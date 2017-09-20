Game Day: A ‘special night’ for Canadiens’ Jonathan Drouin at Bell Centre

STU COWAN
Jonathan Drouin doesn’t have any game-day superstitions.
“I go to sleep when I get back (home),” Drouin said after the Canadiens’ morning skate Wednesday in Brossard. “I like my naps. But other than that it’s just simple … chicken (as pre-game meal).
“I’m not really routine or particular in any stuff. It’s just show up at the rink. I don’t want to have superstitions and ruin them and feel bad about it. I just show up and it’s different every day.”
Wednesday night’s game against the Washington Capitals (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690) at the Bell Centre will be a special one for Drouin as he makes his pre-season debut following this summer’s trade that brought him to Montreal from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for top defence prospect Mikhail Sergachev. Drouin will be at centre on the Canadiens’ No. 1 line, between Max Pacioretty and Ales Hemsky, with his parents, girlfriend and other family members and friends watching in the stands.
“It’s going to be a special night,” Drouin said Wednesday morning from his locker-room stall in Brossard, located between Brendan Gallagher and Ales Hemsky. “First game at the Bell Centre. It’s going to be really cool. It was cool last Sunday even just for a Red and White (scrimmage) game. I can’t even imagine today. Just stepping on the Bell Centre for the first time it’s going to be awesome. For me and my family, it’s going to be a really cool moment.
“The first couple of shifts are going to be a little different,” Drouin added. “But as far as it goes, it’s my first game centre with new rules, too, for the centremen in the faceoffs. But just play hockey the way I’ve been playing and adjust to our systems a little bit.”
Drouin and Max Pacioretty have developed some chemistry both on and off the ice after working out together all summer and the veteran Hemsky will be the first right-winger to audition with them for a spot on the top line.
“He’s very smart,” Drouin said about the 34-year-old Hemsky, who was signed by the Canadiens as a free agent after Alexander Radulov left Montreal as a free agent for the Dallas Stars. “Quiet guy, but very smart on the ice. You feel the defensive upside, you see the skills, the vision. He’s had a lot of injuries in the past, but he still plays well, still plays the game at a high pace. Like I said, a very smart player.”
(Photo: Dave Sidaway/Montreal Gazette)
Watch Julien’s news conference
You can watch coach Claude Julien’s full news conference from Wednesday morning in Brossard on the HI/O Facebook page.
The lineups for #Habs vs #Capitals tonight at Bell Centre (7 pm, RDS, TSN Radio 690) #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/lTtPiWcxZb
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 20, 2017
The lineup
Carey Price will start in goal for the Canadiens against the Capitals and play the first half of the game before Charlie Lindgren takes over.
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings are expected to look for the Canadiens.
Pacioretty – Drouin – Hemsky
Hudon – Plekanec – Lehkonen
Martinsen – Froese – Scherbak
Carr – Holland – Eisenschmid
Mete – Weber
Benn – Davidson
Streit – Jerabek
Devils up next
The Canadiens will be back in action at the Bell Centre Thursday night when the New Jersey Devils will be the visitors (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690). After that, the Canadiens will visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690).
• Drouin puts his first stamp on city at CHUM hospital, by Stu Cowan
• Drouin embracing the Montreal spotlight, by Stu Cowan
• Drouin can enjoy lifestyle of the rich and famous, by Stu Cowan
• Special night in store for prospect Victor Mete, by Pat Hickey
Vegas at 2-0 is the team to beat in the West
–Go Habs Go!–
Marc Dumont @MarcPDumont
Charles Hudon: 71.5% CF
Mete: 71.5% CF
Jerabek 71.5% CF
You don’t read -too- much into preseason games, but clearly they’re HHoF bound.
I’m worried that Price has lost his mojo at age 30.
http://bit.ly/2fkUHx0
Trying to get Drouin the puck in his first game playing for his childhood team in his childhood province in front of his childhood friends?
That is nuts
Some teams get you to preseason,
other teams get you through preseason
–Go Habs Go!–
You’ll have to explain that one to me B. I’m not that smart.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
My comment wasn’t smart, more smart Alec.
Basically, it’s just preseason.
–Go Habs Go!–
We outplayed them at every turn
Hit 3 posts
Grubauer makes it 16 saves in the first
Those are the facts . The rest is Nelly nuances
Caps 4 Canadiens 2
Nuances.
😉
lol. just trolling for a bite RN, thanks for obliging
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
We outplayed the Rangers and would have easily beat the Sens, who barely lost to the Penguins and we would have dominated Nashville, and Weber would have squashed P.K. like a bug.
So, we were really the champs last year. The rest is Nelly nuances.
True. all of it. I can really see you coming around these days. Your Polly nuances are starting to show more brightly. Well done sir. We also won the cup the year Price got knocked out. Chicago would have fallen to us.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’m also granting us a retro Cup in ’89.
We really won it that year as well.
Go ahead and change your name to 27soonenough.
Seems liked the nuanced thing to do.
7 posts in 2 games. Let’s keep track and pretend those shots should have gone in when they didn’t.
Woohoo, pretend winning!
I can’t talk hockey with a guy that likes cats. sorry, you lost me.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
A game like tonight’s just goes to show how difficult it is to rely on just your skill to score 5 on 5, which is sucking the entertainment value out of the game. A fluke puck dropping in from the sky and an empty-netter is all that could be scored at even strength. This has become a league of fluke goals and deflections.
Which is why Michael Phelps racing a CGI shark got higher ratings than Crosby vs Subban for the Stanley Cup.
—–
The players are bigger, faster, stronger and more skilled than ever before.
Problems: Overcoaching that puts an emphasis on structure instead of creativity, and big, talented, athletic goalies with more padding than MouseturdKitty on a heavy flow day.
Make the nets bigger and put it back to the old rule where all minor penalties must be served in full, regardless of how many goals are scored.
Working the kinks out. Drouin will be lights out.
I hope we go winless in the preseason. It’s a good omen. We were brutal in the preseason in the same year we went to the conference final against the Rangers. 1-7 if I remember correctly
Yes.
Trying not to win has been our favoured AHL option for years as well.
lol. Laval will win the Calder this year.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Vancouver @ Calgary is on Sportsnet360 now
–Go Habs Go!–
Philly beat the Islanders 3-2 tonight and the Islanders beat Philly 3-2 tonight
–Go Habs Go!–
A paradox, a paradox, a most ingenious paradox!
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Too much trying to get Drouin the puck on every pass attempt. Teams will see this and just cut Drouin out. The guys have to make plays as well can’t depend on Droin to set up every play when he is on the ice.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
I’d agree that three periods in, the lack of chemistry is a huge problem.
well you can’t depend on him when he is not on the ice, that’s for sure
That was the best looking 2 for 9 PP I think I have ever seen…LOL.
@ ex pat habs fan, just curious, did you really watch this game?
Some of the 2nd most of the 3rd but turned it off after the Caps 3rd goal. Glad I did.
Mete might be the Habs version of Josi for Weber but will reserve judgment on that one for later.
I see more 3rd-4th line guys being touted as 2nd liners. Best forwards, save Lehkonen, are quick and skilled but still too small.
Drouin is not the player they needed but the one they wanted.
This is a team that might battle it out in the East but will struggle against the Metro and western teams because they can get kicked around.
well, keep your fingers crossed that the 8 M we have to spend bulks us up in time for the playoffs. Shaw, McCarron, Mitchell in the lineup would have made us look tougher.
I thought our speed is what had Washington running around and that’s how the NHL is heading. keep the faith.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
one negative that is actually a positive to build on…..this team is too cute and skilled with all this added playmaking….someone has to shoot…but man fun to watch!!!
You have to somehow get Weber more shots than they did.
would rather see dreouin on other wall being a lefty…watch his goals from last eyar…really good at cutting to middle from other side…this would also open weber up in middle…do not like the building around patch in slot or drouin coming down right side on high curl as much although he still makes it effective….but effective is not necessarily optimal…rather they work from other side….to play to Drouin/Weber strengths more than Patch on pp
Drouin should be on the point IMO whete he can set-up Weber to the left or Chucky to the right for one-timers.
watch is youtube of last year…really good coming off wall to middle
Trade Price.
Where’s GP?
Price for Strome and OEL.
We still make journeymen keepers look like all-stars.
—–
Martinsen for all-star team! This seasons version of John Scott. Start voting now!
Over passing but man this team is gonna score goals this year
Not unless someone learns to shoot the puck.
The guy I totally don’t see value in is Davidson…he’s like a dime a dozen Dman.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
shoot the puck streit…brilliant pass by drouin, plkes looks to be having a lot of fun with his new linemates and some hair on his melon
Nice to see a hungry Devours Some-Poutine out there.
Scherbak has picked it up in the 3rd.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Did he skate back to the bench with whatever he picked up? It certainly wasn’t any hockey sense.
@dipsydoodler. Yep. No challenge in preseason but that comes back in the regular season
The Habs luck hasn’t changed basically out playing the Caps the whole game and a goal gets scored on a flukey bounce
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Out playing the Caps on perimeter but nothing down the middle. Caps score (lucky?) because the were strong up the middle and in front of the net.
Scherbak is not a winner. Head down blind pass against the grain back into the middle of the ice when he had nobody there but Caps. Leads to a breakout by the Caps where Weber and Mete are beaten by DSP down low.
This is going to be a long season.
BTW, we don’t need to buy out Streit. Put him on waivers to the AHL, or the ECHL. If he’s claimed, fine. If not, his salary won’t count against the cap.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
He might just retire in that case, avoid the demotion.
Streit is definitely not Markov and Bergie made a huge azz mistake on that one. Davidson is a 5th or 6th D-man, nothing special there. Jerebak and Mete are surprising.
Love the mispronunciation on the Washington Caps feed:
Mawn-t-reeeall.
Lindgren>Montoya. Come on
The kid deserves his shot
I guess you wrote that before the goal.
In any case that was goalie interference by DSP.
—–
Bad giveaway by Benn, Lindgren bailed him out.
–Go Habs Go!–
Martinsen showed some good foot speed
–Go Habs Go!–
Fire Timmons
Agreed. The Dolphins have no need for that kind of distraction.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
and Bergeron too?
–Go Habs Go!–
@RN it’s been a long summer .
So many guys look passable…Holland looks ok although not flashy , Hudon, Carr showing great hustle and showing off his non stop motor, Audette looked good other night…DLR, McCarron,etc,etc
on D any of Jerabke, Mete, Davidson, Morrow. Lernout, all NHl capable….
will have to wait and see as lineups get more NHL like to get a better gauge…but Detroit model appearing to be paying off…plenty of depth in all spots it appears…
Tied 2-2 in a meaningless pre-season game, and it’s already an orgy of optimism.
I love you guys.
of course it is meaningless and at this point what not to be optimistic about? so many guys battling for so few spots….what this means is that in combo with mi million in capspace…habs can afford to put together a pretty decent package…this is not about team play right now…this is about talent evaluation and Habs have uncovered and waited themselves into plenty…..team could ice 6 decent lines of NHl capable guys and 10 dmen…now they will use multiples and futures to upgrade the chart higher up…I am all optimism based on the players who we were wondering about….some we already know..but Hduon noticeable step up, Jerabek, Mete, Drouin all looking better then I expected….Weber skating better, Hemsky looking good, Lernout looking mean, Davidosn, Morrow types all OK, Carr working his tail off to prove he shuld nt be forgotten, ….just so many good things…what are you negative about at his point?
DD scored today. RN is a Polly right now.
I am always full of unicorn-fuelled Just Maybe Syndrome every September/October and then the week before the playoffs.
Without the harrumphing mango shytgibbon on board, that may even extend out a little, provided I try not to think too much about MB having his paws in the porridge.
Streit has lost a step since he last played for the Habs.
So have I, but I am not getting a paycheque from the Canadiens.
That Weber/horse commercial was computer generated.
Here’s actual footage of Weber and Streit having a fun race after practice this week.
https://giphy.com/gifs/life-race-tortoise-WYgjtArXa8hwY
giphy???
ok grandpa
would have liked to see pp over right there and someone in there for Drouin on that hit from behind…when real season starts someone better have his back on a play like that
@bwoar I wasn’t relegating Shmo-ko I was just listing my picks on D providing we keep 8.
Shlemko and Benn is a likely pair.
Davidson as a 7th
We might have to keep Lindgren too. He’s an AHL for one more year, tops.
And just think pastrnak went one pick ahead of sherbank
Yah that pass by Sergachev to Hudon was very nice.
RDS showing Drouin dominate along the boards on the PP.
This kid is what Habs fans have needed for a long time….and Hudon blossoming is a bonus. Combine that with Danault and Quebec is now rather well represented in Montreal….so pumped about Drouin….so much skill, so smart….fans must be forewarned though there will be the occasional Spezza like drop pass to nobody or an attempted feather/sauce pass that gets picked…but as long as he is let do his thing and works hard kid is most exciting Hab in a long, long time….
I’m on this train – I don’t care if we see miscues, the talent is obvious and the hustle is there too
Sergachev is +3, 1 G, 3 SOG in 15 minutes of ice time through two periods.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
He’s the kid in Nashville, right?
We don’t miss a beat, do we?
🙂
How’s PK playing tonight?
Hudon can find a roommate. CJ loves him . Can tell by him being put for the last shifts of the period. Compared to say Sherbak that had 1 shift the entire 2nd period.
Former Hab (and Hab-killer) Erik Cole announces retirement. Didn’t realize it’s already been two-years since he last played a game. Time flies.
_______________________________
Opinions are like kittens, I’m giving them away.
I loved Hudon’s “avoir le couteau entre les dents” about trying to make the team.
For those not savvy, “with a knife between my teeth”. Has any other player looked as determined to make stuff happen on each shift?
I hope they keep stats on how often faceoff men draw their opponents into faceoff penalties. I bet Pleks leads the team.
The new rules will benefit Pleks. My guess is that his faceoff win % goes up this year.
Martinsen and McCarron are good to have around for Moar muscle
Keep 7 D and 14 forwards and they can both stick.
Carr brings more speed and net drive though.
McCarron needs to play moreso than Martinsen. There’s at least Torrey Mitchell-level offense untapped there.
Missed the 1st period. Habs forwards making the Caps look like pylons. 1st PP unit good but second better. Wished they would start more PPs. Streit has offense but slow and terrible defensively. Hudon on fire. Drouin looks like a superstar. Mete clearly has skills but not strong enough to play now. He will be good. Jerabek the best D after Weber tonight IMO. Fans in TB will be saying next off-season “We traded Drouin and kept Johnson???” WTF”
Most fans in TB are snowbirds aren’t they?
—–
did you see Mete?
Yes and he still won’t make the team. He’s a skilled player but so is Jerabek who is bigger, 26 years old and has 4 years of 20 min/game experience. MB is not rushing the kid. No need to.
I’ve changed my mind. Mete makes this team. Jerabek as well.
Makes the Streit signing meaningless
Weber
Mete
Petry
Alzner
Jerabek
Benn
Davidson
Shlemko
Let’s at least let Schlemko get a game in before he’s relegated.
Agreed on Streit but I think he’s a fine #7.
Martinsen leads the game with 6 hits in 7:45 TOI after 2
–Go Habs Go!–
Trying to beat McCarron out for a spot on L4.
preconceived notions so funny….hemsky has been just fine….generating offense is what he does, a few good passes, almost potted a couple…..yeah there will be the odd turnover and no he won’t attack a puck battle like Andrew Shaw…but he is doing just fine …and for a million bucks? he could score 45 -50 points this year on that line
Yes, if they play the entire year on the PP, he could.
That’s real good in September krob but when schnot gets real that line’s gonna need to attack the puck more.
Full marks on your Drouin hype though, kid looks legit & confident.
ONLY if he plays PP….to some extent yes you are right, but he is also a guy with an injury history so something tells me he knows to hold back….you can tell his hands are there, as for those comments I read earlier about not having another gear? he is skating very well….a guy who will help with zone entries for sure…and both Patch and Drouin are very quick skaters so in a sense he will be like the DD of that line…but just not center…but with two fast guys like Patch and Drouin along with his puck possession and smarts it can work ….
I can’t argue anything you’re saying, all of that this true. It’s long season, let’s hope it works.
Way early but Mete really looks like he belongs.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
so many guys looking like they belong…
Sergachev looks good playing with Davidson
LOL thumbs up 25
All these PPs for ticky-tack offences are not going to be how they end up playing.
We fell for this before when Gainey loaded up on Smurfs and Bill Dauterive and his rodeo clowns fouled their way to a title.
There was a game where a period lasted 53 minutes a couple of nights ago…it most certainly won’t be that bad. My guess is that they’ll hand out token faceoffs penalties when it suits them. Which is pretty much always what the refs do anyway.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Jerabek is a lock in my opinion
Agreed.
Liking Drouin…..and hemsky….not sure why they keep operating off that wall on pp though…rather drouin walk off left ahlf and weber be on other side…maybe it is pk only giving them thatÉ or maybe they are trying to just set up patch either way like Drouin off other wall better …but he is pretty damn goo doff any wall
Yes. Yes. Yes. Yesssssss!!!
https://twitter.com/NYRangers/status/910662854075912192
Glad he stuck with the iconic #51
#boner
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Sergachev
Hudon finds Plekanec like they shared a womb
Ha!
hudon right now actually reminds me of young pleks….so much detail in his game….no growing pains because they happened in ahl…kid is ready to go and has a certain mental edge right now…so focussed
Doubling them in shots is also nice
Drouin looking good got the posts down pat, nice set up to Hemsky who had a nice touch pass to Patches for the tying goal.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Hemsky take the good take the bad because that pass to Patch was textbook feathery sweet
*textbook pillowy soff
Just like in cricket, this Drouin-Pacioretty partnership may become something special (with apologies to DD).
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Pretty passing, tie game
–Go Habs Go!–
Drouin is real real good
I didn’t realize Hudon has such great hands
Sergachev is making his statement that he belongs in the nhl .. goal +3 12 minutes so far
You must be excited!
Almost forgot to mention
Grubauer > Price
It’s early here’s my picks
Hudon
Jerabek
Mete
Over
Streit (buy him out)
Shlemko (8th d man)
Carr as a call up
Hemsky. Yikes
Meaty is making the Club…
He really does not look out of place and is a joy to watch. I know rationally he likely doesn’t make it, but until he is sent back to junior I will enjoy the ride.
Jesus..why don’t they just put a player in the box for the whole game..get it over with..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
https://giphy.com/gifs/nobodiestv-tv-land-tvland-3og0IP0d77lNy3D3z2
yea something like that
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
nice drives by ‘Noodles’ and JJ. We sure have got hitting the posts down pat, mid-season form.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Hudon just made this team.
You mean ‘Noodles’
And gets his first