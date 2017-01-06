Gallagher out at least eight weeks with broken hand; Scherbak set to make NHL debut

Pat Hickey
Montreal Gazette
The Canadiens announced Friday that forward Brendan Gallagher will be out at least eight weeks after undergoing surgery Thursday to repair a broken left hand.
Gallagher suffered the injury during Wednesday night’s game in Dallas when he took a shot from teammate Shea Weber off the hand in the third period and was in obvious pain. Last season, Gallagher missed 17 games with two broken fingers on the same hand.
Paul Byron, who suffered an apparent head injury during the game in Dallas, did not practise with the team in Toronto on Friday ahead of Saturday’s game against the Maple Leafs, but he did take part in an off-ice workout.
Injured defenceman Andrei Markov (groin) and No. 1 centre Alex Galchenyuk (knee), who rejoined the team in Toronto on Thursday, skated at practice but did not engage in contact and won’t face the Leafs.
It appears that Nikita Scherbak will make his NHL debut, playing on the fourth line with Michael McCarron and Bobby Farnham, while Sven Andrighetto will join Tomas Plekanec and Artturi Lehkonen. Scherbak and Andrighetto were called up from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps on Thursday.
The other forward units will likely feature Torrey Mitchell centring Daniel Carr and Brian Flynn, while Phillip Danault will centre the top line with captain Max Pacioretty and Alex Radulov.
The Canadiens’ defensive pairings are expected to remain unchanged: Alexei Emelin-Weber, Nathan Beaulieu-Jeff Petry and Mark Barberio-Ryan Johnston.
Why no news on how DD is rehabilitating from his injury??
Most distressing.
Nice that after half a season “Weber” no longer needs a first name. Kind of an odd fourth line but I suppose McCarron and Scherbak played together in St. Johns. Really hoping to see Emelin lay out Kadri on Saturday. (a clean hit of course)
Amen to that!!!!!
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
I like playing Scherbak with McCarron and Farnham; they will know each others’ tendencies from their time on the Rock. Might be a surprisingly offensive 4th line.
Free Front.
I don’t believe they’ll will get enough ice time as a unit to get any mojo going offensively. I would love nothing better than to see Scherbak bury one on the Leafs. Anxiously awaiting to see his skills.
Agree with this. I think Sherbak is there if Ghetto floats.
yep. Size, Grit and Skill. You can’t really ask for a better mix on a fourth line. Sherbak might just snipe one.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
It sucks that it was friendly fire. I recognize he wasn’t putting up big points but he brings intangibles as others have detailed. Hoping for a speedy recovery. Also I guess it’s better to have these long-term injuries now vs. later in the season? I know you need the points now to make the playoffs later, but you wouldn’t want to be starting a playoff series with all these guys out or just recovered.
Was there a cheezier 80s teen movie than “Tuff Turf”?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtihaP7JZqA
Screwballs. Ultra Cheese.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
AKA the Canadian ‘Porkys’… yep cheezetastic
the Canadian Porky’s? indeed.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Did it feature rollerskates?
—–
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTzg9S1PPQ4
“Don’t play what’s there. Play what’s not there.” – MD
Not surprised at the length of time. My Dr. Recchi assessment was 6 weeks. This does suck for us without question. Even though Gally wasn’t putting up points – his work ethic and effort (hence leadership) was there every night. Daniel Carr wanted his chance – well now he has got it. Let’s see what your made of kid. MT said you play like Gally and Shaw – Daniel you’re up to bat now boy! Go get em!
Habs saving lots of money due to injuries overall cap should be decreasing nicely as they approach trade deadline.
Actually it’s opposite, the injuries are consuming cap space because they have more players on the payroll. LTIR cap relief only kicks in when you go over the cap, and that relief goes away once the player is back. Because all of the injured Habs players are scheduled to be back this year, LTIR won’t help them at the deadline. Have a look, they currently have $0 capspace at the deadline.
https://www.capfriendly.com/teams/canadiens
Now if Bergevin could steal a play from the Lamoriello playbook at make sure DD is done for the season, they would suddenly free up cash for the deadline.
Ah Right.
Will… that Awesome Matthews kid is doing OK.
At first I was really hopeful he’d be a Stefan-clone. Nope.
After a few games, I kept hoping he’d just be a Legwand-clone. But that’s not going to happen either.
All I’ve got left is to hope this is his career year, and it’s all down hill.
It’s gotta be that… Otherwise we’re screwed.
Seriously… this guy is a special talent. Very impressive.
Unless one of RN’s puds
head-shotshockey-plays him, he’s going to do a lot of damage for a long time.
Ya, he’s scary good. But, we got some good stuff going for us too. Chuck is awesome, real awesome, and we’ll see. We have the better team now, and the future isn’t written.
Play PK, just Play
With the amount of robotic players,it’s refreshing every time a young superstar meets expectations.
Where’s the beef MB ?
Why would Toronto be favoured? Montreal is in Toronto waiting for the Leafs who are tonight playing in New Jersey, so back to back for them (they have a 2 wins and 4 losses in back to back games)
1. Reverse Hex
2. We have more injuries than the new kid at all-boys boarding school
—–
TO is a pretty young team. I don’t think back to backs would affect them much.
Also they are extremely talented offensively. If Price isn’t sharp this could get ugly
ugly for them. We will win.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I was worried about Dallas,not TO. They don’t matchup good with Habs (with Price)
Where’s the beef MB ?
A bit of distraction from all the injuries. List your top 5 "desert island" Bands.
1. Social Distortion
2. The Misfits
3. Bob Marley and the Wailers
4. The Clash
5. Desmond Dekker and The Aces
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
1. The Jam
2. Bob Marley (island music)
3. Bob Dylan (great catalogue of thoughtful music)
4. U2 (a great band to rediscover)
5. The Band/The Eagles/Jack Johnson/Jimmy Buffet? (something chillax)
SD
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
Nice. Love Bob Dylan, he was very close to making my list.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
He’d be good company on an island. 🙂
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
for sure, the storytellers would be a good call. Neil Young would be another.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Oh wait, he meant which band members you’d like with you on the desert island?
Let’s see.
1. The Go-Gos (and if they don’t get along, Belinda Carlisle will do).
2. The Berlin Philharmonic
3. “Weird” Al Yankovic
4. The choir of the Odessa Shipbuilders Association
—–
by company I just meant the songs, the stories, not the man 🙂
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
haha. Weird Al would be awesome. I’ll take a young Crystal Gayle or Debby Harry if we’re going that route.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Have to have Gordon Lightfoot no one writes more songs about the sea.
Gordon Lightfoot is great.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
These are really alternative.
1. My Friend Biggus
2. Real People Not Actors
3. The Sows
4. Our Other Band is called Radiohead
5. Casanova and the Sheep
—–
I will check out all of those. Alternative is often best,
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Woah. So alternative, I’m not sure if they’re real!
Is there really a band called My Friend Biggus? LOL
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
1. MC5
2. Kasabian
3. Stone Roses
4. Coltrane
5. hmmm. that’s a pretty decent top 4
— (by request)
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
Stone Roses? Awesome pick!!!
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
MC5 is another lesser known kick ass band.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Yep. Somebody beat me to writing an academic book on them. Still I got to review it, and I love teaching the MC5 in the counter culture class. The doco is really impactful on u/g classes.
— (by request)
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
I would take that class.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
In no order
Sepultura
PJ Harvey
Tom Waits
Toots & the Maytals
AC/DC
Fela Kuti, Entombed, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Gluecifer, Pantera, Carcass, Public Enemy, KRS-One etc.
I’d probably just bring 5 musical instruments, I can’t really process only listening to 5 bands ever.
Ahh Toots. He battled it out with Desmond Dekker to make my list.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Could been Steel Pulse, or actually Roots Radics, or Culture, or The Congos for that matter. Lots of classic reggae keeps me chill on a Sunday.
Kyuss or Earth or lots of other 90s stuff for me too.
Ken Boothe, Gregory Isaacs, The Paragons, The Ethiopians, Jah Roots, Dennis Brown, Delroy Wilson, Alton Ellis and so on…Roots Rock Reggae is where it’s at. The Ska era.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Sunday afternoon at the local pub has become a chilled out roots reggae kinda day… it’s a good scene.
That sounds fantastic.
25, so much good music there…. Skatelites, Aswad, Israel Vibration, all manner of dub from Scientist, King Tubby etc.
Miles Davis
Neil Young
Tom Waits
Rolling Stones
Hank Williams
Excellent list. Mellow and thought provoking. Waits would be a nice companion. Miles Davis is a jazz god so also very nice.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Thumbs up to great songwriters.
Question Mark & The Mysterians
Doug & the Slugs
Martha & the Muffins
Nash the Slash
Men Without Hats
Richard R
wow. those are some names i haven’t heard in a while. Nash the Slash is a great band. Men without Hats is a classic. Martha and the Muffins? wow. you have great taste
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
That is a really… interesting list. I never thought of Martha and the Muffins as a band that someone could love. 🙂
Thanks for reminding me of Doug and the Slugs. Funny stuff.
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
Martha and The Muffins were a great alt-pop band, very unique for their time. Kind of Blondie-ish, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. great stuff.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
New Riders of the Purple Sage
Allman Brothers
Grateful Dead
Flying Burrito Brothers
Loco Locas !
Habs, OLE !
The Dead-Europe 72 would be an album I would die with on an island.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Cool!
I still miss Jerry.
It’s nice to see Bob and Phil still doing their thing.
Habs, OLE !
I’ve seen them minus Jerry a few times. Still great but Jerry was the soul. Check out Bob Weir’s new album Blue Mountain, if you haven’t already.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
It was Bobby’s cowboy tunes that first attracted me to the Dead in 70-71.
Yeah, I feel nostalgic for those early Dead years, Weir is an excellent song writer.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Excellent suggestions
Depeche Mode
Massive Attack
U2
Garbage
Sarah Harmer/Weeping Tile
I’m okay with this list. 🙂
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
All I want is one band – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, because you know that within a few months, one of them will get so freaking mad at the other three that that he would find a way off the darn Island!
hahahaha. nice
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Talking Heads
U2
Dire Straits
The Clash
REM
Dire Straits is a very under-appreciated band. The albums Brothers in Arms and Communique are two of my favorites.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
You can be on my island. 100%
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
Not sure what the logic is, having Sherbak on the 4th line. He is not that type of player. I could see the 3rd line, to ease some pressure, but I would rather see him on the 2nd line to see what he can do.
Habfan17
i have a very strong feeling that Scherback would get eaten alive defensively in the NHL
Agreed. It’s decisions like this that frustrate me so much. Why not put him in to replace Gally. If he is a supposedly gifted offensive player, why play him with the pluggers? I would have made sure he was on a line with the Russian vet Radu. Oh well……
Yes and Sherbak better be on the PP no point in calling him up if you do not put him in offensive situations,same as Chris Terry going back home to Ontario and he sits for Farnham.
l think starting him on the 4th line is appropriate given that he has
never played a game at the highest level yet. lf he does well he will
probably be moved up and or get a chance on the pp. it can take awhile to get up to nhl speed.
It’s his first NHL game ever.
You don’t play your first gig at Carnegie Hall.
—–
It could be a matter of not breaking up what’s left of existing lines, trying to protect him from certain match ups to limit his exposure and to ease him in with linemates with whom he might have already played. That’s just three really good reasons.
Besides, isn’t MT more noted for the ubiquity of the “blender” despite his supposed inability to adapt and make changes?
— (by request)
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
Well I am looking forward to the game tomorrow night, afterall I get to see the debut of Nikita. Was kind of hoping they might let him play with uber talents on the top 2 lines but Flynn is now in those nether regions so perhaps Farnham and Big Mac will make him feel at home on the 4th.
Tomorrow is definitely one of those nights where Price likely needs to be our best player and show those whippersnappers in T.O. what a great goalie looks like.
Tough break for Gallagher but his legs should be fresh come playoff time.
What’s this I hear that our strength and conditioning coach took out DD in practise and he suffered a little setback?
I’m with you on Scherbak, but also, I think he’ll have to earn promotion. Coach was been more or less consistent with that with young players. Andrighetto, Flynn and Carr are all potentials for him to supplant if he comes out gangbusters.
I’d put a couple bucks down that he gets at least 1 shift playing with Radulov, somewhere in a sheltered moment.
Gallagher. That sucks. “If it weren’t for bad luck I’d have no luck at all.”
It looked broken on my TV so I figured it had to be. That plus his reaction. It reminded me of Gionta when he hurt his arm and missed the playoffs. You knew that he knew it was over for him.
The fact that this team can win without several regulars says our dep is getting better. Maybe Bergie can take advantage and trade some of the vets.
————————————-
If I had opposable thumbs I could play bass like Bruce Foxton.
so half the season is done and Pleks is sitting on a whopping 3 goals and 13 assists for 16 points.
Is it safe to say that this season is a complete bust for #14 at this point
Naw…he’s just picking up where he left off the last time they made the playoffs.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
sad but true
And another year left on his contract, to boot.
on for all 3 goals against last game
so what exactly is he doing besides not being inspiring in the slightest
l think it’s possible that he will never regain his point producing ways,
l hope not, however he is still a very important player on this team and has been for a long time and also has earned the respect of his teammates,management and most fans. At his age he probably would have benefited from not playing in Torontos World Cup,seems as though many players throughout the league are not producing as
usual (Kopitar for one example) could this be a contributing factor?
6 million for a shutdown center is pretty rough though :/
Plekanec was done by the end of last season. Now we just have the spiral to watch. He is the team’s new Scott Gomez.
Gomez wasn’t a terrible player during his Montreal stint, but his offence was gone, never to return in a meaningful way. He could still skate and wasn’t a defensive liability. But his contract made him a boat anchor, and Plekanec is now in the same role.
It is too bad, because I have always kind of liked Plekanec. There is something about his attitude that I admire. But I just don’t see that he has much left to offer at this point in his career.
So tempting to post something about “questionable deployment of MT’s little buddy” leading to an injury during PP time he didn’t deserve.
That said, hands are horrible because of the number of small bones, places with bad circulation, the vast number of nerve endings, and the fine motor skill required. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, having broken many bones in both hands, especially playing baseball, which makes me wonder if he had the misfortune of having his hand on the stick when the shot came. That’s the worst.
It will be intriguing to see Scherbak. His progress has been slowed by injury and (allegedly) what is colloquially called “commitment.” They haven’t been sending the “hottest” player but rather the one most ready at that moment–so they say.
Alas, despite clearing waivers, Andrighetto may be becoming this year’s Jiri Sekac (without the size): over-valued by posters eager to add him to the list of lost luminaries. This roster includes Eller, DSP, Sekac, Semin (smh) as evidence of MT’s vicissitudes and vagaries rather than his ability to get more out of them than the proverbial promised land into which they plummeted.
I just hope Price brings his A-game to Toronto. For whatever reason, they seem to be one of the teams against which he has occasional trouble. Maybe it’s the rivalry game aspect that makes Toronto show up. I’m guessing Kadri and co will be at their chippy/dirty worst, er, Don Cherry best.
— (by request)
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
Curious where the posts are that claim Andrighetto is something really special as opposed to a depth forward who actually understands playing in the opposing teams zone and is a nice option to have versus calling up a JDLR instead.
To lose depth forwards like that on waivers with no return doesn’t usually strengthen a team.
As recently as 1:41 today and generally every time he gets called up. Somebody had a post yesterday about points/60 min and Terry being better than Radulov and therefore needing top 6 and PP time and this was evidence of MT being a terrible, favourite playing, confidence draining coach.
It’s like that with call ups every year. Last year it was Bud Holloway, who is a decent player but not even remotely a decent skater. I was a regular at Hamilton Bulldogs for about 15 yrs. I recall the Jason Ward hype. Same thing. When the team belonged to EDM, their fans were crazy for Scott Fraser. In fact, Mathieu Descoteaux was a darling (and disappointment) for both EDM and MTL fans. Next year it’ll be . . .
— (by request)
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
Puck Daddy article titled “Top 7 trash Canadian reactions after USA wins World Junior gold” is a disgrace because from most of the comments I read yesterday supported the Yanks win with no annimosity whatsoever.
You know…when you’re young a little motivation can often point you in the right direction. I think Weber as “Dad” could provide that for guys like Scherbak.
All he really has to do is tell Scherbak he likes it when wingers are defensively responsible and offensively screen the opposing goalie, not him. That all that makes it a lot easier for him not to break bones in forwards with pucks. Like Gallagher. Then ask if he understands. Russians usually do, they’re smart.
BTW the slapshot that busted Gally’s hand was a la Gaston Gingras. Just out of control…bad luck.
It actually looked like it deflected off a leg on the replay!
Habfan17
Sucks about Gallagher, but did anyone else notice that he seemed worn out and frustrated after just about every play? He didn’t seem to have the same jump and tenacity as I remember from years past, though kudos on his work ethic despite slumping. I think it was getting to him, though, and the break may help him as much mentally as it should physically.
I dunno…he seemed to have plenty of jump when the shot hit him.
I’m not sure it doesn’t take a couple years before fingers and hands that are busted are really healed. They can get rehabbed and grow back together but they seem to get busted again pretty easy for years if you keep pounding them the same way. He wants to change gear for a couple years – it isn’t like he has golden hands anyway.
Reminds of a Queen song. Anyway, after last year I don’t care who and how many get injured as long as it is not Price. They play a system so they will always be in games with Price in goal.
I would go full Skywalker on Gallagher’s left hand at this point. (The boys call Weber “Dad”, and it was Luke’s father who messed up HIS hand too. Eerie parallel…)
That just blew my mind.
*pop*
No answers, just opinions. Bite me. Och.
MT: “No… *I* am your father…”
PK: “NOOOOOOooooooooooo”
wowow…out 8 weeks. is that just plain bad luck.FFS.
Gallagher was interviewed before the season about standing in the path of Weber’s shot and, true to form, he just shrugged and put it down to being part of the job.
Hoping something will be done to add some extra protection to at least that glove when he returns. In fact, it might be worth looking at for other forwards who spend time scrapping it out in the slot area.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
What’s that, 1/3 of the regular lineup out? Leafs won’y get a better shot at ending their losing streak against the Habs.
With seven regulars out of the line up now it will be a tough game to win in TO. I won’t count out the Habs though. Still, we are now playing with 2 fourth lines and one third line. Anything can happen with Price in net.
It is good news about Markov and Galchenyuk. We need some players back soon.
Better news is that Desharnais is not mentioned – at all.
Eeeesh. Didn’t notice that til you pointed it out.
Hope he doesn’t logon here today!
Scherbak. Cool. It will be good to see him play a real game.
Never really liked his big tune though: Nemesis. Kinda corny and forced. If we’re going to get all gothy, give me the Cure. And if they aren’t fake spooky enough for you, I suggest going with Bauhaus over Scherbak.
great band. The Cure
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gp21F4fimkc
Free Front.
Tones on Tail: Twist.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHrUjxeWjUs
Richard R
I have a few predictions for Saturday night.
1. Price plays Saturday Night Special
2. Ghetto scores,
3.Sherbak plays 7-8 mins and looks a bit lost but promising
4. Pacioretty scores twice
5. Habs win 5-2
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Sucks re Gally. Just feels like these injuries are affecting his long term ability to play.
Unfortunate about Gally but that means he should be back right around the trade deadline. Although he broke the same hand, I don’t think it was the same break. I seem to remember his fingers being mangled last December and being reconstructed, but after he was hit by Weber, I noticed the skin appeared to be broken between the knuckle and the wrist which made me think the break (s) were a different bone (s). Don’t know if that makes any difference for healing tho.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
Too bad for Gallagher. Scherbak finally set to get a shot with the big club and the leafs are playing pretty good hockey… Should be a great game tomorrow. Ghetto might be the guy Lehkonen and Plek need. He’s hard on the puck and pretty good at digging it out of the corners. I don’t mind it.
Glad to see Scherbak in the line-up but have no use for Ghetto at all. I have an ongoing dispute with my cousin who is a big Habs fan (as am I) and who calls me a Ghetto-hater. I don’t hate the guy and wish him all the best but I think he is totally over-rated just because he scored a couple of goals in his first few games with the Habs. Since then he had done virtually nothing and is by far the weakest player in the corners and along the boards that I have seen in a long time. Everyone please WATCH the game tomorrow night and count how often he comes out of the corner with the puck versus how many times the other player wins the battle. I would love to be proved wrong in my assessment because I want to see all our guys succeed but so far he has done nothing to change my mind.
Ch EJ
Ghetto’s production has to be viewed with a degree of perspective. He plays top 3 minutes in the AHL and produces. His minutes in Montreal have not been top 6 or even top 9. He is going through MTs growth system for players and learning to play grinder minutes. Put him on a line with Galchenyuk and Radulov and you will see a different talent.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I don’t have high hopes for Andrighetto either but as far as losing puck battles he is right there with most other Habs. Only Radulov and Gallagher are hard on the puck. I am looking forward to seeing Scherbak in the line up.
Scherbak’s FIRST game & the FIRST of Gallagher’s prolonged absence.
Maybe Nik sees some PP time?
The funny thing is that he and Ghetto are pretty much in direct competition with each other for the depth forward/call-up guy job. Musta been a weird plane ride…