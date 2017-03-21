Game Day: Al Montoya gets start in goal for Canadiens vs. Red Wings

STU COWAN

After facing the Ottawa Senators on back-to-back nights on the weekend, Carey Price will get the night off Tuesday when the Canadiens face the Detroit Red Wings at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Al Montoya will start in goal for the first time since the Canadiens lost 5-0 in Calgary on March 9. Montoya got the call late in the afternoon that day after Price came down with the flu and stopped 33 of 38 shots.

For the season, Montoya has an 8-6-3 record with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

Price improved his record to 33-17-5 with back-to-back wins over the Senators on Saturday and Sunday — stopping 58 of 62 shots — with a 2.26 GAA and .923 save percentage.

“I think the other guy playing two in two deserves a rest,” Canadiens coach Claude Julien said in explaining his decision to give Montoya the start.

“At the same time, I think (Montoya) certainly deserves to get his fair share of games in there as well. We’re just trying to make the right decisions here moving forward with the individuals and as a team.”

This will be the fourth meeting this season between the Canadiens and Red Wings. The Canadiens shut out the Red Wings 5-0 at the Bell Centre on Nov. 12, lost 2-1 in overtime in Detroit on Nov. 26 and lost again 1-0 in Detroit on Jan. 16. Price played in all three of those games.

The Red Wings, who have made the playoffs for 25 straight seasons, are en route to missing the post-season for the first time since 1989-90 with a 28-32-11 record coming into the game. They have won four Stanley Cups during their long streak of making the playoffs.

The lineup

Forwards Mike McCarron and Andreas Martinsen will be healthy scratches for the Canadiens against the Red Wings, along with defenceman Brandon Davidson.

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings will look:

Pacioretty – Galchenyuk – Radulov

Gallagher – Plekanec – Byron

Lehkonen – Danault – Shaw

King – Ott – Mitchell

Markov – Weber

Emelin – Petry

Beaulieu – Benn

Injured players Brian Flynn (upper body) and Nikita Nesterov (lower body) were on the ice before the team’s morning skate with athletic therapist Vincent Roof-Racine and strength coach Pierre Allard.

McCarron is ‘a big part of our future’

McCarron will be a healthy scratch for the third time in the last four games, but Julien said he wants to keep the 22-year-old forward with the NHL club rather than send him down to the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps.

“Mac is a big part of our future, that’s not to say he’s not part of our team right now,” Julien said. “But I would rather have him here, around our hockey club right now being in and out, than putting him back in St. John’s, where he’s far away from us.

“He’s a good player, he’s a young player,” the coach added. “(Steve) Ott sat out last game. He is playing against his old team, you hope that that motivation will help as well for our group. (Andreas) Martinsen’s another guy that you’re going to see in our lineup very soon. We need to continue to create that, I guess, that inter-competition that keeps everybody on their toes and keeps our team playing its best.”

Martinsen, who was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Sven Andrighetto at the NHL trade deadline, will be a healthy scratch for the fifth straight game. Martinsen is pointless in three games with the Canadiens, while Andrighetto has 2-3-5 totals in eight games with the Avalanche.

McCarron has 1-4-5 totals in 26 games with the Canadiens.

Keeping No. 1 line together

The Canadiens’ No. 1 line of Alex Galchenyuk between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov was shut out during the two games against the Senators, but Julien isn’t planning to break them up any time soon, hoping they can start to develop some chemistry together.

“That’s part of the reason I’m leaving them together,” Julien said. “I think there’s a lot of potential there. At the same time, the other lines are doing a pretty good job, too. So you don’t want to break a line that you see potential in and start moving parts around when other lines are going well.

“Talking a little bit more and knowing where each other is on the ice … I think that’s all that’s missing right now is a little bit of chemistry and the only way you’re going to get that is by keeping them together,” the coach added about his No. 1 line.

Plekanec impresses coach

Tomas Plekanec ended a 19-game goal-less drought when he scored the first goal in Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Senators at the Bell Centre, improving his season totals to 8-17-25 in 69 games.

The centre has started to develop some chemistry with new linemates Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron and Julien liked what he saw from Plekanec Sunday.

“I haven’t been here that long, but that was his best game since I’ve been here,” the coach said. “I want Tomas to understand that I don’t just want him to play defensively, but he’s very reliable that way, he’s a good player. But I still want him to be a player that can give us some offence as well and he did that last game. He made some good plays, he had some good shots, and it was nice to see him score early in the game. You hope it’s the kind of thing that gives a player like Tomas some confidence and some will to continue to do that. He’s one of those guys that can easily play a 200-foot game at both ends.”

Plekanec is plus-5 for the season while averaging 16:58 of ice time per game. The 34-year-old has one more season remaining on a two-year, US$12-million contract.

Easy schedule for Canadiens

Tuesday’s game against the Red Wings is the second of six straight at home for the Canadiens, who have 10 games remaining in the regular season. Of those 10 games, only one is against a team currently in a playoff position — Saturday’s game against the Senators at the Bell Centre.

But Julien noted that the Canadiens — who are in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 41-23-8 record, four points ahead of the Senators — can’t afford to take any team lightly.

“There’s a lot of those teams that go out there … you know when you play loose, you play with no pressure, sometimes you play your best games,” Julien said. “This is where in this situation you really have to focus on your own game as a team. What do you want to accomplish, how good do you want to play? If you’re going to be a team that’s going to be in the playoffs, you don’t want to go in there having been sloppy because you thought you would play against teams that aren’t in the playoffs and that you could do whatever you want to do. This is where you really got to bear down and focus even more than ever and make sure that your game is at its best and not worry so much about the opponent.”

The Canadiens have a 10-4-0 record since Julien took over from Michel Therrien on Valentine’s Day. Julien’s next victory will be his 550th in the NHL.

What’s next?

The Canadiens have an 11 a.m. practice scheduled for Wednesday in Brossard and will be back in action Thursday night when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Senators will be at the Bell Centre Saturday night (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).

