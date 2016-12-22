Game Day: Canadiens’ Alexei Emelin might miss game against Wild for a very good reason

STU COWAN
The Canadiens hit the ice at 11 a.m. for their morning skate in Brossard to prepare for Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SN360, RDS, TSN Radio 690) but Alexei Emelin was nowhere to be seen.
The Russian defenceman had a very good reason for being absent: he was at the hospital with his wife, Valentina, who was about to give birth to their third child.
With Emelin’s status for Thursday night’s game uncertain, the Canadiens recalled defenceman Joel Hanley from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps during the afternoon on an emergency basis and sent down forward Sven Andrighetto. The Canadiens are already missing two defencemen with injuries. Andrei Markov will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury, while Greg Pateryn is out long-term with a broken ankle.
During the Canadiens’ annual Christmas visit to the Montreal Children’s Hospital last week, captain Max Pacioretty said he was surprised Emelin wasn’t glued to his cell phone.
“I’m surprised he doesn’t have his cell phone out more often because I think she’s due any day,” Pacioretty said at the time. “(Alexander) Radulov has a kid, Pleky’s (Tomas Plekanec) got a couple of kids. I have two and Emy’s about to have his third. I think our team has a lot of children on it and a lot are the same age, so it’s really nice to have kids that are able to play with each other.”
Now there’s another one on the way.
Backup goalie Al Montoya also has two children — Harry, who turns 2 next month, and Camila, who recently celebrated her fourth birthday with some of her father’s teammates and their children during a party at her house.
“We had a pretty good group and it makes the year so much better,” Montoya said. “For us it’s easy, we come in here we got 20 guys that right away you’re going to be around every single day. And for the wives and kids, it’s a little tougher. So any time you have a good group like that that brings the families together – especially on special occasions — I think it makes it a better place.”
Wild looking to set team record
The Wild (19-8-4) come to Montreal on an eight-game winning streak and can set a franchise record by winning their ninth straight against the Canadiens.
The Canadiens are tough to beat at home with a 15-2-2 record at the Bell Centre.
“We’ll see where we’re at,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said on the team’s website. “They’ve been a very strong team all year. We’ll have to be at our absolute best.”
The Canadiens and Wild have met 17 times in NHL history with the Canadiens holding a slight 8-7-1-1 edge, including 5-3-1-0 at home. The Canadiens’ Torrey Mitchell played for the Wild during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.
Price-Dubnyk in goalie showdown
Coach Michel Therrien did not speak with the media after the morning skate, but confirmed Wednesday that Carey Price will start in goal for Montreal. Devan Dubnyk — who used to be property of the Canadiens — will start for the Wild in what should be a fantastic goaltending showdown.
Price has an 18-4-2 record with a 1.87 goals-against average and .936 save percentage. Dubnyk is 16-6-3 with a 1.55 GAA and an NHL-best .948 save percentage.
Off to Columbus
The Canadiens will leave for Columbus immediately after Thursday’s game and will face the Blue Jackets Friday night (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) in their final game before a four-day Christmas break.
Therrien hasn’t said who will be in goal against the Blue Jackets, but with back-to-back games you can expect to see Montoya get the call.
The last time the Canadiens played in Columbus on Nov. 4, they lost 10-0 to the Blue Jackets with Montoya in nets for all the goals.
Impressive number for Therrien
RDS posted numbers during its Sports 30 news program Wednesday night showing the NHL coaches with the most victories since 2012 with the same team and the Canadiens’ Therrien came in at No. 3.
Here’s how the list looked:
Joel Quenneville, Chicago: 199
Ken Hitchcock, St. Louis: 199
Michel Therrien, Montreal: 184
Claude Julien, Boston: 182
Darryl Sutter, Los Angeles: 177
Alain Vigneault, N.Y. Rangers: 167
Power play a work in progress
The Canadiens spent almost all of Thursday’s morning skate working on the power play, which ranks 11th in the NHL with a 20.2 per cent success rate after scoring twice in Tuesday’s 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.
Here’s how the power-play units looked during the morning skate:
Pacioretty – Plekanec – Radulov
Petry – Weber
Lehkonen – Danault – Byron
Barberio – Beaulieu
“There’s things that we can do better on the power play,” Therrien said after Tuesday’s game. “But it’s good for the stats because we ended up scoring two goals. But guys know we’re still working at it and we’re going to get better. I’m not worried.”
This Date in Habs History
On Dec. 22, 1963, Jean Béliveau scored his 325th goal to become the highest-scoring centre in NHL history — passing the Montreal Maroons’ Nels Stewart — in a 6-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
On Dec. 22, 1973, Jacques Lemaire scored his 200th NHL goal in a 7-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)
• Stellar goaltending matchup, canadiens.com
• Playing “the right way” is working well for Canadiens, by Stu Cowan
• Wild at Canadiens: Five Things to Know, by Pat Hickey
• Teammates give Habs’ Danault a unique nickname, by Stu Cowan
• Canadiens’ castoff Dubnyk blossoms in Wild net, by Pat Hickey
Listening to TSN690 this morning and Connor McKenna, who’s been perhaps the largest Michel Therrien critic, stated that it’s about time Therrien receive some coach of the year love.
Darren Dreger was his guest and he was asked what it would take to get Therrien’s name in the mix for coach of the year. Dregger said conversations like the one that they were currently having.
Coach of the year is voted on by the media and Dregger stated Therrien’s name is being spoken about more and more in recent weeks.
did we just get click baited on HIO lol?
So I commented on Markov’s durability and he immediately gets injured. I diss Petry’s play, and he catches fire, scoring goals in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. Then, sensing something was afoot, I called for a 5-0 blowout by the Ducks and, lo and behold, 5-1 Habs.
I want you all to know that I intend to use my newfound powers responsibly.
3-2 Wild win tonight.
And a Nobel for Donald Trump.
Don’t forget to wish something festive and bright for the Leafs too 🙂
and the Bruins
and the Sens
And CBJ 🙂
If Emelin is a no-go tonight, that could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.
Is Andrighetto still injured or has be been traded for a handful of reheated, once-bitten Timbits?
i think davey ate all the Timbits.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I have to admit that when injuries happen I always look positively on who is going to get a shot that wouldn’t otherwise.
Right now I’m happy that McCarron is with the team and I think he’s showing his value. And also happy that Beaulieu is getting more opportunity to shine.
————————————-
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
Yeah, I know that the home crowd wants to see Price, but not starting him against the Conference team in a back-to-back (and the better team) is a mistake.
I’m not thinking this is to sell tickets / play to the home crowd.
You work to nail down any points available to you, and the best available to the Habs in the next two days are the 2 at home (against whomever). You nail those 2 points down, rather than take more of a flyer with Montoya, and then you try and scratch out what you can on the road the next night (against whomever).
Thankfully, Columbus plays tonight as well, and against another hot team, Pittsburgh.
There’s actually a bunch of great games amongst the top 6 teams in the NHL standings (points %) tonight and tomorrow.
This makes sense to me. With the injuries, we need all the points we can bank in the interim…
Too bad, I’d rather see Price play vs. CBJ.
Can you really say Columbus is the better team? Dont think theres much between them and Minny. Besides Montoya wasnt the problem in Columbus last time. The team in front of him was.
Top five for MT, nice.
Joel Quenneville, Chicago: 199
Ken Hitchcock, St. Louis: 199
Michel Therrien, Montreal: 184
Claude Julien, Boston: 182
Darryl Sutter, Los Angeles: 177
I just can’t put my finger on what the other four have that he doesn’t, though…
3 of them had a much better roster and one of them had the help of his owner and the NHL…
What do you mean? Desharnais and Pacioretty are right up there with Toews and Kane, Kopitar and Carter, Modano and Hull…
And one has Carey Price the best goaltender in the universe so what’s your point ?
All Habs all the Time
I don’t want to jinx this team or anything; but if I’m an opposing coach trying to scheme out how to beat the team that played the Ducks, I’m pretty stuck for ideas.
You know you will face enormous fore check pressure from your goal line to your blue line; and face pressure at the Habs’ blue line all night.
I guess get the big boys out and try to wear them down, if your big boys can keep up the pace. Offensively, go low in the corners and look for a cross ice pass to the high slot; but you still have to beat Carey.
Free Front.
The Ducks were bad on Tuesday (just like the Habs were bad on Friday), so that made the Habs look good. The Habs system works well against certain teams, not so well against others. Agree Price is a huge difference maker, and in general, I think they play better with the puck since Muller arrived.
Not sure a team that’s won 8 in a row and has a goalie with even more gaudy stats than Carey has to do anything different than play their game.
Should be a good one.
Laraque’s comments on the HI/O show regarding Gallagher were interesting.
He feels Shaw is the same type of player, that the team is using him in the same role and that has made Gally obsolete.
He thinks this is playing into Gally’s head.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
So let’s flog him for a centre, then.
If Scherbak and McCarron and Hudon, etc., are going to be wingers with some promise and (and this must happen before any deal) Radulov is resigned, Gallagher becomes slightly redundant.
If we traded Gallagher for say, Brandon Sutter, the cap hits would be similar, and we’d be addressing an area of weakness from an area of potential surplus.
6-3 centre, excellent on faceoffs, chips in offensively, $4.3M cap hit (essentially replaces DD longterm). Not a rental, either. Just a hockey deal. Canucks could play Gallagher (a former Vancouver Giant) with the Sedins, where he’d rediscover his scoring touch and have us all complaining about it for years.
Sounds good to me…lol.
Good luck convincing Benning to part with Sutter for Gallagher 🙂
I don’t think that would be hard for Benning to do at all. Gallagher would immediately jump to the front of the line as fan favourite #1.
being a fan favorite like he is in Mtl. I would NEVER do that deal Gallagher is a keeper no matter what , at least in my humble opinion …
All Habs all the Time
Hard not to love Gally, but I think RN has a point.
I’d just be surprised that Benning would value Gally’s popularity and high energy game over Sutter’s size and effectiveness on the ice.
If he does, as HiB suggests, then I’d miss Gally 🙂 Do it MB! Unless you have even better targets in sight…
Yah, I’m not sure I would want that deal done myself, but I think Vancouver would jump all over it. This Habs team does have to give to get though if we are ever going to address our center ice position.
Don’t let the 2 PP goals on Tuesday fool you. They were both scored off the rush. They still can’t do a proper zone entry. When the opposition lines up on the blue line, they try to carry it in. When they dump it in, we either don’t get to the puck, or there is no puck support. Other teams pressure us, and we can’t make good, quick passes to get set up.
A lot of work to do!
I think I like the 2nd PP unit better than the 1st. Switch Radulov and Lehkonen and you have 2 units who have guys that will actually fight for the puck AND can win a faceoff. I think the Habs biggest problem is they can never win a freakin draw in the offensive zone.
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
I have a bad feeling the Habs are going to limp into Christmas break on a 2 game losing streak (sound familiar *cough mike boone)
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
… and there is this gem
http://2.cdn.nhle.com/canadiens/images/upload/2016/07/Fitness.jpg
Sheesh… Can Emelin not control himself? Someone should have THE talk with him.
This one guy in the NFL had a vasectomy and still had a kid after!
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
Perhaps, and I am just speculating here, it wasn’t his… things like that happen.
Right? Kids are so expensive these days, who can afford three of them?
Free Front.
First!!! (blows smoke off barrel)
I’m happy to see Emelin getting love from not just his wife. This guy has fought hard for our side since he came over.
First!
But sadly it was 14 years ago today that Joe Strummer put on his wings
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
And I’m still gutted. Streetcore was so good and promised so much more.
In memoriam:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gc1ImO9QDP8
Free Front.
Nice one.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-