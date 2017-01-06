Gallagher out at least eight weeks with broken hand; Scherbak set to make NHL debut

Pat Hickey

Montreal Gazette

The Canadiens announced Friday that forward Brendan Gallagher will be out at least eight weeks after undergoing surgery Thursday to repair a broken left hand.

Gallagher suffered the injury during Wednesday night’s game in Dallas when he took a shot from teammate Shea Weber off the hand in the third period and was in obvious pain. Last season, Gallagher missed 17 games with two broken fingers on the same hand.

Paul Byron, who suffered an apparent head injury during the game in Dallas, did not practise with the team in Toronto on Friday ahead of Saturday’s game against the Maple Leafs, but he did take part in an off-ice workout.

Injured defenceman Andrei Markov (groin) and No. 1 centre Alex Galchenyuk (knee), who rejoined the team in Toronto on Thursday, skated at practice but did not engage in contact and won’t face the Leafs.

It appears that Nikita Scherbak will make his NHL debut, playing on the fourth line with Michael McCarron and Bobby Farnham, while Sven Andrighetto will join Tomas Plekanec and Artturi Lehkonen. Scherbak and Andrighetto were called up from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps on Thursday.

The other forward units will likely feature Torrey Mitchell centring Daniel Carr and Brian Flynn, while Phillip Danault will centre the top line with captain Max Pacioretty and Alex Radulov.

The Canadiens’ defensive pairings are expected to remain unchanged: Alexei Emelin-Weber, Nathan Beaulieu-Jeff Petry and Mark Barberio-Ryan Johnston.

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images