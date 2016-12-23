Game Day: Al Montoya will start in goal for Canadiens in Columbus

STU COWAN

Remember what happened the last time the Canadiens were in Columbus?

The Canadiens certainly want to forget that game on Nov. 4 when they were embarrassed 10-0 by the Blue Jackets with backup goalie Al Montoya getting the start and playing the entire game.

“I don’t remember what happened,” Canadiens defenceman Nathan Beaulieu said with a smile after Thursday’s morning skate. “Fresh start, I guess.”

Canadiens coach Michel Therrien confirmed during his post-game news conference after Thursday night’s 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre that Montoya would get the start Friday night in Columbus against the Blue Jackets (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). Carey Price allowed three goals on 26 shots in the loss to the Wild with the fourth goal going into an empty net after he was pulled for an extra attacker.

When asked after the game — and before Therrien’s news conference — if he would be starting in Columbus, Price said: “I’ll let Coach tell you that one.”

Montoya has a 3-3-2 record with a 2.91 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

The Blue Jackets outshot the Canadiens 40-30 the last time they played in Columbus. Friday’s game is the last one before a four-day Christmas break for the Canadiens.

Friday’s game will be the first of seven straight road games for the Canadiens, who don’t play at the Bell Centre again until Jan. 9 when the Washington Capitals will be the visitors. Nine of the next 10 games for the Canadiens are on the road.

Blue Jackets hottest team in NHL

The Blue Jackets are the hottest team in the NHL, pounding the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-1 Thursday night in Columbus for their 11th straight victory. The Blue Jackets (22-5-4) are tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for the most points (48) in the NHL standings.

Scott Hartnell had a hat-trick for the Blue Jackets, who handed the Penguins their first regulation-time loss in 11 games (8-1-2).

The Blue Jackets, under coach John Tortorella, rank first in the NHL in average goals per game (3.42) and are second in goals against (2.03). The also rank No. 1 on the power play with a 27.0 per cent success rate. Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets in scoring with 15-19-34 totals, followed by Alexander Wennberg (6-22-28) and Brandon Saad (12-15-27).

The Blue Jackets have picked up points in the standings in 13 straight games (12-0-1) and in 18 of their last 19 games (16-1-2). Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has a 20-5-2 record with a 1.91 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.

The Canadiens and Blue Jacket have met 21 times in NHL history with the Canadiens holding a 10-7-1-3 edge in the series.

Emelin doesn’t make trip

Defenceman Alexei Emelin missed Thursday’s game after his wife, Valentina, gave birth to their third child — a daughter — earlier in the day.

Emelin didn’t make the trip to Columbus and won’t be in the lineup again Friday night. The Canadiens called up defenceman Joel Hanley from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps on an emergency basis Thursday afternoon and he played against the Wild, but only logged 6:35 of ice time and was minus-1.

Nathan Beaulieu took Emelin’s spot beside Shea Weber on the No. 1 defence pair and logged 27:43 of ice time, while Weber played 30:09.

“Family comes first and is the most important thing,” Beaulieu said after the game about Emelin. “I’m just happy that everything went well with his baby. He’s a physical presence and he’s a guy that you can’t really replace, so we would have loved to have him tonight. But, like I said, family first.”

The Canadiens are also missing defencemen Andrei Markov (lower body) and Greg Pateryn (broken ankle) with injuries.

Weber ended a 10-game pointless streak when he picked up an assist on Max Pacioretty’s first goal of the game Thursday night against the Wild. Weber has gone 13 games without scoring a goal.

Gallagher’s slump continues

Brendan Gallagher has now gone 11 games without a goal and has scored only once in the last 27 games. He was minus-2 in 13:12 of ice time against the Wild and has 5-12-17 totals in 33 games.

Alexander Radulov was minus-3 against the Wild in 19:34 of ice time and is pointless in his last five games.

Strange day for Andrighetto

Thursday was a strange day for the Canadiens’ Sven Andrighetto.

After the Canadiens announced they had called up Hanley from the AHL, they announced that Andrighetto was being sent down to St. John’s. But after Thursday night’s game, the Canadiens announced that Andrighetto had been called back up.

In fact, Andrighetto never left Montreal and it was a case of NHL paperwork since the Canadiens weren’t certain if Emelin would be able to play.

What’s next?

After the four-day Christmas break, the Canadiens head to Florida to play the Tampa Bay Lightning next Wednesday (Dec. 28) and then the Panthers the next night. The Canadiens will then visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on New Year’s Eve.

This Date in Habs History

On Dec. 23, 1978, Scotty Bowman became the fourth coach in NHL history to win 500 career games when the Canadiens beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 at the Forum.

(Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

