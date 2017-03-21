Game Day: Al Montoya gets start in goal for Canadiens vs. Red Wings

STU COWAN
After facing the Ottawa Senators on back-to-back nights on the weekend, Carey Price will get the night off Tuesday when the Canadiens face the Detroit Red Wings at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).
Al Montoya will start in goal for the first time since the Canadiens lost 5-0 in Calgary on March 9. Montoya got the call late in the afternoon that day after Price came down with the flu and stopped 33 of 38 shots.
For the season, Montoya has an 8-6-3 record with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.
Price improved his record to 33-17-5 with back-to-back wins over the Senators on Saturday and Sunday — stopping 58 of 62 shots — with a 2.26 GAA and .923 save percentage.
“I think the other guy playing two in two deserves a rest,” Canadiens coach Claude Julien said in explaining his decision to give Montoya the start.
“At the same time, I think (Montoya) certainly deserves to get his fair share of games in there as well. We’re just trying to make the right decisions here moving forward with the individuals and as a team.”
This will be the fourth meeting this season between the Canadiens and Red Wings. The Canadiens shut out the Red Wings 5-0 at the Bell Centre on Nov. 12, lost 2-1 in overtime in Detroit on Nov. 26 and lost again 1-0 in Detroit on Jan. 16. Price played in all three of those games.
The Red Wings, who have made the playoffs for 25 straight seasons, are en route to missing the post-season for the first time since 1989-90 with a 28-32-11 record coming into the game. They have won four Stanley Cups during their long streak of making the playoffs.
You can watch Julien's entire Tuesday morning news conference from Brossard along with video from the morning skate on the HI/O Facebook page.
The lineup
Forwards Mike McCarron and Andreas Martinsen will be healthy scratches for the Canadiens against the Red Wings, along with defenceman Brandon Davidson.
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings will look:
Pacioretty – Galchenyuk – Radulov
Gallagher – Plekanec – Byron
Lehkonen – Danault – Shaw
King – Ott – Mitchell
Markov – Weber
Emelin – Petry
Beaulieu – Benn
Injured players Brian Flynn (upper body) and Nikita Nesterov (lower body) were on the ice before the team’s morning skate with athletic therapist Vincent Roof-Racine and strength coach Pierre Allard.
McCarron is ‘a big part of our future’
McCarron will be a healthy scratch for the third time in the last four games, but Julien said he wants to keep the 22-year-old forward with the NHL club rather than send him down to the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps.
“Mac is a big part of our future, that’s not to say he’s not part of our team right now,” Julien said. “But I would rather have him here, around our hockey club right now being in and out, than putting him back in St. John’s, where he’s far away from us.
“He’s a good player, he’s a young player,” the coach added. “(Steve) Ott sat out last game. He is playing against his old team, you hope that that motivation will help as well for our group. (Andreas) Martinsen’s another guy that you’re going to see in our lineup very soon. We need to continue to create that, I guess, that inter-competition that keeps everybody on their toes and keeps our team playing its best.”
Martinsen, who was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Sven Andrighetto at the NHL trade deadline, will be a healthy scratch for the fifth straight game. Martinsen is pointless in three games with the Canadiens, while Andrighetto has 2-3-5 totals in eight games with the Avalanche.
McCarron has 1-4-5 totals in 26 games with the Canadiens.
Keeping No. 1 line together
The Canadiens’ No. 1 line of Alex Galchenyuk between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov was shut out during the two games against the Senators, but Julien isn’t planning to break them up any time soon, hoping they can start to develop some chemistry together.
“That’s part of the reason I’m leaving them together,” Julien said. “I think there’s a lot of potential there. At the same time, the other lines are doing a pretty good job, too. So you don’t want to break a line that you see potential in and start moving parts around when other lines are going well.
“Talking a little bit more and knowing where each other is on the ice … I think that’s all that’s missing right now is a little bit of chemistry and the only way you’re going to get that is by keeping them together,” the coach added about his No. 1 line.
Plekanec impresses coach
Tomas Plekanec ended a 19-game goal-less drought when he scored the first goal in Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Senators at the Bell Centre, improving his season totals to 8-17-25 in 69 games.
The centre has started to develop some chemistry with new linemates Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron and Julien liked what he saw from Plekanec Sunday.
“I haven’t been here that long, but that was his best game since I’ve been here,” the coach said. “I want Tomas to understand that I don’t just want him to play defensively, but he’s very reliable that way, he’s a good player. But I still want him to be a player that can give us some offence as well and he did that last game. He made some good plays, he had some good shots, and it was nice to see him score early in the game. You hope it’s the kind of thing that gives a player like Tomas some confidence and some will to continue to do that. He’s one of those guys that can easily play a 200-foot game at both ends.”
Plekanec is plus-5 for the season while averaging 16:58 of ice time per game. The 34-year-old has one more season remaining on a two-year, US$12-million contract.
Easy schedule for Canadiens
Tuesday’s game against the Red Wings is the second of six straight at home for the Canadiens, who have 10 games remaining in the regular season. Of those 10 games, only one is against a team currently in a playoff position — Saturday’s game against the Senators at the Bell Centre.
But Julien noted that the Canadiens — who are in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 41-23-8 record, four points ahead of the Senators — can’t afford to take any team lightly.
“There’s a lot of those teams that go out there … you know when you play loose, you play with no pressure, sometimes you play your best games,” Julien said. “This is where in this situation you really have to focus on your own game as a team. What do you want to accomplish, how good do you want to play? If you’re going to be a team that’s going to be in the playoffs, you don’t want to go in there having been sloppy because you thought you would play against teams that aren’t in the playoffs and that you could do whatever you want to do. This is where you really got to bear down and focus even more than ever and make sure that your game is at its best and not worry so much about the opponent.”
The Canadiens have a 10-4-0 record since Julien took over from Michel Therrien on Valentine’s Day. Julien’s next victory will be his 550th in the NHL.
What’s next?
The Canadiens have an 11 a.m. practice scheduled for Wednesday in Brossard and will be back in action Thursday night when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Senators will be at the Bell Centre Saturday night (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).
Gotta <3 the Toronto media.
Rating the best Canadian teams going into the playoffs they are saying Calgary, Edmonton and probably Leafs ahead of Habs.
http://www.tsn.ca/nhl/video/canadian-team-power-rankings~1082960
The CHL regular season is over for all Habs’ prospects except Pezzetta* who plays tonight in a game that determines if Sudbury finishes 6th or 7th.
Here are their final regular season stats:
Bradley……70 games 34 goals 77 points .48 g/g 1.1 pts/g
Bourque….59 games 15 goals 56 points .25 g/g .95 pts/g
Mete……….50 games 15 goals 44 points .30 g/g .88 pts/g
Bitten………65 games 23 goals 57 points .35 g/g .88 pts/g
Segarchev..50 games 10 goals 43 points .20 g/g .86 pts/g
Addison…..51 games 24 goals 43 points .47 g/g .84 pts/g
Juulsen…….49 games 12 goals 34 points .24 g/g .69 pts/g
*Pezzetta…53 games 10 goals 19 points .19 g/g .36 pts/g
McNiven….54 games 41-9-4 2.30 GAA .915 save%
Finished with 1 regulation loss in his last 18 games
–Go Habs Go!–
Sergachev vs Mete (Windsor vs London) is a series to watch.
Mete has been better than the more hyped and higher drafted Olli Juolevi this season, emerging as the Knights best defenceman. If he can overcome his size issue, the Habs might have two very good defencemen out of this recent draft.
Sergachev is a stud, simple as that. I fully expect him on the Habs full-time next year.
Go Habs Go!
Al starts… so a customary loss then becuase his teammates forget how to play hockey all of a sudden?
Actually the Habs beat the Red Wings 2-1 on November 26, with Galchenyuk scoring the OT winner.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
What to pay Radu? I was looking at comparables last night.
Start here:
https://www.capfriendly.com/cost_per_point/2017/season/forwards/all/ufa/points/desc/normalized&pbonus=1
(It’s a little behind us in games but still quite useful.)
– Standard / UFA contracts
– Look at guys in the 28+ age rang
– C / W types
– consider any special outliers (eg. Jumbo Joe at the end of a long big contract, or Vanek trying to re-establish himself. Soemone will give him coin this summer, you can book it.)
I see for CAP HITS:
Bergeron & Kessler (centres, yeah) at 6.875
Zucarrello at 4.5
Foligno at 5.5
Steen at 5.8
Okposo 6M
Lucic 6M
Corry Perry in a meh year – 8.625
Kinda looking for guys not expected to score 25 goals here, where I can. I don’t mind the C comparables because that’s part of what Radulov brings to his line.
Overall 5.75 might be a tad high – 5.25 or so might be a better adjustment – but on a one year deal he’s not grossly overpaid and might accept a touch less for security. I do think Alex Steen, Okposo and Foligno are all pretty decent comparables, and your Zucarrellos are balanced out with some higher paid guys too.
Let’s hope he’s down for a 4/24 or 5/28 kind of arrangement … someone will be sure to throw more money and years at him, but that would be a mistake, and he certainly appears to be happy here. As he can see from Markov’s example, he’ll keep getting paid on short contracts if he continues to perform.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
My feeling on Andrighetto is that nothing that happens post-trade really matters. The fact of the matter was that he was stagnating in Montreal. He was not getting better, and he was not going to be a scorer in Montreal.
On a team with Gallagher, and Byron, and Hudon knocking on the door as well, there just wasn’t room for him here. On another team where there isn’t such an issue with size, he might turn out a decent 2nd/3rd liner, but it wasn’t happening here. So nothing big was really lost in the transaction.
Go Habs Go!
Well said. I don’t care a whit for his meaningless points in losses with Colorado. He was a spare part and had passed though waivers already.
I don´t quite see it that way, I think this was a bit of a gaffe by MB, though I support the majority of his moves.
1) Trading away a more talented player for a less talented player is almost always a losing proposition.
2) Martinsen will probably not stick with the team and if he somehow does it will be as the 14th forward.
3) there was a chance Vegas could pick Andrighetto, which could impede us from losing someone like Benn, for example.
4) MB stated he believes Hudon can bring as much or more. But we have no idea if Hudon´s game translates to the NHL, while we now have a decent body of work to see that Andrighetto certainly could skate with the big boys. Now he´s gotten icetime and better teamates and has 5 points in 8 games.
He may amount to a bit player but if he becomes a good nhl player I don´t buy the “he never would have gotten a chance in Montreal” argument. Managament´s job is to recognize talent and nurture it.
Heading into the dance, Davidson and Nesterov will be the extra D-men, most games.
While Ott, Martinsen, Flynn and McCarron will be battling for the final forward spot with King and Mitchell.
Good Dep!
Shaker out!
“Plekanec impresses coach”
The logical conclusion is that Habs new coach is very easily impressed.
Or logical conclusion Plekanec is under rated on HIO? Which could it be ?
My vote’s for underrated. He’s overpaid, but what he means to the team was very apparent during the recent injury.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
I just hope this isn’t a let down game. We all know how we play in front of Montoya now don’t we?
Back to back for Detroit but sheesh how have we lost to this team TWICE already this season?
Mind boggling.
Correction – we did only lose to the wings ONCE this season. We won in OT in Detroit (Chucky scored winner). Any how – let’s win this game and get closer to clinching first in our division.
Hey Stu-habs has won the Nov. 26 game in detroit
"Long before I ever wore the jersey, I wore the jersey." Dryden
Let’s hope they don’t leave a steaming stinker on the ice tonight. Last one against the Wings threw two points away.
Johnyk
I would not give Marky a two year contract. We have been loyal to him his entire career even thru his knee injuries. He can start signing one year deals like Lidstrom did as he winded down his career.
One year at $4.5M. Done.
Hein? He’s worth 5.5M/yr, and looks to me like he’s got at least 2 years left, 11M for him.
4.5M for a year is a slap in the face.
Not when he is making $4.2ish this year.
Let’s see how his lack of foot speed does in the playoffs too before we make any offer. He has been REALLY bad the last couple of years. Both the RANGERS and BOLTS went to his side of the ice when he was out there ALL series long and exposed him big time.
If its two years – no way do I touch $10 M. $9 M MAX.
I agree 100% with respect to the playoffs – I want to see a solid contribution.
But as for his take-home this year, it’s all about cap hits and comparables. Actual salary, not really worried there.
Bring back the blue dasher like the forum used to have……Blue is better! I always wondered why the forum and the Joe had the blue dasher and the rest of the league had yellow.
Shaker out!
Yes last Stanley won with the blue dasher.
I wonder who has the honors of beingt he first ever poster on HIO? (The Gazzette crew excluded)
Billy Tidbits back in 2001, from Montreal!
Shaker out!
He gets the Ultimate First!
Much Ado About Nothing was meant to have been the name of this site, but it is copyrighted.
—–
By Jerry Seinfeld?
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
The Montreal Canadiens had a near perfect weekend against the Ottawa Senators (the second place Sens still picked up one point). The Habs picked up two important wins against a team that was within striking distance for the Atlantic Division lead. With Saturday’s 4-3 shootout win and Sunday’s 4-1 victory, the Habs sit four points ahead of the Ottawa for first in the division. To make Habs fans even happier is this next week ahead for Montreal and Ottawa. The Habs and Sens renew hostilities next Saturday, but before then each team plays twice. Montreal has the luxury of playing a basement dwelling team in Detroit and a non-playoff team in Carolina. For the Sens, they are in tough with a date with Boston, who sit four points back of them. After that they take a trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins.
http://lastwordonhockey.com/2017/03/21/montreal-canadiens-winning-weekend/
Go Habs Go!
Boston is going to be playing angry, too, considering that they gave up 3 goals in the last 2 minutes to get swept in their season series against the Leafs.
Don’t take this the wrong way Commandant, but you used to post really interesting comments here, and engage in discussion.
But this is just boilerplate sports journalese to advertise your site. Not one person is unaware of the facts in your post.
—–
I know, its a lack of time, not a lack of wanting to be around. Will try to participate more in the discussion.

Go Habs Go!
Go Habs Go!
Vincent Roof-Racine.
Vinnie Roof-Root.
Think about it.
Jarome Iginla’s post-Calgary career has been a futile quest for the Stanley Cup. You might feel sorry for him if he’d never worn the Bruins colours (and said that he learned to hate the Habs while doing it).
Every move he made seemed reasonable.
He first joined the Pens. They were favourites for the Cup that year but were swept by the Bruins (Iginla got no points).
Then he joined the Bruins, who were Cup favourites until they met us in the playoffs (Ha Ha).
Then he joined the Patrick Roy Avs who were coming off first place, had lots of young prospects, a good bet to contend. Leaving Boston to win a cup in Colorado – it’s been done before. But the Avs failed to qualify both years.
Now he moves to LA – a perennial powerhouse. Too bad – they are playing .500 hockey since the move and J.I. is -7 in 9 games.
It seems every contender he moves to takes a nosedive.
Unlucky.
Then again maybe he shouldn’t have dissed the Habs.
—–
Geez if he followed analytics he never would have gone to Colorado. They were due to crash.
Iginla doesn’t strike me as a data kind of guy.
—–
More of a bag of lettuce.
https://youtu.be/eIwogkUeXb8?t=5s
Iggy is the reverse Midas touch
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
He was a great Flame, screwed them over at the trade deadline by vetoing the trade to Boston in favour of Pittsburgh, Boston thought they had him and offered more for him.
Bad karma has followed him since and rightfully so…
Sounds about right altho, at the time, this writer felt the Flames had also screwed around long enough to minimize the return they received (from PITT) :
http://www.thehockeynews.com/news/article/jarome-iginla-traded-to-pittsburgh-penguins-for-uninspiring-return
Completely agree with the article and it was evident to everyone in the city except ownership that they had a diminishing asset. Boston’s offer was also minimal to what the flames would have received for Iggy two years earlier.
Agree with my fellow Calgarian here. Their reticence also extended to Kiprusoff. They dithered too long on that one and really had no backup at all.
Would you not want to play with Sid and/or Malkin?
Dallas GM Bob Gainey sent top prospect Iginla to Calgary (along with Corey Millen) for veteran center Joe Nieuwendyk. Gainey felt that Nieuwendyk was the piece to put Dallas over the hump for a Stanley Cup win which he did in 1999 winning the Conn Smythe in the process.
–Go Habs Go!–
Today’s edition of Ghetto Watch:
Sven since the deadline: 8 games, 2 goals, 3 assists
Ott, King, Martinsen since the deadline: 17 games, 0 goals, 1 assist.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
I don’t want to say this but add DD to your tracking. And you get 15 games NINE points (4 goals 5 assists)… versus ONE ASSIST for the new kids on our block. Sumpin’s not right there.
————————————-
The “H” stands for Hubris.
Is there a stat that measures opposition timidness? I’m guessing we’d win that one…
Nope it is all about MOAR SMALL
Crap, I can’t seem to find it. What are the records for each of those two teams over the last 8 games. Thanks for looking that up and posting it for me.
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
HOLLY Crap this is outrageous!!! :O. However I notice you avoided mentioning Montreal’s record since the deadline? I have a feeling that if the Habs were losing you would have mentioned it. LOL
#yawn bring 🙁
Yes probably 😉
But if anyone wants to argue that the Habs’ recent success is a result of having Ott, King and Martinsen on the roster, be my guest….
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Argue what? It is a team sport and a team like Montreal has to have each player, playing their role (contributing) in order to be successful.
At least you will admit your bias, I will give you credit
Colorado 3 Wins and 7 Losses since trade
Edmonton 5 Wins and 3 Losses since trade
Montreal 5 Wins and 2 Losses since trade
We should have kept D’Agostino oops I mean Andrighetto.
Well if the Habs want Andrighetto back; He will either be on waivers, or found in the bottom of a dumpster at next years trade deadline 🙂
I don’t care how many points those 2 midgets have with these other teams. I am happy they are both doing well there, but I am happy with the moves MB made at deadline, they have been playing as a gritty team, and our goal scorers are now scoring. DD did nothing here, as the pressure was probably too much for him. All everyone of us did was dump on him and ghetto and say we needed to ditch them, we do and now your all complaining that we should have kept them?? I am a die hard Habs fan, but some of these comments are crazy, the team is playing the best they have all year, and we still find something to complain about. That’s my word
My word too, Habby. There are some here who are never happy unless they complain about something. First place team, big back to back wins, great winning streak, but … nope, moan nostalgic about trading the players they used to rag on.
There’s probably a psychological term for it, but I can’t be bothered to look it up.
Ghetto has a high end skillset that for whatever reason has yet to translate into NHL production.
For his sake, I hope he gets it together. If he does, it will be a bad trade. As it stands today, much ado about nothing.
All he needs is a regular shift. He reminds me a lot of Victor Arvidsson, who had very similar numbers last year, but was given a regular shift this year and a chance to flourish. Ghetto was instead yo-yo’d around to the tune of 11 minutes a game.
Everyone’s so quick to say, “We won a few games, so who cares!” But cheap, versatile, skilled wingers are not a disposable commodity.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Pretty sure you were upset when we traded Sekac away too.
WHO? Oh I remember, he was a local folk hero around these parts, some time ago.
” But cheap, versatile, skilled wingers are not a disposable commodity.” I notice you did not mention under sized? I have a feeling if he was big you would have mentioned it?
Everyone’s so quick to say “We won a few games, so who cares!” ??
I don’t think anybody said that? Sound like fake news trying to create a false narrative?
What does undersized even mean? Does anyone care that Paul Byron or Brendan Gallagher is “undersized,” or Patrick Kane or Artemi Panarin or Johnny Gaudreau or Brad Marchand? Andrighetto is 5’10” 190lbs, which is plenty big enough. The idea that size is important made sense in a slower, clutch-and-grab era NHL, but it doesn’t hold anymore, especially for forwards.
The only team built around size to have success in the last decade is Los Angeles — and they’ve done very well, to be sure, but they’re falling apart now, and Pittsburgh and Chicago show what’s possible with smaller, skilled teams. Size is nice but it needs to come in a skilled package. Otherwise you end up with a fourth line that does absolutely nothing — and that’s not a recipe for going far in the playoffs.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
If Andrighetto displayed the speed of Byron, the tenacity of Gallagher size doesn’t mean as much. Having a lineup full of undersized players creates a problem. Ghetto didn’t discern himself from the pack, he was merely a talented player whose game has yet to show he can be a top 6 forward on a playoff team consistently.
He may become that, the Habs could have made a mistake. Granted as mentioned earlier, 29 other teams also made that mistake when he went unclaimed through waivers.
It was a numbers game, and he drew the short straw. I just don’t see him having a much different career than D’agostini or Aaron Palushaj.
Ghetto put together a few good games every time that he got called up. We saw lots and lots of him over the last couple years and nothing that he did ever showed that he was any more than a spare part. If he does well over there great, but most of us won’t miss him. If a player like Ghetto makes a significant difference to your team’s fortunes, you are not a playoff bound team.
I know we are all joking about how the trade looks on paper. We traded from our strength….small offensive players who would not be on our team next year. And brought in non offensive size to play gritty 4th line playoff hockey. At end of day, those guys won’t be back either (unless they resign Martinsen?)
But I always like Ghetto. Have a soft spot in my heart for all our prospects (I always believe till they let me down). Of our small offensive prospect I would rank them (talent wise) Hudon, Reway, Ghetto, Carr. I do believe, still, that all 3 have NHL talent. None will be stars. But if things go well, and they get their act together I can see them all being top 9 players with 15ish goals. They just can’t all be on the same team.
Well Ghetto was prob gone to LV or waived. Reway was finally ready to come over and a sickness may have ended his career. Who knows now if MTL lets Hudon walk or go to LV. And Carr took a big step backwards. but hey, Carr may be the last of the small prospects so maybe there is a chance next season? Nope not with Gally/Bryon still in the top 9. CJ has shown he doesn’t want too many small players.
Let’s take a moment to wish Reway the very best.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
It’s unfair to lump Carr in with the “small” group. He’s listed as 6′ 191lb on hockeydb. Not sure what his playing weight is nowadays, perhaps closer to 200. Six goals in 23 games last season was encouraging. He’s got a nose for the net and plays a 200 foot game. Luckily there’s no surgery needed for the injury that ended his season. Too early to write him off. I think he’ll be back in a Habs uni again.
Very thorough piece from our friends at HEOTP examining the question of Signing Markov and how much.
http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/2017/3/21/14979804/andrei-markov-contract-extension-speculation-defenceman-comparables-stats-analysis-35-plus
Interesting.
Based on current salary (4 million and change), it might be reasonable to go 1 year, 5mil; or 2 year, 8mil. I would be happy with either of those contracts.
Something unrelated, I see Beaulieu is an RFA at season’s end. Do we even need to protect him then?
in all thy sons command
Good article,
I don’t know if a player-coach could work in today’s NHL (has there ever been one?) but I wonder if Markov would be a candidate to try. Would be an upgrade on JJD regardless if he has a knack for coaching or not. If he his every bit as good of a coach as he is a dman, it’d be nice to see him transition to behind the bench.
Just a thought..
Thanks for clarifying Stu. Thought it was odd when John Lu tweeted out Price as starter.
Game Day, Go Habs Go!
