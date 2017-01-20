Montreal Gazette

You are here: Home » News » Game Day: Battle of backup netminders looms as Canadiens visit Devils

January 20, 2017 · 29 Comments

Game Day: Battle of backup netminders looms as Canadiens visit Devils

Posted by
MONTREAL, QUE.: OCTOBER 18, 2016 -- Montreal Canadiens goalie Al Montoya stops puck on Pittsburgh Penguins Brian Rust during third period NHL action in Montreal on Tuesday October 18, 2016. (Pierre Obendrauf / MONTREAL GAZETTE) ORG XMIT: 57337 - 0128

Pat Hickey

Montreal Gazette

There could be a battle of backup goaltenders when the Canadiens face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center Friday (7:30 p.m., Sportsnet East, RDS, TSN 690 Radio).

Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien, who decided not to hold a morning skate, has announced that Al Montoya will start, but the status of New Jersey starter Cory Schneider is uncertain after he missed the Devils’ optional morning skate.

“He’s not feeling well and we’ll wait to see what the situation is this afternoon,” said Devils coach John Hynes.

Devils No. 2 netminder Keith Kinkaid said he arrived at the arena prepared to be a backup, but said he was ready to play if necessary.

“Nothing changes for me, I’m always ready to do whatever they need me to do,” said Kinkaid.

Goaltending coach Chris Terreri, who is 52 years old and 15 years removed from his last NHL game, filled in at practice and Hynes said Terreri was one option if the team needed an emergency goaltender for the game.

Kinkaid said the Devils are upbeat after winning their last three games and going 3-0-1 on the road. They finished the trip with a 4-3 win over a very good Minnesota team.

“It was one of our best games and probably the most exciting,” said Kinkaid.

The recent spurt has New Jersey only three points out of a wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.

The Canadiens have lost two in a row and, while Therrien has talked about the lack of practice time, he is also concerned about the busy schedule and that’s why decided against a morning skate, and he will probably follow the same routine prior to Saturday’s home game against Buffalo.

phickey@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/zababes1

Photo: Pierre Obendrauf/MONTREAL GAZETTE

29 Comments

  1. jimmy shaker says:
    January 20, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Meow!

    Shaker out!

  2. jimmy shaker says:
    January 20, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Huge measuring stick type game tonight!

    Shaker out!

  3. Timo says:
    January 20, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Whoo boy… Habs-Devils in NJ on Friday night. I can’t think of anything better than this. Big Al for the win, baby!

    Montoya > Price

    • burnedprof says:
      January 20, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      I’m not sure about your last comment. Has Montoya perfected the giant arm wave after a puck hits him in the glove?

      Funnily enough, I tried to include the name of the former Leafs goalie (he wore #29) who is the only one better than Carey Price at this particular form of embellishment and the message was marked as spam. The algorithm clearly knows its stuff.

      — (by request)
      Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.

  4. ThebadBoards says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    The SWAMI’S crystal ball predicts four pointS in next two games (maybe). We will shows these two NHL juggernauts what four means (I hope)

  5. Habs62 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Anyone else comment on Condons 42 save shut out. Maybe he got thrown under the bus a little too quickly

    • Mavid says:
      January 20, 2017 at 3:55 pm

      As noted in the previous thread..Condon had some great games but he has not had the same workload..so to answer your question in my humble opinion..no..I think we needed a better backup and that is what we got

      º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

      Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

    • burnedprof says:
      January 20, 2017 at 4:16 pm

      He wasn’t thrown under a bus. He had to clear waivers. I would also always remind viewers that Ben Scrivens set a record for saves in one epic game with EDM. https://www.nhl.com/news/record-setting-night-for-oilers-goalie-scrivens/c-702990

      It’s not like Condon was precisely the second coming of Steve Penney.

      — (by request)
      Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.

  6. The Eradicator says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    A nice profile on Jiri Sekac, who now plays for Ak Bars Kazan.

    http://www.rds.ca/hockey/khl-jiri-sekac-s-est-trouve-une-place-a-kazan-1.3797436

    He says he returned to the KHL to increase his icetime, that he was playing too little in the NHL. He says he’d signed a two-year deal with the intention of establishing himself as a NHL player. He says he never asked for a trade, and that he loved playing in Montréal and at the Nouveau Forum. That was a big part of the reason why he chose to sign in Montréal, but that they don’t ask for your permission before they trade you in the NHL.

    ———————————————————————–
    ¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!

    http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/

  7. HNS says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    .

  8. The Eradicator says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Jordan Subban will play his first regular season NHL game tonight for the Canucks, against the Panthers and Shawn Thornton. Henrik Sedin is going for his 1000th NHL point.

    ———————————————————————–
    ¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!

    http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/

  9. bwoar says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    @ cbhabsfan

    You mentioned Ducks defenders… I’d take a run at Shea Theodore but I get the feeling they intend on keeping him.

    Sure would be nice to land a Hampus Lindholm though.

  10. Danno says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Hear me now.
    Believe me later…

    4-1 Habs tonight.

    Book it!

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  11. StanleyHab says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Snoozer.

  12. The Eradicator says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    No problem for the Devils, Keith Kincaid is one of those raw rookies who came out of nowhere to beat the Canadiens a while back, in the grand tradition of Jacob Markstrom, Louis Domingue, etc.

    ———————————————————————–
    ¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!

    http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/

  13. HUDSONHAB says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Radulov will awaken tonight.
    Danault dangles.
    Chucky makes progress.
    The planets start to align.

  14. Gerry Pigeon says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Habs should shoot for 6 of 10 possible points rest of month. When Markov returns and Chucky gets his game shape back, Habs should be better.

  15. Strummer says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Return of DSP, the scoring machine and Chucky’s tag team partner in Montreal’s finest hotels.

    -Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-


Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.