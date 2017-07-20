Forward Yannick Veilleux gets minor-league contract with Canadiens

The Canadiens announced on Thursday that they have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way minor-league contract for the AHL and ECHL with forward Yannick Veilleux.

The 24-year-old left-winger posted 6-10-16 totals and had 59 penalty minutes in 53 games last season with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps. The Canadiens AHL affiliate has moved to Laval for next season as the Rocket. Veilleux also played 11 games with the ECHL’s Brampton Beast last season, posting 3-8-11 totals with 31 penalty minutes.

Veilleux was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round (102nd overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. In his final season of junior hockey with the Moncton Wildcats in 2012-13, the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder posted 34-39-73 totals and had 102 penalty minutes in 65 games. Veilleux also played for the Shawinigan Cataractes in the QMJHL (photo above).

Veilleux has never played a game in the NHL.

(Photo: Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

