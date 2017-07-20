Forward Yannick Veilleux gets minor-league contract with Canadiens

The Canadiens announced on Thursday that they have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way minor-league contract for the AHL and ECHL with forward Yannick Veilleux.
The 24-year-old left-winger posted 6-10-16 totals and had 59 penalty minutes in 53 games last season with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps. The Canadiens AHL affiliate has moved to Laval for next season as the Rocket. Veilleux also played 11 games with the ECHL’s Brampton Beast last season, posting 3-8-11 totals with 31 penalty minutes.
Veilleux was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round (102nd overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. In his final season of junior hockey with the Moncton Wildcats in 2012-13, the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder posted 34-39-73 totals and had 102 penalty minutes in 65 games. Veilleux also played for the Shawinigan Cataractes in the QMJHL (photo above).
Veilleux has never played a game in the NHL.
(Photo: Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
Markov isn’t even a possibility any longer. No room for him, especially at his price. He would probably have to pay the team now if he wants to come back.
It gives me the warm-and-fuzzies to see Streit come back to the team that drafted him, but I get the feeling that this is a $700,000 crap-or-get-off-the-pot shot across Markov’s bow.
Weber
Alzner
Petry
Benn
Jerabek
Schlemko
Streit
Davidson
We got a lot of dep on d.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
new page, new thread
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
So, let’s answer the big question we as Habs fans are all wondering about.
Does Nashville now add Markov to reunite with Subban and send Ekholm to Colorado for Duchene?
Hmmm….Streit is good for reg season….even cheaper than I thought he would be…..MB leaving room for something…but what? Nuge? Tavares? Spezza? Henrique and Markov?
Strange stuff…….I think we all pretty well assumed Markov/Rad were locks to come back….
Whatever it is I really hope it does not involve Chucky but I suspect it does….can see it being him or Gallagher…..maybe Patch if going after a bigger fish.
Has to be more to this….evil gremlins in back of mind though wondering if low dollar for last while is catching up like it did with Jays and team is cutting back? I know they already pay about 10 million more in salary then their actual cap hit is….now charging for printed tickets, this summit stuff…….beer distribution outlets becoming more accessible for the smaller breweries in near future…is there any chance Habs are actually going to just leave that cap space?
Nah….but who will we get???
Still enough room for a Draisaitl offer sheet…
They will match…and it would damage any chance of us getting Nuge….I am in minority but I really like the idea of acquiring Nuge for a 25 and under forward core moving forward of
Drouin, Chcuky, Nugent-Hopkins, Gallagher, Danault, Lehkonen ……that is pretty solid… with goalie and two top 3 D spots also locked up for forseeable future that would be pretty impressive.
I am really thinking Habs may be considering offering moon and stars AND think they have a shot at Tavares for next year. They seem really reluctant to use next years cap space….think that is what is preventing Markov form getting done…that extra year.