Game Day: Brandon Davidson in for Canadiens, Alexei Emelin out vs. Canucks

VANCOUVER — Defenceman Brandon Davidson will make his Canadiens debut Tuesday night against the Canucks (10 p.m., SNE, SNP, RDS, TSN Radio 690), taking Alexei Emelin’s spot in the lineup.

Coach Claude Julien made the change official following the team’s morning skate at Rogers Arena. Davidson will play beside Jeff Petry on the No. 2 defence pair.

The Canadiens acquired Davidson from the Edmonton Oilers last week in exchange for David Desharnais. In 28 games with the Oilers, the 25-year-old had one assist and was plus-1.

“If anything, we made sure that he’s very comfortable with the way we play,” Julien said about Davidson, who is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. “That’s been addressed. We’ve shown video to these guys, all the new guys. Last time we spoke, I think he was very aware and comfortable with what we’re doing. So right now it’s just a matter of letting him play his game and going out there and being able to make him feel like he’s got our support and we’re going to encourage him to play well.”

As for sitting out the veteran Emelin, who has fallen from the first pairing with Shea Weber to a healthy scratch since Julien took over from Michel Therrien on Valentine’s Day, the new coach said: “I dealt with him yesterday. I’m very honest with players. I talk with them and I’m going to say the same thing I said yesterday. In my estimation, he should be in the lineup every night. That’s how good he is. He’s had a good year. He’s had a little bit of a rough stretch here lately. But he will find his game again and I’d rather have him in my lineup than out.”

Emelin has 2-7-9 totals in 64 games this season. He did not dress for back-to-back games against Minnesota and Columbus on Dec. 22-23.

“It’s not an easy decision to make,” Julien said about sitting out Emelin, “but when you’re a coach sometimes you got to make those tough decisions for the better of the individual and the better of the team.”

Davidson will become only the third player in Canadiens history to wear No. 88, following Xavier Delisle in 2001 and Chris Higgins in 2004.

Radulov, Plekanec out with injuries

Alexander Radulov will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury, while Tomas Plekanec will see his streak of playing in 236 consecutive games come to an end with an upper-body injury. Both players did not take part in the morning skate, but Plekanec was spotted outside the Canadiens’ locker room riding a stationary bike and doing some other exercises.

Plekanec had the longest consecutive-games streak on the Canadiens, dating back to March 29, 2014. Captain Max Pacioretty will now have the longest streak, playing in his 149th consecutive game against the Canucks, a run that dates back to April 11, 2015.

The lineup

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings will look as the Canadiens look to extend their winning streak to six games. Carey Price will be in goal and will be looking for his fifth straight win.

Pacioretty – Danault – Gallagher

Lehkonen – Galchenyuk – King

Byron – Mitchell – Shaw

Martinsen – Ott – Flynn

Markov – Weber

Davidson – Petry

Beaulieu – Benn

McCarron a healthy scratch on his birthday

Big Mike McCarron celebrated his 22nd birthday on Tuesday but he won’t be in the lineup against the Canucks. The 6-foot-6 centre will be a healthy scratch along with Emelin and defenceman Nikita Nesterov.

McCarron has 1-4-5 totals in 23 games this season and Julien was asked if he’s concerned about the youngster losing confidence by being left out of the lineup. This will be the second straight game McCarron has been a healthy scratch and the fourth time in the last six games.

“Not really,” Julien said. “He’s a young player. First of all, he’s a good person, he understands the game. You’re going to see him in the lineup again. It’s a matter of right now having guys in and out. But we chose to keep him with us right now because we feel that we need some depth. We’re in a stage of the season right now with the injuries we’ve only got one extra (forward). So whether he’s in next game or not, we’ll see. He’s a young player that will be a good player in this league and sometimes it’s not a bad thing for him to watch from the top when he’s not playing and trying to get better that way.”

McCarron led the team’s stretch during the morning skate and the other players banged their sticks on the ice to celebrate his birthday.

“It’s (team) chemistry and I kind of gave him a little bit of a hint to get there because it is his birthday today,” Julien said. “So I figured a birthday boy should lead the stretch. He did a good job of it.”

What’s next?

After Tuesday’s game, the Canadiens head to Calgary, where they will play the Flames Thursday night (9 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will then wrap up their Western Canada trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday (7 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

