Game Day: Battle of backup netminders looms as Canadiens visit Devils

There could be a battle of backup goaltenders when the Canadiens face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center Friday (7:30 p.m., Sportsnet East, RDS, TSN 690 Radio).
Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien, who decided not to hold a morning skate, has announced that Al Montoya will start, but the status of New Jersey starter Cory Schneider is uncertain after he missed the Devils’ optional morning skate.
“He’s not feeling well and we’ll wait to see what the situation is this afternoon,” said Devils coach John Hynes.
Devils No. 2 netminder Keith Kinkaid said he arrived at the arena prepared to be a backup, but said he was ready to play if necessary.
“Nothing changes for me, I’m always ready to do whatever they need me to do,” said Kinkaid.
Goaltending coach Chris Terreri, who is 52 years old and 15 years removed from his last NHL game, filled in at practice and Hynes said Terreri was one option if the team needed an emergency goaltender for the game.
Kinkaid said the Devils are upbeat after winning their last three games and going 3-0-1 on the road. They finished the trip with a 4-3 win over a very good Minnesota team.
“It was one of our best games and probably the most exciting,” said Kinkaid.
The recent spurt has New Jersey only three points out of a wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.
The Canadiens have lost two in a row and, while Therrien has talked about the lack of practice time, he is also concerned about the busy schedule and that’s why decided against a morning skate, and he will probably follow the same routine prior to Saturday’s home game against Buffalo.
Anyone else comment on Condons 42 save shut out.
Condon had some great games but he has not had the same workload..so to answer your question in my humble opinion..no..I think we needed a better backup and that is what we got
Ben Scrivens set a record for saves in one epic game with EDM. https://www.nhl.com/news/record-setting-night-for-oilers-goalie-scrivens/c-702990
It’s not like Condon was precisely the second coming of Steve Penney.
A nice profile on Jiri Sekac, who now plays for Ak Bars Kazan.
http://www.rds.ca/hockey/khl-jiri-sekac-s-est-trouve-une-place-a-kazan-1.3797436
He says he returned to the KHL to increase his icetime, that he was playing too little in the NHL. He says he’d signed a two-year deal with the intention of establishing himself as a NHL player. He says he never asked for a trade, and that he loved playing in Montréal and at the Nouveau Forum. That was a big part of the reason why he chose to sign in Montréal, but that they don’t ask for your permission before they trade you in the NHL.
Jordan Subban will play his first regular season NHL game tonight for the Canucks, against the Panthers and Shawn Thornton. Henrik Sedin is going for his 1000th NHL point.
You mentioned Ducks defenders… I’d take a run at Shea Theodore but I get the feeling they intend on keeping him.
Sure would be nice to land a Hampus Lindholm though.
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Keith Kincaid is one of those raw rookies who came out of nowhere to beat the Canadiens a while back, in the grand tradition of Jacob Markstrom, Louis Domingue, etc.
Kincaid's NHL record – 55/20/7/2.68/.912
Radulov will awaken tonight.
Danault dangles.
Chucky makes progress.
The planets start to align.
Habs should shoot for 6 of 10 possible points rest of month. When Markov returns and Chucky gets his game shape back, Habs should be better.
I’m hoping they ‘compete’ for 10 / 10.
