Game Day: Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw will return to Canadiens lineup

There was some good news for Canadiens fans out of their morning skate in Brossard: Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw will both return to the lineup Saturday night at the Bell Centre against the New York Rangers (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).

Galchenyuk has missed 18 games since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 4 in Los Angeles. Shaw missed the last 14 games because of a concussion suffered after a hard hit from the Boston Bruins’ Torey Krug during a game at the Bell Centre on Dec. 12.

“It’s exciting to get back,” Galchenyuk said after the morning skate. “I’ve been working hard to get to this point and now it’s here and it’s game time. It’s very exciting … it’s like the first game of the season for me.

“I feel good,” he added. “You never really know how you feel until you play the game. You can practise as much as you can but the game is the most important thing. Obviously, the conditioning may be off a bit and the timing and all that stuff. But you try not really to think about that too much. You just go out there and have fun.”

Despite the time missed with the injury Galchenyuk still ranks fifth in team scoring with 9-14-23 totals in 25 games. The Canadiens went 9-5-4 in the 18 games Galchenyuk missed.

Coach Michel Therrien said he will reunite the line of Galchenyuk at centre between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov.

“We’d like to keep that line of Galchenyuk, Pacioretty and Radulov together and get it going,” Therrien said.

About Galchenyuk, Therrien said: “You can’t forget this is a young player. Every year he’s getting better. He got a really good start and this year he’s playing with confidence. He got the same type of start that he finished the year last year. We’re pleased with his development and we’re expecting good hockey from him.”

The lineup

The Canadiens lineup is expected to look like this against the Rangers:

Pacioretty – Galchenyuk – Radulov

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Andrighetto

Byron – Danault – Shaw

Flynn – Mitchell – McCarron

Emelin – Weber

Beaulieu – Petry

Barberio – Redmond

Carey Price will start in goal.

Shaw says he’s 100 per cent

After taking part in the morning skate Shaw said he’s feeling 100-per-cent recovered from his concussion.

Shaw actually returned to play in the game he suffered the injury and practised with the team the next day. But then he started to realize something was wrong.

“Probably Day 2,” he said. “The next day after the game, I felt worn down, exhausted. But I had a lot of other stuff going, too. So I wasn’t sure what it was. Day 2 and Day 3 came around and I knew something wasn’t right.”

Shaw said he has been diagnosed with two concussions before in his career, but “nothing like this.”

“I think the longest I’ve ever sat from an injury is two weeks, so it was tough for me,” he added.

Shaw has 6-9-15 totals in 29 games.

Therrien will coach his 800th career NHL game Saturday night.

Bad news for Markov

There was also some bad news for Canadiens fans Saturday morning. Defenceman Andrei Markov, who has missed 12 games with a groin injury, is no longer skating.

When asked if Markov, who practised with the team last week, had suffered a setback, Therrien said: “No setback. Our medical staff thought that where he was he could practise with the team and try to get better. And he practised with the team and he was not getting better, so they decided to shut it down and make sure that he was going to feel better when he’s going on the ice. But there was no setback.”

David Desharnais, who has missed 17 games with a knee injury, is skating again. Other Canadiens players still on the injury list are Brendan Gallagher (hand) and Greg Pateryn (ankle).

“It’s absolutely good news for us to get two of our six (injured) guys back,” Therrien said. “It is good timing. We were pretty hurt as a team and, you know what, the guys did a fantastic job regarding that we were missing so many players. I put different players in different roles and I’m really happy about the way we were still capable to perform and getting wins even with all those injuries.

“It’s a big boost for the team to get Chucky back and Andrew Shaw,” the coach added. “They bring something to the team.”

Habs in 31 GP with Andrei Markov: 2.19 goals against/game

Price looking to end slump

Carey Price will be in goal for the Canadiens against the Rangers and will be looking to end a slump that has seen him allow three or more goals in six of his last seven starts. Price allowed seven goals on 24 shots in Thursday night’s 7-1 loss to the Wild in Minnesota.

“I’m not concerned at all,” Therrien said about his all-star goalie. “I can tell there are a lot of people concerned more than me and (goalie coach) Stéphane Waite. There’s a lot of times we could play better in front of him, that’s for sure. But I don’t have any concern regarding Carey Price.”

Price has a 20-7-4 record with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. But over his last seven starts, Price’s save percentage has dropped from .936 to .922.

Galchenyuk on point for power play

As usual, most of the morning skate was dedicated to the power play and Galchenyuk and Shaw were both on the first unit with Galchenyuk on the point beside Shea Weber. Shaw was at centre between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov.

The second power-play unit had Tomas Plekanec at centre between Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen with Jeff Petry and Nathan Beaulieu on the point.

“It’s exciting,” Galchenyuk said about playing the point on the power play. “You can get a lot of shots off in that spot. With Patch there and Webs on the other side, all three of us can shoot. If they try to kind of protect two of us, one will always be open for a shot.

“It looks like a pretty dangerous power play as of right now and we got to make sure we go out there and execute it.”

The Canadiens rank sixth in the NHL on the power play with a 22.2 per cent success rate.

While the power play has improved this season under associate coach Kirk Muller’s direction, the penalty-killing unit has been struggling. The Canadiens rank 23rd in the NHL with a 78.6 per cent success rate.

“We got to be better,” Therrien said. “We have to improve our game with our penalty-killing, that’s for sure. But again, no concern. We will find solutions.”

One advantage to Galchenyuk injury

If there was a bright side to Galchenyuk’s injury it’s the fact he got to watch a lot of hockey from a different vantage point and he said it helped.

“I’m not going to lie, it sucked watching so many games,” he said. “But on a positive note, you can pick up some things.

“I was actually surprised … I think in some moments you actually have more time than you actually think,” he added. “On some plays you can even slow down the game a bit more, just watching how guys play and how they open up.”

Habs have upper hand on Rangers

This will be the 621st meeting between the Canadiens and Rangers in NHL history and Montreal leads the series 332-191-94-3, including a 205-65-40-1 record at home.

This will be the first meeting between the teams this season. The Canadiens (26-11-6) are one point ahead of the Rangers (28-14-1) in the NHL standings.

The Rangers have five players tied for the team lead in scoring with 31 points: Chris Kreider (17-14-31), J.T. Miller (13-18-31), Kevin Hayes (13-18-31), Derek Stepan (9-22-31) and Mats Zuccarello (8-23-31).

The Rangers are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday night. Antti Raanta is expected to start in goal for the Rangers against the Canadiens after Henrik Lundqvist played Friday night in New York. Raanta has a 10-4-0 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .921 save percentage.

