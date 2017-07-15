Andrei Markov is not your average 38-year-old

STU COWAN

Andrei Markov is definitely not your average 38-year-old.

The average male has a body-fat percentage between 18 and 24, according to the American Council on Exercise. For athletes, the average is between 6 and 13 per cent.

Sergei Berezin, the former NHLer who is Markov’s off-season trainer, says the free-agent defenceman’s body fat never goes over 9 per cent.

“He’s never had an issue with that with the way he works,” Berezin said during a phone interview Friday from South Florida, where he had just finished putting Markov through a workout. “With Andrei, it’s an ongoing process. He’s in unbelievable shape. He’s a real pro. He eats well, he works hard, he takes care of his body in a real professional matter. He’s the ultimate pro.”

On June 30 — the day before NHL free agency began — Berezin posted three videos of Markov working on out the beach in Florida with the hashtag: #gettingreadyfortomorrow. But two weeks later, Markov has yet so sign a new contract with the Canadiens or any other NHL team.

At this point, it appears likely that Markov’s career with the Canadiens is over after 16 seasons in Montreal.

“There are a few different scenarios,” Berezin said about Markov, who is representing himself without an agent. “I wish it was done by now, but it is what it is. He’s working on it … he’s representing himself and that’s quite an experience. I wish him well and I’m sure everything’s going to be all right. I know he has a few options.”

When asked to describe his relationship with Markov, Berezin said: ““He’s a family member. I would say he’s my best friend, but that would not be accurate.”

Markov, who is listed as 6-foot and 200 pounds, has been reported to be asking for a two-year contract worth US$12 million after earning an average of $5.75 million in each of the last 10 seasons. Last season, Markov ranked third on the Canadiens in average ice time per game at 21:50, while posting 6-30-36 totals and a plus-18 rating in 62 games.

When asked if Markov is disappointed the Canadiens haven’t made him a two-year offer, Berezin said: “I cannot comment on that. All I’m saying is Andrei is a real pro. He played in Montreal for a long time and I think he deserves to be talked to. That’s all I’m saying.”

Berezin knows the quiet Markov as well as anyone, describing his fellow Russian as a “really smart guy.”

“He’s one of the people where you feel comfortable to be quiet with … you know what I mean?” Berezin said. “He doesn’t say much, I don’t say much … we’re cool with it. It’s not like you feel forced to talk. If he says something, people listen, that’s how I like it. That’s probably how I am, too. It’s not always how much you say, it’s what you say.”

After last season ended, Markov said he wanted to stay in Montreal, hoping to sign a new contract with the Canadiens before July 1.

“My first option’s going to be in Montreal … I’d like to stay here,” Markov said at the time. “I’ve always been here and most probably I’d like to finish my career here. So we’ll see what’s going to happen in the summer. … My family likes the city and I love the city.

“I’d like to stay for the rest of my life,” he added.

When asked about the pressure of playing in Montreal’s hockey fishbowl, Markov said: “Every time you step on the, ice it’s a great feeling … the crowd, the fans and the city, you can see how passionate they are. That’s something special. You guys (in the media), it’s something special, too. Not every city have media like you. That’s a special city and everybody knows it’s a special place to play hockey.”

The question remains whether Markov will continue playing in Montreal.

(Photo: Christinne Muschi/Montreal Gazette)

