Game Day: Alex Galchenyuk back on ice for Canadiens’ morning skate

STU COWAN

After missing Friday’s practice with “flu-like symptoms”, Alex Galchenyuk was back on the ice for the Canadiens’ morning skate Saturday in Brossard and should be in the lineup Saturday night at the Bell Centre against the Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m., CBC, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).

Meanwhile, Tomas Plekanec didn’t take part in Saturday’s morning skate because of what the team said again are “flu-like symptoms.” Coach Claude Julien said after the skate that Plekanec and Galchenyuk would both be game-time decisions.

Galchenyuk didn’t speak to reporters in the locker room after the morning skate, only saying “good game” as he walked past them en route to the showers. The Canadiens said Galchenyuk would speak after the game.

Julien is obviously getting tired of being asked questions about Galchenyuk, who is pointless in four games this season and has only two goals in his last 28 games, including playoffs, dating back to last season.

“Oh, we’re back on Alex again,” Julien said with a frustrated smile after being asked whether he had spoken with Galchenyuk recently or if the 23-year-old forward already knows what he has to do to move up from the fourth line, where he skated again Saturday morning on left wing with Torrey Mitchell at centre and Ales Hemsky on the right.

“He wasn’t put down on the fourth line for punishment reasons,” Julien said. “Basically, he’s no different than others. He’s working hard to find his game … that much I know. Whether he’s playing to the level that we expect or not is one thing. Whether he’s trying or whether he doesn’t know what to do … I think when a player is really trying to find his game there’s a lot of things going through his mind. So we talk to him, we tell him, simplify things, this is what can help your game and we keep doing those things. And we’ll keep doing it until he finds his game. It’s as simple as that.”

The Canadiens come into Saturday’s game with a 1-3-0 record and have scored only four goals, including two short-handed, in the first four games. They are also 0-for-14 on the power play. The Leafs are 3-0-1, have scored 22 goals and have the second-best power play in the NHL clicking at 33 per cent with eight goals on 24 opportunities.

The good news for the Canadiens is that they have won their last 14 games against the Maple Leafs, including 10 in regulation time, dating back to Jan. 18, 2014.

(File photo: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The lines

With Plekanec out and Galchenyuk back on the ice, here’s how the Canadiens’ lines and defence pairings looked at the morning skate:

Pacioretty – Drouin – Lehkonen

Hudon – Danault – Shaw

Byron – De La Rose – Gallagher

Galchenyuk – Mitchell – Hemsky

Mete – Weber

Alzner – Petry

Benn – Davidson

Morrow

Carey Price will make his fifth straight start in goal for the Canadiens. Price has a 1-3-0 record with a 3.30 goals-against average and .899 save percentage.

#Habs coach Claude Julien gathers players at start of morning skate in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/dIYCoI4goC — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 14, 2017

Schlemko called up from Laval

The Canadiens called up defenceman David Schlemko from the AHL’s Laval Rocket Saturday morning but he won’t be in the lineup against the Leafs.

Schlemko, who suffered a hand injury early in training camp, was sent down to Laval on Friday for a conditioning stint. He played in the Rocket’s 8-7 overtime win over the Binghamton Devils Friday night in Laval. Daniel Carr scored in overtime for the Rocket to complete a hat-trick.

The Rocket are back in action Saturday afternoon against Binghamton (3 p.m., RDS2, TSN Radio 690).

Julien said Schlemko still wasn’t 100-per-cent healthy and the coach wasn’t certain yet if the defenceman would travel with the Canadiens next week to the U.S. West Coast for games in San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim.

“Nothing has been decided yet,” Julien said. “We’re obviously dealing with today and this is out of my hands right now. He’s just not 100-per-cent ready to go tonight so I’ll have to wait and see what comes out of that.”

#Habs captain Max Pacioretty leads team stretch at morning skate in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/gh60GwJHs5 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 14, 2017

Birthday boy

Happy birthday to Laval Rocket coach Sylvain Lefebvre, who turned 50 on Saturday.

Waiting for #Habs coach Claude Julien’s morning news conference to start in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/WmJhMyrTya — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 14, 2017

Watch Julien’s news conference

You can also watch Julien’s full Saturday morning news conference from Brossard on the HI/O Facebook page.

Toronto’s old boys

The Maple Leafs’ Patrick Marleau (38), Dominic Moore (37) and Ron Hainsey (36) are all old enough to qualify for old-timers hockey but are still performing well in the NHL.

Marleau, signed as a free agent this summer after spending 19 seasons with the San Jose Sharks, has two goals and two assists in Toronto’s first four games. Moore, who played 21 games with the Canadiens during the 2009-10 season, had two goals heading into Saturday’s game. Hainsey, the Canadiens’ first round draft pick (13th overall) in 2000, had three assists in the first four games.

The Canadiens drafted Hainsey three months before the Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews celebrated his third birthday. Matthews, 20, was leading the Leafs in scoring heading into Saturday’s game with 3-3-6 totals.

“I think Patrick’s big asset has always been his skating,” Julien said Saturday morning about Marleau. “The one thing that happens to everybody as you get to a certain age, the first thing to go is a lot of time’s is your legs. You don’t have that quickness that you maybe once had. And you can look at a ton of players and you’re going to say the same thing. I don’t think that’s the case with Patrick Marleau. He’s always been a great skater and continues to be a great skater. And some of those older players that manage to continue to be as effective are guys that can certainly keep up with the pace of the game and I think that’s where Patrick Marleau is doing a great job. He’s certainly capable of keeping up with the pace.”

Odds & Ends

The Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher and Karl Alzner are both one assist shy of the 100-mark for their NHL careers. …

Alzner’s incredible streak of 544 consecutive games played, dating back to his time in Washington, is the longest on the Canadiens, followed by Phillip Danault (136) and Artturi Lehkonen (64). Anaheim Ducks forward Andrew Cogliano has the longest current ironman streak in the NHL with 791 consecutive games played. Former Canadien Doug Jarvis holds the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964.

This Date in Habs History

Oct. 14, 1961: Henri Richard scored two goals and Claude Provost had a goal and two assists ina 3-1 win over the New York Rangers at the Forum. It was the ninth straight opening-game victory for the Canadiens, an NHL record.

Oct. 14, 1988: After being suspended for one game by coach Pat Burns, forward Claude Lemieux responded with his first career hat-trick and added an assist in a 7-3 win over the Devils in New Jersey.

What’s next?

On Sunday, the Canadiens will fly to San Jose for a three-game U.S. West Coast road trip with games against the Sharks Tuesday, the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

• Maple Leafs at Canadiens: Five things you should know, by Pat Hickey

• Galchenyuk becomes ball of confusion with Canadiens, by Stu Cowan

• Price remains Mr. Cool despite bad start, by Stu Cowan

• Mete shows he belongs on Habs blue line, by Pat Hickey

• What the Puck: Canadiens fans seeing red, by Brendan Kelly