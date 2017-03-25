Game Day: Canadiens and Senators battle for first place in Atlantic Division

STU COWAN
The Canadiens appeared to have taken a stranglehold on first place in the Atlantic Division after sweeping the Ottawa Senators in back-to-back games last weekend.
After beating the Senators 4-3 in a shootout last Saturday night in Ottawa, followed by a 4-1 win Sunday night at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens had opened up a four-point lead atop the Atlantic Division. But the Canadiens then lost this week to the Detroit Red Wings (in overtime) and Carolina Hurricanes — two teams that are not in playoff positions — while the Senators beat Boston and Pittsburgh to move within one point of Montreal heading into Saturday night’s game at the Bell Centre (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).
“We have a lot to improve on, but we liked the way we played against Ottawa last time,” Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty said after practice Friday in Brossard. “Obviously, the last two games haven’t been perfect, but we know the areas that we have to clean up and improve on. So hopefully we can show an even stronger effort than last weekend. We know they’re going to … now it’s up to us to do the same.
“They’re going to be fired up to try and get two points and so are we.”
Andrew Shaw called it a “huge game.”
“It could be a four-point swing,” Shaw said. “We got to go out there and compete. We got to bring our best game like we did last weekend and a lot better effort than we did last game.”
First place in the division comes with home-ice advantage in the playoffs, something Shaw said is important.
“Home-ice advantage is always great having that in the playoffs,” he said. “You have the advantage of starting at home. Look how tight the division is. They’re all good teams battling and you want to have as much advantage going into the playoffs as you can. Winning that division, it is a minor thing but also a major thing come playoff time.”
(Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Standings are tight
While the Senators are one point behind the Canadiens in the Atlantic Division standings, the third-place Toronto Maple Leafs are only six points back. Ottawa and Toronto both hold one game in hand on the Canadiens.
The Leafs visit the Buffalo Sabres Saturday night (7 p.m., CBC).
With eight games remaining in the regular season, the Canadiens are nine points ahead of the New York Islanders, who hold the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
The lineup
Only a few players were scheduled to take part in the Canadiens’ morning skate Saturday in Brossard and there was no media availability. Based on Friday’s practice, here’s how the lines and defence pairings are expected to look against the Senators:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Galchenyuk – Shaw – Lehkonen
Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher
King – McCarron – Mitchell
Markov – Weber
Emelin – Petry
Beaulieu – Benn
Carey Price will start in goal.
Watch these guys
Defenceman Erik Karlsson leads the Senators in scoring with 14-53-67 totals, followed by Mike Hoffman (22-32-54), Mark Stone (22-28-50) and Kyle Turris (25-24-49).
The Senators have nine games remaining in the regular season, but only two at home. This will be the first of five straight road games for the Senators, who have an impressive 21-13-0 road record.
Pacioretty in a mini slump
Pacioretty, who leads the Canadiens with 33 goals, hasn’t scored and is pointless in the last five games.
After playing three games with Alex Galchenyuk as his centre, Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov were reunited with Phillip Danault on the No. 1 line for Thursday’s game against the Hurricanes.
“It didn’t start off perfect, but I thought we got better,” Pacioretty said about his line after they were held pointless against the Hurricanes. “It will come. It’s one game and we’ve had a lot of success in the past and we expect to have a lot of success in the future.”
Pacioretty added that Galchenyuk looked good playing left wing on the second line with Andrew Shaw at centre and Artturi Lehkonen on the right side. Galchenyuk scored the Canadiens’ only goal in the 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
“I thought that Chucky looked more comfortable with Shawsy and it was nice to see him get rewarded with a goal there early and get his confidence going,” Pacioretty said. “So it’s up to our line to produce now offensively and hopefully we can build off today and get better.”
Pacioretty’s new linemates are also slumping. Radulov hasn’t scored a goal in eight games and has one in the last 15, while Danault has one goal in the last 26 games.
Petry in a major slump
Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry hasn’t scored a goal in 39 games, dating back to Dec. 23.
The Canadiens rank 17th in the NHL in scoring with an average of 2.68 goals per game and part of the reason is a lack of production from the blue line. The Canadiens have scored 201 goals this season, but only 37 have come from the blue line — including 16 by Shea Weber, who has only one goal in the last eight games.
Nathan Beaulieu has one goal in his last 33 games, while Alexei Emelin hasn’t scored a goal in the last 28 games and Andre Markov has no goals in 15 games.
Among the forwards, Torrey Mitchell has one goal in 47 games, Tomas Plekanec has one goal in 22 games and Mike McCarron has gone 16 games without a goal.
The three forwards GM Marc Bergevin acquired before the NHL trade deadline — Dwight King, Steve Ott and Andreas Martinsen — have yet to score a single goal. King has no goals in nine games, Ott no goals in seven games and Martinsen no goals in four games.
Senators missing Methot
The Senators will be without defenceman Marc Methot, who suffered a gruesome finger injury after being slashed by the Penguins’ Sidney Crosby during Ottawa’s 2-1 shootout win over Pittsburgh Thursday night.
Methot, a defensive defenceman, has 0-12-12 totals in 68 games this season and is plus-13 while averaging 19:49 of ice time per game. The bottom of Methot’s finger looked like it had exploded after the slash as he took off his glove and headed for the locker room. Crosby wasn’t penalized on the play, which really upset Senators owner Eugene Melnyk.
“Sometimes they miss these things,” Melnyk said during an interview on TSN 1200 Friday morning. “I hope this guy (Crosby), and we all know who he is, the guy is a just a whiner beyond belief. You do this kind of stuff, and I don’t care who you are in the league, I don’t care if you’re the No. 1 player in the league, you should sit out a long time for this kind of crap. I really do.
“The guy lost the top of his finger? Did you see it?” Melnyk added. “It’s ugly. I wouldn’t want to show that to anybody under the age of 25.”
Gallagher can relate to hand injuries
The Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher knows all about hand injuries after having his left hand shattered twice during the last two seasons after getting hit by slapshots.
“That’s my thing,” Gallagher said after practice Friday when Methot’s hand injury was mentioned to him.
Gallagher said he hadn’t seen a replay of Crosby’s slash, but had heard about what happened.
“The play that happened happens three or four or five times a game,” said Gallagher, who now wears extra padding on both of his glovces. “It’s kind of become a way of fore-checking. You’re really trying to hit the stick to make it so the defender can’t make a pass. I didn’t see it, but I heard it was pretty gross looking. It’s unfortunate, but it’s a play that kind of happens all the time.”
What’s next?
The Canadiens will enjoy a day off on Sunday and have a practice scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday in Brossard. They will wrap up their six-game home stand this week when they play the Dallas Stars Tuesday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690), followed by the Florida Panthers on Thursday (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
The Canadiens will then head to Florida on Friday for games against the Panthers on Saturday, April 1, and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, April 3.
• Senators at Canadiens: Five things you should know, by Pat Hickey
• Habs’ Shaw and Lehkonen make a good pair on and off the ice, by Stu Cowan
• What the Puck: Claude Julien might not have time to figure Habs out, by Brendan Kelly
• Cuban mother of Canadiens’ Al Montoya is his No. 1 fan, by Stu Cowan
• Galchenyuk scores, but offence stagnant in loss to Hurricanes, by Pat Hickey
• ‘We just didn’t execute,’ Jordie Benn says after loss to Hurricanes, by Pat Hickey
General Ramblings.
Gallagher should be more of a factor tonight with Methot out.
Please let the Habs score some goals.
Would like to see a Weber blast for a pp goal tonight.
How about an Emelin eraser on Karlsson.
….Hab4life….
2 key Senators centremen, Turris and Brassard, both acquired by their GM from outside the organization.
These two are not superstars, of course, far from it, but they lead their lines up and down the ice, and they make their wingers better.
Either one, Turris or Brassard, would be slotted into that number 1 spot where Danault currently plays, and the Canadiens would be considerably better for it.
Getting Turris from the Coyotes a few years ago for a highly-drafted prospect (David Runblad) who I don’t think has made the NHL, has turned out to be a very good deal for Ottawa. Turris is not a star, but he’s effective. Bergevin will have to come up with a deal of that sort this summer. I have no idea how, but this team is going nowhere without a legitimate top centre, and it’s becoming less and less likely that Galchenyuk will ever be that player.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Monsieur Microfracture is back.
I hope the Habs fans refrain from making fun of him.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
There are a tonne of variables that come into pay every season to explain a team´s performance. One of the most visible has been Gallagher´s slow recovery.
A healthy Gallagher nets, in a normal season, around twenty-five goals. He will end up with around ten this year. That´s about 15 less goals for the team over the course of a season which is quite big. With fifteen more goals the team would be very close with Pitts, Columbus and Washington in the standings. A healthy Gallagher enables you to have three lines that can score with some consistency, something very few teams have. Apart from the goals, his agressive style of play helps the team in other ways.
For me, Gallagher is the guy I´m looking closely at out of the whole team. If he cannot make a near complete recovery this season, then let´s hope for the good of the club it will happen next season.
Though he has started to play better, his recent couple of goals are of the garbage variety; if he were to finish the season with a couple more solid goals and a couple of nice set-ups, indicating a return to form, this would bode very well for the team going into the playoffs. Otherwise we have at best a two-line team.
I’m going with a 5-3 win for our Habs tonight, Pageau was quiet last weekend, he’s bound to do something and Stone is back to, this is going to be harder than last week
Karine
Notwithstanding my comment below, this team still can’t score and should call up Sherbak and Hudon immediately as they have little to lose from an offense perspective
Sherbak for sure is not ready, maybe next year if he works really hard, might need some more AHL time though. I am surprised though that Hudon has not been given a shot to see what he can do.
@Ian Cobb. Thanks for doing this again. Wouldn’t it be odd for some of us posters to be sitting next to 5 players that we consistently criticize at the summit. I speak for myself first. Awkward to say the least. It reminds us all that these are all young lads and are human and before we type something that is an attack on a particular player we should all take a step back and first realize these are human beings with families just like the rest of us.
Hudon – Terry – Carr
Matteau – de la Rose – Friberg
Scherbak – Audette – Farnham
Veilleux – MacMillan – Grégoire
Hanley – Lernout
Lowe – Johnston
Brouillette – Didier
Lindgren
–Go Habs Go!–
Gee whiz… Scherbak on the 3rd line? Somebody let me know when I should officially start praying the kid is one of those players who sucks in the AHL but totally rocks at the elite level.
Kings in not good he dose nothing !!!
kinda like #14 oh well fingers crossed.
Is Guy Boucher playing with the half deck that Alain Vigneault lost? Vigneault insists on playing Lundqvist against the Habs, even though he can’t stop the puck. Now we have Boucher confirming Anderson as his starter tonight, even though Anderson was terrible last weekend….. and even though Conden has been terrific, giving up a combined four regulation goals in his last three starts.
It is extremely rare for a coach to “throw” a game, but the case against Boucher in this instance is quite compelling.
Anderson is asked if he is good to play.
Yes he plays
No Condo plays
Pretty easy. Take off your tinfoil hat
Well Lundqvist is the Rangers guy so they have to teach him he can beat the Habs or they have to take Price out of the game to even the odds.
Figure the same thing for the Sens. They’ll go on about Methot getting his finger hurt, get all wound up, and some hothead will try something. If not maybe just Gallagher waving his glove daintily at the bench and bang, it’s on.
In the overused corporate jargon here in Canada (type of speaking):
“WE GOT THIS”
“WE ROCK!”
“WE ARE AWESOME!”
…..barf……..
Go Habs!!!
I fear that someday we’ll wake up and post media will have permanently shut down HIO. How will we find each other in the cold darkness of the internet?
Hopefully HIO survives past the summit and Shane’s hockey game.
As Hab fans we hope the team does well but as a hockey fan if you look at that forward line up it is very weak…..That line up over a playoff run will just not score….4th line will provide basically no scoring…Danault and Lehkonen have up side for the future but this year they are 11 and 13 goal scorers…Shaw also a low teen scorer…Radulov while being very good in many games is still only 15 goals…Plecks just dont see him finding his scoring…The Habs have to win thru goal tending and tight D…
Speaking of fingers, Crosby giving Marc Methot “The Finger” bodes well for our guys. Methot was a physical force against the Habs last weekend. He must have had at least half a dozen big hits against us, including on his favorite target Brendan “Fingers” Gallagher.
True. But he was also awful and responsible for some goals against by running around.
True dat Monsieur Twi!
A big question last week on sports talk radio was “Are the habs playoff ready?”…
Can you really be playoff ready with those 4 guys playing center?!
Well, at least they’re healthy for the most part. That should help the readiness factor.
Instead of Hockey Night in my house, it’s Tom Cochrane and Red Rider at Massey Hall tonight. Going to be really tough not to pull the phone out to check the score.
Hope they play like they really want it tonight.
Tom Cochrane..bet it will be a great show..that is someone I have never seen but would love to enjoy!
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Tom’s a legend. Enjoy!
This will be a great insight into the Habs’ chances in the playoffs. It should be a showcase into the real character of this team.
How will they handle being down a couple with less than half a game to play or up one with less than 10 to play in the third?
Then Sens’ come into this game with real confidence having dispatched the Cup champs in a tight playoff like game while the Habs’ are just doing their best not to miss the bowl after soiling themselves badly against two teams on the outside looking in.
I really don’t think that this team is different from last season’s sad sacks. Save, having Price and not having PK, the only real surprise has been Byron and that just isn’t enough.
I can’t see this season’s Habs’ doing very much in the playoffs. Their defense is too porous and the offense is too anemic. That’s just too sickly a combination to give them a realistic chance. But in reality that’s just a common cold compared to the prognosis if they do get out of the first round. Then the ‘almost there’ cancer plaguing this franchise for 23+ seasons would just be allowed to continue to spread.
There’s nothing worse than watching this edition of the Habs when they’re down a goal in the third period. If they’re lucky, they might generate two decent scoring chances in twenty minutes, and with Markov and Weber slowing it to a crawl the power play is just a way of wiping two minutes off the board.
One goal for them is like three goals for a normal team. Five years into Bergevin’s reign and the recipe is still the same: rely on Carey and hope for enough bounces to win 2-1 or 3-2.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Actually the habs are right in the middle of the pack for goals per game. It needs to get a bit better but they are not that far off. If they can get their playoff performance a shade higher, ie one goal every 3 games or so, they will be fine.
Forgotten in Halak’s heroics was that he rarely had to face a second shot; though the chances were many, the old Czech goats, gill, gorges and Markov were able to clear the rebounds… and then MAB would get a pp goal…
MAYBE the Habs aren’t losing but instead are just jockeying for position.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
That glass is certainly half full Monsieur Danno!
You’re a crooked jerky jockey and you ride a crooked horse…
Mister Juuu-lien!
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
I’ve decided to minimize stress by having only one dream for the playoffs this year:
a) That we play the Leafs and beat them soundly or,
b) We play the Leafs and they beat us so badly that Molson fires Bargain Bergy.
Which should I choose?
Living in the Rusty Horseshoe. Losing to the Leafs is not an option. There is no silver lining to that.
a)
_______________________________________
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
Tomas Plekanec and Alexei Emelin suck
SHANE,
Great idea! I know a game has been talked about in past years for us.
Just a couple things, I can get a deal on Bell Center Ice and I think you will have more participation on the following Sunday morning of the Summit rather than Thursday. A lot of our members are working before traveling to Mtl. And with all money raised we could combine it with the rest of our HIO donation to The Canadiens Children’s Foundation. OK ?
Heading out until tonight. We’ll talk at the Summit meeting this summer 😆 Put your committee together.
Quick note: Due to cost, I had McGill in mind but the Bell would be awesome. Laters
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Shane&Son Dec 2016
How cool would that be..score keeper at the Bell Center..dream of a lifetime
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
I would take cleaning the floors using my tongue if it was at the Bell. Dream job has always been sportswriter covering the team. Wonder why some of them seem cranky?
A trademark of the Therrien II seasons was a team collapse at end season, or lately mid season onwards. In the three seasons they made the playoffs in only one were they marginally above .500 after the trade deadline.
Now you put that together with 2011-12 and 2015-16 when they didn’t make the playoffs at all and you have a not really strong showing, press bragging aside.
So it is nice to hear one player anyway stress the importance of finishing as high as possible. Shaw knows because he has been there. Pacorietty, great guy that he is, has never been and has never come up big.
Only losers hope for a magic playoff matchup that knocks out all the “good teams” and helps them to the Cup. Why? Because it has never happened. It is a sham to conceal insecurities. Someone beats Pittsburg for you? BS, they beat Pittsburg because they were better in seven than Pittsburg. If you were afraid of Pittsburg in seven you won’t be sleeping well knowing you’ll face the team that destroyed them.
Winners win and whiners like Melynk whine. Players and teams make excuses. The beauty of NHL hockey anyway is that, at the end of the day, the team that won that Cup deserved it.
The Habs are now 6-4 since the trade deadline. They have 8 games to go.
Does a leopard change it’s spots? Now we get to see if Bergevin has made a difference or only a small fortune.
I disagree. Halak beat Washington and Pittsburgh letting two bubble teams meet in the ECF’s and one in the SCF’s. I suppose the Flyers could have beaten Chicago that year with a little luck in OT or something else. In no way, would they have deserved it.
Thing is if you have to go through the Metro Division to get to the ECF’s and the SCF’s you have already spent a lot of your energy.
Your point is a bit simplistic.
In the age of Gary Parity, it’s not so much a matter of weak v strong teams. I would argue that there are three major factors:
1. Efficiency i.e. being able to win your 1st round in 4 or 5 games while your next opponent goes 6-7 pays off big time down the road.
2. Depth. Pittsburgh won last year with speed and depth. No one could handle Kessel on their third line.
3. Hot Goalie — aka the only prayer we have. But if you are going to Halak someone, you need opportune scoring, and this team is not as good as the Halak team and a thousand times worse than our SC finalist team 86, 89, 93 with St. Patrick.
As I have posted a thousand times, our problems are based on the failure of management to build a team around our stars with a clear and well developed identity. We had a window with Price, PK, Markov and Patches, with Galyenchuk as the young ‘un.
I will also add that our Smurfness down the middle will kill us come playoffs.
The window is closing faster than the pub at 3 a.m.
Thanks for the reply.
Some of your points are arguments for why Montreal is a bubble team. No controversy there. No-one puts them in the same category as the top three in the East. Top four if the Rangers count.
And sure. If #2 Metro knocks off #3 Metro in four straight then they make it a lot easier going forward. But it’s the probabilities of that happening. That’s why winning the Metro is important. You cross over to a team you have a better chance of taking in four. The Atlantic is only important for momentum and home ice.
Over at SN website there’s an article on how few bubble teams have made it to CF’s or SCF’s in recent years. Seems to be less parity in the playoffs.
I don’t recall Halak beating anyone. I recall the Habs squeeking past Washington and Pittsburg before collapsing entirely and almost immediately against Philly.
You recall Halak beating the Caps and then the Pens but the Habs failing Halak which allowed an undeserving team to fight for the Cup.
That year neither team brought a goalie if I recall. The two teams played six games with scores like 2-1, 6-5, 4-3, 5-3,7-4, and 4-3.
Halak is a myth made by bored sportswriters chatting amongst themselves and only paying attention when the puck went to the net. It went to the Montreal net more, therefore Halak was more. The Habs were smarter than that and dumped the guy as soon as they could for essentially nothing but a possibility of a full time player.
So I disagree back 🙂
A little off course of the original point but Halak was more than lights out. A once in a career performance from him. Maybe one of Quick’s playoffs is comparable. No myth about Halak that post season.
Ok, so the man was 9 wins and 9 losses. That was his career high? They won one game in the third round, they were totally demolished by a team that played North South. Until then they met teams playing East West and just collapsed around the crease, letting the puck bounce. The Hasek way.
The scores where they lost were like 6-3, 5-1, 6-5 and winning 3-2,2-1,4-1, 2-1. in Washington. Against Pittsburg it was losing 6-3, 2-0,2-1, while winning 3-1, 3-2, 4-3, 5-2. Against Philly it was losing 6-0, 3-0, 3-0, 4-2 while the single win was 5-1 at home. Leighton (his opponent in nets) hardly played 24 whole NHL games after that playoffs.
I think of hockey as a team game. When the Habs strategy failed it failed big time, they weren’t in the game. When it worked the media crowed about Halak and not the team. Then Philly who had beaten New Jersey and Boston (Team names inscribed on the Cup near there by the way) there was no crowing, only talking about 8 previous wins to 6 previous losses and ignoring the 4-1 thrashing. It is, to my thinking, a very simplistic way of seeing a team game. You win and your goalie is a saint, you lose and your goalie was responsible for you getting almost halfway to nowhere.
Crosby said it best after losing to Montreal that time. He said “You can’t win playing like that.” They couldn’t and didn’t so everybody takes what mythical glory they can: Yay, our team played almost .500 in the playoffs one year and our goalie was great.
He wasn’t great otherwise the Habs would have kept him. Maybe the Islanders can pawn him off on Vegas.
True, New.
However, I’d rather play Pittsburgh AFTER they’ve playe Philadelphia, just like I’d rather play the Habs after they’ve beaten Boston if I’m on another team.
Some matchups are more favorable based on team structure, but some series are bound to leave the victor battered, bruised, and emotionally spent.
Either way, bring on the Bruins, bring on the Leafs, the Caps, Pens, Sens, Rangers, whomever. But, especially, bring on the Blue Jackets in the ECF; we’ve got some settling to do.
I feel the same way. You have to be able to play whatever game the opponent brings.
The Habs concede the defensive slot, and have for years. I really get angry when I see people between those circles firing at a Habs goalie unmolested. There is never a price to pay for roaring through there.
On the shootouts the players don’t gently twist over to the boards and fire at the net. They don’t head to the exterior half of the circles and crank’er. They come down the alley or arc into it. Because that is where the odds give you the best chance (and the slick ice is for shootouts).
Hockey is a North/South game over here. Which means a tough game to survive. Little fellas just pushing a bigger D off the puck and taking it to the net are a bad sign that the Habs are on cruise and aren’t going anywhere again.
Beat Columbus, Pittsburg, Washington and then whatever crawls out of the West as an after thought. Every 7 game series is a battle that says we’re better than you. You might luck in a game or two, we might be hurt, the refs might have blown a call or two, but in the end we won and you lost.
Players hoisting that Cup generally look gaunt (for want of a better word). They wanted it and they paid for it.
I can’t remember the last time I saw a Habs player leaving it all out there beside Price.
I think I am becoming discontented. Timo has got to me.
2017 HIO Mtl. Canadiens Childrens Charity SUMMIT NEWS !
Click onto the link below and scroll through pictures etc.
HIO FACEBOOK FAN SUMMIT SITE, NEWS, ARTICLES, GAME TIC’s, PICTURES, VIDEO’s
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Montreal-Canadiens-We-Are-Fans-Summit/197390760316125?ref=br_rs
There will be 5 players, 1 former coach and 1 NHL executive joining us this year so far.
We will announce the date and price of the Summit once the league puts out it’s new schedule in early summer.
Then I will pick out a Saturday night game for us. I will also sign a contract with the hotel for discounted rooms and banquet hall for the meet and greet Friday evening. Discounted group breakfast etc.
Once we pick a date everyone that is going must get their payment to me in the form of a money order right away, because we only have a very short window to order our tickets before they are sold to the general public.
Looks to be a lot of interest for this years Fan Summit. So watch for my announcement right after the new schedule comes out. I can get all the game tickets that we need, but I have a very small window to order them for us. So don’t be late.
Ian
Ian this is the 10 year Anniversary of Habs Inside Out
The second the schedule is out my intent is to put together a HIO hockey game (full gear), on the Thursday evening before the Summit Weekend begins.
I am hoping for players of all ages, and gender with the possibility of their kids being involved (father son, daughter, mother, Bantam and up in age) whomever can play the game and at any level without the better players dominating the game (rules will be in place, no more than two goals per player)
It will cost 50.00 per player (90 minute game, 60 seconds shifts, change on the horn) and all monies donated directly to the the Montreal Children’s foundation.
There are a ton of players in the media (Stu Cowan, Sean R Campbell, etc.) who can fill in, and I’d be looking for coaches (IE. you, Jim, Boone, Pat)
For fans from the Summit who don’t play, you can help if you want. I would need score clock, PA announcer and other tasks.
I’ve been wanting to do this for years but life keeps getting in the way.
So there’s your heads up.
We’re heading to Winnipeg for the day.
GO HABS GO TIS THE SEASON TO BE JOLLY GO HABS GO
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Shane I won’t play but I will help for sure..score clock, PA whatever..did it a few times when my son played..put me to work..are you on FB I can add you..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Shane Oliver on facebook, add me and thanks!
Talk later I gots to go!
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Mind if I add you too?
Habfan17
done
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Great idea Sholi!
I have not played in a number of years, but this will be the motivation to get back into playing shape.
Habfan17
See this I’d attend.
yeeeeee
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
You are a marvel, Ian!!
Awesome news Ian! I’ll come back this year and spend two nights I think! As for Shane’s plan of a game, I can’t play anymore but I’m sure I could help one way or another 🙂
Karine
Tonight’s Capitol Book of Hab redux.
I’ll predict Shaw and Weber score. 2-1 game. Ottawa goal by Stone
Glad to read that CJ isn’t blowing up the lines after the last disappointment and well he shouldn’t. But I wonder whether Galchenyuk, who seemed “comfortable” at left wing, and Lehkonen, who didn’t on his wrong wing, should be switched. Although Galchenyuk was generally applauded for his efforts in his first game back as a winger, seems to me his linemates will need to adjust to their new positions. I fear it may not be good for Lehkonen to play his off wing.
I agree, I would like to see Galchenyuk and Lehkonen switch wings.
Habfan17
Good point.
Canadiens 5
Sens 1
1? A goal off of one of our players, deflected three times past Price. Duff and HNS will be the first to blame Price.
Predictions are fun.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I like it..a lot
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf