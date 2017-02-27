Game Day: Al Montoya gets start in goal for Canadiens vs. Devils

STU COWAN

NEWARK, N.J. — The Canadiens kick off a busy week Monday night when they face the Devils in New Jersey (7 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) and coach Claude Julien will go with Al Montoya in goal to start it off.

It will mark the first time Montoya gets a start under the new head coach, who has a 2-2-0 record since taking over from Michel Therrien.

The Canadiens will return home immediately after Monday’s game and play host to the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night at the Bell Centre (7:30 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690). After that, there’s the NHL trade deadline at 3 p.m. Wednesday, a game against P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators Thursday night at the Bell Centre and then a road game against the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

When asked after Monday’s morning skate at the Prudential Center what his goaltending plans are moving forward, Julien said: “The last thing I do is talk about it because it can change. Right now, tonight we know that it’s Montoya and there’s a great possibility that you’ll probably see Price tomorrow. I don’t have to hide that. I just go game by game and go that way because things can change quickly.”

Montoya has a 7-5-3 record this season with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Price is 26-16-5 with a 2.42 GAA and .919 save percentage. Montoya lost his last game to the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Feb. 11, stopping 18 of 21 shots (the last goal was an empty-netter). Montoya has a 4-1-1 record in his last six starts.

This is the third and final meeting between the Canadiens and Devils this season. The Canadiens won the first two games, beating the Devils 5-2 on Dec. 8 at the Bell Centre and 3-1 on Jan. 21 at the Prudential Center.

You can watch video from the Canadiens and Devils morning skates at the Prudential Center on the HI/O Facebook page.

Carey Price doing some stretching before #Habs morning skate in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/kWiBt6uD35 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 27, 2017

Lines stay the same

The Canadiens lines from Toronto remained intact during Monday’s morning skate, meaning they looked like this:

Pacioretty – Danault – Radulov

Lehkonen – Galchenyuk – Gallagher

Byron – Plekanec – Shaw

Andrighetto – Desharnais – Mitchell

The defence pairings also remained the same:

Weber – Markov

Emelin – Petry

Beaulieu – Nesterov

#Habs captain Max Pacioretty chats with Kirk Muller before start of morning skate in New Jersey #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/W43bvB9osR — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 27, 2017

Two in a row?

The Canadiens, who beat the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime Saturday night in Toronto, will be looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 7, when they beat the Leafs 5-3 for their third straight win.

That’s a span of 22 game without winning back-to-back games. The Canadiens have an 8-12-2 record during that span.

“It was huge in a way,” Julien said about the victory over the Leafs. “This was a team that was trying to catch up to us (in the standings) and get right behind us and we had to push them back. The win itself, it was a confidence-builder because it shows how successful we can be when we compete hard. You just hope that it becomes contagious and that we can come up here tonight and have the same kind of an effort to give ourselves a chance.

“Consistency is a big part of the game right now,” Julien added after the morning skate. “I like the way we competed last game. As always, you’re never going to have a perfect game, but the effort is such an important part of a team’s success and any time you give a real good effort, like we did in Toronto, you give yourself a chance. There’s going to be some nights where you may not end up on the winning side of things, but you can’t take it away from your team that they’ve competed hard and that’s all you can ask.

“After you’ve got the effort, you tweak or you talk about different little things that you can do better system-wise. But the system doesn’t matter if you don’t get the effort, so I’m looking for a consistent effort and hopefully we get the same as we did during the last game.”

Big game for Shaw

The Canadiens got a great effort from Andrew Shaw Saturday night in Toronto as he scored the winning goal in overtime before crashing into the boards and added an assist while logging 17:53 of ice time.

“I think last game was the best game I’ve seen him play, obviously, with the Canadiens,” Julien said about Shaw, who has 9-13-22 totals in 48 games along with a plus-3 and 97 penalty minutes. “He seemed to have a lot of jump and he seemed to be on top of his game and that’s one of the reasons we put him out there in overtime (with Tomas Plekanec and Andrei Markov). He showed some pretty good speed there against I think it was (Zach) Hyman that was back-checking, whose got good speed as well. He won that race and made a great play. Hopefully that’s a start of certain things to turn around and if other players follow suit, we’ll be back on track.”

Good night for Galchenyuk

Alex Galchenyuk also impressed Julien with his performance Saturday night in Toronto, ending a five-game goal-less drought and adding an assist in 16:42 of ice time.

“Obviously, he’s very capable of making plays and he made some good head’s-up plays,” Julien said about Galchenyuk, who has 13-19-32 totals in 41 games and is minus-1. “Certainly, offensively he was very good. Again, I keep repeating myself, as a young player you keep working with little things on the other side of the puck that will only make him better. But I liked his game. His will to want to learn seems to be good to me.”

Big Mike McCarron with Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron at #Habs morning skate in New Jersey #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/oT7S6gcOAU — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 27, 2017

Julien relying on assistants

Julien said he has been relying heavily on his assistant coaches and especially associate coach Kirk Muller since taking over from Therrien on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s a challenge because you’ve got to learn about the team quickly,” Julien said. “It’s important that you rely on the people that have been around, like my assistant coaches and associate coach Kirk. I’ve questioned them a lot, I’ve asked a lot of questions because you want to try and help this team out. You don’t want to hurt it, you don’t want to give too much to them, but yet you want to know where they were heading, I guess, mentally and system wise. What can work best for this team? Sometimes you have to ask a lot of questions. You can come in as a coach and say this is what I want to have. But the type of team that you have, how will they react to that stuff? So, I’m just making sure here that I’m trying to balance tweaking things and letting them play their game without having to overthink.

As for Muller, Julien said: “He’s an associate coach for a reason, a former head coach and he’s got a lot of experience as a player, as a coach, so there’s no doubt I’ve been leaning on him quit a bit.”

