Former Canadiens captain Pierre Turgeon joins Kings as an assistant coach

Former Canadiens captain Pierre Turgeon has joined the Los Angeles Kings as an assistant coach.

The Kings announced on Monday that Turgeon will fill the newly created position of offensive co-ordinator.

“We are thrilled to bring Pierre Turgeon aboard to join John Stevens and our coaching staff,” Kings president Luc Robitaille said on the team’s website. “For the first time in L.A. Kings history we will have one coach strictly dedicated to an ‘offensive co-ordinator’ role.”

Stevens was named head coach of the Kings on April 24, replacing Darryl Sutter after being an assistant coach in Los Angeles for eight seasons.

Turgeon, 47, became captain of the Canadiens in 1995 after Mike Keane was traded to the Colorado Avalanche as part of the Patrick Roy deal. Turgeon’s stint as captain in Montreal was a short one, ending on Oct. 29, 1996 when he was traded to the St. Louis Blues, along with Craig Conroy and Rory Fitzpatrick, in exchange for Shayne Corson, Murray Baron and a fifth-round pick at the 1997 NHL Draft (Gennady Razin).

Turgeon was the last Canadiens captain at the Forum and the first at the Molson Centre (now Bell Centre) when it opened on March 16, 1996 (photo above).

Turgeon has never coached in the NHL. He ranks 38th on the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring list with 515 over 19 seasons with the Buffalo Sabres (who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick at the 1987 NHL Draft), New York Islanders, Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Dallas Stars and Avalanche.

“Pierre had great success as a player and has a tremendous hockey background on the whole,” Stevens said on the Kings website. “He is a person who brings a lot of energy, passion and insight to the job along with a great deal of enthusiasm about the game. We look forward to him adding to our team, and to our staff, a real team perspective from a person who was a high-end player, especially in the offensive zone. We have talked a lot during the process of building a coaching staff regarding the qualities of the people we wanted to bring aboard. We feel strongly that Pierre will help compliment myself, Dave Lowry, Don Nachbaur and Bill Ranford and we are together looking forward to the start of the season.”

Below is the column Red Fisher wrote for the Montreal Gazette after the Canadiens traded Turgeon to St. Louis.

(Photo: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Turgeon’s flight takes new route

PUBLISHED ON OCT. 30, 1996

RED FISHER

MONTREAL GAZETTE

DETROIT — It was only a few ticks of the clock after three on this gray day when Pierre Turgeon waited quietly at the Dorval airport check-in counter. He was among the early arrivals for this Northwest 4:10 flight to Detroit.

”Nice game last night, Pierre,” a newspaper friend mentioned. ”Very nice.”

”It was good,” he said quietly. Then he added: ”I saw you on television the other night. The things you said . . . I want to thank you. That was very nice.”

At that point in time, a few ticks of the clock after three, this splendid player had no idea that no more than 15 minutes later, he would be told that he was no longer the captain of the Montreal Canadiens . . . that he was now a member of the St. Louis Blues. It’s true that he had asked Canadiens management for a trade in the first blush of October, even before the start of the regular season, but how could he possibly have known that the trade reports that surfaced in The Gazette Saturday morning were now a reality.

Rory Fitzpatrick, Craig Conroy and Turgeon for defenceman Murray Baron, former Canadiens forward Shayne Corson and a fifth-round draft choice. Here he was, eyes still round and shining from his four-assist night fewer than 17 hours earlier in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Phoenix Coyotes, and he was on his way. After a little more than one full season: gone.

”Tell me,” said Turgeon, a small smile starting at the corners of his mouth, ”was (St. Louis general manager/coach) Mike Keenan really interested?”

”I didn’t say it was Mike who called,” Turgeon was told. ”He had somebody else call me.”

Turgeon smiled wordlessly.

The players drifted into the gate area, snapping off wisecracks as young millionaires often do. Hey, so a game was lost the previous night. Life goes on. Nobody died.

”Tell me about St. Louis,” Turgeon said. ”How interested are they?”

”I can only tell you what they told me,” he was told. ”They don’t have a No. 1 centreman. They don’t have centremen. They need somebody to set up Brett Hull.”

”Yeah, I read that,” Turgeon said. ”The things you said, they were nice.”

”I wouldn’t have said them if I didn’t mean them,” he was told.

Fifteen minutes later, the team’s coaches arrived in the gate area — and that’s when Turgeon learned he was no longer a member of the Canadiens family. By then, his equipment already was on the plane, but history will note that it was removed only 10 minutes before the Northwest plane left the gate, its galley filled with booze, soft drinks, tomato juice and coffee — but no peanuts. He got the news from coach Mario Tremblay, and then bolted for the airport exit, just in time to greet a cab carrying pint-sized Donald Beauchamp, the organization’s communications giant.

Beauchamp hopped out, Turgeon hopped in.

”Where are you going?” Beauchamp asked.

”Don’t tell anybody,” Turgeon said, ”but I’ve just been traded to the St. Louis Blues.”

”Oh, sure,” Beauchamp said. ”Tell me another one.”

The cab’s door slammed shut.

Behind him, Turgeon had left without a word to any of his colleagues. Somebody had noticed, though.

Grizzled veteran broadcaster Dick Irvin normally is a late arrival at airports. He gives it the O.J. Simpson treatment, leaping over baggage carts to get to the gate on time.

”Guess what?” he said much later.

”What?”

”One of the airport people just told me Pierre Turgeon has left the building.”

”Sure he did,” Irvin was told by a long-time friend.

Just then, Beauchamp arrived in the gate area.

”He’ll know,” Irvin said.

”Has Turgeon been traded?” Beauchamp was asked.

”You kidding?’ Beauchamp asked.

”There you go,” said Irvin.

Much, much later, with everyone aboard Flight No Peanuts, CJAD veteran broadcaster Dino Sisto had a message.

”Yeah,” he said, ”there’s been a trade. Turgeon isn’t on the plane.”

Okay, let’s get serious. Turgeon, whose numbers may, in time, make him a candidate for the Hockey Hall of Fame, is in St. Louis. So are Conroy and Fitzpatrick, who came into the season regarded as one of the Canadiens’ defencemen of the future. Baron, who has two assists and is a minus-4 in 11 St. Louis games, plays against the Red Wings tonight. So does Corson, who has two goals, one assist and also is a minus-4. Only two players, Joe Sakic and Wayne Gretzky, have more assists than Turgeon. And guess who’s the player with the best plus (4) on the Canadiens? Lucky Pierre.

Predictably, yesterday’s trade was a stunning surprise to the Canadiens, as a team.

”I don’t know the defenceman, I don’t know Corson,” Saku Koivu said.

Fair enough.

”Lappy (Canadiens assistant coach Jacques Laperrière) will love Baron,” Stéphane Quintal said. ”He’s steady. He stays at home.”

”I didn’t have a chance to talk with Pierre before he left the airport,” said Vincent Damphousse, who replaces Turgeon as captain. ”I don’t know Baron. I don’t even know Corson well,” he said.

I don’t know Baron, either, but I’ll take former Toronto coach Pat Burns’s word, who insisted only a few days ago that Baron, 29, and who is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, is a better defenceman than Lyle Odelein. Corson, who scored 121 goals in six seasons with the Canadiens, can be a power forward, but how often? It’s not as if Canadiens fans marched on the Forum with torches held high when he was sent to Edmonton, along with Brent Gilchrist and Vladimir Vujtek for Vincent Damphousse and somebody named Adam Wiesel in 1992.

Not to worry, says coach Tremblay.

”I’m very happy with the deal. Baron is a left defenceman. He’s something we need badly. He’s safe. Corson? He will come here and play with character. Yes, I’m very happy.”

”What else can you say?” he was asked. ”If you were unhappy, would you admit it?”

”If I was unhappy,” said Mons Mario, ”the deal would not have been made.”