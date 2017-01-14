Game Day: Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw will return to Canadiens lineup

STU COWAN
There was some good news for Canadiens fans out of their morning skate in Brossard: Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw will both return to the lineup Saturday night at the Bell Centre against the New York Rangers (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).
Galchenyuk has missed 18 games since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 4 in Los Angeles. Shaw missed the last 14 games because of a concussion suffered after a hard hit from the Boston Bruins’ Torey Krug during a game at the Bell Centre on Dec. 12.
“It’s exciting to get back,” Galchenyuk said after the morning skate. “I’ve been working hard to get to this point and now it’s here and it’s game time. It’s very exciting … it’s like the first game of the season for me.
“I feel good,” he added. “You never really know how you feel until you play the game. You can practise as much as you can but the game is the most important thing. Obviously, the conditioning may be off a bit and the timing and all that stuff. But you try not really to think about that too much. You just go out there and have fun.”
Despite the time missed with the injury Galchenyuk still ranks fifth in team scoring with 9-14-23 totals in 25 games. The Canadiens went 9-5-4 in the 18 games Galchenyuk missed.
Coach Michel Therrien said he will reunite the line of Galchenyuk at centre between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov.
“We’d like to keep that line of Galchenyuk, Pacioretty and Radulov together and get it going,” Therrien said.
About Galchenyuk, Therrien said: “You can’t forget this is a young player. Every year he’s getting better. He got a really good start and this year he’s playing with confidence. He got the same type of start that he finished the year last year. We’re pleased with his development and we’re expecting good hockey from him.”
The lineup
The Canadiens lineup is expected to look like this against the Rangers:
Pacioretty – Galchenyuk – Radulov
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Andrighetto
Byron – Danault – Shaw
Flynn – Mitchell – McCarron
Emelin – Weber
Beaulieu – Petry
Barberio – Redmond
Carey Price will start in goal.
Shaw says he’s 100 per cent
After taking part in the morning skate Shaw said he’s feeling 100-per-cent recovered from his concussion.
Shaw actually returned to play in the game he suffered the injury and practised with the team the next day. But then he started to realize something was wrong.
“Probably Day 2,” he said. “The next day after the game, I felt worn down, exhausted. But I had a lot of other stuff going, too. So I wasn’t sure what it was. Day 2 and Day 3 came around and I knew something wasn’t right.”
Shaw said he has been diagnosed with two concussions before in his career, but “nothing like this.”
“I think the longest I’ve ever sat from an injury is two weeks, so it was tough for me,” he added.
Shaw has 6-9-15 totals in 29 games.
Watch Therrien’s morning news conference
You can watch coach Michel Therrien’s entire Saturday morning news conference from Brossard on the HI/O Facebook page.
Therrien will coach his 800th career NHL game Saturday night.
Bad news for Markov
There was also some bad news for Canadiens fans Saturday morning. Defenceman Andrei Markov, who has missed 12 games with a groin injury, is no longer skating.
When asked if Markov, who practised with the team last week, had suffered a setback, Therrien said: “No setback. Our medical staff thought that where he was he could practise with the team and try to get better. And he practised with the team and he was not getting better, so they decided to shut it down and make sure that he was going to feel better when he’s going on the ice. But there was no setback.”
David Desharnais, who has missed 17 games with a knee injury, is skating again. Other Canadiens players still on the injury list are Brendan Gallagher (hand) and Greg Pateryn (ankle).
“It’s absolutely good news for us to get two of our six (injured) guys back,” Therrien said. “It is good timing. We were pretty hurt as a team and, you know what, the guys did a fantastic job regarding that we were missing so many players. I put different players in different roles and I’m really happy about the way we were still capable to perform and getting wins even with all those injuries.
“It’s a big boost for the team to get Chucky back and Andrew Shaw,” the coach added. “They bring something to the team.”
Habs in 31 GP with Andrei Markov: 2.19 goals against/game
In 12 GP without Andrei Markov: 3.25 GA/gm
So there's Price, and there's this
— Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) January 13, 2017
Price looking to end slump
Carey Price will be in goal for the Canadiens against the Rangers and will be looking to end a slump that has seen him allow three or more goals in six of his last seven starts. Price allowed seven goals on 24 shots in Thursday night’s 7-1 loss to the Wild in Minnesota.
“I’m not concerned at all,” Therrien said about his all-star goalie. “I can tell there are a lot of people concerned more than me and (goalie coach) Stéphane Waite. There’s a lot of times we could play better in front of him, that’s for sure. But I don’t have any concern regarding Carey Price.”
Price has a 20-7-4 record with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. But over his last seven starts, Price’s save percentage has dropped from .936 to .922.
Galchenyuk on point for power play
As usual, most of the morning skate was dedicated to the power play and Galchenyuk and Shaw were both on the first unit with Galchenyuk on the point beside Shea Weber. Shaw was at centre between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov.
The second power-play unit had Tomas Plekanec at centre between Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen with Jeff Petry and Nathan Beaulieu on the point.
“It’s exciting,” Galchenyuk said about playing the point on the power play. “You can get a lot of shots off in that spot. With Patch there and Webs on the other side, all three of us can shoot. If they try to kind of protect two of us, one will always be open for a shot.
“It looks like a pretty dangerous power play as of right now and we got to make sure we go out there and execute it.”
The Canadiens rank sixth in the NHL on the power play with a 22.2 per cent success rate.
While the power play has improved this season under associate coach Kirk Muller’s direction, the penalty-killing unit has been struggling. The Canadiens rank 23rd in the NHL with a 78.6 per cent success rate.
“We got to be better,” Therrien said. “We have to improve our game with our penalty-killing, that’s for sure. But again, no concern. We will find solutions.”
One advantage to Galchenyuk injury
If there was a bright side to Galchenyuk’s injury it’s the fact he got to watch a lot of hockey from a different vantage point and he said it helped.
“I’m not going to lie, it sucked watching so many games,” he said. “But on a positive note, you can pick up some things.
“I was actually surprised … I think in some moments you actually have more time than you actually think,” he added. “On some plays you can even slow down the game a bit more, just watching how guys play and how they open up.”
Habs have upper hand on Rangers
This will be the 621st meeting between the Canadiens and Rangers in NHL history and Montreal leads the series 332-191-94-3, including a 205-65-40-1 record at home.
This will be the first meeting between the teams this season. The Canadiens (26-11-6) are one point ahead of the Rangers (28-14-1) in the NHL standings.
The Rangers have five players tied for the team lead in scoring with 31 points: Chris Kreider (17-14-31), J.T. Miller (13-18-31), Kevin Hayes (13-18-31), Derek Stepan (9-22-31) and Mats Zuccarello (8-23-31).
The Rangers are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday night. Antti Raanta is expected to start in goal for the Rangers against the Canadiens after Henrik Lundqvist played Friday night in New York. Raanta has a 10-4-0 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .921 save percentage.
This Date in Habs History
On Jan. 14, 1973, Wayne Thomas became the 12th goalie in NHL history to record a shutout in his first career game as the Canadiens beat the Canucks 3-0 in Vancouver.
Yeah, it scares me to see Weber sneaking down low and even behind the net recently, although that ended up being an assist on Rads goal. Still, seeing Weber behind the opposing net just looks so off to me…
@New
I think ‘activating the D’ is the new coaching response to the collapsed D that NHL team are employing. Whether on zone entry, or on the cycle, it is not enough for the D to stand at the points and blast (a blocked shot) or cross ice pass to the opposite slot (the center is there).
Even ‘stay at home D’ are starting to venture down with possession to try and create mismatches or out-numbering situations.
Free Front.
Looks like new lingo to replace offensively-minded D-man, puck-moving
D-man, defensive liability D-man to me, that’s about it.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
I feel as though MT will likely replace Ghetto or McCaron with DD when he returns from Injury. Probably McCaron since he can be returned to AHL without waivers.
Then when Gally comes back it gets interesting. DD will have to have shown he can contribute more to the team winning than Ghetto (and McCaron) or he will sit on the bench (or get traded).
Ghetto or McCaron are not core enough right now that swapping for DD makes our team that much different. And a competition between the three of them is probably a good thing.
If this were the beginning of the season, I would have included Flynn as well but boy has he impressed me this season.
When 9 of your top 10 players are 6’+,200lb+, why the need to consistently bring in smurfs ? It’s proven it doesn’t work in the playoffs.2 or 3 are fine. Don’t need 6,7,8
Where’s the beef MB ?
37
Is Hickey’s next column going to be a travelogue on the culinary delights available at the Winnipeg airport?
Why not ask him > phickey@montrealgazette.com
Nice ,lol.
Where’s the beef MB ?
Thanks, but I prefer to get all my insider info right here on HIO.
Forward lines dont look bad. Sven and Flynn are weak (soft) links who can be easily replaced
Sven is still improving. Flynn is fast, and versatile. I’m okay with both.
I like my 4th liners,big fast and rough.And my 2nd liners with more than 1 goal. That’s just me. To each their own
Where’s the beef MB ?
Sven’s been in and out of the line-up. I’m not saying he’s star material, just that he’s worth a shot. It might work out, might not, but it can’t be said yet.
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
If memory serves me correctly, there was a 2009 Saturday night Habs-Rangers tilt, in which Cammalleri scored three and the Habs won 5-4 in OT.
Hopefully, we will get that kind of exciting game tonight.
If memory serves me in 2008 the Rangers lead 5-0 and the Habs (Ryder) won in a shootout.
I’d prefer 4-0 Habs tonight.
One change to the line up I would like to see if Danault centering the 2nd line and Pleks the 3rd. I think Danault has earned that spot.
Habfan17
just switch those two lines on the page. The way they are listed in this article doesn’t mean much. The Danault line with Shaw will likely be used as the second line.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
You are probably correct. I would think it will depend on how each line is playing.
Habfan17
The MT blender has double-edge swords, the better for messing up, I mean, blending lines to a fine pulp.
MT is a blend-o-matic but his line combinations often bear fruit. The big question and the one many of us have pondered ad nauseam is what he will do when dd returns. If he has a place it has to be as a winger on the tird line.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Water-boy, that be where DD belong, or on a 3rd line in some Euro-league. Not 1st line with top minutes on ANY NHL team, let alone the Habs.
DD just does not cut it in this league. HE JUST DON’T AND NEVER WILL.
No. 1 line is obviously loaded up, should get more ice time.
Other lines will likely get what they earn as the game proceeds…
Then MT will juggle the lines as he see fit… 🙂
So who knows? As long as Carey plays well and Habs win, all is good.
If Carey gets shelled tonight….(cue the ominous organ music)
He won’t. Carey loves shutting people up and he will do that tonight and moving forward. I have zero worry about that.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
If and I say if, Kreider attempts anything foolish on Carey Price, Hoping that someone on the team makes him pay dearly.
I think Kreider’s crease-crashing days are largely behind him… but I hope someone makes him pay dearly anyway.
He should get tuned up just for looking at him…
Five things I hate:
1.) Signature lines.
2.) Signature lines without a clear demarcation.
3.) Lists.
4.) Irony.
5.) People who criticize my stupid signature line…
I’m on board with that.
I think Price made it clear in the case of Palmieri that crease-crashing will be severely dealt with.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Weber (size grit) x Price (crease crash blocker pummeling) = Pause for own life.
So, Matt Duchene.
It’s interesting he’s been to two all-star games and chosen many times for Team Canada.
Max Pacioretty has never been an all-star but he is by any measure the better player. Max has more goals and points over the last three seasons. He’s also +35 to Duchene’s -18.
Goals scored over the last three years Max is 6th in the NHL, Duchene 27th.
Duchene earns quite a bit more too ($6M vs $4.5M).
I’m not trying to diss Duchene or say I wouldn’t want him on the team, but it’s more to point out how good Pacioretty is.
The time to win is now. The division is full of teams with young talent and the habs are going to get into a sticky situation cap wise when Price is due.
Now is the year to move some young talent for some sure fire players. I think Habs should make a big move for Duchene.
Yeah, Duchene is alright but he’s no Martin Hanzal…
I don’t want Duschene at all. I’d rather Landeskog. A big LW that’s having an off year and needs a change of scenery. Three 20 plus goal seasons. I think he would fit our 2nd line very well behind Max.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I believe it was O2T the other day that noted familiarity breeds contempt 🙂
@UKRANIANhab
Can see MT wants to put Chucky between Max and Rads again, find some goals to carry this tired team (4th game in 6 nights) to victory. Given Danault has played well, don’t want to punish him, so give him Byron as consolation prize. Pleks still has Lehks, and has played well with Andro before. It’s not a bad lineup, let’s just see how much zip they have tonight as a team.
Yeah true. It isn’t much a change but I thought they were super dominant that line.
If Price lets in four or more tonight, what’s the Panic Beard level?
Braided and to the floor! But he gets pulled at 3 GA if it happens before the beginning of the 3rd and the Habs are trailing by more than 1.
I don’t think too many teams have Price in their heads’ any more. This last stretch has stripped some of the shine from his veneer.
http://bit.ly/2ioonVc
Is that Bobby McGee? Certainly looks like there’s nothing left to lose.
Considering we are playing the highest scoring team in the league. I would imagine that they score 3-4 goals against us. Pretty normal.
ZZ Top…
Five things I hate:
1.) Signature lines.
2.) Signature lines without a clear demarcation.
3.) Lists.
4.) Irony.
5.) People who criticize my stupid signature line…
I’m thinking: https://68.media.tumblr.com/7b88c17756bce1bd837ecfdb9559846c/tumblr_nwp3dlK7Wm1rpduwho1_500.gif
Why the heck would you break up the Byron Lehk and Plek line ? Why ? Why ?
Because Michael Therrien.
I’m not sure the lines listed in this article will be the actual lines or not. Why would Danault drop to the third line? The Plekanec line may very well stay the same.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Sorry, that’s “Tird Line”. There is no third line.
haha. oops
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I think the Habs need to make a deal for Duchene. It would be an upgrade for the second line and he could swap with Chucky if needed. The Habs could give up DD, Pleks and or some of their ‘Character’ guys. It would really be cool if they could somehow also finagle Landeskog in the deal without giving up too much more.
I know I’m dreaming in Technicolor but what the heck at least I’m not so delusional that I believe the Habs could get McDavid for DD and Pleks.
Wonder if anyone puts in a pud claim for Terry?
Pud claim? Love it. This should be trademarked.
what the hell? where did my avatar go?
One time when me was high, me sold me car for like 24 chicken McNuggets.
Too easy. Pass. 🙂
oh, i sees it now
phew!
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Btw, did Hickey make it out of Winnipeg or is he still stuck at the tarmac?
“No setback. Our medical staff thought that where he was he could practise with the team and try to get better.”
Is this a new report on Markov, or an old one from last year on Price?
The pic of Max’s kid and DD together is so cute. ♥
lol.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Let’s hope this Markov groin injury doesn’t require surgery or it may mean his time as an NHLer is up.
Massage, massage and more massage. Why can’t people get this simple concept?
Treat this like an off-season for Markov and keep him out until 2-maybe 3 weeks before the playoffs. N8 and Emelin are not good enough for the top pair. Weber and Markov will have to play 25 min/game for the Habs to go far.
Slam dunk Habs win tonight. Book it.
Emelin has shown all season he is more capable then handing top pairing mins.
There’s a difference between “handling top-pairing minutes” and being an actual top-pair d-man.
Arguably, but not much. The main difference in this instance is salary.
No Freudian slip there but straight up no holds bar reporting right there, DD skating again is indeed bad news.
I agree with Dipsy, I don’t mind Markov resting for a couple months, so long as he does come back.
Other than giving him a fresh legs for the playoffs, there’s the benefit of finally playing Beaulieu bigger minutes and seeing if & how he can level up a bit.
I also don’t mind the extended work for our D depth. The left side is straight up thin, and if we lose one of Emelin or N8 to expansion, thinner still. We’re getting a read on exactly what’s what on the farm and again, seeing whether some NHL experience makes a difference to these guys.
But eh, still seems like we need another LD if Andrei Markov can’t go for the playoffs.
Beauchemin is available for a song. I don’t follow the Avs – is he still decent?
—–
Yeah, he’s not terrible. Might be an idea.
In what world is a 38 yo missing a couple of months with a groin injury a good thing. smh
Where’s the beef MB ?
You wanna know something weird? In the last 4 games the defense of the Habs opponents have accumulated 10 scoring points. Nine of those points were by Minny in one game.
There is a good chance some of those points were awarded because the D were part of the play, whereas in the other three games it only happened once. Two wins. Two losses.
Admittedly in the last two games the opposition forwards for sure have gotten great opportunities to show up everyone but the Weber pairing.
Whenever DD comes back, I hope he doesn’t become so impetuous as to feel he must throw his 2nd bodycheck of the season as it was his first that landed him in this fine mess.
https://c2.staticflickr.com/4/3088/3165971700_3aa0d143b2.jpg
I think he meant the cap floor (Ian)
$60 million floor ? So every team must spend that amount.?
So I’m out to lunch I guess. But the same theory applies. NO ?
Woohoo! Galchenyuk and Shaw back for the Habs against the “New York Ranger”! Should be a cakewalk: a full Habs team against a single Ranger.
Even in pictures of him alone on the ice Galcheyuk looks like a star.
Something about the way he skates I guess.
So do Galchenyuk and Shaw get 25 The Gelling games?
Regular players get 3-5 games to gel, doghouse players get 1-3, and
‘other’ favoured players get 6-12. Only DD gets 25.
Not cool, Stu. Davey D skating is the best news Habs had in a long time. Max-Davey-Whoever. That’s the line that will carry Habs through the playoffs.
fantastic news…welcome back..too bad about Markov though..but at least those 2 are back..
As amazing as it was that this patchwork lineup was winning games, it’s a relief to see two legit NHL’ers added to the lineup. And Andrei and Greg can’t return quickly enough.
Certainly looking forward to Andrei and Greg coming back.
Having watched our D-corps perform during their absence, though, and in particular Weber, Emelin, Petry and Beaulieu, I have been wondering (and offer as a topic for discussion):
Given the Habs’ current and future salary cap situation (including pending contracts for Galcheniuk, Price, &c), is our “current” Markov-less top four good enough to go into next season with? Sure, I’d love to spend (someone else’s money) willy-nilly and not have a salary cap to worry about but … that’s not the situation we face. And Anrdrei ain’t gettin’ any younger (if I heard coach Therrien correctly in his press conference this morning, Andrei has stopped skating as that wasn’t helping his rehab, so the length of time this is taking for him to recover suggests he’s getting old and his body can’t recover the way it used to). I think we may need to start looking to a post-Andrei team, if not after this season, after the next.
(I’m only asking about the “top four” d-men. Nothing in this discussion precludes an upgrade to the 5/6 pairing as well, but that would be within the parameters of what is appropriate to spend for a 5/6 d-man, of course.)
Tough call. Habs D don’t look that good to me without Markov, sure Price would say the same.
But understand your concern that Radulov, Chucky, need new contracts.
If you could find a taker for Pleks, then with DD’s contract also expiring, you should be able to find enough money to sign Markov one more year.
The following year, don’t re-sign Carey, too much money. Trade him for young offence, find a suitable goalie replacement, and your cap situation is in hand for another year.
Sportsnet is showing Bitten and the Bulldogs hosting the 67s at 3:30 pm today
–Go Habs Go!–
Bitten and the Bulldogs sounds like a band name.
He’s my favourite depth pick since Gallagher (who, I predicted on draft day would make it).
Timestamped post or it didn’t happen.
Can you please bring back your lightning bolt so it’s easier to notice and scroll past?
You and your loins are such big babies..
Just teasin’ the old wether.
I’d have ditched the bolt, too, if the greedy scuzzballs who owned my favourite football team pulled up stakes.
And thanks for your concern about my loins. They’ve been responding well to the nurses’ daily lotion sessions, and may be soon cleared to start heating up again, coinciding neatly with DD’s return.
great. Thanks B. for all your updates
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’m OK with Marky resting until mid-March.
—–
I’d rather have him back. The fact that he has stopped skating probably means that he reinjured it.
Many have pointed out that it would be better to finish 2nd in our division. Meet Ottawa, Boston Florida or Toronto in round one instead of Pittsburgh, Washington or NYR.
—–
Hear, hear!
If Therrien isn’t smart enough to rest him, I’m glad he’s injured.
Lets get a little realistic when talking about contracts and trades folks.
Remember now, its a cap ceiling of $60 million, for all teams. At least I think it still is.
If you have 24 players under contract, the average salary is $2.5each, if spread evenly.
So for every 1million over the $2.5 given to players, $1million must come off other players contracts on the low side of the pay scale.
The more evenly structured the pay scale the more even your 4 lines and your D team will perform on the ice. Over paid players must be capable of playing many more minuets at a high level.
By putting the majority of your cap space into 4 or 5 players contracts, the more you diminish the talent in your over all roster.
And might I add, if one or two of your top salary cap players goes down to injury, the whole team slips in the standings. This year we have had a ton of injuries and are holding our own because of depth on the farm and Weber and Price are still on their pegs.
The more you can evenly spread your salary cap out, the more balance you have in your overall team play.
Do you think the big O in Washington, with his $100million contract will ever have his name on the cup? Yes they do not have any injuries, but their top players will not be able to play the huge minuets needed to carry them through the play-offs.
The surrounding cast is just to weak after you get past the top 10 players on the roster.
This is still a team sport boys and girls, the prize is only won when teams play for each other, not for just themselves.
Two of our better players return tonight, it will take a game or two to be in top game shape.
We certainly need to applaud our farm hands for keeping our team in the hunt. St. John’s is also a better team for their experience here as well. Good luck to them.!
Hi Ian.
This year’s salary cap is $73MM.
LOL
LOL
I think the cap is $70M.
As an example of a successful strategy, he Black Hawks are paying their top 8 players $52M. Leaves $18M for the remaining 12 players, or $1.5M per.
And that bottom 12 is not stellar, on paper.
(And this is with Seabrook and Keith having front loaded contacts that would be illegal now.)
—–
I stand corrected, I guess the floor is $60 and ceiling $70 something.
Thanks you guys.
But my meaning still applies NO?
The Blackhawks put a ton of money into 5 guys: Kane, Toews,Hossa, Keith and Crawford. How’d that work out the past 6 years?
Johnyk
In case you didn’t notice, Monday’s game in Detroit is a 3:00 pm start (MLK day).
–Go Habs Go!–
Oh thanks for that I did not notice..I will set the PVR..
Thanks B!
Im going to the game and for some reason was under the impression it’s a 7 pm start. Thank you again!
Thanks for that.! Mr. B
Hip! Hip! Hooray!
Richard R
Two points from here in Nepal:
1) Our injuries didn’t hurt us against mediocre/bad teams (Toronto, WInnipeg), in fact they benefitted the development of our kids; however, against contenders (Wash, Minnesota) we were exposed and it was evident a team of 5 AHLers couldn’t cut it. This must be how most teams feel all year. We don’t have to feel like that, Al hum’dlillah.
2) Lines already looking a lot better, especially #2 gelling like good brickwork and BigMac on the PP.
Pacioretty – Galchenyuk – Radulov
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Andrighetto
Byron – Danault – Shaw
Flynn – Mitchell – McCarron.
Just missing Markov, Gally, and one subtle move from MB to make it to the final 4 – and then anything can happen.
Matthew-
I’m very curious to see a Byron-Danault-Shaw line, could be a good combo.
This is great news-more needed rest for Marky
It’s not like it’s his knee-he’ll be back
Working 2 rusty guys back into the lineup tonight may not make it any easier for the Habs to bounce back after the last game.
–Go Habs Go!–
Finally starting to get healthy again… Now if CP can return to form we could go on a little run
The Markov part is very bad news. Pateryn can’t get back soon enough.
MB, we need a Top 4 Dman please, yesterday if possible. Price is looking suspect behind Johnston, Redmond, and Barberio. Not to mention Weber can’t play that much at his age anymore…
To those saying we need D more than a forward, yup, you’re right.
14 former IceCaps played in Wednesdays Habs at Jets game:
http://www.thetelegram.com/sports/hockey/2017/1/12/it-was-icecaps-alumni-night-in-winnipeg.html
–Go Habs Go!–
Great news. No wonder all the d-man rumours, if old man Markov can’t return, the left side is looking very underwhelming.
“The bad news for Canadiens fans is that defenceman Andrei Markov, who has missed 12 games with a groin injury is no longer skating. David Desharnais, who has missed 17 games with a knee injury is skating again.”
Yep…that’s bad news alright, especially the last part.
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
It’s a good thing that Desharnais is getting healthy and skating again.
Returning to the Habs’ lineup when ready is different and debatable.
–Go Habs Go!–
[what I had commented on has since been edited]
–Go Habs Go!–
…second… meh…
. . . meh for posting second!? Oh no Mike, you have garnered the most coveted prize for the elusive second to post . . . worthy of a celebration!
CranbrookEd
Mr. Beliveau: “Pure Pak mais oui”! . . .
Welcomed news !!!
“GO HABS”