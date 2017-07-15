Andrei Markov is not your average 38-year-old

STU COWAN
Andrei Markov is definitely not your average 38-year-old.
The average male has a body-fat percentage between 18 and 24, according to the American Council on Exercise. For athletes, the average is between 6 and 13 per cent.
Sergei Berezin, the former NHLer who is Markov’s off-season trainer, says the free-agent defenceman’s body fat never goes over 9 per cent.
“He’s never had an issue with that with the way he works,” Berezin said during a phone interview Friday from South Florida, where he had just finished putting Markov through a workout. “With Andrei, it’s an ongoing process. He’s in unbelievable shape. He’s a real pro. He eats well, he works hard, he takes care of his body in a real professional matter. He’s the ultimate pro.”
On June 30 — the day before NHL free agency began — Berezin posted three videos of Markov working on out the beach in Florida with the hashtag: #gettingreadyfortomorrow. But two weeks later, Markov has yet so sign a new contract with the Canadiens or any other NHL team.
At this point, it appears likely that Markov’s career with the Canadiens is over after 16 seasons in Montreal.
99 degrees heat? No problem!!! Work goes on… #gettingreadyfortomorrow pic.twitter.com/nLo0iKg3ld
— Sergei Berezin (@serber94) June 30, 2017
“There are a few different scenarios,” Berezin said about Markov, who is representing himself without an agent. “I wish it was done by now, but it is what it is. He’s working on it … he’s representing himself and that’s quite an experience. I wish him well and I’m sure everything’s going to be all right. I know he has a few options.”
When asked to describe his relationship with Markov, Berezin said: ““He’s a family member. I would say he’s my best friend, but that would not be accurate.”
Markov, who is listed as 6-foot and 200 pounds, has been reported to be asking for a two-year contract worth US$12 million after earning an average of $5.75 million in each of the last 10 seasons. Last season, Markov ranked third on the Canadiens in average ice time per game at 21:50, while posting 6-30-36 totals and a plus-18 rating in 62 games.
Way to go Marky!!! Always a pleasure working with you…#gettingreadyfortomorrow pic.twitter.com/sBdc81kANf
— Sergei Berezin (@serber94) June 30, 2017
When asked if Markov is disappointed the Canadiens haven’t made him a two-year offer, Berezin said: “I cannot comment on that. All I’m saying is Andrei is a real pro. He played in Montreal for a long time and I think he deserves to be talked to. That’s all I’m saying.”
Berezin knows the quiet Markov as well as anyone, describing his fellow Russian as a “really smart guy.”
“He’s one of the people where you feel comfortable to be quiet with … you know what I mean?” Berezin said. “He doesn’t say much, I don’t say much … we’re cool with it. It’s not like you feel forced to talk. If he says something, people listen, that’s how I like it. That’s probably how I am, too. It’s not always how much you say, it’s what you say.”
After last season ended, Markov said he wanted to stay in Montreal, hoping to sign a new contract with the Canadiens before July 1.
https://twitter.com/serber94/status/880906979161640961
“My first option’s going to be in Montreal … I’d like to stay here,” Markov said at the time. “I’ve always been here and most probably I’d like to finish my career here. So we’ll see what’s going to happen in the summer. … My family likes the city and I love the city.
“I’d like to stay for the rest of my life,” he added.
When asked about the pressure of playing in Montreal’s hockey fishbowl, Markov said: “Every time you step on the, ice it’s a great feeling … the crowd, the fans and the city, you can see how passionate they are. That’s something special. You guys (in the media), it’s something special, too. Not every city have media like you. That’s a special city and everybody knows it’s a special place to play hockey.”
The question remains whether Markov will continue playing in Montreal.
(Photo: Christinne Muschi/Montreal Gazette)
Now that we are well into the third week of FA, and no Markov signing, I am wondering if he has overplayed his hand. If he is the commodity that many on this site think he is, then others should have been lined up to sign him on July 1.Or is the old boys network at play he, and the GM’s are giving MB “time’, to resign him before they pounce. Or teams including Montreal are allocating their dollars else where and are not willing to look beyond a year. If these premises are somewhat accurate , then Markov will a) sign for less than 6 mill and 1 year with another team or b) accept the terms that MB initially set out. It is my assumption that MB will hold firm, as he wants to have 4 mill or so in the bank to sign a middling centre.
Not hockey related but….
For those of you in the Montreal area, we are holding our 10th Annual ‘Bats for Charity’ mixed softball tournament this coming weekend.
All proceeds to Canadian Cancer Society and other West Island charities.
Games are at Brook Park in Pierrefonds and start at 8:30AM July 22nd and 23rd.
So come on by for the BBQ, raffle, and some good laughs!
I saw an article today about the Habs adding Chris Lee to the roster. Is it even legal to have a referee on one’s roster? If so, that’s pretty forward thinking. Although with our power play ineptitude there is a chance it backfires on us.
When did Boston release him? 😉
I wonder why we haven’t made an offer to Cody Franson. Puck moving D, puts up over/around 20 points a season, and he’s only 29. What do you all think?
Only problem is he is a righty; we need a top pairing lefty. He could improve the depth at that position for the right side if signed to a cheap, one-year deal, but it would not be a replacement for Markov.
Bergevin suggested that he had made a fair offer to Markov, and I suspect that is the case. Bergie, if anything, tends to overpay. Whatever – I hope they’re treating Markov with respect. They don’t owe it to him to meet his demands, but they do owe him that at the very least.
If Markov is sticking up near his 6/6, I would much rather have the cap space. Which is one compliment I give to Bergevin. Cap space = opportunity in this league. I hope he keeps it like it is unless a team with a cap problem needs to move a seriously good player.
————————————-
With Marc Bergevin’s leadership:
The “C” stands for Cronyism.
The “H” stands for Hubris.
Markov at 4 or even 4.5 for 1 year is about the best that he could hope for at this stage in his career. I would even consider the second year providing it was a club option.
As much as he has done for the team for so many years, it is time for the younger players to play. There has been many great Habs defensemen who have been traded or signed by other teams when at the end of their career. Robinson, Savard and Lapointe come to mind immediately and they were all better than Markov.
I don’t think you can have “club options” in hockey. I would love to see him signed and retire as a hab, but one year at a time now.
Cant’t imagine he is going to take less than 5 mil on a one year.
I would pay him $5-6m, but only on a one year. Second year at a lot less
But seriously folks…..
Re post ..so far there is some interest I have heard from around 25 people.
My Sens contact said he will get back to me this week with prices and a timeline for those of you that missed it if your interested in going you can contact me here , the summit FB page or e mail mmcgill7@sympatico.ca
I put some feelers out..is there interest in a summit in Ottawa? I don’t want to get to far into it if there is only going to be 10 people..and if so how far do we want to go, game only with a get together..or full on meet and greet, with the charity raffle…with the money going to the Sens children charity (sweetens the pot for them) The Habs game is Oct 30th a Monday night..so days off would need to be booked..please give me your feeling on this..thanks
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
There are likely many teams at the cap or near the cap to make an offer to Markov. If he waits too much longer his options may be the KHL or play for 3 million. The problem with being your own agent is you may not know all the ropes and plays an agent would going though the motions over and over where they guide the players based on timing.
Absolutely true however he does have a fallback position. I think that Montreal would love to have him back under their terms so there is not really any big concern for him. He’s already made over $60,000,000 in his NHL career and while he will want to maximize that number, there is no reason to panic.
80
Ben Maxwell, we hardly knew ye.
He was 61, no?
Kellen Winslow.
Yes, and I am not your average 57 yr old! I still think I’m 21 when I am at the gym. it is the next day that I find out I’m 57. Please me Cowan, outside of Mr. Hockey and a few others, the sun begins to set in the NHL in the early thirties especially in the the new league based on speed and quickness. Do you believe it is fiscally prudent and not a big chance to sign an aging hockey player to a two year contract worth over $10 million. Even Daddy Bigbucks like Jeff Molson, is not going to let this happen.
> Yes, and I am not your average 57 yr old! I still think I’m 21 when I >am at the gym. it is the next day that I find out I’m 57.
I hear ya. Well said.
————————————-
With Marc Bergevin’s leadership:
The “C” stands for Cronyism.
The “H” stands for Hubris.
Polly Alert:
Nashville is going to be a very good team this year.
So are the Habs, even without Markov.
(:
Come on Bergy,at least talk to this guy.
None of the above. Hire Larry Robinson for starters to keep them classy and add toughness
Polly!
So HIO, how do you take a classy (such as the Habs) professional hockey team that doesnt win championships and turn it into mean, spiteful, brutish Stanley cup winners?
1. Hire Claude Julien? (Check)
2. Put anabolic steroids in MP67 water when not looking?
3. Patrick Roy as GM?
4. Revisit all the best cheap shot artists and enforcers (still alive) and hire a select group as “hockey advisors”?
5. CH abandons the whole classy schtick, makes cuts in obsolete player accomodations, tanks for 5 years, drafts only players above 6′ 200lbs, threatens their livelihood if they dont fight/bust open someones finger once a month, systematically takes out “their best guys”, place some of their own (ex)staff in NHL/NHLPA executive offices, deny any wrong doing at all costs… in other words: do like Trump (Make Montreal Canadiens great again!)?
The flat out problem is that it’s too much money. 2 years, fine, $6 million per? C’mon man!
This relationship has had some serious give and take for the duration. Both sides have been reasonable.
I would venture that the Habs have been very good to a guy that no other team would have taken the risk on.
If there is no reasonable middle ground then it’s done but I believe Markov needs to concede more toward the middle here.
That three year $5.75 million contract for a guy with no knee has to count for something here.
One big happy family.
I have a problem with the idea that no other team would have taken a risk on him. Markov has been an outstanding player for years, he has taken less at times to stay here, there has never been a time in his career when multiple teams would not have jumped at the chance to sign him, and even now there are lots of teams that would love to have him. It just comes down to term right now. I just think MB wants 1 year, Markov is going to try for longer.
If there are lots of teams that want to sign him, then he would be signed. Players can’t risk waiting, then teams may go in a different direction.
Some teams may want him, but not for the coin and term he is asking. If he waits too much longer, he may end up with very few options, unless a team has an injury in camp.
Habfan17
Perhaps he’s said no to the other teams and wants to stay a hab. Regardless of his current contract status, you gotta think when he wants to get signed at least one team will give him a shot.
Can’t recommend this guy enough. Great articles from a guy thay clearly knows his hockey. I posted a Drouin writeup earlier, but he also takes a good look at Poehling, McCarron, and Jerabek. Very thorough analysis and very engaging reading. Highly recommended.
https://scoutinghabs.wordpress.com
Very nice, indeed. I always appreciate reading about systems. Some of that stuff is intuitive to me, but a lot of it… isn’t. (Suffice to say, my old road hockey team played a siginificantly simpler game.)
Well written, too.
Great articles, bookmarking that site
Gee, that’s a great article!
I agree — a must read.
This is great. I was particularly interested in the article on Jerabek. This guy would make a great columnist for here, way better than a couple of the others who are featured.
Typical Canadiana:
Williams Lake Tim Horton’s remains open to serve the Emergency personnel, after a mass evacuation.
Hope our northern neighbours are OK.
Fer sure PK!
Let’s keep them in our thoughts.
Viva Timo Libre!
Hi Strummer. Some valid points re Toronto but before dishing out fake news reports (I’m not a Trump fan) see statista.com, for example. It seems Toronto ranks 13th in Raptors attendance since inception and given that it was a new franchise, that’s not great. Toronto wants an NFL franchise and has for years. CFL is not good enough apparently for the centre of the universe but that was not my only point. I agree on the Als being equally useless but that does not suddenly make Toronto a great sports town. We will have to agree to disagree on this topic. I just think with 6 million plus people in the GTA, more should be expected. I would also like for you to know (so as to show that I am not giving fake news as you allege) the Blue Jays attendance when they are not in a pennant race. According to Baseball-Almanac.com, from 2002 to 2012, an ENTIRE DECADE, Toronto attendance per game has never hit even 30000. That’s not fake news, those are facts. One year the average was 18000. So disagree please but don’t allege “fake news” when these numbers are there for all to see. When a city of 6.5 million cannot even put 30000 people in a 60000 seat stadium and my home city, Edmonton, perennially puts more people into CFL games than Toronto (even Saskatchewan does for heaven’s sake), that’s pathetic. Shameful really. That is not the definition of a great sports city and certainly not one worthy of occupying so much air time on TSN and other networks at the expense of real hockey teams like the Habs and real sports cities like Edmonton.
Toronto, Montreal, Blah,Blah.
Right smack dab in the middle is Kingston.
The Limestone City.
God’s Country amigos.
Saludos!
Viva Timo Libre!
Amen
Hi HIO! Has anybody thought about Habs needing grit as MB adds offense to the roster? Its one thing that Gallagher gets ragdolled half the time, Drouin’s physicality is going to be severly tested, as well as all other F coming through the pipeline. And i dont see any grit being added, i see grit being minused actually with Nate gone.
Searching for offense opens a whole notha can of worms: how are they going to protect those offensive players?
Just sayin’.
“Timing beats speed, precision beats power..”-Conor McGregor
I’ve always been a Hartnell fan, but he was unpopular here as too old. Of course, Nashville signed him because they also realize they need to build Dirty Champs instead of Polite Participants.
I think this is the best argument for keeping McCarron on the big squad. He can take a few shifts up the lineup and send a message without hurting the team.
Nate adding grit ended, once he got Folignoed.
Im sure Nate doesnt realize his grit ever ended when he got Folignoed.
CJ has a conundrum on his hands: how to keep classy culture Habs and make them hard-nosed tough.
The only player i see being able to make the switch is Shaw.
“Timing beats speed, precision beats power..”-Conor McGregor
It’s the “New NHL” amigo.
Chirping, Diving , Face Washing,and Cheap shots is where it is now.
New Age soccer on skates.
Enjoy.
Viva Timo Libre!
But Pittsburgh does it so well!
In CJ i trust!
Glad they picked up what passes for an Enforcer these days for Crosby.
Poor bugger will be playing with colouring books soon if he doesn’t get some protection.
Viva Timo Libre!
Colouring AND childrens books. ‘Hop the frog’ written by one of the best; Todd Ewen (God bless him).
.