t do something just for the sake of doing it. That’s the only way I can answer a question like that. If there’s a way of getting better, we’ll get better.”
Is a non-English speaking fan of the Leafs missing out?
—–
It’s all boiler plate. eg: play the ‘right’ way.
Giddy up
While I realize there’s an industry haphazardly assembled around this stuff (this forum being hosted by a newspaper’s website being a prime example), I’m still mystified that anyone at all could ever be bothered to listen to the canned responses of coaches, GMs and players to the canned questions of the pseudo-journalists who cover the sport–with all due respect to said pseudo-journalists.
This ain’t the 1950s, and as painful as it might be to admit, any cultural relevance binding the 2017 Montreal Canadiens to the people of Quebec is illusory. This is a corporation, plain and simple.
So on that basis, I’d say maintaining the team’s ties to the French language does help to support the illusion that the Habs are still somehow culturally relevant, and I suppose there’s some value in that. But it’s really just a means of allowing French-speaking consumers to understand what flavour of junk food they’re consuming.
Price is going to have to steal one, or Johnson play a stinker, for us to get 2 points tonight.
We don’t match Calgary’s firepower (weird, we have 14 more GF), and they must be desperate for wildcard points about now.
Free Front.
Habs rank 7th in GF/G at 2.98, Flames rank 21st at 2.56
Montreal’s PP ranks 5th, Calgary’s 14th
–Go Habs Go!–
Check the last 10 games for the Habs, that GF/G will not look as good.
Habfan17
We’re in real trouble if we have to worry about a game against Calgary. They have lost 5 of their last 6 with both goalies looking shaky the past 3 games (15 GA split evenly). They are also playing back-to-back games.
I realize anything can happen on any given night but you can’t consider yourself a true Cup contender if you can’t beat up on the lesser lights of the league. Anything less than 4 points this week will be considered a failure.
WWDTD
1000 thumbs up.
One thing the Canadiens need to be reminded of on a game by game basis is who they are playing (coaching and motivation). That Sabres game last Sat should be a reminder of bad losses. I read one article saying the Habs really took it to Lehner but in all reality his night was made pretty easy (that Galchenyuk save was awesome, as was the Max leg save) but besides that, the Canadiens had an opportunity get Lehner off his game, and I don’t think one player made life difficult for him. Have they not seen what happens with this guy when you edge him a little?
OK now I’m ranting over crap from last week. Let it go Shane 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
60 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
We are a better team in all facets of the game. They may have bigger name young stars but other than that this is a game that we should clearly win.
Fee Fi Foe Fum.
I smell the blood of a sarcastic one…
After reading through all of this threads posts, I must say, I am encouraged to hear some positive comments. After last game’s comments I was quite discouraged, especially with the low regard some posters have for Carey Price.
My son was a goalie who played at a decent level, midget with a partner who was drafted to the nhl. Making the nhl is an incredible accomplishment for anyone, as the odds are so slim. And, if you are a goalie not only do you attend all the regular practices, but you absolutely have to do one-on-one training. The time commitment is daily, and expensive. And the competition is fierce. Only 2 goalies per team. And as Kelly Hrudey mentioned on Saturday, teams don’t even look at you if you are under 6’3″.
And, then if you manage to get noticed and drafted to a junior or college team, and avoid injuries, you have to sacrifice your education, or some how manage to fit it in. A few ‘lucky’ ones make it through.
On top of all that, if you are truly special you might lead your country to a gold medal in the world juniors. And, even more rare 2 Olympic gold medals.
And, then we have some poster on HIO who probably lives at home in his Mom’s basement, and can’t walk up the stairs without losing his breath, saying he ‘sucks’ or is a ‘sieve’.
Under no circumstances can one consider that an intelligent comment. The rules of this site do not permit calling these posters what they really are. Although, they do permit insulting anyone associated with the team we are all supposedly cheering for.
As a hab fan I consider myself lucky to have a tender on our team like Price. He is an example for all goaltenders today. Young goalies are modelling their game and approach after him. He is modest, a good leader, and an inspiration to the native community.
So thank you to all those who have stepped up for him today.
Giddy up
I normally don’t reply to anyone with a new member status because 9 times out 10 they’re a multi-account, previous banned member. My exceptions to the rule when you can actually read into the person posting.
IE. My son was a goalie who played at a decent level, midget with a partner who was drafted to the nhl. Making the nhl is an incredible accomplishment for anyone, as the odds are so slim. And, if you are a goalie not only do you attend all the regular practices, but you absolutely have to do one-on-one training. The time commitment is daily, and expensive.
Great read. Post more. Get a Gravatar (ID pic). Build an Identity.
So in reply;
The second a goal is scored on Price, go to the GTD, and read the replies. Every single post is one dimensional, from fans who saw the goal go in and then run as fast as they can to the key board to post their thoughts on Carey Price. Not the team, not the play, but just Carey Price. I have no idea what he’s done to the select few (HNS, and Bill Smith) but it’s pretty bad.
My favourite goal against Saturday night was the tying goal where the point shot went through four players, and then Weber doing whatever he was doing.
My second favourite goal against? The OT goal, that shot by Bogosian, it was freaking perfect, and as a power forward, right handed shot, I used to love coming down the right side two on one, because I knew I was going to be able to fire the puck as hard as I could and blocker side. Loved picking corners.
Again, nice!
https://www.nhl.com/gamecenter/buf-vs-mtl/2017/01/21/2016020694#game=2016020694,game_state=final
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
60 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I have a new poster status? Hmm. Been on for about a year. Where do you see that info anyway?
What I would really love is to find a forum for people who want to discuss the habs in a way that is respectable to all team members. Don’t have to agree, or kiss butt, just none of the insults or trashing of people who are operating at the highest level of hockey.
Do we really need to call MT an idiot. I know somebody is going to reply, ‘yes’. I’m asking for it on that one. 🙂
Giddy up
Chris Nilan, on his radio show a week or so ago brought out Price’s stats for the middle of the season, basically pointing out that Price always has a stretch in the middle of the year where he is a “normal” goalie, even in his MVP year. There is not a goalie in the league I would prefer over Price, and personally I think he has 7 or 8 stellar years left. Yes, he’s been a bit off lately but really what do we have to complain about.
I was at an event roughly 20 years ago, Eric Lindross was there as well. Some fat guy went up to him and told him he sucked and “couldn’t play hockey” before getting back into his rusty little chevy and leaving. Lindross was coming of a 40 goal or so season. There are always going to be those types of guys out there. Not sure why but for a minute or two it lets them feel smug and secure in their sad little lives.
Senators make a move, this is sure to have a domino effect.
http://www.tsn.ca/senators-acquire-wingels-from-sharks-1.657131
Odd trade between Ottawa (get Wingels) and San Jose (Stortini?! and a bag of pucks)
Free Front.
D’oh! You just took away any chance of my fishing lure catching anything.
Is Ottawa thinking of dropping Neil or Lazar? Seems very lateral.
Free Front.
Zach Stortini, 6’4″ 215 lbs
Buddy “bag of pucks” Robinson, 6’6″ 232 lbs
San Jose just got bigger, the San Jose Barracudas that is.
–Go Habs Go!–
I see this as a cap move by San Jose. They needed to shed some salary (they did retain 30%) so that Hertl could rejoin the team in the near future.
This is a prime example of how you must be cap compliant once a player returns from LTIR.
WWDTD
I thought it must be something like that.
Free Front.
I’ve posted this before but since returning from his injury in 2012 Marky is the 15th best defenceman in the league in points per game. Tied with Ryan Suter at 0.58, and ahead of Drew Doughty, Alex Pietrangelo and Ryan McDonagh among others.
He’s also 6th in powerplay points, just behind (ironically) Shea Weber and PK Subban.
And he missed all of two games between 2012 and 2016.
Marky has been one of the best defencemen in hockey these last 5 years.
Nice to see those stats, he is a smart defender as well. Markov for his entire career has quietly been an outstanding d and had a remarkable career.
This team as is and healthy will make noise in the playoffs if Price plays the way we know he can play. Anything less, then the team will not make the noise we are all expecting. A top 6 forward would be nice, but I fear that may cost too much and I don’t think MB wants to part with any assets he has in the system now. MB will have to get creative to pull it off.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
Sounds like MT’s cousin is coaching the Dead Things these days.
http://www.freep.com/story/sports/nhl/red-wings/2017/01/24/tomas-jurco-detroit-red-wings/96995150/
Thomas Jurco has no idea how to stay in the lineup there.
“I’ve, obviously, chosen other wingers ahead of him in the lineup, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have lots of belief in him.” – Michael Therrien
Has he considered “score some points”?
This place sure gets ridiculous sometimes. Take the top centre, a first or second line right wing, the 3rd and 6th defencemen off any team and they’ll struggle. To claim that this means the Habs have a weak lineup is kind of silly under the circumstance.
Hmm – just read Bwoar’s comment below. I wasn’t copying teach honest. It’s just one of those weird coincidences that we said the exact same thing.
If we look at Tampa, what is different from that team versus last year? Stamkos has missed roughly 28 games and Callahan roughly the same. Yet they are in near draft lottery heaven.
Habs haven’t had an impact player out that long (yet) but Markov is starting to approach that number, Galchenyuk is missing significant time along with our other injuries. Yet somehow the Habs are first in the same division.
Makes no difference how many teams in the West will finish ahead of the Habs in points…The odds are pretty good that the the Habs will start the playoffs playing the number one wild card seed…When that series start it will make no difference if the Habs finished with 100 points or 112..
This is around the time MB makes his famous “outta nowhere” trades. If nothing happens within the next week to ten days, I think he’ll stand pat.
If healthy the Habs could do some damage in the playoffs but they really need another established scoring forward without giving up key players from their current roster….not easy to do…Players like Doan and Iginla would be a gamble..they may help but at this stage of their careers i can also see them struggling to produce in Montreal and one or two goals in 25 games would not suprise me….This is why they need someone who is a 25 goal scorer now…
I personally think the type of player they pick up is more important than the position. They need a rugged player who can contribute a bit of offense, play solid D and throw his weight around. Whether that is a 2nd or 3rd line winger or a D is of less import.
Relax y’all, this team be to a point.
too much too soon should be one off one on Stanley cup for the city of Montreal because…….
Shrack. Sorry guys. My girl did that. LOL.
I blame her!
Not sure why people are complaining about the lineup?
If you add Galchenyuk, Gallagher and Markov, it looks much better on paper, and Pateryn would be an incremental improvement too.
All teams want to be healthy for the playoffs, but I really do think our roster if healthy can make some big noise in the playoffs.
Markov will be fresh, this will be huge and a healthy Price to boot. I think some folks need to start watching other teams and see how they deal with injuries etc…. Lots of flawed rosters around the NHL these days.
In short, I agree.
Ditto
come to Dorion suits where you get no….”hassoles” _ Yvon Lambert
“I think some folks need to start watching other teams”
;D
your 2nd sentence in your 2nd paragraph says it all. This team is close to any team in the league. Pittsburgh and Washington are the cream of the crop at the moment. I’d imagine Chicago will get it’s game together and Minnesota looks good but a healthy Habs team is in the mix. Bergevin is never one to sit on his hands either so, I’d imagine he has a card or two to play to strengthen the team further. Hopefully it will be an entertaining spring.
I don’t know…. Gallagher all season looked like a fringe NHLer, and Markov may just be another injury away from being re-shelved. Chucky for sure makes an impact.
Or Gallagher looks like he was in a slump and will revert back to the form he had after his last injury…
Markov is having a great year and every player in the NHL is an injury away from being shelved.
Pateryn is missed as well.
And even little Davey has a spot, and having guys fight for playing time is a good thing.
Even our callups had the injury bug with Hudon and Scherbak out when we could have used them. That’s life in the NHL, this team has done well dealing with adversity.
@SteverenO
I agree 100% Thanks for the post.
Plex has been our most effective player on the PP but gets very little PP time. All the tough assignments. And all the flack.
He had to watch DD get all the top PP time for the past few years. Very underappreciated IMHO.
In fairness, he also gets $6M per year. It’s not that bad.
In the playoffs he won’t get a nickle just room and board
Watching Pleks against Buffalo – he stood out. His luck is awful, but he was a very positive force.
I’ll not claim expertise. I’m a TV watcher, and I don’t often go to games. I get the game framed for me.
But out there on the ice, he still looks extremely effective. He was doing a lot of stuff you don’t get into the highlights for, but that is needed. He is a much better player than you would think from reading here.
If he’s a good as you say, his $6m contract would be easier to unload. He’d be a good asset at DD$s.
You are making the assumption MB is trying to unload that contract. I don’t think he is. I didn’t think he’d be unloading Subban’s contract either, so there is that.
Free Front.
He was great at losing draws so clean in his zone…
If you arent scoring at a 25 goal per season pace, no player is good enough for a lot of fans.
Doesnt matter that he is above 50% on the face off.
They will still bash the one he lost last game. Doesnt matter he was 54%, 65%, 56%, 67%, 67%, in his last 5 games against NJ, Pitts, Det, NYR and Min. We will bash his 25% against Buffalo.
Doesnt matter than he has 13 points in 25 games, much closer to his 50-55 points per season usual. We only see the last 5 games he hasn’t gotten a point in.
Just leaving on a three plus hour drive to catch my first game at the Bell Center in over five years . This will be the first time for my wife and two boys , ages thirteen and ten!! We are Pumped, I hope the game doesn’t put anyone to sleep!! What’s the latest we want to arrive in order to get some decent parking nearby?? Please help.
Safe Travels and enjoy your night!
Roads are bad – drive safe.
—–
Lots of parking lots around that will be available. Consider underground at Place Ville-Marie (McGill College and Cathcart). As everyone in here is saying, and my dad just told me on the phone. Ice under the constant falling snow.
So be safe.
I know its going to be a great game.
What they ^ said.
Free Front.
Yep that is a very underwhelming line up . Not close to a contending team . Time to make a move and see if MB really is all in or not .
The ’86 season was a shock, loved that pyjama party.
It can happen again.
I can predict nothing will happen before trade deadline because as MB has stated before it is hard to make a trade in todays NHL (BS of course). Also I predict end of year speech will include an excuse that the team has so many injuries this year yadda yadda yadda.
My two cents it that this team other than a few pieces (Weber, Price, Chucky) are Stanley cup team material the rest are pieces that can be traded but will not be as their worth on the trade market is minimal at best. Trying to trade DD, Plekanec and Emelin is a fruitless effort. It is like trying to catch salmon with a worm.
How many significant trades have been made during this NHL season? Remind me.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
never mind, i checked. the answer is none
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I think we all know that making a trade is hard in today’s NHL, every Gm has said that and the lack of trades seems to bear that out. There are almost never large in-season deals anymore, and even the trade deadline fails to match the hype every year.
Most logical fans on this site knew going into the season that we were not real contenders being that weak at the center position.
Had I told you then that on Jan. 24th, we’d be lining up with Danault, Plexs, Flynn and De La Rose, you’d think we were tanking the season.
Very astute Chili and you were too kind to point out the collection of wingers ….
“Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”
“logical fans”? “on this site”?
Who are you, and what have you done with chilli?!
Free Front.
It took me years to convert him, but I got him. 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
60 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
This site is a slow traffic death.
Yup it is certainly looking that way. Too bad.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vQpW9XRiyM
Did you notice the baseball game on the TV in the beginning of that video? Expos versus Phillies, Glory Days indeed!
I did not, (I as am listening to Tim Raines on 690 now so). Whoom I met in 86 leaving my beloved Country of Canadia……
Deep end avoided. My Girl just intercepted.
Stop a-wipe! And that was that.
Bob McKenzie did his informal Coaches poll across the league. Of note when asked about the best dman in the NHL Brent Burns was overwhelming pick, but the only other Dman to receive multiple votes as best in the league was Weber (Not Yannick).
http://www.tsn.ca/crosby-burns-and-matthews-top-coaches-poll-1.656397
I had a thought for you this past weekend.
Sorry.
CHeers! Watching the Steelers blow all those chances in the first half it was obvious how the outcome was going to be.
I guess it’s go Falcons go now…. at least for me.
As a Vike fan I loathe the Falks (98) but as a (somewhat) normal person from this planet I must go for the…. aw, yeah.
What was I…????
At least the Packers lost….
It’s funny to me some of the speculation. Is Price in a slump or Weber doesn’t look as good as beginning of season. Go back further Condon is horrible.
First. How about it’s not Price it’s the terrible defensive play. I haven’t been here much this year so I don’t know what’s been written about Emelin but he looks terrible on the PK and has reverted back to 3rd line pairing level of play IMO. This explains Webers “worse play”. Next just like last year without Markov (as in January he pouted and played way below his abilities) also the rest of the defensemen other then Weber the goalie takes the hit. Watch the current play of the defense as a whole vs earlier this year (or last) and you will see a big difference it’s not Weber or Price.
“Habs’ Beaulieu still fishing for a new contract”…he better put some bait on that hook because he ain’t “catching” anything with his inconsistency. He can ask Timo…lol.
As I mentioned in detail, in a thread on the weekend, Beaulieu’s development mirrors (and likely exceeds) that of Jeff Petry. I’m gonna stop worrying about him and accept that he’s gonna need a Weber or Pateryn to play with. His actual contact / contribution this year puts him on the good side of the ledger. Maybe he finds that consistency in a year or two but I think it’s worth the team’s while to wait and see.
Tonight’s Horsey Book of Hab.
Nice Cal. I feel better now. A hattie for the old Flame, Lord Byron.
Free Front.
I got to say the line-up tonight is just plain horrible…and unacceptable for a Canadiens line-up.
This season to date: (even strength)
Pacioretty/Danualt/Radulov: 142:15 TOI
team scored 4 goals -allowed 6
= average of one goal scored every 35 minutes
Pacioretty/Plekanec/Radulov: 56:23 TOI
team scored 5 goals -allowed 2
= average one goal scored every 11 minutes.
is it possible that Plekanec has become demotivated?
Despite being the 4th highest scoring forward on the PP (3 G + 3 A) he is 6th highest in PP TOI-with 59:55 in 48 games:
Gallagher has 2 pts in 96:53 PP TOI in only 39 games
Shaw has 3 pts in 80:09 PP TOI in only 34 games.
With Galchenyuk out, coach Therrible had the opportunity to “revive” Plekanec’s season by playing him with Pacioretty and Radulov-
he tried him for 3 & 1/2 games (including the 10 goal outburst vs Colorado) results were pretty good (see above) – than for reasons unknown -replaced him with Danault and continues to play Danualt in that spot for 10 games and counting despite terrible results.
As is often the case with this coach, there is no rhyme or reason behind the line combinations.
Danault has been enjoying a very productive season in a third line roll but has NOT been productive on the top line.
The numbers never lie.
regards,
Steve O.
IMO MB has to find a way to get rid of Pleks’ contract. He can’t go into next season paying him 6 million. Good luck with Chucky’s agent in the summer.
Pumping up his stats on the top line would be one way to get rid of him.
Didn’t work for DD…LMAO.
How bout Nathan B for E Kane…
The way Kane has been playing the last 15 games, I doubt Buffalo will trade him.
Habfan17
Why would we want a cancer on our team who doesn’t give two shats about his team and all he cares about is himself?
Bergy has said he wants character team guys. I wouldn’t touch E. Kane with a 10 foot pole. No time or space for players like him on ANY team especially the mighty CH.
Just my two cents.
E Kane would be a great addition to our top 6.
Guess I should repost (or maybe my post isnt worth it) Still. I think its better than the BKs article personally….
Depleted defense. Missing a season worth of games last year and a strong start to the season with a world Tournament.
Yeah he has shown that he is human.
But there were runs in that season Kelly mentions where price went 2.28 and 2.25 in a 14 and 16 game stretch respectively.
A few things to keep in mind. One this team is depleted defensively and offensively.
Two the schedule has been very difficult considering Price has faced 10 top teams in the last 19 games. San Jose once, Minnesota twice, Anaheim once, Columbus once, NYR once, Washington twice, and Pittsburgh twice.
We have also played 25 games in the last 52 days. Including a 16 day road trip.
That’s pretty damn close to a game every second day. Playing top teams in such a short time with a fairly highly depleted team.
Yeah. Expected…
We are missing 61 man games in that time for players only in the top 10 in ice time. With 54 games lost to Shaw, Pateryn and DD.
I also noticed someone saying Price was a better than average goalie as compared to all world.
I am sorry. But Price has been the absolute best goalie in the last 4 years, hands down by A LOT… His sv% in the last 4 seasons is .930%. (Holtby is .922, Crawford is .921 and Lundqvist is .917)
Keep in mind, during this unPricean season he is currently .920…
I also saw a knock on Weber…. He is 3rd in D scoring. top ten in plus minus and top ten in points. He is the beast we all said he was.
I agree with your post overall Joey. But I am concerned the Weber started so well and really doesn’t seem to be as effective.
Could be just a mid-season slump, and as you say, the team is full of AHLers so that’s gonna make things tough on the veterans. Hoping Weber and Price both pull out of it after the bye week. Likely I think. Fingers crossed anyway.
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
I don’t think Weber is playing any worse than when he started. The only thing different is he isn’t scoring the same amount on the PP. Teams got wise to him fairly quickly, which is normal.
If we had anywhere near a decent PP with more than one option to score, he would be more effective. Cause just being able to set it up has been a challenge.
When your game consists of a lot of intangibles, its difficult to gauge and people tend to see only assists and goals as a way to compare.
I’ll simply point out this. Weber has mostly been with Emelin playing shut down roles.
Markov would be on pace for 56 points this season (without injuries)
Petry is on pace for 40 pts. Beaulieu is on pace for 32.
Josi is on pace for 40 pts, down 20 from last season.
You wrote a good post and shouldn’t worry about reposting it.
Stu talks above about the team trying different things to get a PP that works for them always. Teams do that. They switch stuff up. Usually with lines you find two guys who just read each other well, then suddenly you get that third guy who just complements them both, so one gets hurt and you start again.
Weber is quite possibly the best D in the League and has been for years. What you don’t get is the hype machine and even if someone else started it Weber probably wouldn’t show up for the banquet or promo shots.
When the year started Weber on the PP was Weber on the PP in Nashville – the left and right D switched and Weber’s shots were from the high faceoff circles. Deadly. PK would have been deadly from there too. The difference is Weber uses the other players rather than trying to beat opponents one on one. So Weber would get a goal while PK would lose an edge, so to speak.
Price, Markov, Weber, Galchenyuk, Max, Radulov, Lehkonen, McCarron, Sergachev, Scherbak, Julssen, – the Habs are really lucky to have thses guys.
This is a good team. As the years pass they will be even better. They will suddenly change head coaches and like Pittsburg take that next step into perennial contender.
Word.
I am not worried about Price. Actually I will never be worried about the Price-Waite duo unless Price is hurt. Asking Price if he is working on his blocker was like asking Roger Clemens if he works on his breaking-ball…duhhhhhh. No Gallo Price is lying on the ice making snow angels during practice you goof.
Anyway, losing to teams like the Pens and Caps is no big deal to me because I never had them as a top-4 team in the East (2-3 in their division IMO). Going 1-1-1 against teams like Det, NJ and Buff is concerning. They haven’t played like that against poor opponents this season. They are no playing consistently. Either no offense or no defense. Tonight they are due for a bounce back game like NJ.
Since Dec 1 we’re on pace for a 95 points season. That’s a bubble team at best.
That is without Galchenyuk and Marky, mind.
—–
At this point, I will be shocked if they don’t resign Markov for another year in the summer. People were laughing when rumors started that Anaheim wanted the 9th pick for Fowler. Weber-Fowler would look pretty good right now.
It’s a little scary how dependent they seem to be on Markov. What’s the stat – we’ve won 4 of 15 in regulation without him this year? (Can’t be that bad, but I’m too lazy to find it.) I know his injury coincides with others but still…
I agree they might sign him for another year. But I wish they didn’t have to. He wears down through the season and then gets beaten on the outside a lot.
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
I wouldn’t mind him at 4 million if they don’t overuse him. He’s not a problem. They needed at top-2 LDman when PK was here and they still do with Weber. Their best option is Serge but I am afraid by the time he reaches that level, Weber will be out of his prime.
I think because of his age and salary, people don’t realize how great Markov is…. there are 29 other teams that would take him as their 3rd, 4th D in a heart beat.
This is without a lot of regulars and during the hardest part of the schedule, with Price not playing his best…I think they’ll be fine considering.
I’m not worried about Price either. Condensed schedule, World Cup, lots of regulars out, new fatherhood… his normal world is a little out of balance. He’ll adjust. Get rested. Right the ship.
But Gallo did NOT ask Price if he needed to work on his blocker. He only asked him if he thought the opponent was targeting his blocker side. Price’s response was funny and showed some irritation. But Gallo was only making an observation.
We criticize journalists (rightly so IMO) for only tossing lob ball questions. And THEN when they ask something that doesn’t require a “yah we need the two points” answer, they get criticized for that!
Mitch Gallo is a journalist who tries to come up with unique questions and create a real conversation, while also staying within the bounds of what’s permitted by the Habs organization (remember the Habs control the press pass… and that’s why so many interviews are dead bloody lame). Good for Gallo.
BTW, this is no attack on you DDO, a lot of people have said the same thing about this. But it’s wrong. And I think we need more questions that will get a unique response, not less. Isn’t that what we ALL want?
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
“Is it an area you want to work on when you have a chance in practice”
at 1:15 min in following video:
http://www.rds.ca/videos/Hockey/NationalHockeyLeague/players/1042/carey-price-commente-la-defaite-contre-les-penguins-3.1215137
I did actually hear the whole interview before. But I still hold that it’s not quite what people are repeating. He’s asking Price if he’s concerned enough that they are targeting it, to put in some extra effort in practice there. The fact is that it MIGHT be true. The fact is that Price works on his blocker side ALL THE TIME. So I still don’t get it. Again, isn’t that what we want? REAL questions?
I’d rather a journalist push better questions than play it safe.
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Cool.
Thanks.
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Price is a game changer a la others before the franchise (Roy, Dryden) But he no Vezina, Worsley… point as is, Price’s achille’s heel is the team in front. Them other goalies had it good compared to his stint.
Storm? Light-dusting more like.
—–
It was an ice rink this morning.
We get high winds before cold fronts on the island. Head wind on way to work last night poofed my scooter below 30 MILES per hour. Normally I cruise 40, top 49 on a good day. So.
Sounds like a Oliver Stone Script.
I hope Carey goes out at the all star break and just has fun playing hockey.
Mid-season, and all the factors that SmartDog lists on the previous thread, may kind of suck the joy out of donning the equipment. At least, for a weekend, it is back to pure play.
Free Front.
Remember when Jim Nill was the toast of the NHL, best GM, a guy that can acquire magical #1 centers?
http://sportsday.dallasnews.com/dallas-stars/stars/2017/01/24/pressure-rise-throughout-organization-stars-frustration-hasreached-tipping-point
If I was a Stars fan, I would just enjoy that team. It’s as talented and entertaining a team can be without being a serious contender.
If I’m Nill, I’m waiting for Gerry Pigeon to be named GM of the Habs, and then jumping all over Carey Price 🙂
Free Front.
Foist?
Somehow I think the Flames players will be happy if they too can skip the morning skate.