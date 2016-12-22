Game Day: Canadiens’ Alexei Emelin might miss game against Wild for a very good reason

STU COWAN

The Canadiens hit the ice at 11 a.m. for their morning skate in Brossard to prepare for Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SN360, RDS, TSN Radio 690) but Alexei Emelin was nowhere to be seen.

The Russian defenceman had a very good reason for being absent: he was at the hospital with his wife, Valentina, who was about to give birth to their third child.

With Emelin’s status for Thursday night’s game uncertain, the Canadiens recalled defenceman Joel Hanley from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps during the afternoon on an emergency basis and sent down forward Sven Andrighetto. The Canadiens are already missing two defencemen with injuries. Andrei Markov will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury, while Greg Pateryn is out long-term with a broken ankle.

During the Canadiens’ annual Christmas visit to the Montreal Children’s Hospital last week, captain Max Pacioretty said he was surprised Emelin wasn’t glued to his cell phone.

“I’m surprised he doesn’t have his cell phone out more often because I think she’s due any day,” Pacioretty said at the time. “(Alexander) Radulov has a kid, Pleky’s (Tomas Plekanec) got a couple of kids. I have two and Emy’s about to have his third. I think our team has a lot of children on it and a lot are the same age, so it’s really nice to have kids that are able to play with each other.”

Now there’s another one on the way.

Backup goalie Al Montoya also has two children — Harry, who turns 2 next month, and Camila, who recently celebrated her fourth birthday with some of her father’s teammates and their children during a party at her house.

“We had a pretty good group and it makes the year so much better,” Montoya said. “For us it’s easy, we come in here we got 20 guys that right away you’re going to be around every single day. And for the wives and kids, it’s a little tougher. So any time you have a good group like that that brings the families together – especially on special occasions — I think it makes it a better place.”

Wild looking to set team record

The Wild (19-8-4) come to Montreal on an eight-game winning streak and can set a franchise record by winning their ninth straight against the Canadiens.

The Canadiens are tough to beat at home with a 15-2-2 record at the Bell Centre.

“We’ll see where we’re at,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said on the team’s website. “They’ve been a very strong team all year. We’ll have to be at our absolute best.”

The Canadiens and Wild have met 17 times in NHL history with the Canadiens holding a slight 8-7-1-1 edge, including 5-3-1-0 at home. The Canadiens’ Torrey Mitchell played for the Wild during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

Price-Dubnyk in goalie showdown

Coach Michel Therrien did not speak with the media after the morning skate, but confirmed Wednesday that Carey Price will start in goal for Montreal. Devan Dubnyk — who used to be property of the Canadiens — will start for the Wild in what should be a fantastic goaltending showdown.

Price has an 18-4-2 record with a 1.87 goals-against average and .936 save percentage. Dubnyk is 16-6-3 with a 1.55 GAA and an NHL-best .948 save percentage.

Off to Columbus

The Canadiens will leave for Columbus immediately after Thursday’s game and will face the Blue Jackets Friday night (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) in their final game before a four-day Christmas break.

Therrien hasn’t said who will be in goal against the Blue Jackets, but with back-to-back games you can expect to see Montoya get the call.

The last time the Canadiens played in Columbus on Nov. 4, they lost 10-0 to the Blue Jackets with Montoya in nets for all the goals.

Impressive number for Therrien

RDS posted numbers during its Sports 30 news program Wednesday night showing the NHL coaches with the most victories since 2012 with the same team and the Canadiens’ Therrien came in at No. 3.

Here’s how the list looked:

Joel Quenneville, Chicago: 199

Ken Hitchcock, St. Louis: 199

Michel Therrien, Montreal: 184

Claude Julien, Boston: 182

Darryl Sutter, Los Angeles: 177

Alain Vigneault, N.Y. Rangers: 167

Power play a work in progress

The Canadiens spent almost all of Thursday’s morning skate working on the power play, which ranks 11th in the NHL with a 20.2 per cent success rate after scoring twice in Tuesday’s 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Here’s how the power-play units looked during the morning skate:

Pacioretty – Plekanec – Radulov

Petry – Weber

Lehkonen – Danault – Byron

Barberio – Beaulieu

“There’s things that we can do better on the power play,” Therrien said after Tuesday’s game. “But it’s good for the stats because we ended up scoring two goals. But guys know we’re still working at it and we’re going to get better. I’m not worried.”

(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)

