Game Day: Canadiens’ Andrei Markov won’t play against Ducks

STU COWAN

The Canadiens held their morning skate at 11 a.m. in Brossard before facing the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690), but there was no sign of defenceman Andrei Markov.

Markov, who is celebrating his 38th birthday Tuesday, suffered a lower-body injury during the Canadiens’ 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals Saturday night and coach Michel Therrien confirmed after the morning skate that Markov won’t be in the lineup Tuesday night.

“He’s a really important part of this hockey team,” Therrien said about Markov. “He’s doing a lot of good things on the ice and that’s why we don’t want to rush his injury. It’s not a major one — it’s a day to day — but the most important thing for him and for us is that he’s 100 per cent. So we’ll take a step back and hopefully he’ll be better tomorrow to jump on the ice and play the upcoming games Thursday (against Minnesota) and Friday (in Columbus).”

Markov had played in 116 consecutive games, dating back to April 3, 2015. Tomas Plekanec is the only Canadiens player with a longer iron-man streak, having played in 201 consecutive games since March 29, 2014. Max Pacioretty will move into second place on that list as he plays his 114th consecutive game Tuesday night, dating back to April 1, 2015.

When asked if Markov might have played Tuesday night if it was a playoff game, Therrien said: “I certainly don’t know because he didn’t practise yesterday … he hasn’t touched the ice. I’m not aware the degree of the injury, how painful it is. But right now we’re in December … this is not Game 7, so we got to be smart about it.”

Markov has played in 333 of the Canadiens’ last 335 games. The defenceman wasn’t injured the last time he missed a game, instead given a night off in New Jersey by Therrien on April 3, 2015 to rest ahead of the playoffs. The Canadiens lost that game 3-2 to the Devils in a shootout. Therrien also gave Markov a night off to rest on April 9, 2014 in Chicago when the Canadiens lost 3-2 to the Blackhawks. The last time Markov missed a game because of an injury was on March 16, 2012 when an upper-body injury kept him out of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Senators in Ottawa.

Captain Max Pacioretty said he’s amazed how Markov continues to get better every year.

“There’s different guys that have chemistry with each other, but it seems like everybody has chemistry with Marky,” said Pacioretty, who has a nasty stitched-up gash on his chin after getting a high stick last Friday night against San Jose. “Especially everybody who kind of shoots the puck first because Marky’s so good at finding them in the offensive zone. I’ve never played with someone who can find guys like that in the offensive zone. We’ll miss him a lot.”

Andrew Shaw will miss his third consecutive game with concussion-like symptoms.

You can watch Therrien’s morning news conference on the HIO Facebook page.

Andrighetto will be a scratch

With Markov and Shaw injured, the Canadiens are only carrying one extra player and Sven Andrighetto was the last player on the ice Tuesday morning, meaning he will be a scratch against the Ducks. Andrighetto left last Friday’s game against San Jose after suffering an upper-body injury and didn’t play Saturday night in Washington. He did practise Monday and skated Tuesday morning.

Here’s how the Canadiens’ lines and defence pairings are expected to look:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Flynn

Byron – Mitchell – Gallagher

Terry – McCarron – Carr

Emelin – Weber

Barberio – Petry

Beaulieu – Redmond

Working on the power play

As is the norm on game-day skates, the Canadiens spent most of Tuesday morning working on their power play, which now ranks 13th in the NHL with a 19.4 per cent success rate.

The first power-play unit had Phillip Danault at centre between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov with Jeff Petry and Shea Weber on the points. The second power-play unit had Paul Byron at centre between Artturi Lehkonen and Brendan Gallagher with Mike McCarron also getting time on that unit in place of Gallagher. Mark Barberio and Nathan Beaulieu were on the point on the second unit.

When asked what he can bring to the power play, the 6-foot-6 McCarron said: “Size in front of the net. I can create some havoc in front and make it challenging for the goalie to see the puck. The defence trying to move me away … it’s a lot of energy that they use to try and move me. I’m a big body and overall it’s a tough job to kill penalties, especially when there’s a 230-pound guy in front of the net. That’s what I can bring to the table.”

Ducks coming off win in Toronto

The Ducks are coming off a 3-2 win Monday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs. Ryan Getzlaf, Nick Ritchie and Cam Fowler scored for the Ducks, while goalie John Gibson made 33 saves for the win.

Getzlaf (3-24-27) and Ryan Kesler (12-15-27) are tied for the Ducks lead in points, followed by Corey Perry (7-19-26).

The Canadiens and Ducks have met 29 times in NHL history with Montreal barely leading the series 13-12-2-2, including 6-5-2-1 at home. The Ducks beat the Canadiens 2-1 in their first meeting this season on Nov. 29 in Anaheim.

For the Ducks, this is the fifth game on a six-game, 11-day road trip that ends Thursday night in Ottawa.

Emelin shining with Weber

Alexei Emelin has really improved his game this season since being teamed with Shea Weber to form a fearsome No. 1 defence pair, forcing opponents to keep their heads up no matter which side of the ice they skate down.

Emelin leads the Canadiens in hits with 114, followed by Andrew Shaw (74) and Weber (66). Emelin ranks third in the NHL in hits behind Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki (141) and Toronto’s Matt Martin (119).

“They get a tough challenge game in, game out,” Therrien said about his No. 1 defence pair. “They play against top players. The thing that I like, they don’t get caught out of position. They’re really physical. They keep their game simple. Defensively, I like the combination of those two because if there’s an opportunity they’re going to make (the opposition) pay the price without running around. I really like the fit. The No. 1 reason is they don’t get caught out of position. They stay home, they do their job, they go with percentage plays and they’re always in good position.”

As for Emelin, Therrien said: “He’s physical. He’s got one way to play the game and he keeps his game simple. For Emy, I think the fact to play with a guy like Shea really helped him. Weber’s a top defenceman in the league … I got so much respect for him the way that he does a lot of good things on the ice. One of the qualities of a player like Shea, he’s going to make people around him better. This is exactly what he’s doing.”

Four-game point streak for Petry

Defenceman Jeff Petry has scored in the last two games and three of the last four, giving him 6-7-13 totals in 30 games, along with a plus-9.

“He’s playing great,” Therrien said. “He’s playing his best hockey of the season, there’s no doubt about that. He skates well. He’s at his best offensively when he’s on top of his game defensively. When he’s having a good gap, when he’s physical, he’s involved in the game, he’s engaged in the game, this is when he’s at his best. And this is what we’ve been seeing lately from him.”

Scherbak works out in Brossard

Canadiens prospect Nikita Scherbak, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, skated by himself along with two trainers on the second rink in Brossard Tuesday morning while wearing his St. John’s IceCaps practice sweater.

Scherbak, the Canadiens’ first-round pick (26th overall) at the 2014 NHL Draft, has 9-8-17 totals in 23 games with the AHL IceCaps this season.

You can watch a video of Scherbak working out Tuesday morning on the HIO Facebook page.

This Date in Habs History

On Dec. 20, 1983, Guy Lafleur scored his 500th career goal and Steve Shutt scored his 400th as the Canadiens beat the Devils 6-0 in New Jersey. Goalie Richard Sévigny earned his fourth career shutout.

What’s next?

The Minnesota Wild will visit the Bell Centre Thursday night (7:30 p.m., SN360, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will head to Columbus immediately after that game and play the Blue Jackets Friday night (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) before enjoying a four-day Christmas break.

(Photo: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

• Game Notes

• Michel Therrien will never silence some critics, by Stu Cowan

• Danault shines in expanded role with Canadiens, by Pat Hickey

• Ducks at Canadiens: Five things to know, by Pat Hickey

• Ryan Kesler a shutdown machine for Ducks, ESPN.com

• Charles Hudon keeps morale up despite bad luck, canadiens.com