Former Canadiens captain Pierre Turgeon joins Kings as an assistant coach

Former Canadiens captain Pierre Turgeon has joined the Los Angeles Kings as an assistant coach.
The Kings announced on Monday that Turgeon will fill the newly created position of offensive co-ordinator.
“We are thrilled to bring Pierre Turgeon aboard to join John Stevens and our coaching staff,” Kings president Luc Robitaille said on the team’s website. “For the first time in L.A. Kings history we will have one coach strictly dedicated to an ‘offensive co-ordinator’ role.”
Stevens was named head coach of the Kings on April 24, replacing Darryl Sutter after being an assistant coach in Los Angeles for eight seasons.
Turgeon, 47, became captain of the Canadiens in 1995 after Mike Keane was traded to the Colorado Avalanche as part of the Patrick Roy deal. Turgeon’s stint as captain in Montreal was a short one, ending on Oct. 29, 1996 when he was traded to the St. Louis Blues, along with Craig Conroy and Rory Fitzpatrick, in exchange for Shayne Corson, Murray Baron and a fifth-round pick at the 1997 NHL Draft (Gennady Razin).
Turgeon was the last Canadiens captain at the Forum and the first at the Molson Centre (now Bell Centre) when it opened on March 16, 1996 (photo above).
Turgeon has never coached in the NHL. He ranks 38th on the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring list with 515 over 19 seasons with the Buffalo Sabres (who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick at the 1987 NHL Draft), New York Islanders, Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Dallas Stars and Avalanche.
“Pierre had great success as a player and has a tremendous hockey background on the whole,” Stevens said on the Kings website. “He is a person who brings a lot of energy, passion and insight to the job along with a great deal of enthusiasm about the game. We look forward to him adding to our team, and to our staff, a real team perspective from a person who was a high-end player, especially in the offensive zone. We have talked a lot during the process of building a coaching staff regarding the qualities of the people we wanted to bring aboard. We feel strongly that Pierre will help compliment myself, Dave Lowry, Don Nachbaur and Bill Ranford and we are together looking forward to the start of the season.”
Below is the column Red Fisher wrote for the Montreal Gazette after the Canadiens traded Turgeon to St. Louis.
(Photo: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
Turgeon’s flight takes new route
PUBLISHED ON OCT. 30, 1996
RED FISHER
MONTREAL GAZETTE
DETROIT — It was only a few ticks of the clock after three on this gray day when Pierre Turgeon waited quietly at the Dorval airport check-in counter. He was among the early arrivals for this Northwest 4:10 flight to Detroit.
”Nice game last night, Pierre,” a newspaper friend mentioned. ”Very nice.”
”It was good,” he said quietly. Then he added: ”I saw you on television the other night. The things you said . . . I want to thank you. That was very nice.”
At that point in time, a few ticks of the clock after three, this splendid player had no idea that no more than 15 minutes later, he would be told that he was no longer the captain of the Montreal Canadiens . . . that he was now a member of the St. Louis Blues. It’s true that he had asked Canadiens management for a trade in the first blush of October, even before the start of the regular season, but how could he possibly have known that the trade reports that surfaced in The Gazette Saturday morning were now a reality.
Rory Fitzpatrick, Craig Conroy and Turgeon for defenceman Murray Baron, former Canadiens forward Shayne Corson and a fifth-round draft choice. Here he was, eyes still round and shining from his four-assist night fewer than 17 hours earlier in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Phoenix Coyotes, and he was on his way. After a little more than one full season: gone.
”Tell me,” said Turgeon, a small smile starting at the corners of his mouth, ”was (St. Louis general manager/coach) Mike Keenan really interested?”
”I didn’t say it was Mike who called,” Turgeon was told. ”He had somebody else call me.”
Turgeon smiled wordlessly.
The players drifted into the gate area, snapping off wisecracks as young millionaires often do. Hey, so a game was lost the previous night. Life goes on. Nobody died.
”Tell me about St. Louis,” Turgeon said. ”How interested are they?”
”I can only tell you what they told me,” he was told. ”They don’t have a No. 1 centreman. They don’t have centremen. They need somebody to set up Brett Hull.”
”Yeah, I read that,” Turgeon said. ”The things you said, they were nice.”
”I wouldn’t have said them if I didn’t mean them,” he was told.
Fifteen minutes later, the team’s coaches arrived in the gate area — and that’s when Turgeon learned he was no longer a member of the Canadiens family. By then, his equipment already was on the plane, but history will note that it was removed only 10 minutes before the Northwest plane left the gate, its galley filled with booze, soft drinks, tomato juice and coffee — but no peanuts. He got the news from coach Mario Tremblay, and then bolted for the airport exit, just in time to greet a cab carrying pint-sized Donald Beauchamp, the organization’s communications giant.
Beauchamp hopped out, Turgeon hopped in.
”Where are you going?” Beauchamp asked.
”Don’t tell anybody,” Turgeon said, ”but I’ve just been traded to the St. Louis Blues.”
”Oh, sure,” Beauchamp said. ”Tell me another one.”
The cab’s door slammed shut.
Behind him, Turgeon had left without a word to any of his colleagues. Somebody had noticed, though.
Grizzled veteran broadcaster Dick Irvin normally is a late arrival at airports. He gives it the O.J. Simpson treatment, leaping over baggage carts to get to the gate on time.
”Guess what?” he said much later.
”What?”
”One of the airport people just told me Pierre Turgeon has left the building.”
”Sure he did,” Irvin was told by a long-time friend.
Just then, Beauchamp arrived in the gate area.
”He’ll know,” Irvin said.
”Has Turgeon been traded?” Beauchamp was asked.
”You kidding?’ Beauchamp asked.
”There you go,” said Irvin.
Much, much later, with everyone aboard Flight No Peanuts, CJAD veteran broadcaster Dino Sisto had a message.
”Yeah,” he said, ”there’s been a trade. Turgeon isn’t on the plane.”
Okay, let’s get serious. Turgeon, whose numbers may, in time, make him a candidate for the Hockey Hall of Fame, is in St. Louis. So are Conroy and Fitzpatrick, who came into the season regarded as one of the Canadiens’ defencemen of the future. Baron, who has two assists and is a minus-4 in 11 St. Louis games, plays against the Red Wings tonight. So does Corson, who has two goals, one assist and also is a minus-4. Only two players, Joe Sakic and Wayne Gretzky, have more assists than Turgeon. And guess who’s the player with the best plus (4) on the Canadiens? Lucky Pierre.
Predictably, yesterday’s trade was a stunning surprise to the Canadiens, as a team.
”I don’t know the defenceman, I don’t know Corson,” Saku Koivu said.
Fair enough.
”Lappy (Canadiens assistant coach Jacques Laperrière) will love Baron,” Stéphane Quintal said. ”He’s steady. He stays at home.”
”I didn’t have a chance to talk with Pierre before he left the airport,” said Vincent Damphousse, who replaces Turgeon as captain. ”I don’t know Baron. I don’t even know Corson well,” he said.
I don’t know Baron, either, but I’ll take former Toronto coach Pat Burns’s word, who insisted only a few days ago that Baron, 29, and who is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, is a better defenceman than Lyle Odelein. Corson, who scored 121 goals in six seasons with the Canadiens, can be a power forward, but how often? It’s not as if Canadiens fans marched on the Forum with torches held high when he was sent to Edmonton, along with Brent Gilchrist and Vladimir Vujtek for Vincent Damphousse and somebody named Adam Wiesel in 1992.
Not to worry, says coach Tremblay.
”I’m very happy with the deal. Baron is a left defenceman. He’s something we need badly. He’s safe. Corson? He will come here and play with character. Yes, I’m very happy.”
”What else can you say?” he was asked. ”If you were unhappy, would you admit it?”
”If I was unhappy,” said Mons Mario, ”the deal would not have been made.”
New thread to Rocket off to.
I see what you did there…
The Leafs only have offence going for them. Will still find ways to lose 6-5 etc. I have a few liquid bets out with some Leaf buddies that they won’t even make the playoffs. This based on a few surprise teams who missed the playoffs last year should be stronger this year. Hoping to be right. A case of beer and bottle of Crown riding on my prediction.
I enjoy watching the Habs over the leafs. Always have, always will.
14-0
Montreal won all 4 games vs Toronto last season.
Toronto hasn’t beaten Montreal since Jan. 2014.
I am starting to have this reoccurring nightmare that the Leafs are getting ready to pass us by. If Timothy Liljegren turns out to be the sleeper of the 2017 draft, it will be the final piece of the puzzle for Toronto. He’s obviously a few years away but he’s just what they need. Our prospect cupboard is kind of pedestrian.
They are going to be a very good team, whether this year or next.
No need to have nightmares, 24. It’s already happened 🙁
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
BTW, I totally agree with your comments below concerning Anaheim and the expansion draft.
Whether they pass us or not, you should already be mourning the fact that the Leafs are about twice as much fun to watch as our moribund crew on any given night.
Toronto fans are, in fact, getting more for their money.
Nope. We have MORROW, Poehling, Ikonen, Fleury, Brooke, Walford, Juulsen, Sherbak, DLR, Hudon, Mete, Bourque, Addison, Evans, and the true sleeper of the draft Tyszka. We’re fine
Anyone check Tyszka’s pulse? I.e. are we sure he’s just sleeping?
Man, sarcasm is wasted on here some days. Let me re-phrase, our prospect pool is pretty shallow compared to many teams. I’ve been converted to the doom and gloom side. We can’t draft worth a spit.
Hey, I was right there with you!
haha. I’m giving up. RN really knocked me around today. I’m feeling dizzy as a dd in a d zone down low battle.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Yeah, right.
Ruh Roh…..just hit me…if team talking to Jagr that may mean they have a potential deal in place to move a RW for a C…..Gallagher? Patch or Chucky?
I doubt it. They are thin on the right and Jagr may be the best RWer left as a UFA. Pacioretty had never played RW and Galchenyuk hasn’t since junior.
Thin on right?
Chucky can play there is better here than left but hopefully C
Gallagher, Shaw, Hemsky, Byron can play there ….in depth role Mitchell ….and Scherbak is likely to be given a shot after another full year in AHL
I do not see this team thin at any position other than C…even then if they let Chcuky plya there or keep him I think they are fine at C if they put people in right roles (Pleksis still higher up IMO than Danault and should be on pp and with more skilled palyers…but won’t be…unless something like this happens?)
They are thin in top 6 talent on the right. Only Gallagher and Hemsky. I know you believe Galchenyuk can do it, but the team doesn’t, as it’s never been tried. Besides, I hope they have him pencilled in at C.
I think you are right. If they sign Jagr though, it like means AG27 at centre. If not then they will have to move a right winger and put Drouin on the right.
Shaw, Byron and a 2nd for someone awesome!
As of right now, Montreal has 5 right shooting NHL and AHL D men: Weber, Petry, Redmond, Lernout and Juulsen. They have 10 NHL and AHL left shooting D men including Leblanc on an AHL contract (but not including Markov who is still TBD). Note that 5 of their 9 other (non NHL or AHL) Dmen are right handed shots.
Benn preferentially plays the right side, though; so it is a bit less unbalanced than those numbers might suggest.
Hearing scary rumour that Habs are talking to Jagr…..
I am ok with that ….re our discussion with an offensive coach….there are only 2 players around IMO who are better candidates for this role and neither can actually still play….sign him up. It would also likely guarantee that Chcuky or Dourin goes to middle of ice as team already heavy on wing.
Could mean a Czeching line of Hemsky-Pleks-JAgr
FWIW I’d support Jagr too– hard not to have a soft sport for him, I just don’t like him taking ice from a younger guy like Hudon or Lehkonen at this point.
And double yes to having his input as a legendary scorer for our young guys.
He has become another in a long line of players who get you in the playoffs but no longer helps in the playoffs. Unless he is going to play only 30-40 games in the reg. season and spend the rest of the season in a hyperbaric chamber.
I thought our version of this year’s Jagr was Hemsky.
Jagr will want major coin and will expect to be on the top line and PP unit. No less than the 2nd units.
It’s time for the Habs to give significant ice time to some of their kids up front. DLR and McCarron on the 4th lines and Hudon in the top nine. Byron also gets top nine minutes based on last year’s performance.
why not get both and see which if either works out?
Jagr would $3 million likely, and would probably want to play with Pleks.
Agreed. He’ll also want bonus money on top of that.
A Czech line would be… 5 years too late
everyone has said he was too old for years…he still puts up numbers….as do all of them
That 1 goal in his last 39 playoff games is a number he’s put up that sparks my loins.
Yes, but that mullet…
why not get both and see which if either works out?
20 pts in 39 games…..with a little bit of puck (he took 104 shots over that time) those numbers would look different…..to still put up 20 pts in those 39 games with only one goal is pretty impressive….based on typical shooting he should have had about 10 more goals on that number of shots
That is the scary part. His regular season play has been fine.
The mullet is the only argument I would entertain as a reason to bring him in.
And it’s a compelling argument…
^ This. A million times this.
The biggest block of that goalless drought was for Boston….he played great…I remember watching him dominate play down low and hang onto puck for ever and he was snakebitten….he was not playing poorly….
Hope so! We need one more piece and there does not seem to be much out there besides him. It would be a cheap one year deal, he’d score 15, 435-40 points and is a monster when it comes to puck possession even at his age.
Even worse!
Markov is talking to the Predators now.
Is this PK’s way of exacting his revenge upon the Habs?
Next they are going to find a way to get Tinordi…..
Just watch them!
If they paid Marky to play forward, maybe….
MB already set fire to $1M of Molson’s money signing Hemsky, what’s another couple of million?
On the other hand, Jagr is still good enough to block a rookie, so I would pass. A non-star like Hemsky can be waived or demoted without anyone noticing or caring.
I was pretty excited when I first heard the “Jagr to the Habs?” rumour about ten years ago…
The problem is, once he actually signs with us, which team will he turn to when he needs leverage/upselling for his next contract?
It has never failed him in the past to use the “I really want to be a Hab” He has now pulled out his trump card.
Granted the results this go around seem less than appealing.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/florida-echl-team-offers-jaromir-jagr-roster-spot/
Ouch!
I’m not giving up on Morrow entirely, but with Carlo out they leaned on McAvoy and Morrow some more…. because they rest of their defense is full of McQuaids, Liles, the Millers, an ancient Chara and some guy named Tommy Cross. (who???)
The Bruins signed Paul Postma from the Jets, and pulled the chain on Morrow. I know he’s only 24 but he’s a longshot for sure.
A long shot, perhaps. But my entire argument, against the superfluous wisdom of RN, is that we need young puck moving prospects in our system and picking Morrow up on a one-way for peanuts is as close to a no-brainer as possible.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
can’t argue that!
So we’re back to betterthannothing™ once again.
Awesome.
accordingtoRN. can I trademark that? or has it been claimed already
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Even though you heart Joe Morrow and I think he’s kind of pudly, we can still be pretend internet pals, though, right?
No. My feelings have been too badly bruised below your shroud of subtle condescension. I have enough pretend internet pals. I was hoping you would become the real deal and invite me to your next cook out.
Sarcasm, as well crafted as it is, leaves much to be desired by some. So I will leave you with a pretend internet hug and kiss and continued pretend friendship.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I may be a hockey diviner but your sarcasm game is too powerful for me. And there’s nothing subtle about my condescension. So there.
I will take your faux love and invite you over for steaks. I’m two houses over from o2t. Look for the unicorn droppings.
My sarcasm game is a work in progress, and, as any young artisan of said craft I am constantly looking to glean from the insights of the more experienced sarc-artists. I am a lump of clay, mold me, I say.
Bwoar: “We have a ton of 3rd pair D, lucky us.”
Indeed.
PLUS we forgot Old. We have a two-year window here, before those ancient D start braking down… I mean, I’m picking on Schlemko here, but the guy is almost as old as Shea Weber and signed for twice as long.
That’s 5 – FIVE – third pairing D if you count Jerebek in there, and it’s arguable on some teams whether Alzner doesn’t count as #6.
I’m optimistic in some spots, but the D without Markov is fugly.
Schlemko is 30, signed till he’s 33, and not expensive. He’s not going to be a problem I don’t think as everything I have read about him says he’s a solid player and solid guy. There does need to be a serious injection of youth in the next couple years though. Hopefully Lernout can play and Juulsen reaches his potential, otherwise it might get rough.
Having lots and lots of serviceable NHL d-men can’t be seen as a bad thing.
Betterthannothing™
I’m starting to get on board the Shea Theodore bandwagon. What is an appropriate cost? My thinking is next year’s first, which is a hard sell.
Is it possible McPhee’s plan to corner the market on LHD is blowing up in his face, as witnessed by the 3rd rounder and retained salary in the Emelin dump? If so, maybe a second would do for Theodore.
Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class. – Adrian Tepes
Word is he’s not for sale. I’d expect a Lehkonen+ or Gallagher+.
What a weird team. I expect they keep Theodore, Schmidt and Reinhart on the left, and the right side Garrison (I think he can play RH), Miller and Engelland. Sbisa too.
What they do with Stoner, McNabb and Brad Hunt… wtfbbq really.
I’d do a first and a top prospect. He’s that good. Bob Murray’s an idiot for letting him go while continuing to employ Kevin Bieksa.
Can’t imagine McPhee is going to let him go anywhere, though. He’s young, cheap and very skilled: a foundational player for years to come, and exactly the sort of guy they’d hope to acquire with the assets they get for him.
Bergie had his chance. But hey, who needs a potentially elite left-handed PP quarterback when you can have Jordie Benn?
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Before calling someone an idiot, maybe we should know the basic facts?
Kevin Bieksa has a No Move Clause, that’s why Bob Murray was forced to protect him.
I’m sure Mr. Murray is of at least passable intelligence.
Could and should have bought Bieksa out. $4 million is pocket change compared to the value of Shea Theodore. One year of Bieksa’s late-career declining mediocrity versus 4-5 years of Theodore’s rising? Not even close.
Murray’s done a lot of smart things in Anaheim: trading for Kesler and Silfverberg, assembling a really good young defense: Lindholm, Vatanen, Montour, Manson. But losing Theodore because he had to protect Bieksa instead of Vatanen was a big mistake.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
I think the flaw in this line of reasoning is contained within your answer. Even if he’d bought out Kevin Bieksa, which as a budget team it’s not guaranteed ownership would have allowed it, there were just too many young defencemen for the Ducks to protect, they were going to lose one no matter what. Strategically, since Shea Theodore was getting on to the last year of his Entry Level Contract, maybe they preferred to keep Brandon Montour and Josh Manson?
Again, maybe this is a losing battle, but even if we disagree with a GM tactic, does that make him ipso facto a repugnant and contemptible dolt? Or is there a 50-50 chance he’ll be right, and we’ll have moved on to squawking about other perceived idiocies?
@Revenant: Theodore and Montour were exempt from the draft. So if they bought out Bieksa, they could’ve protected Vatanen, Lindholm and Manson. Then they’d have been golden (pun intended.)
It’s true that Anaheim has salary constraints, but Theodore earns $832k and Bieksa’s buyout would’ve cost about $2.7 million (two-thirds of his $4 million salary.) So a buyout + Theodore = $3.5 million, which actually saves money on having Bieksa play this season.
Murray made a bad choice. But that doesn’t make him 100% idiotic — just an idiot in the context of this decision 😉
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
ANAHEIM DUCKS
Available:
Nate Guenin (D)
Korbinian Holzer (D)
Josh Manson (D)
Jaycob Megna (D)
Jeff Schultz (D)
Clayton Stoner (D)
Sami Vatanen (D)
Protected:
Kevin Bieksa (D)
Cam Fowler (D)
Hampus Lindholm (D)
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/nhl-releases-list-players-protected-vegas-expansion-draft/
I was working off memory, so I was mistaken in thinking Brandon Montour was eligible. Josh Manson and Sami Vatanen were though, and we forget that Shea Theodore was the cost they paid for Vegas to leave them alone. He wasn’t the player the Vagabond Knights of Gold picked, that was Clayton Stoner.
So it would appear GM Bob Murray actually made the best decision he could under the circumstances, that he gave it a lot of thought, instead of plum forgetting that he could have just bought out Kevin Bieksa instead. He might have figured that even then, with that sunk cost, he was still losing one of Josh Manson or Sami Vatanen. He preferred to lose Clayton Stoner (and his caphit), plus Shea Theodore, instead of the former option.
Eesh, I forgot all about Fowler needing to be protected.
You make a good case. Tip of the cap! I hereby retract my Murrray-bashing 🙂
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
It was good that we worked this one out together, I was a little fuzzy on the details myself. I think we can disagree with a GM or coach’s decision, and argue against it, without necessarily calling the person clueless.
Gary Bettman is fair game though…
Gudlevskis has left the Tampa org and signed a 1 year 2 way with the Islanders.
–Go Habs Go!–
TB traded him on July 1st; he just signed an RFA contract today.
Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class. – Adrian Tepes
The World Junior Summer Showcase runs from July 29th to Aug. 5th in Plymouth Michigan featuring teams from the USA, Canada, Sweden and Finland.
The USA and Canada have announced their rosters with Bitten and Mete on Team Canada and Poehing on Team USA. Ikonen is likely for Team Finland while Henrikson is possible for Team Sweden.
Schedule:
Sat. July 29 USA White vs Finland 1:00 pm
Sat. July 29 USA Blue vs Sweden 4:00 pm
Sun. July 30 USA Blue vs Finland 1:00 pm
Sun. July 30 USA White vs Sweden 4:00 pm
Tue. Aug. 1 Canada Red vs USA White 4:08 pm
Tue. Aug. 1 Canada White vs USA Blue 7:08 pm
Wed. Aug. 2 Canada vs Finland 1:08 pm
Wed. Aug. 2 USA vs Sweden 4:08 pm
Fri. Aug. 4 Sweden vs Canada 1:08 pm
Fri. Aug. 4 Finland vs USA 4:08 pm
Sat. Aug. 5 Sweden vs Finland 4:08 pm
Sat. Aug. 5 USA vs Canada 7:08 pm
Last summer, TSN showed some of the games. Hopefully they will again this summer.
–Go Habs Go!–
As a follow up to yesterday’s post on Jack Han, a nice article from 7 months ago. MB, don’t delay; get this guy on your payroll.
http://www.tsn.ca/han-hopes-to-challenge-conventional-thinking-in-hockey-s-coaching-ranks-1.623971
Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class. – Adrian Tepes
Try to write a sentence including the words “challenge conventional thinking” and “Marc Bergevin”. Then we’ll talk.
Jack: “Marc, it might not be a great idea to have 113 defensive LHD.”
MB: “You’re fired.”
I should also like to mention, David Schlemko auditioned on the Stars’ third pair at one point too. We have a ton of 3rd pair D, lucky us. So I expect to start:
Markov-Weber (you know it’s coming)
Alzner-Petry
Jerebek-Benn
with nary a kid in sight. With no one ready to break though, it will be up to Davidson to eat hotdogs. Schlemko and Morrow, don’t buy a place in Montreal.
But WAIT! Some blithering idiot gave David F Schlemko 2.1 million monkey-fighting dollars for 3 years, based solely on something that he couldn’t tell us, but, if we knew, we would understand. He must have some amazing possession stats or really good breath or something.
So now it’s more like
Markov-Weber
Alzner-Petry
Jerebek-Schlemko
Benn
Davidson
Morrow-ver you will be in Laval.
From: http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/06/21/breaking-sharks-lose-defenseman-in-expansion-draft/
SAN JOSE — The expansion draft came and went with the Sharks emerging relatively unscathed, losing a third-pairing defenseman to the NHL’s newest franchise.
The Vegas Golden Knights plucked defenseman David Schlemko off the Sharks roster Wednesday, one of the 30 players they acquired in the expansion draft, which allowed them to select a single player from each NHL team’s unprotected list.
As squads like the Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets scrambled to make deals with the Golden Knights to hold onto their prized assets, the Sharks got to sit back and allow their new Pacific Division rivals to draft Schlemko, knowing they have the blue line depth to absorb his loss.
“You just know that when you’re having expansion, you’re going to lose that one player and you try to do it in a way that doesn’t hurt or damage your team,” general manager Doug Wilson said. “We’ll miss David Schlemko, we will. But every team had to lose one player.”
Schlemko spent one season with the Sharks, collecting 18 points (2g, 16a) in 62 games after signing a four-year deal worth $2.1 million annually with the team last summer. The Sharks brought in Schlemko to give their third pairing some mobility after Roman Polak’s lack of foot speed got exposed in the 2016 Stanley Cup Final against the speedy Pittsburgh Penguins.
They also had this summer’s expansion draft in mind.
By signing Schlemko, the Sharks gave themselves an insurance policy against the likelihood that the Golden Knights would have eaten into their blue line depth by drafting a defenseman.
“In the back of your mind, you try to prepare for expansion, yes you do,” Wilson said. “But the biggest part of this working for us as a team is because of the young players that played with the Barracuda this year.
“That gives us that depth to lose a player.”
(…)
From: http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/06/16/who-will-the-sharks-lose-in-the-expansion-draft/
Brenden Dillon and David Schlemko are both quality third-pairing defensemen, but the Sharks have a backlog in that spot, which makes them both expendable.
(…)
GOLDEN KNIGHTS PICK PROJECTION: Brenden Dillon
If the Golden Knights are building for the future, choosing Dillon just makes sense.
At 26, Dillon is just about to enter his prime and he’s three years younger than Schlemko. Dillon is a big guy (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) who can skate, too, a valuable combination in the modern NHL.
With his age, Dillon could be a cornerstone on the Golden Knights blue line for years to come and he’ll bring veteran experience to what will likely be a young group, having served five years in the league while reaching the Stanley Cup Final with the Sharks last spring.
Dillon earned the respect of the Sharks coaching staff with his dedication to honing his craft and he comes at a bargain price with an average-annual salary of $3.27 million over the next three years. Of all the players that the Sharks could make available, Dillon seems to check all the boxes for what an expansion team will be looking for on draft night.
From: http://forecaster.thehockeynews.com/player/6013
SCOUTING REPORT
ASSETS: Has decent size, reach and puck-moving skills. Is also fairly mobile and pretty solid in his own end. Limits his mistakes. Can log a lot of ice time, if need be, and can play on either side of the ice.
FLAWS: Does not use the body a lot, which leaves him vulnerable against bigger forwards in the defensive zone. Does not wow you with any one physical or mental trait. Is a somewhat limited talent.
CAREER POTENTIAL: Decent depth defenseman.
It looks like you’re pretty much on target bwoar, best-case-scenario is that David Schlemko gives us a Tom Gilbert-like performance and plays a similar role at an affordable cost. Tom Gilbert was decent as a third-pairing rightie playing behind Jeff Petry, and he could in a pinch play a few games on the second pairing, although we all remember what happened when the journos stuck microphones in Andrei’s face and asked how he was developing chemistry with his new partner, expecting the rote flowery language teammates use for each other. Instead, Andrei grimasmirked©, rubbed the back of his neck, sighed, shrugged, then said flatly “What you want me to say…”
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.ca/2014/10/attn-tom-gilbert-andrei-markov-grapples.html
Worst case is he flushes out, and then we manage to trade him for the 5th he cost us, or bury him in the AHL for $1M per, or buy him out. At that price, I think you’d prefer to keep him in Laval as a useful asset, or maybe you get lucky and another team takes him off your hands when you waive him.
So he’s pretty far down on my list of worries for the upcoming season.
Yep, not the end of the world, but I have a bad feeling it’ll be 1M of wasted capspace at some point. We’d get a 5th back for him if we retained salary, mind you.
Morrow will crack the line up at some point as a call up and surprise many, he’s still young and he has the tools to be a great puck moving d-man. He’s developed a little slower, but don’t count him out just yet.
http://www.hockeysfuture.com/prospects/joe_morrow/
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once.
With all the trouble Boston had putting a credible NHL D-squad on the ice in absence of Seidenberg… I guess third team may be the charm for Morrow? B’s fans said the same thing about him last year. I wonder if he’s a Beaulieu, the tools but no toolbox.
Why did Morrow play 20 mins a game in the playoffs then. Boston have a lot of young D and couldn’t afford to keep Morrow. He only left Dallas as part of the trade for Seguin. 65 NHL games played is not enough to write him off.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Joe Morrow played 20 minutes a game (four of them went into OT, including one 2OT) because Torey Krug and Adam McQuaid and Brandon Carlo were injured.
He was not in the rotation before that. His last point was in November – his only point of the season.
Even with his ‘Weber’ ice time in the post-season, he still produced exactly one point.
Stud.
Not the point. It’s obvious Boston had injuries. Top pairing minutes and a plus rating shows promise. I understand writing off guys like Schlemko, that’s your MO, but a young prospect with upside? Why not wait and see.
And your boy Andrei? how many playoff points? Let me offer a few more 1 point comparables.
Emelin
Beaulieu
Pacioretty
Petry
Byon
STUDS!
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
It’s exactly the point.
He’s a 7-8 D-man.
Games that he played in the playoffs:
1: He played the fourth-most minutes (out of five who finished the game). 7 seconds of PP time.
2: Fourth-most. 0 PP time.
3: Fourth-most. 0 PP time.
4: Fourth-most. 0 PP time.
5: Fourth-most. 0 PP time.
So, out of sheer desperation, they played Joe Morrow on their second pair (where you get ‘top pair’ minutes is beyond me). Is it any wonder they lost four of those five games? Not to me.
And your other argument appears to be that, ‘well, look at all the Habs who sucked in the playoffs, he’ll fit right in’.
Yeah, that works great.
Nice effort, though.
As usual RN you are right. It would be foolish of me to ever suggest otherwise. Your pinpoint view of ineptitude in Habs entire system is very tough to argue with.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
My facts don’t care about your feelings. And I’m more than happy to agree to disagree.
I also know it’s much easier to argue from a ‘Nellie’ perspective.
But throwing up your hands and using the ‘how dare I argue with a genius?’ defence is weak.
What is weak is your constant moaning about every thing Habs and you self proclaimed genius status. That’s very very weak
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Again, right to the personal stuff.
You’re better than that.
You don’t like constant moaning. I don’t like constant propping up of every move MB makes.
What’s the difference?
Feelings are a funny thing, you don’t like others being offended by your facts, and yet somehow every sarcastic jab at your opinion hurts your feelings. Funny. I never attacked you personally, I was joking with you.
You need to recognize the posters that like your posts and seperate them from your many many detractors. I know you don’t care. You’ve made that abundantly clear. You are an island. Is that too personal? Sorry if i cross the line
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
My “many detractors”?
Flatterer.
Beaulieu had 28 points in 72 games last season. Morrow has 9 in 65 over the course of his career.
First he needs to show he can be a good AHL defenseman. Then we can think about him cracking an NHL lineup as a regular.
I do not understand how people who were ecstatic to see Beaulieu (24 years old, increasing point numbers every year of his NHL career) traded are now excited by guys like Morrow or Schlemko. Don’t get me wrong, I hope they exceed expectations and blossom into top-four defensemen. But they are long shots.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
And Beaulie in his first 65 NHL games played? Look that stat up. People are missing my point here. Morrow is not the second coming of Beaulieu or anybody else. He’s a young prospect with POTENTIAL. Do we not need young prospects with upside in our system? Puck moving D-Men? That is the entire point, nothing else, no more. Morrow has upside.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
@25: I agree with that. More prospects is good and when it doesn’t cost assets to get one, take a chance and see what happens.
Here’s hoping we revisit this conversation a year from now, talking about how Morrow made the most of a fresh start.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Morrow will be 25 before Christmas.
He hasn’t even averaged a half-point a game in the AHL.
He may be a ‘puck-mover’ compared to the other ham-fisted defensive puds around him, but he’s a 7-8 guy at best. If we’re excited by that ‘upside’, then I’d say we’re on the downside.
Slower development curve. Something RN knows all too well.
Now go scan my comments and show me where I said Morrow isn’t a 7-8 D-man at this point in his development? Man, RN, you love to argue against the ghouls of your own misunderstandings. Spooky stuff
He played top minutes out of necessity for Boston in the playoffs, agreed with that, has a slower development curve, agreed with that, is likely a call up, agreed with that. And yet, somehow i’m still an idiot according to the hockey diviner.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Not once did I call you an idiot, whereas you quickly went to the personal smack when presented with an argument and facts you didn’t like.
And I’m the one on the slow development curve? You’re better than that.
You said he played ‘Weber’ minutes and ‘top-pair’ minutes. I presented facts that says otherwise. You went with the ‘hockey diviner’ smack.
Again, weak.
You’re better than that.
Does calling the jokes of other posters weak make yours brighter and more unique? Your “facts” were never argued with or disliked. In fact, they were agreed with, to your dismay. Because you’re right, it’s easier to be a nelly. Now, I will bow out, as my “feelings” are so badly damaged I just can’t stand any longer. Ha. You are a very funny man.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’m certainly more intrigued by Joe Morrow than David Schlemko, for sure. He was a hot prospect when he was a Penguin, although he’s now tainted as an ex-failed-Bruin.
The waiver rules are a benefit for many players, they force a team’s hand to either play a youngster or trade him. He can’t be buried in their system for years on end and deprived of an opportunity.
But there is a way in which it hurts a kid’s development, and Jarred Tinordi and Greg Pateryn are prime examples of this, where teams will stick a guy in the pressbox, not play him because he’s not quite there yet, but also not risk sending him down to the AHL for playing time for fear of losing him on waivers to another team. You almost wish that a player and his agent could agree with the team to extend the waiver ineligible period for a season or so, if they judge it’s in the prospect’s best interests for his overall career.
Or, go the other way, and ensure that what happened to Frank Corrado, who was claimed on waivers by the Leafs off the Canucks, but then was marooned in the pressbox for virtually the entire season, a healthy scratch for dozens of games on end, isn’t permitted. A player on a roster should be automatically waived if he spends more than 5 or 10 games as a healthy scratch. Do your business or get off the pot.
And that’s the hope I hold out for Joe Morrow, that he sail through waivers after training camp, like Mark Barberio his first season here, that he gets big minutes in Laval and puts the finishing touches on his game, and then is recalled near the playoffs and we get a good young offensively-inclined kid who only needed a little more time to get his ducks in a row.
And hopefully by then the Bruins stink will have washed off him.
We signed him on a One-Way for just that reason, so he would sail through waivers and be available as a call up if Jerabek, Schlemko or Petry go down to injury. Morrow played Weber minutes in the series against Ottawa. 29 Mins in game 2.
Boston saw something in him but they have tons of young prospects and needed to offer contracts to Pastrnak, Acciari, Spooner, McIntyre, Czarnik, Schaller, Subban etc.. They had to lose Morrow and IMO they will regret it.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
“But there is a way in which it hurts a kid’s development, and Jarred Tinordi and Greg Pateryn are prime examples of this, where teams will stick a guy in the pressbox, not play him because he’s not quite there yet, but also not risk sending him down to the AHL for playing time for fear of losing him on waivers to another team. You almost wish that a player and his agent could agree with the team to extend the waiver ineligible period for a season or so, if they judge it’s in the prospect’s best interests for his overall career.”
I’d like to see waiver claims be subject to the approval of the athlete. Kid gets sent down, claimed by another team, it would be up to him if he gets to … has to … change organisations. Maybe he likes where his career is headed in a good organisation, and is looking forward to a season of growth playing major minutes in the AHL, so he rejects the waiver claim. Maybe he would love a chance to jump ship to the organisation that has claimed him. His choice.
Yeah, that would maybe allow a player who thinks he’s in the best situation to remain where he is.
Of course, that would defeat the other purpose of waivers, which is to equalize talent around the league and get that idiot Gary Bettman the parity he soaks his triple-layer Depends over.
Did left shooting Benn play a lot of right D before coming to Montreal?
–Go Habs Go!–
He mainly played the left side as near as I can tell. Certainly with Demers and Klingberg he must have.
But he’s had a rotation, being on Dallas’ 3rd pair, playing the right side with your Lindells and Fistrics and such. The odd game with Hamhuis when the old guy was in Ruff’s Dogghouse.
I get a sense that it doesn’t matter, to him. He’s just happy if he makes the roster.
Pretty sure it is his preferred side; in spite of:
https://videos.files.wordpress.com/M9GbBCwR/omt_benn_dvd.mp4
Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class. – Adrian Tepes
Chucky incline leg press’n 24 plates. What a beast!
Those plates are just movie props, Saku. Painted styrofoam. Oldest trick in the book. So Chucky is straining just to lift an empty platform, basically.
Nowadays, you have to be careful that they are actual plates, honest to goodness 20 kg plates, or better yet, the 45 lb plates stamped as such as used by our forebears. Too many of those ‘plates’ now weigh 5 or 10 kg and have the CrossFit Wuss Extenders™, a tiny weight embiggified with a rubbery orbit of massless nothingness.
The only/best way to tell a plate from a non-plate is that plate-on-plate wobble-clang as you’re lifting, that metallic rattle, because we’re men who can handle our weights and we don’t deign to festoon our bar with collars, and the dainty girl behind the desk can bark all she wants as she sips on her bubble tea that it’s the gym policy and they’re mandatory and safer and all. Collars are a scam, like weather forecasting, or insurance. And they rob you of the clang, indisputably the best sound in the world. Which those ersatz CrossSpit weights don’t do, they don’t clang, it’s that padding-on-padding sound, a muffled thump, like your strangled dreams settling at the bottom of the despair pit.
So if Chucky is legit leg pressing 12 legit plates, I guess I’ll doff my Axl Rose do-rag to him, but really, he should have seen me in my day. I was a sight to see.
And I won’t even get into my wide-stance deadlifts…
Like I said: styrofoam.
Any chance you know my friend Tony, big dude, work for the city of Vancouver, two sons named Zak and Zane?
Dude. At the risk of inflating your ego.
Your writing, style and wit are one of my favourite parts of HIO.
And “like your strangled dreams settling at the bottom of the despair pit” could easily have been found at the bottom of any 1990’s grunge band t-shirt or at least should have been.
Carry on…
Sucks for you folks that the Bell centre is being obstinate about the summit. One of you Ottawa people should take it on and bring the party there. Habs and Sens would be a great game. And with the money you’d save on tickets you could rent a big bus and get a drive back downtown after the game for more boozing.
This is smart…and you could probably hire a third party to take care of all the arrangements.
Yeah, don’t the Sens basically pay people to attend regular season home games at this point? Seems like a no-brainer!
That’s a great idea!!!
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
With six unfilled spots on their roster and only $4 million in cap space, does anyone see how the Washington Capitals can manage their roster under the cap?
Looks like they will be going with the kids. Vrana will most likely start on the second line with Kuzy and Burakovsky. Wilson, Eller, Connolly, Beagle and our old buddy DSP for the bottom 6 with players like Walker, Galiev and O’Brien (if they re-sign him) fighting to play a role on the 4th.
I expect to see Djoos in the D mix when the season starts. Possibly Bowey as well.
They should be able to include 4-5 prospects for 3-3.8 million. They will be tight this season with limited ability to make moves at the deadline.
It will be interesting to see what happens. Eller might be the one to pay the price. Also, Carlson will be a tough signing next season for them. Would look great in a Habs uniform.
For me that player was Subban. We had him and let him go excite fans in another city
I hope somebody on this year’s team..maybe a rookie create that attachment. Maybe Drouin, nut I would love if it is Hudon… it would mean a win win for the HABS development.
Which player today ignites an emotional attachment for the upcoming season. Someone you really want you watch night in and night out and either cheer on or, as sometimes the case, revile.
For me it is Charles Hudon! I would be totally invested if he gets a regular spot.
I’d say Galchenyuk and Drouin as players to cheer for. Habs need some top young stars who can hang with the NHL’s best. Could be tough though, given the situation they are in….
Two good names.. I will be more keyed in on Drouin. I think Galchenyuk is a moody type player whose game suffers because of that moodiness.
The coaching may have contributed so maybe Claude Julien can help reverse that.
Good points. If he gets a chance to play on the top line on top PP unit, I think Galchenyuk can outscore Drouin but, regardless, I’ll be interested to see both.
For me it’s Weber. When the habs get a powerplay and he gets a chance to get that bomb off it’s so exciting.
I am hoping that Drouin becomes another player i just want to see more off.
For me, it is always speed and cerebral play. So, Byron, Lehkonen, and a hope for a bounce back year from Plekanec.
Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class. – Adrian Tepes
Lekhonen and Gallagher are the roster players I root for. I haven’t seen Drouin play much so no emotional investment so far. I also tend to root for the Kall-up Kids (like Hudon, Carr, Scherbak, McCarron) in part as hope for the future…
P.K. Subban and Mikhail Sergachev were those players for me. You can see the bind that puts me in.
@Ian Cobb!
Just read e the final decision on this year’s summit. Very unfortunate but totally justified cancellation.
Thank you very much for your hard work putting on all the summits and giving us all an opportunity to meet and have fun and visit the Bell Centre history room.
I attended two and thoroughly enjoyed myself and was glad to have the opportunity to meet the folks from HIO.
Sincere thanks for your wonderful work.
Thank you to you as well Trini..you stepped up and paid for my tickets when I was overseas..you did not know me from a hole in the wall, yet you made sure I could attend my very first summit..which turned into a couple more..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
I understand the idea of the no offer sheet thing BUT if making this never spoken gentlemen’s agreement why then is it ok to steal players off waivers when clear it is a player a team wishes to keep?
Waiver pickups don’t tend to inflate the salaries in the league, to me this is the biggest reason for today’s unwritten rule of No Offer sheets.
I don’t disagree that there is an air of collusion around it, but the escalation of salaries would be even greater if RFA’s were routinely getting offered sheets.
And as we know, the player also must sign the offer sheet, we don’t know how often (if it is at all happening) the player is refusing to sign offer sheets.
You could argue that with a salary cap, the escalation of salaries is a moot point. Regardless of what the GMs do, it won’t cost the owners a dime. If anything, it would hurt other players more when there is less FA money available.
That is an interesting point Phil. And yes in the long run the people hurt the most by this would be 3rd/4th liners and bottom pairing dmen, as no money will be left for them.
Teams can live with losing their 24th best player.
Like HiB, it’s about the salary, inflating the prices. Additionally, the offering team takes on a big risk by offering something high enough for the other team to walk away from. It would take ~ 10M to pry Drai from Edm. Is he worth that? What if he takes a step back, being away from McD? Not saying it will happen, but it’s a risk.
I for one think this NO OFFER sheet crap is full on collusion – change the rule to make it illegal or I want to see GMs doing it every chance they get.
so players have to give 110% every second of every day to try to improve and win but GMs won’t because they might make a colleague (and supposedly competitor) mad.
You can’t make it illegal. You either give them the option to extend offer sheets as you have now or don’t give them the option. The only way to make not extending an offer sheet illegal is to force teams to extend offer sheets.
Looking back at that year between October 1995 and October 1996 is difficult to do. The amount of damage done by Corey, Houle and Tremblay was massive. Yes, the 1994-95 lockout year was bad, but Savard did manage to bring in both Recchi (at a cost) and Turgeon, the latter of which was one of the top young players in the game and a Franco to boot. Twelve months later and Tremblay had aliented one the leagues most valuable players in Roy and it’s top young star in Turgeon.
When a coach’s ego is bigger and more intransigent than the team’s stars, you know you are in trouble. No one pays to see the coach. It is all about the players. When you have good players in their prime and performing, the team will win more often than not. When you trade them all due to some misplaced belief that the team is better off without them and their so-called ‘attitudes’, you get diminishing returns. It only took Houle and Tremblay 24 months to turn the Canadiens from a young team with promise into the black hole of despair that saw guys like Rucinsky, Zholtok and Petrov patrolling the top-six. Imagine how good Koivu could have been if he had some actual talent around him……
Time for an offer sheet, the brainiacs in Toronto have overextended themselves: https://tipofthetower.com/2017/07/10/toronto-maple-leafs-number-contracts-limits-teams-flexibility/
Connor Brown would be a good addition, and it would piss Lou off.
Brown is well aware that the Leafs can’t go 10% over cap during offseason, but that once the season begins Horton and Lupul go on Long Term IR and voila cap space arrives and Brown gets signed.
Brown has said he has no interest in an offer letter, and an offer letter only works if the player chooses to sign it.
You don’t know how much the Leafs will offer him, and it won’t be as much as the Habs could due to their need to sign three of their young stars within the next couple of years.
His interest might grow once he hears their offer.
Connor Brown probably knows exactly what the Leafs will offer him, and how they’ll manage to make it work from a timing perspective.
Whether he signs now or on day 1 of the season doesn’t matter. He doesn’t get pay cheque #1 until the season starts.
Lou and the Leafs, I would expect, have laid out their plan and timeline. They would have let Connor & his agent know that until “This Date” arrives they cannot add his contract officially, but once it does…
And just because the Habs CAN offer more, doesn’t mean they SHOULD offer more.
This is Connor Brown… not Leon Draisaitl. You don’t break salary structure for a complementary player, you break it for a franchise player.
You could be right, I’m just repeating what I have read written by the local scribes here and what they have apparently heard from Browns representation.
Edit: Here is one such article.
https://www.thestar.com/sports/leafs/2017/07/10/summer-cap-leaves-leafs-connor-brown-in-limbo.html
It’s very possible the Leafs Mgmt. and Browns agents already have the framework of a deal in place and are merely waiting for the LTIR to kick in.
Yeah I know, I just think the Leafs have been given far too much credit for their “management” of the team. They tanked in order to get Matthews, which used to be a sin in the NHL and frankly hiding behind Horton isn’t exactly a wonderful move either.
Would be nice to throw a grenade into their excellent management team.
I thought you were allowed to go over the cap by a certain percentage in the summer as long as you were cap compliant for the start of the season.
No more than 10% over the cap during the offseason.
ahh ok thanks
Isn’t Connor Brown essentially Daniel Carr?
Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class. – Adrian Tepes
Brown played a regular shift virtually all season on a line with Matthews. The stat folks (James Mirtle and most at Pension Plan Puppets) were infuriated by this, but Babcock really believes in him as a very responsible forward and loves his game.
Brown was also the linemate running shotgun for McDavid in Eerie, outpointing and scoring more goals than Connor. Those numbers may be inflated, but I think he is a far more established NHL’er than Carr.
That photo tells us everything we need to know about when and how the Canadiens’ fortunes took a turn for the worse.
Traded because of his failing hands, captain Turgeon, far from holding the torch high in handing it off to his replacement, lays it down on the team logo, with no leadership in sight.
We’ve been crestfallen ever since.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEXlWgMOtqc
I was always under the impression that when it came to giving a player an 8 year deal with a NMC, the player would have to give back some leverage in order to gain the desired contractional security.
This premise seems to be lost on Marc Bergevin. The prime example being the Subban deal. Not only did MB overpay by at least a million or more but he also gave Subban a NMC. Not to be undone by that blunder, MB then give Price 10.5M with a NMC and a front loaded signing bonus laden contract (the devil is in the details and it ain’t pretty). In both cases, Subban and Price didn’t have to give back anything in terms of leverage. Bergevin seemed to have lost the upper hand right from the get-go. At least Tampa was able to negotiate Stamkos down to 8.5M in return for his NMC and cash bonus structure.
The debate isn’t about the value of Subban, Price and Stamkos as players but rather the give and take of the negotiating process. It appears that when it came to the Price contract, Bergevin just basically told Carey to fill in whatever he wanted. Don’t worry about your age, injury history or mid season mega slump, it’s all good, man.
he had zero leverage. pay me or i leave.
Habs and the entire league praise him as the best goalie in the world and one of the best players in the game; did you think he wasn’t going to get paid? The bonus money isn’t a big problem for the habs since they have a ton of cash as well.
hey they can move him anywhere next year if they want. they have one year to think about it.
I’m not so sure how many teams would be able to hand Price a contract such as this one. Not to mention would Price want to play in that location. Pay me or I leave? I’ll pay you to be sure, but you only get the coin under conditions that are favourable to both sides.
The bonus money isn’t about money. It’s about backing yourself into a corner. There will be little chance of ever trading Price and basically no chance of buying him out. In terms of the long haul, there is nothing in this contract that helps the Habs.
The Subban situation was the exception to the rule. That transaction only took place because of personality issues and conflicts.
well he is buyout proof (70m of his contract is guaranteed).
i’m not a fan of no move clauses. think of it this way after year 2, he’s already been paid 30m of the 84m. so i wouldn’t say un-tradable. however, no small market team that relies on the gate revenue would be interested; although teams are generally owned by billionaires so who knows
we’re definitely committed to winning with goaltending though
What is the benefit to trading Carey Price, at any point in his contract?
If he’s great, we keep him. If he’s not, who would take him at 8M? What leverage did MB have after The Collapse?
The advantage of that front loaded contract is that if per chance a trade was needed (by either side) he would cost far less than his caphit. As Nathan Horton, David Clarkson etc.. have proven, no contract is untradeable. Who knows, by that time Seattle may be in the NHL as a newish franchise (Coyotes relocate in my crystal ball) and guess whose hometown that would be near for Price’s swan song? Angela Price.
Agreed. The structure will promote the likelihood that, if a mutual parting of the ways seems well-advised, that a Luongo-esque “my contract sucks” situation doesn’t occur. Cap-floor teams will be more likely to be in the market.
And again, to all those naysayers who besmirch Geoff Molson, here is another indication that he wants to win, and will invest money to do so.
The prime example being the Subban deal. Not only did MB overpay by at least a million or more but he also gave Subban a NMC
Jeez. It’s almost like someone was negotiating on behalf of PK.
Do you think that Marc just chose 9 million for funsies?
Of course not.
PK’s agents, once again proving to be very difficult representatives to deal with, settled at 9 million. The threat of arbitration and a potential 1-yr deal was used as tremendous leverage.
Why exactly? That 1-year deal would have been followed by a second round of arbitration the following off-season and the opportunity for UFA after the 15-16 season.
PK gets a lot of flak for the Brand and what not, and I’ve flakked him for it, but make no mistake, he and his team are very very shrewd. They protect their interests and maximize return.
After the entry level ‘no brainer, no choice’ contract, the next two negotiations were very difficult.
The second contract negotiation was when Montreal had the most power. That is why the Subban side didn’t sign until after the season has started. “Holding out” was the only leverage they had.
Whether it was PK or the Habs that pushed for the bridge (and the merits of it) is debatable. But be assured that as soon as PK’s agents saw the opportunity for early UFA, that was the key leverage point.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the term that they were negotiating on that second contract would have brought Subban to the earliest UFA date either. Probably holding fast at a maximum number of years (5, IIRC) or fewer.
Whatever the thoughts are, I am pretty sure that PK’s camp did not say:
“OK Marc instead of arbitration, give us 8 million a season.” and Marc did not reply:
“Don’t you tell me what to do! I said 9 million. It’s 9 million!”
(10.5 – Toews/Kane money… that’s where Norris winning, #1 defenseman PK’s reps were heading, btw).
Well stated Luke.
Unfortunately, the matter won’t be resolved though. This would need to be re-stated again and again.
Luke, keep a copy in your files, and wield it when necessary please.
I believe that Molson gave Subban the 9M deal. I bet MB was pissed that he had pressure from above. Just a wild and crazy hunch by me.
Subban won his Norris is a shortened season. He may not have done that during an 82 season but that’s just conjecture on my part. He has never been close to winning since then and no team would have ever given him 10.5M.
subban was nominated a second time. i say that’s being close
Trade Petry + Shaw + Scherbak and two 1st round picks for Giroux!
But but but, Petry and Alzner are the new 1/2. With all due respect to Webs! LOL
Radio now says Belleville Senators will play their first home game Nov. 1, against the Syracuse Crunch.
Ian Cobb
July 10, 2017 at 10:48 am
2017 HIO FAN SUMMIT as we know it, is CANCELLED this year!!
I regret to inform everyone that I am not able to put this event on this year. There are just to many price increases, road blocks etc. as I deal for game tickets, hotel accommodation for rates on rooms, banquet hall, etc.
I have notified Stu Cowan and Mary McGill this morning of my decision.
However!
It was suggested we just pick a game to attend and we all meet up for dinner at Hurley’s Irish Pub or some other place. We might want to go to Ottawa for a Hab Ottawa game or even go to Nashville for a game!
It has been a wonderful 11yrs with great people. Sure hope someone can put us all together somewhere again. A very sad day for me!
Enjoy your summer and I hope we share a cold one someday again.
Love to all of you,
Ian Cobb
HIO FACEBOOK FAN SUMMIT SITE, NEWS, ARTICLES, GAME TIC’s, PICTURES, VIDEO’s
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Montreal-Canadiens-We-Are-Fans-Summit/197390760316125?ref=br_rs
Ian, I share your regret at the turn of events. And, again, thanks for your many years of service on behalf of Hab fans and the children’s foundation.
As I mentioned in my email yesterday, the suggestion of a pseudo-Summit at Ottawa when the Canadiens visit is a good one. Everyone could make their own arrangements re: tickets and accommodations, and agree on a place to gather before and after the game.
Need to settle on a date.
Just heard on radio, Laval Rocket and Belleville Senators open season Oct. 6.
Belleville won’t play its first home game until November because of renovations to arena currently underway. Schedule to be released at 3 this afternoon.
With the strengthening Loonie, Cap could go up next season.
http://www.thehockeynews.com/news/article/improving-canadian-dollar-is-very-good-news-for-the-nhl
What’s interesting though, is that while a spike in the Loonie increases the cap, the big contracts are never 1 year. If the Loonie goes back down, the cap flattens or perhaps one day soon we will see it go down. Those contracts written in heady days become painful.
86
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
The 2nd last time Habs fans celebrated a Cup vistory (and the unforgettable Jonathan Ferland).
Here’s hoping Stu can write a piece on the frustrations Ian received from the Habs’ ticketing knobs, as well the hotel knobs whom made it too difficult to hold this year’s Summit.
Ian is a 70 year old passionate Habs Fan who has successfully organized the Summit for 11 consecutive years, not for profit, voluntarily, purely for the Love of the Montreal Canadiens and His inextinguishable Love for His fellow Habs Fans spread around the World.
Geoff Molson and His so-called ‘marketing gurus’ should intercede.
The older generation of Habs Fans spread around North America and other parts of the World will inevitably die-off. It is We that remember the past Golden Age of the Montreal Canadiens that represent the majority of the international Fan base.
We inevitably will be soon dying-off. Restrictive national TV rights will not help regenerate new younger Fans outside Quebec.
It should behoove Geoff Molson to appreciate passionate longtime out-of-province Fans like Ian Cobb, and many thousands like Him rather than marginalizing them.
Because, in time, otherwise, the Montreal Canadiens will only have it’s local Fan-base, not much different than the Arizona Road Runners.
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Sadly, that is exactly what bettman wants. A handful of teams have more fans than is their fair share. Regionalise broadcasts in an attempt to spread the fanbase out more evenly and hope the crap markets he is trying/has been trying [forever] eventually stick. bettman’s idea of parity is not just for the teams’ compete levels, but is for their revenue too.
Regionalized broadcasts isn’t some new thing Bettman brought to the nhl
*grumble* Bettman *grumble grumble* Bettman *grumble*
Hear hear HiS!
Those marketing gurus do nothing but try to squeeze money out of the stones they call “fans.” Someone has to pay for Carey’s contract and that someone is us.
It’s a shame that even the hotel has gotten more greedy than usual, considering late October is months past the festival season, when they are pretty much full.
The thing that sticks in my craw is the charity even gets canceled, too. (Go Fund Me online is just not the same as an in person event. Case in point is the Captain Alex story.)
It’s obvious that out of town fans and the locals that went to this event are simply not important enough any more to accommodate.
Congrats, Molson and your money grabbers. You’ve done your job well.
Too bad about the summit.
Good work by Ian and Co. for all these years.
May be again, you never know.
I think after seeing how well Chcuky did with Patch-Gally that I go this route…..as mentioned I think Gally is really good at reading those small areas created by Chcuky…and when he does this it opens up Patch…even better when Patch gets the puck chucky always gets opne too as by this time Gally has often driven the net…..Chcuky got a lot of his goals from right side and Patch shows some vision when playing with Chucky…because they get each other….they all get each other….that line just works for me. Patch plays much more responsible defensively as does Gally when playing with Chcuky….
Pleks is a guy who can also make plays in middle of rink….aside from Chucky he is teams most creative and offensive centerman…..unfortunately he has a tendency to hog the puck unless playing with talent…so give him talent and pp time….he is also a guy who can pot 20-25 goals with talent too. He is very responsible defensively and can hold down the ofrt for two o minded players. We have a wild card in Hemsky who may or may not work out…but I give him a shot in top 6 myself with Pleks and Drouin.
Danault to me is a prototypical 3rd line center…steady in every area….Habs are deep enough to have decent scoring wingers for him in this role and are capable of putting together a very frustrating trio of Lehks-Danault_Shaw….this trio also had some success together. another benefit to this line is it will be a good line BUT….it will also act as an asset manager. With Danault and LEhkonen soon approaching new contracts why rush them into more money? this line helps team on ice just as much, puts all in a position to succeed without inflating their value.
Byron is odd man out to me….despite his stellar season I see the benefit of him down the lineup. He can help the kids or whoever still generate offense in this role, he is actually most dangerous on PK and between the third line and 4th ideally the PK guys are here….there will undoubtedly be injuries and he will get his chances to slide up and is capable in virtually any role…..a perfect utility guy if ever there was one.
Based on this
Patch-Chucky-Gally
Drouin-PLeks-Hemsky(to start)
LEhk-Danault-Shaw
Byron-DLR-Mitchell
Besides players being near optimal IMO for each other and pp/pk roles this lineup also optimizes asset management
Pleks /Hemsky values inflated and both in last year so if team falters inflate their value.
Galchenyuk/Patch….two most tradeable assets both on good contracts….if team falters they are in position to succeed and inflate their value.
LEhk-Danault(keep their values down while still putting them in position to succeed as mentioned…both are strong two way players, give them a savvy defensive engine guy in Shaw and you have a third that can match up and those guys can see some pk and slide up orr down on occasion.
Byron on 4th for PK, DLR also gets feet wet but with two reliable vets in Mitchell/Byron…both capable of taking center….all capable Pk guys.
This lineup just makes too much sense
“This lineup just makes too much sense”
Could that be a problem? Part of me wants to see Drouin and Galchenyuk together, dazzling and destroying (with Lehk or Plek for sound D play); but I can’t argue with your logic.
In spot roles, Martinsen would add some grit to the bottom line, Hudon the top six fill.
Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class. – Adrian Tepes
I think Drouin and Chucky on the wings with Pleks in the middle makes more sense.
Also the team sees Chucky as a winger more than a centre so it’s more likely too.
I would flip Drouin to RW and move Leks up. Hemsky should not be on the 2nd line, 3rd is a stretch at this point.
I think Hemsky is a top 6 guy still ideally…that is how you best use his skillset….he is still a 40 point guy if healthy…and more if getting pp time…issue is he is never healthy. Being a righty he is probably best RH forward option for Habs on pp …he also has played with Pleks internationally before I believe. HE is extremely skilled and smart….just not as mobile as he once was…I think he and PLeks would have great chemistry and the type of game they would play together could use a super intelligent skilled player like Drouin….who could also benefit from playing with two savvy vets. Pleks will also hold down the line defensively. The one admitted fault is that both Drouin and Hemsky are playmakers…but drouin is also a very capable goalscorer. I could see that line doing some damage actually.
His success will depend on who he plays with…too far down the lineup he is useless…but being a UFA…why not try to pump up his value in case looking to deal.
… one coach strictly dedicated to an ‘offensive co-ordinator’ role.”
Missed the boat again.
Richard R
The Als could use one.
Dino Sisto is a donkey
Reading about closing windows. If Vancouver is out of it by December, do you offer a couple of draft picks for the twins (if MB still has the cap space)? They have NMC, so they’d only come if they want to take a crack at the cup.
Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.
Interesting idea. Not sure what to do with it.
No chance if they have any sense.
First, if I’m playing GM, I don’t want some other team’s has-beens.
Two, and most important, this team needs to get younger not more ancient.
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
The twins and Luongo should have been moved when they lost in 2011 but I imagine the org thought there were close to a winner, so they went one more year, and then one more year……then it was too late.
@sholi2000
Sholi2000.com
Hockey Is Life, Me and My Boy
Shane Oliver
Carey Price is your Leader
Yes.
Canucks GM Mike Gillis was a former player agent, the way he operated is he’d offer his veterans a good contract with NTC or NMC protection, and a chance to keep the core intact, and a chance to win. Most of them went for it, and it made it a little harder when it came time for a rebuild.
The Sedin brothers are committed to the Vancouver community, have no interest in moving anywhere else. They won’t waive their NTC, and the Canucks won’t ask them to. They’ll finish their career as Vancouver Canucks.
The Canuck vet to go after is Alex Edler, big lefty with talent, underperformed for a few seasons now, maybe he hasn’t recovered from being in Torts’ doghouse. He could be a first-pairing option for Shea Weber.
Strictly a rental. Their contracts are up at the end of the year.
Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class. – Adrian Tepes
Not sure whether I’ve ever mentioned much on this site about Cristobal Huet. My wife and I became friendly with him and his wife because our kids were in a gym class together, and for about 15 months I had frequent access to the wives’ lounge, occasional access to Habs’ dressing room, coffee together on Sunday mornings, tickets when his wife didn’t want them, some socializing with their circle (included Bouillon, Aebisher, Begin, Smolinski, Kostopoulos, Streit). We were together just a couple of days before the trade deadline, when Huet was traded to Washington, which was a black day for me as a Habs fan. Kept in touch for another year and visited with them once in Chicago, then we lost touch. I loved what he brought to the Habs and enjoyed getting to understand the NHL from the players’ perspective and especially from the wives’ perspective (it’s a challenging and unstable lifestyle, but obviously a lucrative one). I recall that Cristobal used to follow all of the stats zealously, and he probably still does. He had a good year last year, at age 41, with Lausanne, where he is a big star. Not sure whether he will play this year. He is a very nice person and it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a devoted fan such as myself.
Very unique experiences for you. Thanks for sharing. Special times, indeed.
During that period I also got to meet Saku for a second time, and reminded him of our first meeting, in a bar in Nagano with the entire Finnish team just after they had won bronze in the infamous Olympic tournament when the all-star Canadian team went down in the quarter finals to Hasek and the Czechs, with Shanahan unbelievably chosen in the shootout over Gretzy. Here is a link to the lineup, which was arguably the best team ever assembled, but couldn’t get the job done http://www.quanthockey.com/olympics/en/teams/team-canada-players-1998-olympics-stats.html. Almost all hall-of-famers. I have a photo that I took of 88,99,77,33, and possibly also Yzerman or Sakic, all on the ice at the same time.
On the second occasion on which I met Saku, I reminded him that a decade earlier I had urged him to learn French if he intended to stay in Montreal, and he had assured me that he would–but noted that it was his 5th language (after Finnish, Swedish, English, German).
The roster of that team:
Lindros
Nieuwendyk
Fleury
Gretzky
K. Primeau
Bourque
Brind’Amour
Sakic
MacInnis
Shanahan
Blake
Corson
Yzerman
Recchi
Linden
Zamuner
Foote
Roy
Desjardins
Pronger
Stevens.
Unbelievable! 13 Hall-of-famers.
Her is link to the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IqTZwyOs5nQ
and here is a link to summary of the shootout. The article says it was semi-finals, but my recollection is quarter-finals.
http://www.goironpigs.com/?p=1186
Very cool! My best was a brief encounter with Carey Price at Vancouver hotel prior to him boarding the bus to the arena.
There was only myself and daughter as Habs fans in the hotel lobby as he approached us….my daughter had her Habs jersey on. I got a great shot with Carey and my daughter and it was clear that he was a class act. Habs won that game and Carey was 1st star. Oh, I also met Henri Richard in a hotel lobby in Vancouver before a game and he was great too! Signed my Richard #9 jersey! Would have liked to meet Saku. Good for you!
Nice creative hire by LA…
Wish we would want to be creative
Ref the Summit
Ian how bad were the increases? I know when I can make it I could care less how much the hotel and game prices were.
We spend thousands to get there, I imagine most could care less about the prices.
Could be just me though 😆
EDIT: If did Have a Summit Game
1. How many would pay 25.00 to shoot 5 pucks at Brendan Kelly?
2. How many would pay 50.00 to shoot 5 pucks at Tony Marinaro
3. How many would pay 100.00 to shoot 5 pucks at me?
That last one I can do. But can I spend 100$ to shoot all the pucks at Kelly, who has to scream “What The Puck” when I bullseye his clackers?
(Would have to be filmed, obviously)
I get a kick out of Kelly’s work, more so that it upsets so many here. I bet we could raise a lot of money shooting pucks at the above three.
Me, I don’t read his articles or even click on them. I don’t enjoy his work so i don’t support it
I suspect most of us here would pay ANY price to shoot pucks at MB.
I guess i’m in the minority here
Thank goodness I found the breeder for that quail found yesterday.
The incessant quiet was driving me nuts.
Sometimes, it’s just too easy. Cheers!
Thank goodness for a new story allowing for fresh comments. Not sure why Stu in his last piece thought anyone would want to read about three ex Habs and some woman none of us really know. Could have written a story about Recchi, Weiss, Parenteau and some waitress at Wendy’s. That probably would have been more interesting
@ Ozmodiar
“One thing that i’m seeing some teams try is: to halt the rush and pass back to the D who is advancing with speed, while others on the ice have stopped. (nashville) It helps with zone entry, i guess.”
I’d be curious to see the success measurement of this. I see it a lot too and frankly I hate it. It makes the D responsible for the entry while putting the brakes on everyone else. From eye test only – there are very few D out there who are actually better than a forward at puck possession at that moment on the ice. Maybe I’m wrong, it just seems like a trick play to me & think teams that lean on that are rolling the dice too much.
Doesn’t that zone entry create a 4 on 3 at the blue line, making it more likely to succeed? Doesn’t it also force the D back, so that can’t cheat with the extra man at the line?
I think it can also help create an opportunity for a set play.
Aesthetically, though, it isn’t pretty and looks balky instead of fluid.
It only has that effect if done *just so* and the forwards don’t have to brake hard at the blue line. Way too many times you’re stuck with 3 guys flatfooted, and 1 D glued on his side of centre while he partner goes on an adventure vs. a collasping box; the option becomes
a) face the box, Subban-style
b) curl so a teammate can step over the line (losing the speed you made this move for to begin with)
c) dump it, like a chump
If you shoot early in (a) well fine. And (b) can work, sure.
Too many times it’s (c) – I’m just wondering if there’s some measurement of success on this play.
Maybe I’m a bit old school but I see it as a dead end play with little to no forward momentum. Obviously, there are far better paid coaches who can explain why its a useful tactic.
If its all about puck possession then you risk having your last man back turning it over at their blueline with no backup other than his goalie.
If its about puck recovery following the shoot in, then you have no chance because their defence will always get to it first if your forwards are stalled at the blueline.
I can see it being useful perhaps on the power play because you already have the extra player but it still depends on perfect execution.
I guess I am not knowledgeable enough to get it.
Anyone else??
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
Rangers, Caps due for a slide?
http://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/19895078/nhl-stanley-cup-window-closing-new-york-rangers-washington-capitals
My favourite passage in there?
“New York began to account for the loss of Stepan by signing free-agent center David Desharnais on Wednesday.”
Please define ‘begin’. If you ‘begin’ to replace a 27-year-old, 55-point RHC with a tiny, sexy, 31-year-old 14-point dude, you’re probably moving backwards.
All time greatest Habs character guys:
1. Beliveau
2. Robinson
3. Gainey
So Turgeon was traded for character guys and stay at home defensemen and it didn’t work out? Quelle surprise. La plus ca change…
Lol
Reaching much……..
Oui monsieur
Haberoo13
Would it be possible for someone associated with the HIO Summit to start an HIO Summit GoFundMe for the Children’s Hospital?
Seems like a natural, and maybe we could raise a ton of money.
Tampa Bay Lightning@TBLightning
It’s official! We’ve re-signed Tyler Johnson to a seven-year contract worth $5 million AAV.
People are licking their lips at this great contract. Me I see a player who had one amazing season when no one paid attention to him on ice and now that he’s closely checked, he’s a good player but not great.
5 million is perfect, especially if he only hits 40-50 points/season for the remainder of his contract…..with Mtl, he’d be a superstar 😆
@sholi2000
Sholi2000.com
Hockey Is Life, Me and My Boy
Shane Oliver
42 points in 47 career playoff games. 21 goals, 21 assists
Outstanding wheels.
Great offensive instincts
Plays a terrific defensive game.
Usually, I agree with your player evaluations.
This time I don’t.
1. I wasn’t talking about any of his fundamentals of hockey.
That is all. 😆
His offensive totals crashed and burned when players actually pay attention to him.
If you disagree with that fine 😛
@sholi2000
Sholi2000.com
Hockey Is Life, Me and My Boy
About the summit game being canceled….
I suggest anyone with twitter and/or Facebook take to the inter webs and spread the word about the cancellation and loss of funds raised each year for children’s charities.
Stories like this spread like wildfire on social media and it will help give Mr. Molson the black eye he so deserves for this shameful money grab.
Hoping this somehow works out for all you summiteers and all your worthy causes…….
“Expect the unexpected” — I can only hope Bergevin was talking about the team’s offensive schemes for next season.
Ian – thank you so much for all the incredible work you’ve done organizing the Summit for the past eleven years on behalf of the 3 Brennan sisters. We were fortunate enough to have attended the last three. Had a blast, met amazing people and loved the charity aspect. Ian you’re wonderful. I’m all in for a game in Ottawa.
History repeats itself?….
Habs trade their captain to the Islanders for one of the leagues best centres in 2017-18?….
Hey, it happened before……
Oh and that would be such a joy to see !!!
68% chance of this happening.
Coaches don’t help when you don’t have the players.Jeremy Bracco is likely availble for a bucket of pucks. Leafs have too many wingers. Why not acquire him?
I wonder if The Gazette will be doing a piece on this year’s summit being cancelled?
I can’t believe the team wanted Ian to purchase tickets for an exhibition game in order to get group tickets for one regular season game.
Especially after all the money that’s been raised for the children’s charity over the years. What a shame.
A big big thank you to Ian for all he’s done to make this a success. It wouldn’t have happened without him.
Last reply to Ian on the other thread before the summit was cancelled by the Habs state that they agreed to that no exhibition game tickets need to be purchased.
They did wave the pre season requirement, but the price of each ticket was up by $30.00 no discount or group rate was offered, add to that the hotel also wanted to charge more for the rooms and the hall for the meet and greet…a short time frame to get all the money collected and the tickets paid for..everything was delayed due to the back and forth regarding getting that many tickets, and then waving the pre season….
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
All time greatest Habs floaters (with a prerequisite of being able to score once in a while): starting with the most buoyant since 1990 anyway:
1. Sylvain Turgeon
2. PA Parenteau
3. Pouliot
4. Gary Leeman
5. Michael Ryder
Honourable mention: kostitsyn and MaxPac
Malakhov
Yeah, and then took the family skiing when he was supposed to be off injured!
Habfan17
That was Breezer IIRC
112 goals in 4 seasons. 228 points in 341 games….
Most teams would love that floater.
Sorry about you guys losing your summit this year. After conversations I have had with some season ticket holders about the Molson regime, not surprised. Every single one of them preferred Gillette.
Not going to bat for Molson or anything, but the game has changed considerably since Gillette had the reigns. And the value of the team has, what, quadrupled?
What we’re seeing now is the ugly underbelly of supply and demand, the thing that spoils the capitalist dream–i.e. unchecked growth, and an virtually insatiable thirst for profit.
Don’t get me started Johnny or I will end up with Front on The Commune.
Viva La Revolucion!
Viva Timo Libre!
Didn’t a team once hire a fighting coach?
—–
”If I was unhappy,” said Mons Mario, ”the deal would not have been made.”
Looks like Peanut Houle was Mr Ego Tremblays puppet
The worst 2 or 3 years during my time as a fan.
This actual nuanced hockey talk is throwing me off.
Puds. Orange. Shytgibbons. DD. Loins. Subban. Eller.
OK, I feel better. Carry on.
The HIO Summit Weekend being cancelled is quite the downer. Kudos to Ian and everyone involved in getting this weekend organized year after year.
.
So disappointing..it wasn’t just the ticket prices..but even the hotel was balking at giving us a discounted rate..I feel bad for Ian..it was not an easy decision..its such a great weekend..plus all the money that it would have raised for the children’s charity, its a shame..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
No kidding Mavid.
To treat Ian, you and the whole HIO gang like that is just sickening.
If Montreal doesn’t want us, we can cheer for our Habs in other cities.
I already got modded once today, so I will end it here.
Sad,
Very Sad.
One game where a group of Habs supporters get together to raise funds for the Children’s Hospital and enjoy doing something that they all love together … Attending a Habs Game ! if Le Club de Hockey les Canadiens de Montreal cannot get behind this gesture that has been a proven success over the years , I really dont know what to think seriously ! Can they really be so cold ?
All Habs all the Time
Been quiet on here the past couple days? I guess the guy that has multiple user names is on holidays. Lol
Turgeon, in video session: “OK, right here, you might want to try to beat your guy one-on-one.”
Terrified, overcoached pud, who has been conditioned his entire hockey existence to never take a risk, faints on the spot.
Can you coach what Turgeon had? Special vision and creativity? Will he be allowed to have input that might create risks?
Definitely a fascinating experiment.
Didn’t LA have a similar situation with Bernie Nicholls under Sutter?
I like the idea of an OC. Wasn’t that more or less what Muller was brought in for (‘the forwards and the powerplay’ IIRC)?
That is much different than starting to put an emphasis on offense at 5 on 5 and to start thinking outside of the box and trying to create scoring chances instead of trying to force the other team into mistakes which is what hockey has become. Safe plays, north south, pucks deep, get it to net,etc….an offensive coach I hope will look at puck support, drawing defenders, finding dead space, unorthodox entries, involving the d more. What the game right now needs is a little more risk with the puck on offense…more outnumbering situations…sure you may give one back but in theory if you have yours first and capitalize the other teams chance never happens.
I look at a guy like Galchenyuk who frustrates at times because he carries the puck in and sometimes turns it over…sure often it is because he stops moving his feet and relies on only hands….BUT….sometimes it is that change of pace that draws a defender or two to him …but sometimes he is playing with players who will not read the space that is about to open….offensive players need offensive players of like mind to fully take advantage of their skillsets. I have seen many skilled players have opportunities wasted by guys on offense instead retreating for a set defense vs a breakout when team has puck….seen many guys streaking through neutral zone and a 2 on 1 or sometimes potential pressured break never happen for fear of the turnover…..
Turnovers have become so taboo…but turnovers are a natural product of trying to generate offense….there is a team playing defense out there too…sometimes they get some credit too. I find many players do not drive to areas….they drive to net….there ar some oldschool offensive players out there….Ovechkin does it at times and he appears lazy…and sometimes he is…but on offense I get what he is doing…..there is a reason so many good players get so wide open despite everyone in building knowing they are on ice….that is their skill….to disappear…then to reappear for a fraction of a second….issue is the number of guys who understand and can find them is diminishing as more hockey robots are created.
One thing Chucky excels at was holding onto the puck for a fraction of a second longer than is conventional….drove us all nuts at times when not shooting but sometimes he was actually creating the better chance. He was prone to getting “knocked off the puck” …but that is because he is trying to draw them in….often a little 6 or 8 ft pass can be a great scoring chance if someone can anticipate his cut into traffic and find the seam….it is what he is thinking.
People underestimate Gallagher in this regard…sure he is known for his crashing net….but he is one of the guys who is very good at small space give and go’s in traffic…..passing and hitting holes….unfortunately his skating or size are somewhat limiting…but his intellect and heart are not…..
Those are some nice paragraphs you got there.
(Good post)
Good comments, krob. One thing to note about ‘generational’ talents like Crosby, is how much better they make the players around them. Once you see him set something up while you’re on the bench, or get a puck to you that you were too surprised to do anything with; you learn to start anticipating, finding those ‘dead’ spots.
Hopefully, the interplay between Drouin and Galchenyuk will be electric enough to wake the whole team to new ways of thinking on the ice. (shows his fully accredited ‘Polly’ identification card)
I’d like to see Galchenyuk and Drouin get a chance to play without Pacioretty.
I’d like to see if the advanced way they can both think the game offensively – and the way they could pressure defences with their thinking (and Drouin’s speed) – can create the mismatches (and open up the ice) the way I think it can.
I’d pair those two up with Lehkonen, a defensively responsible complement who also has some offensive instincts.
Pacioretty with Danault and Gallagher would be a useful second line, with Plekanec heading up the turd line.
If Galchenyuk isn’t a centre, I’d still like to see him and Drouin paired together, with either Danault or Plekanec between them.
Drouin has scored quite a few of his goals from the right side too. That would be a fun line to watch.
Amazing post.
Agreed, good post with some fine points about offensive thinking and performance.
Good post. So if Pacioretty doesn’t play with Drouin and Galchenyuk, most likely he plays with Danault and Gallagher–and these 3 have experience together and form a good second line. But this creates a dilemma with respect to Lehkonen’s usage. It may be sub-optimal to have him play with Plekanec and Shaw or Plekanec and Byron or Plekanec and Hemsky, because Lehkonen deserves more ice time and the opportunity to work with the most highly-skilled offensive players on the team. Following this logic, either Galchenyuk or Drouin has to be at Center. As Galchenyuk is the more experienced of the two at the position, he wins it by default–even though there seemed to be a consensus at the end of last season that this was not where he belongs. But perhaps the drawbacks of having Galchenyuk as #1C are offset by the benefits of having Lehkonen move up to the top line and playing with the two most talented offensive players on the team. So despite my many misgivings, and assuming no additional moves on O this summer, I reluctantly agree that the most optimal arrangement could be Drouin-Galchenyuk-Lehkonen, Pacioretty-Danault-Gallagher, Byron/Hudon-Plekanec-Hemsky, Byron/Hudon,JDLR, Shaw. Spares Mitchell, Martinsen. Big Mac and Holland on the farm (or if Holland impresses at training camp, start JDLR on the farm and Holland at #4C).
I should add that at some point, I would love to see Byron play with Drouin. The speed of that pairing could cause a lot of damage offensively. A line of Drouin-Plekanec-Byron wouldn’t be so crazy, though it would lack grit. But grit is lacking all over the offensive lineup of this team anyhow.
I think after seeing how well Chcuky did with Patch-Gally that I go this route…..as mentioned I think Gally is really good at reading those small areas created by Chcuky…and when he does this it opens up Patch…even better when Patch gets the puck chucky always gets opne too as by this time Gally has often driven the net…..Chcuky got a lot of his goals from right side and Patch shows some vision when playing with Chucky…because they get each other….they all get each other….that line just works for me. Patch plays much more responsible defensively as does Gally when playing with Chcuky….
Pleks is a guy who can also make plays in middle of rink….aside from Chucky he is teams most creative and offensive centerman…..unfortunately he has a tendency to hog the puck unless playing with talent…so give him talent and pp time….he is also a guy who can pot 20-25 goals with talent too. He is very responsible defensively and can hold down the ofrt for two o minded players. We have a wild card in Hemsky who may or may not work out…but I give him a shot in top 6 myself with Pleks and Drouin.
Danault to me is a prototypical 3rd line center…steady in every area….Habs are deep enough to have decent scoring wingers for him in this role and are capable of putting together a very frustrating trio of Lehks-Danault_Shaw….this trio also had some success together. another benefit to this line is it will be a good line BUT….it will also act as an asset manager. With Danault and LEhkonen soon approaching new contracts why rush them into more money? this line helps team on ice just as much, puts all in a position to succeed without inflating their value.
Byron is odd man out to me….despite his stellar season I see the benefit of him down the lineup. He can help the kids or whoever still generate offense in this role, he is actually most dangerous on PK and between the third line and 4th ideally the PK guys are here….there will undoubtedly be injuries and he will get his chances to slide up and is capable in virtually any role…..a perfect utility guy if ever there was one.
Based on this
Patch-Chucky-Gally
Drouin-PLeks-Hemsky(to start)
LEhk-Danault-Shaw
Byron-DLR-Mitchell
Besides players being near optimal IMO for each other and pp/pk roles this lineup also optimizes asset management
Pleks /Hemsky values inflated and both in last year so if team falters inflate their value.
Galchenyuk/Patch….two most tradeable assets both on good contracts….if team falters they are in position to succeed and inflate their value.
LEhk-Danault(keep their values down while still putting them in position to succeed as mentioned…both are strong two way players, give them a savvy defensive engine guy in Shaw and you have a third that can match up and those guys can see some pk and slide up orr down on occasion.
Byron on 4th for PK, DLR also gets feet wet but with two reliable vets in Mitchell/Byron…both capable of taking center….all capable Pk guys.
This lineup just makes too much sense
A question I have asked many former pros and high level players for years and never received an answer for….and what is wrong with hockey in a nutshell:
Why is it that as a forward you are taught to enter the offensive zone wide….and as a defender you are taught to keep the offensive players to the outside?
You see a problem there? I do…no wonder the game has turned into a low scoring chess battle…..creativity has been coached out of the game…
Interesting in that several coaches I’ve worked with in recent years advocate often attacking straight up the middle, for that exact reason.
It can cause even momentary confusion for the D partners regarding their responsibility to cover the puck-carrier, creating potential open men elsewhere.
Much easier said than done as you move up the various levels, but you’ll often see if there is anything resembling a ‘coast-to-coast’ special nowadays, it’s straight down main street, as opposed to Lafleur blowing by some poor sod to the outside.
This exact system of defence is what made dopey Gomez so frustrating. He’d look like a stallion carrying the puck through the neutral zone and then going wide… before falling down, losing the puck in the corner or doing nothing with it. Which is exactly what the D wanted him to do.
One reason I liked Galchenyuk at centre is his ability (when he’s not doing the spread-eagle glide) to push the attack straight up the middle and create mismatches elsewhere.
One of the biggest reasons we struggle to score goals, IMO, and the reason that our lack of creative centres are such a big part of that issue, is the inability of the Danaults and Mitchells and Shaws and Plekanecs of the world to attack up the middle. It requires speed and special puckhandling skills. It’s also one of the few ways in today’s overcoached game to create offence.
A D-man like Karlsson rushing the puck straight up the middle of the ice can have a similar effect. If the other centre is out of position, it can create chaos. (This is where the flipside of having Galchenyuk at centre comes in, unfortunately, because it makes us vulnerable to similar forays if he’s wandering out of position).
The middle of the ice is one of the few places where it’s harder to curb creativity. Unfortunately, we don’t have the talent up front or at the back to make better use of that.
In the 80’s and early 90’s the likes of Scott Stevens and the defensive pairs baiting and working as a duo to suck a player into an oncoming train IMO curbed this nearly to the point of extinction. The trap, getting pucks deep ……basically all Jacques friggin Lemaire of all people is IMO the root of it….it was so effective because it was innovative to counterattack and unfortunately it became the new norm…….but the timing is right now to do more in the middle of the ice….with the focus on headshots, with fighting being limited, with instant replay and frame by frame reviews and everything on cameras from different angles…it is time to start making D men guess again, catching them in between decisions
I think Chucky needs to be Chucky on those foays into middle….he needs to keep d honest though by not always going into glide and relying on hands…occasionally try and force through middle or beat that guy and then it creates hesitation…hesitation is the mortal enemy of defense….if you can create an instant of hesitation or a move in the wrong direction ta tis offense ina nutshell…creating space/time.
Back in the golden age, there were always a handful of D-men who couldn’t skate. They could be exploited to the outside.
Now, as you mentioned, they want everything to the outside. And you’re right again (you’re on a roll today) about the predatory headshots being taken away, so that fear of the middle isn’t there. And a lot of coaching D is about angles, gap control and stick position. That’s much easier on the outside. Not so easy when an attack is coming right at you, with the option to take space on either side.
One of the reasons Nashville’s mobile D (sorry to bring them into it folks, just an example) was so useful is that it opens up more of the middle of the ice. It can be done that way, or through skill down the middle (like Pittsburgh).
Good thread here, guys. I think this may be a key to success for Habs. But will Julien go for it? Doubtful.
In a nutshell: coaching, no?
Here’s some significant differences i see from the 80’s.
– player speed, probably because of player training and skate technology. Coaching innovation was needed to slow these guys down.
– goaltending, the butterfly, goalie size, equipment size, more athleticism. If you have a goalie that can limit offence, you can coach around that. (Habs fans know about this)
– defensive responsibilities of forwards, players back check like crazy these days. So many fancy plays on 3 on 2’s involved a forward cutting across a lane. If you try that now, you’ll get smoked by a back checking forward. Players used to take their good ‘ole time getting back on defense.
oh it is coaching…I have been in grassroots coaching for last 14 years in minor hockey…. been guilty of it too….we coach the creative offense right out of the game. The open ice head shots are being weeded out…you are right the skating is better, the backchecking and attention to detail is better on d…BUT….the “details” are so predictable.
You see if the d is going to play dirty then smarter play away from puck on offense is needed…someone down ice creating fraction of a second by skating by the path of a backchecker…more unpredictable lane changing, etc is needed….
You see some subtle interference, but it’s hard to coach because it’s not all set plays like football. Probably why you see most of it off face-offs.
On the rush, there isn’t likely to be a player between puck carrier and back-checker. So who skates through the path of the back checker?
One thing that i’m seeing some teams try is: to halt the rush and pass back to the D who is advancing with speed, while others on the ice have stopped. (nashville) It helps with zone entry, i guess.
You are absolutely correct!!
One AAA coach my son once encountered told them to “be as creative as you want so long as you have CONTROL of the puck but the second you lose it you are on defence! For the record he had an excellent winning record.
We always taught the forwards to drive to the middle of the ice when crossing the blueline because it creates some confusion on the part of the defenders and because we wanted them to get into a better shooting/scoring position. Sometimes I’d put wingers on their “wrong”side to make it easier for them to cut to the middle while protecting the puck. (Something I think Julien should do with Max)
We wanted the wingers without the puck to drive to the back door/goal post area and the other to drive the middle lane to occupy the other defenceman’s attention. Sometimes we’d change it up and have the puck carrier curl and post up at the top of the circle and look for a trailer. Other times we would have them fire it low and hard on goal for a rebound opportunity (depending on how the play was developing) just to give the defenders a different look and to keep them guessing. We didn’t want to be too predictable.
Staying wide lets them play right int the defender’s hands because as you correctly identified, their job is to “keep the shooters outside the dots”.
In contrast, we always used to teach the forwards to attack from “between the dots.” We knew it wasn’t instinctive for most players to do this because it meant they were going to receive a lot more attention from the defenders than they usually did-and very few want to pay that price. As a result the instinct was to drift out of the traffic. We explained though that, “every foot that a forward fades/drifts away from the dots gives that foot (or more of angle) back to the goalie” because it gives them that much more time and space to react to a quick shot. Once they understood that most goals are scored from between the dots, it was easier to get them to buy in and try to break that bad habit of fading wide.
Excellent discussion topic by the way!!
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
Awesome to see a team take this direction…..about time someone actually considered being an advocate for offense. This is a big step and I suspect before long many teams will be doing similar …hopefully someone starts looking at things from the perspective of what could have been instead of only looking at what was…..love this….absolutely love this idea.
Leave it to Luc to come up with this…was my favorite non Hab back in late 80’s as a kid…not a great skater but a nose for the net….pure offense and a great story as a late pick….the game needs more guys looking at things from the offensive point of view.
I thought it was interesting as well, except that Hockey isn’t like football where you have dedicated offensive and defensive possessions, so I’m rather curious to see how it shakes out.
The players must be able to play both sides of the puck. I’d certainly like to see the Habs approach the game with a more offensive mindset, but with Bergevin and Julien you know the plan is chip it out, chase it down, crash the net.
I wonder who Turgeon’s scheme will fit with the defensive co-ordinator’s scheme?
That’ll depend on the Neutral Zone Coordinator
^^ lol at Unicornicus.
The past few years, the entire ice has been a neutral zone for the Habs.
coaches only see (or care) the defensive side….it has become a game of mistakes…there is no accountability on offense …safe is rewarded and countless potential opportunities are wasted on “get pucks deep”, “get pucks to the net”, etc
Loved when the Habs had Turgean as number 1 centre Damphousse as number 2 centre and Koivu as number 3 centre. All offense all the time. Then Houle blew it all away. Now we can’t even get 1 decent offensive centre on the team.
One of the worst trades of all time. Houle the fool literally gave away one good center man and an excellent center man. What joke
People on this site tend to not see what happens behind the scenes. I know Reggie…….I don’t have to say how I know him but he was brought in to make lopsided trades, likely set up by Molson whom wanted to get rid of all large salaries and not be in the position to sign players to large contracts. He was also pursuaded to take the job and he was aware that he lacked the necessary experience.
Did Reggie tell you where he, Mario and Ronnie buried the original torch that they extinguished?
This RN, is one of the best posts made on this site. I’m wondering if this is the path the leafs started down so many long years ago….minus the torch mind you.
Which franchise will be first to get back to long-ago glory days?
First. Who is this young whippersnapper Caroline Benoit that slammed the door shut on the summit
It is not just that, there was also issues with the hotel..giving us the discounted rates..it shouldn’t be that hard..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf