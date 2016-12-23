Game Day: Al Montoya will start in goal for Canadiens in Columbus

STU COWAN
Remember what happened the last time the Canadiens were in Columbus?
The Canadiens certainly want to forget that game on Nov. 4 when they were embarrassed 10-0 by the Blue Jackets with backup goalie Al Montoya getting the start and playing the entire game.
“I don’t remember what happened,” Canadiens defenceman Nathan Beaulieu said with a smile after Thursday’s morning skate. “Fresh start, I guess.”
Canadiens coach Michel Therrien confirmed during his post-game news conference after Thursday night’s 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre that Montoya would get the start Friday night in Columbus against the Blue Jackets (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). Carey Price allowed three goals on 26 shots in the loss to the Wild with the fourth goal going into an empty net after he was pulled for an extra attacker.
When asked after the game — and before Therrien’s news conference — if he would be starting in Columbus, Price said: “I’ll let Coach tell you that one.”
Montoya has a 3-3-2 record with a 2.91 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.
The Blue Jackets outshot the Canadiens 40-30 the last time they played in Columbus. Friday’s game is the last one before a four-day Christmas break for the Canadiens.
Friday’s game will be the first of seven straight road games for the Canadiens, who don’t play at the Bell Centre again until Jan. 9 when the Washington Capitals will be the visitors. Nine of the next 10 games for the Canadiens are on the road.
Blue Jackets hottest team in NHL
The Blue Jackets are the hottest team in the NHL, pounding the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-1 Thursday night in Columbus for their 11th straight victory. The Blue Jackets (22-5-4) are tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for the most points (48) in the NHL standings.
Scott Hartnell had a hat-trick for the Blue Jackets, who handed the Penguins their first regulation-time loss in 11 games (8-1-2).
The Blue Jackets, under coach John Tortorella, rank first in the NHL in average goals per game (3.42) and are second in goals against (2.03). The also rank No. 1 on the power play with a 27.0 per cent success rate. Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets in scoring with 15-19-34 totals, followed by Alexander Wennberg (6-22-28) and Brandon Saad (12-15-27).
The Blue Jackets have picked up points in the standings in 13 straight games (12-0-1) and in 18 of their last 19 games (16-1-2). Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has a 20-5-2 record with a 1.91 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.
The Canadiens and Blue Jacket have met 21 times in NHL history with the Canadiens holding a 10-7-1-3 edge in the series.
Emelin doesn’t make trip
Defenceman Alexei Emelin missed Thursday’s game after his wife, Valentina, gave birth to their third child — a daughter — earlier in the day.
Emelin didn’t make the trip to Columbus and won’t be in the lineup again Friday night. The Canadiens called up defenceman Joel Hanley from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps on an emergency basis Thursday afternoon and he played against the Wild, but only logged 6:35 of ice time and was minus-1.
Nathan Beaulieu took Emelin’s spot beside Shea Weber on the No. 1 defence pair and logged 27:43 of ice time, while Weber played 30:09.
“Family comes first and is the most important thing,” Beaulieu said after the game about Emelin. “I’m just happy that everything went well with his baby. He’s a physical presence and he’s a guy that you can’t really replace, so we would have loved to have him tonight. But, like I said, family first.”
The Canadiens are also missing defencemen Andrei Markov (lower body) and Greg Pateryn (broken ankle) with injuries.
Weber ended a 10-game pointless streak when he picked up an assist on Max Pacioretty’s first goal of the game Thursday night against the Wild. Weber has gone 13 games without scoring a goal.
Gallagher’s slump continues
Brendan Gallagher has now gone 11 games without a goal and has scored only once in the last 27 games. He was minus-2 in 13:12 of ice time against the Wild and has 5-12-17 totals in 33 games.
Alexander Radulov was minus-3 against the Wild in 19:34 of ice time and is pointless in his last five games.
Strange day for Andrighetto
Thursday was a strange day for the Canadiens’ Sven Andrighetto.
After the Canadiens announced they had called up Hanley from the AHL, they announced that Andrighetto was being sent down to St. John’s. But after Thursday night’s game, the Canadiens announced that Andrighetto had been called back up.
In fact, Andrighetto never left Montreal and it was a case of NHL paperwork since the Canadiens weren’t certain if Emelin would be able to play.
What’s next?
After the four-day Christmas break, the Canadiens head to Florida to play the Tampa Bay Lightning next Wednesday (Dec. 28) and then the Panthers the next night. The Canadiens will then visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on New Year’s Eve.
This Date in Habs History
On Dec. 23, 1978, Scotty Bowman became the fourth coach in NHL history to win 500 career games when the Canadiens beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 at the Forum.
“future Hall-of-Famer Eric Staal” did I miss something, he is not a great player. Which hall of fame would that be? I guess if Bernie Federko is in the the Hockey Hall of Fame then anything is possible.
Game Day: Al Montoya will
starttough it out in goal for Canadiens in Columbus
FTFY
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
I’m starting to like the coach a little more these days, something I never thought I would ever admit.
Good on him to give Montoya a chance at redemption. Columbus is red-hot right now and just finished crushing the defending Stanley Cup champs 7-1, so they are ready for whatever we have left to throw at them after last-night’s hard-fought contest.
Yes, hard-fought – though you’d never know that from reading the comments and even the game story from this site.
Good old HIO: the Habs stink when they lose and are solid gold when they win, despite how it all actually went down on the ice.
Last night’s game went the way most of the Habs starts have gone since the injury bug struck, with a really slow start that made it look like the doors were going to be blown off at any second, and then the eventual turnaround that saw the play even out for both sides.
From the middle of the first period on, I thought the Canadiens carried the play and had the better scoring chances, despite Boone’s assertion that Dubnyk “was not unduly taxed by sustained CH pressure.”
Unlike the Minnesota goals, both Habs goals came as a result of sustained pressure and, if the power play had been simply bad rather than hideous, we might have even had another goal.
Even a subjective look at how the Wild goals were scored would have given some indication of the hard luck suffered by the Habs last night: On the first Wild goal, Price gives the puck away and is caught off guard by a not particularly deceptive wraparound, on the second goal, the faceoff is lost and the entire Habs teams going tearing off to cover one point, leaving Spugeon with an easy stroll in to the net from the other, where he has all day to receive the pass for a wide-open one-timer.
On the winner, future Hall-of-Famer Eric Staal jumps on a Barberio miscue to score a break-breaking third-period shorthanded goal on a partial breakway, compliments of a seeing-eye perfect shot.
We have an injury-depleted lineup that was facing a hot team that had won eight games in a row, we blow two leads in the second period, our all-world goalie has just an OK game and we were tied at 2-2 heading into the third period. Yep, quite the stinker.
From what I saw, were arguably the better team last night and deserved a better fate, but the bounces didn’t go our way. In the National Parity League of 2016-17, a lot of games are being decided by which team gets the extra good bounce.
Just like I’ve been hoping before each game since Galchenyuk was injured, I just want the Habs come out and compete hard every night and give themselves a real chance to win.
I think that’s exactly what happened last night and, with Columbus also playing last night, I expect nothing less tonight, win loss or shootout loss.
This team may have lost some overall skill with the recent injuries, but the present lineup is a resiliant bunch that plays hard for each other until the final whistle.
my honest reaction to last night’s game was one i had hoped to never feel, which was that they deserved to win and their goal-tending let them down. Price seemed distracted and even his post game comments sounded morose and disjointed. I hope he pulls it together over xmas because we need him now more than ever. The injuries are starting to show. Shaw especially in my opinion. Chucky is great offensively but has been quite poor defensively. Price needs to steal a few games and last night should have been a 2-0 game for us. Two weak short side goals.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Maybe its time to move him for the last couple pieces we are missing before he walks for nothing
I won’t allow myself to entertain the thought of trading CP just yet, I still feel like he’s our best shot at winning a Cup. The team in front of him, that’s on MB and nobody else.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
In my opinion, this is the measuring stick game of the year. With key players missing this game will reflect the character that exists on this team. A road game against what is now statistically the best team in the league. But that team just won big and will be a bit cocky. First goal wins it. I predict victory and that Gallagher breaks out of his slump tonight. 2-1 Habs
Some proof that the team in front of the goalie is important:
Petr Budaj: 15-8-3 with a .919 save %.
Let’s hope the BJs all have tired arms from pumping so many pucks into the Pittsburgh goal last night.
—–
If the same thing happens to Al tonight, guaranteed Price will come in tonight. There is no way Carey will allow his teammate to get hung out to dry again, especially before Xmas.
What happens if it’s 3-0 10 minutes into the first period?
IMO the keep playing Al until the end of the period no matter what. If they hit 5, Price starts the second or replaces Al if they hit 5 at that point after.
1) Don Cherry’s next rant is directed at Columbus for running up the score?
2) We pray that the compressor at the Columbus rink has a breakdown and they can’t get a technician so close to Christmas?
—–
i think Therrien leaves Montoya in the net even its 15-0. I think he’s far too stubborn to change his ways for any reason, even xmas reasons.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
If Price tells MT put him in, he will. That stare-down was not just about what happened with San Jose IMO.
i hope you’re right but what i really hope is that the Habs win big, i won’t be watching since i’d rather watch Juulsen play for Canada tonight but i’ll be hoping.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
That will teach him to be a better person for sure.
Habs will hang on and Hang on then run out of gas…
4-1, 5-1,6-1 who knows.
Merry BeerDay!
SkolSkolSkol!
Merry Beer Day Luke.
Do you have a seasonal brew on tap?
—–
Joyeux Noel Al…ton ami Michel…LMAO.
The risk of trading Price outweighs the reward.
Price will win the Cup. its just a question of when.
… and with what team.
Foist.