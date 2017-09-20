Game Day: A ‘special night’ for Canadiens’ Jonathan Drouin at Bell Centre

STU COWAN

Jonathan Drouin doesn’t have any game-day superstitions.

“I go to sleep when I get back (home),” Drouin said after the Canadiens’ morning skate Wednesday in Brossard. “I like my naps. But other than that it’s just simple … chicken (as pre-game meal).

“I’m not really routine or particular in any stuff. It’s just show up at the rink. I don’t want to have superstitions and ruin them and feel bad about it. I just show up and it’s different every day.”

Wednesday night’s game against the Washington Capitals (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690) at the Bell Centre will be a special one for Drouin as he makes his pre-season debut following this summer’s trade that brought him to Montreal from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for top defence prospect Mikhail Sergachev. Drouin will be at centre on the Canadiens’ No. 1 line, between Max Pacioretty and Ales Hemsky, with his parents, girlfriend and other family members and friends watching in the stands.

“It’s going to be a special night,” Drouin said Wednesday morning from his locker-room stall in Brossard, located between Brendan Gallagher and Ales Hemsky. “First game at the Bell Centre. It’s going to be really cool. It was cool last Sunday even just for a Red and White (scrimmage) game. I can’t even imagine today. Just stepping on the Bell Centre for the first time it’s going to be awesome. For me and my family, it’s going to be a really cool moment.

“The first couple of shifts are going to be a little different,” Drouin added. “But as far as it goes, it’s my first game centre with new rules, too, for the centremen in the faceoffs. But just play hockey the way I’ve been playing and adjust to our systems a little bit.”

Drouin and Max Pacioretty have developed some chemistry both on and off the ice after working out together all summer and the veteran Hemsky will be the first right-winger to audition with them for a spot on the top line.

“He’s very smart,” Drouin said about the 34-year-old Hemsky, who was signed by the Canadiens as a free agent after Alexander Radulov left Montreal as a free agent for the Dallas Stars. “Quiet guy, but very smart on the ice. You feel the defensive upside, you see the skills, the vision. He’s had a lot of injuries in the past, but he still plays well, still plays the game at a high pace. Like I said, a very smart player.”

The lineup

Carey Price will start in goal for the Canadiens against the Capitals and play the first half of the game before Charlie Lindgren takes over.

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings are expected to look for the Canadiens.

Pacioretty – Drouin – Hemsky

Hudon – Plekanec – Lehkonen

Martinsen – Froese – Scherbak

Carr – Holland – Eisenschmid

Mete – Weber

Benn – Davidson

Streit – Jerabek

Devils up next

The Canadiens will be back in action at the Bell Centre Thursday night when the New Jersey Devils will be the visitors (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690). After that, the Canadiens will visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690).

