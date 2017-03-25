Game Day: Canadiens and Senators battle for first place in Atlantic Division

STU COWAN

The Canadiens appeared to have taken a stranglehold on first place in the Atlantic Division after sweeping the Ottawa Senators in back-to-back games last weekend.

After beating the Senators 4-3 in a shootout last Saturday night in Ottawa, followed by a 4-1 win Sunday night at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens had opened up a four-point lead atop the Atlantic Division. But the Canadiens then lost this week to the Detroit Red Wings (in overtime) and Carolina Hurricanes — two teams that are not in playoff positions — while the Senators beat Boston and Pittsburgh to move within one point of Montreal heading into Saturday night’s game at the Bell Centre (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).

“We have a lot to improve on, but we liked the way we played against Ottawa last time,” Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty said after practice Friday in Brossard. “Obviously, the last two games haven’t been perfect, but we know the areas that we have to clean up and improve on. So hopefully we can show an even stronger effort than last weekend. We know they’re going to … now it’s up to us to do the same.

“They’re going to be fired up to try and get two points and so are we.”

Andrew Shaw called it a “huge game.”

“It could be a four-point swing,” Shaw said. “We got to go out there and compete. We got to bring our best game like we did last weekend and a lot better effort than we did last game.”

First place in the division comes with home-ice advantage in the playoffs, something Shaw said is important.

“Home-ice advantage is always great having that in the playoffs,” he said. “You have the advantage of starting at home. Look how tight the division is. They’re all good teams battling and you want to have as much advantage going into the playoffs as you can. Winning that division, it is a minor thing but also a major thing come playoff time.”

(Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Standings are tight

While the Senators are one point behind the Canadiens in the Atlantic Division standings, the third-place Toronto Maple Leafs are only six points back. Ottawa and Toronto both hold one game in hand on the Canadiens.

The Leafs visit the Buffalo Sabres Saturday night (7 p.m., CBC).

With eight games remaining in the regular season, the Canadiens are nine points ahead of the New York Islanders, who hold the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The lineup

Only a few players were scheduled to take part in the Canadiens’ morning skate Saturday in Brossard and there was no media availability. Based on Friday’s practice, here’s how the lines and defence pairings are expected to look against the Senators:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Galchenyuk – Shaw – Lehkonen

Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher

King – McCarron – Mitchell

Markov – Weber

Emelin – Petry

Beaulieu – Benn

Carey Price will start in goal.

Watch these guys

Defenceman Erik Karlsson leads the Senators in scoring with 14-53-67 totals, followed by Mike Hoffman (22-32-54), Mark Stone (22-28-50) and Kyle Turris (25-24-49).

The Senators have nine games remaining in the regular season, but only two at home. This will be the first of five straight road games for the Senators, who have an impressive 21-13-0 road record.

Pacioretty in a mini slump

Pacioretty, who leads the Canadiens with 33 goals, hasn’t scored and is pointless in the last five games.

After playing three games with Alex Galchenyuk as his centre, Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov were reunited with Phillip Danault on the No. 1 line for Thursday’s game against the Hurricanes.

“It didn’t start off perfect, but I thought we got better,” Pacioretty said about his line after they were held pointless against the Hurricanes. “It will come. It’s one game and we’ve had a lot of success in the past and we expect to have a lot of success in the future.”

Pacioretty added that Galchenyuk looked good playing left wing on the second line with Andrew Shaw at centre and Artturi Lehkonen on the right side. Galchenyuk scored the Canadiens’ only goal in the 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

“I thought that Chucky looked more comfortable with Shawsy and it was nice to see him get rewarded with a goal there early and get his confidence going,” Pacioretty said. “So it’s up to our line to produce now offensively and hopefully we can build off today and get better.”

Pacioretty’s new linemates are also slumping. Radulov hasn’t scored a goal in eight games and has one in the last 15, while Danault has one goal in the last 26 games.

Petry in a major slump

Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry hasn’t scored a goal in 39 games, dating back to Dec. 23.

The Canadiens rank 17th in the NHL in scoring with an average of 2.68 goals per game and part of the reason is a lack of production from the blue line. The Canadiens have scored 201 goals this season, but only 37 have come from the blue line — including 16 by Shea Weber, who has only one goal in the last eight games.

Nathan Beaulieu has one goal in his last 33 games, while Alexei Emelin hasn’t scored a goal in the last 28 games and Andre Markov has no goals in 15 games.

Among the forwards, Torrey Mitchell has one goal in 47 games, Tomas Plekanec has one goal in 22 games and Mike McCarron has gone 16 games without a goal.

The three forwards GM Marc Bergevin acquired before the NHL trade deadline — Dwight King, Steve Ott and Andreas Martinsen — have yet to score a single goal. King has no goals in nine games, Ott no goals in seven games and Martinsen no goals in four games.

Senators missing Methot

The Senators will be without defenceman Marc Methot, who suffered a gruesome finger injury after being slashed by the Penguins’ Sidney Crosby during Ottawa’s 2-1 shootout win over Pittsburgh Thursday night.

Methot, a defensive defenceman, has 0-12-12 totals in 68 games this season and is plus-13 while averaging 19:49 of ice time per game. The bottom of Methot’s finger looked like it had exploded after the slash as he took off his glove and headed for the locker room. Crosby wasn’t penalized on the play, which really upset Senators owner Eugene Melnyk.

“Sometimes they miss these things,” Melnyk said during an interview on TSN 1200 Friday morning. “I hope this guy (Crosby), and we all know who he is, the guy is a just a whiner beyond belief. You do this kind of stuff, and I don’t care who you are in the league, I don’t care if you’re the No. 1 player in the league, you should sit out a long time for this kind of crap. I really do.

“The guy lost the top of his finger? Did you see it?” Melnyk added. “It’s ugly. I wouldn’t want to show that to anybody under the age of 25.”

Gallagher can relate to hand injuries

The Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher knows all about hand injuries after having his left hand shattered twice during the last two seasons after getting hit by slapshots.

“That’s my thing,” Gallagher said after practice Friday when Methot’s hand injury was mentioned to him.

Gallagher said he hadn’t seen a replay of Crosby’s slash, but had heard about what happened.

“The play that happened happens three or four or five times a game,” said Gallagher, who now wears extra padding on both of his glovces. “It’s kind of become a way of fore-checking. You’re really trying to hit the stick to make it so the defender can’t make a pass. I didn’t see it, but I heard it was pretty gross looking. It’s unfortunate, but it’s a play that kind of happens all the time.”

What’s next?

The Canadiens will enjoy a day off on Sunday and have a practice scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday in Brossard. They will wrap up their six-game home stand this week when they play the Dallas Stars Tuesday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690), followed by the Florida Panthers on Thursday (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

The Canadiens will then head to Florida on Friday for games against the Panthers on Saturday, April 1, and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, April 3.

