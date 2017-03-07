Game Day: Brandon Davidson in for Canadiens, Alexei Emelin out vs. Canucks

STU COWAN
VANCOUVER — Defenceman Brandon Davidson will make his Canadiens debut Tuesday night against the Canucks (10 p.m., SNE, SNP, RDS, TSN Radio 690), taking Alexei Emelin’s spot in the lineup.
Coach Claude Julien made the change official following the team’s morning skate at Rogers Arena. Davidson will play beside Jeff Petry on the No. 2 defence pair.
The Canadiens acquired Davidson from the Edmonton Oilers last week in exchange for David Desharnais. In 28 games with the Oilers, the 25-year-old had one assist and was plus-1.
“If anything, we made sure that he’s very comfortable with the way we play,” Julien said about Davidson, who is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. “That’s been addressed. We’ve shown video to these guys, all the new guys. Last time we spoke, I think he was very aware and comfortable with what we’re doing. So right now it’s just a matter of letting him play his game and going out there and being able to make him feel like he’s got our support and we’re going to encourage him to play well.”
As for sitting out the veteran Emelin, who has fallen from the first pairing with Shea Weber to a healthy scratch since Julien took over from Michel Therrien on Valentine’s Day, the new coach said: “I dealt with him yesterday. I’m very honest with players. I talk with them and I’m going to say the same thing I said yesterday. In my estimation, he should be in the lineup every night. That’s how good he is. He’s had a good year. He’s had a little bit of a rough stretch here lately. But he will find his game again and I’d rather have him in my lineup than out.”
Emelin has 2-7-9 totals in 64 games this season. He did not dress for back-to-back games against Minnesota and Columbus on Dec. 22-23.
“It’s not an easy decision to make,” Julien said about sitting out Emelin, “but when you’re a coach sometimes you got to make those tough decisions for the better of the individual and the better of the team.”
Davidson will become only the third player in Canadiens history to wear No. 88, following Xavier Delisle in 2001 and Chris Higgins in 2004.
Tomas Plekanec (upper body injury) and Alexander Radulov (lower body) not taking part in #Habs morning skate pic.twitter.com/zrala6vpyb
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 7, 2017
Radulov, Plekanec out with injuries
Alexander Radulov will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury, while Tomas Plekanec will see his streak of playing in 236 consecutive games come to an end with an upper-body injury. Both players did not take part in the morning skate, but Plekanec was spotted outside the Canadiens’ locker room riding a stationary bike and doing some other exercises.
Plekanec had the longest consecutive-games streak on the Canadiens, dating back to March 29, 2014. Captain Max Pacioretty will now have the longest streak, playing in his 149th consecutive game against the Canucks, a run that dates back to April 11, 2015.
Vancouver is such a beautiful city even when it's damp and rainy. pic.twitter.com/ZTUQWgfUpW
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 7, 2017
The lineup
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings will look as the Canadiens look to extend their winning streak to six games. Carey Price will be in goal and will be looking for his fifth straight win.
Pacioretty – Danault – Gallagher
Lehkonen – Galchenyuk – King
Byron – Mitchell – Shaw
Martinsen – Ott – Flynn
Markov – Weber
Davidson – Petry
Beaulieu – Benn
#Habs morning skate going on now in Vancouver #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/HqJNXK0rIz
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 7, 2017
McCarron a healthy scratch on his birthday
Big Mike McCarron celebrated his 22nd birthday on Tuesday but he won’t be in the lineup against the Canucks. The 6-foot-6 centre will be a healthy scratch along with Emelin and defenceman Nikita Nesterov.
McCarron has 1-4-5 totals in 23 games this season and Julien was asked if he’s concerned about the youngster losing confidence by being left out of the lineup. This will be the second straight game McCarron has been a healthy scratch and the fourth time in the last six games.
“Not really,” Julien said. “He’s a young player. First of all, he’s a good person, he understands the game. You’re going to see him in the lineup again. It’s a matter of right now having guys in and out. But we chose to keep him with us right now because we feel that we need some depth. We’re in a stage of the season right now with the injuries we’ve only got one extra (forward). So whether he’s in next game or not, we’ll see. He’s a young player that will be a good player in this league and sometimes it’s not a bad thing for him to watch from the top when he’s not playing and trying to get better that way.”
McCarron led the team’s stretch during the morning skate and the other players banged their sticks on the ice to celebrate his birthday.
“It’s (team) chemistry and I kind of gave him a little bit of a hint to get there because it is his birthday today,” Julien said. “So I figured a birthday boy should lead the stretch. He did a good job of it.”
#Habs birthday boy Mike McCarron, who turns 22 today, in action at morning skate in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/RuIlfgPAxW
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 7, 2017
What’s next?
After Tuesday’s game, the Canadiens head to Calgary, where they will play the Flames Thursday night (9 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will then wrap up their Western Canada trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday (7 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
The Habs beat the Rags without Rads by intimidating them so they put Flynn in the line-up??? ARGHHH DDO WANT MOAR BIGGER!!!! (banging knuckles on keyboard)
“Tomas Plekanec (upper body injury) and Alexander Radulov (lower body) not taking part in #Habs morning skate”
What would one get if they took Radulov’s upper body and Plek’s lower body and put them together?
Subban has his own spokesperson? That’s The Brand, baby.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/lethbridge-alberta-cartoonist-robert-de-gruchy-pk-subban-1.4007450
He should hire MT.
Since December 2000 Habs have only won 3 of the 14 games played in Vancouver.
All in a 3 year stretch from 11 through 13.
Lasts seasons loss of 5-1 was when Prices first signs of his injury coming into play. Loss to Edmonton 2 nights later and was replaced by Condon for the next 9 games before Price returned for just 3 games before his season ended unofficially.
Hopefully the renewed team without some key players can avenge last seasons beggining of the seasons winning streak which ended at 9 games in Vancouver.
My gut feels a loss is due…however with Julien as coach this time around. Perhaps things will be different.
Yeah, this definitely won’t be a gimme tonight. Third game in four nights for Canucks, but they are young with nothing to lose, are playing very loose, and beat good veteran teams (Kings & Ducks) in the previous two games. If the boys take them too lightly, it could be a very long night.
Now we find out Julien’s philosophy is “hunt, seek, and seal”!
The seal hunt is Such a politically-charged issue. HI/O is sure to become acrimonious, again. *sigh*
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
People are really reaching to find something to get bothered over.
McCarron vs Flynn? Similar level of skill, McCarron obviously has size and physicality. Flynn has speed and experience. Either/or. Nothing to get bothered about. Mac has a lot more hockey ahead of him on this team. Whether he plays tonight or not doesn’t matter a lot.
————————————-
The “H” stands for Hubris.
It’s Big Mac’s birthday though. I would have played him for that reason alone since it’s a toss up.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
I disagree, Flynn is not fast and the play always seems to die with him… he always just dumps the puck in and gets ready to try and intercept… No offense at all. At least Mac hits and tries to reach the net. Flynn is a depth guy, only for when we have so many injuries that we don’t have anyone else!
Our best offensive forward and best defensive forward both out tonight.
This game should tell us much about our team.
“Do not fear mistakes. There are none.” – MD
Flynn and Mitchell just haven’t done enuff….but at least they won’t hurt the team but won’t help as much which in hind sight it does affect the team…..kid deserves a shot…sometime sooner than later……but am sure liking the effort the boys put forth each nite ……they want the puck and possess it way more….and the communication with muller….the only assistant cj seem 2 talk to….so….good riddance I hope of jjd….make that call 2 Robinson..and that seasons end….he bleeds Bleu blanc Rouge….need some1 to be d coach….while I’m at it too….ditch ice caps coach sl ….he just sux….same mold as Mt….gotta go…rant over with my lunch break……btw…thk u cj..
I’m sorry but I have a hard time with playing Flynn and keeping Big Mac out of the lineup. If anything Mac will have improved after his last stay in the stands, having seen what he should be doing… while watching Martinsen.
Good to see the new guy getting some ice time. Let’s see what he’s got.
Did you read the kid’s bio Chuck?
I’m really pulling for him.
Slainte amigo.
You mean how he’s a cancer survivor? Testicular cancer has a 95% survival rate, but many would not make it back to the NHL. I always wonder about an athlete with this form of cancer, though, as it has been linked to steroid use…
A glimpse of Habs hockey after Pleks, without the usual call up to replace him. This is a team that’s going to rely a lot on Mitchell and Ott to get the job done for about 28 minutes tonight. It also give Galchenyuk an opening to show that he is #1 material by having a great game with King and Lehkonen.
Here’s hoping Davidson plays as surprisingly well as Benn and Martinsen have to start their Hab careers.
If you don’t throw McCarron in, with both Pleks and Radu out, why the heck bother keeping him up with the big club? If Flynn is higher than him on the depth chart, let him play games in the AHL. Sitting isn’t helping this kid grow.
Agree.
I’d go the other way on that. There is a 23 man roster, McCarron should be on it. It does him zero good to play in the AHL against AHL players, he needs NHL competition. All he will see in the AHL is goons wanting to make a name for themselves. McCarron may be big but he has skill and he needs to be treated like he has skill.
Plus the money is nice as well.
Watching Martinsen play the other day, I couldn’t help but wonder.. “Couldn’t Mac do this?” Maybe in a couple years he will be doing that.
Martinsen may be a little faster, but I think Big Mac has better hands. There is definitely room for both these big guys on the ice.
Wrote my post above before reading this… totally agree, Big Mac is far ahead of Flynn on MY depth chart.
Guess we get 2 see the team without plecky…too bad they won’t call up Hudon 4 his spot or at least somewhere or they just don’t like his size…..we got this game 2nite anyways on the nucks…seeing cj system being adapted quite well…life is good watching entertaining hab games again,and no more of that crap of dumping and chasing..only on a long shift 4 line change…thk u cj……..it’s been like on a diet and the belt has been unleashed on the team…..
No way Flynn should be in the lineup over McCarron.
That is probably because Pleks out, Mitchell is up….need someone with wheels on the 4th and he is also able to take draws as RH guy if needed or Ott tossed too. Flynn also does PK
I agree… let the kid play. Flynn has brought nothing to the lineup this year.
And its his frigging birthday!
Don’s “Picks to Click” tonight:
Habs,Rags and Jackets to Win tonight.
Go Big or Stay on The Farm.
Saludos.
First.
I have nothing else to say except, GO HABS GO.