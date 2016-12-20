Game Day: Canadiens’ Andrei Markov won’t play against Ducks

STU COWAN
The Canadiens held their morning skate at 11 a.m. in Brossard before facing the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690), but there was no sign of defenceman Andrei Markov.
Markov, who is celebrating his 38th birthday Tuesday, suffered a lower-body injury during the Canadiens’ 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals Saturday night and coach Michel Therrien confirmed after the morning skate that Markov won’t be in the lineup Tuesday night.
“He’s a really important part of this hockey team,” Therrien said about Markov. “He’s doing a lot of good things on the ice and that’s why we don’t want to rush his injury. It’s not a major one — it’s a day to day — but the most important thing for him and for us is that he’s 100 per cent. So we’ll take a step back and hopefully he’ll be better tomorrow to jump on the ice and play the upcoming games Thursday (against Minnesota) and Friday (in Columbus).”
Markov had played in 116 consecutive games, dating back to April 3, 2015. Tomas Plekanec is the only Canadiens player with a longer iron-man streak, having played in 201 consecutive games since March 29, 2014. Max Pacioretty will move into second place on that list as he plays his 114th consecutive game Tuesday night, dating back to April 1, 2015.
When asked if Markov might have played Tuesday night if it was a playoff game, Therrien said: “I certainly don’t know because he didn’t practise yesterday … he hasn’t touched the ice. I’m not aware the degree of the injury, how painful it is. But right now we’re in December … this is not Game 7, so we got to be smart about it.”
Markov has played in 333 of the Canadiens’ last 335 games. The defenceman wasn’t injured the last time he missed a game, instead given a night off in New Jersey by Therrien on April 3, 2015 to rest ahead of the playoffs. The Canadiens lost that game 3-2 to the Devils in a shootout. Therrien also gave Markov a night off to rest on April 9, 2014 in Chicago when the Canadiens lost 3-2 to the Blackhawks. The last time Markov missed a game because of an injury was on March 16, 2012 when an upper-body injury kept him out of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Senators in Ottawa.
Captain Max Pacioretty said he’s amazed how Markov continues to get better every year.
“There’s different guys that have chemistry with each other, but it seems like everybody has chemistry with Marky,” said Pacioretty, who has a nasty stitched-up gash on his chin after getting a high stick last Friday night against San Jose. “Especially everybody who kind of shoots the puck first because Marky’s so good at finding them in the offensive zone. I’ve never played with someone who can find guys like that in the offensive zone. We’ll miss him a lot.”
Andrew Shaw will miss his third consecutive game with concussion-like symptoms.
You can watch Therrien’s morning news conference on the HIO Facebook page.
Andrighetto will be a scratch
With Markov and Shaw injured, the Canadiens are only carrying one extra player and Sven Andrighetto was the last player on the ice Tuesday morning, meaning he will be a scratch against the Ducks. Andrighetto left last Friday’s game against San Jose after suffering an upper-body injury and didn’t play Saturday night in Washington. He did practise Monday and skated Tuesday morning.
Here’s how the Canadiens’ lines and defence pairings are expected to look:
Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Flynn
Byron – Mitchell – Gallagher
Terry – McCarron – Carr
Emelin – Weber
Barberio – Petry
Beaulieu – Redmond
Working on the power play
As is the norm on game-day skates, the Canadiens spent most of Tuesday morning working on their power play, which now ranks 13th in the NHL with a 19.4 per cent success rate.
The first power-play unit had Phillip Danault at centre between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov with Jeff Petry and Shea Weber on the points. The second power-play unit had Paul Byron at centre between Artturi Lehkonen and Brendan Gallagher with Mike McCarron also getting time on that unit in place of Gallagher. Mark Barberio and Nathan Beaulieu were on the point on the second unit.
When asked what he can bring to the power play, the 6-foot-6 McCarron said: “Size in front of the net. I can create some havoc in front and make it challenging for the goalie to see the puck. The defence trying to move me away … it’s a lot of energy that they use to try and move me. I’m a big body and overall it’s a tough job to kill penalties, especially when there’s a 230-pound guy in front of the net. That’s what I can bring to the table.”
Ducks coming off win in Toronto
The Ducks are coming off a 3-2 win Monday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs. Ryan Getzlaf, Nick Ritchie and Cam Fowler scored for the Ducks, while goalie John Gibson made 33 saves for the win.
Getzlaf (3-24-27) and Ryan Kesler (12-15-27) are tied for the Ducks lead in points, followed by Corey Perry (7-19-26).
The Canadiens and Ducks have met 29 times in NHL history with Montreal barely leading the series 13-12-2-2, including 6-5-2-1 at home. The Ducks beat the Canadiens 2-1 in their first meeting this season on Nov. 29 in Anaheim.
For the Ducks, this is the fifth game on a six-game, 11-day road trip that ends Thursday night in Ottawa.
Emelin shining with Weber
Alexei Emelin has really improved his game this season since being teamed with Shea Weber to form a fearsome No. 1 defence pair, forcing opponents to keep their heads up no matter which side of the ice they skate down.
Emelin leads the Canadiens in hits with 114, followed by Andrew Shaw (74) and Weber (66). Emelin ranks third in the NHL in hits behind Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki (141) and Toronto’s Matt Martin (119).
“They get a tough challenge game in, game out,” Therrien said about his No. 1 defence pair. “They play against top players. The thing that I like, they don’t get caught out of position. They’re really physical. They keep their game simple. Defensively, I like the combination of those two because if there’s an opportunity they’re going to make (the opposition) pay the price without running around. I really like the fit. The No. 1 reason is they don’t get caught out of position. They stay home, they do their job, they go with percentage plays and they’re always in good position.”
As for Emelin, Therrien said: “He’s physical. He’s got one way to play the game and he keeps his game simple. For Emy, I think the fact to play with a guy like Shea really helped him. Weber’s a top defenceman in the league … I got so much respect for him the way that he does a lot of good things on the ice. One of the qualities of a player like Shea, he’s going to make people around him better. This is exactly what he’s doing.”
Four-game point streak for Petry
Defenceman Jeff Petry has scored in the last two games and three of the last four, giving him 6-7-13 totals in 30 games, along with a plus-9.
“He’s playing great,” Therrien said. “He’s playing his best hockey of the season, there’s no doubt about that. He skates well. He’s at his best offensively when he’s on top of his game defensively. When he’s having a good gap, when he’s physical, he’s involved in the game, he’s engaged in the game, this is when he’s at his best. And this is what we’ve been seeing lately from him.”
Scherbak works out in Brossard
Canadiens prospect Nikita Scherbak, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, skated by himself along with two trainers on the second rink in Brossard Tuesday morning while wearing his St. John’s IceCaps practice sweater.
Scherbak, the Canadiens’ first-round pick (26th overall) at the 2014 NHL Draft, has 9-8-17 totals in 23 games with the AHL IceCaps this season.
You can watch a video of Scherbak working out Tuesday morning on the HIO Facebook page.
This Date in Habs History
On Dec. 20, 1983, Guy Lafleur scored his 500th career goal and Steve Shutt scored his 400th as the Canadiens beat the Devils 6-0 in New Jersey. Goalie Richard Sévigny earned his fourth career shutout.
What’s next?
The Minnesota Wild will visit the Bell Centre Thursday night (7:30 p.m., SN360, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will head to Columbus immediately after that game and play the Blue Jackets Friday night (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) before enjoying a four-day Christmas break.
(Photo: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
Has need to open the vault and try to pick up Tavaras.
Yup, Fowler’s offensive numbers look really nice this year, 9 goals, 23 points. He will be too expensive to pry from the Ducks now, if they would consider giving him up at all.
Keep looking MB. Center and Dman. But center first.
Been a fan of fowler since before the draft and was surprised he didn’t go even higher
At the NHL level, his only downside is a real lack of physicality
Compare Petry’s 63 hits so far to Fowlers 17 (in the mighty physical Western Conf on a mighty physical Ducks team)
Fowler’s highest hit count in any season is a measly 47
Until I saw his weak physical play, I would have been all over him
Now not so much
Got freebie ticket for tonight…woo hoo! Gonna check out a beer joint before the game. Curious to see Fowler play. He has really stepped it up to the point that Ana can’t just trade him for prospects anymore. Top-2 Dmen making his salary are too valuable to a Cup contender.
What beer joint?
It is called Bier Markt. They have like 150 beers…aka a Front six-pack…lol.
I know the place. Their food is pretty good, and very reasonably priced given the ambiance. Right on Drummond if I remember correctly.
Enjoy.
Stop for a quick pint at Ziggy’s
Grotty little sports bar – Gainey’s place to go
2 blocks east 3 blocks north of markt
Not pretentious to say the least
I was introduced to a place called De Ville – right off St. Catherine near De La Montagne (can’t remember the name. Nice spot!
re: Don Cherry and the tranna / worldwide sports media….
( sorry guys…this was for the last thread * edit* )
Last saturday finished it for me ( for the 20th time). Ron Maclean gives Don Cherry ample time to speak of Emelins hit because they didnt get time to do it last week…..BUT….its a slow maple leafs news day ( they already know what color underwear everyone will wear today), so lets take this opportunity to flame the Habs in whatever way we can and lets use words on national TV like “jerk” among others. How long was Emelins’ penalty again?
The browbeating and verbal seepage from Cherry is expected now,but the homerism without ” a better idea ” or point of any kind screams the Trump campaign platform.
If that had been one of the good ole Tranna boys doing the hitting, it would’ve been accepted as ” the guy musta had it coming to him”.
Cherry is a buffoon, no question…. and Ron MacLean being, ” the enabler” makes him even the bigger “JERK”.
from my point of view.
After Emelin hits you, you get coloring books for christmas……
Well, I saw that and just thought, “Look who’s talking.”
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Thought the same thing. They circled back after it has ceased to become a relevant (if it ever was relevant) / recent event just to stick it to the Habs. I think it’s common knowledge that HNIC has this bias. This too shall pass…..
24 cups and counting….
Gallegher won’t be scoring many goals anytime soon, as he previously crashed the net on every play and now is afraid to do it because of the coach’s challenge.
Yeah, that seemed to be his modus operandi.
However I have noticed recently he is not making good decisions with the puck. I see missed opportunities, lost puck battles and turnovers.
Perhaps his skill set is more limited than what he showed early on and was benefiting from playing with more highly skilled linemates
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
he’s struggling that’s for sure. He needs a center who can get him the puck and right now, the Habs arguable have no one who can do that. Plek’s offensive ability seems to be gone and none of the others could make a pass in a brothel.
Until the Habs centers get healthy or they trade for one, I think he’ll continue to have problems scoring.
The problem with Gallagher isn’t being afraid to crash the net. It’s being without a center to pass him the puck or a winger to give him some space. His is an overachiever who has to understand what his game is. He’s not a puckcarrier or a playmaker and he is neither big nor fast, so he needs these things on his line in compensate for what he lacks. Kirk should tell him to stop taking on the “trees”, getting bogged down in traffic, or carrying the puck too much because, like DD, he’ll get engulfed very quickly. He is a sniper who has to keep the puck and his legs moving so that he can get himself into a shooting position.
A coach can only challenge if he still has his time out however so lose a challenge and that’s it.
Tonight’s Ducky Book of Hab and ‘Twas the night Before Christmas.
Let’s hope there are no more quack ups in the Habs roster.
I’d say “priceless’, but nope; Price was there. Great work, Cal!
Free Front.
Hey Zep, No worries, dude.
Something you might be interested in though.
I found the Doctor discussing Markov’s injury with MT:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vuW6tQ0218
I’ll check it out, thanks.
Wow, now I’m even more confused. lol
———————————————————————-
Ka is a wheel.
Last time I was on here, I went on about how great it was that Markov was #2 on the Habs’ Ironman list. Same day, I commented on how Petry was looking kinda uninvolved.
So, understanding my new found power here, I’m calling for a 5-0 blowout for the Ducks tonight.
thank you bizzaro world gerry
Markov came into this season needing 72 games played to reach 1,000.
Maybe Obama can pardon Front on his way out.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Good one!
Therrien said:
“It’s not a major one — it’s a day to day”
“I certainly don’t know because he didn’t practise yesterday … he hasn’t touched the ice. I’m not aware the degree of the injury.”
So which is it?
———————————————————————-
Ka is a wheel.
Amazing eh Zep?
Yup, and not one “journalist” called him out on this.
———————————————————————-
Ka is a wheel.
Sorry
There’s nothing to call out
There’s nothing amazing
There’s nothing
I don’t think he’s being contradictory.
He’s speaking about the injury in two different contexts, right?
The first is simply “How bad is it?”
“we don’t want to rush his injury. It’s not a major one — it’s a day to day — but the most important thing for him and for us is that he’s 100 per cent. So we’ll take a step back and hopefully he’ll be better tomorrow
and the second comment being a response to a hypothetical about “if it was a playoff game…”
When asked if Markov might have played Tuesday night if it was a playoff game, Therrien said: “I certainly don’t know because he didn’t practise yesterday … he hasn’t touched the ice. I’m not aware the degree of the injury, how painful it is. But right now we’re in December … this is not Game 7, so we got to be smart about it.”
Which really just reinforces his first comment (Be smart. No rush. Take our time) while dismissing the hypothetical with out actually saying that hypothetical’s like that are dumb.
(BUT, I’m a polly, so take that into account).
No, he clearly gives two different answers. One he knows it’s not a “major one”, then he suddenly has no idea the “degree” of said injury.
So, is it major or not?
———————————————————————-
Ka is a wheel.
(I was just about edit to comment on that)
Sure, he does give two different answers, but I still don’t think he’s contradictory.
He states it’s day to day, but not major. Let’s call that the severity of the injury. He knows its not a broken leg or torn ligament.
He states that he doesn’t know the degree of it.
Injuries come in many stages of severity and within each, degrees of scale, say from 1 – 10. He knows Markov has a minor injury, but isn’t sure if it’s a mild annoyance (say, a 3 – a dull, persistent ache) or uncomfortable enough enough to stop him from playing (say an 8 – a sharp, stabbing pain), but he knows (or is at least saying) it won’t keep him out long.
I have an IT issue with my left leg. It’s always in some mild discomfort, but at times it elevates to “cheese grater across my knee.”
Neither stops me from running for extended periods of time. The first doesn’t hinder me at all, the other forces me to take a break for a few weeks.
But it’s not a major injury like torn ligaments or a wrecked joint that would put an end to the whole stupid running hobby.
Maybe you’re right. I may just be super cranky today.
———————————————————————-
Ka is a wheel.
I dont understand why we are wondering about this. There are not two different things being said here.
Its not a major injury (like Galchenyuk) Its day to day.
I do not know the degree of the injury (other than it not being major, but he already said this).
Dont know the degree…. Not Major.
Its simple stuff.
Freud understood:
—–
Holy Crap!
That’s HIO in a nutshell! 🙂
In a way, with all the recent loins aflame talk, it’s fitting that Freud has the final word 🙂
Like a Jack Todd’s retort to Don Cherry
Cherry’s hypocrisy boggles the mind.
If Emelin’s name was Smith or Jones and he’d been born in Moose Jaw or Owen Sound and played for the Leafs, Cherry would be blowing him kisses.
Instead, because Emelin is a Russian who plays for the Habs, he’s anathema.
24 Cups – Charlie Burns , i’m impressed Crusty Steve.
I believe he wore a leather helmet.
WWDTD
Some British reporter wrote something about the Capitals game on Saturday. He had an interesting comment on Eller’s play:
(He’s) but a walking shadow, a poor player
That struts and frets his hour upon the stage
And then is heard no more: it is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing.
Wrong play. This is what he wrote:
““Something is rotten in the player from Denmark.”
Oh, maybe this was about DSP…
If Shakespeare plays were about hockey … well they wouldn’t be very popular.
The only Shakespearean character in the NHL is
Bettman –> Richard III
—–
I used up all of my Shakespeare, already. I can’t go any further with this.
This is for Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, below, two bit players.
Correction: two-bit players.
Extremely witty and erudite! A must-read!
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Tried posting a blushing emoji.
Oh well, have to resort to that time-tested alternative.
🙂
Eller made more plays, more carry-ins, more passes in that game than Shaw has made in a few games. Not a good trade, just like the PK deal. You give up more playmaking talent just to get a little more grit and leadership. Like Colorado. Luckily Habs have more than what Colorado has so they have been able to compensate.
Surprised all you “sharp as a tack” grammar and spelling hounds missed this one..
Markov had played in 116 consecutive games, dating back to April 3, 2105.
Oh and gum has no teeth..
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Is any else concerned about Gally’s goal production or lack there of? This guy is supposed to be a consistent 20 goal scorer but has 1 goal in 25 games! There has to be something wrong especially when you have Flynn taking his spot on the 2nd line. And why in the heck is Flynn and Byron on the 2nd PP unit when you have Plecks and Gally who are trying to get out of there worst funks in their respective careers.
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
Andrew Shaw will miss his third consecutive game with concussion-like symptoms
If Shaw did the exact same hit to Krug? He is suspended for 5 games.
Or, if the NHL had the a similar contact to the head policy as the NFL – Krug is suspended.
Just say’n…
So the league doesn’t protect cheap players as much as clean players.
I like Shaw and all, but this doesn’t bother me.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Exactly my point,
and to my second point, the NHL needs to adopt a policy similar to the NFL to address head contact issues. One thing the NFL got right, the fact that the NHL still needs to physco analyze each head hit is ridiculous
Don’t think so. As the rules are currently written, it was not an illegal hit.
First Therrien says it’s a minor injury, then says he doesnt know the degree of it?
Wink! – Patrick Roy
Therrien called it an “individualistic” play by Subban, but never mentioned the fact captain Max Pacioretty quit on his backcheck
He also didn’t mention that Max was near the opposition’s goal line when PK coughed it up near the blue line.
C’mon. We’ve all seen that play a hundred times. Max quit on the play and every hockey analyst the day after said he did. Pas d’excuses.
Max “quitting” on the play is the last thing that is wrong with that play.
PK causing the drama is the root cause and Max not having the steam to get back and bail him out is simply window dressing and handy when trying to excuse PK’s terrible play.
LOL
Did I just fall through a crack in time? Is it the 2015-16 season again?
I thought I was bad with the Trade Carey yammering… 🙂
Everything old is new again, or so it would seem.
I can’t believe I let myself get suckered in with Stu’s column.
Now I’m just disappointed with myself…
So PK screwed up and “didn`t just lost an edge” (according to some) but Max “didn’t have enough steam” (c’mon) so what he did was ok. IMO they both should be judged the same. Whether one event precipitated the other is irrelevant. They both made a mistake. The truth is if Markov made that mistake (and he made way more mistakes than PK last year), MT would have said nothing and probably Max still would have been criticized publicly because he was 3rd on the “crap” ladder after DD and PK. MT caused the drama by opening his mouth. This play should have never received the attention it did.
DDO, you’re objectively wrong on this one. I know we all have our favourites and try to protect them against their little foibles, their little failings, but your tack is absurd. And, I know, is upheld by a sizeable faction on HIO, but that doesn’t make it any less wrong.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/gotta-see-it-subban-turnover-leads-to-iginla-game-winner/
P.K. coughed up the puck on a risky play, with no one to back him up, when the game was tied very late in the third. He made a very poor situational play, he goofed, plain and simple. He should have flung the puck at the net or deep in the zone, kept the Avalanche scrambling, and tried to win the game on a rebound or scramble, or at least preserve the tie.
Max, on the other hand, was doing his job. He was in front of the net, setting up a screen in front of the goalie, looking to deflect a puck. Despite all his critics who risibly call him “soft”. And when he sees the P.K. stickhandle attempt abort, he senses it and starts hustling back. When the Avalanche set up in the Canadiens zone, Max is back there, he didn’t coast back like Phil Kessel or Pierre Larouche.
Max got lost in space, he didn’t have an Avalanche nearby to slash or hook or hold or kypreos, as is de coutume in the NHL, but what he certainly didn’t do is quit on the play. He didn’t midway through a half-hearted backcheck stop off at the bench for a change like Sergei Kostitsyn.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5i_7s45q7wc
I’ve used this analogy before, but blaming Max for P.K.’s boneheadedness is like blaming the fire department for its perceived slow response time and questionable tactics, instead of the arsonist who lit up the house in the first place.
I know we’re living in a post-fact world in this trumpian era, where you can deny everything and deflect blame and redirect to soundbite attacks, and it’s a winning strategy evidently, but that still doesn’t make it true.
P.K. messed up on that play. He cost the Canadiens the game, not Max.
Stu’s article on Therrien never silence some critics. Look at the drawing board. LOL, who wouldn’t be able to follow that plan?
http://montrealgazette.com/sports/hockey/nhl/montreal-canadiens/stu-cowan-canadiens-michel-therrien-will-never-silence-some-critics
The only problem with Em/Weber duo is that neither does a good job to move the puck up the ice. When a frwd is on ice with them, then better come back and carry the puck up if they want to create offense.
It’s great to have a strong D type duo up vrs other teams’ top lines….but not as good for our offense. But both Chuck/Rad can carry the puck up.
It’s probably better then it was imagined when paired. But at end of day, I can’t imagine that putting some toughness and puck moving on each pairing isn’t better then this option.
Agreed. Does anyone know when Therrien put them together? I feel like the Habs have been a .500 club ever since.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Look at this hair!
http://www.rds.ca/hockey/canadiens/statistiques-avancees-chronique-sur-le-gardien-du-canadien-de-montreal-carey-price-1.3716653
I love the YouTube Emelin hits compilation in this story.
Whomever compiled it did a great job, choosing the song, choreographing the hits to the song, and choosing the best hits.
If MB ever trades Emelin, we’ll miss those hits, especially the bone-crunching ones, and the spectacular mid-ice hip-checks…
Let’s see if he can line up Kesler tonight 🙂
This is a point that I have thought about in the past. If I’m a player on the other team, and Emelin lays down bone-crushing hits, then I just might want to pop him every once in awhile. Of course the response is that Emelin can’t fight because of a medical condition, but that strikes me as saying I want to have my cake and eat it too.
I wonder how Hab fans would feel if the circumstance was reversed.
WWDTD
We don’t have to be all rational about it, do we?
It might be my Habs fan bias showing, but I think if there’s a member of the opposition that throws bone-crunching hits, but can’t fight cause of the plate in his face, you just have to:
1) not get hit
2) hit him back
It’s not like Emelin goes around cheap-shotting guys like Matt Cooke. Emelin gives out nice, clean, legal hits for the most part. Opposition can whine all they want, but they’re welcome to throw it in his corner and crunch him too…if they’re so inclined…lol
Agreed. However, in today’s NHL (rightly or wrongly) those kind of hits usually lead to an altercation or fight. It’s the new way of doing things. I can see a situation where a guy says screw you and starts punching out Emelin’s lights. Maybe guys with plates in their face or head should play more like Charlie Burns.
WWDTD
See your point, but disagree.
You can’t let the opposition’s whining over clean hits limit Emelin’s physicality.
Emelin knows he’s bound to encounter some sore recipients of these hits, and do his best to defend himself without fighting. So Emelin chooses to continue hitting despite that, and I think it’s the right choice.
Wahhhh! Continue crying about it opposing teams. Looks good on you.
A big part of my game, was hitting. I never hit anyone from behind. If I got hit and it was good and solid, then I was fine with it. I don’t get this rationale, that if a player is physical, he needs to fight. I also do not get the, “let’s fight this guy who threw a good hard clean hit nonsense”
Hitting is part of the game and no player should feel like popping another, if he hit him with a good clean hit. Even if it is bone jarring. If you want to get him back, do what I did, make sure you are on the giving end next time, just do it clean.
Emelin should not have to fight someone because he smoked a player with a hit that was within the rules. These other players need to smarten up and stop being candy a****!
Habfan17
“let’s fight this guy who threw a good hard clean hit nonsense”
I think in many cases the teammates never really see the hit or care if it was clean. They’re busy doing their own thing.
They see the aftermath and devastation and react.
I think you give them too much credit. I have seen players go after the one that threw a hit and they did see it. The NHL has too many players now, who use this as a reason to go after the player who threw the hit. Maybe they feel it will make them think twice, before throwing another.
In my opinion, it is just a whimpy reaction. They need to learn to take a hit and suck it up when it happens.
Using Emelin and Colorado as an example, even their coach said it was good, clean hit. Many players spoke up and said there is no code, that you don’t hit players hard, once the game is out of reach.
Cherry and his bumbling followers calling out Emelin was a joke.
Habfan17
If I’m the Leafs, I find a regular citizen out there named “Austin Matthews”, give him an entry-level contract, and trade him to another team for the highest return. (Like the Isles for Tavares. And since this is Garth Snow, and he collects goalies, offer to thrown in one of the Marlies’ half dozen backups.)
In that vain, I came across a wonderful story in Ottawa Senators history, one that shows how that franchise has always put the J in the Genius…. This from the 1992 expansion draft.
“It all started with the Senators staff having brought all of the research they had done for the expansion draft on a laptop computer. It just so happened that when they got to the table at the draft meeting the computer’s batteries were dead. They had no backup, and nothing to plug into to charge it. All of their prep work was stuck on a useless laptop. They had to make do with paper and select from memory, which proved to be very difficult.”
http://historicalhockey.blogspot.ca/2013/12/1992-nhl-expansion-draft.html
It’s kind of similar to Dale Tallon screwing up in Chicago when he missed out on the timeline for qualifying offers. It cost him his job.
WWDTD
That story is quoted often, the only player they lost as a result was Kris Versteeg. I also heard from a very close source to the team than an employee of Tallons neglected to send the faxes through and that Tallon took the fall.
What I believed happened was that the qualifying offers didn’t go through then the Black Hawks had to sign some of the players back at inflated salaries (Byfuglien might have been an example). I think you were right about the fax machine but the responsibility always belongs to the guy who is in charge. That is why he has the position and gets the big bucks.
WWDTD
Thus the reason he took the heat. Very good leader, for all we know MB was the culprit he was the director of player personnel at the time.
I just find the slagging of Tallon on this topic humorous by some.
Ahh, his 38th birthday?
He’s just a baby!
The real reason that Markov isn’t playing tonight is that he has to finish making toys in Santa’s workshop.He’s a bit behind schedule apparently.
Mr. Bean is not impressed with your joke.
Oh man, how soon they forget. That article about Therrien and his shelf life by Stu Cowan. Wasn’t it last year that Nilan said Therrien didn’t know how to run a practice – he told us all about it with examples. Now all of a sudden he’s Scotty Bowman 2.0. This team has been playing around 500 hockey for 16 games now or so. If it wasn’t for that red hot start, Therrien would be on the hot seat and would be about a 3-5 game losing streak away from going back to working for Roch Voisine or whoever it was. This year should be about winning the cup or at the very least putting on a very good show come playoff time. I promised myself I would never let a hot start color my instincts again and I wont this time either. Talk to me in Marc or April and I’ll tell you how good the coach is. Until then, we’d all do well to leave it at that and learn the lesson that Leafs fans took about 40 years to learn – Stanley Cups are not won in November and December.
Why was Front banned?
No one seems to know. It was removed, by a moderator, as was he months ago. He has been known to push a few buttons, but when no one knows what he said it is hard to judge. Even some of the Gazette writers have crossed the line with vocabulary. I am sure FRONTS will be a good boy now!
I missed the post (damn!) but am pretty sure it included Hillary Clinton, sexual proclivities and gender preference, and anatomy.
It was Chauceresques, but got front chauffeured out.
Free Front.
Maybe Markovo inhaled some of his beard dye
“Markov, celebrating his 38th birthday Tuesday, suffered a lower-body injury”
Paging Dr. Timo…
Just a casual poster here but what could front done so bad to be banned ?
Probably had a couple Scotch’s before posting! No one knows.!!..??
Our friend FRONTS has been banned from the site for many months now.! I believe it is time to start the New Year with him back. I am sure that he did not kill anyone, so in the spirit of the season, can we forgive his sins?
Here is a note that he sent to me, as he wishes myself and all of you a Merry Festive Season.
Hola Amigo!
Wishing you and your family all the best of The Festive Season.
This is a wonderful time of the year.
My son and I are going to see our rookie Sergachev and Team Russia play The Danes today in Kingston and then Habs on the tube tonight.
Life is good my friend.
Give my best to the HIO gang, for a safe and Happy Holiday.
Saludos.
Front.
Free Front. Happy Holidays amigo.
This place is not the same without him Gerry Pigeon.!!
I still do not know what he said, but sometimes we all say stupid stuff except for me of course.
Totally agree. 🙂 So much goodwill for Front.
So many on the site that serve no purpose other than to agitate or annoy (me lately?), yet Front is the one who’s banned?
C’mon censors. He might have deserved it months ago, but shall we ring in the new year with some forgiveness?
Free Front.
For many months after my HIO jail stint, I stubbornly refused to post (I’ll wait here to let your cheers die down…) without my original name. To this day, if you type it, the post won’t go through.
I routinely pleaded my case to Disco Stu, who deftly parried my thrusts until I gave up.
After a while, I then discovered I missed you beautiful puds, so I put aside my sense of moral indignation, grabbed a little green dude to take the place of ’81 Guy and permed Wayne and have been posting the same five things over and over ever since.
Front’s legendary status and combative nature may make his return as “Frunt” or “canetnorF” unlikely.
I also wouldn’t be surprised if, given the functionality of this system, that the overworked tech guy in Bangladesh doesn’t actually know how to reverse a ban.
Why doesn’t he just get a new email and sign in again?
In any case, I agree he should be reinstated.
As ive learned in my timeouts of past, they block IPs too. Hard to navigate that with any consistency.
Free front!
What were his sins? Sheesh. Front’s been part of the furniture as long as I can remember.
Free Front!!! Make HIO non-PC again!
Bring Back Front!
Give him our best wishes as well please, Ian. His fresh and irreverent posts are sadly missed.
Free Front.
Make HIO great again
Free Front
Good Evening Ladies and Gentleman, this is Danny Gallivan along with Dick Irvin from the Forum in Montreal!
The NFL shows don’t focus on big market teams. They focus on the better teams.
Last year they talked a lot about Carolina (not big market). In the past, Indianapolis (same).
You don’t see much Jets analysis on the other hand.
Similarly, the commentators are completely unbiased. Troy Aikman, Cris Collinsworth, Tony Dungy, etc… all completely professional even though associated with a specific franchise.
—–
For a coach who ruins all young players and never gives them a chance to play he must not know that Lehkonen is a rookie
Or Gallagher back in the day.
I ‘love’ it when ‘fans’, or at least posters, make statements like:
“DD is useless”
“Eller is better than Shaw”
or even “Weber is better than Subban”
Opinions are fine, but statements of absolutes are pretty much a waste of time and effort.
Then there’s:
“We’ll never win a cup with (Price, DD, Therrien, Bergevin, Emelin, Plekanec.. whatever)”
“(Price, DD, Therrien, Bergevin, Emelin, Plekanec.. whatever) will win a cup but not with the Montreal Canadiens”
Soothsaying is fine, and just as relevant and accurate as it has ever been.
But when I see:
“(DD, Therrien, Bergevib) only has a job because he speaks french”
These are statements made in ignorance, and it is hard to credit them as being anything but born from ignorance.
You think Jose Mourinho or Rafa Benitez aren’t aware of the necessity to speak English in order to coach in the EPL?
Free Front.
Wasn’t it Lafleur who said you can’t win the Cup with Pacioretty leading?
Guy, you rascally soothsayer! 🙂
DD is useless.
I like eggs.
Halak > Price
Has anyone heard from the orotund Bellyful lately? It seems like I haven’t brushed up against his platitudinous exegesis lately. Usually by this time he’s graced us with his ‘moyen mots’, or at least a limp pun or two?
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
His melancholy yearning for Lars Eller, combined with it being the first Christmas season without his Great Dane, has left more than his puns limp.
His Hab fan quiz on the weekend was a master stroke of the pen. Easily one of the top ten posts of all time (which apparently is approaching 1.5M posts or so says the Gazette)
WWDTD
Hmmmf… Yeah, I guess that was okay, in parts. If you go for that kind of thing.
I was suggesting to give Markov two weeks off. Just looked at the schedule and next week too important (TB, FLA and Pitt). This week should be given off. Who cares about the Ducks and the Wild and save him the CBJ physical beating.
I’m glad though that an update concerning Markov came up. #79 will miss tonight’s game, and also on Thursday against Minnesota. Maybe he’ll not play against Columbus the next day. But the team confirmed Markov is ok to play on their annual Christmas road-trip.
Other news that just came up: Beaulieu is now on a 2nd pairing with Petry to fill Marky’s spot.
Good.
At least Price will have someone around to help out if he get run while Petry’s on the ice…
I know, I know, Petry didn’t have time to react. yada, yada, yada…
He’s still soft.
I think Markov should get 3-4 days off a couple of times during the year. Ditto Weber and Plekanec.
Maintenance days.
Did the homework on Bernier’s record vs. the Habs, and it’s NOT good…
Bernier gave up 4 vs Habs Nov 24th 2010, .879 save % in 4-1 loss as goalie for Kings @ Bell Centre
Gave up 2 Dec 3rd 2011, .926 save % in 2-1 loss as goalie for Kings @ LA
Gave up 4 Mar 1st 2014, .867 save % in 4-3 loss as goalie for Leafs, @ Bell Centre
Gave up 3 Jan 18 2014, .909 save % in 5-3 WIN(!) as goalie for Leafs, @ Air Canada Centre
Gave up 4 Nov 30 2013, .897 save % in 4-2 loss as goalie for Leafs @ Bell Centre
Gave up 3 Apr 11 2015, .909 save % in 4-3 SO loss as goalie for Leafs @ Air Canada Centre
Gave up 4 Feb 28 2015, .864 save % in 4-0 loss as goalie for Leafs @ Bell Centre
Gave up 1 Feb 14 2015, .969 save % in 2-1 SO loss as goalie for Leafs @ Bell Centre
Gave up 4 Oct 8 2014, .875 save % in 4-3 loss as goalie for Leafs @ Air Canada Centre
Gave up 4 Feb 27 2016, .889 save % in 4-1 loss as goalie for Leafs @ Bell Centre
Gave up 5 Oct 24 2015, .815 save % in 5-3 loss as goalie for Leafs @ Bell Centre
Gave up 3 Oct 7 2015, .929 save % in 3-1 loss as goalie for Leafs @ Air Canada Centre
That’s ONE win vs eleven losses. Now, he’s never played the Habs as a member of the Ducks, so that should help him. And you could say he’s due…actually, OVERDUE might be more accurate…lol.
What’s NOT good about that ??
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais ~ All the Time !
January 18th, 2014.
That wasn’t good.
LOL
But that’s ONE game! 🙂
Hope he continues the trend tonight…
yeah but most of those games were played with the leafs. He gets a pass there if you ask me
So it’s not the quality of the goalie so much, but rather the quality of the team in front of him? 🙂
I’ll make sure to make note of that concept…lol
nothing to do with the team in front of him. More to do with the fact that tsn and Rogers only talk about the leafs so it’s that extra pressure that produced the bad results;>
Interesting take.
For a minute, I was excited that you might secretly back my Trade Carey to improve the team crusade! (or at least the concept)
Assuming you might be right, I will remember not to lobby for Bernier as a suitable replacement. If he can’t take the heat of expectations, then playing goal for the Habs ain’t where he should be…lol
Pierre Lebrun speaks with Ryan Kesler about playing against the other top centers in the league. Clearly someone failed to remind Mr. Kesler about Mr. Desharnais.
http://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/18312159/nhl-anaheim-ducks-defensive-forward-ryan-kesler-tells-how-shuts-toughest-assignments
Markov has been excellent this season, hope it’s not a serious injury. Losing players daily now it seems. Not going to be easy this week, 3 games before Christmas!!
Tonight I think the Habs can beat Anaheim at home, watched them last night and frankly they gave up a lot of odd man rushes.
Hopefully Habs can take advantage unlike the Leafs.
Something’s not right here. Why are the Habs not disclosing what LBI Markov has? If this is again another tear on his ACL (hope not), nor maybe a torn meniscus, that’s going to make MB’s head spin around, hoping to make adjustments.
Merry Xmas!
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”