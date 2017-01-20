Game Day: Battle of backup netminders looms as Canadiens visit Devils

Pat Hickey

Montreal Gazette

There could be a battle of backup goaltenders when the Canadiens face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center Friday (7:30 p.m., Sportsnet East, RDS, TSN 690 Radio).

Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien, who decided not to hold a morning skate, has announced that Al Montoya will start, but the status of New Jersey starter Cory Schneider is uncertain after he missed the Devils’ optional morning skate.

“He’s not feeling well and we’ll wait to see what the situation is this afternoon,” said Devils coach John Hynes.

Devils No. 2 netminder Keith Kinkaid said he arrived at the arena prepared to be a backup, but said he was ready to play if necessary.

“Nothing changes for me, I’m always ready to do whatever they need me to do,” said Kinkaid.

Goaltending coach Chris Terreri, who is 52 years old and 15 years removed from his last NHL game, filled in at practice and Hynes said Terreri was one option if the team needed an emergency goaltender for the game.

Kinkaid said the Devils are upbeat after winning their last three games and going 3-0-1 on the road. They finished the trip with a 4-3 win over a very good Minnesota team.

“It was one of our best games and probably the most exciting,” said Kinkaid.

The recent spurt has New Jersey only three points out of a wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.

The Canadiens have lost two in a row and, while Therrien has talked about the lack of practice time, he is also concerned about the busy schedule and that’s why decided against a morning skate, and he will probably follow the same routine prior to Saturday’s home game against Buffalo.

phickey@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/zababes1

Photo: Pierre Obendrauf/MONTREAL GAZETTE